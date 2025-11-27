400Gbps (100G-PAM4) Transceivers and Fiber Parts List
Overview

400Gb/s Transceivers and Fiber Part Numbers based on 100G-PAM4 Modulation for InfiniBand and Ethernet, Twin-port OSFP, OSFP, QSFP112

The 100G-PAM4 cable and transceiver product line consists of DAC, ACC and AOC cables, multimode and single-mode optics. Both InfiniBand and Ethernet are supported in the same device with selected transceivers at reduced prices for Ethernet-Only.

  • 800G-to-800G links for switch-to-switch
  • 800G-to-two 400G links to ConnectX-7 and BlueField-3 DPUs
  • 800G-to-four 200G links to ConnectX-7 and BlueField-3 DPUs
  • 2x200G-to-2xHDR AOCs are offered for backwards compatibility to HDR systems
Note

Important notes:

  • Twin-port OSFP finned-top IHS devices are only for Quantum-2 QM97x0 InfiniBand and SN56x0 OSFP Ethernet air-cooled switches.

  • New terminologies:

    • Heat sink fins integrated into the transceiver top is called IHS.

    • Heat sink riding on top of PCIe card cage is called RHS or flat top and is denoted as “-FLT” in legacy parts lists.

  • Twin-port OSFP transceivers must use the same fiber type (straight or splitter) and not one of each.

  • 400G OSFP ends are only for ConnectX-7/OSFP. No BlueField-3 DPU OSFP card is offered.

  • 400G QSFP112 ends are only for ConnectX-7/QSFP112 and BlueField-3/QSFP112 DPUs – not for switches.

  • 100G-PAM4-based transceivers cannot downshift to 50G-PAM4.

  • 400G OSFP and QSFP112 transceivers contain the same electronics and optics and can be both used at the same time on the same twin-port OSFP 800G transceiver in a switch.

  • 800G twin-port OSFP finned IHS and flat top RHS transceivers contain the same electronics and optics.

  • 800G refers to the transceiver electrical end. 2x400G refers to the dual optical ports.

  • Active Copper Cables (ACC) are passive Direct Attach Copper (DAC) copper cables with an amplifier IC to extend cable length. May also be referred to a linear active copper cables (LACC).

  • QSFP112 DACs and ACCs are discontinued as transceivers are more commonly used.

800G to 800G, 400G and 200G DAC, ACC and Transceiver Summary

image-2025-10-20_14-35-34-version-1-modificationdate-1763559833187-api-v2.png

Parts List

Tip

  • Click on the green bold underlined part numbers to open the Product Specifications for that specific product.

  • See also the user guide and configuration map for configuring these transceivers in DGXs, switches, network adapters, and DPUs.

2x400G Twin-port OSFP Finned (IHS) & Flat Top (RHS) Transceivers 50m, 100m, 500m, 2km for Switch-to-Switch or DGX
NameForm FactorConfiguration

Reach,

Power

Part Number

(link to product spec)

NVIDIA

SKU

Use 2 Crossover

Fiber Cables

Notes

2x400G

2xSR4

Multimode

Twin-port OSFP

Dual

MPO-12/APC

8x100G-PAM4

electrical
to

Dual

4x100G-PAM4optical
Parallel

50m

17W

image2023-7-13_14-27-22-version-1-modificationdate-1763559852613-api-v2.png

MMA4Z00-NS

OSFP-IHS

image2023-7-13_14-16-55-version-1-modificationdate-1763559856310-api-v2.png

MMA4Z00-NS-FLT

OSFP-RHS (flat top)


980-9I510-00NS00

980-9I51A-00NS00

image2023-7-13_14-17-20-version-1-modificationdate-1763559855950-api-v2.png

Multimode

Straight cables MFP7E10-N0xx (xx = 03-to-50 meters)

IHS and RHS parts can

be linked together.
Can link to another

2xSR4 or two SR4s.

2x400G

2xDR4

Single mode

100m

17W

image2023-7-13_14-23-28-version-1-modificationdate-1763559854617-api-v2.png

MMS4X00-NS

OSFP-IHS

image2023-7-13_14-23-46-version-1-modificationdate-1763559854270-api-v2.png

MMS4X00-NS-FLT

OSFP-RHS (flat top)


980-9I30H-00NM00

980-9I30I-00NM00

image2023-7-13_14-24-26-version-1-modificationdate-1763559853243-api-v2.png

Single-mode

Straight cables MFP7E30-Nxxx (xx = 01-to-100m)

IHS and RHS parts can

be linked together.
"-NS" 100m can link to "-NM" 500m

up to 100m max.
Can link to another 2xDR4

or two DR4s.
For links longer than 150m, source

from 3rd party suppliers.

500m

17W

image2023-7-13_14-32-6-version-1-modificationdate-1763559850893-api-v2.png

MMS4X00-NM

OSFP-IHS

image2023-7-13_14-32-18-version-1-modificationdate-1763559850517-api-v2.png

MMS4X00-NM-FLT

RHS (flat top)


980-9I30G-00NM00

980-9I301-00NM00

image2023-7-13_14-24-26-version-1-modificationdate-1763559853243-api-v2.png

Single-mode

fiber cables MFP7E30-Nxxx (xx = 01-to-150m)

2x400G

2xFR4

Single mode

Twin-port OSFP

Dual LC

8x100G-PAM4

electrical
to

Dual

4x100G-PAM4 optical
Multiplexed

2km

17W

image2023-7-13_14-45-56-version-1-modificationdate-1763559849030-api-v2.png

MMS4X50-NM

OSFP-IHS
980-9I30L-00N000
image2023-7-13_14-47-0-version-1-modificationdate-1763559847707-api-v2.png

Dual 2-fiber LC

Single-mode cables(Not supplied)

Link to other MMS4X50-NM

transceivers in air-cooled switches.
400G FR4 transceivers are

not supplied.

2x400G Twin-port OSFP Finned (IHS) & Flat Top (RHS) Transceivers 50-100-meters for Switch-to-Adapter Applications
NameForm FactorConfiguration

Reach,

Power

Part Number

(link to product spec)

NVIDIA

SKU

Use 2 Crossover

Fiber Cables

Use with 2 or 4 400G

Transceivers in Adapters

2x400G

2xSR4

Multimode

Twin-port OSFP

Dual MPO-12/APC

8x100G-PAM4

electrical
to

Dual

4x100G-PAM4 optical
Parallel

50m

17W

image2023-7-13_14-16-21-version-1-modificationdate-1763559856643-api-v2.png

MMA4Z00-NS

OSFP-IHS

image2023-7-13_14-16-55-version-1-modificationdate-1763559856310-api-v2.png

MMA4Z00-NS-FLT

OSFP-RHS (flat top)


980-9I510-00NS00

980-9I51A-00NS00

image2023-7-13_14-17-20-version-1-modificationdate-1763559855950-api-v2.png

Multimode

Two, straight cables MFP7E10-N0xx (xx = 03-to-50 meters)
or

Two, 1:2 splitter cables

MFP7E20-N0xx (xx = 03-to-50m)

image2023-7-13_14-18-14-version-1-modificationdate-1763559854930-api-v2.png

image2023-7-13_14-17-39-version-1-modificationdate-1763559855613-api-v2.png

OSFP

MA4Z00-NS400
and/or

QSFP112

MMA1Z00-NS400

image2023-7-13_14-17-55-version-1-modificationdate-1763559855227-api-v2.png

OSFP & QSFP112 can be used

together with 2xSR4 fibers

2x400G

2xDR4

Single mode

100m

17W

image2023-7-13_14-23-28-version-1-modificationdate-1763559854617-api-v22.png

MMS4X00-NS

OSFP-IHS

image2023-7-13_14-23-46-version-1-modificationdate-1763559854270-api-v2.png

MMS4X00-NS-FLT

OSFP-RHS (flat top)


980-9I30H-00NM00

980-9I30I-00NM00

image2023-7-13_14-24-26-version-1-modificationdate-1763559853243-api-v2.png

Single-mode

Straight cables MFP7E30-Nxxx (xx = 01-to-100m)
or

1:2 splitter cables

MFP7E40-N0xx (xx = 03-to-50m) image2023-7-13_14-24-47-version-1-modificationdate-1763559852940-api-v2.png

image2023-7-13_14-24-0-version-1-modificationdate-1763559853923-api-v2.png

OSFP

MS4X00-NS400
and/or

QSFP112

MMS1X00-NS400

image2023-7-13_14-24-14-version-1-modificationdate-1763559853593-api-v2.png

OSFP & QSFP112 can be used

together with 2xSR4 fibers

400G Single-Port Transceivers 50m and 100m for ConnectX-7 Adapters and BlueField-3 DPUs

Name

No. Ports

Configuration

Reach,

Power

Part Number

(link to product spec)

NVIDIA

SKU

Use with ConnectX-7

OSFP, QSFP112

Use with BlueField-3

QFP112 Only

400G

SR4

Multimode

Single-port

MPO‑12/APC

4x100G-PAM4

electricaland optical

Parallel

50m

8W

image2023-7-13_15-0-2-version-1-modificationdate-1763559847347-api-v2.png

MMA4Z00-NS400

OSFP-RHS

980-9I51S-00NS00

OSFP

image2023-7-13_15-1-10-version-1-modificationdate-1763559846597-api-v2.png

NA

MMA1Z00-NS400

QSFP112-RHS

image2023-7-13_15-0-39-version-1-modificationdate-1763559846953-api-v2.png

980-9I693-00NS00

QSFP112

image2023-7-13_15-1-34-version-1-modificationdate-1763559845937-api-v2.png

QSFP112

image2023-7-13_15-2-2-version-1-modificationdate-1763559844933-api-v2.png

400G

DR4

Single mode

Single-port

MPO-12/APC

4x100G-PAM4

electricaland optical

Parallel

100m

9W

image2023-7-13_15-2-26-version-1-modificationdate-1763559844603-api-v2.png

MMS4X00-NS400

OSFP-RHS

 980-9I31N-00NM00

OSFP

image2023-7-13_15-1-15-version-1-modificationdate-1763559846270-api-v2.png

NA

MMS1X00-NS400

QSFP112-RHS

image2023-7-13_15-2-48-version-1-modificationdate-1763559844257-api-v2.png

980-9I068-00NM00

QSFP112

image2023-7-13_15-1-40-version-1-modificationdate-1763559845580-api-v2.png

QSFP112

image2023-7-13_15-1-58-version-1-modificationdate-1763559845283-api-v2.png

Crossover Fiber Cables using MPO-12/APC Connectors: Multimode and Single-mode
NameTypeConfiguration

Part Number

(link to product spec)
(one fiber)

Reach

(m)

NVIDIA

SKU

Link Notes

Order 2 Fibers

per 2x400GTransceiver

Multimode

Crossover

Type-B

Cables

Straight

4x100G-PAM4

Parallel

MFP7E10-N003

MFP7E10-N005

MFP7E10‑N007MFP7E10-N010MFP7E10-N015MFP7E10-N020MFP7E10-N025MFP7E10-N030MFP7E10-N035MFP7E10-N040MFP7E10-N050

3

5

71015202530354050

980-9I73U-000003

980-9I73V-000005

980‑9I57W‑000007980-9I57X-00N010980-9I57Y-000015980-9I57Z-000020980-9I573-00N025980-9I570-00N030980-9I570-00N035980-9I570-00N040980-9I57Y-00N050

Twin-port OSFP

transceiver inSwitch or DGX

image2023-7-13_14-16-21-version-1-modificationdate-1763559856643-api-v2.png

image2023-7-13_14-16-55-version-1-modificationdate-1763559856310-api-v2.png

To each other orto two single-port SR4s

image2023-7-13_14-17-39-version-1-modificationdate-1763559855613-api-v2.png

image2023-7-13_14-17-55-version-1-modificationdate-1763559855227-api-v2.png

image-2025-10-20_15-15-15-version-1-modificationdate-1763559832857-api-v2.png

Multimode

Crossover

Type-B

Cables

1:2 Splitter

4x100G-PAM4

Parallel
to

Dual

2x100G-PAM4

MFP7E20-N003

MFP7E20-N005

MFP7E20-N007MFP7E20-N010MFP7E20-N015MFP7E20-N020MFP7E20-N030MFP7E20-N050

3

5

71015203050

980-9I571-00N003

980-9I572-00N005

980-9I573-00N007980-9I554-00N010980-9I555-00N015980-9I556-00N020980-9I557-00N030980-9I55Z-00N050

Twin-port OSFP

transceiver inSwitch or DGX

image2023-7-13_14-16-21-version-1-modificationdate-1763559856643-api-v2.png

image2023-7-13_14-16-55-version-1-modificationdate-1763559856310-api-v2.png

To each other orto four single-port SR4s

image2023-7-13_14-17-39-version-1-modificationdate-1763559855613-api-v2.png

image2023-7-13_14-17-55-version-1-modificationdate-1763559855227-api-v2.png

image-2025-10-20_15-17-19-version-1-modificationdate-1763559832523-api-v2.png

Single mode

Crossover

Type-B

Cables

Straight

4x100G-PAM4

Parallel

MFP7E30-N001

MFP7E30-N002

MFP7E30-N003MFP7E30-N005MFP7E30-N007MFP7E30-N010MFP7E30-N015MFP7E30-N020MFP7E30-N030MFP7E30-N050MFP7E30-N060MFP7E30-N070MFP7E30-N100MFP7E30-N150

1

2

35710152030506070100150

980-9I558-00N001

980-9I559-00N002

980-9I55A-00N003980-9I55B-00N005980-9I58C-00N007980-9I58D-00N010980-9I58E-00N015980-9I58F-00N020980-9I58G-00N030980-9I58H-00N050980‑9I581‑00N050980-9I582-00N050980-9I58I-00N100980-9I58J-00N150

Twin-port OSFP

Transceiver inSwitch or DGX

image2023-8-23_13-28-24-version-1-modificationdate-1763559833857-api-v2.png

image2023-7-13_14-23-46-version-1-modificationdate-1763559854270-api-v2.png

To each other or

to four single-port SR4s

image2023-7-13_14-24-0-version-1-modificationdate-1763559853923-api-v2.png

image2023-7-13_14-24-14-version-1-modificationdate-1763559853593-api-v2.png

image-2025-10-20_15-21-11-version-1-modificationdate-1763559831753-api-v2.png

Single mode

Crossover

Type-B

Cables

1:2 Splitter

4x100G-PAM4

Parallel
to

Dual

2x100G-PAM4

MFP7E40‑N003

MFP7E40-N005

MFP7E40-N007MFP7E40-N010MFP7E40-N015MFP7E40-N020MFP7E40-N030MFP7E40-N050

3

5

71015203050

980-9I58K-00N003

980-9I58L-00N005

980‑9I58M‑00N007980-9I58N-00N010980-9I56O-00N015980-9I56P-00N020980-9I56Q-00N030980-9I56R-000050

image2023-8-23_13-28-24-version-1-modificationdate-1763559833857-api-v2.png

image2023-7-13_14-23-46-version-1-modificationdate-1763559854270-api-v2.png

image-2025-10-20_15-20-55-version-1-modificationdate-1763559832153-api-v2.png

2x400G Direct Attached Copper Cables and Splitters

Name

Form Factor

Channels

Length

(m)

Part Number

(link to product spec)

NVIDIA

SKU

AWG

Direct Attach Copper

(DAC)

2x400G

DAC

Straight

OSFP-IHS

toOSFP-IHS

8x

100G-PAM4

to

8x

100G-PAM4

0.5

1

1.52

MCP4Y10-N00A

MCP4Y10‑N001

MCP4Y10‑N01AMCP4Y10-N002

980‑9IA0K‑00N00A

980-9IA0F-00N001

980‑9IA0Q‑00N01A980-9IA0I-00N002

30

30

3026

image-2025-10-20_15-27-38-version-1-modificationdate-1763559831423-api-v2.png

OSFP-IHS

toOSFP-RHS

1

MCP4Y10‑N001-FTF

(Finned-to-Flat)

980-9IA0H-00N001

30

image-2025-10-20_15-28-7-version-1-modificationdate-1763559831093-api-v2.png

2x400G

DAC

1:2 400G

Splitter

OSFP-IHS

toOSFP-RHS

8x 100G-PAM4

to

Dual

4x100G-PAM4

1

2

3

MCP7Y00-N001

MCP7Y00-N002

MCP7Y00-N003

980-9I432-00N001

980-9I924-00N002

980-9I92N-00N003

30

26

26

image-2025-10-20_15-28-21-version-1-modificationdate-1763559830743-api-v2.png

2x400G DAC

1:4 200G

Splitter

OSFP-IHS

toOSFP-RHS

8x 100G-PAM4

to

Quad

4x100G-PAM4

1

2

3

MCP7Y50-N001

MCP7Y50-N002

MCP7Y50-N003

980-9I75E-00N001

980-9I46G-00N002

980-9I46T-00N003

30

26

26

image-2025-10-20_15-28-48-version-1-modificationdate-1763559830307-api-v2.png

2x400G Active Copper Cables

Name

Form Factor

Channels

Length

(m)

Part Number

(link to product spec)

NVIDIA

SKU

AWG

Active Copper Cable

(ACC)

2x400GbE

ACC

OSFP-IHS

toOSFP-IHS

8x

100G-PAM4

to

8x

100G-PAM4

3

4

5

MCA4J80-N003

MCA4J80‑N004

MCA4J80-N005

980‑9I60Z‑00N003

980-9I601-00N004

980-9I602-00N005

30

30

26

image-2025-10-20_15-27-38-version-1-modificationdate-1763559831423-api-v2.png

OSFP-IHS

toOSFP-RHS

3

MCA4J80-N003-FTF

(Finned-to-Flat)

980-9I601-00N003

26

image-2025-10-20_15-28-7-version-1-modificationdate-1763559831093-api-v2.png

Backwards Compatible 2x200G AOC Cables for 50G-PAM4 HDR

Name

Form Factor

Channels

Length

(m)

Part Number

(link to product spec)

NVIDIA

SKU

Power

(Watts)

Active Optical Cable

(AOC)

2x200G

AOC

1:2 200G

Splitter

OSFP-IHS

toQSFP56RHS

2x

4x50G-PAM4

to

Dual 4x

50G-PAM4

3

5

10152030

MFA7U10-H003

MFA7U10‑H005

MFA7U10-H010MFA7U10-H015MFA7U10-H020MFA7U10-H030

980‑9I41X‑00H003

980-9I11Z-00H005

980-9I111-00H010980-9I113-00H015980-9I115-00H020980-9I117-00H030

8W

4.2W

image-2025-10-20_15-40-3-version-1-modificationdate-1763559829957-api-v2.png

2x200G

AOC

1:2 200G

Splitter

OSFP-Flat top

toQSFP56

2x

4x50G-PAM4

to

Dual 4x

50G-PAM4

5

15

2030

MFA7U10-H005-FLT

MFA7U10-H015-FLT

MFA7U10-H020-FLTMFA7U10-H030-FLT

980-9I110-00H005

980-9I114-00H015

980-9I116-00H020980-9I118-00H030

8W

4.2W

image-2025-10-20_15-40-8-version-1-modificationdate-1763559829567-api-v2.png

Page updated: October 20, 2025
