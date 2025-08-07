In the current version of the Holoscan Sensor Bridge IP, Sensor RX AXI-Stream signals are constrained to:

The full TDATA bus will be sent to the host for every TVALID cycle.

TLAST high will terminate and transmit UDP packet with the amount of data currently in the buffer and including the data during the TLAST cycle. TLAST high is an optional function that can be used to synchronize the start of packet sensor AXI-S to the sensor window. More information about sensor window is described later in this page.

TKEEP and TUSER signals are ignored.

In the future version of the Holoscan Sensor Bridge IP, the expected functionality of the Sensor RX AXI-Stream signals are:

TKEEP signal will indicate valid bytes on TDATA to be transmitted. TKEEP is only valid when TLAST is high.

An example timing diagram of the Sensor RX AXI-Stream is depicted below. This example uses sensor data size of 39 bytes, DATAPATH_WIDTH of 64bits. D0, D1, and so on in the diagram represents 1 byte.

Note in the TLAST clock cycle, the MSB is padded 0. The padded 0 will be transmitted to the host.

Figure 1 Sensor RX AXI-Streaming Interface

An event signal for each of the sensor interfaces is available as an input to the Holoscan Sensor Bridge IP.

For example, the sensor event signal can be connected to the front-end sensor PHY error signal to notify the host in the event of a PHY error and for the host to perform a soft reset.

Once sensor event signal is asserted for minimum of one “i_sif_clk”, the Holoscan Sensor Bridge IP will gate receiving AXI-Stream data. The sensor event signal can be de-asserted by hard or software reset. The sensor event signal will also generate and transmit a Control Event packet if the sensor event mask bit is not set.