2. Modules

DOCA FLOW is the most fundamental API for building generic execution pipes in HW. The library provides an API for building a set of pipes, where each pipe consists of match criteria, monitoring, and a set of actions. Pipes can be connected where after pipe-defined actions are executed, the packet may proceed to another pipe.

Create one new pipe.

Parameters cfg Pipe configuration fwd Fwd configuration for the pipe error Output error Returns Pipe handler on success, NULL otherwise and error is set Description create new pipeline to match and offload specific packets, the pipe configuration includes those components: match: match one packet by inner or outer fields. match_mask: the mask of match items. actions: include the modify specific packets fields , Encap and Decap actions. monitor: include Count, Age, and Meter actions. fwd: the destination of matched action, include RSS, Hairpin, Port, and Drop actions. this API will create the pipe, but not actual start the HW offload.



__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_flow_destroy ( void )

Destroy the doca flow.

Description Release all the resource used by doca flow . It must be invoked at the end of application exit.



__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_flow_destroy_pipe ( uint16_t port_id, doca_flow_pipe* pipe )

Destroy one pipe.

Parameters port_id port id of the port pipe Pointer to pipe Description Destroy the pipe, and the pipe entries matched this pipe.

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_flow_destroy_port ( uint16_t port_id )

Destroy a doca port.

Parameters port_id port id of the port Description Destroy the doca port, free all resource of the port.

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_flow_dump_pipe ( uint16_t port_id, FILE* f )

Dump pipe of one port.

Parameters port_id port id of the port f the out put file of the pipe information Description Dump all pipes and all entries information belong to this port.

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_flow_flush_pipe ( uint16_t port_id )

flush pipes of one port

Parameters port_id port id of the port Description Destroy all pipes and all pipe entries belong to the port.

Initialize the doca flow.

Parameters cfg Port configuration, see doca_flow_cfg for details. error Output error, set doca_flow_error for details. Returns 0 on success, a negative errno value otherwise and error is set. Description This is the global initialize function for doca flow, will initialize all resource used by doca flow. It must be invoked first before any function in the API. One time call, used for doca flow initialize and global configurations.



Add one new entry to a pipe.

Parameters pipe_queue indentify each queue pipe Pointer to pipe match Pointer to match, indicate specific packet match information actions Pointer to modify actions, indicate specific modify information monitor Pointer to monitor actions. fwd Pointer to fwd actions. error Output error Returns Pipe entry handler on success, NULL otherwise and error is set Description when one packet match to one pipe, will start HW offload, pipe only define which files to match, when do offload, we need detail information from packets, or we need set some specific actions that pipe not define, the parameters include: match: the detail packets fields according to the pipe definition. actions: the real actions according to the pipe definition. monitor: define the monitor actions if pipe not define it. fwd: define the forward action if pipe not define it. This API will do the actual HW offload, with the input detail packets information.



__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_flow_pipe_rm_entry ( uint16_t pipe_queue, doca_flow_pipe_entry* entry )

Free one pipe entry.

Parameters pipe_queue indentify each queue entry the pipe entry be removed Returns 0 on success, negative on fail. Description This API will free the pipe entry, cancel HW offload. Application will hold the entry pointer when create one entry, if no need use this offload, for example, the entry aged, then use this API to free it.

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL uint8_t* doca_flow_port_priv_data ( doca_flow_port* port )

Get pointer of user private data.

Parameters port Port struct Returns private data head pointer Description user can manage specific data structure in port structure. the size of the data structure is given on port configuration, see doca_flow_cfg for more details.

Start a doca port.

Parameters cfg Port configuration, see doca_flow_cfg for details. error Output error, set doca_flow_error for details. Returns Port handler on success, NULL otherwise and error is set Description start a port with configuration, will create one port in doca flow layer, allocate all resources used by this port, and create the default offload flows include jump and default RSS for traffic.

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_flow_port_stop ( doca_flow_port* port )

Stop a doca port.

Parameters port Port struct Returns 0 on success, negative fail. Description Stop the port, disable the traffic.