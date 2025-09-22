Bring Your Own Model (BYOM)

To follow along this example, you can download the ultrasound dataset with the following commands:

Copy Copied! $ wget --content-disposition \ https://api.ngc.nvidia.com/v2/resources/nvidia/clara-holoscan/holoscan_ultrasound_sample_data/versions/20220608/zip \ -O holoscan_ultrasound_sample_data_20220608.zip $ unzip holoscan_ultrasound_sample_data_20220608.zip -d <SDK_ROOT>/data/ultrasound_segmentation

You can also follow along using your own dataset by adjusting the operator parameters based on your input video and model, and converting your video and model to a format that is understood by Holoscan.

The video stream replayer supports reading video files that are encoded as gxf entities. These files are provided with the ultrasound dataset as the ultrasound_256x256.gxf_entities and ultrasound_256x256.gxf_index files.

Note To use your own video data, you can use the convert_video_to_gxf_entities.py script from here to encode your video.

Currently, the inference operators in Holoscan are able to load ONNX models, or TensorRT engine files built for the GPU architecture on which you will be running the model. TensorRT engines are automatically generated from ONNX by the operators when the applications run.

If you are converting your model from PyTorch to ONNX, chances are your input is NCHW and will need to be converted to NHWC. We provide an example transformation script on Github named graph_surgeon.py . You may need to modify the dimensions as needed before modifying your model.