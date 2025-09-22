GXF Core C APIs
Create context
gxf_result_t GxfContextCreate(gxf_context_t* context);
Creates a new GXF context
A GXF context is required for all almost all GXF operations. The context must be destroyed with ‘GxfContextDestroy’. Multiple contexts can be created in the same process, however they can not communicate with each other.
parameter:
context The new GXF context is written to the given pointer.
returns: GXF_SUCCESS if the operation was successful, or otherwise one of the GXF error codes.
Create a context from a shared context
gxf_result_t GxfContextCreate1(gxf_context_t shared, gxf_context_t* context);
Creates a new runtime context from shared context.
A shared runtime context is used for sharing entities between graphs running within the same process.
parameter:
shared A valid GXF shared context.
parameter:
context The new GXF context is written to the given pointer
returns: GXF_SUCCESS if the operation was successful, or otherwise one of the GXF error codes.
Destroy context
gxf_result_t GxfContextDestroy(gxf_context_t context);
Destroys a GXF context
Every GXF context must be destroyed by calling this function. The context must have been previously created with ‘GxfContextCreate’. This will also destroy all entities and components which were created as part of the context.
parameter:
context A valid GXF context.
returns: GXF_SUCCESS if the operation was successful, or otherwise one of the GXF error codes.
Maximum number of extensions in a context can be
1024.
Load Extensions from a file
gxf_result_t GxfLoadExtension(gxf_context_t context, const char* filename);
Loads extension in the given context from file.
parameter:
context A valid GXF context
parameter:
filename A valid filename.
returns: GXF_SUCCESS if the operation was successful, or otherwise one of the GXF error codes.
This function will be deprecated.
Load Extension libraries
gxf_result_t GxfLoadExtensions(gxf_context_t context, const GxfLoadExtensionsInfo* info);
Loads GXF extension libraries
Loads one or more extensions either directly by their filename or indirectly by loading manifest files. Before a component can be added to a GXF entity the GXF extension shared library providing the component must be loaded. An extensions must only be loaded once.
To simplify loading multiple extensions at once the developer can create a manifest file which lists all extensions he needs. This function will then load all extensions listed in the manifest file. Multiple manifest may be loaded, however each extensions may still be loaded only a single time.
A manifest file is a YAML file with a single top-level entry ‘extensions’ followed by a list of filenames of GXF extension shared libraries.
Example: —– START OF FILE —– extensions: - gxf/std/libgxf_std.so - gxf/npp/libgxf_npp.so —– END OF FILE —–
parameter:
context A valid GXF context
parameter:
filename A valid filename.
returns: GXF_SUCCESS if the operation was successful, or otherwise one of the GXF error codes.
gxf_result_t GxfLoadExtensionManifest(gxf_context_t context, const char* manifest_filename);
Loads extensions from manifest file.
parameter:
context A valid GXF context.
parameter:
filename A valid filename.
returns: GXF_SUCCESS if the operation was successful, or otherwise one of the GXF error codes.
This function will be deprecated.
Load Metadata files
gxf_result_t GxfLoadExtensionMetadataFiles(gxf_context_t context, const char* const* filenames, uint32_t count);
Loads an extension registration metadata file
Reads a metadata file of the contents of an extension used for registration. These metadata files can be used to resolve typename and TID’s of components for other extensions which depend on them. Metadata files do not contain the actual implementation of the extension and must be loaded only to run the extension query API’s on extension libraries which have the actual implementation and only depend on the metadata for type resolution.
If some components of extension B depend on some components in extension A: - Load metadata file for extension A - Load extension library for extension B using ‘GxfLoadExtensions’ - Run extension query api’s on extension B and it’s components.
parameter:
context A valid GXF context.
parameter:
filenames absolute paths of metadata files.
parameter:
count The number of metadata files to be loaded
returns: GXF_SUCCESS if the operation was successful, or otherwise one of the GXF error codes.
Register component
gxf_result_t GxfRegisterComponent(gxf_context_t context, gxf_tid_t tid, const char* name, const char* base_name);
Registers a component with a GXF extension
A GXF extension need to register all of its components in the extension factory function. For convenience the helper macros in gxf/std/extension_factory_helper.hpp can be used.
The developer must choose a unique GXF tid with two random 64-bit integers. The developer must ensure that every GXF component has a unique tid. The name of the component must be the fully qualified C++ type name of the component. A component may only have a single base class and that base class must be specified with its fully qualified C++ type name as the parameter ‘base_name’.
ref: gxf/std/extension_factory_helper.hpp ref: core/type_name.hpp
parameter:
context A valid GXF context
parameter:
tid The chosen GXF tid
parameter:
name The type name of the component
parameter:
base_name The type name of the base class of the component
returns: GXF_SUCCESS if the operation was successful, or otherwise one of the GXF error codes.
Loads a list of entities from YAML file
gxf_result_t GxfGraphLoadFile(gxf_context_t context, const char* filename, const char* parameters_override[], const uint32_t num_overrides);
parameter:
context A valid GXF context
parameter:
filename A valid YAML filename.
parameter:
params_override An optional array of strings used for override parameters in yaml file.
parameter:
num_overrides Number of optional override parameter strings.
returns: GXF_SUCCESS if the operation was successful, or otherwise one of the GXF error codes.
Set the root folder for searching YAML files during loading
gxf_result_t GxfGraphSetRootPath(gxf_context_t context, const char* path);
parameter:
context A valid GXF context
parameter:
path Path to root folder for searching YAML files during loading
returns: GXF_SUCCESS if the operation was successful, or otherwise one of the GXF error codes.
Loads a list of entities from YAML text
gxf_result_t GxfGraphParseString(gxf_context_t context, const char* tex, const char* parameters_override[], const uint32_t num_overrides);
parameter:
context A valid GXF context
parameter:
text A valid YAML text.
parameter:
params_override An optional array of strings used for override parameters in yaml file.
parameter:
num_overrides Number of optional override parameter strings.
returns: GXF_SUCCESS if the operation was successful, or otherwise one of the GXF error codes.
Activate all system components
gxf_result_t GxfGraphActivate(gxf_context_t context);
parameter:
context A valid GXF context
returns: GXF_SUCCESS if the operation was successful, or otherwise one of the GXF error codes.
Deactivate all System components
gxf_result_t GxfGraphDeactivate(gxf_context_t context);
parameter:
context A valid GXF context
returns: GXF_SUCCESS if the operation was successful, or otherwise one of the GXF error codes.
Starts the execution of the graph asynchronously
gxf_result_t GxfGraphRunAsync(gxf_context_t context);
parameter:
context A valid GXF context
returns: GXF_SUCCESS if the operation was successful, or otherwise one of the GXF error codes.
Interrupt the execution of the graph
gxf_result_t GxfGraphInterrupt(gxf_context_t context);
parameter:
context A valid GXF context
returns: GXF_SUCCESS if the operation was successful, or otherwise one of the GXF error codes.
Waits for the graph to complete execution
gxf_result_t GxfGraphWait(gxf_context_t context);
parameter:
context A valid GXF context
returns: GXF_SUCCESS if the operation was successful, or otherwise one of the GXF error codes.`
Runs all System components and waits for their completion
gxf_result_t GxfGraphRun(gxf_context_t context);
parameter:
context A valid GXF context
returns: GXF_SUCCESS if the operation was successful, or otherwise one of the GXF error codes.
Create an entity
gxf_result_t GxfEntityCreate(gxf_context_t context, gxf_uid_t* eid);
Creates a new entity and updates the eid to the unique identifier of the newly created entity.
This method will be deprecated.
gxf_result_t GxfCreateEntity((gxf_context_t context, const GxfEntityCreateInfo* info, gxf_uid_t* eid);
Create a new GXF entity.
Entities are light-weight containers to hold components and form the basic building blocks of a GXF application. Entities are created when a GXF file is loaded, or they can be created manually using this function. Entities created with this function must be destroyed using ‘GxfEntityDestroy’. After the entity was created components can be added to it with ‘GxfComponentAdd’. To start execution of codelets on an entity the entity needs to be activated first. This can happen automatically using ‘GXF_ENTITY_CREATE_PROGRAM_BIT’ or manually using ‘GxfEntityActivate’.
parameter
context: GXF context that creates the entity. parameter
info: pointer to a GxfEntityCreateInfo structure containing parameters affecting the creation of the entity. parameter
eid: pointer to a gxf_uid_t handle in which the resulting entity is returned. returns: GXF_SUCCESS if the operation was successful, or otherwise one of the GXF error codes.
Activate an entity
gxf_result_t GxfEntityActivate(gxf_context_t context, gxf_uid_t eid);
Activates a previously created and inactive entity
Activating an entity generally marks the official start of its lifetime and has multiple implications: - If mandatory parameters, i.e. parameter which do not have the flag “optional”, are not set the operation will fail.
All components on the entity are initialized.
All codelets on the entity are scheduled for execution. The scheduler will start calling start, tick and stop functions as specified by scheduling terms.
After activation trying to change a dynamic parameters will result in a failure.
Adding or removing components of an entity after activation will result in a failure.
parameter:
contextA valid GXF context
parameter:
eidUID of a valid entity
returns: GXF error code
Deactivate an entity
gxf_result_t GxfEntityDeactivate(gxf_context_t context, gxf_uid_t eid);
Deactivates a previously activated entity
Deactivating an entity generally marks the official end of its lifetime and has multiple implications:
All codelets are removed from the schedule. Already running entities are run to completion.
All components on the entity are deinitialized.
Components can be added or removed again once the entity was deactivated.
Mandatory and non-dynamic parameters can be changed again.
- Note: In case that the entity is currently executing this function will wait and block until
the current execution is finished.
parameter:
contextA valid GXF context
parameter:
eidUID of a valid entity
returns: GXF error code
Destroy an entity
gxf_result_t GxfEntityDestroy(gxf_context_t context, gxf_uid_t eid);
Destroys a previously created entity
Destroys an entity immediately. The entity is destroyed even if the reference count has not yet reached 0. If the entity is active it is deactivated first.
Note: This function can block for the same reasons as ‘GxfEntityDeactivate’.
parameter:
context A valid GXF context
parameter:
eid The returned UID of the created entity
returns: GXF_SUCCESS if the operation was successful, or otherwise one of the GXF error codes.
Find an entity
gxf_result_t GxfEntityFind(gxf_context_t context, const char* name, gxf_uid_t* eid);
Finds an entity by its name
parameter:
context A valid GXF context
parameter:
name A C string with the name of the entity. Ownership is not transferred.
parameter:
eid The returned UID of the entity
returns: GXF_SUCCESS if the operation was successful, or otherwise one of the GXF error codes.
Find all entities
gxf_result_t GxfEntityFindAll(gxf_context_t context, uint64_t* num_entities, gxf_uid_t* entities);
Finds all entities in the current application
Finds and returns all entity ids for the current application. If more than max_entities exist only max_entities will be returned. The order and selection of entities returned is arbitrary.
parameter:
context A valid GXF context
parameter:
num_entities In/Out: the max number of entities that can fit in the buffer/the number of entities that exist in the application
parameter:
entities A buffer allocated by the caller for returned UIDs of all entities, with capacity for num_entities.
returns: GXF_SUCCESS if the operation was successful, GXF_QUERY_NOT_ENOUGH_CAPACITY if more entities exist in the application than max_entities, or otherwise one of the GXF error codes.
Increase reference count of an entity
gxf_result_t GxfEntityRefCountInc(gxf_context_t context, gxf_uid_t eid);
Increases the reference count for an entity by 1.
By default reference counting is disabled for an entity. This means that entities created with ‘GxfEntityCreate’ are not automatically destroyed. If this function is called for an entity with disabled reference count, reference counting is enabled and the reference count is set to 1. Once reference counting is enabled an entity will be automatically destroyed if the reference count reaches zero, or if ‘GxfEntityCreate’ is called explicitly.
parameter:
context A valid GXF context
parameter:
eid The UID of a valid entity
returns: GXF_SUCCESS if the operation was successful, or otherwise one of the GXF error codes.
Decrease reference count of an entity
gxf_result_t GxfEntityRefCountDec(gxf_context_t context, gxf_uid_t eid);
Decreases the reference count for an entity by 1.
See ‘GxfEntityRefCountInc’ for more details on reference counting.
parameter:
context A valid GXF context
parameter:
eid The UID of a valid entity
returns: GXF_SUCCESS if the operation was successful, or otherwise one of the GXF error codes.
Get status of an entity
gxf_result_t GxfEntityGetStatus(gxf_context_t context, gxf_uid_t eid, gxf_entity_status_t* entity_status);
Gets the status of the entity.
See ‘gxf_entity_status_t’ for the various status.
parameter:
context A valid GXF context
parameter:
eid The UID of a valid entity
parameter:
entity_status output; status of an entity eid
returns: GXF_SUCCESS if the operation was successful, or otherwise one of the GXF error codes.
Get state of an entity
gxf_result_t GxfEntityGetState(gxf_context_t context, gxf_uid_t eid, entity_state_t* entity_state);
Gets the state of the entity.
See ‘gxf_entity_status_t’ for the various status.
parameter:
context A valid GXF context
parameter:
eid The UID of a valid entity
parameter:
entity_state output; behavior status of an entity eid used by the behavior tree parent codelet
returns: GXF_SUCCESS if the operation was successful, or otherwise one of the GXF error codes.
Notify entity of an event
gxf_result_t GxfEntityEventNotify(gxf_context_t context, gxf_uid_t eid);
Notifies the occurrence of an event and inform the scheduler to check the status of the entity
The entity must have an ‘AsynchronousSchedulingTerm’ scheduling term component and it must be in “EVENT_WAITING” state for the notification to be acknowledged.
See ‘AsynchronousEventState’ for various states
parameter:
context A valid GXF context
parameter:
eid The UID of a valid entity
returns: GXF_SUCCESS if the operation was successful, or otherwise one of the GXF error codes.
Maximum number of components in an entity or an extension can be up to
1024.
Get component type identifier
gxf_result_t GxfComponentTypeId(gxf_context_t context, const char* name, gxf_tid_t* tid);
Gets the GXF unique type ID (TID) of a component
Get the unique type ID which was used to register the component with GXF. The function expects the fully qualified C++ type name of the component including namespaces.
Example of a valid component type name: “nvidia::gxf::test::PingTx”
parameter:
context A valid GXF context
parameter:
name The fully qualified C++ type name of the component
parameter:
tid The returned TID of the component
returns: GXF_SUCCESS if the operation was successful, or otherwise one of the GXF error codes.
Get component type name
gxf_result_t GxfComponentTypeName(gxf_context_t context, gxf_tid_t tid, const char** name);
Gets the fully qualified C++ type name GXF component typename
Get the unique typename of the component with which it was registered using one of the GXF_EXT_FACTORY_ADD*() macros
parameter:
context A valid GXF context
parameter:
tid The unique type ID (TID) of the component with which the component was registered
parameter:
name The returned name of the component
returns: GXF_SUCCESS if the operation was successful, or otherwise one of the GXF error codes.
Get component name
gxf_result_t GxfComponentName(gxf_context_t context, gxf_uid_t cid, const char** name);
Gets the name of a component
Each component has a user-defined name which was used in the call to ‘GxfComponentAdd’. Usually the name is specified in the GXF application file.
parameter:
context A valid GXF context
parameter:
cid The unique object ID (UID) of the component
parameter:
name The returned name of the component
returns: GXF_SUCCESS if the operation was successful, or otherwise one of the GXF error codes.
Get unique identifier of the entity of given component
gxf_result_t GxfComponentEntity(gxf_context_t context, gxf_uid_t cid, gxf_uid_t* eid);
Gets the unique object ID of the entity of a component
Each component has a unique ID with respect to the context and is stored in one entity. This function can be used to retrieve the ID of the entity to which a given component belongs.
parameter:
context A valid GXF context
parameter:
cid The unique object ID (UID) of the component
parameter:
eid The returned UID of the entity
returns: GXF_SUCCESS if the operation was successful, or otherwise one of the GXF error codes.
Add a new component
gxf_result_t GxfComponentAdd(gxf_context_t context, gxf_uid_t eid, gxf_tid_t tid, const char* name, gxf_uid_t* cid);
Adds a new component to an entity
An entity can contain multiple components and this function can be used to add a new component to an entity. A component must be added before an entity is activated, or after it was deactivated. Components must not be added to active entities. The order of components is stable and identical to the order in which components are added (see ‘GxfComponentFind’).
parameter:
context A valid GXF context
parameter:
eid The unique object ID (UID) of the entity to which the component is added.
parameter:
tid The unique type ID (TID) of the component to be added to the entity.
parameter:
name The name of the new component. Ownership is not transferred.
parameter:
cid The returned UID of the created component
returns: GXF_SUCCESS if the operation was successful, or otherwise one of the GXF error codes.
Add component to entity interface
gxf_result_t GxfComponentAddToInterface(gxf_context_t context, gxf_uid_t eid, gxf_uid_t cid, const char* name);
Adds an existing component to the interface of an entity
An entity can holds references to other components in its interface, so that when finding a component in an entity, both the component this entity holds and those it refers to will be returned. This supports the case when an entity contains a subgraph, then those components that has been declared in the subgraph interface will be put to the interface of the parent entity.
parameter:
context A valid GXF context
parameter:
eid The unique object ID (UID) of the entity to which the component is added.
parameter:
cid The unique object ID of the component.
parameter:
name The name of the new component. Ownership is not transferred.
returns: GXF_SUCCESS if the operation was successful, or otherwise one of the GXF error codes.
Find a component in an entity
gxf_result_t GxfComponentFind(gxf_context_t context, gxf_uid_t eid, gxf_tid_t tid, const char* name, int32_t* offset, gxf_uid_t* cid);
Finds a component in an entity
Searches components in an entity which satisfy certain criteria: component type, component name, and component min index. All three criteria are optional; in case no criteria is given the first component is returned. The main use case for “component min index” is a repeated search which continues at the index which was returned by a previous search.
In case no entity with the given criteria was found GXF_ENTITY_NOT_FOUND is returned.
parameter:
context A valid GXF context
parameter:
eid The unique object ID (UID) of the entity which is searched.
parameter:
tid The component type ID (TID) of the component to find (optional)
parameter:
name The component name of the component to find (optional). Ownership not transferred.
parameter:
offset The index of the first component in the entity to search. Also contains the index of the component which was found.
parameter:
cid The returned UID of the searched component
returns: GXF_SUCCESS if a component matching the criteria was found, GXF_ENTITY_NOT_FOUND if no component matching the criteria was found, or otherwise one of the GXF error codes.
Get type identifier for a component
gxf_result_t GxfComponentType(gxf_context_t context, gxf_uid_t cid, gxf_tid_t* tid);
Gets the component type ID (TID) of a component
parameter:
context A valid GXF context
parameter:
cid The component object ID (UID) for which the component type is requested.
parameter:
tid The returned TID of the component
returns: GXF_SUCCESS if the operation was successful, or otherwise one of the GXF error codes.
Gets pointer to component
gxf_result_t GxfComponentPointer(gxf_context_t context, gxf_uid_t uid, gxf_tid_t tid, void** pointer);
Verifies that a component exists, has the given type, gets a pointer to it.
parameter:
context A valid GXF context
parameter:
uid The component object ID (UID).
parameter:
tid The expected component type ID (TID) of the component
parameter:
pointer The returned pointer to the component object.
returns: GXF_SUCCESS if the operation was successful, or otherwise one of the GXF error codes.
64-bit floating point
Set
gxf_result_t GxfParameterSetFloat64(gxf_context_t context, gxf_uid_t uid, const char* key, double value);
parameter:
context A valid GXF context.
parameter:
uid A valid component identifier.
parameter:
key A valid name of a component to set.
parameter:
value a double value
returns: GXF_SUCCESS if the operation was successful, or otherwise one of the GXF error codes.
Get
gxf_result_t GxfParameterGetFloat64(gxf_context_t context, gxf_uid_t uid, const char* key, double* value);
parameter:
context A valid GXF context.
parameter:
uid A valid component identifier.
parameter:
key A valid name of a component to set.
parameter:
value pointer to get the double value.
returns: GXF_SUCCESS if the operation was successful, or otherwise one of the GXF error codes.
64-bit signed integer
Set
gxf_result_t GxfParameterSetInt64(gxf_context_t context, gxf_uid_t uid, const char* key, int64_t value);
parameter:
context A valid GXF context.
parameter:
uid A valid component identifier.
parameter:
key A valid name of a component to set.
parameter:
value 64-bit integer value to set.
returns: GXF_SUCCESS if the operation was successful, or otherwise one of the GXF error codes.
Get
gxf_result_t GxfParameterGetInt64(gxf_context_t context, gxf_uid_t uid, const char* key, int64_t* value);
parameter:
context A valid GXF context.
parameter:
uid A valid component identifier.
parameter:
key A valid name of a component to set.
parameter:
value pointer to get the 64-bit integer value.
returns: GXF_SUCCESS if the operation was successful, or otherwise one of the GXF error codes.
64-bit unsigned integer
Set
gxf_result_t GxfParameterSetUInt64(gxf_context_t context, gxf_uid_t uid, const char* key, uint64_t value);
parameter:
context A valid GXF context.
parameter:
uid A valid component identifier.
parameter:
key A valid name of a component to set.
parameter:
value unsigned 64-bit integer value to set.
returns: GXF_SUCCESS if the operation was successful, or otherwise one of the GXF error codes.
Get
gxf_result_t GxfParameterGetUInt64(gxf_context_t context, gxf_uid_t uid, const char* key, uint64_t* value);
parameter:
context A valid GXF context.
parameter:
uid A valid component identifier.
parameter:
key A valid name of a component to set.
parameter:
value pointer to get the unsigned 64-bit integer value.
returns: GXF_SUCCESS if the operation was successful, or otherwise one of the GXF error codes.
32-bit signed integer
Set
gxf_result_t GxfParameterSetInt32(gxf_context_t context, gxf_uid_t uid, const char* key, int32_t value);
parameter:
context A valid GXF context.
parameter:
uid A valid component identifier.
parameter:
key A valid name of a component to set.
parameter:
value 32-bit integer value to set.
returns: GXF_SUCCESS if the operation was successful, or otherwise one of the GXF error codes.
Get
gxf_result_t GxfParameterGetInt32(gxf_context_t context, gxf_uid_t uid, const char* key, int32_t* value);
parameter:
context A valid GXF context.
parameter:
uid A valid component identifier.
parameter:
key A valid name of a component to set.
parameter:
value pointer to get the 32-bit integer value.
returns: GXF_SUCCESS if the operation was successful, or otherwise one of the GXF error codes.
String parameter
Set
gxf_result_t GxfParameterSetStr(gxf_context_t context, gxf_uid_t uid, const char* key, const char* value);
parameter:
context A valid GXF context.
parameter:
uid A valid component identifier.
parameter:
key A valid name of a component to set.
parameter:
value A char array containing value to set.
returns: GXF_SUCCESS if the operation was successful, or otherwise one of the GXF error codes.
Get
gxf_result_t GxfParameterGetStr(gxf_context_t context, gxf_uid_t uid, const char* key, const char** value);
parameter:
context A valid GXF context.
parameter:
uid A valid component identifier.
parameter:
key A valid name of a component to set.
parameter:
value pointer to a char* array to get the value.
returns: GXF_SUCCESS if the operation was successful, or otherwise one of the GXF error codes.
Boolean
Set
gxf_result_t GxfParameterSetBool(gxf_context_t context, gxf_uid_t uid, const char* key, bool value);
parameter:
context A valid GXF context.
parameter:
uid A valid component identifier.
parameter:
key A valid name of a component to set.
parameter:
value A boolean value to set.
returns: GXF_SUCCESS if the operation was successful, or otherwise one of the GXF error codes.
Get
gxf_result_t GxfParameterGetBool(gxf_context_t context, gxf_uid_t uid, const char* key, bool* value);
parameter:
context A valid GXF context.
parameter:
uid A valid component identifier.
parameter:
key A valid name of a component to set.
parameter:
value pointer to get the boolean value.
returns: GXF_SUCCESS if the operation was successful, or otherwise one of the GXF error codes.
Handle
Set
gxf_result_t GxfParameterSetHandle(gxf_context_t context, gxf_uid_t uid, const char* key, gxf_uid_t cid);
parameter:
context A valid GXF context.
parameter:
uid A valid component identifier.
parameter:
key A valid name of a component to set.
parameter:
cid Unique identifier to set.
returns: GXF_SUCCESS if the operation was successful, or otherwise one of the GXF error codes.
Get
gxf_result_t GxfParameterGetHandle(gxf_context_t context, gxf_uid_t uid, const char* key, gxf_uid_t* cid);
parameter:
context A valid GXF context.
parameter:
uid A valid component identifier.
parameter:
key A valid name of a component to set.
parameter:
value Pointer to a unique identifier to get the value.
returns: GXF_SUCCESS if the operation was successful, or otherwise one of the GXF error codes.
To set or get the vector parameters of a component, users can use the following C-APIs for various data types:
Set 1-D Vector Parameters
Users can call
gxf_result_t GxfParameterSet1D"DataType"Vector(gxf_context_t context,
gxf_uid_t uid, const char* key, data_type* value, uint64_t length)
value should point to an array of the data to be set of the corresponding type. The size of
the stored array should match the
length argument passed.
See the table below for all the supported data types and their corresponding function signatures.
parameter:
key The name of the parameter
parameter:
value The value to set of the parameter
parameter:
length The length of the vector parameter
returns: GXF_SUCCESS if the operation was successful, or otherwise one of the GXF error codes.
Function Name
data_type
|
GxfParameterSet1DFloat64Vector(...)
|
double
|
GxfParameterSet1DInt64Vector(...)
|
int64_t
|
GxfParameterSet1DUInt64Vector(...)
|
uint64_t
|
GxfParameterSet1DInt32Vector(...)
|
int32_t
Set 2-D Vector Parameters
Users can call
gxf_result_t GxfParameterSet2D"DataType"Vector(gxf_context_t context,
gxf_uid_t uid, const char* key, data_type** value, uint64_t height, uint64_t width)
value should point to an array of array (and not to the address of a contiguous array of data)
of the data to be set of the corresponding type. The length of the first dimension of the array
should match the
height argument passed and similarly the length of the second dimension of the
array should match the
width passed.
See the table below for all the supported data types and their corresponding function signatures.
parameter:
key The name of the parameter
parameter:
value The value to set of the parameter
parameter:
height The height of the 2-D vector parameter
parameter:
width The width of the 2-D vector parameter
returns: GXF_SUCCESS if the operation was successful, or otherwise one of the GXF error codes.
Function Name
data_type
|
GxfParameterSet2DFloat64Vector(...)
|
double
|
GxfParameterSet2DInt64Vector(...)
|
int64_t
|
GxfParameterSet2DUInt64Vector(...)
|
uint64_t
|
GxfParameterSet2DInt32Vector(...)
|
int32_t
Get 1-D Vector Parameters
Users can call
gxf_result_t GxfParameterGet1D"DataType"Vector(gxf_context_t context,
gxf_uid_t uid, const char* key, data_type** value, uint64_t* length) to get the value of a 1-D vector.
Before calling this method, users should call
GxfParameterGet1D"DataType"VectorInfo(gxf_context_t context, gxf_uid_t uid, const char* key, uint64_t* length) to obtain the
length of the vector parameter and then
allocate at least that much memory to retrieve the
value.
value should point to an array of size greater than or equal to
length allocated by user of
the corresponding type to retrieve the data. If the
length doesn’t match the size of stored vector
then it will be updated with the expected size.
See the table below for all the supported data types and their corresponding function signatures.
parameter:
key The name of the parameter
parameter:
value The value to set of the parameter
parameter:
length The length of the 1-D vector parameter obtained by calling
GxfParameterGet1D"DataType"VectorInfo(...)
Function Name
data_type
|
GxfParameterGet1DFloat64Vector(...)
|
double
|
GxfParameterGet1DInt64Vector(...)
|
int64_t
|
GxfParameterGet1DUInt64Vector(...)
|
uint64_t
|
GxfParameterGet1DInt32Vector(...)
|
int32_t
Get 2-D Vector Parameters
Users can call
gxf_result_t GxfParameterGet2D"DataType"Vector(gxf_context_t context,
gxf_uid_t uid, const char* key, data_type** value, uint64_t* height, uint64_t* width) to get
the value of a -2D vector.
Before calling this method, users should call
GxfParameterGet1D"DataType"VectorInfo(gxf_context_t context, gxf_uid_t uid, const char* key, uint64_t* height, uint64_t* width) to obtain the
height and
width of the 2D-vector parameter and then allocate at least that much memory to retrieve the
value.
value should point to an array of array of height (size of first dimension) greater than or
equal to
height and width (size of the second dimension) greater than or equal to
width
allocated by user of the corresponding type to get the data. If the
height or
width don’t
match the height and width of the stored vector then they will be updated with the expected values.
See the table below for all the supported data types and their corresponding function signatures.
parameter”:
key The name of the parameter
parameter”:
value Allocated array to get the value of the parameter
parameter”:
height The height of the 2-D vector parameter obtained by calling
GxfParameterGet2D"DataType"VectorInfo(...)
parameter”:
width The width of the 2-D vector parameter obtained by calling
GxfParameterGet2D"DataType"VectorInfo(...)
Function Name
data_type
|
GxfParameterGet2DFloat64Vector(...)
|
double
|
GxfParameterGet2DInt64Vector(...)
|
int64_t
|
GxfParameterGet2DUInt64Vector(...)
|
uint64_t
|
GxfParameterGet2DInt32Vector(...)
|
int32_t
Get Meta Data about the GXF Runtime
gxf_result_t GxfRuntimeInfo(gxf_context_t context, gxf_runtime_info* info);
parameter:
context A valid GXF context.
parameter:
info pointer to gxf_runtime_info object to get the meta data.
returns: GXF_SUCCESS if the operation was successful, or otherwise one of the GXF error codes.
Get description and list of components in loaded Extension
gxf_result_t GxfExtensionInfo(gxf_context_t context, gxf_tid_t tid, gxf_extension_info_t* info);
parameter:
context A valid GXF context.
parameter:
tid The unique identifier of the extension.
parameter:
info pointer to gxf_extension_info_t object to get the meta data.
returns: GXF_SUCCESS if the operation was successful, or otherwise one of the GXF error codes.
Get description and list of parameters of Component
gxf_result_t GxfComponentInfo(gxf_context_t context, gxf_tid_t tid, gxf_component_info_t* info);
Note: Parameters are only available after at least one instance is created for the Component.
parameter:
context A valid GXF context.
parameter:
tid The unique identifier of the component.
parameter:
info pointer to gxf_component_info_t object to get the meta data.
returns: GXF_SUCCESS if the operation was successful, or otherwise one of the GXF error codes.
Get parameter type description
Gets a string describing the parameter type
const char* GxfParameterTypeStr(gxf_parameter_type_t param_type);
parameter:
param_type Type of parameter to get info about.
returns: C-style string description of the parameter type.
Get flag type description
Gets a string describing the flag type
const char* GxfParameterFlagTypeStr(gxf_parameter_flags_t_ flag_type);
parameter:
flag_type Type of flag to get info about.
returns: C-style string description of the flag type.
Get parameter description
Gets description of specific parameter. Fails if the component is not instantiated yet.
gxf_result_t GxfGetParameterInfo(gxf_context_t context, gxf_tid_t cid, const char* key, gxf_parameter_info_t* info);
parameter:
context A valid GXF context.
parameter:
cid The unique identifier of the component.
parameter:
key The name of the parameter.
parameter:
info Pointer to a gxf_parameter_info_t object to get the value.
returns: GXF_SUCCESS if the operation was successful, or otherwise one of the GXF error codes.
Redirect logs to a file
Redirect console logs to the provided file.
gxf_result_t GxfGetParameterInfo(gxf_context_t context, FILE* fp);
parameter:
context A valid GXF context.
parameter:
fp File path for the redirected logs.
returns: GXF_SUCCESS if the operation was successful, or otherwise one of the GXF error codes.
Get string description of error
const char* GxfResultStr(gxf_result_t result);
Gets a string describing an GXF error code.
The caller does not get ownership of the return C string and must not delete it.
parameter:
result A GXF error code
returns: A pointer to a C string with the error code description.