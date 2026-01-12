Holoscan Sensor Bridge v2.5.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Holoscan  Holoscan Sensor Bridge v2.5.0  Precision Time Protocol (PTP)

Precision Time Protocol (PTP)

HSB IP supports Precision Time Protocol (PTP) per IEEE1588-2019 specification.

PTP synchronizes the HSB IP’s internal time to the host time. To enable the host as the Time Transmitter and send PTP packets, refer to the Host Setup page.

PTP Use Case

Synchronized PTP time can be used to:

  1. Timestamp specific Sensor Interface and Host Interface events and passed in the Metadata packet.

  2. Synchronize multiple HSBs on the network.

  3. In camera application, synchronized timestamp can be used to generate a synchronized Vertical SYNC strobe to align the exposure across multiple cameras on the network. VSYNC is currently supported external to the HSB IP and needs a FPGA GPIO pin that routes to the camera sensor VSYNC pin.

PTP Profile

HSB IP supports the following PTP profiles

  1. 1588 profile with End to End Delay Mechanism

  2. gPTP profile

  3. 1588 profile with Peer to Peer Delay Mechanism

PTP within HSB IP are limited to:

  1. Operates as PTP Receiver only

  2. Transmit and Receive PTP messages over Ethernet L2 Layer

  3. Does not support Announce messages.

  4. Does not support Best Master Clock Algorithm. It assumes there is only 1 master in the network at a given time.

  5. PTP traffic can only occur on Host Interface 0.

PTP Timer

PTP block in HSB IP runs on “i_ptp_clk” domain. The PTP clock can be asynchronous to the “i_hif_clk” domain but for best performance, it is recommended to generate the PTP clock derived from the Ethernet PCS or MAC clock. Use PTP clock frequency in range 95MHz to 105MHz for optimal performance.

HSB IP timer operates in the following manner:

  1. Following reset, timer begins at 0 seconds and 0 nanoseconds. At each rising clock edge, the timer increments by (1/PTP_CLK_FREQ) nanoseconds and 24-bit fractional nanoseconds, where PTP_CLK_FREQ is a parameter defined in “HOLOLINK_def.svh” For example in 10G application, PTP_CLK_FREQ=100446545 and the incremental value per rising clock edge is 9.955ns.

  2. When PTP frequency adjustment is enabled,the HSB IP latches the received host timestamp from the received SYNC message (and FOLLOW-UP message for 2-step) and the timer and continues to increment as before.

  3. In subsequently received SYNC messages, the HSB IP no longer latches its internal time to the received host timestamp. Instead, it uses the calculated offset to adjust its incremental value. Adjusting the incremental value (inverse of frequency) compensates for on-board oscillator drift and temperature variation.

PTP Configuration

PTP registers can be configured to achieve high accuracy between host and HSB. Below are descriptions of PTP functionality and the configurable registers.

Frequency Adjustment is calculated from the Offset Measurement (OFM) and applied to the clock period value. OFM is the time difference between the host SYNC timestamp and the HSB timestamp at the time SYNC message was received. 2 configurable gain is applied to the OFM, a coarse gain and a fine gain. Both configurable gain values apply a right shift to the OFM value. The coarse and fine gain implements a Digital PLL (DPLL) to calculate the Frequency Adjustment value. New Frequency Adjustment value is calculated and applied per SYNC message. The higher number of SYNC messages per second, higher the frequency adjustment and hence, higher accuracy. Lower coarse and fine gain values provide greater accuracy but may cause instability as the Frequency Adjustment can oscillate between large positive and negative values. Higher gain values reduce accuracy and increase settling time, but improve stability.

Mean Delay Average Factor takes a moving average of mean delay between host and HSB to smooth out outliers.

Delay Asymmetry accounts for the vendor specific asymmetry between the RX and TX path outside of the HSB IP. For example, MAC RX can have a longer delay than the MAC TX path. If these asymmetry values are known (via simulation or datasheet) it can achieve greater PTP accuracy. Delay Asymmetry register value is in nanosecond unit and positive number means RX has a greater delay and negative number means TX has greater delay.

Below lists the configurable PTP registers.

Reg Name

Reg Addr

Reg Value Range

Notes

Gain Enable 0x00000104 0x0 - 0x3 Enable Frequency Adjustment Gain. [0]=Coarse Gain, [1]=Fine Gain
PTP Profile 0x00000108 0x0 - 0x2 PTP Profiles. [0]=1588 E2E, [1]=gPTP, [2]=1588 P2P
Delay Asymmetry 0x0000010C 0x00000000 - 0xFFFFFFFF Ingress Asymmetry. Unit is in nanoseconds.
Coarse Gain 0x00000110 0x0 - 0xF Frequency Adjustment Coarse Gain
Fine Gain 0x00000114 0x0 - 0xF Frequency Adjustment Fine Gain
Mean Delay Avg Factor 0x00000118 0x0 - 0x3 Averages by factor of 2. So 0x1 = 2 samples, 0x2 = 4 samples, etc

An example python script to reconfigure PTP is shown below. The values used in the example is the default configuration after reset.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
def ptp_enable(hololink)
    hololink.write_uint32(0x00000108, 0x00000000)  # PTP Profile
    hololink.write_uint32(0x0000010C, 0x00000033)  # Delay Asymmetry
    hololink.write_uint32(0x00000110, 0x00000002)  # DPLL CFG 1
    hololink.write_uint32(0x00000114, 0x00000002)  # DPLL CFG 2
    hololink.write_uint32(0x00000118, 0x00000003)  # Mean Delay
    hololink.write_uint32(0x00000104, 0x00000003)  # Enable DPLL

PTP Performance

The performance of the HSB IP PTP was tested by comparing the Pulse Per Second (PPS) between the host and the HSB IP after frequency adjustment was enabled.

Offset

End to End Standard Deviation

< 25 ns < 20 ns

The performance test was done using the following configuration.

Parameter or Reg

Value

HIF_CLK_FREQ 156250000Hz
PTP_CLK_FREQ 100446545Hz
Gain Enable 0x3
Delay Asymmetry 0x33
Coarse Gain 0x2
Fine Gain 0x2
Mean Delay Avg Factor 0x3
Previous Register Interface
Next IP Integration
© Copyright 2022-2024, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jan 12, 2026
content here