Cable Installation

All cables can be inserted or removed with the unit powered on.

To insert a cable, press the connector into the port receptacle until the connector is firmly seated. The LED indicator, corresponding to each data port, will light when the physical connection is established. When a logical connection is made, the relevant port LED will turn on.

To remove a cable, disengage the locks and slowly pull the connector away from the port receptacle. The LED indicator for that port will turn off when the cable is unseated.

For a list of Supported Cables and Transceivers, please refer to LinkX interconnect guides.

For full cabling guidelines, please refer to NVIDIA Cable Management Guidelines and FAQs Application Note.

For more information about port LEDs, refer to Port LEDs.

Warning Do not force the cable into the cage with more than 40 newtons/9.0 pounds/4kg force. Greater insertion force may cause damage to the cable or to the cage.

QSFP Cable Orientation

SN2010 SFP Cable Orientation

SN2740 Cable Orientation

SN2410 Cable Orientation