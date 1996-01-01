3. Data Structures
Here are the data structures with brief descriptions:
- cuse_init_in
- Cuse_init_in structure
- cuse_init_out
- Cuse_init_out structure
- doca_argp_device_ctx
- Device context, possibly with additional device arguments
- doca_argp_device_rep_ctx
- Device representor context, possibly with additional device arguments
- doca_clock_timespec_t
- doca_data
- Convenience type for representing opaque data
- doca_dpa_dev_buf
- Doca dpa device buf declaration
- doca_dpa_dev_buf_arr
- Doca dpa device buf array declaration
- doca_dpa_dev_verbs_recv_wr
- DPA Verbs recv WR struct definition
- doca_dpa_dev_verbs_send_wr
- DPA Verbs send WR struct definition
- doca_dpa_dev_verbs_sge
- DOCA DPA device Verbs scatter-gather element structure
- doca_flow_action_desc
- Action description
- doca_flow_action_descs
- Action descriptor array
- doca_flow_actions
- Doca flow actions information
- doca_flow_crypto
- Doca flow crypto actions information
- doca_flow_crypto_action
- Doca flow crypto action information
- doca_flow_crypto_encap_action
- Doca flow crypto encap action information
- doca_flow_crypto_key_cfg
- Doca flow crypto key configuration
- doca_flow_ct_actions
- doca_flow_ct_aging_conn
- CT aging connection info
- doca_flow_ct_aging_conn_event
- CT aging user plugin connection event
- doca_flow_ct_aging_conn_update_info
- Connection update information
- doca_flow_ct_aging_counter
- Counter statistics
- doca_flow_ct_aging_counter_state
- CT aging counter state
- doca_flow_ct_aging_ctx
- CT aging user plugin context
- doca_flow_ct_aging_ops
- CT aging user plugin callbacks
- doca_flow_ct_ip4
- doca_flow_ct_ip6
- doca_flow_ct_match
- Doca flow CT match pattern
- doca_flow_ct_match4
- Doca flow CT IPv4 match pattern
- doca_flow_ct_match6
- Doca flow CT IPv6 match pattern
- doca_flow_ct_meta
- Doca flow ct meta data
- doca_flow_desc_field
- Action descriptor field
- doca_flow_encap_action
- Doca flow encap data information
- doca_flow_entropy_format
- Doca flow header format for entropy
- doca_flow_fwd
- Forwarding configuration
- doca_flow_geneve_option
- Doca flow GENEVE option single DW
- doca_flow_header_eth
- Doca flow eth header
- doca_flow_header_eth_vlan
- Doca flow vlan header
- doca_flow_header_format
- Doca flow packet format
- doca_flow_header_geneve
- Doca flow GENEVE header
- doca_flow_header_ib_bth
- Doca flow BTH header in match data
- doca_flow_header_icmp
- Doca flow icmp header in match data
- doca_flow_header_ip4
- Doca flow ipv4 header in match data
- doca_flow_header_ip6
- Doca flow ipv6 header in match data
- doca_flow_header_l4_port
- Doca flow tcp or udp port header in match data
- doca_flow_header_mpls
- Doca flow MPLS header
- doca_flow_header_psp
- Doca flow psp header in match data and modify/encap actions
- doca_flow_header_roce_v2
- Doca flow ROCEv2 header in match data
- doca_flow_header_tcp
- Doca flow tcp header in match data
- doca_flow_header_udp
- Doca flow udp header in match data
- doca_flow_ip_addr
- Doca flow ip address
- doca_flow_match
- Doca flow matcher information
- doca_flow_match_condition
- Doca flow match condition information
- doca_flow_meta
- Doca flow meta data
- doca_flow_monitor
- Doca monitor action configuration
- doca_flow_nat64_action
- Doca flow nat64 action
- doca_flow_ordered_list
- Ordered list configuration
- doca_flow_ordered_list_element
- Ordered list elements
- doca_flow_parser_geneve_opt_cfg
- User configuration structure using to create parser for single GENEVE TLV option
- doca_flow_parser_meta
- Doca flow parser meta data
- doca_flow_push_action
- Doca flow push data information
- doca_flow_push_vlan_action
- Doca flow push VLAN data information
- doca_flow_resource_decap_cfg
- Doca flow decap resource configuration
- doca_flow_resource_encap_cfg
- Doca flow encap resource configuration
- doca_flow_resource_ipsec_sa_cfg
- Doca flow ipsec SA resource configuration
- doca_flow_resource_meter_cfg
- Doca flow meter resource configuration
- doca_flow_resource_psp_cfg
- Doca flow psp resource configuration
- doca_flow_resource_query
- Flow resource query
- doca_flow_resource_rss_cfg
- Doca flow rss resource configuration
- doca_flow_shared_resource_cfg
- Doca flow shared resource configuration
- doca_flow_tun
- Doca flow tunnel information
- doca_gather_list
- Struct to represent a gather list
- doca_gpu_dev_verbs_addr
- This structure holds the address and key of a memory region
- doca_gpu_dev_verbs_cq
- doca_gpu_dev_verbs_cqe64_inline
- doca_gpu_dev_verbs_qp
- doca_gpu_dev_verbs_wqe
- doca_gpu_dev_verbs_wqe_ctrl_seg
- doca_gpu_dev_verbs_wqe_wait_seg
- doca_gpu_eth_mcst_qp
- GPUNetIO handler for a Dump Queue Pair (QP)
- doca_gpu_eth_rxq
- GPUNetIO Ethernet handler for a Rx Queue Pair (QP)
- doca_gpu_eth_txq
- GPUNetIO Ethernet handler for a Tx Queue Pair (QP)
- doca_ip
- Structs to hold IP address
- doca_log_registrator
- Registers log source on program start
- doca_pcc_dev_algo_meta_data
- This struct provides meta data for a pcc user algo
- doca_pcc_dev_results_t
- CC algorithm results
- doca_pcc_np_dev_response_packet
- Structure for response packet
- doca_rdma_gid
- doca_rmax_in_stream_result
- Result returned by input stream describing the incoming packets
- doca_rmax_stream_error
- Detailed error information
- doca_telemetry_diag_data_sample_format_0
- Output format 0 struct
- doca_telemetry_diag_data_sample_format_0_value
- Output format 0 per-ID struct
- doca_telemetry_diag_data_sample_format_1
- Output format 1 struct
- doca_telemetry_diag_data_sample_format_2
- Output format 2 struct
- doca_telemetry_dpa_cumul_info_t
- Single cumulative info structure
- doca_telemetry_dpa_event_sample_t
- Single performance events tracer structure
- doca_telemetry_dpa_process_info_t
- Single process structure
- doca_telemetry_dpa_thread_info_t
- Single thread structure
- doca_telemetry_pci_dpn
- doca_telemetry_pci_management_info
- doca_telemetry_pci_perf_counters_1
- doca_urom_domain_oob_coll
- Out-of-band communication descriptor for Domain creation
- doca_urom_service_plugin_info
- fuse_access_in
- Fuse_access_in structure
- fuse_attr
- Attributes of a file inode in FUSE
- fuse_attr_out
- Output attributes returned by getattr
- fuse_backing_map
- Fuse_backing_map structure
- fuse_batch_forget_in
- Input for batch forget request
- fuse_bmap_in
- Fuse_bmap_in structure
- fuse_bmap_out
- Fuse_bmap_out structure
- fuse_copy_file_range_in
- Fuse_copy_file_range_in structure
- fuse_create_in
- Fuse_create_in structure
- fuse_dirent
- Fuse_dirent structure
- fuse_direntplus
- Fuse_direntplus structure
- fuse_entry_out
- Output entry returned by lookup, create, etc
- fuse_ext_header
- fuse_fallocate_in
- Fuse_fallocate_in structure
- fuse_file_lock
- File lock information structure
- fuse_flush_in
- Fuse_flush_in structure
- fuse_forget_in
- Input for forget request (decrement lookup count)
- fuse_fsync_in
- Fuse_fsync_in structure
- fuse_getattr_in
- Input parameters for getattr request
- fuse_getxattr_in
- Fuse_getxattr_in structure
- fuse_getxattr_out
- Fuse_getxattr_out structure
- fuse_in_header
- Fuse_in_header structure
- fuse_init_in
- Fuse_init_in structure
- fuse_init_out
- Fuse_init_out structure
- fuse_interrupt_in
- Fuse_interrupt_in structure
- fuse_ioctl_in
- Fuse_ioctl_in structure
- fuse_ioctl_iovec
- Fuse_ioctl_iovec structure
- fuse_ioctl_out
- Fuse_ioctl_out structure
- fuse_kstatfs
- Filesystem statistics returned by STATFS
- fuse_link_in
- Fuse_link_in structure
- fuse_lk_in
- Fuse_lk_in structure
- fuse_lk_out
- Fuse_lk_out structure
- fuse_lseek_in
- Fuse_lseek_in structure
- fuse_lseek_out
- Fuse_lseek_out structure
- fuse_mkdir_in
- Fuse_mkdir_in structure
- fuse_mknod_in
- Fuse_mknod_in structure
- fuse_notify_deleteout
- Fuse_notify_delete_out structure
- fuse_notify_inval_entry_out
- Fuse_notify_inval_entry_out structure
- fuse_notify_inval_inode_out
- Fuse_notify_inval_inode_out structure
- fuse_notify_poll_wakeup_out
- Fuse_notify_poll_wakeup_out structure
- fuse_notify_retrieve_in
- Fuse_notify_retrieve_in structure
- fuse_notify_retrieve_out
- Fuse_notify_retrieve_out structure
- fuse_notify_store_out
- Fuse_notify_store_out structure
- fuse_open_in
- Fuse_open_in structure
- fuse_open_out
- Fuse_open_out structure
- fuse_out_header
- Fuse_out_header structure
- fuse_poll_in
- Fuse_poll_in structure
- fuse_poll_out
- Fuse_poll_out structure
- fuse_read_in
- Fuse_read_in structure
- fuse_release_in
- Fuse_release_in structure
- fuse_removemapping_in
- Fuse_removemapping_in structure
- fuse_removemapping_one
- Fuse_removemapping_one structure
- fuse_rename2_in
- Fuse_rename2_in structure
- fuse_rename_in
- Fuse_rename_in structure
- fuse_secctx
- For each security context, send fuse_secctx with size of security context fuse_secctx will be followed by security context name and this in turn will be followed by actual context label. fuse_secctx, name, context
- fuse_secctx_header
- Contains the information about how many fuse_secctx structures are being sent and what's the total size of all security contexts (including size of fuse_secctx_header)
- fuse_setattr_in
- Fuse_setattr_in structure
- fuse_setupmapping_in
- Fuse_setupmapping_in structure
- fuse_setxattr_in
- Fuse_setxattr_in structure
- fuse_statfs_out
- Fuse_statfs_in structure
- fuse_statx
- Extended stat information structure
- fuse_statx_in
- Fuse_statx_in structure
- fuse_statx_out
- Fuse_statx_out structure
- fuse_supp_groups
- fuse_sx_time
- Timestamps structure compatible with statx(2)
- fuse_syncfs_in
- Fuse_syncfs_in structure
- fuse_uring_cmd_req
- fuse_uring_ent_in_out
- Used as part of the fuse_uring_req_header
- fuse_uring_req_header
- fuse_write_in
- Fuse_write_in structure
- fuse_write_out
- Fuse_write_in structure
- mlx5_err_cqe_ex
- urom_domain_lookups_iface
- UROM Worker domain lookups interface
- urom_plugin_iface
- UROM Worker plugin interface
- urom_worker_cmd
- UROM Worker command structure
- urom_worker_cmd_desc
- UROM Worker command descriptor structure
- urom_worker_ctx
- UROM worker context
- urom_worker_notif_desc
- UROM Worker notification descriptor structure
- urom_worker_notify
- UROM Worker notification structure
Public Variables
Variables
- uint32_t cuse_init_in::flags [inherited]
flags
- uint32_t cuse_init_in::major [inherited]
major
- uint32_t cuse_init_in::minor [inherited]
minor
- uint32_t cuse_init_in::unused [inherited]
unused
Public Variables
- uint32_t dev_major
- chardev major
- uint32_t dev_minor
- chardev minor
- uint32_t flags
- flags
- uint32_t major
- major
- uint32_t max_read
- max_read
- uint32_t max_write
- max_write
- uint32_t minor
- minor
- uint32_t spare[10]
- spare
- uint32_t unused
- unused
Variables
- uint32_t cuse_init_out::dev_major [inherited]
chardev major
- uint32_t cuse_init_out::dev_minor [inherited]
chardev minor
- uint32_t cuse_init_out::flags [inherited]
flags
- uint32_t cuse_init_out::major [inherited]
major
- uint32_t cuse_init_out::max_read [inherited]
max_read
- uint32_t cuse_init_out::max_write [inherited]
max_write
- uint32_t cuse_init_out::minor [inherited]
minor
- uint32_t cuse_init_out::spare[10] [inherited]
spare
- uint32_t cuse_init_out::unused [inherited]
unused
[ DOCA Arg Parser ]
Public Variables
Variables
- doca_dev * doca_argp_device_ctx::dev [inherited]
Pointer to the device context
- const char * doca_argp_device_ctx::devargs [inherited]
Pointer to the device arguments (if present)
[ DOCA Arg Parser ]
Public Variables
- struct doca_argp_device_ctx dev_ctx
-
- doca_dev_rep * dev_rep
-
Variables
- struct doca_argp_device_ctxdoca_argp_device_rep_ctx::dev_ctx [inherited]
The device context for which we have a representor
- doca_dev_rep * doca_argp_device_rep_ctx::dev_rep [inherited]
Pointer to the device representor context
[ DOCA Clock ]
Time formats that may be returned
Public Variables
Variables
- uint64_t doca_clock_timespec_t::counter [inherited]
Raw timestamp counter
- timespec doca_clock_timespec_t::ts [inherited]
Standard timestamp defined in time.h
[ DOCA DPA Device - Buffer ]
User of this struct should relate to it as an opaque and not access its fields, but rather use relevant API for it
Public Variables
- uintptr_t addr
-
- uint64_t len
-
- doca_dpa_dev_mmap_t mmap
-
- unsigned char reserved[12]
-
Variables
- uintptr_t doca_dpa_dev_buf::addr [inherited]
address held by doca dpa device buf
- uint64_t doca_dpa_dev_buf::len [inherited]
length of doca dpa device buf
- doca_dpa_dev_mmap_tdoca_dpa_dev_buf::mmap [inherited]
the mmap associated with the doca dpa device buf
- unsigned char doca_dpa_dev_buf::reserved[12] [inherited]
reserved field
[ DOCA DPA Device - Buffer ]
User of this struct should relate to it as an opaque and not access its fields, but rather use relevant API for it
Public Variables
- doca_dpa_dev_buf * bufs
-
- unsigned char reserved[20]
-
Variables
- doca_dpa_dev_buf * doca_dpa_dev_buf_arr::bufs [inherited]
doca dpa device bufs
- unsigned char doca_dpa_dev_buf_arr::reserved[20] [inherited]
reserved field
[ DOCA DPA Device - Verbs ]
This structure represents a receive work request for RDMA operations. This structure is packed and aligned to 8 bytes for optimal performance.
This is an opaque structure - users should not access its fields directly.
Public Variables
- uint8_t rsvd[12]
-
Variables
- uint8_t doca_dpa_dev_verbs_recv_wr::rsvd[12] [inherited]
Reserved
[ DOCA DPA Device - Verbs ]
This structure represents a send work request for RDMA operations. This structure is packed and aligned to 64 bytes for optimal performance.
This is an opaque structure - users should not access its fields directly.
Public Variables
- uint8_t rsvd[64]
-
Variables
- uint8_t doca_dpa_dev_verbs_send_wr::rsvd[64] [inherited]
Reserved
[ DOCA DPA Device - Verbs ]
This structure represents a scatter-gather element for RDMA operations. It contains the address, length, and local key for a memory region.
Public Variables
Variables
- uint64_t doca_dpa_dev_verbs_sge::addr [inherited]
Virtual address of the memory region
- uint32_t doca_dpa_dev_verbs_sge::length [inherited]
Length of the memory region in bytes
- uint32_t doca_dpa_dev_verbs_sge::lkey [inherited]
Local key for the memory region
[ DOCA Flow ]
Public Variables
Variables
- enumdoca_flow_action_typedoca_flow_action_desc::type [inherited]
type
[ DOCA Flow ]
Public Variables
- doca_flow_action_desc * desc_array
-
- uint8_t nb_action_desc
-
Variables
- doca_flow_action_desc * doca_flow_action_descs::desc_array [inherited]
action descriptor array pointer.
- uint8_t doca_flow_action_descs::nb_action_desc [inherited]
maximum number of action descriptor array.
[ DOCA Flow ]
Public Variables
- struct doca_flow_crypto_action crypto
-
- struct doca_flow_crypto_encap_action crypto_encap
-
- struct doca_flow_resource_decap_cfg decap_cfg
-
- enumdoca_flow_resource_type decap_type
-
- struct doca_flow_resource_encap_cfg encap_cfg
-
- enumdoca_flow_resource_type encap_type
-
- bool has_crypto_encap
-
- bool has_push
-
- struct doca_flow_meta meta
-
- struct doca_flow_nat64_action nat64
-
- struct doca_flow_header_format outer
-
- struct doca_flow_parser_meta parser_meta
-
- bool pop_vlan
-
- struct doca_flow_push_action push
-
- uint32_t shared_decap_id
-
- uint32_t shared_encap_id
-
- struct doca_flow_tun tun
-
Variables
- struct doca_flow_crypto_actiondoca_flow_actions::crypto [inherited]
crypto action information
- struct doca_flow_crypto_encap_actiondoca_flow_actions::crypto_encap [inherited]
header/trailer reformat data information
- struct doca_flow_resource_decap_cfgdoca_flow_actions::decap_cfg [inherited]
config for non_shared decap
- enumdoca_flow_resource_typedoca_flow_actions::decap_type [inherited]
type of decap
- struct doca_flow_resource_encap_cfgdoca_flow_actions::encap_cfg [inherited]
config for non_shared encap
- enumdoca_flow_resource_typedoca_flow_actions::encap_type [inherited]
type of encap
- bool doca_flow_actions::has_crypto_encap [inherited]
when true, do crypto reformat header/trailer
- bool doca_flow_actions::has_push [inherited]
when true, push header
- struct doca_flow_metadoca_flow_actions::meta [inherited]
modify meta data, pipe action as mask
- struct doca_flow_nat64_actiondoca_flow_actions::nat64 [inherited]
nat64 action
- struct doca_flow_header_formatdoca_flow_actions::outer [inherited]
modify outer headers
- struct doca_flow_parser_metadoca_flow_actions::parser_meta [inherited]
copy from read-only meta data, pipe action as mask
- bool doca_flow_actions::pop_vlan [inherited]
when true, pop the outer VLAN header
- struct doca_flow_push_actiondoca_flow_actions::push [inherited]
push header data information
- uint32_t doca_flow_actions::shared_decap_id [inherited]
action for shared decap
- uint32_t doca_flow_actions::shared_encap_id [inherited]
action for shared encap
- struct doca_flow_tundoca_flow_actions::tun [inherited]
modify tunnel headers
[ DOCA Flow ]
Public Variables
- struct doca_flow_crypto_action crypto
-
- struct doca_flow_crypto_encap_action crypto_encap
-
- bool has_crypto_encap
-
Variables
- struct doca_flow_crypto_actiondoca_flow_crypto::crypto [inherited]
crypto action information
- struct doca_flow_crypto_encap_actiondoca_flow_crypto::crypto_encap [inherited]
header/trailer reformat data information
- bool doca_flow_crypto::has_crypto_encap [inherited]
when true, do crypto reformat header/trailer
[ DOCA Flow ]
Public Variables
- enumdoca_flow_crypto_action_type action_type
-
- uint32_t crypto_id
-
- enumdoca_flow_crypto_resource_type resource_type
-
- bool sn_en
-
Variables
- enumdoca_flow_crypto_action_typedoca_flow_crypto_action::action_type [inherited]
crypto action type - none/encrypt/decrypt
- uint32_t doca_flow_crypto_action::crypto_id [inherited]
shared resource id represents session
- enumdoca_flow_crypto_resource_typedoca_flow_crypto_action::resource_type [inherited]
crypto action resource - none/ipsec_sa/psp
- bool doca_flow_crypto_action::sn_en [inherited]
Enable SN/ESN generation on egress and antireplay on ingress
[ DOCA Flow ]
Public Variables
- enumdoca_flow_crypto_encap_action_type action_type
-
- uint16_t data_size
-
- uint8_t encap_data[DOCA_FLOW_CRYPTO_HEADER_LEN_MAX]
-
- uint16_t icv_size
-
- enumdoca_flow_crypto_encap_net_type net_type
-
Variables
- enumdoca_flow_crypto_encap_action_typedoca_flow_crypto_encap_action::action_type [inherited]
action type - encap or decap
- uint16_t doca_flow_crypto_encap_action::data_size [inherited]
reformat header length in bytes
- uint8_t doca_flow_crypto_encap_action::encap_data[DOCA_FLOW_CRYPTO_HEADER_LEN_MAX] [inherited]
reformat header data to insert
- uint16_t doca_flow_crypto_encap_action::icv_size [inherited]
trailer size in bytes
- enumdoca_flow_crypto_encap_net_typedoca_flow_crypto_encap_action::net_type [inherited]
network type - mode, protocol, header
[ Doca Flow Crypto ]
Public Variables
- uint32_t * key
-
- enumdoca_flow_crypto_key_type key_type
-
Variables
- uint32_t * doca_flow_crypto_key_cfg::key [inherited]
Key data based on key type
- enumdoca_flow_crypto_key_typedoca_flow_crypto_key_cfg::key_type [inherited]
key type - 128/256
[ Doca Flow CT ]
doca flow CT action
Public Variables
- uint32_t action_handle
-
- uint8_t action_idx
-
- struct doca_flow_ct_ip4 ip4
-
- struct doca_flow_ct_ip6 ip6
-
- struct doca_flow_header_l4_port l4_port
-
- struct doca_flow_ct_meta meta
-
- enumdoca_flow_resource_type resource_type
-
Variables
- uint32_t doca_flow_ct_actions::action_handle [inherited]
handle of a predefined shared action
- uint8_t doca_flow_ct_actions::action_idx [inherited]
action template index
- struct doca_flow_ct_ip4doca_flow_ct_actions::ip4 [inherited]
source and destination ipv4 addresses
- struct doca_flow_ct_ip6doca_flow_ct_actions::ip6 [inherited]
source and destination ipv6 addresses
- struct doca_flow_header_l4_portdoca_flow_ct_actions::l4_port [inherited]
UDP or TCP source and destination port
- struct doca_flow_ct_metadoca_flow_ct_actions::meta [inherited]
modify meta
- enumdoca_flow_resource_typedoca_flow_ct_actions::resource_type [inherited]
shared/non-shared
[ Doca Flow CT ]
Public Variables
- uint32_t conn_version
-
- uint32_t ctr_origin
-
- uint32_t ctr_reply
-
- uint32_t ctr_shared
-
- uint32_t is_tcp
-
- uint32_t timeout
-
- uint32_t v
-
- uint32_t valid
-
Variables
- uint32_t doca_flow_ct_aging_conn::conn_version [inherited]
+1 on connection reuse
- uint32_t doca_flow_ct_aging_conn::ctr_origin [inherited]
Need origin direction counter
- uint32_t doca_flow_ct_aging_conn::ctr_reply [inherited]
Need reply direction counter
- uint32_t doca_flow_ct_aging_conn::ctr_shared [inherited]
Need shared counter for both direction
- uint32_t doca_flow_ct_aging_conn::is_tcp [inherited]
Connection is TCP, default to UDP
- uint32_t doca_flow_ct_aging_conn::timeout [inherited]
Timeout in seconds
- uint32_t doca_flow_ct_aging_conn::v [inherited]
Union value, changed on connection change or reused
- uint32_t doca_flow_ct_aging_conn::valid [inherited]
< Connection detail Connection is valid
[ Doca Flow CT ]
Public Variables
- uint32_t aging_conn_id
-
- union doca_flow_ct_aging_conn conn
-
- enumdoca_flow_entry_op op
-
Variables
- uint32_t doca_flow_ct_aging_conn_event::aging_conn_id [inherited]
aging global connection ID
- union doca_flow_ct_aging_conndoca_flow_ct_aging_conn_event::conn [inherited]
Connection info
- enumdoca_flow_entry_opdoca_flow_ct_aging_conn_event::op [inherited]
Callback type: add, delete or update
[ Doca Flow CT ]
Public Variables
- uint32_t aging_conn_id
-
- union doca_flow_ct_aging_conn conn_info
-
- uint32_t ctr_origin_id
-
- uint32_t ctr_reply_id
-
Variables
- uint32_t doca_flow_ct_aging_conn_update_info::aging_conn_id [inherited]
Aging global connection ID
- union doca_flow_ct_aging_conndoca_flow_ct_aging_conn_update_info::conn_info [inherited]
Connection info
- uint32_t doca_flow_ct_aging_conn_update_info::ctr_origin_id [inherited]
Origin direction counter ID, UINT32_MAX to disable counter
- uint32_t doca_flow_ct_aging_conn_update_info::ctr_reply_id [inherited]
Reply direction counter ID, UINT32_MAX to disable counter
[ Doca Flow CT ]
Public Variables
- uint32_t ctr_id
-
- uint16_t last_hit_s
-
- uint64_t total_bytes
-
- uint64_t total_pkts
-
Variables
- uint32_t doca_flow_ct_aging_counter::ctr_id [inherited]
Counter ID
- uint16_t doca_flow_ct_aging_counter::last_hit_s [inherited]
Last hit time in seconds
- uint64_t doca_flow_ct_aging_counter::total_bytes [inherited]
Total bytes the counter received
- uint64_t doca_flow_ct_aging_counter::total_pkts [inherited]
Total packets the counter received
[ Doca Flow CT ]
Public Variables
Variables
- uint32_t doca_flow_ct_aging_counter_state::ctr_id [inherited]
Counter global ID
- bool doca_flow_ct_aging_counter_state::inuse [inherited]
Counter in use
[ Doca Flow CT ]
Public Variables
- uint32_t n_total_conns
-
- uint32_t n_total_counters
-
- void * user_ctx
-
Variables
- uint32_t doca_flow_ct_aging_ctx::n_total_conns [inherited]
Total connections
- uint32_t doca_flow_ct_aging_ctx::n_total_counters [inherited]
Total allocated counters
- void * doca_flow_ct_aging_ctx::user_ctx [inherited]
User set context
[ Doca Flow CT ]
Public Variables
- doca_error_t ( *aging_init_cb )( doca_flow_ct_aging_ctx* ctx )
-
- void ( *aging_shutdown_cb )( doca_flow_ct_aging_ctx* ctx )
-
- void ( *aging_timer_cb )( doca_flow_ct_aging_ctx* ctx, uint64_t current_time_s )
-
- void ( *conn_sync_cb )( doca_flow_ct_aging_ctx* ctx, doca_flow_ct_aging_conn_event* conn, uint32_t n )
-
Variables
- doca_error_t ( *doca_flow_ct_aging_ops::aging_init_cb )( doca_flow_ct_aging_ctx* ctx )
Plugin init callback
- void ( *doca_flow_ct_aging_ops::aging_shutdown_cb )( doca_flow_ct_aging_ctx* ctx )
Plugin shutdown callback
- void ( *doca_flow_ct_aging_ops::aging_timer_cb )( doca_flow_ct_aging_ctx* ctx, uint64_t current_time_s )
Callback to check timeout connections based on counter statistics
- void ( *doca_flow_ct_aging_ops::conn_sync_cb )( doca_flow_ct_aging_ctx* ctx, doca_flow_ct_aging_conn_event* conn, uint32_t n )
Before timer, Connection sync callback for changed connections
[ Doca Flow Net ]
doca flow CT ipV4
Public Variables
Variables
- doca_be32_tdoca_flow_ct_ip4::dst_ip [inherited]
ip dst address
- doca_be32_tdoca_flow_ct_ip4::src_ip [inherited]
ip src address
[ Doca Flow Net ]
doca flow CT ipV6
Public Variables
- doca_be32_t dst_ip[4]
-
- doca_be32_t src_ip[4]
-
Variables
- doca_be32_tdoca_flow_ct_ip6::dst_ip[4] [inherited]
ip dst address
- doca_be32_tdoca_flow_ct_ip6::src_ip[4] [inherited]
ip src address
[ Doca Flow CT ]
Public Variables
- struct doca_flow_ct_match4 ipv4
-
- struct doca_flow_ct_match6 ipv6
-
Variables
- struct doca_flow_ct_match4doca_flow_ct_match::ipv4 [inherited]
IPv4 match pattern
- struct doca_flow_ct_match6doca_flow_ct_match::ipv6 [inherited]
IPv6 match pattern
[ Doca Flow CT ]
Public Variables
- doca_be32_t dst_ip
-
- struct doca_flow_header_l4_port l4_port
-
- doca_be32_t metadata
-
- uint8_t next_proto
-
- doca_be32_t src_ip
-
Variables
- doca_be32_tdoca_flow_ct_match4::dst_ip [inherited]
ip dst address
- struct doca_flow_header_l4_portdoca_flow_ct_match4::l4_port [inherited]
UDP or TCP source and destination port
- doca_be32_tdoca_flow_ct_match4::metadata [inherited]
metadata
- uint8_t doca_flow_ct_match4::next_proto [inherited]
ip next protocol
- doca_be32_tdoca_flow_ct_match4::src_ip [inherited]
ip src address
[ Doca Flow CT ]
Public Variables
- doca_be32_t dst_ip[4]
-
- struct doca_flow_header_l4_port l4_port
-
- doca_be32_t metadata
-
- uint8_t next_proto
-
- doca_be32_t src_ip[4]
-
Variables
- doca_be32_tdoca_flow_ct_match6::dst_ip[4] [inherited]
ip dst address
- struct doca_flow_header_l4_portdoca_flow_ct_match6::l4_port [inherited]
UDP or TCP source and destination port
- doca_be32_tdoca_flow_ct_match6::metadata [inherited]
metadata
- uint8_t doca_flow_ct_match6::next_proto [inherited]
ip next protocol
- doca_be32_tdoca_flow_ct_match6::src_ip[4] [inherited]
ip src address
[ Doca Flow CT ]
Regular DOCA Flow metadata with extra write-only mark field.
Public Variables
- struct doca_flow_meta flow
-
- doca_be32_t mark
-
Variables
- struct doca_flow_metadoca_flow_ct_meta::flow [inherited]
Regular DOCA Flow metadata
- doca_be32_tdoca_flow_ct_meta::mark [inherited]
Mark id.
[ DOCA Flow ]
Field based on a string that is composed out of struct members separated by a dot.
The 1st segment determines the field location in packet "outer", "inner", "tunnel". The 2nd segment determines the protocol. The 3rd segment determines the field.
E.g. "outer.eth.src_mac" "tunnel.gre.protocol" "inner.ipv4.next_proto"
Public Variables
- uint32_t bit_offset
-
- const char * field_string
-
Variables
- uint32_t doca_flow_desc_field::bit_offset [inherited]
Field bit offset.
- const char * doca_flow_desc_field::field_string [inherited]
Field selection by string.
[ DOCA Flow ]
Public Variables
- struct doca_flow_header_format outer
-
- struct doca_flow_tun tun
-
Variables
- struct doca_flow_header_formatdoca_flow_encap_action::outer [inherited]
outer header format
- struct doca_flow_tundoca_flow_encap_action::tun [inherited]
tunnel info
[ DOCA Flow ]
Public Variables
- struct doca_flow_header_ip4 ip4
-
- struct doca_flow_header_ip6 ip6
-
- bool is_transport
-
- enumdoca_flow_l3_type l3_type
-
- struct doca_flow_header_l4_port transport
-
Variables
- struct doca_flow_header_ip4doca_flow_entropy_format::ip4 [inherited]
ipv4 head
- struct doca_flow_header_ip6doca_flow_entropy_format::ip6 [inherited]
ipv6 head
- bool doca_flow_entropy_format::is_transport [inherited]
hint if next layer is transport or not
- enumdoca_flow_l3_typedoca_flow_entropy_format::l3_type [inherited]
layer 3 protocol type
- struct doca_flow_header_l4_portdoca_flow_entropy_format::transport [inherited]
transport layer source and destination port
[ DOCA Flow ]
Public Variables
- enumdoca_flow_pipe_hash_map_algorithm algorithm
-
- doca_flow_fwd::@18::@29 hash_pipe
-
- uint32_t idx
-
- doca_flow_pipe * next_pipe
-
- doca_flow_fwd::@18::@26 ordered_list_pipe
-
- doca_flow_pipe * pipe
-
- uint16_t port_id
-
- struct doca_flow_resource_rss_cfg rss
-
- enumdoca_flow_resource_type rss_type
-
- uint32_t shared_rss_id
-
- doca_flow_target * target
-
- enumdoca_flow_fwd_type type
-
Variables
- enumdoca_flow_pipe_hash_map_algorithmdoca_flow_fwd::algorithm [inherited]
Hash pipe to to forward.
- doca_flow_fwd::@18::@29 doca_flow_fwd::hash_pipe [inherited]
next hash pipe configuration
- uint32_t doca_flow_fwd::idx [inherited]
Index of the ordered list pipe entry.
- doca_flow_pipe * doca_flow_fwd::next_pipe [inherited]
next pipe pointer
- doca_flow_fwd::@18::@26 doca_flow_fwd::ordered_list_pipe [inherited]
next ordered list pipe configuration
- doca_flow_pipe * doca_flow_fwd::pipe [inherited]
Ordered list pipe to select an entry from.
- uint16_t doca_flow_fwd::port_id [inherited]
destination port id
- struct doca_flow_resource_rss_cfgdoca_flow_fwd::rss [inherited]
non-shared rss configuration
- enumdoca_flow_resource_typedoca_flow_fwd::rss_type [inherited]
rss forwarding type
- uint32_t doca_flow_fwd::shared_rss_id [inherited]
shared rss id
- doca_flow_target * doca_flow_fwd::target [inherited]
pointer to target handler
- enumdoca_flow_fwd_typedoca_flow_fwd::type [inherited]
indicate the forwarding type
[ Doca Flow Net ]
This object describes single DW (4-bytes) from GENEVE option header. It describes either the first DW in the option including class, type and length or any other data DW.
Public Variables
- doca_be16_t class_id
-
- doca_be32_t data
-
- uint8_t type
-
Variables
- doca_be16_tdoca_flow_geneve_option::class_id [inherited]
option class
- doca_be32_tdoca_flow_geneve_option::data [inherited]
4 bytes of option data.
- uint8_t doca_flow_geneve_option::type [inherited]
option type
[ Doca Flow Net ]
Public Variables
- uint8_t dst_mac[DOCA_FLOW_ETHER_ADDR_LEN]
-
- uint8_t src_mac[DOCA_FLOW_ETHER_ADDR_LEN]
-
- doca_be16_t type
-
Variables
- uint8_t doca_flow_header_eth::dst_mac[DOCA_FLOW_ETHER_ADDR_LEN] [inherited]
destination mac address
- uint8_t doca_flow_header_eth::src_mac[DOCA_FLOW_ETHER_ADDR_LEN] [inherited]
source mac address
- doca_be16_tdoca_flow_header_eth::type [inherited]
eth type
[ Doca Flow Net ]
Public Variables
Variables
- doca_be16_tdoca_flow_header_eth_vlan::tci [inherited]
vlan tci
[ DOCA Flow ]
Public Variables
- struct doca_flow_header_eth eth
-
- struct doca_flow_header_eth_vlan eth_vlan[DOCA_FLOW_VLAN_MAX]
-
- struct doca_flow_header_icmp icmp
-
- struct doca_flow_header_ip4 ip4
-
- struct doca_flow_header_ip6 ip6
-
- uint16_t l2_valid_headers
-
- enumdoca_flow_l3_type l3_type
-
- enumdoca_flow_l4_type_ext l4_type_ext
-
- struct doca_flow_header_roce_v2 roce_v2
-
- struct doca_flow_header_tcp tcp
-
- struct doca_flow_header_l4_port transport
-
- struct doca_flow_header_udp udp
-
Variables
- struct doca_flow_header_ethdoca_flow_header_format::eth [inherited]
ether head
- struct doca_flow_header_eth_vlandoca_flow_header_format::eth_vlan[DOCA_FLOW_VLAN_MAX] [inherited]
vlan header array
- struct doca_flow_header_icmpdoca_flow_header_format::icmp [inherited]
icmp header
- struct doca_flow_header_ip4doca_flow_header_format::ip4 [inherited]
ipv4 head
- struct doca_flow_header_ip6doca_flow_header_format::ip6 [inherited]
ipv6 head
- uint16_t doca_flow_header_format::l2_valid_headers [inherited]
indicate which headers are valid
- enumdoca_flow_l3_typedoca_flow_header_format::l3_type [inherited]
layer 3 protocol type
- enumdoca_flow_l4_type_extdoca_flow_header_format::l4_type_ext [inherited]
l4 layer extend type
- struct doca_flow_header_roce_v2doca_flow_header_format::roce_v2 [inherited]
ROCEv2 header
- struct doca_flow_header_tcpdoca_flow_header_format::tcp [inherited]
tcp header
- struct doca_flow_header_l4_portdoca_flow_header_format::transport [inherited]
transport layer source and destination port
- struct doca_flow_header_udpdoca_flow_header_format::udp [inherited]
udp header
[ Doca Flow Net ]
Public Variables
- doca_be16_t next_proto
-
- uint8_t o_c
-
- uint8_t ver_opt_len
-
- doca_be32_t vni
-
Variables
- doca_be16_tdoca_flow_header_geneve::next_proto [inherited]
next protocol
- uint8_t doca_flow_header_geneve::o_c [inherited]
OAM packet (1) + critical options present (1) + reserved (6).
- uint8_t doca_flow_header_geneve::ver_opt_len [inherited]
version (2) + options length (6).
- doca_be32_tdoca_flow_header_geneve::vni [inherited]
geneve vni (24) + reserved (8).
[ Doca Flow Net ]
Public Variables
- uint8_t dest_qp[DOCA_FLOW_IB_BTH_DST_QP_LEN]
-
- uint8_t flags0
-
- uint8_t flags1
-
- uint8_t opcode
-
- doca_be16_t pkey
-
- uint8_t psn[DOCA_FLOW_IB_BTH_PSN_LEN]
-
- uint8_t sempt
-
Variables
- uint8_t doca_flow_header_ib_bth::dest_qp[DOCA_FLOW_IB_BTH_DST_QP_LEN] [inherited]
destination QP
- uint8_t doca_flow_header_ib_bth::flags0 [inherited]
BECN and FECN + Reserved
- uint8_t doca_flow_header_ib_bth::flags1 [inherited]
Acknowledge Request + Reserved
- uint8_t doca_flow_header_ib_bth::opcode [inherited]
opcode
- doca_be16_tdoca_flow_header_ib_bth::pkey [inherited]
Partition key
- uint8_t doca_flow_header_ib_bth::psn[DOCA_FLOW_IB_BTH_PSN_LEN] [inherited]
Packet Sequence Number
- uint8_t doca_flow_header_ib_bth::sempt [inherited]
Solicited Event, MigReq, Pad Count and Transport Header Version
[ Doca Flow Net ]
Public Variables
- uint8_t code
-
- doca_be16_t ident
-
- uint8_t type
-
Variables
- uint8_t doca_flow_header_icmp::code [inherited]
icmp code.
- doca_be16_tdoca_flow_header_icmp::ident [inherited]
icmp identifier.
- uint8_t doca_flow_header_icmp::type [inherited]
icmp type
[ Doca Flow Net ]
Public Variables
- uint8_t dscp_ecn
-
- doca_be32_t dst_ip
-
- doca_be16_t flags_fragment_offset
-
- doca_be16_t identification
-
- uint8_t next_proto
-
- doca_be32_t src_ip
-
- doca_be16_t total_len
-
- uint8_t ttl
-
- uint8_t version_ihl
-
Variables
- uint8_t doca_flow_header_ip4::dscp_ecn [inherited]
dscp and ecn
- doca_be32_tdoca_flow_header_ip4::dst_ip [inherited]
ip dst address
- doca_be16_tdoca_flow_header_ip4::flags_fragment_offset [inherited]
ip fragment flags (3) + ip fragment offset (13)
- doca_be16_tdoca_flow_header_ip4::identification [inherited]
ip fragment identification
- uint8_t doca_flow_header_ip4::next_proto [inherited]
ip next protocol
- doca_be32_tdoca_flow_header_ip4::src_ip [inherited]
ip src address
- doca_be16_tdoca_flow_header_ip4::total_len [inherited]
packet total length
- uint8_t doca_flow_header_ip4::ttl [inherited]
time to live
- uint8_t doca_flow_header_ip4::version_ihl [inherited]
version and internet header length
[ Doca Flow Net ]
Public Variables
- doca_be32_t dst_ip[4]
-
- doca_be32_t flow_label
-
- uint8_t hop_limit
-
- uint8_t next_proto
-
- doca_be16_t payload_len
-
- doca_be32_t src_ip[4]
-
- uint8_t traffic_class
-
Variables
- doca_be32_tdoca_flow_header_ip6::dst_ip[4] [inherited]
ip dst address
- doca_be32_tdoca_flow_header_ip6::flow_label [inherited]
reserved (12) + flow label (20)
- uint8_t doca_flow_header_ip6::hop_limit [inherited]
hop limit
- uint8_t doca_flow_header_ip6::next_proto [inherited]
ip next protocol
- doca_be16_tdoca_flow_header_ip6::payload_len [inherited]
payload length
- doca_be32_tdoca_flow_header_ip6::src_ip[4] [inherited]
ip src address
- uint8_t doca_flow_header_ip6::traffic_class [inherited]
traffic class
[ Doca Flow Net ]
Public Variables
Variables
- doca_be16_tdoca_flow_header_l4_port::dst_port [inherited]
destination port
- doca_be16_tdoca_flow_header_l4_port::src_port [inherited]
source port
[ Doca Flow Net ]
0 1 2 3
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 0 1
+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
| Label | TC |S| TTL |
+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+-+
Public Variables
Variables
- doca_be32_tdoca_flow_header_mpls::label [inherited]
MPLS label.
[ Doca Flow Net ]
Public Variables
- uint8_t hdrextlen
-
- doca_be64_t iv
-
- uint8_t nexthdr
-
- uint8_t res_cryptofst
-
- uint8_t s_d_ver_v
-
- doca_be32_t spi
-
- doca_be64_t vc
-
Variables
- uint8_t doca_flow_header_psp::hdrextlen [inherited]
header extension length
- doca_be64_tdoca_flow_header_psp::iv [inherited]
psp initialization vector
- uint8_t doca_flow_header_psp::nexthdr [inherited]
next header IP protocol number
- uint8_t doca_flow_header_psp::res_cryptofst [inherited]
reserved:2, crypto offset:6
- uint8_t doca_flow_header_psp::s_d_ver_v [inherited]
Sample bit, drop bit, version:4, V bit
- doca_be32_tdoca_flow_header_psp::spi [inherited]
psp session parameter index
- doca_be64_tdoca_flow_header_psp::vc [inherited]
psp virtualization cookie
[ Doca Flow Net ]
Public Variables
- struct doca_flow_header_ib_bth bth
-
- struct doca_flow_header_udp udp
-
Variables
- struct doca_flow_header_ib_bthdoca_flow_header_roce_v2::bth [inherited]
ib bth header
- struct doca_flow_header_udpdoca_flow_header_roce_v2::udp [inherited]
udp header
[ Doca Flow Net ]
Public Variables
- doca_be32_t ack_num
-
- uint8_t data_offset
-
- uint8_t flags
-
- struct doca_flow_header_l4_port l4_port
-
- doca_be32_t seq_num
-
Variables
- doca_be32_tdoca_flow_header_tcp::ack_num [inherited]
tcp acknowledgment number
- uint8_t doca_flow_header_tcp::data_offset [inherited]
tcp data offset
- uint8_t doca_flow_header_tcp::flags [inherited]
tcp flags
- struct doca_flow_header_l4_portdoca_flow_header_tcp::l4_port [inherited]
tcp source and destination port
- doca_be32_tdoca_flow_header_tcp::seq_num [inherited]
tcp sequence number
[ Doca Flow Net ]
Public Variables
- struct doca_flow_header_l4_port l4_port
-
Variables
- struct doca_flow_header_l4_portdoca_flow_header_udp::l4_port [inherited]
udp source and destination port
[ Doca Flow Net ]
Public Variables
Variables
- doca_be32_tdoca_flow_ip_addr::ipv4_addr [inherited]
ipv4 address if type is ipv4
- doca_be32_tdoca_flow_ip_addr::ipv6_addr[4] [inherited]
ipv6 address if type is ipv6
- enumdoca_flow_l3_typedoca_flow_ip_addr::type [inherited]
ip address type
[ DOCA Flow ]
Public Variables
- struct doca_flow_header_format inner
-
- struct doca_flow_meta meta
-
- struct doca_flow_header_format outer
-
- struct doca_flow_parser_meta parser_meta
-
- struct doca_flow_tun tun
-
Variables
- struct doca_flow_header_formatdoca_flow_match::inner [inherited]
inner layer header format
- struct doca_flow_metadoca_flow_match::meta [inherited]
Programmable meta data.
- struct doca_flow_header_formatdoca_flow_match::outer [inherited]
outer layer header format
- struct doca_flow_parser_metadoca_flow_match::parser_meta [inherited]
Read-only meta data.
- struct doca_flow_tundoca_flow_match::tun [inherited]
tunnel info
[ DOCA Flow ]
Public Variables
- struct doca_flow_desc_field a
-
- struct doca_flow_desc_field b
-
- enumdoca_flow_compare_op operation
-
- uint32_t width
-
Variables
- struct doca_flow_desc_fielddoca_flow_match_condition::a [inherited]
Field descriptor A.
- struct doca_flow_desc_fielddoca_flow_match_condition::b [inherited]
Field descriptor B.
- enumdoca_flow_compare_opdoca_flow_match_condition::operation [inherited]
Condition compare operation.
- uint32_t doca_flow_match_condition::width [inherited]
Field width.
[ DOCA Flow ]
Meta data known as scratch data can be used to match or modify within pipes. Meta data can be set with value in previous pipes and match in later pipes. User can customize meta data structure as long as overall size doesn't exceed limit. To match meta data, mask must be specified when creating pipe. Struct must be aligned to 32 bits. No initial value for Meta data, must match after setting value.
Public Variables
- doca_be32_t pkt_meta
-
- doca_be32_t u32[DOCA_FLOW_META_SCRATCH_PAD_MAX]
-
Variables
- doca_be32_tdoca_flow_meta::pkt_meta [inherited]
Shared with application via packet.
- doca_be32_tdoca_flow_meta::u32[DOCA_FLOW_META_SCRATCH_PAD_MAX] [inherited]
Programmable user data.
[ DOCA Flow ]
Public Variables
- uint32_t aging_sec
-
- uint64_t cbs
-
- uint64_t cir
-
- enumdoca_flow_resource_type counter_type
-
- enumdoca_flow_meter_limit_type limit_type
-
- enum doca_flow_meter_color meter_init_color
-
- enumdoca_flow_resource_type meter_type
-
- uint32_t shared_counter_id
-
- uint32_t shared_meter_id
-
Variables
- uint32_t doca_flow_monitor::aging_sec [inherited]
aging time in seconds.
- uint64_t doca_flow_monitor::cbs [inherited]
Committed Burst Size (bytes).
- uint64_t doca_flow_monitor::cir [inherited]
Committed Information Rate (bytes/second).
- enumdoca_flow_resource_typedoca_flow_monitor::counter_type [inherited]
Type of counter configuration.
- enumdoca_flow_meter_limit_typedoca_flow_monitor::limit_type [inherited]
Meter rate limit type: bytes / packets per second
- enum doca_flow_meter_color doca_flow_monitor::meter_init_color [inherited]
meter initial color
- enumdoca_flow_resource_typedoca_flow_monitor::meter_type [inherited]
Type of meter configuration.
- uint32_t doca_flow_monitor::shared_counter_id [inherited]
shared counter id
- uint32_t doca_flow_monitor::shared_meter_id [inherited]
shared meter id
[ DOCA Flow ]
Public Variables
Variables
- enumdoca_flow_l3_typedoca_flow_nat64_action::original_l3_type [inherited]
original header's layer 3 type
[ DOCA Flow ]
Public Variables
- doca_flow_ordered_list_element * elements
-
- uint32_t idx
-
- uint32_t size
-
Variables
- doca_flow_ordered_list_element * doca_flow_ordered_list::elements [inherited]
An array of DOCA flow structure pointers, depending on types.
- uint32_t doca_flow_ordered_list::idx [inherited]
List index among the lists of the pipe. At pipe creation, it must match the list position in the array of lists. At entry insertion, it determines which list to use.
- uint32_t doca_flow_ordered_list::size [inherited]
Number of elements in the list.
[ DOCA Flow ]
Public Variables
Variables
- enumdoca_flow_ordered_list_element_typedoca_flow_ordered_list_element::type [inherited]
Types of DOCA Flow structures each of the elements is pointing to.
[ DOCA Flow ]
Public Variables
- doca_be32_t data_mask[DOCA_FLOW_GENEVE_DATA_OPTION_LEN_MAX]
-
- enumdoca_flow_parser_geneve_opt_mode match_on_class_mode
-
- doca_be16_t option_class
-
- uint8_t option_len
-
- uint8_t option_type
-
Variables
- doca_be32_tdoca_flow_parser_geneve_opt_cfg::data_mask[DOCA_FLOW_GENEVE_DATA_OPTION_LEN_MAX] [inherited]
Data mask describing which DWs should be sampled.
- enumdoca_flow_parser_geneve_opt_modedoca_flow_parser_geneve_opt_cfg::match_on_class_mode [inherited]
Indicator about class field role in this option.
- doca_be16_tdoca_flow_parser_geneve_opt_cfg::option_class [inherited]
The class of the GENEVE TLV option.
- uint8_t doca_flow_parser_geneve_opt_cfg::option_len [inherited]
The length of the GENEVE TLV option data in DW granularity.
- uint8_t doca_flow_parser_geneve_opt_cfg::option_type [inherited]
The type of the GENEVE TLV option.
[ DOCA Flow ]
Parser meta data known as read-only hardware data that can be used to match.
Public Variables
- uint8_t inner_ip4_checksum_ok
-
- uint8_t inner_ip_fragmented
-
- enumdoca_flow_l2_meta inner_l2_type
-
- uint8_t inner_l3_ok
-
- enumdoca_flow_l3_meta inner_l3_type
-
- uint8_t inner_l4_checksum_ok
-
- uint8_t inner_l4_ok
-
- enumdoca_flow_l4_meta inner_l4_type
-
- uint8_t ipsec_ar_syndrome
-
- uint8_t ipsec_syndrome
-
- enum doca_flow_meter_color meter_color
-
- uint8_t outer_ip4_checksum_ok
-
- uint8_t outer_ip_fragmented
-
- enumdoca_flow_l2_meta outer_l2_type
-
- uint8_t outer_l3_ok
-
- enumdoca_flow_l3_meta outer_l3_type
-
- uint8_t outer_l4_checksum_ok
-
- uint8_t outer_l4_ok
-
- enumdoca_flow_l4_meta outer_l4_type
-
- uint16_t port_id
-
- uint8_t psp_syndrome
-
- doca_be16_t random
-
Variables
- uint8_t doca_flow_parser_meta::inner_ip4_checksum_ok [inherited]
Whether inner IPv4 checksum is valid.
- uint8_t doca_flow_parser_meta::inner_ip_fragmented [inherited]
Whether inner IP packet is fragmented.
- enumdoca_flow_l2_metadoca_flow_parser_meta::inner_l2_type [inherited]
Innermost L2 packet type.
- uint8_t doca_flow_parser_meta::inner_l3_ok [inherited]
Whether inner L3 layer is valid.
- enumdoca_flow_l3_metadoca_flow_parser_meta::inner_l3_type [inherited]
Innermost L3 packet type.
- uint8_t doca_flow_parser_meta::inner_l4_checksum_ok [inherited]
Whether inner L4 checksum is valid.
- uint8_t doca_flow_parser_meta::inner_l4_ok [inherited]
Whether inner L4 layer is valid.
- enumdoca_flow_l4_metadoca_flow_parser_meta::inner_l4_type [inherited]
Innermost L4 packet type.
- uint8_t doca_flow_parser_meta::ipsec_ar_syndrome [inherited]
IPsec anti-replay syndrome.
- uint8_t doca_flow_parser_meta::ipsec_syndrome [inherited]
IPsec decrypt/authentication syndrome.
- enum doca_flow_meter_color doca_flow_parser_meta::meter_color [inherited]
Meter colors: Green, Yellow, Red.
- uint8_t doca_flow_parser_meta::outer_ip4_checksum_ok [inherited]
Whether outer IPv4 checksum is valid.
- uint8_t doca_flow_parser_meta::outer_ip_fragmented [inherited]
Whether outer IP packet is fragmented.
- enumdoca_flow_l2_metadoca_flow_parser_meta::outer_l2_type [inherited]
Outermost L2 packet type.
- uint8_t doca_flow_parser_meta::outer_l3_ok [inherited]
Whether outer L3 layer is valid.
- enumdoca_flow_l3_metadoca_flow_parser_meta::outer_l3_type [inherited]
Outermost L3 packet type.
- uint8_t doca_flow_parser_meta::outer_l4_checksum_ok [inherited]
Whether outer L4 checksum is valid.
- uint8_t doca_flow_parser_meta::outer_l4_ok [inherited]
Whether outer L4 layer is valid.
- enumdoca_flow_l4_metadoca_flow_parser_meta::outer_l4_type [inherited]
Outermost L4 packet type.
- uint16_t doca_flow_parser_meta::port_id [inherited]
Logical port ID provided in doca_flow_port_cfg_set_port_id.
- uint8_t doca_flow_parser_meta::psp_syndrome [inherited]
PSP decrypt/authentication syndrome.
- doca_be16_tdoca_flow_parser_meta::random [inherited]
Matches a random value. This value is not based on the packet data/headers. Application shouldn't assume that this value is kept during the packet lifetime.
[ DOCA Flow ]
Public Variables
Variables
- enumdoca_flow_push_action_typedoca_flow_push_action::type [inherited]
header type to push
[ DOCA Flow ]
Public Variables
Variables
- doca_be16_tdoca_flow_push_vlan_action::eth_type [inherited]
eth type to be written in the eth header before the VLAN
- struct doca_flow_header_eth_vlandoca_flow_push_vlan_action::vlan_hdr [inherited]
Vlan header that will be pushed
[ DOCA Flow ]
Public Variables
- struct doca_flow_header_eth eth
-
- struct doca_flow_header_eth_vlan eth_vlan[DOCA_FLOW_VLAN_MAX]
-
- bool is_l2
-
- uint16_t l2_valid_headers
-
Variables
- struct doca_flow_header_ethdoca_flow_resource_decap_cfg::eth [inherited]
ether head for is_l2 is false
- struct doca_flow_header_eth_vlandoca_flow_resource_decap_cfg::eth_vlan[DOCA_FLOW_VLAN_MAX] [inherited]
vlan header array for is_l2 is false
- bool doca_flow_resource_decap_cfg::is_l2 [inherited]
L2 or L3 tunnel flavor
- uint16_t doca_flow_resource_decap_cfg::l2_valid_headers [inherited]
indicate which headers are valid
[ DOCA Flow ]
Public Variables
- struct doca_flow_encap_action encap
-
- bool is_l2
-
Variables
- struct doca_flow_encap_actiondoca_flow_resource_encap_cfg::encap [inherited]
Encap data
- bool doca_flow_resource_encap_cfg::is_l2 [inherited]
L2 or L3 tunnel flavor
[ DOCA Flow ]
Public Variables
- bool esn_en
-
- enumdoca_flow_crypto_icv_len icv_len
-
- uint64_t implicit_iv
-
- struct doca_flow_crypto_key_cfg key_cfg
-
- uint32_t lifetime_threshold
-
- uint32_t salt
-
- uint64_t sn_initial
-
- enumdoca_flow_crypto_sn_offload_type sn_offload_type
-
- enumdoca_flow_crypto_replay_win_size win_size
-
Variables
- bool doca_flow_resource_ipsec_sa_cfg::esn_en [inherited]
Enable extended sequence number
- enumdoca_flow_crypto_icv_lendoca_flow_resource_ipsec_sa_cfg::icv_len [inherited]
ICV value
- uint64_t doca_flow_resource_ipsec_sa_cfg::implicit_iv [inherited]
implicit IV value
- struct doca_flow_crypto_key_cfgdoca_flow_resource_ipsec_sa_cfg::key_cfg [inherited]
IPSec key configuration
- uint32_t doca_flow_resource_ipsec_sa_cfg::lifetime_threshold [inherited]
When SN reaches this threshold, all passing packets will return a relevant syndrome
- uint32_t doca_flow_resource_ipsec_sa_cfg::salt [inherited]
salt value
- uint64_t doca_flow_resource_ipsec_sa_cfg::sn_initial [inherited]
Initial sequence number
- enumdoca_flow_crypto_sn_offload_typedoca_flow_resource_ipsec_sa_cfg::sn_offload_type [inherited]
SN offload type - increment or anti-replay
- enumdoca_flow_crypto_replay_win_sizedoca_flow_resource_ipsec_sa_cfg::win_size [inherited]
Anti-replay window size - only valid when using DOCA_FLOW_CRYPTO_SN_OFFLOAD_AR
[ DOCA Flow ]
Public Variables
- enumdoca_flow_meter_algorithm_type alg
-
- uint64_t cbs
-
- uint64_t cir
-
- enumdoca_flow_meter_color_mode color_mode
-
- uint64_t ebs
-
- uint64_t eir
-
- enumdoca_flow_meter_limit_type limit_type
-
- uint64_t pbs
-
- uint64_t pir
-
Variables
- enumdoca_flow_meter_algorithm_typedoca_flow_resource_meter_cfg::alg [inherited]
Meter algorithm by RFCs
- uint64_t doca_flow_resource_meter_cfg::cbs [inherited]
Committed Burst Size (bytes or packets).
- uint64_t doca_flow_resource_meter_cfg::cir [inherited]
Committed Information Rate (bytes or packets per second).
- enumdoca_flow_meter_color_modedoca_flow_resource_meter_cfg::color_mode [inherited]
Meter color mode: blind / aware
- uint64_t doca_flow_resource_meter_cfg::ebs [inherited]
Excess Burst Size (EBS) (bytes or packets).
- uint64_t doca_flow_resource_meter_cfg::eir [inherited]
Excess Information Rate (bytes or packets per seconds).
- enumdoca_flow_meter_limit_typedoca_flow_resource_meter_cfg::limit_type [inherited]
Meter rate limit type: bytes / packets per second
- uint64_t doca_flow_resource_meter_cfg::pbs [inherited]
Peak Burst Size (bytes or packets).
- uint64_t doca_flow_resource_meter_cfg::pir [inherited]
Peak Information Rate (bytes or packets per seconds).
[ DOCA Flow ]
Public Variables
- struct doca_flow_crypto_key_cfg key_cfg
-
Variables
- struct doca_flow_crypto_key_cfgdoca_flow_resource_psp_cfg::key_cfg [inherited]
PSP key configuration
[ DOCA Flow ]
Public Variables
- uint64_t current_sn
-
- uint64_t total_bytes
-
- uint64_t total_pkts
-
Variables
- uint64_t doca_flow_resource_query::current_sn [inherited]
Current SN for encrypt, lower bound of AR window for decrypt
- uint64_t doca_flow_resource_query::total_bytes [inherited]
total bytes hit this flow
- uint64_t doca_flow_resource_query::total_pkts [inherited]
total packets hit this flow
[ DOCA Flow ]
Public Variables
- uint32_t inner_flags
-
- int nr_queues
-
- uint32_t outer_flags
-
- uint16_t * queues_array
-
- enumdoca_flow_rss_hash_function rss_hash_func
-
Variables
- uint32_t doca_flow_resource_rss_cfg::inner_flags [inherited]
rss offload inner types
- int doca_flow_resource_rss_cfg::nr_queues [inherited]
number of queues
- uint32_t doca_flow_resource_rss_cfg::outer_flags [inherited]
rss offload outer types
- uint16_t * doca_flow_resource_rss_cfg::queues_array [inherited]
rss queues array
- enumdoca_flow_rss_hash_functiondoca_flow_resource_rss_cfg::rss_hash_func [inherited]
hash function
[ Doca Flow Net ]
Public Variables
- doca_be32_t esp_sn
-
- doca_be32_t esp_spi
-
- struct doca_flow_header_geneve geneve
-
- union doca_flow_geneve_option geneve_options[DOCA_FLOW_GENEVE_OPT_LEN_MAX]
-
- doca_be32_t gre_key
-
- uint8_t gtp_ext_psc_qfi
-
- uint8_t gtp_next_ext_hdr_type
-
- doca_be32_t gtp_teid
-
- bool key_present
-
- struct doca_flow_header_mpls mpls[DOCA_FLOW_MPLS_LABELS_MAX]
-
- uint8_t nvgre_flow_id
-
- doca_be32_t nvgre_vs_id
-
- doca_be16_t protocol
-
- enumdoca_flow_tun_type type
-
- doca_be16_t vxlan_gbp_group_policy_id
-
- uint8_t vxlan_gpe_flags
-
- uint8_t vxlan_gpe_next_protocol
-
- doca_be32_t vxlan_tun_id
-
- uint8_t vxlan_tun_rsvd1
-
- enumdoca_flow_tun_ext_vxlan_type vxlan_type
-
Variables
- doca_be32_tdoca_flow_tun::esp_sn [inherited]
ipsec sequence number
- doca_be32_tdoca_flow_tun::esp_spi [inherited]
ipsec session parameter index
- struct doca_flow_header_genevedoca_flow_tun::geneve [inherited]
geneve header
- union doca_flow_geneve_optiondoca_flow_tun::geneve_options[DOCA_FLOW_GENEVE_OPT_LEN_MAX] [inherited]
geneve options as array of doca_be32_t
- doca_be32_tdoca_flow_tun::gre_key [inherited]
gre key
- uint8_t doca_flow_tun::gtp_ext_psc_qfi [inherited]
gtp PSC extension: QoS flow identifier
- uint8_t doca_flow_tun::gtp_next_ext_hdr_type [inherited]
gtp next extension header type
- doca_be32_tdoca_flow_tun::gtp_teid [inherited]
gtp teid
- bool doca_flow_tun::key_present [inherited]
gre key is present
- struct doca_flow_header_mplsdoca_flow_tun::mpls[DOCA_FLOW_MPLS_LABELS_MAX] [inherited]
mpls labels
- uint8_t doca_flow_tun::nvgre_flow_id [inherited]
nvgre flow id.
- doca_be32_tdoca_flow_tun::nvgre_vs_id [inherited]
nvgre virtual subnet id(24) + reserved (8).
- doca_be16_tdoca_flow_tun::protocol [inherited]
next protocol
- enumdoca_flow_tun_typedoca_flow_tun::type [inherited]
tunnel type
- doca_be16_tdoca_flow_tun::vxlan_gbp_group_policy_id [inherited]
vxlan gbp group policy id
- uint8_t doca_flow_tun::vxlan_gpe_flags [inherited]
vxlan gpe flags.
- uint8_t doca_flow_tun::vxlan_gpe_next_protocol [inherited]
vxlan gpe next protocol
- doca_be32_tdoca_flow_tun::vxlan_tun_id [inherited]
vxlan vni(24).
- uint8_t doca_flow_tun::vxlan_tun_rsvd1 [inherited]
vxlan last reserved byte.
- enumdoca_flow_tun_ext_vxlan_typedoca_flow_tun::vxlan_type [inherited]
vxlan ext-type, standard, gpe, gbp
[ DOCA Types ]
Public Variables
- void * addr
-
- uint64_t len
-
- doca_gather_list * next
-
Variables
- void * doca_gather_list::addr [inherited]
Address of buffer in the list
- uint64_t doca_gather_list::len [inherited]
Length of current buffer in bytes
- doca_gather_list * doca_gather_list::next [inherited]
Pointer to next buffer in the list
[ DOCA GPUNetIO Device - Definitions ]
Public Variables
Variables
- uint64_t doca_gpu_dev_verbs_addr::addr [inherited]
address
- uint32_t doca_gpu_dev_verbs_addr::key [inherited]
memory key
[ DOCA GPUNetIO Device - Definitions ]
Describes GPUNetIO dev CQ
Public Variables
- uint32_t cq_num
-
- uint64_t cqe_ci
-
- uint8_t * cqe_daddr
-
- uint32_t cqe_mask
-
- uint32_t cqe_num
-
- uint64_t cqe_rsvd
-
- uint8_t cqe_size
-
- __be32* * dbrec
-
- enumdoca_gpu_dev_verbs_mem_type mem_type
-
Variables
- uint32_t doca_gpu_dev_verbs_cq::cq_num [inherited]
CQ number
- uint64_t doca_gpu_dev_verbs_cq::cqe_ci [inherited]
CQE Consumer Index
- uint8_t * doca_gpu_dev_verbs_cq::cqe_daddr [inherited]
CQE address
- uint32_t doca_gpu_dev_verbs_cq::cqe_mask [inherited]
Mask of total number of CQEs in CQ
- uint32_t doca_gpu_dev_verbs_cq::cqe_num [inherited]
Total number of CQEs in CQ
- uint64_t doca_gpu_dev_verbs_cq::cqe_rsvd [inherited]
All previous CQEs are polled
- uint8_t doca_gpu_dev_verbs_cq::cqe_size [inherited]
Single CQE size (64B default)
- __be32* * doca_gpu_dev_verbs_cq::dbrec [inherited]
CQE Doorbell Record
- enumdoca_gpu_dev_verbs_mem_typedoca_gpu_dev_verbs_cq::mem_type [inherited]
Memory type of the completion queue
[ DOCA GPUNetIO Device - Definitions ]
Describes MLX5 CQE 32B inline
Public Variables
- uint8_t app
-
- __be16 app_info
-
- uint8_t app_op
-
- __be32 byte_cnt
-
- __be32 imm_inval_pkey
-
- uint8_t inl_data[32]
-
- uint8_t op_own
-
- uint8_t signature
-
- __be32 sop_drop_qpn
-
- __be32 srqn_uidx
-
- __be64 timestamp
-
- __be16 wqe_counter
-
Variables
- uint8_t doca_gpu_dev_verbs_cqe64_inline::app [inherited]
TBD
- __be16doca_gpu_dev_verbs_cqe64_inline::app_info [inherited]
TBD
- uint8_t doca_gpu_dev_verbs_cqe64_inline::app_op [inherited]
TBD
- __be32doca_gpu_dev_verbs_cqe64_inline::byte_cnt [inherited]
Byte received/read
- __be32doca_gpu_dev_verbs_cqe64_inline::imm_inval_pkey [inherited]
Immediate value
- uint8_t doca_gpu_dev_verbs_cqe64_inline::inl_data[32] [inherited]
Inlined data, up to 32B
- uint8_t doca_gpu_dev_verbs_cqe64_inline::op_own [inherited]
OP owner
- uint8_t doca_gpu_dev_verbs_cqe64_inline::signature [inherited]
Signature
- __be32doca_gpu_dev_verbs_cqe64_inline::sop_drop_qpn [inherited]
WQE QPN
- __be32doca_gpu_dev_verbs_cqe64_inline::srqn_uidx [inherited]
SRQ number or user index
- __be64doca_gpu_dev_verbs_cqe64_inline::timestamp [inherited]
CQE creation timestamp
- __be16doca_gpu_dev_verbs_cqe64_inline::wqe_counter [inherited]
WQE Counter
[ DOCA GPUNetIO Device - Definitions ]
Describes GPUNetIO dev QP
Public Variables
- struct doca_gpu_dev_verbs_cq cq_rq
-
- struct doca_gpu_dev_verbs_cq cq_sq
-
- uint64_t last_dump_wqe_idx
-
- uint64_t last_get_wqe_idx
-
- uint64_t last_recv_wqe_idx
-
- enumdoca_gpu_dev_verbs_mem_type mem_type
-
- bool need_mcst
-
- enumdoca_gpu_dev_verbs_nic_handler nic_handler
-
- uint32_t rcv_wqe_size
-
- __be32* * rq_dbrec
-
- int rq_lock
-
- uint32_t rq_num
-
- uint64_t rq_ready_index
-
- uint64_t rq_rsvd_index
-
- uint8_t * rq_wqe_daddr
-
- uint32_t rq_wqe_mask
-
- uint32_t rq_wqe_num
-
- uint64_t rq_wqe_pi
-
- uint64_t * sq_db
-
- __be32* * sq_dbrec
-
- int sq_lock
-
- uint32_t sq_num
-
- uint32_t sq_num_shift8
-
- uint32_t sq_num_shift8_be
-
- uint32_t sq_num_shift8_be_1ds
-
- uint32_t sq_num_shift8_be_2ds
-
- uint32_t sq_num_shift8_be_3ds
-
- uint32_t sq_num_shift8_be_4ds
-
- uint64_t sq_ready_index
-
- uint64_t sq_rsvd_index
-
- uint8_t * sq_wqe_daddr
-
- uint16_t sq_wqe_mask
-
- uint16_t sq_wqe_num
-
- uint64_t sq_wqe_pi
-
Variables
- struct doca_gpu_dev_verbs_cqdoca_gpu_dev_verbs_qp::cq_rq [inherited]
RQ CQ connected to QP
- struct doca_gpu_dev_verbs_cqdoca_gpu_dev_verbs_qp::cq_sq [inherited]
SQ CQ connected to QP
- uint64_t doca_gpu_dev_verbs_qp::last_dump_wqe_idx [inherited]
Last get RMDA Dump WQE posted index
- uint64_t doca_gpu_dev_verbs_qp::last_get_wqe_idx [inherited]
Last get RMDA Get WQE posted index
- uint64_t doca_gpu_dev_verbs_qp::last_recv_wqe_idx [inherited]
Last get RMDA Recv WQE posted index
- enumdoca_gpu_dev_verbs_mem_typedoca_gpu_dev_verbs_qp::mem_type [inherited]
Memory type of the completion
- bool doca_gpu_dev_verbs_qp::need_mcst [inherited]
dump mechanism is needed by this GPU QP
- enumdoca_gpu_dev_verbs_nic_handlerdoca_gpu_dev_verbs_qp::nic_handler [inherited]
NIC handler
- uint32_t doca_gpu_dev_verbs_qp::rcv_wqe_size [inherited]
Recv WQE size
- __be32* * doca_gpu_dev_verbs_qp::rq_dbrec [inherited]
RQ Doorbell Record
- int doca_gpu_dev_verbs_qp::rq_lock [inherited]
RQ lock
- uint32_t doca_gpu_dev_verbs_qp::rq_num [inherited]
RQ number
- uint64_t doca_gpu_dev_verbs_qp::rq_ready_index [inherited]
All previous recv WQEs are ready
- uint64_t doca_gpu_dev_verbs_qp::rq_rsvd_index [inherited]
All previous recv WQEs are reserved
- uint8_t * doca_gpu_dev_verbs_qp::rq_wqe_daddr [inherited]
RQ WQE memory address
- uint32_t doca_gpu_dev_verbs_qp::rq_wqe_mask [inherited]
RQ number of WQE, mask
- uint32_t doca_gpu_dev_verbs_qp::rq_wqe_num [inherited]
RQ number of WQE
- uint64_t doca_gpu_dev_verbs_qp::rq_wqe_pi [inherited]
RQ WQE Producer Index
- uint64_t * doca_gpu_dev_verbs_qp::sq_db [inherited]
SQ Doorbell Register
- __be32* * doca_gpu_dev_verbs_qp::sq_dbrec [inherited]
SQ Doorbell Record
- int doca_gpu_dev_verbs_qp::sq_lock [inherited]
SQ lock
- uint32_t doca_gpu_dev_verbs_qp::sq_num [inherited]
SQ number
- uint32_t doca_gpu_dev_verbs_qp::sq_num_shift8 [inherited]
SQ number << 8
- uint32_t doca_gpu_dev_verbs_qp::sq_num_shift8_be [inherited]
SQ number << 8 big endian
- uint32_t doca_gpu_dev_verbs_qp::sq_num_shift8_be_1ds [inherited]
SQ number << 8 big endian, 1 data segment
- uint32_t doca_gpu_dev_verbs_qp::sq_num_shift8_be_2ds [inherited]
SQ number << 8 big endian, 2 data segment
- uint32_t doca_gpu_dev_verbs_qp::sq_num_shift8_be_3ds [inherited]
SQ number << 8 big endian, 3 data segment
- uint32_t doca_gpu_dev_verbs_qp::sq_num_shift8_be_4ds [inherited]
SQ number << 8 big endian, 4 data segment
- uint64_t doca_gpu_dev_verbs_qp::sq_ready_index [inherited]
All WQE slots prior to this index are ready
- uint64_t doca_gpu_dev_verbs_qp::sq_rsvd_index [inherited]
All WQE slots prior to this index are reserved
- uint8_t * doca_gpu_dev_verbs_qp::sq_wqe_daddr [inherited]
SQ WQE memory address
- uint16_t doca_gpu_dev_verbs_qp::sq_wqe_mask [inherited]
SQ number of WQE, mask
- uint16_t doca_gpu_dev_verbs_qp::sq_wqe_num [inherited]
SQ number of WQE
- uint64_t doca_gpu_dev_verbs_qp::sq_wqe_pi [inherited]
SQ WQE Producer Index
[ DOCA GPUNetIO Device - Definitions ]
Describes GPUNetIO dev general WQE.
[ DOCA GPUNetIO Device - Definitions ]
Describes GPUNetIO dev WQE crtl segment.
Public Variables
- uint8_t fm_ce_se
-
- __be32 imm
-
- __be32 opmod_idx_opcode
-
- __be32 qpn_ds
-
- uint8_t rsvd[2]
-
- uint8_t signature
-
- __be32 signature_fm_ce_se
-
Variables
- uint8_t doca_gpu_dev_verbs_wqe_ctrl_seg::fm_ce_se [inherited]
fm_ce_se
- __be32doca_gpu_dev_verbs_wqe_ctrl_seg::imm [inherited]
immediate
- __be32doca_gpu_dev_verbs_wqe_ctrl_seg::opmod_idx_opcode [inherited]
opcode + wqe idx
- __be32doca_gpu_dev_verbs_wqe_ctrl_seg::qpn_ds [inherited]
qp number
- uint8_t doca_gpu_dev_verbs_wqe_ctrl_seg::rsvd[2] [inherited]
reserved
- uint8_t doca_gpu_dev_verbs_wqe_ctrl_seg::signature [inherited]
signature
- __be32doca_gpu_dev_verbs_wqe_ctrl_seg::signature_fm_ce_se [inherited]
all flags in or
[ DOCA GPUNetIO Device - Definitions ]
Describes GPUNetIO dev WQE wait segment.
Public Variables
Variables
- __be32doca_gpu_dev_verbs_wqe_wait_seg::max_index [inherited]
Index to wait
- __be32doca_gpu_dev_verbs_wqe_wait_seg::qpn_cqn [inherited]
CQ number
- uint32_t doca_gpu_dev_verbs_wqe_wait_seg::resv[2] [inherited]
reserved
[ DOCA GPUNetIO Ethernet Device - Definitions ]
Public Variables
- uintptr_t cq_db_rec
-
- uintptr_t cqe_addr
-
- uint64_t cqe_ci
-
- uint32_t cqe_mask
-
- uint32_t cqe_num
-
- enumdoca_gpu_dev_eth_nic_handler nic_handler
-
- uint64_t pkt_addr
-
- uint64_t pkt_num
-
- uintptr_t shared_mem_addr_cpu
-
- uintptr_t shared_mem_addr_gpu
-
- uintptr_t wqe_addr
-
- uint64_t wqe_db
-
- uintptr_t wqe_db_rec
-
- uint16_t wqe_mask
-
- uint64_t wqe_pi
-
Variables
- uintptr_t doca_gpu_eth_mcst_qp::cq_db_rec [inherited]
CQ umem doorbell record offset
- uintptr_t doca_gpu_eth_mcst_qp::cqe_addr [inherited]
CQEs buffer address
- uint64_t doca_gpu_eth_mcst_qp::cqe_ci [inherited]
consumer index
- uint32_t doca_gpu_eth_mcst_qp::cqe_mask [inherited]
CQ size mask
- uint32_t doca_gpu_eth_mcst_qp::cqe_num [inherited]
CQ size
- enumdoca_gpu_dev_eth_nic_handlerdoca_gpu_eth_mcst_qp::nic_handler [inherited]
Type of NIC handler: AUTO, DB or CPU Proxy
- uint64_t doca_gpu_eth_mcst_qp::pkt_addr [inherited]
GPU memory address
- uint64_t doca_gpu_eth_mcst_qp::pkt_num [inherited]
GPU memory key
- uintptr_t doca_gpu_eth_mcst_qp::shared_mem_addr_cpu [inherited]
Shared memory address on CPU
- uintptr_t doca_gpu_eth_mcst_qp::shared_mem_addr_gpu [inherited]
Shared memory address on GPU
- uintptr_t doca_gpu_eth_mcst_qp::wqe_addr [inherited]
WQEs buffer address
- uint64_t doca_gpu_eth_mcst_qp::wqe_db [inherited]
SQ doorbell
- uintptr_t doca_gpu_eth_mcst_qp::wqe_db_rec [inherited]
SQ doorbell record address
- uint16_t doca_gpu_eth_mcst_qp::wqe_mask [inherited]
SQ size mask
- uint64_t doca_gpu_eth_mcst_qp::wqe_pi [inherited]
producer index
[ DOCA GPUNetIO Ethernet Device - Definitions ]
Public Variables
- uintptr_t cq_db_rec
-
- uintptr_t cqe_addr
-
- uint64_t cqe_ci
-
- uint32_t cqe_mask
-
- uint32_t cqe_num
-
- uint64_t max_pkt_sz
-
- struct doca_gpu_eth_mcst_qp mcst_qp
-
- bool need_mcst
-
- uint64_t pkt_addr
-
- uint32_t pkt_mkey
-
- uint64_t pkt_num
-
- uint8_t striding_rq
-
- uintptr_t wqe_addr
-
- uintptr_t wqe_db_rec
-
- uint32_t wqe_id_last
-
- uint32_t wqe_id_update
-
- uint32_t wqe_mask
-
- uint32_t wqe_num
-
- uint64_t wqe_pi
-
- uint32_t wqe_strides_num
-
Variables
- uintptr_t doca_gpu_eth_rxq::cq_db_rec [inherited]
CQ umem doorbell record offset
- uintptr_t doca_gpu_eth_rxq::cqe_addr [inherited]
CQEs buffer address
- uint64_t doca_gpu_eth_rxq::cqe_ci [inherited]
consumer index
- uint32_t doca_gpu_eth_rxq::cqe_mask [inherited]
CQ number of CQEs, mask
- uint32_t doca_gpu_eth_rxq::cqe_num [inherited]
CQ number of CQEs
- uint64_t doca_gpu_eth_rxq::max_pkt_sz [inherited]
Packets buffer fixed max size
- struct doca_gpu_eth_mcst_qpdoca_gpu_eth_rxq::mcst_qp [inherited]
Dump QP associated to the Rx QP
- bool doca_gpu_eth_rxq::need_mcst [inherited]
Rxq needs mcst mechanism
- uint64_t doca_gpu_eth_rxq::pkt_addr [inherited]
Packets buffer address
- uint32_t doca_gpu_eth_rxq::pkt_mkey [inherited]
Packets buffer memory key
- uint64_t doca_gpu_eth_rxq::pkt_num [inherited]
Packets buffer total number
- uint8_t doca_gpu_eth_rxq::striding_rq [inherited]
Striding QP enabled/disabled
- uintptr_t doca_gpu_eth_rxq::wqe_addr [inherited]
WQEs buffer address
- uintptr_t doca_gpu_eth_rxq::wqe_db_rec [inherited]
SQ doorbell record address
- uint32_t doca_gpu_eth_rxq::wqe_id_last [inherited]
Last WQE used with striding RQ
- uint32_t doca_gpu_eth_rxq::wqe_id_update [inherited]
Update next striding WQE
- uint32_t doca_gpu_eth_rxq::wqe_mask [inherited]
SQ number of wqe, mask
- uint32_t doca_gpu_eth_rxq::wqe_num [inherited]
SQ number of wqe
- uint64_t doca_gpu_eth_rxq::wqe_pi [inherited]
producer index
- uint32_t doca_gpu_eth_rxq::wqe_strides_num [inherited]
Number of strides per WQE
[ DOCA GPUNetIO Ethernet Device - Definitions ]
Public Variables
- uint32_t const_cflags_always_be
-
- uint32_t const_cflags_first_err_be
-
- uint32_t const_wait_be
-
- uint32_t const_wait_wqe_op_be
-
- uintptr_t cq_db_rec
-
- int cq_lock
-
- uint64_t cq_rsvd_index
-
- uintptr_t cqe_addr
-
- uint64_t cqe_ci
-
- uint32_t cqe_mask
-
- uint32_t cqe_num
-
- uint8_t enable_l3_cs_offload
-
- uint8_t enable_l4_cs_offload
-
- int lock
-
- enumdoca_gpu_dev_eth_nic_handler nic_handler
-
- uintptr_t shared_mem_addr_cpu
-
- uintptr_t shared_mem_addr_gpu
-
- uint32_t sq_num_shift8
-
- uint32_t sq_num_shift8_be
-
- uint32_t sq_num_shift8_be_1ds
-
- uint32_t sq_num_shift8_be_2ds
-
- uint64_t sq_ready_index
-
- uint64_t sq_rsvd_index
-
- uintptr_t wqe_addr
-
- uintptr_t wqe_db
-
- uintptr_t wqe_db_rec
-
- uint16_t wqe_mask
-
- uint64_t wqe_pi
-
Variables
- uint32_t doca_gpu_eth_txq::const_cflags_always_be [inherited]
Send WQE pre-defined cflags, CQE always
- uint32_t doca_gpu_eth_txq::const_cflags_first_err_be [inherited]
Send WQE pre-defined cflags, CQE first error
- uint32_t doca_gpu_eth_txq::const_wait_be [inherited]
Send WQE pre-defined sq num + data segments
- uint32_t doca_gpu_eth_txq::const_wait_wqe_op_be [inherited]
Send WQE pre-defined wait on time op value
- uintptr_t doca_gpu_eth_txq::cq_db_rec [inherited]
CQ umem doorbell record offset
- int doca_gpu_eth_txq::cq_lock [inherited]
CQ lock
- uint64_t doca_gpu_eth_txq::cq_rsvd_index [inherited]
CQ slot atomically reserved index
- uintptr_t doca_gpu_eth_txq::cqe_addr [inherited]
CQEs buffer address
- uint64_t doca_gpu_eth_txq::cqe_ci [inherited]
consumer index
- uint32_t doca_gpu_eth_txq::cqe_mask [inherited]
CQ size mask
- uint32_t doca_gpu_eth_txq::cqe_num [inherited]
CQ size
- uint8_t doca_gpu_eth_txq::enable_l3_cs_offload [inherited]
Enable NIC checksum L3 offload
- uint8_t doca_gpu_eth_txq::enable_l4_cs_offload [inherited]
Enable NIC checksum L4 offload
- int doca_gpu_eth_txq::lock [inherited]
SQ lock
- enumdoca_gpu_dev_eth_nic_handlerdoca_gpu_eth_txq::nic_handler [inherited]
Type of NIC handler: AUTO, DB or CPU Proxy
- uintptr_t doca_gpu_eth_txq::shared_mem_addr_cpu [inherited]
Shared memory address on CPU
- uintptr_t doca_gpu_eth_txq::shared_mem_addr_gpu [inherited]
Shared memory address on GPU
- uint32_t doca_gpu_eth_txq::sq_num_shift8 [inherited]
SQ id shifted
- uint32_t doca_gpu_eth_txq::sq_num_shift8_be [inherited]
SQ id shifted big-endian
- uint32_t doca_gpu_eth_txq::sq_num_shift8_be_1ds [inherited]
Send WQE pre-defined cflags, 1 segment
- uint32_t doca_gpu_eth_txq::sq_num_shift8_be_2ds [inherited]
Send WQE pre-defined cflags, 2 segments
- uint64_t doca_gpu_eth_txq::sq_ready_index [inherited]
All WQE slots prior to this index are ready
- uint64_t doca_gpu_eth_txq::sq_rsvd_index [inherited]
All WQE slots prior to this index are reserved
- uintptr_t doca_gpu_eth_txq::wqe_addr [inherited]
WQEs buffer address
- uintptr_t doca_gpu_eth_txq::wqe_db [inherited]
SQ doorbell
- uintptr_t doca_gpu_eth_txq::wqe_db_rec [inherited]
SQ doorbell record address
- uint16_t doca_gpu_eth_txq::wqe_mask [inherited]
SQ size mask
- uint64_t doca_gpu_eth_txq::wqe_pi [inherited]
producer index
[ DOCA Logging Management ]
Should be used to register the log source. For example:
DOCA_LOG_REGISTER(dpi)
void foo { DOCA_LOG_INFO("Message"); }
The macro also takes care of the dtor() logic on teardown.
[ DOCA PCC Device Algorithm Access ]
Public Variables
- uint64_t algo_desc_addr
-
- uint32_t algo_desc_size
-
- uint32_t algo_id
-
- uint32_t algo_major_version
-
- uint32_t algo_minor_version
-
Variables
- uint64_t doca_pcc_dev_algo_meta_data::algo_desc_addr [inherited]
pointer to description string
- uint32_t doca_pcc_dev_algo_meta_data::algo_desc_size [inherited]
size of description string (null terminated)
- uint32_t doca_pcc_dev_algo_meta_data::algo_id [inherited]
algo unique identifier
- uint32_t doca_pcc_dev_algo_meta_data::algo_major_version [inherited]
algo major version
- uint32_t doca_pcc_dev_algo_meta_data::algo_minor_version [inherited]
algo minor version
[ DOCA PCC Device ]
Public Variables
- uint32_t probe_req
-
- uint32_t probe_type_slot
-
- uint32_t rate
-
- uint32_t rtt_req
-
Variables
- uint32_t doca_pcc_dev_results_t::probe_req [inherited]
probe request bit
- uint32_t doca_pcc_dev_results_t::probe_type_slot [inherited]
probe type slot to indicate which probe to send
- uint32_t doca_pcc_dev_results_t::rate [inherited]
Tx rate of the CC flow
- uint32_t doca_pcc_dev_results_t::rtt_req [inherited]
rtt request bit
[ DOCA PCC Device Notification Point ]
Public Variables
Variables
- uint8_t * doca_pcc_np_dev_response_packet::data [inherited]
data buffer for user to fill
- doca_pcc_np_dev_request_packet * doca_pcc_np_dev_response_packet::in [inherited]
input request packet
- size_t doca_pcc_np_dev_response_packet::size [inherited]
size of data buffer
[ DOCA RDMA ]
gid struct
Public Variables
- uint8_t raw[DOCA_GID_BYTE_LENGTH]
-
Variables
- uint8_t doca_rdma_gid::raw[DOCA_GID_BYTE_LENGTH] [inherited]
The raw value of the GID
[ DOCA RMAX Engine ]
Input stream starts to receive packets right after start and attaching any flow.
Public Variables
- uint32_t elements_count
-
- * memblk_ptr_arr
-
- uint32_t memblk_ptr_arr_len
-
- uint32_t seqn_first
-
- uint64_t ts_first
-
- uint64_t ts_last
-
Variables
- uint32_t doca_rmax_in_stream_result::elements_count [inherited]
Number of packets received
- * doca_rmax_in_stream_result::memblk_ptr_arr [inherited]
Array of pointers to the beginning of the memory block as configured by input stream create step. The offset between packets inside memory block can be queried by doca_rmax_in_stream_get_memblk_stride_size
- uint32_t doca_rmax_in_stream_result::memblk_ptr_arr_len [inherited]
Number of memory blocks placed in memblk_ptr_arr. See doca_rmax_in_stream_get_memblks_count.
- uint32_t doca_rmax_in_stream_result::seqn_first [inherited]
Sequence number of the first packet
- uint64_t doca_rmax_in_stream_result::ts_first [inherited]
Time of arrival of the first packet
- uint64_t doca_rmax_in_stream_result::ts_last [inherited]
Time of arrival of the last packet
[ DOCA RMAX Engine ]
Public Variables
Variables
- int doca_rmax_stream_error::code [inherited]
Raw Rivermax error code
- const char * doca_rmax_stream_error::message [inherited]
Human-readable error
[ DOCA Telemetry Diagnostics ]
The output format when set to DOCA_TELEMETRY_DIAG_OUTPUT_FORMAT_0
Public Variables
- uint32_t reserved
-
- uint32_t sample_id
-
- struct doca_telemetry_diag_data_sample_format_0_value value[]
-
Variables
- uint32_t doca_telemetry_diag_data_sample_format_0::reserved [inherited]
Reserved for future use
- uint32_t doca_telemetry_diag_data_sample_format_0::sample_id [inherited]
The sequence number of the sample
- struct doca_telemetry_diag_data_sample_format_0_valuedoca_telemetry_diag_data_sample_format_0::value[] [inherited]
Array of Diagnostic Data in Format 0
[ DOCA Telemetry Diagnostics ]
Public Variables
- uint64_t data_id
-
- uint64_t data_value
-
- uint32_t timestamp_h
-
- uint32_t timestamp_l
-
Variables
- uint64_t doca_telemetry_diag_data_sample_format_0_value::data_id [inherited]
Data ID
- uint64_t doca_telemetry_diag_data_sample_format_0_value::data_value [inherited]
The value of the data ID
- uint32_t doca_telemetry_diag_data_sample_format_0_value::timestamp_h [inherited]
32 MSB bits of the timestamp of the data sample time (in seconds when using timestamp source DOCA_TELEMETRY_DIAG_TIMESTAMP_SOURCE_RTC, otherwise in nanoseconds)
- uint32_t doca_telemetry_diag_data_sample_format_0_value::timestamp_l [inherited]
32 LSB bits of the timestamp of this data sample time (in nanoseconds)
[ DOCA Telemetry Diagnostics ]
The output format when set to DOCA_TELEMETRY_DIAG_OUTPUT_FORMAT_1
Public Variables
- uint64_t data_value[]
-
- uint32_t earliest_data_timestamp_h
-
- uint32_t earliest_data_timestamp_l
-
- uint32_t latest_data_timestamp_l
-
- uint32_t sample_id
-
Variables
- uint64_t doca_telemetry_diag_data_sample_format_1::data_value[] [inherited]
An array of Diagnostic Data values (64 bit format). The order of the data will be the same as the order of the requested data in doca_telemetry_diag_apply_counters_list_by_id()
- uint32_t doca_telemetry_diag_data_sample_format_1::earliest_data_timestamp_h [inherited]
32 MSB bits of the timestamp of the earliest data item in the sample (in seconds when using timestamp source DOCA_TELEMETRY_DIAG_TIMESTAMP_SOURCE_RTC, otherwise in nanoseconds)
- uint32_t doca_telemetry_diag_data_sample_format_1::earliest_data_timestamp_l [inherited]
32 LSB bits of the timestamp of the earliest data item in the sample (in nanoseconds)
- uint32_t doca_telemetry_diag_data_sample_format_1::latest_data_timestamp_l [inherited]
32 LSB bits of the timestamp of the latest data item in the sample (in nanoseconds). The MSBs should be derived from 'earliest_data_timestamp_h' while considering potential wraparound
- uint32_t doca_telemetry_diag_data_sample_format_1::sample_id [inherited]
The sequence number of the sample
[ DOCA Telemetry Diagnostics ]
The output format when set to DOCA_TELEMETRY_DIAG_OUTPUT_FORMAT_2
Public Variables
- uint32_t data_value[]
-
- uint32_t earliest_data_timestamp_h
-
- uint32_t earliest_data_timestamp_l
-
- uint32_t latest_data_timestamp_l
-
- uint32_t sample_id
-
Variables
- uint32_t doca_telemetry_diag_data_sample_format_2::data_value[] [inherited]
An array of Diagnostic Data values (32 bit format). The order of the data will be the same as the order of the requested data in doca_telemetry_diag_apply_counters_list_by_id()
- uint32_t doca_telemetry_diag_data_sample_format_2::earliest_data_timestamp_h [inherited]
32 MSB bits of the timestamp of the earliest data item in the sample (in seconds when using timestamp source DOCA_TELEMETRY_DIAG_TIMESTAMP_SOURCE_RTC, otherwise in nanoseconds)
- uint32_t doca_telemetry_diag_data_sample_format_2::earliest_data_timestamp_l [inherited]
32 LSB bits of the timestamp of the earliest data item in the sample (in nanoseconds)
- uint32_t doca_telemetry_diag_data_sample_format_2::latest_data_timestamp_l [inherited]
32 LSB bits of the timestamp of the latest data item in the sample (in nanoseconds). The MSBs should be derived from 'earliest_data_timestamp_h' while considering potential wraparound
- uint32_t doca_telemetry_diag_data_sample_format_2::sample_id [inherited]
The sequence number of the sample
[ DOCA telemetry DPA ]
Public Variables
- uint64_t cycles
-
- uint32_t dpa_process_id
-
- uint32_t dpa_thread_id
-
- uint64_t instructions
-
- uint64_t num_executions
-
- uint64_t time
-
Variables
- uint64_t doca_telemetry_dpa_cumul_info_t::cycles [inherited]
Total execution unit cycles the thread used
- uint32_t doca_telemetry_dpa_cumul_info_t::dpa_process_id [inherited]
Global DPA process Id
- uint32_t doca_telemetry_dpa_cumul_info_t::dpa_thread_id [inherited]
Global DPA thread Id
- uint64_t doca_telemetry_dpa_cumul_info_t::instructions [inherited]
Total number of instructions the thread executed
- uint64_t doca_telemetry_dpa_cumul_info_t::num_executions [inherited]
Total number of thread executions
- uint64_t doca_telemetry_dpa_cumul_info_t::time [inherited]
Total time in ticks the thread has been active
[ DOCA telemetry DPA ]
Public Variables
- uint64_t cycles
-
- uint32_t dpa_thread_id
-
- uint16_t eu_id
-
- uint32_t instructions
-
- uint16_t sample_id_in_eu
-
- uint64_t timestamp
-
- enumdoca_telemetry_dpa_event_sample_type type
-
Variables
- uint64_t doca_telemetry_dpa_event_sample_t::cycles [inherited]
Stamp of total Execution Unit cycles
- uint32_t doca_telemetry_dpa_event_sample_t::dpa_thread_id [inherited]
Global DPA thread Id
- uint16_t doca_telemetry_dpa_event_sample_t::eu_id [inherited]
Execution unit id
- uint32_t doca_telemetry_dpa_event_sample_t::instructions [inherited]
Stamp of total number of instructions of this DPA EU
- uint16_t doca_telemetry_dpa_event_sample_t::sample_id_in_eu [inherited]
Running sample id per Execution Unit. A single sample_id is assigned to both schedule in and out samples
- uint64_t doca_telemetry_dpa_event_sample_t::timestamp [inherited]
Timestamp in usec
- enumdoca_telemetry_dpa_event_sample_typedoca_telemetry_dpa_event_sample_t::type [inherited]
Type of event sample
[ DOCA telemetry DPA ]
Public Variables
- uint32_t dpa_process_id
-
- uint32_t num_of_threads
-
- char process_name[DOCA_TELEMETRY_DPA_PROCESS_NAME_SIZE]
-
Variables
- uint32_t doca_telemetry_dpa_process_info_t::dpa_process_id [inherited]
Global DPA process Id
- uint32_t doca_telemetry_dpa_process_info_t::num_of_threads [inherited]
Number of threads in process
- char doca_telemetry_dpa_process_info_t::process_name[DOCA_TELEMETRY_DPA_PROCESS_NAME_SIZE] [inherited]
The name of the process
[ DOCA telemetry DPA ]
Public Variables
- uint32_t dpa_process_id
-
- uint32_t dpa_thread_id
-
- char thread_name[DOCA_TELEMETRY_DPA_THREAD_NAME_SIZE]
-
Variables
- uint32_t doca_telemetry_dpa_thread_info_t::dpa_process_id [inherited]
Global DPA process Id
- uint32_t doca_telemetry_dpa_thread_info_t::dpa_thread_id [inherited]
Global DPA thread Id
- char doca_telemetry_dpa_thread_info_t::thread_name[DOCA_TELEMETRY_DPA_THREAD_NAME_SIZE] [inherited]
The name of the thread
[ DOCA Telemetry pci ]
DPN value to specify the PCI device to query.
mlxlink can be used to determine the values to use. (replace mlx5_0 as required) `mlxlink -d mlx5_0 --port_type PCIE --show_links`
Public Variables
Variables
- uint8_t doca_telemetry_pci_dpn::depth [inherited]
PCI device depth
- uint8_t doca_telemetry_pci_dpn::node [inherited]
PCI device node
- uint8_t doca_telemetry_pci_dpn::pci_index [inherited]
PCI device index
[ DOCA Telemetry pci ]
PCI status information
Public Variables
- uint8_t aux_power_detected
-
- uint16_t bdf0
-
- uint8_t correctable_error_detected
-
- uint8_t fatal_error_detected
-
- uint8_t flit_active
-
- uint8_t flit_sup
-
- uint8_t lane0_physical_position
-
- enumdoca_telemetry_pci_lane_reversal_mode lane_reversal
-
- enumdoca_telemetry_pci_link_speed link_peer_max_speed
-
- enumdoca_telemetry_pci_link_speed link_speed_active
-
- enumdoca_telemetry_pci_link_speed link_speed_enabled
-
- enumdoca_telemetry_pci_link_width link_width_active
-
- enumdoca_telemetry_pci_link_width link_width_enabled
-
- enumdoca_telemetry_pci_data_size max_payload_size
-
- enumdoca_telemetry_pci_data_size max_read_request_size
-
- uint8_t non_fatal_error_detected
-
- uint16_t num_of_pfs
-
- uint16_t num_of_vfs
-
- uint16_t pci_power
-
- enumdoca_telemetry_pci_port_type port_type
-
- uint8_t precode_active
-
- uint8_t precode_sup
-
- enumdoca_telemetry_pci_power_status pwr_status
-
- uint8_t transaction_pending
-
- uint8_t unsupported_request_detected
-
Variables
- uint8_t doca_telemetry_pci_management_info::aux_power_detected [inherited]
1 when aux power has been detected, 0 otherwise
- uint16_t doca_telemetry_pci_management_info::bdf0 [inherited]
Bus Device Function - only for function0
- uint8_t doca_telemetry_pci_management_info::correctable_error_detected [inherited]
1 when a correctable error has been detected, 0 otherwise
- uint8_t doca_telemetry_pci_management_info::fatal_error_detected [inherited]
1 when a fatal error has been detected, 0 otherwise
- uint8_t doca_telemetry_pci_management_info::flit_active [inherited]
1 when flit is active for the current speed, 0 otherwise
- uint8_t doca_telemetry_pci_management_info::flit_sup [inherited]
1 when flit is supported for the current speed, 0 otherwise
- uint8_t doca_telemetry_pci_management_info::lane0_physical_position [inherited]
The physical lane position of logical lane0
- enumdoca_telemetry_pci_lane_reversal_modedoca_telemetry_pci_management_info::lane_reversal [inherited]
Reversal mode of the link, together with lane0_physical_position provide the physical lane
- enumdoca_telemetry_pci_link_speeddoca_telemetry_pci_management_info::link_peer_max_speed [inherited]
Peer Max Link Speed. Only valid when doca_telemetry_pci_cap_management_info_link_peer_max_speed_is_supported() returns DOCA_SUCCESS.
- enumdoca_telemetry_pci_link_speeddoca_telemetry_pci_management_info::link_speed_active [inherited]
Active link speed
- enumdoca_telemetry_pci_link_speeddoca_telemetry_pci_management_info::link_speed_enabled [inherited]
Maximum link speed enabled
- enumdoca_telemetry_pci_link_widthdoca_telemetry_pci_management_info::link_width_active [inherited]
Active link width
- enumdoca_telemetry_pci_link_widthdoca_telemetry_pci_management_info::link_width_enabled [inherited]
Maximum link width enabled
- enumdoca_telemetry_pci_data_sizedoca_telemetry_pci_management_info::max_payload_size [inherited]
Max payload size in bytes
- enumdoca_telemetry_pci_data_sizedoca_telemetry_pci_management_info::max_read_request_size [inherited]
Max read request size in bytes
- uint8_t doca_telemetry_pci_management_info::non_fatal_error_detected [inherited]
1 when a non-fatal error has been detected, 0 otherwise
- uint16_t doca_telemetry_pci_management_info::num_of_pfs [inherited]
Number of Physical Functions (PFs)
- uint16_t doca_telemetry_pci_management_info::num_of_vfs [inherited]
Number of Virtual Functions (for all PFs)
- uint16_t doca_telemetry_pci_management_info::pci_power [inherited]
Power reported by the PCI device. The units are in Watts. 0: Power is unknown. Only valid when doca_telemetry_pci_cap_management_info_power_reporting_is_supported() returns DOCA_SUCCESS.
- enumdoca_telemetry_pci_port_typedoca_telemetry_pci_management_info::port_type [inherited]
Indicates the specific type of this PCI Express Function. Note that different Functions in a multi-Function device can generally be of different types
- uint8_t doca_telemetry_pci_management_info::precode_active [inherited]
1 when precoding is active for the current speed, 0 otherwise
- uint8_t doca_telemetry_pci_management_info::precode_sup [inherited]
1 when precoding is supported for the current speed, 0 otherwise
- enumdoca_telemetry_pci_power_statusdoca_telemetry_pci_management_info::pwr_status [inherited]
Indicates the status of PCI power consumption limitations. Only valid when doca_telemetry_pci_cap_management_info_power_reporting_is_supported() returns DOCA_SUCCESS.
- uint8_t doca_telemetry_pci_management_info::transaction_pending [inherited]
1 when a transaction is pending, 0 otherwise
- uint8_t doca_telemetry_pci_management_info::unsupported_request_detected [inherited]
1 when an unsupported request has been detected, 0 otherwise
[ DOCA Telemetry pci ]
PCI perf counters group 1
Public Variables
- uint32_t crc_error_dllp
-
- uint32_t crc_error_tlp
-
- uint8_t effective_ber_coef
-
- uint8_t effective_ber_magnitude
-
- uint8_t fber_coef
-
- uint8_t fber_magnitude
-
- uint32_t fec_correctable_error_counter
-
- uint32_t fec_uncorrectable_error_counter
-
- uint32_t l0_to_recovery
-
- uint32_t outbound_stalled_reads
-
- uint32_t outbound_stalled_reads_events
-
- uint32_t outbound_stalled_writes
-
- uint32_t outbound_stalled_writes_events
-
- uint32_t rx_errors
-
- uint32_t tx_errors
-
- uint64_t tx_overflow_buffer_marked_pkt
-
- uint64_t tx_overflow_buffer_pkt
-
Variables
- uint32_t doca_telemetry_pci_perf_counters_1::crc_error_dllp [inherited]
Number of transitions to recovery due to identifying CRC DLLP errors.
- uint32_t doca_telemetry_pci_perf_counters_1::crc_error_tlp [inherited]
Number of transitions to recovery due to identifying CRC TLP errors.
- uint8_t doca_telemetry_pci_perf_counters_1::effective_ber_coef [inherited]
Effective_BER = effective_ber_coef*10^(-effective_ber_magnitude)
- uint8_t doca_telemetry_pci_perf_counters_1::effective_ber_magnitude [inherited]
Effective_BER = effective_ber_coef*10^(-effective_ber_magnitude)
- uint8_t doca_telemetry_pci_perf_counters_1::fber_coef [inherited]
FBER = fber_coef*10^(-fber_magnitude). Only valid when doca_telemetry_pci_cap_perf_counters_1_fber_counter_is_supported() returns DOCA_SUCCESS.
- uint8_t doca_telemetry_pci_perf_counters_1::fber_magnitude [inherited]
FBER = fber_coef*10^(-fber_magnitude). Only valid when doca_telemetry_pci_cap_perf_counters_1_fber_counter_is_supported() returns DOCA_SUCCESS.
- uint32_t doca_telemetry_pci_perf_counters_1::fec_correctable_error_counter [inherited]
FEC correctable error counter. Only valid when doca_telemetry_pci_cap_perf_counters_1_fec_error_counters_is_supported() returns DOCA_SUCCESS.
- uint32_t doca_telemetry_pci_perf_counters_1::fec_uncorrectable_error_counter [inherited]
FEC uncorrectable error counter. Only valid when doca_telemetry_pci_cap_perf_counters_1_fec_error_counters_is_supported() returns DOCA_SUCCESS.
- uint32_t doca_telemetry_pci_perf_counters_1::l0_to_recovery [inherited]
total l0 to recovery - this is a sum of all the l0 to recovery specific causes- l0_to_recovery_eieos, l0_to_recovery_ts, l0_to_recovery_framing, l0_to_recovery_retrain.
- uint32_t doca_telemetry_pci_perf_counters_1::outbound_stalled_reads [inherited]
The percentage of time within the last second that the NIC had outbound non-posted read requests but could not perform the operation due to insufficient non-posted credits. Only valid when doca_telemetry_pci_cap_perf_counters_1_outbound_stalled_is_supported() returns DOCA_SUCCESS.
- uint32_t doca_telemetry_pci_perf_counters_1::outbound_stalled_reads_events [inherited]
The number of events where outbound_stalled_reads was above a threshold. Only valid when doca_telemetry_pci_cap_perf_counters_1_outbound_stalled_is_supported() returns DOCA_SUCCESS.
- uint32_t doca_telemetry_pci_perf_counters_1::outbound_stalled_writes [inherited]
The percentage of time within the last second that the NIC had outbound posted writes requests but could not perform the operation due to insufficient posted credits. Only valid when doca_telemetry_pci_cap_perf_counters_1_outbound_stalled_is_supported() returns DOCA_SUCCESS.
- uint32_t doca_telemetry_pci_perf_counters_1::outbound_stalled_writes_events [inherited]
The number of events where outbound_stalled_writes was above a threshold. Only valid when doca_telemetry_pci_cap_perf_counters_1_outbound_stalled_is_supported() returns DOCA_SUCCESS.
- uint32_t doca_telemetry_pci_perf_counters_1::rx_errors [inherited]
Number of transitions to recovery due to Framing errors and CRC (dlp and tlp) errors.
- uint32_t doca_telemetry_pci_perf_counters_1::tx_errors [inherited]
Number of transitions to recovery due to EIEOS and TS errors.
- uint64_t doca_telemetry_pci_perf_counters_1::tx_overflow_buffer_marked_pkt [inherited]
The number of packets marked due to lack of PCIe buffers or receive path from NIC port toward the hosts. Only valid when doca_telemetry_pci_cap_perf_counters_1_tx_overflow_is_supported() returns DOCA_SUCCESS.
- uint64_t doca_telemetry_pci_perf_counters_1::tx_overflow_buffer_pkt [inherited]
The number of packets dropped due to lack of PCIe buffers or receive path from NIC port toward the hosts. Only valid when doca_telemetry_pci_cap_perf_counters_1_tx_overflow_is_supported() returns DOCA_SUCCESS.
[ DOCA UROM (Unified Resource and Offload Manager) DOCA UROM Domains ]
Public Variables
- doca_urom_domain_allgather_cb_t allgather
-
- void * coll_info
-
- uint32_t n_oob_indexes
-
- uint32_t oob_index
-
- doca_urom_domain_req_free_cb_t req_free
-
- doca_urom_domain_req_test_cb_t req_test
-
Variables
- doca_urom_domain_allgather_cb_tdoca_urom_domain_oob_coll::allgather [inherited]
Non-blocking Allgather callback
- void * doca_urom_domain_oob_coll::coll_info [inherited]
Context or meta data required by the OOB collective
- uint32_t doca_urom_domain_oob_coll::n_oob_indexes [inherited]
Number of endpoints participating in the oob operation (e.g., number of client processes representing a domain workers)
- uint32_t doca_urom_domain_oob_coll::oob_index [inherited]
Integer value that represents the position of the calling processes in the given oob op: the data specified by "src_buf" will be placed at the offset "oob_index*size" in the "recv_buf". oob_index must be unique at every calling process and should be in the range [0:n_oob_indexes).
- doca_urom_domain_req_free_cb_tdoca_urom_domain_oob_coll::req_free [inherited]
Request free callback
- doca_urom_domain_req_test_cb_tdoca_urom_domain_oob_coll::req_test [inherited]
Request test callback
[ DOCA UROM Plugins ]
UROM plugin info structure
Public Variables
- uint64_t id
-
- char plugin_name[DOCA_UROM_PLUGIN_NAME_MAX_LEN]
-
- uint64_t version
-
Variables
- uint64_t doca_urom_service_plugin_info::id [inherited]
Unique ID to send commands to the plugin
- char doca_urom_service_plugin_info::plugin_name[DOCA_UROM_PLUGIN_NAME_MAX_LEN] [inherited]
The .so plugin file name, without ".so"
- uint64_t doca_urom_service_plugin_info::version [inherited]
Plugin version
Public Variables
Variables
- uint32_t fuse_access_in::mask [inherited]
mask
- uint32_t fuse_access_in::padding [inherited]
padding
Public Variables
- uint64_t atime
- atime
- uint32_t atimensec
- atimensec
- uint32_t blksize
- blksize
- uint64_t blocks
- blocks
- uint64_t ctime
- ctime
- uint32_t ctimensec
- ctimensec
- uint32_t flags
- flags
- uint32_t gid
- gid
- uint64_t ino
- ino
- uint32_t mode
- mode
- uint64_t mtime
- mtime
- uint32_t mtimensec
- mtimensec
- uint32_t nlink
- nlink
- uint32_t rdev
- rdev
- uint64_t size
- size
- uint32_t uid
- uid
Variables
- uint64_t fuse_attr::atime [inherited]
atime
- uint32_t fuse_attr::atimensec [inherited]
atimensec
- uint32_t fuse_attr::blksize [inherited]
blksize
- uint64_t fuse_attr::blocks [inherited]
blocks
- uint64_t fuse_attr::ctime [inherited]
ctime
- uint32_t fuse_attr::ctimensec [inherited]
ctimensec
- uint32_t fuse_attr::flags [inherited]
flags
- uint32_t fuse_attr::gid [inherited]
gid
- uint64_t fuse_attr::ino [inherited]
ino
- uint32_t fuse_attr::mode [inherited]
mode
- uint64_t fuse_attr::mtime [inherited]
mtime
- uint32_t fuse_attr::mtimensec [inherited]
mtimensec
- uint32_t fuse_attr::nlink [inherited]
nlink
- uint32_t fuse_attr::rdev [inherited]
rdev
- uint64_t fuse_attr::size [inherited]
size
- uint32_t fuse_attr::uid [inherited]
uid
Public Variables
- struct fuse_attr attr
- attr
- uint64_t attr_valid
- Cache timeout for the attributes.
- uint32_t attr_valid_nsec
- attr_valid_nsec
- uint32_t dummy
- dummy
Variables
- struct fuse_attrfuse_attr_out::attr [inherited]
attr
- uint64_t fuse_attr_out::attr_valid [inherited]
Cache timeout for the attributes.
- uint32_t fuse_attr_out::attr_valid_nsec [inherited]
attr_valid_nsec
- uint32_t fuse_attr_out::dummy [inherited]
dummy
Public Variables
Variables
- int32_t fuse_backing_map::fd [inherited]
fd
- uint32_t fuse_backing_map::flags [inherited]
flags
- uint64_t fuse_backing_map::padding [inherited]
padding
Public Variables
Variables
- uint32_t fuse_batch_forget_in::count [inherited]
count
- uint32_t fuse_batch_forget_in::dummy [inherited]
dummy
Public Variables
Variables
- uint64_t fuse_bmap_in::block [inherited]
block
- uint32_t fuse_bmap_in::blocksize [inherited]
blocksize
- uint32_t fuse_bmap_in::padding [inherited]
padding
Public Variables
- uint64_t block
- block
Variables
- uint64_t fuse_bmap_out::block [inherited]
block
Public Variables
- uint64_t fh_in
- fh_in
- uint64_t fh_out
- fh_out
- uint64_t flags
- flags
- uint64_t len
- len
- uint64_t nodeid_out
- nodeid_out
- uint64_t off_in
- off_in
- uint64_t off_out
- off_out
Variables
- uint64_t fuse_copy_file_range_in::fh_in [inherited]
fh_in
- uint64_t fuse_copy_file_range_in::fh_out [inherited]
fh_out
- uint64_t fuse_copy_file_range_in::flags [inherited]
flags
- uint64_t fuse_copy_file_range_in::len [inherited]
len
- uint64_t fuse_copy_file_range_in::nodeid_out [inherited]
nodeid_out
- uint64_t fuse_copy_file_range_in::off_in [inherited]
off_in
- uint64_t fuse_copy_file_range_in::off_out [inherited]
off_out
Public Variables
- uint32_t flags
- flags
- uint32_t mode
- mode
- uint32_t open_flags
- FUSE_OPEN_...
- uint32_t umask
- umask
Variables
- uint32_t fuse_create_in::flags [inherited]
flags
- uint32_t fuse_create_in::mode [inherited]
mode
- uint32_t fuse_create_in::open_flags [inherited]
FUSE_OPEN_...
- uint32_t fuse_create_in::umask [inherited]
umask
Public Variables
Variables
- uint64_t fuse_dirent::ino [inherited]
ino
- char fuse_dirent::name[] [inherited]
name
- uint32_t fuse_dirent::namelen [inherited]
namelen
- uint64_t fuse_dirent::off [inherited]
off
- uint32_t fuse_dirent::type [inherited]
type
Public Variables
- struct fuse_dirent dirent
- dirent
- struct fuse_entry_out entry_out
- entry_out
Variables
- struct fuse_direntfuse_direntplus::dirent [inherited]
dirent
- struct fuse_entry_outfuse_direntplus::entry_out [inherited]
entry_out
Public Variables
- struct fuse_attr attr
- attr
- uint64_t attr_valid
- Cache timeout for the attributes.
- uint32_t attr_valid_nsec
- attr_valid_nsec
- uint64_t entry_valid
- Cache timeout for the name.
- uint32_t entry_valid_nsec
- entry_valid_nsec
- uint64_t generation
- Inode generation: nodeid:gen must be unique for the fs's lifetime.
- uint64_t nodeid
- Inode ID.
Variables
- struct fuse_attrfuse_entry_out::attr [inherited]
attr
- uint64_t fuse_entry_out::attr_valid [inherited]
Cache timeout for the attributes.
- uint32_t fuse_entry_out::attr_valid_nsec [inherited]
attr_valid_nsec
- uint64_t fuse_entry_out::entry_valid [inherited]
Cache timeout for the name.
- uint32_t fuse_entry_out::entry_valid_nsec [inherited]
entry_valid_nsec
- uint64_t fuse_entry_out::generation [inherited]
Inode generation: nodeid:gen must be unique for the fs's lifetime.
- uint64_t fuse_entry_out::nodeid [inherited]
Inode ID.
struct fuse_ext_header - extension header
This is made compatible with fuse_secctx_header by using type values > FUSE_MAX_NR_SECCTX
Public Variables
Variables
- uint32_t fuse_ext_header::size [inherited]
size
- uint32_t fuse_ext_header::type [inherited]
type
Public Variables
- uint64_t fh
- fh
- uint64_t length
- length
- uint32_t mode
- mode
- uint64_t offset
- offset
- uint32_t padding
- padding
Variables
- uint64_t fuse_fallocate_in::fh [inherited]
fh
- uint64_t fuse_fallocate_in::length [inherited]
length
- uint32_t fuse_fallocate_in::mode [inherited]
mode
- uint64_t fuse_fallocate_in::offset [inherited]
offset
- uint32_t fuse_fallocate_in::padding [inherited]
padding
Public Variables
Variables
- uint64_t fuse_file_lock::end [inherited]
end
- uint32_t fuse_file_lock::pid [inherited]
tgid
- uint64_t fuse_file_lock::start [inherited]
start
- uint32_t fuse_file_lock::type [inherited]
type
Public Variables
- uint64_t fh
- fh
- uint64_t lock_owner
- lock_owner
- uint32_t padding
- padding
- uint32_t unused
- unused
Variables
- uint64_t fuse_flush_in::fh [inherited]
fh
- uint64_t fuse_flush_in::lock_owner [inherited]
lock_owner
- uint32_t fuse_flush_in::padding [inherited]
padding
- uint32_t fuse_flush_in::unused [inherited]
unused
Public Variables
- uint64_t nlookup
- nlookup
Variables
- uint64_t fuse_forget_in::nlookup [inherited]
nlookup
Public Variables
- uint64_t fh
- fh
- uint32_t fsync_flags
- fsync_flags
- uint32_t padding
- padding
Variables
- uint64_t fuse_fsync_in::fh [inherited]
fh
- uint32_t fuse_fsync_in::fsync_flags [inherited]
fsync_flags
- uint32_t fuse_fsync_in::padding [inherited]
padding
Public Variables
- uint32_t dummy
- dummy
- uint64_t fh
- fh
- uint32_t getattr_flags
- getattr_flags
Variables
- uint32_t fuse_getattr_in::dummy [inherited]
dummy
- uint64_t fuse_getattr_in::fh [inherited]
fh
- uint32_t fuse_getattr_in::getattr_flags [inherited]
getattr_flags
Public Variables
Variables
- uint32_t fuse_getxattr_in::padding [inherited]
padding
- uint32_t fuse_getxattr_in::size [inherited]
size
Public Variables
Variables
- uint32_t fuse_getxattr_out::padding [inherited]
padding
- uint32_t fuse_getxattr_out::size [inherited]
size
Public Variables
- uint32_t gid
- gid
- uint32_t len
- len
- uint64_t nodeid
- nodeid
- uint32_t opcode
- opcode
- uint16_t padding
- padding
- uint32_t pid
- pid
- uint16_t total_extlen
- length of extensions in 8byte units
- uint32_t uid
- uid
- uint64_t unique
- unique
Variables
- uint32_t fuse_in_header::gid [inherited]
gid
- uint32_t fuse_in_header::len [inherited]
len
- uint64_t fuse_in_header::nodeid [inherited]
nodeid
- uint32_t fuse_in_header::opcode [inherited]
opcode
- uint16_t fuse_in_header::padding [inherited]
padding
- uint32_t fuse_in_header::pid [inherited]
pid
- uint16_t fuse_in_header::total_extlen [inherited]
length of extensions in 8byte units
- uint32_t fuse_in_header::uid [inherited]
uid
- uint64_t fuse_in_header::unique [inherited]
unique
Public Variables
- uint32_t flags
- flags
- uint32_t flags2
- flags2
- uint32_t major
- major
- uint32_t max_readahead
- max_readahead
- uint32_t minor
- minor
- uint32_t unused[11]
- unused
Variables
- uint32_t fuse_init_in::flags [inherited]
flags
- uint32_t fuse_init_in::flags2 [inherited]
flags2
- uint32_t fuse_init_in::major [inherited]
major
- uint32_t fuse_init_in::max_readahead [inherited]
max_readahead
- uint32_t fuse_init_in::minor [inherited]
minor
- uint32_t fuse_init_in::unused[11] [inherited]
unused
Public Variables
- uint16_t congestion_threshold
- congestion_threshold
- uint32_t flags
- flags
- uint32_t flags2
- flags2
- uint32_t major
- major
- uint16_t map_alignment
- map_alignment
- uint16_t max_background
- max_background
- uint16_t max_pages
- max_pages
- uint32_t max_readahead
- max_readahead
- uint32_t max_stack_depth
- max_stack_depth
- uint32_t max_write
- max_write
- uint32_t minor
- minor
- uint16_t request_timeout
- request_timeout
- uint32_t time_gran
- time_gran
- uint16_t unused[11]
- unused
Variables
- uint16_t fuse_init_out::congestion_threshold [inherited]
congestion_threshold
- uint32_t fuse_init_out::flags [inherited]
flags
- uint32_t fuse_init_out::flags2 [inherited]
flags2
- uint32_t fuse_init_out::major [inherited]
major
- uint16_t fuse_init_out::map_alignment [inherited]
map_alignment
- uint16_t fuse_init_out::max_background [inherited]
max_background
- uint16_t fuse_init_out::max_pages [inherited]
max_pages
- uint32_t fuse_init_out::max_readahead [inherited]
max_readahead
- uint32_t fuse_init_out::max_stack_depth [inherited]
max_stack_depth
- uint32_t fuse_init_out::max_write [inherited]
max_write
- uint32_t fuse_init_out::minor [inherited]
minor
- uint16_t fuse_init_out::request_timeout [inherited]
request_timeout
- uint32_t fuse_init_out::time_gran [inherited]
time_gran
- uint16_t fuse_init_out::unused[11] [inherited]
unused
Public Variables
- uint64_t unique
- *<
Variables
- uint64_t fuse_interrupt_in::unique [inherited]
*< Number of lookups to forget.
Public Variables
- uint64_t arg
- arg
- uint32_t cmd
- cmd
- uint64_t fh
- fh
- uint32_t flags
- flags
- uint32_t in_size
- in_size
- uint32_t out_size
- out_size
Variables
- uint64_t fuse_ioctl_in::arg [inherited]
arg
- uint32_t fuse_ioctl_in::cmd [inherited]
cmd
- uint64_t fuse_ioctl_in::fh [inherited]
fh
- uint32_t fuse_ioctl_in::flags [inherited]
flags
- uint32_t fuse_ioctl_in::in_size [inherited]
in_size
- uint32_t fuse_ioctl_in::out_size [inherited]
out_size
Public Variables
Variables
- uint64_t fuse_ioctl_iovec::base [inherited]
base
- uint64_t fuse_ioctl_iovec::len [inherited]
len
Public Variables
Variables
- uint32_t fuse_ioctl_out::flags [inherited]
flags
- uint32_t fuse_ioctl_out::in_iovs [inherited]
in_iovs
- uint32_t fuse_ioctl_out::out_iovs [inherited]
out_iovs
- int32_t fuse_ioctl_out::result [inherited]
result
Public Variables
- uint64_t bavail
- bavail
- uint64_t bfree
- bfree
- uint64_t blocks
- blocks
- uint32_t bsize
- bsize
- uint64_t ffree
- ffree
- uint64_t files
- files
- uint32_t frsize
- frsize
- uint32_t namelen
- namelen
- uint32_t padding
- padding
- uint32_t spare[6]
- spare
Variables
- uint64_t fuse_kstatfs::bavail [inherited]
bavail
- uint64_t fuse_kstatfs::bfree [inherited]
bfree
- uint64_t fuse_kstatfs::blocks [inherited]
blocks
- uint32_t fuse_kstatfs::bsize [inherited]
bsize
- uint64_t fuse_kstatfs::ffree [inherited]
ffree
- uint64_t fuse_kstatfs::files [inherited]
files
- uint32_t fuse_kstatfs::frsize [inherited]
frsize
- uint32_t fuse_kstatfs::namelen [inherited]
namelen
- uint32_t fuse_kstatfs::padding [inherited]
padding
- uint32_t fuse_kstatfs::spare[6] [inherited]
spare
Public Variables
- uint64_t oldnodeid
- oldnodeid
Variables
- uint64_t fuse_link_in::oldnodeid [inherited]
oldnodeid
Public Variables
- uint64_t fh
- fh
- struct fuse_file_lock lk
- lk
- uint32_t lk_flags
- lk_flags
- uint64_t owner
- owner
- uint32_t padding
- padding
Variables
- uint64_t fuse_lk_in::fh [inherited]
fh
- struct fuse_file_lockfuse_lk_in::lk [inherited]
lk
- uint32_t fuse_lk_in::lk_flags [inherited]
lk_flags
- uint64_t fuse_lk_in::owner [inherited]
owner
- uint32_t fuse_lk_in::padding [inherited]
padding
Public Variables
- struct fuse_file_lock lk
- lk
Variables
- struct fuse_file_lockfuse_lk_out::lk [inherited]
lk