Holoviz visualization operator using Holoviz module.

This is a Vulkan-based visualizer.

Named inputs: receivers: multi-receiver accepting nvidia::gxf::Tensor and/or nvidia::gxf::VideoBuffer Any number of upstream ports may be connected to this receivers port. This port can accept either VideoBuffers or Tensors. These inputs can be in either host or device memory. Each tensor or video buffer will result in a layer. The operator autodetects the layer type for certain input types (e.g. a video buffer will result in an image layer). For other input types or more complex use cases, input specifications can be provided either at initialization time as a parameter or dynamically at run time (via input_specs ). On each call to compute , tensors corresponding to all names specified in the tensors parameter must be found or an exception will be raised. Any extra, named tensors not present in the tensors parameter specification (or optional, dynamic input_specs input) will be ignored. input_specs: list[holoscan.operators.HolovizOp.InputSpec] (optional) A list of InputSpec objects. This port can be used to dynamically update the overlay specification at run time. No inputs are required on this port in order for the operator to compute . render_buffer_input: nvidia::gxf::VideoBuffer (optional) An empty render buffer can optionally be provided. The video buffer must have format GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_RGBA and be in device memory. This input port only exists if enable_render_buffer_input was set to True , in which case compute will only be called when a message arrives on this input. Named outputs: render_buffer_output: nvidia::gxf::VideoBuffer (optional) Output for a filled render buffer. If an input render buffer is specified, it is using that one, else it allocates a new buffer. The video buffer will have format GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_RGBA and will be in device memory. This output is useful for offline rendering or headless mode. This output port only exists if enable_render_buffer_output was set to True . camera_pose_output: std::array<float, 16> (optional) The camera pose. The parameters returned represent the values of a 4x4 row major projection matrix. This output port only exists if enable_camera_pose_output was set to True .

Parameters fragmentholoscan.core.Fragment The fragment that the operator belongs to. allocatorholoscan.core.Allocator, optional Allocator used to allocate render buffer output. If None, will default to holoscan.core.UnboundedAllocator . receiverssequence of holoscan.core.IOSpec, optional List of input receivers. tensorssequence of dict, optional List of input tensors. Each tensor is defined by a dictionary where the ‘name’ key must correspond to a tensor sent to the operator’s input. See the notes section below for further details on how the tensor dictionary is defined. color_lutlist of list of float, optional Color lookup table for tensors of type ‘color_lut’. Should be shape (n_colors, 4) . window_titlestr, optional Title on window canvas. display_namestr, optional In exclusive mode, name of display to use as shown with xrandr. widthint, optional Window width or display resolution width if in exclusive or fullscreen mode. heightint, optional Window height or display resolution width if in exclusive or fullscreen mode. frameratefloat, optional Display framerate in Hz if in exclusive mode. use_exclusive_displaybool, optional Enable exclusive display. fullscreenbool, optional Enable fullscreen window. headlessbool, optional Enable headless mode. No window is opened, the render buffer is output to port render_buffer_output . enable_render_buffer_inputbool, optional If True , an additional input port, named ‘render_buffer_input’ is added to the operator. enable_render_buffer_outputbool, optional If True , an additional output port, named ‘render_buffer_output’ is added to the operator. enable_camera_pose_outputbool, optional. If True , an additional output port, named ‘camera_pose_output’ is added to the operator. font_pathstr, optional File path for the font used for rendering text. cuda_stream_poolholoscan.resources.CudaStreamPool, optional holoscan.resources.CudaStreamPool instance to allocate CUDA streams. namestr, optional The name of the operator.

Notes

The tensors argument is used to specify the tensors to display. Each tensor is defined using a dictionary, that must, at minimum include a ‘name’ key that corresponds to a tensor found on the operator’s input. A ‘type’ key should also be provided to indicate the type of entry to display. The ‘type’ key will be one of {“color”, “color_lut”, “crosses”, “lines”, “lines_3d”, “line_strip”, “line_strip_3d”, “ovals”, “points”, “points_3d”, “rectangles”, “text”, “triangles”, “triangles_3d”, “depth_map”, “depth_map_color”, “unknown”}. The default type is “unknown” which will attempt to guess the corresponding type based on the tensor dimensions. Concrete examples are given below.

To show a single 2D RGB or RGBA image, use a list containing a single tensor of type ‘color’.

Copy Copied! tensors = [dict(name="video", type="color", opacity=1.0, priority=0)]

Here, the optional key opacity is used to scale the opacity of the tensor. The priority key is used to specify the render priority for layers. Layers with a higher priority will be rendered on top of those with a lower priority.

If we also had a “boxes” tensor representing rectangular bounding boxes, we could display them on top of the image like this.

Copy Copied! tensors = [ dict(name="video", type="color", priority=0), dict(name="boxes", type="rectangles", color=[1.0, 0.0, 0.0], line_width=2, priority=1), ]