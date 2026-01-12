Holoscan Sensor Bridge v2.5.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Holoscan  Holoscan Sensor Bridge v2.5.0  Port Description

Port Description

The port descriptions for the Holoscan Sensor Bridge IP are described in the following sections. For more information on macros defined in “HOLOLINK_def.svh”, refer to Macro Definitions

Global Reset

Table 1 Global Reset Port

Signal Name

Direction

Description

i_sys_rst Input Global, Asynchronous, Active High Reset

User Register Ports

Table 2 User Register Clock and Reset Ports

Signal Name

Direction

Description

i_apb_clk Input APB Clock. Must be greater than 20MHz.
o_apb_rst Output APB Synchronous, Active High Reset

Table 3 User Register APB Ports

Signal Name

Direction

Description

i_apb_pready [N-1:0]1 Input APB Ready
[31:0] i_apb_prdata[N-1:0]1 Input APB Read Data
i_apb_pserr[N-1:0]1 Input APB Completer Error
o_apb_psel[N-1:0]1 Output APB Select
o_apb_penable Output APB Enable
o_apb_paddr[31:0] Output APB Address
o_apb_pwdata[31:0] Output APB Write Data
o_apb_pwrite Output APB Write

  1. N=REG_INST

Table 4 External Enumeration Ports

These ports are only available if ENUM_EEPROM is NOT defined in “HOLOLINK_def.svh”

Signal Name

Direction

Description

[47:0] i_mac_addr[N-1:0]1 Input MAC Address for each Ethernet interface.
i_board_sn[55:0] Input Board Serial Number.
i_enum_vld Input Enumeration Valid. Once “i_mac_addr” and “i_board_sn” is set, set and keep it to 1.

  1. N=HOST_IF_INST

Table 5 User Register System Initialization Ports

Signal Name

Direction

Description

o_init_done Output System Initialization done. Refer to System Initialization section.

Sensor Interface Ports

Table 6 Sensor RX Interface Ports

These ports are only available if SENSOR_RX_IF_INST is defined in “HOLOLINK_def.svh”

Signal Name

Direction

Description

i_sif_rx_clk[N-1:0]1 Input Sensor RX Interface Clock.
o_sif_rx_rst[N-1:0]1 Output Sensor RX Interface Synchronous, Active-High Reset
i_sif_axis_tvalid[N-1:0]1 Input Sensor RX AXI-Stream Valid
i_sif_axis_tlast[N-1:0]1 Input Sensor RX AXI-Stream Last.
[W-1:0] i_sif_axis_tdata[N-1:0]1 Input Sensor RX AXI-Stream Data.
[X-1:0] i_sif_axis_tkeep[N-1:0]1 Input Sensor RX AXI-Stream Keep. Currently not supported. See Sensor RX section for more info.
[Y-1:0] i_sif_axis_tuser[N-1:0]1 Input Sensor RX AXI-Stream User.
o_sif_axis_tready[N-1:0]1 Output Sensor RX AXI-Stream Ready

  1. N=SENSOR_RX_IF_INST, W=DATAPATH_WIDTH, X=DATAKEEP_WIDTH, Y=DATAUSER_WIDTH

Table 7 Sensor TX Interface

These ports are only available if SENSOR_TX_IF_INST is defined in “HOLOLINK_def.svh”

Signal Name

Direction

Description

i_sif_tx_clk[N-1:0]1 Input Sensor TX Interface Clock.
o_sif_tx_rst[N-1:0]1 Output Sensor TX Interface Synchronous, Active-High Reset
o_sif_axis_tvalid[N-1:0]1 Output TBD
o_sif_axis_tlast[N-1:0]1 Output TBD
[W-1:0] o_sif_axis_tdata[N-1:0]1 Output TBD
[X-1:0] o_sif_axis_tkeep[N-1:0]1 Output TBD
[Y-1:0] o_sif_axis_tuser[N-1:0]1 Output TBD
i_sif_axis_tready[N-1:0]1 Input TBD

  1. N=SENSOR_TX_IF_INST, W=DATAPATH_WIDTH, X=DATAKEEP_WIDTH, Y=DATAUSER_WIDTH

Table 8 Sensor Event Ports

Signal Name

Direction

Description

i_sif_event [15:0] Input Sensor Interface Event. Asynchronous. Refer to Sensor RX section for more details.

Host Interface Ports

Table 9 Host Interface Clock and Reset Ports

Signal Name

Direction

Description

i_hif_clk Input 156.25MHz Host Interface Clock. See clocking section for details.
o_hif_rst Output Host Interface Synchronous, Active-High Reset.

Table 10 Host RX Interface Ports

Connect the Host RX AXI-Streaming ports directly to Ethernet MAC RX AXI-Streaming ports.

Signal Name

Direction

Description

i_hif_axis_tvalid[N-1:0]1 Input AXI-Stream Valid
i_hif_axis_tlast[N-1:0]1 Input AXI-Stream Last
[W-1:0]i_hif_axis_tdata[N-1:0]1 Input AXI-Stream Data
[X-1:0]i_hif_axis_tkeep[N-1:0]1 Input AXI-Stream Keep
[Y-1:0]i_hif_axis_tuser[N-1:0]1 Input AXI-Stream User
o_hif_axis_tready[N-1:0]1 Output AXI-Stream Ready

  1. N=HOST_IF_INST, W=DATAPATH_WIDTH, X=DATAKEEP_WIDTH, Y=DATAUSER_WIDTH

Table 11 Host TX Interface Ports

Connect the Host TX AXI-Streaming ports directly to Ethernet MAC TX AXI-Streaming ports.

Signal Name

Direction

Description

o_hif_axis_tvalid[N-1:0]1 Output AXI-Stream Valid
o_hif_axis_tlast[N-1:0]1 Output AXI-Stream Last
[W-1:0]o_hif_axis_tdata[N-1:0]1 Output AXI-Stream Data
[X-1:0]o_hif_axis_tkeep[N-1:0]1 Output AXI-Stream Keep
[Y-1:0]o_hif_axis_tuser[N-1:0]1 Output AXI-Stream User
i_hif_axis_tready[N-1:0]1 Input AXI-Stream Read

  1. N=HOST_IF_INST, W=DATAPATH_WIDTH, X=DATAKEEP_WIDTH, Y=DATAUSER_WIDTH

Peripheral Interface Ports

Table 12 SPI Ports

These ports are only available if SPI_INST is defined in “HOLOLINK_def.svh”

Signal Name

Direction

Description

o_spi_csn[N-1:0]1 Output Chip Select (Active Low)
o_spi_sck[N-1:0]1 Output SPI Clock
o_spi_oen[N-1:0]1 Output Output Enable
[3:0]o_spi_sdio[N-1:0]1 Output SDIO Output
[3:0]i_spi_sdio[N-1:0]1 Input SDIO Input

  1. N=SPI_INST

Table 13 I2C Ports

These ports are only available if I2C_INST is defined in “HOLOLINK_def.svh”

Signal Name

Direction

Description

i_i2c_scl[N-1:0]1 Input I2C Clock
i_i2c_sda[N-1:0]1 Input I2C Data
o_i2c_scl_en[N-1:0]1 Output I2C Clock Output Enable
o_i2c_sda_en[N-1:0]1 Output I2C Data Output Enable

  1. N=I2C_INST

Table 14 GPIO Ports

Signal Name

Direction

Description

i_gpio[N-1:0]1 Input GPIO In. Synchronized to “i_apb_clk”
o_gpio[N-1:0]1 Output GPIO Out. Synchronous to “i_apb_clk”

  1. N=GPIO_INST

Table 15 Sensor Reset Port

Signal Name

Direction

Description

o_sw_sen_rst [31:0] Output Register Controlled Reset. Connect to on-board sensor reset pin
o_sw_sys_rst Output Register controlled self-clearing reset. Can be used to reset blocks, such as PCS block.

Table 16 PTP Clock and Reset

Signal Name

Direction

Description

i_ptp_clk Input PTP Clock
o_ptp_rst Output PTP Reset

Table 17 Internal PTP Port

These ports are only available if EXT_PTP is NOT defined in “HOLOLINK_def.svh”. PTP module is instantiated within the HSB IP and is used to synchronize and timestamp.

Signal Name

Direction

Description

o_ptp_sec [47:0] Output PTP Seconds Field per PTP1588-2019 v2 spec. Synchronous to i_ptp_clk
o_ptp_nanosec [31:0] Output PTP Nanoseconds Field per PTP1588-2019 v2 spec. Synchronous to i_ptp_clk
o_pps Output Pulse Per Second. Synchronous to i_ptp_clk

Table 18 External PTP Port

These ports are only available if EXT_PTP is defined in “HOLOLINK_def.svh”. If the Ethernet MAC IP has built-in PTP feature, that can be used to pass the timestamp to the HSB IP.

Signal Name

Direction

Description

i_ptp_sec [47:0] Input PTP Seconds Field per PTP1588-2019 v2 spec. Synchronous to i_ptp_clk
i_ptp_nanosec [31:0] Input PTP Nanoseconds Field per PTP1588-2019 v2 spec. Synchronous to i_ptp_clk
Previous Overview
Next Clocking and Reset
© Copyright 2022-2024, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jan 12, 2026
content here