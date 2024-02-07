Workload API - overview

Tenant1 cluster

Create tenant1-pod1 Pod in the default namespace in the tenant1 cluster

Copy Copied! ✓ tenant1> cat << 'EOF' | tee tenant1-pod1.yaml apiVersion: v1 kind: Pod metadata: name: tenant1-pod1 spec: containers: - name: nginx image: nginx:1.14.2 EOF ✓ tenant1> kubectl apply -f tenant1-pod1.yaml pod/tenant1-pod1 created

Create tenant1-pod2 Pod in the default namespace in the tenant1 cluster

Copy Copied! ✓ tenant1> cat << 'EOF' | tee tenant1-pod2.yaml apiVersion: v1 kind: Pod metadata: name: tenant1-pod2 spec: containers: - name: nginx image: nginx:1.14.2 EOF ✓ tenant1> kubectl apply -f tenant1-pod2.yaml pod/tenant1-pod2 created

Tenant2 cluster

Create tenant2-pod1 Pod in the default namespace in the tenant2 cluster

Copy Copied! ✓ tenant2> cat << 'EOF' | tee tenant2-pod1.yaml apiVersion: v1 kind: Pod metadata: name: tenant2-pod1 spec: containers: - name: nginx image: nginx:1.14.2 EOF ✓ tenant2> kubectl apply -f tenant2-pod1.yaml pod/tenant2-pod1 created

Tenant1 cluster

Create tenant1-rule1 WorkloadRule CR in the tenant1 cluster. This rule will match a workload if it runs in the default namespace in the tenant cluster and the workload name is tenant1-pod1 .

For matching workloads, the rule will trigger the creation of the Pod, defined in the CR template section (simple nginx pod in our case).

Check WorkloadRule CRD format description for details.

Copy Copied! ✓ tenant1> cat << 'EOF' | tee tenant1-rule1.yaml apiVersion: workload.universe.nvidia.com/v1alpha1 kind: WorkloadRule metadata: name: tenant1-rule1 namespace: universe spec: resourceType: v1/Pod workloadTerms: - matchExpressions: - key: metadata.resourceNamespace operator: In values: - default - key: metadata.resourceName operator: In values: - tenant1-pod1 workloadInfoInject: - workloadKey: state.nodeName asAnnotation: name: tenant-node-name - workloadKey: state.extra.labels asAnnotation: name: tenant-workload-labels dpuSelectionPolicy: Any template: apiVersion: v1 kind: Pod spec: containers: - name: nginx image: nginx:1.14.2 volumeMounts: - name: workload-info mountPath: /workload-info - name: workload-labels mountPath: /workload-labels # standard k8s way to mount annotation as a volume volumes: - name: workload-info downwardAPI: items: - path: node-name fieldRef: fieldPath: metadata.annotations['tenant-node-name'] - name: workload-labels downwardAPI: items: - path: labels fieldRef: fieldPath: metadata.annotations['tenant-workload-labels'] EOF ✓ tenant1> kubectl apply -f tenant1-rule1.yaml workloadrule.workload.universe.nvidia.com/tenant1-rule1 created

Infrastructure cluster

tenant1-rule1 should match only tenant1-pod1 Pod, we expect that single nginx Pod will be created in tenant-tenant1 namespace in the infrastructure cluster

Copy Copied! # tenant1-uvspod1 is a pod which we created earlier ✓ icp> kubectl get po -n tenant-tenant1 NAME READY STATUS RESTARTS AGE tenant1-rule1-0a7c0d7f-ba7f-4301-afed-8db108dbee1a 1/1 Running 0 63s tenant1-uvspod1 1/1 Running 0 16m # there should be no pods in tenant-tenant2 namespace ✓ icp> kubectl get po -n tenant-tenant2 No resources found in tenant-tenant2 namespace.

You can use the following snippet to check which Pod create by which rule

Copy Copied! ✓ icp> kubectl get pods -n tenant-tenant1 -o=jsonpath='{range .items[*]}{.metadata.name}{"\t"}{.metadata.annotations.workloadrule\.workload\.universe\.nvidia\.com/name}{"

"}{end}' tenant1-rule1-0a7c0d7f-ba7f-4301-afed-8db108dbee1a tenant1-rule1 tenant1-uvspod1

Also, it is possible to check the workload status in the infrastructure cluster to which rules it matches and which Pods were created for this workload.

Copy Copied! ✓ icp> kubectl get -n tenant-tenant1 workloads.workload.infra.universe.nvidia.com workload-0a7c0d7f-ba7f-4301-afed-8db108dbee1a -o jsonpath={.status} | jq { "rules": { "tenant": [ { "id": "tenant-tenant1/tenant1-rule1", "status": { "objRef": { "apiVersion": "v1", "kind": "Pod", "name": "tenant1-rule1-0a7c0d7f-ba7f-4301-afed-8db108dbee1a", "namespace": "tenant-tenant1" }, } } ] } }

Tenant1 cluster

Update Pod template in tenant1-rule1 WorkloadRule

Copy Copied! kubectl patch workloadrules.workload.universe.nvidia.com -n universe --type='json' \ -p '[{"op" : "replace","path" : "/spec/template/spec/containers/0/name", "value": "updated"}]' tenant1-rule1

Infrastructure cluster

Pod in the infrastructure cluster should be recreated with updated spec, container should now have name updated

Copy Copied! ✓ icp> kubectl get pods -n tenant-tenant1 -o=jsonpath='{range .items[*]}{.metadata.name}{"\t"}{.spec.containers[0].name}{"

"}{end}' tenant1-rule1-0a7c0d7f-ba7f-4301-afed-8db108dbee1a updated tenant1-uvspod1 nginx

Now let’s check that workload info injection works as expected. In tenant1-rule1 WorkloadRule, we have a section configuring Workload labels injection for the Pod created in the infra cluster. With the command below, we check the content of the /workload-labels/labels file, which should include workload labels in JSON format. Currently, it should be empty.

Copy Copied! # find POD which was create by tenant1-rule1 rule icp > RULE_POD=$(kubectl get pod -n tenant-tenant1 -o jsonpath='{range .items[?(@.metadata.annotations.workloadrule\.workload\.universe\.nvidia\.com/name=="tenant1-rule1")]}{ .metadata.name}{"

"}{end}' | head -n1) # check file content inside the POD icp > kubectl exec -ti -n tenant-tenant1 $RULE_POD -- cat /workload-labels/labels; echo {}

Tenant1 cluster

Update labels for tenant1-pod1 in the tenant1 cluster. Expected that this info will be transferred to the Pod which was created by the tenant1-rule1 WorkloadRule in the infrastructure cluster

Copy Copied! tenant1> kubectl label pod tenant1-pod1 foo=bar pod/tenant1-pod1 labeled

Infrastructure cluster

Let’s check that workload labels where injected to the Pod in infrastructure cluster

Copy Copied! # find POD which was create by tenant1-rule1 rule icp > RULE_POD=$(kubectl get pod -n tenant-tenant1 -o jsonpath='{range .items[?(@.metadata.annotations.workloadrule\.workload\.universe\.nvidia\.com/name=="tenant1-rule1")]}{ .metadata.name}{"

"}{end}' | head -n1) # check file content inside the POD icp > kubectl exec -ti -n tenant-tenant1 $RULE_POD -- cat /workload-labels/labels; echo {"foo":"bar"}

Tenant1 cluster

Remove resourceName constraint from tenant1-rule1 WorkloadRule

Copy Copied! kubectl patch workloadrules.workload.universe.nvidia.com -n universe --type='json' \ -p '[{"op" : "remove","path" : "/spec/workloadTerms/0/matchExpressions/1"}]' tenant1-rule1

Now tenant1-rule1 rule should match all Pods which running in the default namespace in the tenant1 cluster

Infrastructure cluster

Copy Copied! ✓ icp> kubectl get po -n tenant-tenant1 NAME READY STATUS RESTARTS AGE tenant1-rule1-0a7c0d7f-ba7f-4301-afed-8db108dbee1a 1/1 Running 0 3m20s tenant1-rule1-10ead831-47b6-407f-a903-c5c4cd92e6e8 1/1 Running 0 3m22s tenant1-uvspod1 1/1 Running 0 51m

Additional Pod was created in the infrastructure cluster as result of tenant1-rule1 match with tenant1-pod2 in the tenant1 cluster.

Tenant1 cluster

Mirror UVSPods should be created in the tenant1 cluster for tenant1-rule1-* Pods.

Copy Copied! tenant1> kubectl get uvspods.resource.universe.nvidia.com -n universe NAME RESULT MESSAGE tenant1-rule1-0a7c0d7f-ba7f-4301-afed-8db108dbee1a success tenant1-rule1-10ead831-47b6-407f-a903-c5c4cd92e6e8 success

Now we will remove tenant1-pod2 in the tenant1 cluster.

Copy Copied! ✓ tenant1> kubectl delete po tenant1-pod2 pod "tenant1-pod2" deleted

Infrastructure cluster

As a result, Pod in the infrastructure cluster, which was created by the tenant1-rule1 rule for tenant1-pod2 Pod should be removed

Copy Copied! ✓ icp> kubectl get po -n tenant-tenant1 NAME READY STATUS RESTARTS AGE tenant1-rule1-0a7c0d7f-ba7f-4301-afed-8db108dbee1a 1/1 Running 0 9m6s tenant1-uvspod1 1/1 Running 0 51m

Tenant1 cluster

Remove tenant1-rule1 rule in the tenant1 cluster

Copy Copied! ✓ tenant1> kubectl delete -n universe workloadrules.workload.universe.nvidia.com tenant1-rule1 workloadrule.workload.universe.nvidia.com "tenant1-rule1" deleted

Infrastructure cluster

As result all Pods create by tenant1-rule1 rule in infrastructure cluster should be removed