IP Integration

The Holoscan Sensor Bridge IP is designed to be easily configurable to various use case of the IP, such as number of sensors and Ethernet ports. It’s also designed to be compatible with multiple FPGA vendors. The following describes the configurations available to user.

The Holoscan Sensor Bridge definitions file, “HOLOLINK_def.svh”, defines the following macros.

The macros can be configured to user’s application of the Holoscan Sensor Bridge IP. The default macro value is the configuration that has been tested and verified.

Table 13

**Macro Tested Values Description FPGA_VENDOR LATTICE, PSG, MICROCHIP Defines the FPGA Vendor used. HIF_CLK_FREQ 156250000 (for DATAPATH_WIDTH=64)

201416016 (for DATAPATH_WIDTH=512) Clock frequency of the Host Interface. Unit is in Hz APB_CLK_FREQ 19531250 (for DATAPATH_WIDTH=64)

100000000 (for DATAPATH_WIDTH=512) Clock frequency of the APB Interface. Unit is in Hz BOARD_ID[15:0] 16’h02 for Lattice LF-SNSR-ETH-EV

16’h04 for Microchip MPF200-ETH-SENSOR-BRIDGE Used in Enumeration packet ENUM_EEPROM Defined or undefined When defined, read the contents of the Enumeration packet from from external non-volatile memory. If undefined, use the macros defined below… MAC_ADDR[47:0] Any value Used in Enumeration packet if ENUM_EEPROM is undefined. BOARD_VER[159:0] Any value Used in Enumeration packet if ENUM_EEPROM is undefined. BOARD_SN[55:0] Any value Used in Enumeration packet if ENUM_EEPROM is undefined. FPGA_CRC[15:0] Any value Used in Enumeration packet if ENUM_EEPROM is undefined. MISC[31:0] Any value Used in Enumeration packet if ENUM_EEPROM is undefined. DATAPATH_WIDTH 64, 512 Width of the Sensor AXI Stream TDATA in bits. This number must be byte-aligned. Meaning, it must be a number divisible by 8. DATAKEEP_WIDTH DATAPATH_WIDTH/8 Width of the Sensor AXI Stream TKEEP.This should not be changed. DATAUSER_WIDTH 1 Width of the Sensor AXI Stream TUSER signal. SENSOR_IF_INST 1-2 Number of Sensor Interface. HOST_WIDTH 64, 512 Width of the Host AXI Stream TDATA in bits. This number must be byte-aligned. Meaning, it must be a number divisible by 8. HOSTKEEP_WIDTH DATAPATH_WIDTH/8 Width of the Host AXI Stream TKEEP.This should not be changed. HOSTUSER_WIDTH 1 Width of the Host AXI Stream TUSER signal. HOST_IF_INST 1-2 Number of Host interfaces. HOST_MTU 1500 (DO NOT CHANGE FOR 10G SYSTEM) Size of Ethernet packet in bytes. SPI_INST 1-8 Number of SPI interfaces. I2C_INST 1-8 Number of I2C interfaces. GPIO_INST 0-255 Number of GPIO Input & Output bits. GPIO_RESET_VALUE[GPIO_INST-1:0] 0 Reset value of GPIO bits. REG_INST 1-8 Number of user register. SIF_SORT_RESOLUTION DO NOT TOUCH TBD. Do not change. SIF_VP_COUNT DO NOT TOUCH TBD. Do not change. SIF_VP_SIZE DO NOT TOUCH TBD. Do not change. SIF_NUM_CYCLES DO NOT TOUCH TBD. Do not change. SIF_DYN_VP DO NOT TOUCH TBD. Do not change. SIF_MIXED_VP_SIZE DO NOT TOUCH TBD. Do not change. N_INIT_REG Integer value Number of initialization registers.

Parameter “HOLOLINK_REV” can be passed down to the “HOLOLINK_top” module. This parameter is used to identify the revision of the FPGA and the HOLOLINK and is sent to the host as part of the Enumeration Packet.

From the module where “HOLOLINK_top” module is instantiated, the instantiated parameter, HOLOLINK_REV[15:0] must be set to 16’h2412 for Holoscan SDK v2.0.0 release.

The Holoscan Sensor Bridge IP transmits a broadcast UDP enumeration packet approximately once per second. The content of the enumeration packet can be sourced from on-board, non-volatile memory or from macros defined in the “HOLOLINK_def.svh”.

Mass production of boards with HOLOLINK IP requires an external EEPROM to store unique MAC address and board serial numbers. When Using evaluation platforms for test and bring-up, using the macro for fixed values are acceptable.

Each of the macros used for enumeration packet is further explained below.

BOARD_ID: This macro defines the Board ID. Holoscan uses this value to identify which board it is interfacing. This macro must be defined and is not optionally stored in the non-volatile memory.

ENUM_EEPROM: When this macro is defined, the contents of the below macros are retrieved from an on-board, non-volatile memory upon boot-up. The contents of the below macros must be stored in specific address of the non-volatile memory. Further details can be provided upon request.

Macros listed below are used only if ENUM_EEPROM macro is undefined.

MAC_ADDR: This macro defines the UDP MAC Address of the FPGA. The MAC Address is incremented by 1 for each Host interface available. For example, if the MAC_ADDR macro is defined as 48’hCAFEC0FFEE00, Host Interface 0 will have address 48’hCAFEC0FFEE00 and Host Interface 1 will have address 48’hCAFEC0FFEE01, and so on.

BOARD_VER: This macro defines the Board Version.

BOARD_SN: This macro defines the Board Serial Number.

FPGA_CRC: This macro defines the CRC of the FPGA bit image and is used only if ENUM_EEPROM macro is undefined. The intended function is for software to check the validity of the FPGA bit image by checking it against what the software calculates. This function is not yet supported.

MISC: This macro defines miscellaneous information.