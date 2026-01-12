Known IP Limitations

The Holoscan Sensor Bridge IP supports single and block 32-bit read or write ECB commands.

The Holoscan Sensor Bridge IP does not support rapid back-to-back ICMP (or PING) requests. The time between successive pings should be >= 1ms.

The Sensor RX AXI-Stream TKEEP signals are unused. This implies all bytes of TDATA are valid when TVALID is high.