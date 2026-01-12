Running Holoscan Sensor Bridge examples

Frame validation examples demonstrate how to access frame metadata in order to detect missing frames, frame timestamp misalignment and frame CRC errors. These examples record timestamps, frame numbers and CRC32 data received from the FPGA when data is acquired. During the run, missing frames, timestamp misalignment and CRC32 errors are detected and reported. At the end of the run, the application provides a duration and latency report with average, minimum, and maximum values. These values are collected during the application run to assess the impact of various detection mechanisms on the latency of the pipeline.

For AGX systems (or unaccelerated configurations), examples/linux_imx274_frame_validation.py uses standard Linux sockets for network communication with CPU-based CRC validation.

Before running the app, enable PTP sync on your setup, then use the following commands to run the example. Running the frame validation example on AGX Orin systems:

Copy Copied! $ python3 examples/linux_imx274_frame_validation.py

Since the CRC32 calculation in this example is done by CPU, trying to detect CRC32 error using the example as is will trigger frame loss errors. For that reason CRC32 error detection is not enabled by default. To enable CRC32 detection every N frames use the --crc-frame-check option:

Copy Copied! $ python3 examples/linux_imx274_frame_validation.py --crc-frame-check 50

In this example, the application will check for CRC32 frame errors every 50 frames.

For systems with RDMA-capable network hardware (ConnectX NICs) such as IGX Orin, examples/imx274_frame_validation.py provides high-performance frame validation with GPU-accelerated CRC checking using nvCOMP 5.0. This example uses the accelerated network receiver operator and requires ConnectX SmartNIC controllers.

Before running the app, enable PTP sync on your setup, then use the following command:

Copy Copied! $ python3 examples/imx274_frame_validation.py

Unlike the CPU-based CRC validation in the Linux version, GPU-based CRC using nvCOMP 5.0 is fast enough to validate every frame by default. CRC validation is enabled by default with --crc-frame-check 1 . To disable CRC validation entirely, use --crc-frame-check 0 .

At the end of execution, the application provides a CRC validation report showing total frames processed, CRC errors detected, and success rate, followed by detailed performance metrics including frame time, transfer latency, operator latency, and processing time.

To validate the stereo camera configuration:

Copy Copied! $ python3 examples/stereo_imx274_frame_validation.py

The nvCOMP CRC calculation performance on IGX-dGPU for single-camera configuration (measured over 1000 frames):

Copy Copied! Minimum: 0.275 ms Maximum: 0.390 ms Average: 0.295 ms

Note on Startup Performance: Runtime performance of an HSDK pipeline at startup can be unpredictable, usually due to GPU kernel initialization. This is likely to lead to CRC failures: when the pipeline is slower than the camera frame rate, the receiver buffer can be overwritten with new data, which triggers the failure that CRC checking is looking for. Once the pipeline is fully initialized and can keep up with the received data, these errors would no longer be expected. We have primarily observed this issue in the stereo camera case. For this reason, our testing (see tests/test_imx274_pattern.py ) skips CRC checking at the beginning, e.g. only after 15 frames have been received. User applications would likely use a similar startup state to avoid misleading errors occurring due to this known condition.

This example will not run on AGX Thor