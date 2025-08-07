Holoscan Sensor Bridge v2.0.0
Build and Test the Holoscan Sensor Bridge demo container

Building the Holoscan Sensor Bridge container

Holoscan sensor bridge host software includes instructions for building a demo container. This container is used to run all holoscan tests and examples.

  1. Fetch the sensor bridge source code from https://github.com/nvidia-holoscan/holoscan-sensor-bridge

    $ git clone https://github.com/nvidia-holoscan/holoscan-sensor-bridge

  2. Build the sensor bridge demonstration container. For systems with dGPU,

    $ cd holoscan-sensor-bridge
$ sh docker/build.sh --dgpu

    For systems with iGPU,

    $ cd holoscan-sensor-bridge
$ sh docker/build.sh --igpu

    Notes:

    • --dgpu requires a system with a dGPU installed (e.g. IGX with A6000 dGPU) and an OS installed with appropriate dGPU support (e.g. IGX OS 1.1 Production Release with dGPU).

    • --igpu is appropriate for systems running on a system with iGPU (e.g. AGX or IGX without a dGPU). This requires an OS installed with iGPU support (e.g. for AGX: JetPack 6.0; for IGX: IGX OS with iGPU configuration).

Run tests in the demo container

To run the sensor bridge demonstration container, from a terminal in the GUI,

xhost +
sh docker/demo.sh

This brings you to a shell prompt inside the Holoscan sensor bridge demo container. (Note that iGPU configurations, when starting the demo container, will display the message “Failed to detect NVIDIA driver version”: this can be ignored.) Now you’re ready to run sensor bridge applications.

Holoscan sensor bridge software loopback tests

Sensor bridge host software includes a test fixture that runs in loopback mode, where no sensor bridge equipment is necessary. This test works by generating UDP messages and sending them over the Linux loopback interface.

In the shell in the demo container:

pytest

Note that the test fixture intentionally introduces errors into the software stack. As long as pytest indicates that all test have passed, any error messages published by individual tests can be ignored.

For systems with a sensor bridge device and IMX274, the test fixture can execute additional tests that prove that the device and network connections are working as expected.

First, ensure that the sensor bridge firmware is up to date.

For IGX configurations, connect both SFP+ connections on the sensor bridge device to the QSFP connectors, then

sh ./test-igx-cpnx100.sh

For AGX configurations, only one camera is supported, so only SFP+ 0 is to be connected. Run the device test on AGX this way:

sh ./test-agx-cpnx100.sh

If things are not working as expected, check the troubleshooting page.
