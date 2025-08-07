Host Setup

Determine the name of the network device associated with the first CX7 port. This is the rightmost QSFP port when looking at the back of the IGX unit. Copy Copied! $ ls /sys/class/infiniband roceP5p3s0f0 roceP5p3s0f1 This will produce a list of CX7 ports; your device names may vary. The lowest numbered one, in this case roceP5p3s0f0 , is the first CX7 port. Let’s assign that name to the variable $IN0 . Copy Copied! $ IN=(/sys/class/infiniband/*) $ IN0=`basename ${IN[0]}` $ echo $IN0 roceP5p3s0f0 Next, determine which host ethernet port is associated with that device, and assign that to the variable $EN0 , which we’ll use later during network configuration. Copy Copied! $ EN0=`basename /sys/class/infiniband/$IN0/device/net/*` $ echo $EN0 enP5p3s0f0np0 In summary, the host network interface associated with $IN0 ( roceP5p3s0f0 ) is $EN0 ( enP5p3s0f0np0 ); your specific device names may vary.

IGX OS uses NetworkManager to configure network interfaces. By default, the sensor bridge device uses the address 192.168.0.2 for the first port. Set up your first ethernet device ( $EN0 ) to use the address 192.168.0.101 with a permanent route to 192.168.0.2: (Here is more information about configuring your system if you cannot use the 192.168.0.0/24 network in this way.) Copy Copied! $ sudo nmcli con add con-name hololink-$EN0 ifname $EN0 type ethernet ip4 192.168.0.101/24 $ sudo nmcli connection modify hololink-$EN0 +ipv4.routes "192.168.0.2/32 192.168.0.101" $ sudo nmcli connection modify hololink-$EN0 ethtool.ring-rx 4096 $ sudo nmcli connection up hololink-$EN0 Apply power to the sensor bridge device, ensure that it’s properly connected, then ping 192.168.0.2 to check connectivity: Copy Copied! $ ping 192.168.0.2 PING 192.168.0.2 (192.168.0.2) 56(84) bytes of data. 64 bytes from 192.168.0.2: icmp_seq=1 ttl=64 time=0.225 ms 64 bytes from 192.168.0.2: icmp_seq=2 ttl=64 time=0.081 ms 64 bytes from 192.168.0.2: icmp_seq=3 ttl=64 time=0.088 ms 64 bytes from 192.168.0.2: icmp_seq=4 ttl=64 time=0.132 ms ^C --- 192.168.0.2 ping statistics --- 4 packets transmitted, 4 received, 0% packet loss, time 3057ms rtt min/avg/max/mdev = 0.081/0.131/0.225/0.057 ms

The second SFP+ connector on the sensor bridge device is used to transmit data acquired from the second camera on a stereo camera module (like the IMX274). By default, the sensor bridge device uses the address 192.168.0.3 for that second port. Connect the second IGX QSFP port (indicated with the red arrow below) to the second SFP+ port on the sensor bridge device. Let’s refer to these as $IN1 and $EN1 . Given the commands to assign $IN0 and $EN0 above, Copy Copied! $ IN1=`basename ${IN[1]}` $ echo $IN1 roceP5p3s0f1 $ EN1=`basename /sys/class/infiniband/$IN1/device/net/*` $ echo $EN1 enP5p3s0f1np1 As above, your device names may be different. Configure the second QSFP network port with an appropriate address and permanent route: Copy Copied! $ sudo nmcli con add con-name hololink-$EN1 ifname $EN1 type ethernet ip4 192.168.0.102/24 $ sudo nmcli connection modify hololink-$EN1 +ipv4.routes "192.168.0.3/32 192.168.0.102" $ sudo nmcli connection modify hololink-$EN1 ethtool.ring-rx 4096 $ sudo nmcli connection up hololink-$EN1 Now test the second connection with ping 192.168.0.3 : Copy Copied! $ ping 192.168.0.3 PING 192.168.0.3 (192.168.0.3) 56(84) bytes of data. 64 bytes from 192.168.0.3: icmp_seq=1 ttl=64 time=0.210 ms 64 bytes from 192.168.0.3: icmp_seq=2 ttl=64 time=0.271 ms 64 bytes from 192.168.0.3: icmp_seq=3 ttl=64 time=0.181 ms 64 bytes from 192.168.0.3: icmp_seq=4 ttl=64 time=0.310 ms 64 bytes from 192.168.0.3: icmp_seq=5 ttl=64 time=0.258 ms ^C --- 192.168.0.3 ping statistics --- 5 packets transmitted, 5 received, 0% packet loss, time 4102ms rtt min/avg/max/mdev = 0.181/0.246/0.310/0.045 ms When the second port is configured, the first port should continue to respond to pings as appropriate.

Enable PTP on $EN0. This synchronizes the timestamps reported with received data with the IGX time. Run the phc2sys tool at boot time. This synchronizes the clock in $EN0 with the system clock. First, install the linuxptp tool. Copy Copied! sudo apt update && sudo apt install -y linuxptp Next, set up a systemd service file that will run phc2sys . Copy Copied! PHC2SYS_SERVICE=/etc/systemd/system/phc2sys-$EN0.service cat <<EOF | sudo tee $PHC2SYS_SERVICE >/dev/null [Unit] Description=Copy system time to $EN0 After=timemaster.service [Service] Type=simple ExecStart=/usr/sbin/phc2sys -c $EN0 -s CLOCK_REALTIME -O 0 -S 0.001 [Install] WantedBy=multi-user.target EOF Configure it for execution at startup, and start it now. Copy Copied! sudo chmod u+x $PHC2SYS_SERVICE sudo systemctl enable phc2sys-$EN0.service sudo systemctl start phc2sys-$EN0.service Next, run ptp4l to send PTP SYNC messages to $EN0. Copy Copied! cat <<EOF | sudo tee /etc/linuxptp/hsb-ptp.conf >/dev/null # This configuration is appropriate for NVIDIA Holoscan sensor bridge # applications, where PTP messages are sent over L2 and a 1/2 second interval. [global] logSyncInterval -1 logMinDelayReqInterval -1 network_transport L2 EOF Set up a systemd service file for this. Copy Copied! PTP4L_SERVICE=/etc/systemd/system/ptp4l-$EN0.service cat <<EOF | sudo tee $PTP4L_SERVICE >/dev/null [Unit] Description=Send PTP SYNC messages to $EN0 After=phc2sys-$EN0.service [Service] Type=simple ExecStart=/usr/sbin/ptp4l -i $EN0 -f /etc/linuxptp/hsb-ptp.conf [Install] WantedBy=multi-user.target EOF Finally, run it. Copy Copied! sudo chmod u+x $PTP4L_SERVICE sudo systemctl enable ptp4l-$EN0.service sudo systemctl start ptp4l-$EN0.service