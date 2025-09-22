Define HOLOSCAN_NETWORK_CONTEXT_FORWARD_ARGS

Holoscan Sensor Bridge v2.3.1
HOLOSCAN_NETWORK_CONTEXT_FORWARD_ARGS(class_name)

Forward the arguments to the super class.

This macro is used to forward the arguments of the constructor to the base class. It is used in the constructor of the network context class.

Use this macro if the base class is a holoscan::NetworkContext.

Parameters

  • class_name – The name of the class.

