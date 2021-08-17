vSwitch and Representors Model

Note: For general information on OVS offload using ASAP² direct, please refer to the MLNX_OFED documentation under OVS Offload Using ASAP² Direct.

Note: ASAP² is only supported in embedded (SmartNIC) mode.

BlueField® supports ASAP² technology. It utilizes the representors mentioned in the previous section. BlueField SW package includes OVS installation which already supports ASAP². The virtual switch running on the Arm cores allows us to pass all the traffic to and from the host functions through the Arm cores while performing all the operations supported by OVS. ASAP2 allows us to offload the datapath by programming the NIC embedded switch and avoiding the need to pass every packet through the Arm cores. The control plane remains the same as working with standard OVS.

OVS bridges are created by default upon the first boot after the installation. To verify successful bridging:

Copy Copied! $ ovs-vsctl show 9f635bd1-a9fd-4f30-9bdc-b3fa21f8940a Bridge ovsbr2 Port ovsbr2 Interface ovsbr2 type: internal Port p1 Interface p1 Port pf1sf0 Interface pf1sf0 Port pf1hpf Interface pf1hpf Bridge ovsbr1 Port pf0hpf Interface pf0hpf Port p0 Interface p0 Port ovsbr1 Interface ovsbr1 type: internal Port pf0sf0 Interface pf0sf0 ovs_version: "2.14.1"





The host is now connected to the network.



When the DPU is connected to another DPU on another machine, manually assign IP addresses with the same subnet to both ends of the connection.

Assuming the link is connected to p3p1 on the other host, run: Copy Copied! $ ifconfig p3p1 192.168.200.1/24 up On the host which the DPU is connected to, run: Copy Copied! $ ifconfig p4p2 192.168.200.2/24 up Have one ping the other. This is an example of the DPU pinging the host: Copy Copied! $ ping 192.168.200.1

Set IP address on the Windows side for the RShim or Physical network adapter, please run the following command in Command Prompt:

Copy Copied! PS C:\Users\Administrator> New-NetIPAddress -InterfaceAlias "Ethernet 16" -IPAddress "192.168.100.1" -PrefixLength 22



To get the interface name, please run the following command in Command Prompt:

Copy Copied! PS C:\Users\Administrator> Get-NetAdapter



Output should give us the interface name that matches the description (e.g. Mellanox BlueField Management Network Adapter).

Copy Copied! Ethernet 2 Mellanox ConnectX-4 Lx Ethernet Adapter 6 Not Present 24-8A-07-0D-E8-1D Ethernet 6 Mellanox ConnectX-4 Lx Ethernet Ad...#2 23 Not Present 24-8A-07-0D-E8-1C Ethernet 16 Mellanox BlueField Management Netw...#2 15 Up CA-FE-01-CA-FE-02



Once IP address is set, Have one ping the other.

Copy Copied! C:\Windows\system32>ping 192.168.100.2 Pinging 192.168.100.2 with 32 bytes of data: Reply from 192.168.100.2: bytes=32 time=148ms TTL=64 Reply from 192.168.100.2: bytes=32 time=152ms TTL=64 Reply from 192.168.100.2: bytes=32 time=158ms TTL=64 Reply from 192.168.100.2: bytes=32 time=158ms TTL=64

Note: Please make sure to have SR-IOV enabled prior to following this procedure. Please refer to MLNX_OFED documentation under Features Overview and Configuration > Virtualization > Single Root IO Virtualization (SR-IOV) for instructions on how to do that.

Enable TC offload on the relevant interfaces. Run: Copy Copied! $ ethtool -K <PF> hw-tc-offload on To enable the HW offload run the following commands (restarting OVS is required after enabling the HW offload): Copy Copied! $ ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . Other_config:hw-offload=true $ systemctl restart openvswitch To show OVS configuration: Copy Copied! $ ovs-dpctl show system@ovs-system: lookups: hit:0 missed:0 lost:0 flows: 0 masks: hit:0 total:0 hit/pkt:0.00 port 0: ovs-system (internal) port 1: armbr1 (internal) port 2: p0 port 3: pf0hpf port 4: pf0vf0 port 5: pf0vf1 port 6: pf0vf2 At this point OVS would automatically try to offload all the rules. To see all the rules that are added to the OVS datapath: Copy Copied! $ ovs-appctl dpctl/dump-flows To see the rules that are offloaded to the HW: Copy Copied! $ ovs-appctl dpctl/dump-flows type=offloaded

The aging timeout of OVS is given in milliseconds and can be configured by running the following command:

Copy Copied! $ ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:max-idle=30000

This feature enables tracking connections and storing information about the state of these connections. When used with OVS, the DPU can offload connection tracking, so that traffic of established connections bypasses the kernel and goes directly to hardware.

Both source NAT (SNAT) and destination NAT (DNAT) are supported with connection tracking offload.



This section provides an example of configuring OVS to offload all IP connections of host PF0.

Enable OVS HW offloading. Create OVS connection tracking bridge. Run: Copy Copied! $ ovs-vsctl add-br ctBr Add p0 and pf0hpf to the bridge. Run: Copy Copied! $ ovs-vsctl add-port ctBr p0 $ ovs-vsctl add-port ctBr pf0hpf Configure ARP packets to behave normally. Packets which do not comply are routed to table1. Run: Copy Copied! $ ovs-ofctl add-flow ctBr "table=0,arp,action=normal" $ ovs-ofctl add-flow ctBr "table=0,ip,ct_state=-trk,action=ct(table=1)" Configure RoCEv2 packets to behave normally. RoCEv2 packets follow UDP port 4791 and a different source port in each direction of the connection. RoCE traffic is not supported by CT. In order to run RoCE from the host add the following line before ovs-ofctl add-flow ctBr "table=0,ip,ct_state=-trk,action=ct(table=1)" : Copy Copied! $ ovs-ofctl add-flow ctBr table=0,udp,tp_dst=4791,action=normal This rule allows RoCEv2 UDP packets to skip connection tracking rules. Configure the new established flows to be admitted to the connection tracking bridge and to then behave normally. Run: Copy Copied! $ ovs-ofctl add-flow ctBr "table=1,priority=1,ip,ct_state=+trk+new,action=ct(commit),normal" Set already established flows to behave normally. Run: Copy Copied! $ ovs-ofctl add-flow ctBr "table=1,priority=1,ip,ct_state=+trk+est,action=normal"

This section provides an example of configuring OVS to offload all IP connections of host PF0, and performing source network address translation (SNAT). The server host sends traffic via source IP from 2.2.2.1 to 1.1.1.2 on another host. Arm performs SNAT and changes the source IP to 1.1.1.16. Note that static ARP or route table must be configured to find that route.

Configure untracked IP packets to do nat. Run: Copy Copied! ovs-ofctl add-flow ctBr "table=0,ip,ct_state=-trk,action=ct(table=1,nat)" Configure new established flows to do SNAT, and change source IP to 1.1.1.16. Run: Copy Copied! ovs-ofctl add-flow ctBr "table=1,in_port=pf0hpf,ip,ct_state=+trk+new,action=ct(commit,nat(src=1.1.1.16)), p0" Configure already established flows act normal. Run: Copy Copied! ovs-ofctl add-flow ctBr "table=1,ip,ct_state=+trk+est,action=normal" Conntrack shows the connection with SNAT applied: Copy Copied! $ cat /proc/net/nf_conntrack ipv4 2 tcp 6 src=2.2.2.1 dst=1.1.1.2 sport=34541 dport=5001 src=1.1.1.2 dst=1.1.1.16 sport=5001 dport=34541 [OFFLOAD] mark=0 zone=1 use=3



Start traffic on PF0 from the server host (e.g. iperf) with an external network. Note that only established connections can be offloaded. TCP should have already finished the handshake, UDP should have gotten the reply.

Note: ICMP is not currently supported.

To check if specific connections are offloaded from Arm, run:

Copy Copied! $ cat /proc/net/nf_conntrack



The following is example output of offloaded TCP connection:

Copy Copied! ipv4 2 tcp 6 src=1.1.1.2 dst=1.1.1.3 sport=51888 dport=5001 src=1.1.1.3 dst=1.1.1.2 sport=5001 dport=51888 [HW_OFFLOAD] mark=0 zone=0 use=3

Offloaded flows (including connection tracking) are added to virtual switch FDB flow tables. FDB tables have a set of flow groups. Each flow group saves the same traffic pattern flows. For example, for connection tracking offloaded flow, TCP and UDP are different traffic patterns which end up in two different flow groups.

A flow group has a limited size to save flow entries. By default, the driver has 4 big FDB flow groups. Each of these big flow groups can save at most 4000000/(4+1)=800k different 5-tuple flow entries. For scenarios with more than 4 traffic patterns, the driver provides a module parameter (num_of_groups) to allow customization and performance tune.

Note: The size of each big flow groups can be calculated according to formula: size = 4000000/(num_of_groups+1)

To change the number of big FDB flow groups, run:

Copy Copied! $ echo <num_of_groups> > /sys/module/mlx5_core/parameters/num_of_groups





The change takes effect immediately if there is no flow inside the FDB table (no traffic running and all offloaded flows are aged out), and it can be dynamically changed without reloading the driver.

If there are residual offloaded flows when changing this parameter, then the new configuration only takes effect after all flows age out.

Aside from the aging of OVS, connection tracking offload has its own aging mechanism with a default aging time of 30 seconds.

Copy Copied! $ /sbin/sysctl -w net.netfilter.nf_conntrack_max=1000000





Note that the OS has a default setting of maximum tracked connections. That can be configured by running:

This changes the maximum tracked connections setting to 1 million.

Note: Make sure net.netfilter.nf_conntrack_tcp_be_liberal = 1 when using connection tracking.

OVS enables VF traffic to be tagged by the virtual switch.

For the BlueField DPU, the OVS can add VLAN tag (VLAN push) to all the packets sent by a network interface running on the host (either PF or VF) and strip the VLAN tag (VLAN pop) from the traffic going from the wire to that interface. Here we operate in Virtual Switch Tagging (VST) mode. This means that the host/VM interface is unaware of the VLAN tagging. Those rules can also be offloaded to the HW embedded switch. To configure OVS to push/pop VLAN you need to add the tag=$TAG section for the OVS command line that adds the representor ports. So if you want to tag all the traffic of VF0 with VLAN ID 52, you should use the following command when adding its representor to the bridge:

Copy Copied! $ ovs-vsctl add-port armbr1 pf0vf0 tag=52





Note: If the virtual port is already connected to the bridge prior to configuring VLAN, you would need to remove it first: Copy Copied! $ ovs-vsctl del-port pf0vf0

In this scenario all the traffic being sent by VF 0 will have the same VLAN tag. We could set a VLAN tag by flow when using the TC interface, this is explained in section Using TC Interface to Configure Offload Rules.

VXLAN tunnels are created on the Arm side and attached to the OVS. VXLAN decapsulation/encapsulation behavior is similar to normal VXLAN behavior, including over hw_offload=true .

To allow VXLAN encapsulation, the uplink representor (p0) should have an MTU value at least 50 bytes greater than that of the host PF/VF.



Consider p0 to be the local VXLAN tunnel interface. Build a VXLAN tunnel over OVS arm-ovs. Run: Copy Copied! ovs-vsctl add-port arm-ovs vxlan11 -- set interface vxlan11 type=vxlan options:local_ip=1.1.1.1 options:remote_ip=1.1.1.2 options:key=100 options:dst_port=4789 Connect pf0hpf to the same arm-ovs. Run traffic over PF0 on x86 (the one connected to pf0hpf) to the host the DPU connected. Configure the MTU of the PF used by VXLAN to at least 50 bytes larger than VXLAN-REP MTU.

Run the following:

Copy Copied! ovs-appctl dpctl/dump-flows type=offloaded in_port(2),eth(src=ae:fd:f3:31:7e:7b,dst=a2:fb:09:85:84:48),eth_type(0x0800), packets:1, bytes:98, used:0.900s, actions:set(tunnel(tun_id=0x64,src=1.1.1.1,dst=1.1.1.2,tp_dst=4789,flags(key))),3 tunnel(tun_id=0x64,src=1.1.1.2,dst=1.1.1.1,tp_dst=4789,flags(+key)),in_port(3),eth(src=a2:fb:09:85:84:48,dst=ae:fd:f3:31:7e:7b),eth_type(0x0800), packets:75, bytes:7350, used:0.900s, actions:2





Note: For the host PF, in order for VXLAN to work properly with the default 1500 MTU, follow these steps. Disable host PF as the port owner from Arm. Run: Copy Copied! $ mlxprivhost -d /dev/mst/mt41682_pciconf0 --disable_port_owner r The MTU of the end points (pf0hpf in the example above) of the VXLAN tunnel must be smaller than the MTU of the tunnel interfaces (p0) to account for the size of the VXLAN headers. For example, you can set the MTU of P0 to 2000.

GRE tunnels are created on the Arm side and attached to the OVS. GRE decapsulation/encapsulation behavior is similar to normal GRE behavior, including over hw_offload=true .

To allow GRE encapsulation, the uplink representor (p0) should have an MTU value at least 50 bytes greater than that of the host PF/VF.



Consider p0 to be the local GRE tunnel interface. Build a GRE tunnel over OVS arm-ovs. Run: Copy Copied! ovs-vsctl add-port gre_br gre0 -- set interface gre0 type=gre options:local_ip=1.1.1.1 options:remote_ip=1.1.1.2 options:key=100 Connect pf0hpf to the same arm-ovs. Run traffic over PF0 on x86 (the one connected to pf0hpf) to the host the DPU connected.

Run the following:

Copy Copied! ovs-appctl dpctl/dump-flows type=offloaded recirc_id(0),in_port(3),eth(src=50:6b:4b:2f:0b:74,dst=de:d0:a3:63:0b:30),eth_type(0x0800),ipv4(frag=no), packets:878, bytes:122802, used:0.440s, actions:set(tunnel(tun_id=0x64,src=1.1.1.1,dst=1.1.1.2,ttl=64,flags(key))),2 tunnel(tun_id=0x64,src=1.1.1.1,dst=1.1.1.2,flags(+key)),recirc_id(0),in_port(2),eth(src=de:d0:a3:63:0b:30,dst=50:6b:4b:2f:0b:74),eth_type(0x0800),ipv4(frag=no), packets:995, bytes:97510, used:0.440s, actions:3





Note: For the host PF, in order for GRE to work properly with the default 1500 MTU, follow these steps. Disable host PF as the port owner from Arm. Run: Copy Copied! $ mlxprivhost -d /dev/mst/mt41682_pciconf0 --disable_port_owner r The MTU of the end points (pf0hpf in the example above) of the GRE tunnel must be smaller than the MTU of the tunnel interfaces (p0) to account for the size of the GRE headers. For example, you can set the MTU of P0 to 2000.

Geneve tunnels are created on the Arm side and attached to the OVS. Geneve decapsulation/encapsulation behavior is similar to normal Geneve behavior, including over hw_offload=true .

To allow Geneve encapsulation, the uplink representor (p0) must have an MTU value at least 50 bytes greater than that of the host PF/VF.



Consider p0 to be the local Geneve tunnel interface. Build a Geneve tunnel over OVS arm-ovs. Run: Copy Copied! ovs-vsctl add-port geneve_br gv0 -- set interface gv0 type=geneve options:local_ip=1.1.1.1 options:remote_ip=1.1.1.2 options:key=100 Connect pf0hpf to the same arm-ovs. Run traffic over PF0 on x86 (the one connected to pf0hpf) to the host the DPU connected.

Options are supported for Geneve. For example, you may add option 0xea55 to tunnel metadata, run:

Copy Copied! ovs-ofctl add-tlv-map geneve_br "{class=0xffff,type=0x0,len=4}->tun_metadata0" ovs-ofctl add-flow geneve_br ip,actions="set_field:0xea55->tun_metadata0",normal





Note: For the host PF, in order for Geneve to work properly with the default 1500 MTU, follow these steps. Disable host PF as the port owner from Arm. Run: Copy Copied! $ mlxprivhost -d /dev/mst/mt41682_pciconf0 --disable_port_owner r The MTU of the end points (pf0hpf in the example above) of the Geneve tunnel must be smaller than the MTU of the tunnel interfaces (p0) to account for the size of the Geneve headers. For example, you can set the MTU of P0 to 2000.

Offloading rules can also be added directly, and not just through OVS, using the tc utility. To enable TC ingress on all the representors (i.e. uplink, PF, and VF).

Copy Copied! $ tc qdisc add dev p0 ingress $ tc qdisc add dev pf0hpf ingress $ tc qdisc add dev pf0vf0 ingress

The rule below drops all packets matching the given source and destination MAC addresses:

Copy Copied! $ tc filter add dev pf0hpf protocol ip parent ffff: \ flower \ skip_sw \ dst_mac e4:11:22:11:4a:51 \ src_mac e4:11:22:11:4a:50 \ action drop

The following rules push VLAN ID 100 to packets sent from VF0 to the wire (and forward it through the uplink representor) and strip the VLAN when sending the packet to the VF.

Copy Copied! $ tc filter add dev pf0vf0 protocol 802.1Q parent ffff: \ flower \ skip_sw \ dst_mac e4:11:22:11:4a:51 \ src_mac e4:11:22:11:4a:50 \ action vlan push id 100 \ action mirred egress redirect dev p0 $ tc filter add dev p0 protocol 802.1Q parent ffff: \ flower \ skip_sw \ dst_mac e4:11:22:11:4a:51 \ src_mac e4:11:22:11:4a:50 \ vlan_ethtype 0x800 \ vlan_id 100 \ vlan_prio 0 \ action vlan pop \ action mirred egress redirect dev pf0vf0

Copy Copied! $ tc filter add dev pf0vf0 protocol 0x806 parent ffff: \ flower \ skip_sw \ dst_mac e4:11:22:11:4a:51 \ src_mac e4:11:22:11:4a:50 \ action tunnel_key set \ src_ip 20.1.12.1 \ dst_ip 20.1.11.1 \ id 100 \ action mirred egress redirect dev vxlan100 $ tc filter add dev vxlan100 protocol 0x806 parent ffff: \ flower \ skip_sw \ dst_mac e4:11:22:11:4a:51 \ src_mac e4:11:22:11:4a:50 \ enc_src_ip 20.1.11.1 \ enc_dst_ip 20.1.12.1 \ enc_key_id 100 \ enc_dst_port 4789 \ action tunnel_key unset \ action mirred egress redirect dev pf0vf0

