4. Data Fields
Here is a list of all documented struct and union fields with links to the struct/union documentation for each field:
_
- __reserved
- fuse_sx_time
- __spare0
- fuse_statx
- __spare2
- fuse_statx
A
- a
- doca_flow_match_condition
- ack_num
- doca_flow_header_tcp
- action_handle
- doca_flow_ct_actions
- action_idx
- doca_flow_ct_actions
- action_type
- doca_flow_crypto_action
- doca_flow_crypto_encap_action
- addr
- doca_dpa_dev_verbs_sge
- doca_gpu_dev_verbs_addr
- doca_gather_list
- urom_plugin_iface
- doca_dpa_dev_buf
- addr_lookup
- urom_domain_lookups_iface
- aging_conn_id
- doca_flow_ct_aging_conn_event
- doca_flow_ct_aging_conn_update_info
- aging_init_cb
- doca_flow_ct_aging_ops
- aging_sec
- doca_flow_monitor
- aging_shutdown_cb
- doca_flow_ct_aging_ops
- aging_timer_cb
- doca_flow_ct_aging_ops
- alg
- doca_flow_resource_meter_cfg
- algo_desc_addr
- doca_pcc_dev_algo_meta_data
- algo_desc_size
- doca_pcc_dev_algo_meta_data
- algo_id
- doca_pcc_dev_algo_meta_data
- algo_major_version
- doca_pcc_dev_algo_meta_data
- algo_minor_version
- doca_pcc_dev_algo_meta_data
- algorithm
- doca_flow_fwd
- allgather
- doca_urom_domain_oob_coll
- app
- doca_gpu_dev_verbs_cqe64_inline
- app_info
- doca_gpu_dev_verbs_cqe64_inline
- app_op
- doca_gpu_dev_verbs_cqe64_inline
- arg
- fuse_ioctl_in
- atime
- fuse_statx
- fuse_setattr_in
- fuse_attr
- atimensec
- fuse_setattr_in
- fuse_attr
- attr
- fuse_attr_out
- fuse_entry_out
- attr_valid
- fuse_attr_out
- fuse_statx_out
- fuse_entry_out
- attr_valid_nsec
- fuse_entry_out
- fuse_attr_out
- fuse_statx_out
- attributes
- fuse_statx
- attributes_mask
- fuse_statx
- aux_power_detected
- doca_telemetry_pci_management_info
B
- b
- doca_flow_match_condition
- backing_id
- fuse_open_out
- base
- fuse_ioctl_iovec
- bavail
- fuse_kstatfs
- bdf0
- doca_telemetry_pci_management_info
- bfree
- fuse_kstatfs
- bit_offset
- doca_flow_desc_field
- blksize
- fuse_attr
- fuse_statx
- block
- fuse_bmap_in
- fuse_bmap_out
- blocks
- fuse_attr
- fuse_statx
- fuse_kstatfs
- blocksize
- fuse_bmap_in
- bsize
- fuse_kstatfs
- bth
- doca_flow_header_roce_v2
- btime
- fuse_statx
- bufs
- doca_dpa_dev_buf_arr
- byte_cnt
- doca_gpu_dev_verbs_cqe64_inline
C
- cbs
- doca_flow_resource_meter_cfg
- doca_flow_monitor
- child
- fuse_notify_deleteout
- cir
- doca_flow_resource_meter_cfg
- doca_flow_monitor
- class_id
- doca_flow_geneve_option
- close
- urom_plugin_iface
- cmd
- fuse_ioctl_in
- code
- doca_flow_header_icmp
- doca_rmax_stream_error
- coll_info
- doca_urom_domain_oob_coll
- color_mode
- doca_flow_resource_meter_cfg
- commit_id
- fuse_uring_ent_in_out
- fuse_uring_cmd_req
- congestion_threshold
- fuse_init_out
- conn
- doca_flow_ct_aging_conn_event
- conn_info
- doca_flow_ct_aging_conn_update_info
- conn_sync_cb
- doca_flow_ct_aging_ops
- conn_version
- doca_flow_ct_aging_conn
- const_cflags_always_be
- doca_gpu_eth_txq
- const_cflags_first_err_be
- doca_gpu_eth_txq
- const_wait_be
- doca_gpu_eth_txq
- const_wait_wqe_op_be
- doca_gpu_eth_txq
- correctable_error_detected
- doca_telemetry_pci_management_info
- count
- fuse_batch_forget_in
- fuse_removemapping_in
- counter
- doca_clock_timespec_t
- counter_type
- doca_flow_monitor
- cq_db_rec
- doca_gpu_eth_txq
- doca_gpu_eth_mcst_qp
- doca_gpu_eth_rxq
- cq_lock
- doca_gpu_eth_txq
- cq_num
- doca_gpu_dev_verbs_cq
- cq_rq
- doca_gpu_dev_verbs_qp
- cq_rsvd_index
- doca_gpu_eth_txq
- cq_sq
- doca_gpu_dev_verbs_qp
- cqe_addr
- doca_gpu_eth_txq
- doca_gpu_eth_mcst_qp
- doca_gpu_eth_rxq
- cqe_ci
- doca_gpu_dev_verbs_cq
- doca_gpu_eth_txq
- doca_gpu_eth_mcst_qp
- doca_gpu_eth_rxq
- cqe_daddr
- doca_gpu_dev_verbs_cq
- cqe_mask
- doca_gpu_eth_txq
- doca_gpu_eth_mcst_qp
- doca_gpu_eth_rxq
- doca_gpu_dev_verbs_cq
- cqe_num
- doca_gpu_eth_txq
- doca_gpu_eth_mcst_qp
- doca_gpu_dev_verbs_cq
- doca_gpu_eth_rxq
- cqe_rsvd
- doca_gpu_dev_verbs_cq
- cqe_size
- doca_gpu_dev_verbs_cq
- crc_error_dllp
- doca_telemetry_pci_perf_counters_1
- crc_error_tlp
- doca_telemetry_pci_perf_counters_1
- crypto
- doca_flow_actions
- doca_flow_crypto
- crypto_encap
- doca_flow_actions
- doca_flow_crypto
- crypto_id
- doca_flow_crypto_action
- ctime
- fuse_setattr_in
- fuse_attr
- fuse_statx
- ctimensec
- fuse_attr
- fuse_setattr_in
- ctr_id
- doca_flow_ct_aging_counter
- doca_flow_ct_aging_counter_state
- ctr_origin
- doca_flow_ct_aging_conn
- ctr_origin_id
- doca_flow_ct_aging_conn_update_info
- ctr_reply
- doca_flow_ct_aging_conn
- ctr_reply_id
- doca_flow_ct_aging_conn_update_info
- ctr_shared
- doca_flow_ct_aging_conn
- current_sn
- doca_flow_resource_query
- cycles
- doca_telemetry_dpa_event_sample_t
- doca_telemetry_dpa_cumul_info_t
D
- data
- doca_flow_geneve_option
- doca_pcc_np_dev_response_packet
- data_id
- doca_telemetry_diag_data_sample_format_0_value
- data_mask
- doca_flow_parser_geneve_opt_cfg
- data_offset
- doca_flow_header_tcp
- data_size
- doca_flow_crypto_encap_action
- data_value
- doca_telemetry_diag_data_sample_format_1
- doca_telemetry_diag_data_sample_format_2
- doca_telemetry_diag_data_sample_format_0_value
- dbrec
- doca_gpu_dev_verbs_cq
- decap_cfg
- doca_flow_actions
- decap_type
- doca_flow_actions
- depth
- doca_telemetry_pci_dpn
- desc_array
- doca_flow_action_descs
- dest_id
- urom_worker_notif_desc
- urom_worker_cmd_desc
- dest_qp
- doca_flow_header_ib_bth
- dev
- doca_argp_device_ctx
- dev_ctx
- doca_argp_device_rep_ctx
- dev_major
- fuse_statx
- cuse_init_out
- dev_minor
- fuse_statx
- cuse_init_out
- dev_rep
- doca_argp_device_rep_ctx
- devargs
- doca_argp_device_ctx
- dirent
- fuse_direntplus
- DOCA_STRUCT_START
- urom_plugin_iface
- domain_iface
- urom_worker_ctx
- dpa_process_id
- doca_telemetry_dpa_cumul_info_t
- doca_telemetry_dpa_process_info_t
- doca_telemetry_dpa_thread_info_t
- dpa_thread_id
- doca_telemetry_dpa_thread_info_t
- doca_telemetry_dpa_cumul_info_t
- doca_telemetry_dpa_event_sample_t
- dscp_ecn
- doca_flow_header_ip4
- dst_ip
- doca_flow_ct_match4
- doca_flow_ct_ip6
- doca_flow_ct_match6
- doca_flow_header_ip4
- doca_flow_ct_ip4
- doca_flow_header_ip6
- dst_mac
- doca_flow_header_eth
- dst_port
- doca_flow_header_l4_port
- dummy
- fuse_getattr_in
- fuse_attr_out
- fuse_batch_forget_in
- dummy1
- fuse_notify_retrieve_in
- dummy2
- fuse_notify_retrieve_in
- dummy3
- fuse_notify_retrieve_in
- dummy4
- fuse_notify_retrieve_in
E
- earliest_data_timestamp_h
- doca_telemetry_diag_data_sample_format_1
- doca_telemetry_diag_data_sample_format_2
- earliest_data_timestamp_l
- doca_telemetry_diag_data_sample_format_2
- doca_telemetry_diag_data_sample_format_1
- ebs
- doca_flow_resource_meter_cfg
- effective_ber_coef
- doca_telemetry_pci_perf_counters_1
- effective_ber_magnitude
- doca_telemetry_pci_perf_counters_1
- eir
- doca_flow_resource_meter_cfg
- elements
- doca_flow_ordered_list
- elements_count
- doca_rmax_in_stream_result
- enable_l3_cs_offload
- doca_gpu_eth_txq
- enable_l4_cs_offload
- doca_gpu_eth_txq
- encap
- doca_flow_resource_encap_cfg
- encap_cfg
- doca_flow_actions
- encap_data
- doca_flow_crypto_encap_action
- encap_type
- doca_flow_actions
- end
- fuse_file_lock
- entry
- urom_worker_notif_desc
- urom_worker_cmd_desc
- entry_out
- fuse_direntplus
- entry_valid
- fuse_entry_out
- entry_valid_nsec
- fuse_entry_out
- error
- fuse_out_header
- esn_en
- doca_flow_resource_ipsec_sa_cfg
- esp_sn
- doca_flow_tun
- esp_spi
- doca_flow_tun
- eth
- doca_flow_header_format
- doca_flow_resource_decap_cfg
- eth_type
- doca_flow_push_vlan_action
- eth_vlan
- doca_flow_resource_decap_cfg
- doca_flow_header_format
- eu_id
- doca_telemetry_dpa_event_sample_t
- events
- fuse_poll_in
F
- fatal_error_detected
- doca_telemetry_pci_management_info
- fber_coef
- doca_telemetry_pci_perf_counters_1
- fber_magnitude
- doca_telemetry_pci_perf_counters_1
- fd
- fuse_backing_map
- fec_correctable_error_counter
- doca_telemetry_pci_perf_counters_1
- fec_uncorrectable_error_counter
- doca_telemetry_pci_perf_counters_1
- ffree
- fuse_kstatfs
- fh
- fuse_getattr_in
- fuse_fsync_in
- fuse_lk_in
- fuse_statx_in
- fuse_ioctl_in
- fuse_poll_in
- fuse_setattr_in
- fuse_fallocate_in
- fuse_lseek_in
- fuse_open_out
- fuse_setupmapping_in
- fuse_release_in
- fuse_flush_in
- fuse_read_in
- fuse_write_in
- fh_in
- fuse_copy_file_range_in
- fh_out
- fuse_copy_file_range_in
- field_string
- doca_flow_desc_field
- files
- fuse_kstatfs
- flags
- fuse_release_in
- fuse_read_in
- fuse_write_in
- fuse_setxattr_in
- fuse_init_in
- fuse_init_out
- fuse_create_in
- fuse_open_in
- fuse_rename2_in
- cuse_init_in
- fuse_ioctl_in
- fuse_ioctl_out
- fuse_poll_in
- fuse_uring_ent_in_out
- doca_flow_header_tcp
- fuse_setupmapping_in
- cuse_init_out
- fuse_uring_cmd_req
- fuse_copy_file_range_in
- fuse_attr
- fuse_notify_inval_entry_out
- fuse_statx_out
- fuse_backing_map
- flags0
- doca_flow_header_ib_bth
- flags1
- doca_flow_header_ib_bth
- flags2
- fuse_init_out
- fuse_init_in
- flags_fragment_offset
- doca_flow_header_ip4
- flit_active
- doca_telemetry_pci_management_info
- flit_sup
- doca_telemetry_pci_management_info
- flow
- doca_flow_ct_meta
- flow_label
- doca_flow_header_ip6
- fm_ce_se
- doca_gpu_dev_verbs_wqe_ctrl_seg
- foffset
- fuse_setupmapping_in
- frsize
- fuse_kstatfs
- fsync_flags
- fuse_fsync_in
G
- generation
- fuse_entry_out
- geneve
- doca_flow_tun
- geneve_options
- doca_flow_tun
- getattr_flags
- fuse_getattr_in
- fuse_statx_in
- gid
- fuse_setattr_in
- fuse_in_header
- fuse_attr
- fuse_statx
- gre_key
- doca_flow_tun
- groups
- fuse_supp_groups
- gtp_ext_psc_qfi
- doca_flow_tun
- gtp_next_ext_hdr_type
- doca_flow_tun
- gtp_teid
- doca_flow_tun
H
- has_crypto_encap
- doca_flow_actions
- doca_flow_crypto
- has_push
- doca_flow_actions
- hash_pipe
- doca_flow_fwd
- hdrextlen
- doca_flow_header_psp
- hop_limit
- doca_flow_header_ip6
- hw_err_synd
- mlx5_err_cqe_ex
- hw_synd_type
- mlx5_err_cqe_ex
I
- icmp
- doca_flow_header_format
- icv_len
- doca_flow_resource_ipsec_sa_cfg
- icv_size
- doca_flow_crypto_encap_action
- id
- doca_urom_service_plugin_info
- ident
- doca_flow_header_icmp
- identification
- doca_flow_header_ip4
- idx
- doca_flow_ordered_list
- doca_flow_fwd
- iface
- urom_worker_ctx
- imm
- doca_gpu_dev_verbs_wqe_ctrl_seg
- imm_inval_pkey
- doca_gpu_dev_verbs_cqe64_inline
- implicit_iv
- doca_flow_resource_ipsec_sa_cfg
- in
- doca_pcc_np_dev_response_packet
- in_iovs
- fuse_ioctl_out
- in_out
- fuse_uring_req_header
- in_size
- fuse_ioctl_in
- inl_data
- doca_gpu_dev_verbs_cqe64_inline
- inner
- doca_flow_match
- inner_flags
- doca_flow_resource_rss_cfg
- inner_ip4_checksum_ok
- doca_flow_parser_meta
- inner_ip_fragmented
- doca_flow_parser_meta
- inner_l2_type
- doca_flow_parser_meta
- inner_l3_ok
- doca_flow_parser_meta
- inner_l3_type
- doca_flow_parser_meta
- inner_l4_checksum_ok
- doca_flow_parser_meta
- inner_l4_ok
- doca_flow_parser_meta
- inner_l4_type
- doca_flow_parser_meta
- ino
- fuse_notify_inval_inode_out
- fuse_attr
- fuse_statx
- fuse_dirent
- instructions
- doca_telemetry_dpa_cumul_info_t
- doca_telemetry_dpa_event_sample_t
- inuse
- doca_flow_ct_aging_counter_state
- ip4
- doca_flow_ct_actions
- doca_flow_header_format
- doca_flow_entropy_format
- ip6
- doca_flow_ct_actions
- doca_flow_header_format
- doca_flow_entropy_format
- ipsec_ar_syndrome
- doca_flow_parser_meta
- ipsec_syndrome
- doca_flow_parser_meta
- ipv4
- doca_flow_ct_match
- ipv4_addr
- doca_flow_ip_addr
- ipv6
- doca_flow_ct_match
- ipv6_addr
- doca_flow_ip_addr
- is_l2
- doca_flow_resource_encap_cfg
- doca_flow_resource_decap_cfg
- is_tcp
- doca_flow_ct_aging_conn
- is_transport
- doca_flow_entropy_format
- iv
- doca_flow_header_psp
K
- key
- doca_flow_crypto_key_cfg
- doca_gpu_dev_verbs_addr
- key_cfg
- doca_flow_resource_ipsec_sa_cfg
- doca_flow_resource_psp_cfg
- key_present
- doca_flow_tun
- key_type
- doca_flow_crypto_key_cfg
- kh
- fuse_notify_poll_wakeup_out
- fuse_poll_in
L
- l0_to_recovery
- doca_telemetry_pci_perf_counters_1
- l2_valid_headers
- doca_flow_header_format
- doca_flow_resource_decap_cfg
- l3_type
- doca_flow_header_format
- doca_flow_entropy_format
- l4_port
- doca_flow_ct_match6
- doca_flow_header_udp
- doca_flow_header_tcp
- doca_flow_ct_actions
- doca_flow_ct_match4
- l4_type_ext
- doca_flow_header_format
- label
- doca_flow_header_mpls
- lane0_physical_position
- doca_telemetry_pci_management_info
- lane_reversal
- doca_telemetry_pci_management_info
- last_dump_wqe_idx
- doca_gpu_dev_verbs_qp
- last_get_wqe_idx
- doca_gpu_dev_verbs_qp
- last_hit_s
- doca_flow_ct_aging_counter
- last_recv_wqe_idx
- doca_gpu_dev_verbs_qp
- latest_data_timestamp_l
- doca_telemetry_diag_data_sample_format_1
- doca_telemetry_diag_data_sample_format_2
- len
- fuse_ioctl_iovec
- urom_worker_notify
- fuse_in_header
- fuse_out_header
- fuse_notify_inval_inode_out
- fuse_copy_file_range_in
- fuse_setupmapping_in
- fuse_removemapping_one
- doca_dpa_dev_buf
- doca_gather_list
- urom_worker_cmd
- length
- fuse_fallocate_in
- doca_dpa_dev_verbs_sge
- lifetime_threshold
- doca_flow_resource_ipsec_sa_cfg
- limit_type
- doca_flow_resource_meter_cfg
- doca_flow_monitor
- link_peer_max_speed
- doca_telemetry_pci_management_info
- link_speed_active
- doca_telemetry_pci_management_info
- link_speed_enabled
- doca_telemetry_pci_management_info
- link_width_active
- doca_telemetry_pci_management_info
- link_width_enabled
- doca_telemetry_pci_management_info
- lk
- fuse_lk_in
- fuse_lk_out
- lk_flags
- fuse_lk_in
- lkey
- doca_dpa_dev_verbs_sge
- lock
- doca_gpu_eth_txq
- lock_owner
- fuse_write_in
- fuse_release_in
- fuse_flush_in
- fuse_setattr_in
- fuse_read_in
M
- major
- fuse_init_in
- fuse_init_out
- cuse_init_out
- cuse_init_in
- map_alignment
- fuse_init_out
- mark
- doca_flow_ct_meta
- mask
- fuse_access_in
- fuse_statx
- match_on_class_mode
- doca_flow_parser_geneve_opt_cfg
- max_background
- fuse_init_out
- max_index
- doca_gpu_dev_verbs_wqe_wait_seg
- max_pages
- fuse_init_out
- max_payload_size
- doca_telemetry_pci_management_info
- max_pkt_sz
- doca_gpu_eth_rxq
- max_read
- cuse_init_out
- max_read_request_size
- doca_telemetry_pci_management_info
- max_readahead
- fuse_init_in
- fuse_init_out
- max_stack_depth
- fuse_init_out
- max_write
- fuse_init_out
- cuse_init_out
- mcst_qp
- doca_gpu_eth_rxq
- mem_type
- doca_gpu_dev_verbs_cq
- doca_gpu_dev_verbs_qp
- memblk_ptr_arr
- doca_rmax_in_stream_result
- memblk_ptr_arr_len
- doca_rmax_in_stream_result
- memh_lookup
- urom_domain_lookups_iface
- message
- doca_rmax_stream_error
- meta
- doca_flow_ct_actions
- doca_flow_match
- doca_flow_actions
- metadata
- doca_flow_ct_match4
- doca_flow_ct_match6
- meter_color
- doca_flow_parser_meta
- meter_init_color
- doca_flow_monitor
- meter_type
- doca_flow_monitor
- minor
- fuse_init_in
- fuse_init_out
- cuse_init_out
- cuse_init_in
- mkey_lookup
- urom_domain_lookups_iface
- mmap
- doca_dpa_dev_buf
- mode
- fuse_statx
- fuse_mkdir_in
- fuse_attr
- fuse_fallocate_in
- fuse_create_in
- fuse_setattr_in
- fuse_mknod_in
- moffset
- fuse_removemapping_one
- fuse_setupmapping_in
- mpls
- doca_flow_tun
- mtime
- fuse_statx
- fuse_attr
- fuse_setattr_in
- mtimensec
- fuse_setattr_in
- fuse_attr
N
- n_oob_indexes
- doca_urom_domain_oob_coll
- n_total_conns
- doca_flow_ct_aging_ctx
- n_total_counters
- doca_flow_ct_aging_ctx
- name
- fuse_dirent
- namelen
- fuse_notify_deleteout
- fuse_kstatfs
- fuse_dirent
- fuse_notify_inval_entry_out
- nat64
- doca_flow_actions
- nb_action_desc
- doca_flow_action_descs
- need_mcst
- doca_gpu_eth_rxq
- doca_gpu_dev_verbs_qp
- net_type
- doca_flow_crypto_encap_action
- newdir
- fuse_rename_in
- fuse_rename2_in
- next
- doca_gather_list
- next_pipe
- doca_flow_fwd
- next_proto
- doca_flow_ct_match4
- doca_flow_ct_match6
- doca_flow_header_ip4
- doca_flow_header_ip6
- doca_flow_header_geneve
- nexthdr
- doca_flow_header_psp
- nic_handler
- doca_gpu_eth_txq
- doca_gpu_eth_mcst_qp
- doca_gpu_dev_verbs_qp
- nlink
- fuse_attr
- fuse_statx
- nlookup
- fuse_forget_in
- node
- doca_telemetry_pci_dpn
- nodeid
- fuse_entry_out
- fuse_in_header
- fuse_notify_store_out
- fuse_notify_retrieve_out
- nodeid_out
- fuse_copy_file_range_in
- non_fatal_error_detected
- doca_telemetry_pci_management_info
- notif_pack
- urom_plugin_iface
- notify_unique
- fuse_notify_retrieve_out
- nr_groups
- fuse_supp_groups
- nr_queues
- doca_flow_resource_rss_cfg
- nr_secctx
- fuse_secctx_header
- num_executions
- doca_telemetry_dpa_cumul_info_t
- num_of_pfs
- doca_telemetry_pci_management_info
- num_of_threads
- doca_telemetry_dpa_process_info_t
- num_of_vfs
- doca_telemetry_pci_management_info
- nvgre_flow_id
- doca_flow_tun
- nvgre_vs_id
- doca_flow_tun
O
- o_c
- doca_flow_header_geneve
- off
- fuse_dirent
- fuse_notify_inval_inode_out
- off_in
- fuse_copy_file_range_in
- off_out
- fuse_copy_file_range_in
- offset
- fuse_fallocate_in
- fuse_notify_store_out
- fuse_notify_retrieve_out
- fuse_notify_retrieve_in
- fuse_read_in
- fuse_lseek_in
- fuse_lseek_out
- fuse_write_in
- oldnodeid
- fuse_link_in
- oob_index
- doca_urom_domain_oob_coll
- op
- doca_flow_ct_aging_conn_event
- op_in
- fuse_uring_req_header
- op_own
- mlx5_err_cqe_ex
- doca_gpu_dev_verbs_cqe64_inline
- opcode
- fuse_in_header
- doca_flow_header_ib_bth
- open
- urom_plugin_iface
- open_flags
- fuse_open_in
- fuse_create_in
- fuse_open_out
- operation
- doca_flow_match_condition
- opmod_idx_opcode
- doca_gpu_dev_verbs_wqe_ctrl_seg
- option_class
- doca_flow_parser_geneve_opt_cfg
- option_len
- doca_flow_parser_geneve_opt_cfg
- option_type
- doca_flow_parser_geneve_opt_cfg
- ordered_list_pipe
- doca_flow_fwd
- original_l3_type
- doca_flow_nat64_action
- out_iovs
- fuse_ioctl_out
- out_size
- fuse_ioctl_in
- outbound_stalled_reads
- doca_telemetry_pci_perf_counters_1
- outbound_stalled_reads_events
- doca_telemetry_pci_perf_counters_1
- outbound_stalled_writes
- doca_telemetry_pci_perf_counters_1
- outbound_stalled_writes_events
- doca_telemetry_pci_perf_counters_1
- outer
- doca_flow_encap_action
- doca_flow_match
- doca_flow_actions
- outer_flags
- doca_flow_resource_rss_cfg
- outer_ip4_checksum_ok
- doca_flow_parser_meta
- outer_ip_fragmented
- doca_flow_parser_meta
- outer_l2_type
- doca_flow_parser_meta
- outer_l3_ok
- doca_flow_parser_meta
- outer_l3_type
- doca_flow_parser_meta
- outer_l4_checksum_ok
- doca_flow_parser_meta
- outer_l4_ok
- doca_flow_parser_meta
- outer_l4_type
- doca_flow_parser_meta
- owner
- fuse_lk_in
P
- padding
- fuse_kstatfs
- fuse_mknod_in
- fuse_setattr_in
- fuse_write_out
- fuse_poll_out
- fuse_fallocate_in
- fuse_fsync_in
- fuse_in_header
- fuse_notify_deleteout
- fuse_flush_in
- fuse_setxattr_in
- fuse_notify_store_out
- fuse_notify_retrieve_out
- fuse_getxattr_in
- fuse_backing_map
- fuse_lseek_in
- fuse_rename2_in
- fuse_read_in
- fuse_getxattr_out
- fuse_syncfs_in
- fuse_secctx
- fuse_lk_in
- fuse_uring_ent_in_out
- fuse_uring_cmd_req
- fuse_write_in
- fuse_access_in
- fuse_bmap_in
- parent
- fuse_notify_inval_entry_out
- fuse_notify_deleteout
- parser_meta
- doca_flow_match
- doca_flow_actions
- payload_len
- doca_flow_header_ip6
- payload_sz
- fuse_uring_ent_in_out
- pbs
- doca_flow_resource_meter_cfg
- pci_index
- doca_telemetry_pci_dpn
- pci_power
- doca_telemetry_pci_management_info
- pid
- fuse_file_lock
- fuse_in_header
- pipe
- doca_flow_fwd
- pir
- doca_flow_resource_meter_cfg
- pkey
- doca_flow_header_ib_bth
- pkt_addr
- doca_gpu_eth_mcst_qp
- doca_gpu_eth_rxq
- pkt_meta
- doca_flow_meta
- pkt_mkey
- doca_gpu_eth_rxq
- pkt_num
- doca_gpu_eth_mcst_qp
- doca_gpu_eth_rxq
- plugin_cmd
- urom_worker_cmd
- plugin_ctx
- urom_worker_ctx
- plugin_name
- doca_urom_service_plugin_info
- plugin_notif
- urom_worker_notify
- pop_vlan
- doca_flow_actions
- port_id
- doca_flow_parser_meta
- doca_flow_fwd
- port_type
- doca_telemetry_pci_management_info
- precode_active
- doca_telemetry_pci_management_info
- precode_sup
- doca_telemetry_pci_management_info
- probe_req
- doca_pcc_dev_results_t
- probe_type_slot
- doca_pcc_dev_results_t
- process_name
- doca_telemetry_dpa_process_info_t
- progress
- urom_plugin_iface
- protocol
- doca_flow_tun
- psn
- doca_flow_header_ib_bth
- psp_syndrome
- doca_flow_parser_meta
- ptr
- doca_data
- push
- doca_flow_actions
- pwr_status
- doca_telemetry_pci_management_info
Q
- qid
- fuse_uring_cmd_req
- qpn_cqn
- doca_gpu_dev_verbs_wqe_wait_seg
- qpn_ds
- doca_gpu_dev_verbs_wqe_ctrl_seg
- queues_array
- doca_flow_resource_rss_cfg
R
- random
- doca_flow_parser_meta
- rate
- doca_pcc_dev_results_t
- raw
- doca_rdma_gid
- rcv_wqe_size
- doca_gpu_dev_verbs_qp
- rdev
- fuse_attr
- fuse_mknod_in
- rdev_major
- fuse_statx
- rdev_minor
- fuse_statx
- read_flags
- fuse_read_in
- release_flags
- fuse_release_in
- req_free
- doca_urom_domain_oob_coll
- req_test
- doca_urom_domain_oob_coll
- request_timeout
- fuse_init_out
- res_cryptofst
- doca_flow_header_psp
- reserved
- fuse_uring_ent_in_out
- doca_dpa_dev_buf
- doca_dpa_dev_buf_arr
- doca_telemetry_diag_data_sample_format_0
- urom_worker_notify
- fuse_statx_in
- resource_type
- doca_flow_crypto_action
- doca_flow_ct_actions
- result
- fuse_ioctl_out
- resv
- doca_gpu_dev_verbs_wqe_wait_seg
- revents
- fuse_poll_out
- ring_ent_in_out
- fuse_uring_req_header
- roce_v2
- doca_flow_header_format
- rq_dbrec
- doca_gpu_dev_verbs_qp
- rq_lock
- doca_gpu_dev_verbs_qp
- rq_num
- doca_gpu_dev_verbs_qp
- rq_ready_index
- doca_gpu_dev_verbs_qp
- rq_rsvd_index
- doca_gpu_dev_verbs_qp
- rq_wqe_daddr
- doca_gpu_dev_verbs_qp
- rq_wqe_mask
- doca_gpu_dev_verbs_qp
- rq_wqe_num
- doca_gpu_dev_verbs_qp
- rq_wqe_pi
- doca_gpu_dev_verbs_qp
- rss
- doca_flow_fwd
- rss_hash_func
- doca_flow_resource_rss_cfg
- rss_type
- doca_flow_fwd
- rsvd
- doca_dpa_dev_verbs_send_wr
- doca_dpa_dev_verbs_recv_wr
- doca_gpu_dev_verbs_wqe_ctrl_seg
- rsvd0
- mlx5_err_cqe_ex
- rsvd1
- mlx5_err_cqe_ex
- rtt_req
- doca_pcc_dev_results_t
- rx_errors
- doca_telemetry_pci_perf_counters_1
S
- s_d_ver_v
- doca_flow_header_psp
- s_wqe_opcode_qpn
- mlx5_err_cqe_ex
- salt
- doca_flow_resource_ipsec_sa_cfg
- sample_id
- doca_telemetry_diag_data_sample_format_0
- doca_telemetry_diag_data_sample_format_1
- doca_telemetry_diag_data_sample_format_2
- sample_id_in_eu
- doca_telemetry_dpa_event_sample_t
- seg_lookup
- urom_domain_lookups_iface
- sempt
- doca_flow_header_ib_bth
- seq_num
- doca_flow_header_tcp
- seqn_first
- doca_rmax_in_stream_result
- setxattr_flags
- fuse_setxattr_in
- shared_counter_id
- doca_flow_monitor
- shared_decap_id
- doca_flow_actions
- shared_encap_id
- doca_flow_actions
- shared_mem_addr_cpu
- doca_gpu_eth_txq
- doca_gpu_eth_mcst_qp
- shared_mem_addr_gpu
- doca_gpu_eth_txq
- doca_gpu_eth_mcst_qp
- shared_meter_id
- doca_flow_monitor
- shared_rss_id
- doca_flow_fwd
- signature
- doca_gpu_dev_verbs_wqe_ctrl_seg
- mlx5_err_cqe_ex
- doca_gpu_dev_verbs_cqe64_inline
- signature_fm_ce_se
- doca_gpu_dev_verbs_wqe_ctrl_seg
- size
- fuse_setxattr_in
- fuse_getxattr_in
- fuse_getxattr_out
- fuse_notify_store_out
- fuse_notify_retrieve_out
- fuse_notify_retrieve_in
- fuse_secctx
- fuse_secctx_header
- fuse_ext_header
- doca_flow_ordered_list
- doca_pcc_np_dev_response_packet
- fuse_attr
- fuse_statx
- fuse_setattr_in
- fuse_read_in
- fuse_write_in
- fuse_write_out
- sn_en
- doca_flow_crypto_action
- sn_initial
- doca_flow_resource_ipsec_sa_cfg
- sn_offload_type
- doca_flow_resource_ipsec_sa_cfg
- sop_drop_qpn
- doca_gpu_dev_verbs_cqe64_inline
- spare
- fuse_kstatfs
- fuse_statx_out
- cuse_init_out
- spi
- doca_flow_header_psp
- sq_db
- doca_gpu_dev_verbs_qp
- sq_dbrec
- doca_gpu_dev_verbs_qp
- sq_lock
- doca_gpu_dev_verbs_qp
- sq_num
- doca_gpu_dev_verbs_qp
- sq_num_shift8
- doca_gpu_eth_txq
- doca_gpu_dev_verbs_qp
- sq_num_shift8_be
- doca_gpu_eth_txq
- doca_gpu_dev_verbs_qp
- sq_num_shift8_be_1ds
- doca_gpu_eth_txq
- doca_gpu_dev_verbs_qp
- sq_num_shift8_be_2ds
- doca_gpu_eth_txq
- doca_gpu_dev_verbs_qp
- sq_num_shift8_be_3ds
- doca_gpu_dev_verbs_qp
- sq_num_shift8_be_4ds
- doca_gpu_dev_verbs_qp
- sq_ready_index
- doca_gpu_eth_txq
- doca_gpu_dev_verbs_qp
- sq_rsvd_index
- doca_gpu_dev_verbs_qp
- doca_gpu_eth_txq
- sq_wqe_daddr
- doca_gpu_dev_verbs_qp
- sq_wqe_mask
- doca_gpu_dev_verbs_qp
- sq_wqe_num
- doca_gpu_dev_verbs_qp
- sq_wqe_pi
- doca_gpu_dev_verbs_qp
- src_ip
- doca_flow_ct_match4
- doca_flow_ct_ip6
- doca_flow_ct_ip4
- doca_flow_header_ip6
- doca_flow_ct_match6
- doca_flow_header_ip4
- src_mac
- doca_flow_header_eth
- src_port
- doca_flow_header_l4_port
- srqn
- mlx5_err_cqe_ex
- srqn_uidx
- doca_gpu_dev_verbs_cqe64_inline
- st
- fuse_statfs_out
- start
- fuse_file_lock
- stat
- fuse_statx_out
- status
- urom_worker_notify
- striding_rq
- doca_gpu_eth_rxq
- sx_flags
- fuse_statx_in
- sx_mask
- fuse_statx_in
- syndrome
- mlx5_err_cqe_ex
T
- target
- doca_flow_fwd
- tci
- doca_flow_header_eth_vlan
- tcp
- doca_flow_header_format
- thread_name
- doca_telemetry_dpa_thread_info_t
- time
- doca_telemetry_dpa_cumul_info_t
- time_gran
- fuse_init_out
- timeout
- doca_flow_ct_aging_conn
- timestamp
- doca_gpu_dev_verbs_cqe64_inline
- doca_telemetry_dpa_event_sample_t
- timestamp_h
- doca_telemetry_diag_data_sample_format_0_value
- timestamp_l
- doca_telemetry_diag_data_sample_format_0_value
- total_bytes
- doca_flow_resource_query
- doca_flow_ct_aging_counter
- total_extlen
- fuse_in_header
- total_len
- doca_flow_header_ip4
- total_pkts
- doca_flow_resource_query
- doca_flow_ct_aging_counter
- traffic_class
- doca_flow_header_ip6
- transaction_pending
- doca_telemetry_pci_management_info
- transport
- doca_flow_header_format
- doca_flow_entropy_format
- ts
- doca_clock_timespec_t
- ts_first
- doca_rmax_in_stream_result
- ts_last
- doca_rmax_in_stream_result
- ttl
- doca_flow_header_ip4
- tun
- doca_flow_encap_action
- doca_flow_match
- doca_flow_actions
- tv_nsec
- fuse_sx_time
- tv_sec
- fuse_sx_time
- tx_errors
- doca_telemetry_pci_perf_counters_1
- tx_overflow_buffer_marked_pkt
- doca_telemetry_pci_perf_counters_1
- tx_overflow_buffer_pkt
- doca_telemetry_pci_perf_counters_1
- type
- urom_worker_notify
- doca_flow_header_eth
- doca_flow_push_action
- doca_flow_header_icmp
- fuse_dirent
- fuse_ext_header
- doca_flow_geneve_option
- doca_flow_action_desc
- fuse_file_lock
- doca_flow_ordered_list_element
- doca_flow_fwd
- urom_worker_cmd
- doca_flow_tun
- doca_telemetry_dpa_event_sample_t
- doca_flow_ip_addr
U
- u32
- doca_flow_meta
- u64
- doca_data
- udp
- doca_flow_header_roce_v2
- doca_flow_header_format
- uid
- fuse_in_header
- fuse_attr
- fuse_statx
- fuse_setattr_in
- umask
- fuse_mknod_in
- fuse_mkdir_in
- fuse_create_in
- unique
- fuse_interrupt_in
- fuse_in_header
- fuse_out_header
- unsupported_request_detected
- doca_telemetry_pci_management_info
- unused
- fuse_flush_in
- fuse_init_in
- fuse_init_out
- cuse_init_out
- cuse_init_in
- unused4
- fuse_setattr_in
- unused5
- fuse_setattr_in
- urom_context
- urom_worker_cmd
- urom_worker_notify
- user_ctx
- doca_flow_ct_aging_ctx
V
- v
- doca_flow_ct_aging_conn
- valid
- fuse_setattr_in
- doca_flow_ct_aging_conn
- value
- doca_telemetry_diag_data_sample_format_0
- vc
- doca_flow_header_psp
- vendor_err_synd
- mlx5_err_cqe_ex
- ver_opt_len
- doca_flow_header_geneve
- version
- doca_urom_service_plugin_info
- version_ihl
- doca_flow_header_ip4
- vlan_hdr
- doca_flow_push_vlan_action
- vni
- doca_flow_header_geneve
- vxlan_gbp_group_policy_id
- doca_flow_tun
- vxlan_gpe_flags
- doca_flow_tun
- vxlan_gpe_next_protocol
- doca_flow_tun
- vxlan_tun_id
- doca_flow_tun
- vxlan_tun_rsvd1
- doca_flow_tun
- vxlan_type
- doca_flow_tun
W
- whence
- fuse_lseek_in
- width
- doca_flow_match_condition
- win_size
- doca_flow_resource_ipsec_sa_cfg
- worker_cmd
- urom_worker_cmd_desc
- urom_plugin_iface
- worker_notif
- urom_worker_notif_desc
- wqe_addr
- doca_gpu_eth_mcst_qp
- doca_gpu_eth_rxq
- doca_gpu_eth_txq
- wqe_counter
- mlx5_err_cqe_ex
- doca_gpu_dev_verbs_cqe64_inline
- wqe_db
- doca_gpu_eth_txq
- doca_gpu_eth_mcst_qp
- wqe_db_rec
- doca_gpu_eth_rxq
- doca_gpu_eth_txq
- doca_gpu_eth_mcst_qp
- wqe_id_last
- doca_gpu_eth_rxq
- wqe_id_update
- doca_gpu_eth_rxq
- wqe_mask
- doca_gpu_eth_mcst_qp
- doca_gpu_eth_rxq
- doca_gpu_eth_txq
- wqe_num
- doca_gpu_eth_rxq
- wqe_pi
- doca_gpu_eth_mcst_qp
- doca_gpu_eth_txq
- doca_gpu_eth_rxq
- wqe_strides_num
- doca_gpu_eth_rxq
- write_flags
- fuse_write_in