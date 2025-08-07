Troubleshooting

If there are no error messages on the application console, then it indicates that the control plane is able to connect but there is no data being received on the data plane. For unaccelerated network connections, tcpdump can be used to determine if traffic is being sent from the sensor bridge device. In accelerated network configurations, the ConnectX NIC hides the data plane traffic from the CPU, so tcpdump will not report it. Instead, you can check the packet receiver counter this way:

Copy Copied! cat /sys/class/infiniband/roceP5p3s0f0/ports/1/hw_counters/rx_write_requests

or, to see all counters published by the ConnectX driver,

Copy Copied! for i in /sys/class/infiniband/roceP5p3s0f0/ports/1/counters/*; do echo -n $i echo -n ": " cat $i done