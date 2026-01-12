Running Holoscan Sensor Bridge examples
Holoscan sensor bridge Python example applications are located under the
examples
directory.
Below are instructions for running the applications on the AGX Thor, DGX Spark, IGX and the Jetson AGX Orin platforms. For each IGX camera example, an appropriately configured DGX Spark may also be used.
Examples starting with the word “linux_” in the filename use the unaccelerated Linux Sockets API network receiver operator. These examples work on DGX Spark and both IGX and AGX Orin/Thor systems.
Examples without “linux_” in the filename use the accelerated network receiver operator and require ConnectX SmartNIC controllers, like those on IGX and DGX Spark. AGX Orin and AGX Thor systems cannot run these examples.
These examples all work on both iGPU and dGPU configurations. If the underlying OS and Holoscan sensor bridge container are built with the appropriate iGPU or dGPU setting, the application code itself does not change.
Examples starting with “sipl_” use the SIPL accelerated network receiver operator and require MGBE SmartNIC controller and are unique to AGX Thor.
Most examples have both the accelerated and an unaccelerated Linux Sockets API version.
To run the high-speed video player with IMX274, in the demo container with a ConnectX accelerated network controller,
$ python3 examples/imx274_player.py
or, for unaccelerated configurations (e.g. AGX Orin, AGX Thor),
$ python3 examples/linux_imx274_player.py
The C++ examples need to be built first using these commands; this leaves the resulting executables in /tmp/build/examples.
$ export BUILD_DIR=/tmp/build
$ cmake -S . -B $BUILD_DIR -G Ninja -DHOLOLINK_BUILD_PYTHON=OFF
$ cmake --build $BUILD_DIR -j $(nproc)
After examples are built, you can run the
imx274_player:
$ $BUILD_DIR/examples/imx274_player
Note that only the C++ example is only supported with the accelerated network receiver with ConnectX SmartNIC controllers.
Documentation breaking down the source code for the IMX274 player application is available here; this example illustrates the basic sensor bridge workflow which is described in the architecture documentation. Press Control/C to stop the video player.
This example is similar to the IMX274 player example above, using an Li VB1940 Eagle camera instead of IMX274. To run the high-speed video player with Li VB1940 Eagle, in the demo container with a ConnectX accelerated network controller,
$ python3 examples/vb1940_player.py
for unaccelerated configurations (e.g. AGX Orin, AGX Thor),
$ python3 examples/linux_vb1940_player.py
lastly, running SIPL accelerated network python example on AGX Thor:
$ python3 ./examples/sipl_player.py --json-config ./examples/sipl_config/vb1940_single.json
The tao-peoplenet example demonstrates running inference on a live video feed. Tao PeopleNet provides a model that given an image can detect persons, bags, and faces. In this example, when those items are detected, bounding boxes are shown as an overlay over the live video.
Prerequisite: Download the PeopleNet ONNX model from the NGC website:
wget --content-disposition 'https://api.ngc.nvidia.com/v2/models/org/nvidia/team/tao/peoplenet/pruned_quantized_decrypted_v2.3.3/files?redirect=true&path=resnet34_peoplenet_int8.onnx' -O examples/resnet34_peoplenet_int8.onnx
For systems with a ConnectX accelerated network controller interfaces with IMX274 camera,
$ python3 examples/tao_peoplenet.py
for unaccelerated configurations (e.g. AGX Orin, AGX Thor) with IMX274 camera,
$ python3 examples/linux_tao_peoplenet.py
lastly, running SIPL accelerated network python example on AGX Thor with LI VB1940 camera:
$ python3 ./examples/sipl_tao_peoplenet.py --json-config ./examples/sipl_config/vb1940_single.json
This will bring up the Holoscan visualizer on the GUI showing the live video feed from the IMX274/Li VB1940 device as well as red/green box overlays when a person image is captured. Press Ctrl/C to exit. More information about this application can be found here.
Prerequisite: Download the YOLOv8 ONNX model from the YOLOv8 website and generate the body pose ONNX model. Within the Holoscan sensor bridge demo container:
From the repo base directory
holoscan-sensor-bridge:
apt-get update && apt-get install -y ffmpeg
pip3 install ultralytics onnx
cd examples
yolo export model=yolov8n-pose.pt format=onnx
trtexec --onnx=yolov8n-pose.onnx --saveEngine=yolov8n-pose.engine.fp32
cd -
Note that this conversion step only needs to be executed once; the
yolov8n-pose.engine.fp32 file contains the converted model and is all that’s needed
for the demo to run. The installed components will be forgotten when the container is
exited; those do not need to be present in future runs of the demo.
For systems with accelerated network interfaces, within the sensor bridge demo container, launch the Body Pose estimation with IMX274 camera:
$ python3 examples/body_pose_estimation.py
for unaccelerated configurations (e.g. AGX Orin, AGX Thor), launch the Body Pose estimation example within the demo container this way:
$ python3 examples/linux_body_pose_estimation.py
lastly, running SIPL accelerated network python example on AGX Thor with Li VB1940 camera:
$ python3 ./examples/sipl_body_pose_estimation.py --json-config ./examples/sipl_config/vb1940_single.json
This will bring up the Holoscan visualizer on the GUI showing the live video feed from the IMX274/Li VB1940 device, along with a green overlay showing keypoints found by the body pose net model. For more information about this application, look here.
Press Ctrl/C to exit.
For IGX,
examples/stereo_imx274_player.py shows an example with two independent
pipelines, one for each camera on the dual-camera module. Accelerated networking is used
to provide real time access to the pair of 4k image streams. Make sure that
both network ports are connected
between the IGX and the Holoscan sensor bridge unit.
$ python3 examples/stereo_imx274_player.py
This brings up a visualizer display with two frames, one for the left channel and the other for the right.
For the purpose of aggregating lower bandwidth streams, you can observe the following examples aggregating both cameras to a single network port:
IGX Orin with IMX274:
$ python3 examples/single_network_stereo_imx274_player.py
AGX Orin or AGX Thor with IMX274:
$ python3 examples/linux_single_network_stereo_imx274_player.py
IGX Orin with Li VB1940 Eagle:
$ python3 examples/single_network_stereo_vb1940_player.py
AGX Orin or AGX Thor with Li VB1940 Eagle:
$ python3 examples/linux_single_network_stereo_vb1940_player.py
SIPL accelerated network python example on AGX Thor with Li VB1940 camera:
$ python3 ./examples/sipl_player.py --json-config ./examples/sipl_config/vb1940_dual.json
Applications wishing to map sensors to specific data channels can do so using the
use_sensor API, which is demonstrated in these examples. The AGX network interface is
limited to 10Gbps so support is only provided for observing stereo video in 1080p mode.
examples/gpio_example_app.py is a simple example of using the GPIO interface of the
sensor bridge to set GPIO directions, read input values from GPIO pins and write output
values to GPIO pins. To run the application:
$ python3 examples/gpio_example_app.py
This brings up a textual display which cycles over different pre-set pin configurations and allows time between different settings of the pins to measure or readback pins values. Please refer to the application structure section to read more about the GPIO example application.
examples/linux_hwisp_player.py shows an example of NVIDIA ISP unit processing the
Bayer frame captured live using IMX274. The ISP unit currently is available on Jetson
Orin AGX and IGX Orin in iGPU configuration.
Before starting the docker run, setup the
nvargus-daemon with the flag
enableRawReprocessing=1. This enables us to run the ISP with the Bayer frame capture
using Holoscan sensor bridge unit and this change persists through even restart. In the
host system:
sudo su
pkill nvargus-daemon
export enableRawReprocessing=1
nvargus-daemon
exit
To run the example, within the demo container:
$ python3 examples/linux_hwisp_player.py
This will run the application with visualizer display showing the live capture.
Note if user wishes to undo running the
nvargus-daemon with flag
enableRawReprocessing=1, then please execute the following command.
sudo su
pkill nvargus-daemon
unset enableRawReprocessing
nvargus-daemon
exit
This example will not run on AGX Thor
For IGX systems,
examples/imx274_latency.py shows an example of how to use timestamp
to profile hardware and software pipeline. This example demonstrates recording
timestamps received from the FPGA when data is acquired and timestamps measured in the
host at various points in frame reception and pipeline execution. At the end of the run,
the application will provide a duration and latency report with average, minimum, and
maximum values.
Before running the app, make sure the PTP sync has been enabled on the setup and then use the following commands to run the example.
$ python3 examples/imx274_latency.py
Running the latency example application on AGX Orin systems:
$ python3 examples/linux_imx274_latency.py
This example will not run on AGX Thor
The
ecam0m30tof_player.py application demonstrates how to capture and display depth
and/or IR data from the ECam0M30ToF time-of-flight camera using RoCE (RDMA over
Converged Ethernet) for high-performance data transmission, utilizing Holoviz operator’s
DEPTH_MAP rendering for enhanced depth visualization. This application can be modified
to run on Jetson AGX by changing the receiver operator from
RoceReceiverOp to
LinuxReceiverOperator.
Prerequisites: ECam0M30ToF camera connected to the Hololink device
To run the application use following command.
python3 examples/ecam0m30tof_player.py --hololink 192.168.0.2 --camera-mode=<0|1|2>
Camera Configuration:
--camera-mode: Select camera mode (0:
DEPTH_IR, 1:
DEPTH, 2:
IR)
This example will not run on AGX Thor
Frame validation examples demonstrate how to access frame metadata in order to detect missing frames, frame timestamp misalignment and frame CRC errors. These examples record timestamps, frame numbers and CRC32 data received from the FPGA when data is acquired. During the run, missing frames, timestamp misalignment and CRC32 errors are detected and reported. At the end of the run, the application provides a duration and latency report with average, minimum, and maximum values. These values are collected during the application run to assess the impact of various detection mechanisms on the latency of the pipeline.
Linux Receiver
For AGX systems (or unaccelerated configurations),
examples/linux_imx274_frame_validation.py uses standard Linux sockets for network
communication with CPU-based CRC validation.
Before running the app, enable PTP sync on your setup, then use the following commands to run the example. Running the frame validation example on AGX Orin systems:
$ python3 examples/linux_imx274_frame_validation.py
Since the CRC32 calculation in this example is done by CPU, trying to detect CRC32 error
using the example as is will trigger frame loss errors. For that reason CRC32 error
detection is not enabled by default. To enable CRC32 detection every N frames use the
--crc-frame-check option:
$ python3 examples/linux_imx274_frame_validation.py --crc-frame-check 50
In this example, the application will check for CRC32 frame errors every 50 frames.
RoCE Receiver
For systems with RDMA-capable network hardware (ConnectX NICs) such as IGX Orin,
examples/imx274_frame_validation.py provides high-performance frame validation with
GPU-accelerated CRC checking using nvCOMP 5.0. This example uses the accelerated network
receiver operator and requires ConnectX SmartNIC controllers.
Before running the app, enable PTP sync on your setup, then use the following command:
$ python3 examples/imx274_frame_validation.py
Unlike the CPU-based CRC validation in the Linux version,
GPU-based CRC using nvCOMP 5.0 is fast
enough to validate every frame by default. CRC validation is enabled by default with
--crc-frame-check 1. To disable CRC validation entirely, use
--crc-frame-check 0.
At the end of execution, the application provides a CRC validation report showing total frames processed, CRC errors detected, and success rate, followed by detailed performance metrics including frame time, transfer latency, operator latency, and processing time.
To validate the stereo camera configuration:
$ python3 examples/stereo_imx274_frame_validation.py
Performance
The nvCOMP CRC calculation performance on IGX-dGPU for single-camera configuration (measured over 1000 frames):
Minimum: 0.275 ms
Maximum: 0.390 ms
Average: 0.295 ms
Note on Startup Performance: Runtime performance of an HSDK pipeline at startup can
be unpredictable, usually due to GPU kernel initialization. This is likely to lead to
CRC failures: when the pipeline is slower than the camera frame rate, the receiver
buffer can be overwritten with new data, which triggers the failure that CRC checking is
looking for. Once the pipeline is fully initialized and can keep up with the received
data, these errors would no longer be expected. We have primarily observed this issue in
the stereo camera case. For this reason, our testing (see
tests/test_imx274_pattern.py) skips CRC checking at the beginning, e.g. only after 15
frames have been received. User applications would likely use a similar startup state to
avoid misleading errors occurring due to this known condition.
This example will not run on AGX Thor