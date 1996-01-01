3. Data Structures

PCI perf counters group 1

Number of transitions to recovery due to identifying CRC DLLP errors.

Number of transitions to recovery due to identifying CRC TLP errors.

Effective_BER = effective_ber_coef*10^(-effective_ber_magnitude)

FBER = fber_coef*10^(-fber_magnitude). Only valid when doca_telemetry_pci_cap_perf_counters_1_fber_counter_is_supported() returns DOCA_SUCCESS.

FEC correctable error counter. Only valid when doca_telemetry_pci_cap_perf_counters_1_fec_error_counters_is_supported() returns DOCA_SUCCESS.

FEC uncorrectable error counter. Only valid when doca_telemetry_pci_cap_perf_counters_1_fec_error_counters_is_supported() returns DOCA_SUCCESS.

total l0 to recovery - this is a sum of all the l0 to recovery specific causes- l0_to_recovery_eieos, l0_to_recovery_ts, l0_to_recovery_framing, l0_to_recovery_retrain.

The percentage of time within the last second that the NIC had outbound non-posted read requests but could not perform the operation due to insufficient non-posted credits. Only valid when doca_telemetry_pci_cap_perf_counters_1_outbound_stalled_is_supported() returns DOCA_SUCCESS.

The number of events where outbound_stalled_reads was above a threshold. Only valid when doca_telemetry_pci_cap_perf_counters_1_outbound_stalled_is_supported() returns DOCA_SUCCESS.

The percentage of time within the last second that the NIC had outbound posted writes requests but could not perform the operation due to insufficient posted credits. Only valid when doca_telemetry_pci_cap_perf_counters_1_outbound_stalled_is_supported() returns DOCA_SUCCESS.

The number of events where outbound_stalled_writes was above a threshold. Only valid when doca_telemetry_pci_cap_perf_counters_1_outbound_stalled_is_supported() returns DOCA_SUCCESS.

Number of transitions to recovery due to Framing errors and CRC (dlp and tlp) errors.

Number of transitions to recovery due to EIEOS and TS errors.

The number of packets marked due to lack of PCIe buffers or receive path from NIC port toward the hosts. Only valid when doca_telemetry_pci_cap_perf_counters_1_tx_overflow_is_supported() returns DOCA_SUCCESS.