400Gbps (100G-PAM4) Transceivers and Fiber Parts List

On This Page
Overview
400Gb/s Transceivers and Fiber Part Numbers based on 100G-PAM4 Modulation for InfiniBand and Ethernet, Twin-port OSFP, OSFP, QSFP112
The 100G-PAM4 cable and transceiver product line consists of DAC, ACC and AOC cables, multimode and single-mode optics. Both InfiniBand and Ethernet are supported in the same device with selected transceivers at reduced prices for Ethernet-Only.
- 800G-to-800G links for switch-to-switch
- 800G-to-two 400G links to ConnectX-7 and BlueField-3 DPUs
- 800G-to-four 200G links to ConnectX-7 and BlueField-3 DPUs
- 2x200G-to-2xHDR AOCs are offered for backwards compatibility to HDR systems
Important notes:
Twin-port OSFP finned-top IHS devices are only for Quantum-2 QM97x0 InfiniBand and SN56x0 OSFP Ethernet air-cooled switches.
New terminologies:
Heat sink fins integrated into the transceiver top is called IHS.
Heat sink riding on top of PCIe card cage is called RHS or flat top and is denoted as “-FLT” in legacy parts lists.
Twin-port OSFP transceivers must use the same fiber type (straight or splitter) and not one of each.
400G OSFP ends are only for ConnectX-7/OSFP. No BlueField-3 DPU OSFP card is offered.
400G QSFP112 ends are only for ConnectX-7/QSFP112 and BlueField-3/QSFP112 DPUs – not for switches.
100G-PAM4-based transceivers cannot downshift to 50G-PAM4.
400G OSFP and QSFP112 transceivers contain the same electronics and optics and can be both used at the same time on the same twin-port OSFP 800G transceiver in a switch.
800G twin-port OSFP finned IHS and flat top RHS transceivers contain the same electronics and optics.
800G refers to the transceiver electrical end. 2x400G refers to the dual optical ports.
Active Copper Cables (ACC) are passive Direct Attach Copper (DAC) copper cables with an amplifier IC to extend cable length. May also be referred to a linear active copper cables (LACC).
QSFP112 DACs and ACCs are discontinued as transceivers are more commonly used.
800G to 800G, 400G and 200G DAC, ACC and Transceiver Summary
Parts List
Click on the green bold underlined part numbers to open the Product Specifications for that specific product.
See also the user guide and configuration map for configuring these transceivers in DGXs, switches, network adapters, and DPUs.
|2x400G Twin-port OSFP Finned (IHS) & Flat Top (RHS) Transceivers 50m, 100m, 500m, 2km for Switch-to-Switch or DGX
|Name
|Form Factor
|Configuration
Reach,
Power
Part Number
(link to product spec)
NVIDIA
SKU
Use 2 Crossover
Fiber Cables
|Notes
2x400G
2xSR4
Multimode
Twin-port OSFP
Dual
MPO-12/APC
8x100G-PAM4
electrical
Dual
4x100G-PAM4optical
50m
17W
OSFP-IHS
MMA4Z00-NS-FLT
OSFP-RHS (flat top)
980-9I51A-00NS00
Multimode
Straight cables MFP7E10-N0xx (xx = 03-to-50 meters)
IHS and RHS parts can
be linked together.
2xSR4 or two SR4s.
2x400G
2xDR4
Single mode
100m
17W
OSFP-IHS
MMS4X00-NS-FLT
OSFP-RHS (flat top)
980-9I30I-00NM00
Single-mode
Straight cables MFP7E30-Nxxx (xx = 01-to-100m)
IHS and RHS parts can
be linked together.
up to 100m max.
or two DR4s.
from 3rd party suppliers.
500m
17W
OSFP-IHS
MMS4X00-NM-FLT
RHS (flat top)
980-9I301-00NM00
Single-mode
fiber cables MFP7E30-Nxxx (xx = 01-to-150m)
2x400G
2xFR4
Single mode
Twin-port OSFP
Dual LC
8x100G-PAM4
electrical
Dual
4x100G-PAM4 optical
2km
17W
MMS4X50-NM
OSFP-IHS
|
980-9I30L-00N000
Dual 2-fiber LC
Single-mode cables(Not supplied)
Link to other MMS4X50-NM
transceivers in air-cooled switches.
not supplied.
|2x400G Twin-port OSFP Finned (IHS) & Flat Top (RHS) Transceivers 50-100-meters for Switch-to-Adapter Applications
|Name
|Form Factor
|Configuration
Reach,
Power
Part Number
(link to product spec)
NVIDIA
SKU
Use 2 Crossover
Fiber Cables
Use with 2 or 4 400G
Transceivers in Adapters
2x400G
2xSR4
Multimode
Twin-port OSFP
Dual MPO-12/APC
8x100G-PAM4
electrical
Dual
4x100G-PAM4 optical
50m
17W
OSFP-IHS
MMA4Z00-NS-FLT
OSFP-RHS (flat top)
980-9I51A-00NS00
Multimode
Two, straight cables MFP7E10-N0xx
(xx = 03-to-50 meters)
Two, 1:2 splitter cables
MFP7E20-N0xx (xx = 03-to-50m)
OSFP
MA4Z00-NS400
QSFP112
OSFP & QSFP112 can be used
together with 2xSR4 fibers
2x400G
2xDR4
Single mode
100m
17W
OSFP-IHS
MMS4X00-NS-FLT
OSFP-RHS (flat top)
980-9I30I-00NM00
Single-mode
Straight cables MFP7E30-Nxxx
(xx = 01-to-100m)
1:2 splitter cables
MFP7E40-N0xx (xx = 03-to-50m)
OSFP
MS4X00-NS400
QSFP112
MMS1X00-NS400
OSFP & QSFP112 can be used
together with 2xSR4 fibers
400G Single-Port Transceivers 50m and 100m for ConnectX-7 Adapters and BlueField-3 DPUs
Name
No. Ports
Configuration
Reach,
Power
Part Number
(link to product spec)
NVIDIA
SKU
Use with ConnectX-7
OSFP, QSFP112
Use with BlueField-3
QFP112 Only
400G
SR4
Multimode
Single-port
MPO‑12/APC
4x100G-PAM4
electricaland optical
Parallel
50m
8W
OSFP-RHS
|980-9I51S-00NS00
OSFP
NA
QSFP112-RHS
980-9I693-00NS00
QSFP112
QSFP112
400G
DR4
Single mode
Single-port
MPO-12/APC
4x100G-PAM4
electricaland optical
Parallel
100m
9W
OSFP-RHS
|980-9I31N-00NM00
OSFP
NA
QSFP112-RHS
980-9I068-00NM00
QSFP112
QSFP112
|Crossover Fiber Cables using MPO-12/APC Connectors: Multimode and Single-mode
|Name
|Type
|Configuration
Part Number
(link to product spec)
Reach
(m)
NVIDIA
SKU
|Link Notes
Order 2 Fibers
per 2x400GTransceiver
Multimode
Crossover
Type-B
Cables
|Straight
4x100G-PAM4
Parallel
MFP7E10-N005
MFP7E10‑N007MFP7E10-N010MFP7E10-N015MFP7E10-N020MFP7E10-N025MFP7E10-N030MFP7E10-N035MFP7E10-N040MFP7E10-N050
3
5
71015202530354050
980-9I73U-000003
980-9I73V-000005
980‑9I57W‑000007980-9I57X-00N010980-9I57Y-000015980-9I57Z-000020980-9I573-00N025980-9I570-00N030980-9I570-00N035980-9I570-00N040980-9I57Y-00N050
Twin-port OSFP
transceiver inSwitch or DGX
To each other orto two single-port SR4s
Multimode
Crossover
Type-B
Cables
|1:2 Splitter
4x100G-PAM4
Parallel
Dual
2x100G-PAM4
MFP7E20-N005
MFP7E20-N007MFP7E20-N010MFP7E20-N015MFP7E20-N020MFP7E20-N030MFP7E20-N050
3
5
71015203050
980-9I571-00N003
980-9I572-00N005
980-9I573-00N007980-9I554-00N010980-9I555-00N015980-9I556-00N020980-9I557-00N030980-9I55Z-00N050
Twin-port OSFP
transceiver inSwitch or DGX
To each other orto four single-port SR4s
Single mode
Crossover
Type-B
Cables
|Straight
4x100G-PAM4
Parallel
MFP7E30-N002
MFP7E30-N003MFP7E30-N005MFP7E30-N007MFP7E30-N010MFP7E30-N015MFP7E30-N020MFP7E30-N030MFP7E30-N050MFP7E30-N060MFP7E30-N070MFP7E30-N100MFP7E30-N150
1
2
35710152030506070100150
980-9I558-00N001
980-9I559-00N002
980-9I55A-00N003980-9I55B-00N005980-9I58C-00N007980-9I58D-00N010980-9I58E-00N015980-9I58F-00N020980-9I58G-00N030980-9I58H-00N050980‑9I581‑00N050980-9I582-00N050980-9I58I-00N100980-9I58J-00N150
Twin-port OSFP
Transceiver inSwitch or DGX
To each other or
to four single-port SR4s
Single mode
Crossover
Type-B
Cables
|1:2 Splitter
4x100G-PAM4
Parallel
Dual
2x100G-PAM4
MFP7E40-N005
MFP7E40-N007MFP7E40-N010MFP7E40-N015MFP7E40-N020MFP7E40-N030MFP7E40-N050
3
5
71015203050
980-9I58K-00N003
980-9I58L-00N005
980‑9I58M‑00N007980-9I58N-00N010980-9I56O-00N015980-9I56P-00N020980-9I56Q-00N030980-9I56R-000050
2x400G Direct Attached Copper Cables and Splitters
Name
Form Factor
Channels
Length
(m)
Part Number
(link to product spec)
NVIDIA
SKU
AWG
Direct Attach Copper
(DAC)
2x400G
DAC
Straight
OSFP-IHS
toOSFP-IHS
8x
100G-PAM4
to
8x
100G-PAM4
0.5
1
1.52
MCP4Y10‑N001
MCP4Y10‑N01AMCP4Y10-N002
980‑9IA0K‑00N00A
980-9IA0F-00N001
980‑9IA0Q‑00N01A980-9IA0I-00N002
30
30
3026
OSFP-IHS
toOSFP-RHS
1
MCP4Y10‑N001-FTF
(Finned-to-Flat)
980-9IA0H-00N001
30
2x400G
DAC
1:2 400G
Splitter
OSFP-IHS
toOSFP-RHS
8x 100G-PAM4
to
Dual
4x100G-PAM4
1
2
3
MCP7Y00-N002
MCP7Y00-N003
980-9I432-00N001
980-9I924-00N002
980-9I92N-00N003
30
26
26
2x400G DAC
1:4 200G
Splitter
OSFP-IHS
toOSFP-RHS
8x 100G-PAM4
to
Quad
4x100G-PAM4
1
2
3
MCP7Y50-N002
MCP7Y50-N003
980-9I75E-00N001
980-9I46G-00N002
980-9I46T-00N003
30
26
26
2x400G Active Copper Cables
Name
Form Factor
Channels
Length
(m)
Part Number
(link to product spec)
NVIDIA
SKU
AWG
Active Copper Cable
(ACC)
2x400GbE
ACC
OSFP-IHS
toOSFP-IHS
8x
100G-PAM4
to
8x
100G-PAM4
3
4
5
MCA4J80‑N004
MCA4J80-N005
980‑9I60Z‑00N003
980-9I601-00N004
980-9I602-00N005
30
30
26
OSFP-IHS
toOSFP-RHS
3
MCA4J80-N003-FTF
(Finned-to-Flat)
980-9I601-00N003
26
Backwards Compatible 2x200G AOC Cables for 50G-PAM4 HDR
Name
Form Factor
Channels
Length
(m)
Part Number
(link to product spec)
NVIDIA
SKU
Power
(Watts)
Active Optical Cable
(AOC)
2x200G
AOC
1:2 200G
Splitter
OSFP-IHS
toQSFP56RHS
2x
4x50G-PAM4
to
Dual 4x
50G-PAM4
3
5
10152030
MFA7U10‑H005
MFA7U10-H010MFA7U10-H015MFA7U10-H020MFA7U10-H030
980‑9I41X‑00H003
980-9I11Z-00H005
980-9I111-00H010980-9I113-00H015980-9I115-00H020980-9I117-00H030
8W
4.2W
2x200G
AOC
1:2 200G
Splitter
OSFP-Flat top
toQSFP56
2x
4x50G-PAM4
to
Dual 4x
50G-PAM4
5
15
2030
MFA7U10-H015-FLT
MFA7U10-H020-FLTMFA7U10-H030-FLT
980-9I110-00H005
980-9I114-00H015
980-9I116-00H020980-9I118-00H030
8W
4.2W
Page updated: October 20, 2025