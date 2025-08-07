Holoscan Sensor Bridge FPGA firmware update

Holoscan sensor bridge is implemented using a pair of FPGAs, where images for both components are programmable and should be updated.

Power cycle the sensor bridge device and make sure 2 green LEDs are on

Follow the setup instructions to build and run the demo container. All the following commands are to be run from within the demo container.

Check connectivity with the sensor bridge board with the ping command: Copy Copied! $ ping 192.168.0.2 PING 192.168.0.2 (192.168.0.2) 56(84) bytes of data. 64 bytes from 192.168.0.2: icmp_seq=1 ttl=64 time=0.143 ms 64 bytes from 192.168.0.2: icmp_seq=2 ttl=64 time=0.098 ms 64 bytes from 192.168.0.2: icmp_seq=3 ttl=64 time=0.094 ms If your system uses the 192.168.0.0/24 network for another purpose, see instructions for configuring the IP addresses used by the sensor bridge device. After reconfiguring addresses appropriately, be sure you can ping your device at the address you expect.

If your current configuration is a Lattice CPNX100-ETH-SENSOR-BRIDGE device currently loaded with 2412 or newer firmware, hololink program will reprogram it: Copy Copied! hololink program scripts/manifest.yaml If you’re using a nonstandard IP address, replace “192.168.200.2” with the address you’ve configured for your device in: Copy Copied! hololink --hololink=192.168.200.2 program scripts/manifest.yaml

If your configuration is a Lattice CPNX100-ETH-SENSOR-BRIDGE device with older (e.g. 2407) firmware, hololink --force program will reprogram it. Note that this only works on units that are available at the default IP address of 192.168.0.2. Copy Copied! hololink --force program scripts/manifest.yaml The way that HSB units are enumerated by the host has changed, so systems producing 2407 enumeration data are not visible to hosts running 2.0-GA software. Including the --force option tells the host software to use a hard-coded enumeration structure, which enables the software to access the flash memory on the older configuration of HSB.

When run this way, the manifest file directs the firmware tool to download the FPGA BIT files from NGC with the version validated for use with this software tree. When run on an IGX configuration, firmware updates can take up to 5 minutes; when run on AGX, expect a run time of as much as 30 minutes. Do not interrupt the process in the middle.

Once flashing is complete, power cycle the device and watch that the sensor bridge powers up with 2 green LEDs on