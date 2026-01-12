Precision Time Protocol (PTP)

PTP registers can be configured to achieve high accuracy between host and HSB. Below are descriptions of PTP functionality and the configurable registers.

Frequency Adjustment is calculated from the Offset Measurement (OFM) and applied to the clock period value. OFM is the time difference between the host SYNC timestamp and the HSB timestamp at the time SYNC message was received. 2 configurable gain is applied to the OFM, a coarse gain and a fine gain. Both configurable gain values apply a right shift to the OFM value. The coarse and fine gain implements a Digital PLL (DPLL) to calculate the Frequency Adjustment value. New Frequency Adjustment value is calculated and applied per SYNC message. The higher number of SYNC messages per second, higher the frequency adjustment and hence, higher accuracy. Lower coarse and fine gain values provide greater accuracy but may cause instability as the Frequency Adjustment can oscillate between large positive and negative values. Higher gain values reduce accuracy and increase settling time, but improve stability.

Mean Delay Average Factor takes a moving average of mean delay between host and HSB to smooth out outliers.

Delay Asymmetry accounts for the vendor specific asymmetry between the RX and TX path outside of the HSB IP. For example, MAC RX can have a longer delay than the MAC TX path. If these asymmetry values are known (via simulation or datasheet) it can achieve greater PTP accuracy. Delay Asymmetry register value is in nanosecond unit and positive number means RX has a greater delay and negative number means TX has greater delay.

Below lists the configurable PTP registers.

Reg Name Reg Addr Reg Value Range Notes Gain Enable 0x00000104 0x0 - 0x3 Enable Frequency Adjustment Gain. [0]=Coarse Gain, [1]=Fine Gain PTP Profile 0x00000108 0x0 - 0x2 PTP Profiles. [0]=1588 E2E, [1]=gPTP, [2]=1588 P2P Delay Asymmetry 0x0000010C 0x00000000 - 0xFFFFFFFF Ingress Asymmetry. Unit is in nanoseconds. Coarse Gain 0x00000110 0x0 - 0xF Frequency Adjustment Coarse Gain Fine Gain 0x00000114 0x0 - 0xF Frequency Adjustment Fine Gain Mean Delay Avg Factor 0x00000118 0x0 - 0x3 Averages by factor of 2. So 0x1 = 2 samples, 0x2 = 4 samples, etc

An example python script to reconfigure PTP is shown below. The values used in the example is the default configuration after reset.