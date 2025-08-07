Port Description
The port descriptions for the Holoscan Sensor Bridge IP are described in the following sections.
Signal Name
Direction
Description
|i_sys_rst
|Input
|Global, Asynchronous, Active High Reset
Table 1 User Register Clock and Reset Ports
Signal Name
Direction
Description
|i_apb_clk
|Input
|APB Clock. Must be greater than 20MHz.
|o_apb_rst
|Output
|APB Synchronous, Active High Reset
Table 2 User Register APB Ports
Signal Name
Direction
Description
|i_apb_pready [N-1:0]1
|Input
|APB Ready
|[31:0] i_apb_prdata[0:N-1]1
|Input
|APB Read Data
|i_apb_pserr[N-1:0]1
|Input
|APB Completer Error
|o_apb_psel[N-1:0]1
|Output
|APB Select
|o_apb_penable
|Output
|APB Enable
|o_apb_paddr[31:0]
|Output
|APB Address
|o_apb_pwdata[31:0]
|Output
|APB Write Data
|o_apb_pwrite
|Output
|APB Write
N=REG_INST. Refer to the Macro Definitions section for details.
Table 3 User Register System Initialization Ports
Signal Name
Direction
Description
|o_init_done
|Output
|System Initialization done. Refer to System Initialization section.
Table 4 Sensor Interface Clock and Reset Ports
Signal Name
Direction
Description
|i_sif_clk
|Input
|Sensor Interface Clock.
|o_sif_rst
|Output
|Sensor Interface Synchronous, Active-High Reset
Table 5 Sensor RX Interface Ports
Signal Name
Directi on
Description
|i_sif_axis_tvalid[N-1:0]1
|Input
|AXI-Stream Valid
|i_sif_axis_tlast[N-1:0]1
|Input
|AXI-Stream Last. Currently not supported. See Sensor RX section for more info.
|[W-1:0] i_sif_axis_tdata[0:N-1]1
|Input
|AXI-Stream Data.
|[X-1:0] i_sif_axis_tkeep[0:N-1]1
|Input
|AXI-Stream Keep. Currently not supported. See Sensor RX section for more info.
|[Y-1:0] i_sif_axis_tuser[0:N-1]1
|Input
|AXI-Stream User.
|o_sif_axis_tready[N-1:0]1
|Output
|AXI-Stream Ready
N=SENSOR_IF_INST, W=DATAPATH_WIDTH, X=DATAKEEP_WIDTH, Y=DATAUSER_WIDTH. See Macro Definitions section for details.Table 6 Sensor Event Ports
Table 6 Sensor TX Interface Ports Sensor TX interface is unsupported but TBD for future revisions. Sensor TX interface ports should still be instantiated.
Signal Name
Directi on
Description
|o_sif_axis_tvalid[N-1:0]1
|Output
|TBD
|o_sif_axis_tlast[N-1:0]1
|Output
|TBD
|[W-1:0] o_sif_axis_tdata[0:N-1]1
|Output
|TBD
|[X-1:0] o_sif_axis_tkeep[0:N-1]1
|Output
|TBD
|[Y-1:0] o_sif_axis_tuser[0:N-1]1
|Output
|TBD
|i_sif_axis_tready[N-1:0]1
|Input
|TBD
N=SENSOR_IF_INST, W=DATAPATH_WIDTH, X=DATAKEEP_WIDTH, Y=DATAUSER_WIDTH. See Macro Definitions section for details.
Table 7 Sensor Event Ports
Signal Name
Direction
Description
|i_sif_event [N-1:0]1
|Input
|Sensor Interface Event. Refer to Sensor RX section for more details.
1.N=SENSOR_IF_INST. See Macro Definitions section for details.
Table 8 Host Interface Clock and Reset Ports
Signal Name
Direction
Description
|i_hif_clk
|Input
|156.25MHz Host Interface Clock. See clocking section for details.
|o_hif_rst
|Output
|Host Interface Synchronous, Active-High Reset.
Table 9 Host RX Interface Ports
Connect the Host RX AXI-Streaming ports directly to Ethernet MAC TX AXI-Streaming ports.
Signal Name
Direction
Description
|i_hif_axis_tvalid[N-1:0]1
|Input
|AXI-Stream Valid
|i_hif_axis_tlast[N-1:0]1
|Input
|AXI-Stream Last
|[W-1:0]i_hif_axis_tdata[0:N-1]1
|Input
|AXI-Stream Data
|[X-1:0]i_hif_axis_tkeep[0:N-1]1
|Input
|AXI-Stream Keep
|[Y-1:0]i_hif_axis_tuser[0:N-1]1
|Input
|AXI-Stream User
|o_hif_axis_tready[N-1:0]1
|Output
|AXI-Stream Ready
N=HOST_IF_INST, W=DATAPATH_WIDTH, X=DATAKEEP_WIDTH, Y=DATAUSER_WIDTH. See Macro Definitions section for details.
Table 10 Host TX Interface Ports
Connect the Host TX AXI-Streaming ports directly to Ethernet MAC RX AXI-Streaming ports.
Signal Name
Direction
Description
|o_hif_axis_tvalid[N-1:0]1
|Output
|AXI-Stream Valid
|o_hif_axis_tlast[N-1:0]1
|Output
|AXI-Stream Last
|[W-1:0]o_hif_axis_tdata[0:N-1]1
|Output
|AXI-Stream Data
|[X-1:0]o_hif_axis_tkeep[0:N-1]1
|Output
|AXI-Stream Keep
|[Y-1:0]o_hif_axis_tuser[0:N-1]1
|Output
|AXI-Stream User
|i_hif_axis_tready[N-1:0]1
|Input
|AXI-Stream Read
N=HOST_IF_INST, W=DATAPATH_WIDTH, X=DATAKEEP_WIDTH, Y=DATAUSER_WIDTH. See Macro Definitions section for details.
Table 11 SPI Ports
Signal Name
Direction
Description
|o_spi_csn[N-1:0]1
|Output
|Chip Select (Active Low)
|o_spi_sck[N-1:0]1
|Output
|SPI Clock
|o_spi_oen[N-1:0]1
|Output
|Output Enable
|[3:0]o_spi_sdio[0:N-1]1
|Output
|SDIO Output
|[3:0]i_spi_sdio[0:N-1]1
|Input
|SDIO Input
N=SPI_INST. See Macro Definitions section for details.
Table 12 I2C Ports
Signal Name
Direction
Description
|i_i2c_scl[N-1:0]1
|Input
|I2C Clock
|i_i2c_sda[N-1:0]1
|Input
|I2C Data
|o_i2c_scl_en[N-1:0]1
|Output
|I2C Clock Output Enable
|o_i2c_sda_en[N-1:0]1
|Output
|I2C Data Output Enable
N=I2C_INST. See Macro Definitions section for details.
Table 13 GPIO Ports
Signal Name
Direction
Description
|i_gpio[N-1:0]1
|Input
|GPIO In. Synchronized to “i_apb_clk”
|o_gpio[N-1:0]1
|Output
|GPIO Out. Synchronous to “i_apb_clk”
N=GPIO_INST. See Macro Definitions section for details.
Table 14 JESD Ports
JESD Sensor Ports are unsupported and do not need to be instantiated. TBD in future revisions.
Signal Name
Direction
Description
|i_jesd_rxdp[7:0]
|Input
|TBD
|i_jesd_rxdn[7:0]
|Input
|TBD
|o_jesd_txdp[7:0]
|Output
|TBD
|o_jesd_txdn[7:0]
|Output
|TBD
|i_jesd_tx_sysref
|Input
|TBD
|i_jesd_rx_sysref
|Input
|TBD
|i_jesd_xcvr_refclk
|Input
|TBD
|i_jesd_pll_refclk
|Input
|TBD
Table 15 Sensor Reset Port
Signal Name
Direction
Description
|o_sw_sen_rst [N-1:0]1
|Output
|Register Controlled Reset. Connect to on-board sensor reset pin
|o_sw_sys_rst
|Output
|Register controlled self-clearing reset. Can be used to reset blocks, such as PCS block.
N=SENSOR_IF_INST. See Macro Definitions section for details.
Table 16 PTP Port
Signal Name
Direction
Description
|o_ptp_sec [47:0]
|Output
|PTP Seconds Field per PTP1588-2019 v2 spec. Synchronous to i_hif_clk
|o_ptp_nanosec [31:0]
|Output
|PTP Nanoseconds Field per PTP1588-2019 v2 spec. Synchronous to i_hif_clk
|o_pps
|Output
|Pulse Per Second. Synchronous to i_hif_clk