Host Setup
Holoscan sensor bridge is supported on the following configurations:
IGX systems configured with IGX OS 1.1 Production Release with CX7 SmartNIC devices.
AGX Orin systems running JP6.0 release 2. NOTE THAT JETPACK 6.1 AND NEWER ARE NOT YET SUPPORTED. In this configuration, the on-board Ethernet controller is used with the Linux kernel network stack for data I/O; all network I/O is performed by the CPU without network acceleration.
After the Holoscan sensor bridge board is set up, configure a few prerequisites in your host system. While holoscan sensor bridge applications run in a container, these commands are all to be executed outside the container, on the host system directly. These configurations are remembered across power cycles and therefore only need to be set up once.
Install git-lfs
Some data files in the Holoscan sensor bridge source repository use GIT LFS.
sudo apt-get update sudo apt-get install -y git-lfs
Grant your user permission to the docker subsystem:
$ sudo usermod -aG docker $USER
Reboot the computer to activate this setting.
Next, follow the directions on the appropriate tab below to configure your host system.
Determine the name of the network device associated with the first CX7 port. This is the rightmost QSFP port when looking at the back of the IGX unit.
$ ls /sys/class/infiniband roceP5p3s0f0 roceP5p3s0f1
This will produce a list of CX7 ports; your device names may vary. The lowest numbered one, in this case
roceP5p3s0f0, is the first CX7 port. Let’s assign that name to the variable
$IN0.
$ IN=(/sys/class/infiniband/*) $ IN0=`basename ${IN[0]}` $ echo $IN0 roceP5p3s0f0
Next, determine which host ethernet port is associated with that device, and assign that to the variable
$EN0, which we’ll use later during network configuration.
$ EN0=`basename /sys/class/infiniband/$IN0/device/net/*` $ echo $EN0 enP5p3s0f0np0
In summary, the host network interface associated with
$IN0(
roceP5p3s0f0) is
$EN0(
enP5p3s0f0np0); your specific device names may vary.
IGX OS uses NetworkManager to configure network interfaces. By default, the sensor bridge device uses the address 192.168.0.2 for the first port. Set up your first ethernet device (
$EN0) to use the address 192.168.0.101 with a permanent route to 192.168.0.2: (Here is more information about configuring your system if you cannot use the 192.168.0.0/24 network in this way.)
$ sudo nmcli con add con-name hololink-$EN0 ifname $EN0 type ethernet ip4 192.168.0.101/24 $ sudo nmcli connection modify hololink-$EN0 +ipv4.routes "192.168.0.2/32 192.168.0.101" $ sudo nmcli connection modify hololink-$EN0 ethtool.ring-rx 4096 $ sudo nmcli connection up hololink-$EN0
Apply power to the sensor bridge device, ensure that it’s properly connected, then
ping 192.168.0.2to check connectivity:
$ ping 192.168.0.2 PING 192.168.0.2 (192.168.0.2) 56(84) bytes of data. 64 bytes from 192.168.0.2: icmp_seq=1 ttl=64 time=0.225 ms 64 bytes from 192.168.0.2: icmp_seq=2 ttl=64 time=0.081 ms 64 bytes from 192.168.0.2: icmp_seq=3 ttl=64 time=0.088 ms 64 bytes from 192.168.0.2: icmp_seq=4 ttl=64 time=0.132 ms ^C --- 192.168.0.2 ping statistics --- 4 packets transmitted, 4 received, 0% packet loss, time 3057ms rtt min/avg/max/mdev = 0.081/0.131/0.225/0.057 ms
The second SFP+ connector on the sensor bridge device is used to transmit data acquired from the second camera on a stereo camera module (like the IMX274). By default, the sensor bridge device uses the address 192.168.0.3 for that second port. Connect the second IGX QSFP port (indicated with the red arrow below) to the second SFP+ port on the sensor bridge device.
Let’s refer to these as
$IN1and
$EN1. Given the commands to assign
$IN0and
$EN0above,
$ IN1=`basename ${IN[1]}` $ echo $IN1 roceP5p3s0f1 $ EN1=`basename /sys/class/infiniband/$IN1/device/net/*` $ echo $EN1 enP5p3s0f1np1
As above, your device names may be different. Configure the second QSFP network port with an appropriate address and permanent route:
$ sudo nmcli con add con-name hololink-$EN1 ifname $EN1 type ethernet ip4 192.168.0.102/24 $ sudo nmcli connection modify hololink-$EN1 +ipv4.routes "192.168.0.3/32 192.168.0.102" $ sudo nmcli connection modify hololink-$EN1 ethtool.ring-rx 4096 $ sudo nmcli connection up hololink-$EN1
Now test the second connection with
ping 192.168.0.3:
$ ping 192.168.0.3 PING 192.168.0.3 (192.168.0.3) 56(84) bytes of data. 64 bytes from 192.168.0.3: icmp_seq=1 ttl=64 time=0.210 ms 64 bytes from 192.168.0.3: icmp_seq=2 ttl=64 time=0.271 ms 64 bytes from 192.168.0.3: icmp_seq=3 ttl=64 time=0.181 ms 64 bytes from 192.168.0.3: icmp_seq=4 ttl=64 time=0.310 ms 64 bytes from 192.168.0.3: icmp_seq=5 ttl=64 time=0.258 ms ^C --- 192.168.0.3 ping statistics --- 5 packets transmitted, 5 received, 0% packet loss, time 4102ms rtt min/avg/max/mdev = 0.181/0.246/0.310/0.045 ms
When the second port is configured, the first port should continue to respond to pings as appropriate.
Enable PTP on $EN0. This synchronizes the timestamps reported with received data with the IGX time.
Run the
phc2systool at boot time. This synchronizes the clock in $EN0 with the system clock. First, install the
linuxptptool.
sudo apt update && sudo apt install -y linuxptp
Next, set up a systemd service file that will run
phc2sys.
PHC2SYS_SERVICE=/etc/systemd/system/phc2sys-$EN0.service cat <<EOF | sudo tee $PHC2SYS_SERVICE >/dev/null [Unit] Description=Copy system time to $EN0 After=timemaster.service [Service] Type=simple ExecStart=/usr/sbin/phc2sys -c $EN0 -s CLOCK_REALTIME -O 0 -S 0.001 [Install] WantedBy=multi-user.target EOF
Configure it for execution at startup, and start it now.
sudo chmod u+x $PHC2SYS_SERVICE sudo systemctl enable phc2sys-$EN0.service sudo systemctl start phc2sys-$EN0.service
Next, run
ptp4lto send PTP SYNC messages to $EN0.
cat <<EOF | sudo tee /etc/linuxptp/hsb-ptp.conf >/dev/null # This configuration is appropriate for NVIDIA Holoscan sensor bridge # applications, where PTP messages are sent over L2 and a 1/2 second interval. [global] logSyncInterval -1 logMinDelayReqInterval -1 network_transport L2 EOF
Set up a systemd service file for this.
PTP4L_SERVICE=/etc/systemd/system/ptp4l-$EN0.service cat <<EOF | sudo tee $PTP4L_SERVICE >/dev/null [Unit] Description=Send PTP SYNC messages to $EN0 After=phc2sys-$EN0.service [Service] Type=simple ExecStart=/usr/sbin/ptp4l -i $EN0 -f /etc/linuxptp/hsb-ptp.conf [Install] WantedBy=multi-user.target EOF
Finally, run it.
sudo chmod u+x $PTP4L_SERVICE sudo systemctl enable ptp4l-$EN0.service sudo systemctl start ptp4l-$EN0.service
For IGX with iGPU only: Install NVIDIA DLA compiler. Applications using inference need this at initialization time; the IGX OS image for iGPU doesn’t include it.
sudo apt update && sudo apt install -y nvidia-l4t-dla-compiler
Demos and examples in this package assume a sensor bridge device is connected to eth0, which is the RJ45 connector on the AGX Orin.
Linux sockets require a larger network receiver buffer.
Most sensor bridge self-tests use Linux’s loopback interface; if the kernel starts dropping packets due to out-of-buffer space then these tests will fail.
echo 'net.core.rmem_max = 31326208' | sudo tee /etc/sysctl.d/52-hololink-rmem_max.conf sudo sysctl -p /etc/sysctl.d/52-hololink-rmem_max.conf
Configure eth0 for a static IP address of 192.168.0.101.
L4T uses NetworkManager to configure interfaces; by default interfaces are configured as DHCP clients. Use the following command to update the IP address to 192.168.0.101. (Here is more information about configuring your system if you cannot use the 192.168.0.0/24 network in this way.)
sudo nmcli con add con-name hololink-eth0 ifname eth0 type ethernet ip4 192.168.0.101/24 sudo nmcli connection up hololink-eth0
Apply power to the sensor bridge device, ensure that it’s properly connected, then
ping 192.168.0.2to check connectivity.
For the Linux socket based examples, isolating a processor core from Linux kernel is recommended. For high bandwidth applications, like 4k video acquisition, isolation of the network receiver core is required. When an example program runs with processor affinity set to that isolated core, performance is improved and latency is reduced. By default, sensor bridge software runs the time-critical background network receiver process on the third processor core. If that core is isolated from Linux scheduling, no processes will be scheduled on that core without an explicit request from the user, and reliability and performance is greatly improved.
Isolating that core from Linux can be achieved by editing
/boot/extlinux/extlinux.conf. Add the setting
isolcpus=2to the end of the line that starts with
APPEND. Your file should look like something like this:
TIMEOUT 30 DEFAULT primary MENU TITLE L4T boot options LABEL primary MENU LABEL primary kernel LINUX /boot/Image FDT /boot/dtb/kernel_tegra234-p3701-0000-p3737-0000.dtb INITRD /boot/initrd APPEND ${cbootargs} root=/dev/mmcblk0p1 rw rootwait ...<other-settings>... isolcpus=2
Sensor bridge applications can run the network receiver process on another core by setting the environment variable
HOLOLINK_AFFINITYto the core it should run on. For example, to run on the first processor core,
HOLOLINK_AFFINITY=0 python3 examples/linux_imx274_player.py
Setting
HOLOLINK_AFFINITYto blank will skip any core affinity settings in the sensor bridge code.
Run the “jetson_clocks” tool on startup, to set the core clocks to their maximum.
JETSON_CLOCKS_SERVICE=/etc/systemd/system/jetson_clocks.service cat <<EOF | sudo tee $JETSON_CLOCKS_SERVICE >/dev/null [Unit] Description=Jetson Clocks Startup After=nvpmodel.service [Service] Type=oneshot ExecStart=/usr/bin/jetson_clocks [Install] WantedBy=multi-user.target EOF sudo chmod u+x $JETSON_CLOCKS_SERVICE sudo systemctl enable jetson_clocks.service
Set the AGX Orin power mode to ‘MAXN’ for optimal performance. The setting can be changed via L4T power drop down setting found on the upper left corner of the screen:
Restart the AGX Orin. This allows core isolation and performance settings to take effect. If configuring for ‘MAXN’ performance doesn’t request that you reset the unit, then execute the reboot command manually:
reboot
Now, for all configurations,
Log in to Nvidia GPU Cloud (NGC) with your developer account:
If you don’t have a developer account for NGC please register at https://catalog.ngc.nvidia.com/
Create an API key for your account: https://ngc.nvidia.com/setup/api-key
Use your API key to log in to nvcr.io:
$ docker login nvcr.io Username: $oauthtoken Password: <Your token key to NGC> WARNING! Your password will be stored unencrypted in /home/<user>/.docker/config.json. Configure a credential helper to remove this warning. See https://docs.docker.com/engine/reference/commandline/login/#credentials-store Login Succeeded
-
Now proceed to build and test the Holoscan Sensor Bridge container.