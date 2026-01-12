Holoscan Sensor Bridge FPGA firmware update

Follow the setup instructions to build and run the demo container. All the following commands are to be run from within the demo container.

If your system uses the 192.168.0.0/24 network for another purpose, see instructions for configuring the IP addresses used by the sensor bridge device. After reconfiguring addresses appropriately, be sure you can ping your device at the address you expect.

These instructions assume that your FPGA was loaded with 0x2412 or newer firmware; this is the version included with HSB 2.0 (the previous public release). If your configuration is older, follow the instructions to update to 2.0 first. To see what version of FPGA IP your HSB is configured with:

Copy Copied! hololink-enumerate

This command will display data received from HSB’s bootp enumeration message, which includes the HSB IP version.