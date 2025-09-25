Release Notes

Be sure and follow the installation instructions included with the release. To generate documentation, in the host system, run sh docs/make_docs.sh , then use your browser to look at docs/user_guide/_build/html/index.html .

HSB 2.0-GA relies on FPGA IP version 2412. Check the user guide for instructions on how to update your configuration. Note that the enumeration data has changed, so pre 2.0-GA software will not enumerate boards publishing 1.1 (or earlier) enumeration data; and likewise, 1.1 and earlier software will not find the newer 2.0 configuration boards. For Lattice-CLNX100-ETH-SENSOR-BRIDGE devices, be sure and include the “–force” option when updating the HSB firmware; this way the software uses hardcoded enumeration data in the software tree instead of relying on that from the device itself. See the firmware download instructions for more details. If you need to revert your FPGA back to the 2407 version, check the FAQ below.

HSB is updated to work with Holoscan SDK 2.7. Some older APIs, specifically in the C++ fmt tool have been deprecated, so minor code adjustments have been applied to keep HSB host code up to date.

New HSB features for safety and reliability, including CRCs, control plane sequence number checking, and additional timestamps are included. Timestamps included capture the PTP time when the first data in the received frame is observed by the FPGA IP block and the time after the last data in the frame is sent. With ConnectX based host systems, which support hardware PTP synchronization, these timestamps are within a microsecond of the host time, and can be used to accurately measure latency through the pipeline. These metadata values are available to pipeline operators via the HSDK application metadata API. See the user guide for more details. Sequence number checking is enabled for control plane transactions, and can provide protection against interaction from several hosts to the same HSB unit. The overall CRC of the received data frame is also included, in a later release, a high-performance CUDA based CRC checker will be demonstrated showing frame-rate CRC validation of ingress data.

Multiple sensors over a single network port. APIs are added to allow applications to configure multiple sensors to use the same network port. In the examples directory, single_network_stereo_imx274_player.py demonstrates how to configure both cameras in an IMX274 stereo pair to transmit 1080p video using a single network port. Note that 4k video streams require about 6.5Gbps each, so using both cameras in this mode over a single network port is not supported. See the user guide for more details.

Performance and latency measurement tools. The timestamps included with safety and reliability features can be used to accurately measure latency, from the time that data arrives to the FPGA IP block, all the way through the end of the pipeline (e.g. following visualization). See examples/imx274_transfer_latency.py for an example. See latency.md for more details on latency measurement.

GammaCorrectionOp is removed. HSDK 2.3 added support for sRGB space, providing an optimized path including Gamma correction in the visualizer. By removing HSB’s naive gamma correction and using the visualizer instead, pipeline latency is reduced by .5ms. For applications that used GammaCorrectionOp, just remove that operator from the pipeline and include framebuffer_srgb=True in the constructor parameter list for HolovizOp.