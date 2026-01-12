4. Data Fields

API References for DOCA 3.2.0
Here is a list of all documented struct and union fields with links to the struct/union documentation for each field:

_

__reserved
fuse_sx_time
__spare0
fuse_statx
__spare2
fuse_statx

A

a
doca_flow_match_condition
ack_num
doca_flow_header_tcp
action_handle
doca_flow_ct_actions
action_idx
doca_flow_ct_actions
action_type
doca_flow_crypto_action
doca_flow_crypto_encap_action
addr
doca_dpa_dev_verbs_sge
doca_gpu_dev_verbs_addr
doca_gather_list
urom_plugin_iface
doca_dpa_dev_buf
addr_lookup
urom_domain_lookups_iface
aging_conn_id
doca_flow_ct_aging_conn_event
doca_flow_ct_aging_conn_update_info
aging_init_cb
doca_flow_ct_aging_ops
aging_sec
doca_flow_monitor
aging_shutdown_cb
doca_flow_ct_aging_ops
aging_timer_cb
doca_flow_ct_aging_ops
alg
doca_flow_resource_meter_cfg
algo_desc_addr
doca_pcc_dev_algo_meta_data
algo_desc_size
doca_pcc_dev_algo_meta_data
algo_id
doca_pcc_dev_algo_meta_data
algo_major_version
doca_pcc_dev_algo_meta_data
algo_minor_version
doca_pcc_dev_algo_meta_data
algorithm
doca_flow_fwd
allgather
doca_urom_domain_oob_coll
app
doca_gpu_dev_verbs_cqe64_inline
app_info
doca_gpu_dev_verbs_cqe64_inline
app_op
doca_gpu_dev_verbs_cqe64_inline
arg
fuse_ioctl_in
atime
fuse_statx
fuse_setattr_in
fuse_attr
atimensec
fuse_setattr_in
fuse_attr
attr
fuse_attr_out
fuse_entry_out
attr_valid
fuse_attr_out
fuse_statx_out
fuse_entry_out
attr_valid_nsec
fuse_entry_out
fuse_attr_out
fuse_statx_out
attributes
fuse_statx
attributes_mask
fuse_statx
aux_power_detected
doca_telemetry_pci_management_info

B

b
doca_flow_match_condition
backing_id
fuse_open_out
base
fuse_ioctl_iovec
bavail
fuse_kstatfs
bdf0
doca_telemetry_pci_management_info
bfree
fuse_kstatfs
bit_offset
doca_flow_desc_field
blksize
fuse_attr
fuse_statx
block
fuse_bmap_in
fuse_bmap_out
blocks
fuse_attr
fuse_statx
fuse_kstatfs
blocksize
fuse_bmap_in
bsize
fuse_kstatfs
bth
doca_flow_header_roce_v2
btime
fuse_statx
bufs
doca_dpa_dev_buf_arr
byte_cnt
doca_gpu_dev_verbs_cqe64_inline

C

cbs
doca_flow_resource_meter_cfg
doca_flow_monitor
child
fuse_notify_deleteout
cir
doca_flow_resource_meter_cfg
doca_flow_monitor
class_id
doca_flow_geneve_option
close
urom_plugin_iface
cmd
fuse_ioctl_in
code
doca_flow_header_icmp
doca_rmax_stream_error
coll_info
doca_urom_domain_oob_coll
color_mode
doca_flow_resource_meter_cfg
commit_id
fuse_uring_ent_in_out
fuse_uring_cmd_req
congestion_threshold
fuse_init_out
conn
doca_flow_ct_aging_conn_event
conn_info
doca_flow_ct_aging_conn_update_info
conn_sync_cb
doca_flow_ct_aging_ops
conn_version
doca_flow_ct_aging_conn
const_cflags_always_be
doca_gpu_eth_txq
const_cflags_first_err_be
doca_gpu_eth_txq
const_wait_be
doca_gpu_eth_txq
const_wait_wqe_op_be
doca_gpu_eth_txq
correctable_error_detected
doca_telemetry_pci_management_info
count
fuse_batch_forget_in
fuse_removemapping_in
counter
doca_clock_timespec_t
counter_type
doca_flow_monitor
cq_db_rec
doca_gpu_eth_txq
doca_gpu_eth_mcst_qp
doca_gpu_eth_rxq
cq_lock
doca_gpu_eth_txq
cq_num
doca_gpu_dev_verbs_cq
cq_rq
doca_gpu_dev_verbs_qp
cq_rsvd_index
doca_gpu_eth_txq
cq_sq
doca_gpu_dev_verbs_qp
cqe_addr
doca_gpu_eth_txq
doca_gpu_eth_mcst_qp
doca_gpu_eth_rxq
cqe_ci
doca_gpu_dev_verbs_cq
doca_gpu_eth_txq
doca_gpu_eth_mcst_qp
doca_gpu_eth_rxq
cqe_daddr
doca_gpu_dev_verbs_cq
cqe_mask
doca_gpu_eth_txq
doca_gpu_eth_mcst_qp
doca_gpu_eth_rxq
doca_gpu_dev_verbs_cq
cqe_num
doca_gpu_eth_txq
doca_gpu_eth_mcst_qp
doca_gpu_dev_verbs_cq
doca_gpu_eth_rxq
cqe_rsvd
doca_gpu_dev_verbs_cq
cqe_size
doca_gpu_dev_verbs_cq
crc_error_dllp
doca_telemetry_pci_perf_counters_1
crc_error_tlp
doca_telemetry_pci_perf_counters_1
crypto
doca_flow_actions
doca_flow_crypto
crypto_encap
doca_flow_actions
doca_flow_crypto
crypto_id
doca_flow_crypto_action
ctime
fuse_setattr_in
fuse_attr
fuse_statx
ctimensec
fuse_attr
fuse_setattr_in
ctr_id
doca_flow_ct_aging_counter
doca_flow_ct_aging_counter_state
ctr_origin
doca_flow_ct_aging_conn
ctr_origin_id
doca_flow_ct_aging_conn_update_info
ctr_reply
doca_flow_ct_aging_conn
ctr_reply_id
doca_flow_ct_aging_conn_update_info
ctr_shared
doca_flow_ct_aging_conn
current_sn
doca_flow_resource_query
cycles
doca_telemetry_dpa_event_sample_t
doca_telemetry_dpa_cumul_info_t

D

data
doca_flow_geneve_option
doca_pcc_np_dev_response_packet
data_id
doca_telemetry_diag_data_sample_format_0_value
data_mask
doca_flow_parser_geneve_opt_cfg
data_offset
doca_flow_header_tcp
data_size
doca_flow_crypto_encap_action
data_value
doca_telemetry_diag_data_sample_format_1
doca_telemetry_diag_data_sample_format_2
doca_telemetry_diag_data_sample_format_0_value
dbrec
doca_gpu_dev_verbs_cq
decap_cfg
doca_flow_actions
decap_type
doca_flow_actions
depth
doca_telemetry_pci_dpn
desc_array
doca_flow_action_descs
dest_id
urom_worker_notif_desc
urom_worker_cmd_desc
dest_qp
doca_flow_header_ib_bth
dev
doca_argp_device_ctx
dev_ctx
doca_argp_device_rep_ctx
dev_major
fuse_statx
cuse_init_out
dev_minor
fuse_statx
cuse_init_out
dev_rep
doca_argp_device_rep_ctx
devargs
doca_argp_device_ctx
dirent
fuse_direntplus
DOCA_STRUCT_START
urom_plugin_iface
domain_iface
urom_worker_ctx
dpa_process_id
doca_telemetry_dpa_cumul_info_t
doca_telemetry_dpa_process_info_t
doca_telemetry_dpa_thread_info_t
dpa_thread_id
doca_telemetry_dpa_thread_info_t
doca_telemetry_dpa_cumul_info_t
doca_telemetry_dpa_event_sample_t
dscp_ecn
doca_flow_header_ip4
dst_ip
doca_flow_ct_match4
doca_flow_ct_ip6
doca_flow_ct_match6
doca_flow_header_ip4
doca_flow_ct_ip4
doca_flow_header_ip6
dst_mac
doca_flow_header_eth
dst_port
doca_flow_header_l4_port
dummy
fuse_getattr_in
fuse_attr_out
fuse_batch_forget_in
dummy1
fuse_notify_retrieve_in
dummy2
fuse_notify_retrieve_in
dummy3
fuse_notify_retrieve_in
dummy4
fuse_notify_retrieve_in

E

earliest_data_timestamp_h
doca_telemetry_diag_data_sample_format_1
doca_telemetry_diag_data_sample_format_2
earliest_data_timestamp_l
doca_telemetry_diag_data_sample_format_2
doca_telemetry_diag_data_sample_format_1
ebs
doca_flow_resource_meter_cfg
effective_ber_coef
doca_telemetry_pci_perf_counters_1
effective_ber_magnitude
doca_telemetry_pci_perf_counters_1
eir
doca_flow_resource_meter_cfg
elements
doca_flow_ordered_list
elements_count
doca_rmax_in_stream_result
enable_l3_cs_offload
doca_gpu_eth_txq
enable_l4_cs_offload
doca_gpu_eth_txq
encap
doca_flow_resource_encap_cfg
encap_cfg
doca_flow_actions
encap_data
doca_flow_crypto_encap_action
encap_type
doca_flow_actions
end
fuse_file_lock
entry
urom_worker_notif_desc
urom_worker_cmd_desc
entry_out
fuse_direntplus
entry_valid
fuse_entry_out
entry_valid_nsec
fuse_entry_out
error
fuse_out_header
esn_en
doca_flow_resource_ipsec_sa_cfg
esp_sn
doca_flow_tun
esp_spi
doca_flow_tun
eth
doca_flow_header_format
doca_flow_resource_decap_cfg
eth_type
doca_flow_push_vlan_action
eth_vlan
doca_flow_resource_decap_cfg
doca_flow_header_format
eu_id
doca_telemetry_dpa_event_sample_t
events
fuse_poll_in

F

fatal_error_detected
doca_telemetry_pci_management_info
fber_coef
doca_telemetry_pci_perf_counters_1
fber_magnitude
doca_telemetry_pci_perf_counters_1
fd
fuse_backing_map
fec_correctable_error_counter
doca_telemetry_pci_perf_counters_1
fec_uncorrectable_error_counter
doca_telemetry_pci_perf_counters_1
ffree
fuse_kstatfs
fh
fuse_getattr_in
fuse_fsync_in
fuse_lk_in
fuse_statx_in
fuse_ioctl_in
fuse_poll_in
fuse_setattr_in
fuse_fallocate_in
fuse_lseek_in
fuse_open_out
fuse_setupmapping_in
fuse_release_in
fuse_flush_in
fuse_read_in
fuse_write_in
fh_in
fuse_copy_file_range_in
fh_out
fuse_copy_file_range_in
field_string
doca_flow_desc_field
files
fuse_kstatfs
flags
fuse_release_in
fuse_read_in
fuse_write_in
fuse_setxattr_in
fuse_init_in
fuse_init_out
fuse_create_in
fuse_open_in
fuse_rename2_in
cuse_init_in
fuse_ioctl_in
fuse_ioctl_out
fuse_poll_in
fuse_uring_ent_in_out
doca_flow_header_tcp
fuse_setupmapping_in
cuse_init_out
fuse_uring_cmd_req
fuse_copy_file_range_in
fuse_attr
fuse_notify_inval_entry_out
fuse_statx_out
fuse_backing_map
flags0
doca_flow_header_ib_bth
flags1
doca_flow_header_ib_bth
flags2
fuse_init_out
fuse_init_in
flags_fragment_offset
doca_flow_header_ip4
flit_active
doca_telemetry_pci_management_info
flit_sup
doca_telemetry_pci_management_info
flow
doca_flow_ct_meta
flow_label
doca_flow_header_ip6
fm_ce_se
doca_gpu_dev_verbs_wqe_ctrl_seg
foffset
fuse_setupmapping_in
frsize
fuse_kstatfs
fsync_flags
fuse_fsync_in

G

generation
fuse_entry_out
geneve
doca_flow_tun
geneve_options
doca_flow_tun
getattr_flags
fuse_getattr_in
fuse_statx_in
gid
fuse_setattr_in
fuse_in_header
fuse_attr
fuse_statx
gre_key
doca_flow_tun
groups
fuse_supp_groups
gtp_ext_psc_qfi
doca_flow_tun
gtp_next_ext_hdr_type
doca_flow_tun
gtp_teid
doca_flow_tun

H

has_crypto_encap
doca_flow_actions
doca_flow_crypto
has_push
doca_flow_actions
hash_pipe
doca_flow_fwd
hdrextlen
doca_flow_header_psp
hop_limit
doca_flow_header_ip6
hw_err_synd
mlx5_err_cqe_ex
hw_synd_type
mlx5_err_cqe_ex

I

icmp
doca_flow_header_format
icv_len
doca_flow_resource_ipsec_sa_cfg
icv_size
doca_flow_crypto_encap_action
id
doca_urom_service_plugin_info
ident
doca_flow_header_icmp
identification
doca_flow_header_ip4
idx
doca_flow_ordered_list
doca_flow_fwd
iface
urom_worker_ctx
imm
doca_gpu_dev_verbs_wqe_ctrl_seg
imm_inval_pkey
doca_gpu_dev_verbs_cqe64_inline
implicit_iv
doca_flow_resource_ipsec_sa_cfg
in
doca_pcc_np_dev_response_packet
in_iovs
fuse_ioctl_out
in_out
fuse_uring_req_header
in_size
fuse_ioctl_in
inl_data
doca_gpu_dev_verbs_cqe64_inline
inner
doca_flow_match
inner_flags
doca_flow_resource_rss_cfg
inner_ip4_checksum_ok
doca_flow_parser_meta
inner_ip_fragmented
doca_flow_parser_meta
inner_l2_type
doca_flow_parser_meta
inner_l3_ok
doca_flow_parser_meta
inner_l3_type
doca_flow_parser_meta
inner_l4_checksum_ok
doca_flow_parser_meta
inner_l4_ok
doca_flow_parser_meta
inner_l4_type
doca_flow_parser_meta
ino
fuse_notify_inval_inode_out
fuse_attr
fuse_statx
fuse_dirent
instructions
doca_telemetry_dpa_cumul_info_t
doca_telemetry_dpa_event_sample_t
inuse
doca_flow_ct_aging_counter_state
ip4
doca_flow_ct_actions
doca_flow_header_format
doca_flow_entropy_format
ip6
doca_flow_ct_actions
doca_flow_header_format
doca_flow_entropy_format
ipsec_ar_syndrome
doca_flow_parser_meta
ipsec_syndrome
doca_flow_parser_meta
ipv4
doca_flow_ct_match
ipv4_addr
doca_flow_ip_addr
ipv6
doca_flow_ct_match
ipv6_addr
doca_flow_ip_addr
is_l2
doca_flow_resource_encap_cfg
doca_flow_resource_decap_cfg
is_tcp
doca_flow_ct_aging_conn
is_transport
doca_flow_entropy_format
iv
doca_flow_header_psp

K

key
doca_flow_crypto_key_cfg
doca_gpu_dev_verbs_addr
key_cfg
doca_flow_resource_ipsec_sa_cfg
doca_flow_resource_psp_cfg
key_present
doca_flow_tun
key_type
doca_flow_crypto_key_cfg
kh
fuse_notify_poll_wakeup_out
fuse_poll_in

L

l0_to_recovery
doca_telemetry_pci_perf_counters_1
l2_valid_headers
doca_flow_header_format
doca_flow_resource_decap_cfg
l3_type
doca_flow_header_format
doca_flow_entropy_format
l4_port
doca_flow_ct_match6
doca_flow_header_udp
doca_flow_header_tcp
doca_flow_ct_actions
doca_flow_ct_match4
l4_type_ext
doca_flow_header_format
label
doca_flow_header_mpls
lane0_physical_position
doca_telemetry_pci_management_info
lane_reversal
doca_telemetry_pci_management_info
last_dump_wqe_idx
doca_gpu_dev_verbs_qp
last_get_wqe_idx
doca_gpu_dev_verbs_qp
last_hit_s
doca_flow_ct_aging_counter
last_recv_wqe_idx
doca_gpu_dev_verbs_qp
latest_data_timestamp_l
doca_telemetry_diag_data_sample_format_1
doca_telemetry_diag_data_sample_format_2
len
fuse_ioctl_iovec
urom_worker_notify
fuse_in_header
fuse_out_header
fuse_notify_inval_inode_out
fuse_copy_file_range_in
fuse_setupmapping_in
fuse_removemapping_one
doca_dpa_dev_buf
doca_gather_list
urom_worker_cmd
length
fuse_fallocate_in
doca_dpa_dev_verbs_sge
lifetime_threshold
doca_flow_resource_ipsec_sa_cfg
limit_type
doca_flow_resource_meter_cfg
doca_flow_monitor
link_peer_max_speed
doca_telemetry_pci_management_info
link_speed_active
doca_telemetry_pci_management_info
link_speed_enabled
doca_telemetry_pci_management_info
link_width_active
doca_telemetry_pci_management_info
link_width_enabled
doca_telemetry_pci_management_info
lk
fuse_lk_in
fuse_lk_out
lk_flags
fuse_lk_in
lkey
doca_dpa_dev_verbs_sge
lock
doca_gpu_eth_txq
lock_owner
fuse_write_in
fuse_release_in
fuse_flush_in
fuse_setattr_in
fuse_read_in

M

major
fuse_init_in
fuse_init_out
cuse_init_out
cuse_init_in
map_alignment
fuse_init_out
mark
doca_flow_ct_meta
mask
fuse_access_in
fuse_statx
match_on_class_mode
doca_flow_parser_geneve_opt_cfg
max_background
fuse_init_out
max_index
doca_gpu_dev_verbs_wqe_wait_seg
max_pages
fuse_init_out
max_payload_size
doca_telemetry_pci_management_info
max_pkt_sz
doca_gpu_eth_rxq
max_read
cuse_init_out
max_read_request_size
doca_telemetry_pci_management_info
max_readahead
fuse_init_in
fuse_init_out
max_stack_depth
fuse_init_out
max_write
fuse_init_out
cuse_init_out
mcst_qp
doca_gpu_eth_rxq
mem_type
doca_gpu_dev_verbs_cq
doca_gpu_dev_verbs_qp
memblk_ptr_arr
doca_rmax_in_stream_result
memblk_ptr_arr_len
doca_rmax_in_stream_result
memh_lookup
urom_domain_lookups_iface
message
doca_rmax_stream_error
meta
doca_flow_ct_actions
doca_flow_match
doca_flow_actions
metadata
doca_flow_ct_match4
doca_flow_ct_match6
meter_color
doca_flow_parser_meta
meter_init_color
doca_flow_monitor
meter_type
doca_flow_monitor
minor
fuse_init_in
fuse_init_out
cuse_init_out
cuse_init_in
mkey_lookup
urom_domain_lookups_iface
mmap
doca_dpa_dev_buf
mode
fuse_statx
fuse_mkdir_in
fuse_attr
fuse_fallocate_in
fuse_create_in
fuse_setattr_in
fuse_mknod_in
moffset
fuse_removemapping_one
fuse_setupmapping_in
mpls
doca_flow_tun
mtime
fuse_statx
fuse_attr
fuse_setattr_in
mtimensec
fuse_setattr_in
fuse_attr

N

n_oob_indexes
doca_urom_domain_oob_coll
n_total_conns
doca_flow_ct_aging_ctx
n_total_counters
doca_flow_ct_aging_ctx
name
fuse_dirent
namelen
fuse_notify_deleteout
fuse_kstatfs
fuse_dirent
fuse_notify_inval_entry_out
nat64
doca_flow_actions
nb_action_desc
doca_flow_action_descs
need_mcst
doca_gpu_eth_rxq
doca_gpu_dev_verbs_qp
net_type
doca_flow_crypto_encap_action
newdir
fuse_rename_in
fuse_rename2_in
next
doca_gather_list
next_pipe
doca_flow_fwd
next_proto
doca_flow_ct_match4
doca_flow_ct_match6
doca_flow_header_ip4
doca_flow_header_ip6
doca_flow_header_geneve
nexthdr
doca_flow_header_psp
nic_handler
doca_gpu_eth_txq
doca_gpu_eth_mcst_qp
doca_gpu_dev_verbs_qp
nlink
fuse_attr
fuse_statx
nlookup
fuse_forget_in
node
doca_telemetry_pci_dpn
nodeid
fuse_entry_out
fuse_in_header
fuse_notify_store_out
fuse_notify_retrieve_out
nodeid_out
fuse_copy_file_range_in
non_fatal_error_detected
doca_telemetry_pci_management_info
notif_pack
urom_plugin_iface
notify_unique
fuse_notify_retrieve_out
nr_groups
fuse_supp_groups
nr_queues
doca_flow_resource_rss_cfg
nr_secctx
fuse_secctx_header
num_executions
doca_telemetry_dpa_cumul_info_t
num_of_pfs
doca_telemetry_pci_management_info
num_of_threads
doca_telemetry_dpa_process_info_t
num_of_vfs
doca_telemetry_pci_management_info
nvgre_flow_id
doca_flow_tun
nvgre_vs_id
doca_flow_tun

O

o_c
doca_flow_header_geneve
off
fuse_dirent
fuse_notify_inval_inode_out
off_in
fuse_copy_file_range_in
off_out
fuse_copy_file_range_in
offset
fuse_fallocate_in
fuse_notify_store_out
fuse_notify_retrieve_out
fuse_notify_retrieve_in
fuse_read_in
fuse_lseek_in
fuse_lseek_out
fuse_write_in
oldnodeid
fuse_link_in
oob_index
doca_urom_domain_oob_coll
op
doca_flow_ct_aging_conn_event
op_in
fuse_uring_req_header
op_own
mlx5_err_cqe_ex
doca_gpu_dev_verbs_cqe64_inline
opcode
fuse_in_header
doca_flow_header_ib_bth
open
urom_plugin_iface
open_flags
fuse_open_in
fuse_create_in
fuse_open_out
operation
doca_flow_match_condition
opmod_idx_opcode
doca_gpu_dev_verbs_wqe_ctrl_seg
option_class
doca_flow_parser_geneve_opt_cfg
option_len
doca_flow_parser_geneve_opt_cfg
option_type
doca_flow_parser_geneve_opt_cfg
ordered_list_pipe
doca_flow_fwd
original_l3_type
doca_flow_nat64_action
out_iovs
fuse_ioctl_out
out_size
fuse_ioctl_in
outbound_stalled_reads
doca_telemetry_pci_perf_counters_1
outbound_stalled_reads_events
doca_telemetry_pci_perf_counters_1
outbound_stalled_writes
doca_telemetry_pci_perf_counters_1
outbound_stalled_writes_events
doca_telemetry_pci_perf_counters_1
outer
doca_flow_encap_action
doca_flow_match
doca_flow_actions
outer_flags
doca_flow_resource_rss_cfg
outer_ip4_checksum_ok
doca_flow_parser_meta
outer_ip_fragmented
doca_flow_parser_meta
outer_l2_type
doca_flow_parser_meta
outer_l3_ok
doca_flow_parser_meta
outer_l3_type
doca_flow_parser_meta
outer_l4_checksum_ok
doca_flow_parser_meta
outer_l4_ok
doca_flow_parser_meta
outer_l4_type
doca_flow_parser_meta
owner
fuse_lk_in

P

padding
fuse_kstatfs
fuse_mknod_in
fuse_setattr_in
fuse_write_out
fuse_poll_out
fuse_fallocate_in
fuse_fsync_in
fuse_in_header
fuse_notify_deleteout
fuse_flush_in
fuse_setxattr_in
fuse_notify_store_out
fuse_notify_retrieve_out
fuse_getxattr_in
fuse_backing_map
fuse_lseek_in
fuse_rename2_in
fuse_read_in
fuse_getxattr_out
fuse_syncfs_in
fuse_secctx
fuse_lk_in
fuse_uring_ent_in_out
fuse_uring_cmd_req
fuse_write_in
fuse_access_in
fuse_bmap_in
parent
fuse_notify_inval_entry_out
fuse_notify_deleteout
parser_meta
doca_flow_match
doca_flow_actions
payload_len
doca_flow_header_ip6
payload_sz
fuse_uring_ent_in_out
pbs
doca_flow_resource_meter_cfg
pci_index
doca_telemetry_pci_dpn
pci_power
doca_telemetry_pci_management_info
pid
fuse_file_lock
fuse_in_header
pipe
doca_flow_fwd
pir
doca_flow_resource_meter_cfg
pkey
doca_flow_header_ib_bth
pkt_addr
doca_gpu_eth_mcst_qp
doca_gpu_eth_rxq
pkt_meta
doca_flow_meta
pkt_mkey
doca_gpu_eth_rxq
pkt_num
doca_gpu_eth_mcst_qp
doca_gpu_eth_rxq
plugin_cmd
urom_worker_cmd
plugin_ctx
urom_worker_ctx
plugin_name
doca_urom_service_plugin_info
plugin_notif
urom_worker_notify
pop_vlan
doca_flow_actions
port_id
doca_flow_parser_meta
doca_flow_fwd
port_type
doca_telemetry_pci_management_info
precode_active
doca_telemetry_pci_management_info
precode_sup
doca_telemetry_pci_management_info
probe_req
doca_pcc_dev_results_t
probe_type_slot
doca_pcc_dev_results_t
process_name
doca_telemetry_dpa_process_info_t
progress
urom_plugin_iface
protocol
doca_flow_tun
psn
doca_flow_header_ib_bth
psp_syndrome
doca_flow_parser_meta
ptr
doca_data
push
doca_flow_actions
pwr_status
doca_telemetry_pci_management_info

Q

qid
fuse_uring_cmd_req
qpn_cqn
doca_gpu_dev_verbs_wqe_wait_seg
qpn_ds
doca_gpu_dev_verbs_wqe_ctrl_seg
queues_array
doca_flow_resource_rss_cfg

R

random
doca_flow_parser_meta
rate
doca_pcc_dev_results_t
raw
doca_rdma_gid
rcv_wqe_size
doca_gpu_dev_verbs_qp
rdev
fuse_attr
fuse_mknod_in
rdev_major
fuse_statx
rdev_minor
fuse_statx
read_flags
fuse_read_in
release_flags
fuse_release_in
req_free
doca_urom_domain_oob_coll
req_test
doca_urom_domain_oob_coll
request_timeout
fuse_init_out
res_cryptofst
doca_flow_header_psp
reserved
fuse_uring_ent_in_out
doca_dpa_dev_buf
doca_dpa_dev_buf_arr
doca_telemetry_diag_data_sample_format_0
urom_worker_notify
fuse_statx_in
resource_type
doca_flow_crypto_action
doca_flow_ct_actions
result
fuse_ioctl_out
resv
doca_gpu_dev_verbs_wqe_wait_seg
revents
fuse_poll_out
ring_ent_in_out
fuse_uring_req_header
roce_v2
doca_flow_header_format
rq_dbrec
doca_gpu_dev_verbs_qp
rq_lock
doca_gpu_dev_verbs_qp
rq_num
doca_gpu_dev_verbs_qp
rq_ready_index
doca_gpu_dev_verbs_qp
rq_rsvd_index
doca_gpu_dev_verbs_qp
rq_wqe_daddr
doca_gpu_dev_verbs_qp
rq_wqe_mask
doca_gpu_dev_verbs_qp
rq_wqe_num
doca_gpu_dev_verbs_qp
rq_wqe_pi
doca_gpu_dev_verbs_qp
rss
doca_flow_fwd
rss_hash_func
doca_flow_resource_rss_cfg
rss_type
doca_flow_fwd
rsvd
doca_dpa_dev_verbs_send_wr
doca_dpa_dev_verbs_recv_wr
doca_gpu_dev_verbs_wqe_ctrl_seg
rsvd0
mlx5_err_cqe_ex
rsvd1
mlx5_err_cqe_ex
rtt_req
doca_pcc_dev_results_t
rx_errors
doca_telemetry_pci_perf_counters_1

S

s_d_ver_v
doca_flow_header_psp
s_wqe_opcode_qpn
mlx5_err_cqe_ex
salt
doca_flow_resource_ipsec_sa_cfg
sample_id
doca_telemetry_diag_data_sample_format_0
doca_telemetry_diag_data_sample_format_1
doca_telemetry_diag_data_sample_format_2
sample_id_in_eu
doca_telemetry_dpa_event_sample_t
seg_lookup
urom_domain_lookups_iface
sempt
doca_flow_header_ib_bth
seq_num
doca_flow_header_tcp
seqn_first
doca_rmax_in_stream_result
setxattr_flags
fuse_setxattr_in
shared_counter_id
doca_flow_monitor
shared_decap_id
doca_flow_actions
shared_encap_id
doca_flow_actions
shared_mem_addr_cpu
doca_gpu_eth_txq
doca_gpu_eth_mcst_qp
shared_mem_addr_gpu
doca_gpu_eth_txq
doca_gpu_eth_mcst_qp
shared_meter_id
doca_flow_monitor
shared_rss_id
doca_flow_fwd
signature
doca_gpu_dev_verbs_wqe_ctrl_seg
mlx5_err_cqe_ex
doca_gpu_dev_verbs_cqe64_inline
signature_fm_ce_se
doca_gpu_dev_verbs_wqe_ctrl_seg
size
fuse_setxattr_in
fuse_getxattr_in
fuse_getxattr_out
fuse_notify_store_out
fuse_notify_retrieve_out
fuse_notify_retrieve_in
fuse_secctx
fuse_secctx_header
fuse_ext_header
doca_flow_ordered_list
doca_pcc_np_dev_response_packet
fuse_attr
fuse_statx
fuse_setattr_in
fuse_read_in
fuse_write_in
fuse_write_out
sn_en
doca_flow_crypto_action
sn_initial
doca_flow_resource_ipsec_sa_cfg
sn_offload_type
doca_flow_resource_ipsec_sa_cfg
sop_drop_qpn
doca_gpu_dev_verbs_cqe64_inline
spare
fuse_kstatfs
fuse_statx_out
cuse_init_out
spi
doca_flow_header_psp
sq_db
doca_gpu_dev_verbs_qp
sq_dbrec
doca_gpu_dev_verbs_qp
sq_lock
doca_gpu_dev_verbs_qp
sq_num
doca_gpu_dev_verbs_qp
sq_num_shift8
doca_gpu_eth_txq
doca_gpu_dev_verbs_qp
sq_num_shift8_be
doca_gpu_eth_txq
doca_gpu_dev_verbs_qp
sq_num_shift8_be_1ds
doca_gpu_eth_txq
doca_gpu_dev_verbs_qp
sq_num_shift8_be_2ds
doca_gpu_eth_txq
doca_gpu_dev_verbs_qp
sq_num_shift8_be_3ds
doca_gpu_dev_verbs_qp
sq_num_shift8_be_4ds
doca_gpu_dev_verbs_qp
sq_ready_index
doca_gpu_eth_txq
doca_gpu_dev_verbs_qp
sq_rsvd_index
doca_gpu_dev_verbs_qp
doca_gpu_eth_txq
sq_wqe_daddr
doca_gpu_dev_verbs_qp
sq_wqe_mask
doca_gpu_dev_verbs_qp
sq_wqe_num
doca_gpu_dev_verbs_qp
sq_wqe_pi
doca_gpu_dev_verbs_qp
src_ip
doca_flow_ct_match4
doca_flow_ct_ip6
doca_flow_ct_ip4
doca_flow_header_ip6
doca_flow_ct_match6
doca_flow_header_ip4
src_mac
doca_flow_header_eth
src_port
doca_flow_header_l4_port
srqn
mlx5_err_cqe_ex
srqn_uidx
doca_gpu_dev_verbs_cqe64_inline
st
fuse_statfs_out
start
fuse_file_lock
stat
fuse_statx_out
status
urom_worker_notify
striding_rq
doca_gpu_eth_rxq
sx_flags
fuse_statx_in
sx_mask
fuse_statx_in
syndrome
mlx5_err_cqe_ex

T

target
doca_flow_fwd
tci
doca_flow_header_eth_vlan
tcp
doca_flow_header_format
thread_name
doca_telemetry_dpa_thread_info_t
time
doca_telemetry_dpa_cumul_info_t
time_gran
fuse_init_out
timeout
doca_flow_ct_aging_conn
timestamp
doca_gpu_dev_verbs_cqe64_inline
doca_telemetry_dpa_event_sample_t
timestamp_h
doca_telemetry_diag_data_sample_format_0_value
timestamp_l
doca_telemetry_diag_data_sample_format_0_value
total_bytes
doca_flow_resource_query
doca_flow_ct_aging_counter
total_extlen
fuse_in_header
total_len
doca_flow_header_ip4
total_pkts
doca_flow_resource_query
doca_flow_ct_aging_counter
traffic_class
doca_flow_header_ip6
transaction_pending
doca_telemetry_pci_management_info
transport
doca_flow_header_format
doca_flow_entropy_format
ts
doca_clock_timespec_t
ts_first
doca_rmax_in_stream_result
ts_last
doca_rmax_in_stream_result
ttl
doca_flow_header_ip4
tun
doca_flow_encap_action
doca_flow_match
doca_flow_actions
tv_nsec
fuse_sx_time
tv_sec
fuse_sx_time
tx_errors
doca_telemetry_pci_perf_counters_1
tx_overflow_buffer_marked_pkt
doca_telemetry_pci_perf_counters_1
tx_overflow_buffer_pkt
doca_telemetry_pci_perf_counters_1
type
urom_worker_notify
doca_flow_header_eth
doca_flow_push_action
doca_flow_header_icmp
fuse_dirent
fuse_ext_header
doca_flow_geneve_option
doca_flow_action_desc
fuse_file_lock
doca_flow_ordered_list_element
doca_flow_fwd
urom_worker_cmd
doca_flow_tun
doca_telemetry_dpa_event_sample_t
doca_flow_ip_addr

U

u32
doca_flow_meta
u64
doca_data
udp
doca_flow_header_roce_v2
doca_flow_header_format
uid
fuse_in_header
fuse_attr
fuse_statx
fuse_setattr_in
umask
fuse_mknod_in
fuse_mkdir_in
fuse_create_in
unique
fuse_interrupt_in
fuse_in_header
fuse_out_header
unsupported_request_detected
doca_telemetry_pci_management_info
unused
fuse_flush_in
fuse_init_in
fuse_init_out
cuse_init_out
cuse_init_in
unused4
fuse_setattr_in
unused5
fuse_setattr_in
urom_context
urom_worker_cmd
urom_worker_notify
user_ctx
doca_flow_ct_aging_ctx

V

v
doca_flow_ct_aging_conn
valid
fuse_setattr_in
doca_flow_ct_aging_conn
value
doca_telemetry_diag_data_sample_format_0
vc
doca_flow_header_psp
vendor_err_synd
mlx5_err_cqe_ex
ver_opt_len
doca_flow_header_geneve
version
doca_urom_service_plugin_info
version_ihl
doca_flow_header_ip4
vlan_hdr
doca_flow_push_vlan_action
vni
doca_flow_header_geneve
vxlan_gbp_group_policy_id
doca_flow_tun
vxlan_gpe_flags
doca_flow_tun
vxlan_gpe_next_protocol
doca_flow_tun
vxlan_tun_id
doca_flow_tun
vxlan_tun_rsvd1
doca_flow_tun
vxlan_type
doca_flow_tun

W

whence
fuse_lseek_in
width
doca_flow_match_condition
win_size
doca_flow_resource_ipsec_sa_cfg
worker_cmd
urom_worker_cmd_desc
urom_plugin_iface
worker_notif
urom_worker_notif_desc
wqe_addr
doca_gpu_eth_mcst_qp
doca_gpu_eth_rxq
doca_gpu_eth_txq
wqe_counter
mlx5_err_cqe_ex
doca_gpu_dev_verbs_cqe64_inline
wqe_db
doca_gpu_eth_txq
doca_gpu_eth_mcst_qp
wqe_db_rec
doca_gpu_eth_rxq
doca_gpu_eth_txq
doca_gpu_eth_mcst_qp
wqe_id_last
doca_gpu_eth_rxq
wqe_id_update
doca_gpu_eth_rxq
wqe_mask
doca_gpu_eth_mcst_qp
doca_gpu_eth_rxq
doca_gpu_eth_txq
wqe_num
doca_gpu_eth_rxq
wqe_pi
doca_gpu_eth_mcst_qp
doca_gpu_eth_txq
doca_gpu_eth_rxq
wqe_strides_num
doca_gpu_eth_rxq
write_flags
fuse_write_in

