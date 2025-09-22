Ping Multi Port

Holoscan Sensor Bridge v2.3.1
In this section, we look at how to create an application with a more complex workflow where operators may have multiple input/output ports that send/receive a user-defined data type.

In this example we will cover:

  • how to send/receive messages with a custom data type

  • how to add a port that can receive any number of inputs

Note

The example source code and run instructions can be found in the examples directory on GitHub, or under /opt/nvidia/holoscan/examples in the NGC container and the debian package, alongside their executables.

Operators and Workflow

Here is the diagram of the operators and workflow used in this example.

%%{init: {"theme": "base", "themeVariables": { "fontSize": "16px"}} }%% classDiagram direction LR PingTxOp --|> PingMxOp : out1...in1 PingTxOp --|> PingMxOp : out2...in2 PingMxOp --|> PingRxOp : out1...receivers PingMxOp --|> PingRxOp : out2...receivers class PingTxOp { out1(out) ValueData out2(out) ValueData } class PingMxOp { [in]in1 : ValueData [in]in2 : ValueData out1(out) ValueData out2(out) ValueData } class PingRxOp { [in]receivers : ValueData }

Fig. 7 A workflow with multiple inputs and outputs

In this example, PingTxOp sends a stream of odd integers to the out1 port, and even integers to the out2 port. PingMxOp receives these values using in1 and in2 ports, multiplies them by a constant factor, then forwards them to a single port - receivers - on PingRxOp.

User Defined Data Types

In the previous ping examples, the port types for our operators were integers, but the Holoscan SDK can send any arbitrary data type. In this example, we’ll see how to configure operators for our user-defined ValueData class.

#include "holoscan/holoscan.hpp"

class ValueData {
 public:
  ValueData() = default;
  explicit ValueData(int value) : data_(value) {
    HOLOSCAN_LOG_TRACE("ValueData::ValueData(): {}", data_);
  }
  ~ValueData() { HOLOSCAN_LOG_TRACE("ValueData::~ValueData(): {}", data_); }

  void data(int value) { data_ = value; }

  int data() const { return data_; }

 private:
  int data_;
};

The ValueData class wraps a simple integer (line 6, 16), but could have been arbitrarily complex.

Note

The HOLOSCAN_LOG_<LEVEL>() macros can be used for logging with fmtlib syntax (lines 7, 9 above) as demonstrated across this example. See the Logging section for more details.

from holoscan.conditions import CountCondition
from holoscan.core import Application, Operator, OperatorSpec

class ValueData:
    """Example of a custom Python class"""

    def __init__(self, value):
        self.data = value

    def __repr__(self):
        return f"ValueData({self.data})"

    def __eq__(self, other):
        return self.data == other.data

    def __hash__(self):
        return hash(self.data)

The ValueData class is a simple wrapper, but could have been arbitrarily complex.

Defining an Explicit Number of Inputs and Outputs

After defining our custom ValueData class, we configure our operators’ ports to send/receive messages of this type, similarly to the previous example.

This is the first operator - PingTxOp - sending ValueData objects on two ports, out1 and out2:

namespace holoscan::ops {

class PingTxOp : public Operator {
 public:
  HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS(PingTxOp)

  PingTxOp() = default;

  void setup(OperatorSpec& spec) override {
    spec.output<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>("out1");
    spec.output<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>("out2");
  }

  void compute(InputContext&, OutputContext& op_output, ExecutionContext&) override {
    auto value1 = std::make_shared<ValueData>(index_++);
    op_output.emit(value1, "out1");

    auto value2 = std::make_shared<ValueData>(index_++);
    op_output.emit(value2, "out2");
  };
  int index_ = 1;
};

  • We configure the output ports with the ValueData type on lines 27 and 28 using spec.output<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>(). Therefore, the data type for the output ports is an object to a shared pointer to a ValueData object.

  • The values are then sent out using op_output.emit() on lines 33 and 36. The port name is required since there is more than one port on this operator.

Note

Data types of the output ports are shared pointers (std::shared_ptr), hence the call to std::make_shared<ValueData>(...) on lines 32 and 35.

class PingTxOp(Operator):
    """Simple transmitter operator.

This operator has:
outputs: "out1", "out2"

On each tick, it transmits a `ValueData` object at each port. The
transmitted values are even on port1 and odd on port2 and increment with
each call to compute.
"""

    def __init__(self, fragment, *args, **kwargs):
        self.index = 1
        super().__init__(fragment, *args, **kwargs)

    def setup(self, spec: OperatorSpec):
        spec.output("out1")
        spec.output("out2")

    def compute(self, op_input, op_output, context):
        value1 = ValueData(self.index)
        self.index += 1
        op_output.emit(value1, "out1")

        value2 = ValueData(self.index)
        self.index += 1
        op_output.emit(value2, "out2")

  • We configure the output ports on lines 35 and 36 using spec.output(). There is no need to reference the type (ValueData) in Python.

  • The values are then sent out using op_output.emit() on lines 41 and 45.

We then configure the middle operator - PingMxOp - to receive that data on ports in1 and in2:

class PingMxOp : public Operator {
 public:
  HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS(PingMxOp)

  PingMxOp() = default;

  void setup(OperatorSpec& spec) override {
    spec.input<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>("in1");
    spec.input<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>("in2");
    spec.output<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>("out1");
    spec.output<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>("out2");
    spec.param(multiplier_, "multiplier", "Multiplier", "Multiply the input by this value", 2);
  }

  void compute(InputContext& op_input, OutputContext& op_output, ExecutionContext&) override {
    auto value1 = op_input.receive<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>("in1").value();
    auto value2 = op_input.receive<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>("in2").value();

    HOLOSCAN_LOG_INFO("Middle message received (count: {})", count_++);

    HOLOSCAN_LOG_INFO("Middle message value1: {}", value1->data());
    HOLOSCAN_LOG_INFO("Middle message value2: {}", value2->data());

    // Multiply the values by the multiplier parameter
    value1->data(value1->data() * multiplier_);
    value2->data(value2->data() * multiplier_);

    op_output.emit(value1, "out1");
    op_output.emit(value2, "out2");
  };

 private:
  int count_ = 1;
  Parameter<int> multiplier_;
};

  • We configure the input ports with the std::shared_ptr<ValueData> type on lines 47 and 48 using spec.input<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>().

  • The values are received using op_input.receive() on lines 55 and 56 using the port names. The received values are of type std::shared_ptr<ValueData> as mentioned in the templated receive() method.

class PingMxOp(Operator):
    """Example of an operator modifying data.

This operator has:
inputs:  "in1", "in2"
outputs: "out1", "out2"

The data from each input is multiplied by a user-defined value.
"""

    def __init__(self, fragment, *args, **kwargs):
        self.count = 1
        super().__init__(fragment, *args, **kwargs)

    def setup(self, spec: OperatorSpec):
        spec.input("in1")
        spec.input("in2")
        spec.output("out1")
        spec.output("out2")
        spec.param("multiplier", 2)

    def compute(self, op_input, op_output, context):
        value1 = op_input.receive("in1")
        value2 = op_input.receive("in2")
        print(f"Middle message received (count:{self.count})")
        self.count += 1

        print(f"Middle message value1:{value1.data}")
        print(f"Middle message value2:{value2.data}")

        # Multiply the values by the multiplier parameter
        value1.data *= self.multiplier
        value2.data *= self.multiplier

        op_output.emit(value1, "out1")
        op_output.emit(value2, "out2")

Sending messages of arbitrary data types is pretty straightforward in Python. The code to define the operator input ports (lines 61-62), and to receive them (lines 68, 69) did not change when we went from passing int to ValueData objects.

PingMxOp processes the data, then sends it out on two ports, similarly to what is done by PingTxOp above.

Receiving Any Number of Inputs

In this workflow, PingRxOp has a single input port - receivers - that is connected to two upstream ports from PingMxOp. When an input port needs to connect to multiple upstream ports, we define it with spec.param() instead of spec.input(). The inputs are then stored in a vector, following the order they were added with add_flow().

class PingRxOp : public Operator {
 public:
  HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS(PingRxOp)

  PingRxOp() = default;

  void setup(OperatorSpec& spec) override {
    spec.param(receivers_, "receivers", "Input Receivers", "List of input receivers.", {});
  }

  void compute(InputContext& op_input, OutputContext&, ExecutionContext&) override {
    auto value_vector =
        op_input.receive<std::vector<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>>("receivers").value();

    HOLOSCAN_LOG_INFO("Rx message received (count: {}, size: {})", count_++, value_vector.size());

    HOLOSCAN_LOG_INFO("Rx message value1: {}", value_vector[0]->data());
    HOLOSCAN_LOG_INFO("Rx message value2: {}", value_vector[1]->data());
  };

 private:
  Parameter<std::vector<IOSpec*>> receivers_;
  int count_ = 1;
};

}  // namespace holoscan::ops

  • In the operator’s setup() method, we define a parameter receivers (line 82) that is tied to the private data member receivers_ (line 96) of type Parameter<std::vector<IOSpec*>>.

  • The values are retrieved using op_input.receive<std::vector<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>>(...).

  • value_vector’s type is std::vector<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>> (lines 86-87).

class PingRxOp(Operator):
    """Simple receiver operator.

This operator has:
input: "receivers"

This is an example of a native operator that can dynamically have any
number of inputs connected to is "receivers" port.
"""

    def __init__(self, fragment, *args, **kwargs):
        self.count = 1
        super().__init__(fragment, *args, **kwargs)

    def setup(self, spec: OperatorSpec):
        spec.param("receivers", kind="receivers")

    def compute(self, op_input, op_output, context):
        values = op_input.receive("receivers")
        print(f"Rx message received (count:{self.count}, size:{len(values)})")
        self.count += 1
        print(f"Rx message value1:{values[0].data}")
        print(f"Rx message value2:{values[1].data}")

  • In Python, a port that can be connected to multiple upstream ports is created by defining a parameter and setting the argument kind="receivers" (line 97).

  • The call to receive() returns a tuple of ValueData objects (line 100).

The rest of the code creates the application, operators, and defines the workflow:

class MyPingApp : public holoscan::Application {
 public:
  void compose() override {
    using namespace holoscan;

    // Define the tx, mx, rx operators, allowing the tx operator to execute 10 times
    auto tx = make_operator<ops::PingTxOp>("tx", make_condition<CountCondition>(10));
    auto mx = make_operator<ops::PingMxOp>("mx", Arg("multiplier", 3));
    auto rx = make_operator<ops::PingRxOp>("rx");

    // Define the workflow
    add_flow(tx, mx, {{"out1", "in1"}, {"out2", "in2"}});
    add_flow(mx, rx, {{"out1", "receivers"}, {"out2", "receivers"}});
  }
};

int main(int argc, char** argv) {
  auto app = holoscan::make_application<MyPingApp>();
  app->run();

  return 0;
}

class MyPingApp(Application):
    def compose(self):
        # Define the tx, mx, rx operators, allowing the tx operator to execute 10 times
        tx = PingTxOp(self, CountCondition(self, 10), name="tx")
        mx = PingMxOp(self, name="mx", multiplier=3)
        rx = PingRxOp(self, name="rx")

        # Define the workflow
        self.add_flow(tx, mx, {("out1", "in1"), ("out2", "in2")})
        self.add_flow(mx, rx, {("out1", "receivers"), ("out2", "receivers")})


def main():
    app = MyPingApp()
    app.run()


if __name__ == "__main__":
    main()

  • The operators tx, mx, and rx are created in the application’s compose() similarly to previous examples.

  • Since the operators in this example have multiple input/output ports, we need to specify the third, port name pair argument when calling add_flow():

    • tx/out1 is connected to mx/in1, and tx/out2 is connected to mx/in2.

    • mx/out1 and mx/out2 are both connected to rx/receivers.

Running the Application

Running the application should give you output similar to the following in your terminal.

[info] [gxf_executor.cpp:222] Creating context
[info] [gxf_executor.cpp:1531] Loading extensions from configs...
[info] [gxf_executor.cpp:1673] Activating Graph...
[info] [gxf_executor.cpp:1703] Running Graph...
[info] [gxf_executor.cpp:1705] Waiting for completion...
[info] [gxf_executor.cpp:1706] Graph execution waiting. Fragment:
[info] [greedy_scheduler.cpp:195] Scheduling 3 entities
[info] [ping_multi_port.cpp:80] Middle message received (count: 1)
[info] [ping_multi_port.cpp:82] Middle message value1: 1
[info] [ping_multi_port.cpp:83] Middle message value2: 2
[info] [ping_multi_port.cpp:112] Rx message received (count: 1, size: 2)
[info] [ping_multi_port.cpp:114] Rx message value1: 3
[info] [ping_multi_port.cpp:115] Rx message value2: 6
[info] [ping_multi_port.cpp:80] Middle message received (count: 2)
[info] [ping_multi_port.cpp:82] Middle message value1: 3
[info] [ping_multi_port.cpp:83] Middle message value2: 4
[info] [ping_multi_port.cpp:112] Rx message received (count: 2, size: 2)
[info] [ping_multi_port.cpp:114] Rx message value1: 9
[info] [ping_multi_port.cpp:115] Rx message value2: 12
...
[info] [ping_multi_port.cpp:114] Rx message value1: 51
[info] [ping_multi_port.cpp:115] Rx message value2: 54
[info] [ping_multi_port.cpp:80] Middle message received (count: 10)
[info] [ping_multi_port.cpp:82] Middle message value1: 19
[info] [ping_multi_port.cpp:83] Middle message value2: 20
[info] [ping_multi_port.cpp:112] Rx message received (count: 10, size: 2)
[info] [ping_multi_port.cpp:114] Rx message value1: 57
[info] [ping_multi_port.cpp:115] Rx message value2: 60
[info] [greedy_scheduler.cpp:374] Scheduler stopped: Some entities are waiting for execution, but there are no periodic or async entities to get out of the deadlock.
[info] [greedy_scheduler.cpp:403] Scheduler finished.
[info] [gxf_executor.cpp:1714] Graph execution deactivating. Fragment:
[info] [gxf_executor.cpp:1715] Deactivating Graph...
[info] [gxf_executor.cpp:1718] Graph execution finished. Fragment:
[info] [gxf_executor.cpp:241] Destroying context

Note

Depending on your log level you may see more or fewer messages. The output above was generated using the default value of INFO.
Refer to the Logging section for more details on how to set the log level.
