Host Setup

After installing JP 7.1 on the Thor devkit, complete the following steps. If JP 7.1 was installed using an ISO image, set CUDA environment variables and install the SIPL API. These steps are not required if JetPack 7.1 was installed using SDK Manager with the all available optional packages selected. Copy Copied! export PATH=/usr/local/cuda-13.0/bin:$PATH export LD_LIBRARY_PATH=/usr/local/cuda-13.0/lib64:$LD_LIBRARY_PATH wget https://developer.nvidia.com/downloads/embedded/L4T/r38_Release_v4.0/release/Jetson_SIPL_API_R38.4.0_aarch64.tbz2 wget https://developer.nvidia.com/downloads/embedded/L4T/r38_Release_v4.0/release/Jetson_Multimedia_API_R38.4.0_aarch64.tbz2 sudo tar xjf Jetson_SIPL_API_R38.4.0_aarch64.tbz2 -C / sudo tar xjf Jetson_Multimedia_API_R38.4.0_aarch64.tbz2 -C /

Configure the AGX Thor to enable running unaccelerated network examples: holoscan sensor bridge release v2.5 supports running Li VB1940 and IMX274 unaccelerated network Linux sockets based examples within the holoscan sensor bridge container. For best performance of these examples please take the following configuration steps. Increase the Linux sockets network receiver buffer: Copy Copied! echo 'net.core.rmem_max = 31326208' | sudo tee /etc/sysctl.d/52-hololink-rmem_max.conf sudo sysctl -p /etc/sysctl.d/52-hololink-rmem_max.conf

For the Linux socket based examples, isolating a processor core from Linux kernel is recommended. For high bandwidth applications, like 4k video acquisition, isolation of the network receiver core is required. When an example program runs with processor affinity set to that isolated core, performance is improved and latency is reduced. By default, sensor bridge software runs the time-critical background network receiver process on the third processor core. If that core is isolated from Linux scheduling, no processes will be scheduled on that core without an explicit request from the user, and reliability and performance is greatly improved. Isolating that core from Linux can be achieved by editing /boot/extlinux/extlinux.conf . Add the setting isolcpus=2 to the end of the line that starts with APPEND . Your file should look like something like this: Copy Copied! TIMEOUT 30 DEFAULT primary MENU TITLE L4T boot options LABEL primary MENU LABEL primary kernel LINUX /boot/Image ... APPEND ${cbootargs} ...<other-settings>... isolcpus=2 Sensor bridge applications can run the network receiver process on another core by setting the environment variable HOLOLINK_AFFINITY to the core it should run on. For example, to run on the first processor core, Copy Copied! HOLOLINK_AFFINITY=0 python3 examples/linux_imx274_player.py Setting HOLOLINK_AFFINITY to blank will skip any core affinity settings in the sensor bridge code. This step requires a system reboot to take effect.

Install Holoscan SDK v3.9.0: Copy Copied! sudo apt update sudo apt install -t r38.4 holoscan=3.9.0-2

Install other Holoscan sensor bridge dependencies: Copy Copied! sudo apt-get install ca-certificates gpg wget test -f /usr/share/doc/kitware-archive-keyring/copyright || wget -O - https://apt.kitware.com/keys/kitware-archive-latest.asc 2>/dev/null | gpg --dearmor - | sudo tee /usr/share/keyrings/kitware-archive-keyring.gpg >/dev/null echo 'deb [signed-by=/usr/share/keyrings/kitware-archive-keyring.gpg] https://apt.kitware.com/ubuntu/ noble main' | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/kitware.list >/dev/null sudo apt-get update test -f /usr/share/doc/kitware-archive-keyring/copyright || sudo rm /usr/share/keyrings/kitware-archive-keyring.gpg sudo apt-get install kitware-archive-keyring wget https://developer.download.nvidia.com/compute/cuda/repos/ubuntu2404/sbsa/cuda-keyring_1.1-1_all.deb sudo dpkg -i cuda-keyring_1.1-1_all.deb sudo apt-get update rm cuda-keyring_1.1-1_all.deb PINNED_NVCOMP=5.0.0.6-1 sudo apt install -y git-lfs cmake libfmt-dev libssl-dev libcurlpp-dev libyaml-cpp-dev libibverbs-dev python3-dev \ libnvcomp5-cuda-13=${PINNED_NVCOMP} \ libnvcomp5-dev-cuda-13=${PINNED_NVCOMP} \ libnvcomp5-static-cuda-13=${PINNED_NVCOMP} \ nvcomp-cuda-13=${PINNED_NVCOMP} sudo apt-mark hold libnvcomp5-cuda-13 libnvcomp5-dev-cuda-13 libnvcomp5-static-cuda-13 nvcomp-cuda-13

Enable the network interface and ensure that the camera enumerates (assumes camera IP address 192.168.0.2): Copy Copied! EN0=mgbe0_0 sudo nmcli con add con-name hololink-$EN0 ifname $EN0 type ethernet ip4 192.168.0.101/24 sudo nmcli connection modify hololink-$EN0 +ipv4.routes 192.168.0.2/32 sudo nmcli connection up hololink-$EN0

Obtain and build holoscan sensor bridge: holoscan sensor bridge release v2.5 supports running C++ Li VB1940 accelerated networking based examples from the terminal cli as well as running Li VB1940 and IMX274 python examples from within the holoscan sensor bridge container. as a first step, please clone the holoscan sensor bridge repository: Copy Copied! git clone https://github.com/nvidia-holoscan/holoscan-sensor-bridge.git to run C++ Li VB1940 accelerated networking SIPL based examples in the terminal cli use the following commands: Copy Copied! cd holoscan-sensor-bridge mkdir build && cd build cmake -DHOLOLINK_BUILD_SIPL=1 -DHOLOLINK_BUILD_FUSA=1 .. make -j

Running the CoE-Accelerated Examples

Thor’s hardware-accelerated CoE capabilities can be leveraged by Holoscan Sensor Bridge using one of two different paths outlined below.

SIPL

SIPL is a modular, extensible framework for image sensor control and image processing that exposes the full hardware capabilities of Thor including CoE and ISP hardware acceleration. SIPL-enabled sensor drivers are written using the Unified Device Driver Framework (UDDF), and reference VB1940 UDDF drivers are included with JetPack 7.1 EA.

Use the following to run the SIPL-based CoE example applications for the VB1940 sensor:

Retrieve your camera’s MAC ID: Copy Copied! ./tools/enumerate/hololink-enumerate Example output: Copy Copied! mac_id=8C:1F:64:6D:70:03 hsb_ip_version=0x2510 fpga_crc=0xffff ip_address=192.168.0.2 fpga_uuid=f1627640-b4dc-48af-a360-c55b09b3d230 serial_number=ffffffffffffff interface=mgbe0_0 board=Leopard Eagle

Update the ip_address and mac_address fields in these configuration files (multiple instances in each file): Copy Copied! ../examples/sipl_config/vb1940_single.json ../examples/sipl_config/vb1940_dual.json

Allow root to access the X display (ensure DISPLAY is set if using SSH): Copy Copied! xhost +

Run the sipl_player application (HW ISP capture mode): Copy Copied! ./examples/sipl_player --json-config ../examples/sipl_config/vb1940_single.json ./examples/sipl_player --json-config ../examples/sipl_config/vb1940_dual.json

For RAW capture mode (image quality will be poor without proper ISP processing): Copy Copied! ./examples/sipl_player --json-config ../examples/sipl_config/vb1940_single.json --raw ./examples/sipl_player --json-config ../examples/sipl_config/vb1940_dual.json --raw

FuSa

FuSa is a new API included with JetPack 7.1 which exposes access to Thor’s CoE data capture path without providing the additional camera control and ISP access that is offered by SIPL. This allows applications direct control of the Holoscan Sensor Bridge and attached sensors in a CoE-accelerated environment, bypassing the need for SIPL and its UDDF driver implementations. This enables applications to follow a more traditional Holoscan Sensor Bridge implementation where the sensor control is managed directly by the application instead of by external drivers. Because of this, FuSa example applications exist for both the IMX274 and VB1940 sensors using the existing reference drivers provided by Holoscan Sensor Bridge.

A number of FuSa-based example applications are included for the IMX274 and VB1940 using the fusa-coe prefix. The C++ sample applications can be run natively (not using a container) and are built by the host setup instructions above, while the Python variants must be run using the Holoscan Sensor Bridge container.

For example, to run the C++ VB1940 player example, run the following command with the IP address replaced with the IP address of the device:

Copy Copied! ./examples/fusa_coe_vb1940_player --hololink 192.168.0.2