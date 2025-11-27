400Gbps (100G-PAM4) Transceivers and Fiber Parts List

Important notes:

Twin-port OSFP finned-top IHS devices are only for Quantum-2 QM97x0 InfiniBand and SN56x0 OSFP Ethernet air-cooled switches.

New terminologies: Heat sink fins integrated into the transceiver top is called IHS.

Heat sink riding on top of PCIe card cage is called RHS or flat top and is denoted as “-FLT” in legacy parts lists.

Twin-port OSFP transceivers must use the same fiber type (straight or splitter) and not one of each.

400G OSFP ends are only for ConnectX-7/OSFP. No BlueField-3 DPU OSFP card is offered.

400G QSFP112 ends are only for ConnectX-7/QSFP112 and BlueField-3/QSFP112 DPUs – not for switches.

100G-PAM4-based transceivers cannot downshift to 50G-PAM4.

400G OSFP and QSFP112 transceivers contain the same electronics and optics and can be both used at the same time on the same twin-port OSFP 800G transceiver in a switch.

800G twin-port OSFP finned IHS and flat top RHS transceivers contain the same electronics and optics.

800G refers to the transceiver electrical end. 2x400G refers to the dual optical ports.

Active Copper Cables (ACC) are passive Direct Attach Copper (DAC) copper cables with an amplifier IC to extend cable length. May also be referred to a linear active copper cables (LACC).