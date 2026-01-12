Precision Time Protocol (PTP)
HSB IP supports Precision Time Protocol (PTP) per IEEE1588-2019 specification.
PTP synchronizes the HSB IP’s internal time to the host time. To enable the host as the Time Transmitter and send PTP packets, refer to the Host Setup page.
Synchronized PTP time can be used to:
Timestamp specific Sensor Interface and Host Interface events and passed in the Metadata packet.
Synchronize multiple HSBs on the network.
In camera application, synchronized timestamp can be used to generate a synchronized Vertical SYNC strobe to align the exposure across multiple cameras on the network. VSYNC is currently supported external to the HSB IP and needs a FPGA GPIO pin that routes to the camera sensor VSYNC pin.
HSB IP supports the following PTP profiles
1588 profile with End to End Delay Mechanism
gPTP profile
1588 profile with Peer to Peer Delay Mechanism
PTP within HSB IP are limited to:
Operates as PTP Receiver only
Transmit and Receive PTP messages over Ethernet L2 Layer
Does not support Announce messages.
Does not support Best Master Clock Algorithm. It assumes there is only 1 master in the network at a given time.
PTP traffic can only occur on Host Interface 0.
PTP block in HSB IP runs on “i_ptp_clk” domain. The PTP clock can be asynchronous to the “i_hif_clk” domain but for best performance, it is recommended to generate the PTP clock derived from the Ethernet PCS or MAC clock. Use PTP clock frequency in range 95MHz to 105MHz for optimal performance.
HSB IP timer operates in the following manner:
Following reset, timer begins at 0 seconds and 0 nanoseconds. At each rising clock edge, the timer increments by (1/
PTP_CLK_FREQ) nanoseconds and 24-bit fractional nanoseconds, where
PTP_CLK_FREQis a parameter defined in “HOLOLINK_def.svh” For example in 10G application,
PTP_CLK_FREQ=100446545and the incremental value per rising clock edge is 9.955ns.
When PTP frequency adjustment is enabled,the HSB IP latches the received host timestamp from the received SYNC message (and FOLLOW-UP message for 2-step) and the timer and continues to increment as before.
In subsequently received SYNC messages, the HSB IP no longer latches its internal time to the received host timestamp. Instead, it uses the calculated offset to adjust its incremental value. Adjusting the incremental value (inverse of frequency) compensates for on-board oscillator drift and temperature variation.
PTP registers can be configured to achieve high accuracy between host and HSB. Below are descriptions of PTP functionality and the configurable registers.
Frequency Adjustment is calculated from the Offset Measurement (OFM) and applied to the clock period value. OFM is the time difference between the host SYNC timestamp and the HSB timestamp at the time SYNC message was received. 2 configurable gain is applied to the OFM, a coarse gain and a fine gain. Both configurable gain values apply a right shift to the OFM value. The coarse and fine gain implements a Digital PLL (DPLL) to calculate the Frequency Adjustment value. New Frequency Adjustment value is calculated and applied per SYNC message. The higher number of SYNC messages per second, higher the frequency adjustment and hence, higher accuracy. Lower coarse and fine gain values provide greater accuracy but may cause instability as the Frequency Adjustment can oscillate between large positive and negative values. Higher gain values reduce accuracy and increase settling time, but improve stability.
Mean Delay Average Factor takes a moving average of mean delay between host and HSB to smooth out outliers.
Delay Asymmetry accounts for the vendor specific asymmetry between the RX and TX path outside of the HSB IP. For example, MAC RX can have a longer delay than the MAC TX path. If these asymmetry values are known (via simulation or datasheet) it can achieve greater PTP accuracy. Delay Asymmetry register value is in nanosecond unit and positive number means RX has a greater delay and negative number means TX has greater delay.
Below lists the configurable PTP registers.
Reg Name
Reg Addr
Reg Value Range
Notes
|Gain Enable
|0x00000104
|0x0 - 0x3
|Enable Frequency Adjustment Gain. [0]=Coarse Gain, [1]=Fine Gain
|PTP Profile
|0x00000108
|0x0 - 0x2
|PTP Profiles. [0]=1588 E2E, [1]=gPTP, [2]=1588 P2P
|Delay Asymmetry
|0x0000010C
|0x00000000 - 0xFFFFFFFF
|Ingress Asymmetry. Unit is in nanoseconds.
|Coarse Gain
|0x00000110
|0x0 - 0xF
|Frequency Adjustment Coarse Gain
|Fine Gain
|0x00000114
|0x0 - 0xF
|Frequency Adjustment Fine Gain
|Mean Delay Avg Factor
|0x00000118
|0x0 - 0x3
|Averages by factor of 2. So 0x1 = 2 samples, 0x2 = 4 samples, etc
An example python script to reconfigure PTP is shown below. The values used in the example is the default configuration after reset.
def ptp_enable(hololink)
hololink.write_uint32(0x00000108, 0x00000000) # PTP Profile
hololink.write_uint32(0x0000010C, 0x00000033) # Delay Asymmetry
hololink.write_uint32(0x00000110, 0x00000002) # DPLL CFG 1
hololink.write_uint32(0x00000114, 0x00000002) # DPLL CFG 2
hololink.write_uint32(0x00000118, 0x00000003) # Mean Delay
hololink.write_uint32(0x00000104, 0x00000003) # Enable DPLL
The performance of the HSB IP PTP was tested by comparing the Pulse Per Second (PPS) between the host and the HSB IP after frequency adjustment was enabled.
Offset
End to End Standard Deviation
|< 25 ns
|< 20 ns
The performance test was done using the following configuration.
Parameter or Reg
Value
|HIF_CLK_FREQ
|156250000Hz
|PTP_CLK_FREQ
|100446545Hz
|Gain Enable
|0x3
|Delay Asymmetry
|0x33
|Coarse Gain
|0x2
|Fine Gain
|0x2
|Mean Delay Avg Factor
|0x3