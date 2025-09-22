Holoscan Sensor Bridge v2.3.1
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Holoscan  Holoscan Sensor Bridge v2.3.1  Define HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER

Define HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER

Define Documentation

HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(class_name, super_class_name)

Forward the arguments to the super class.

This macro is used to forward the arguments of the constructor to the base class. It is used in the constructor of the operator class.

Use this macro if the class is derived from holoscan::Operator or the base class is derived from holoscan::Operator.

Example:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
class AJASourceOp : public holoscan::ops::GXFOperator {
 public:
  HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(AJASourceOp, holoscan::ops::GXFOperator)

  AJASourceOp() = default;

  const char* gxf_typename() const override { return "nvidia::holoscan::AJASource"; }

  void setup(OperatorSpec& spec) override;

  void initialize() override;
};

Parameters

  • class_name – The name of the class.

  • super_class_name – The name of the super class.

Previous Define HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS
Next Define HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_TEMPLATE
© Copyright 2022-2023, NVIDIA. Last updated on Sep 22, 2025.
content here