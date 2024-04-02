DOCA Documentation v1.1

© Copyright 2023, NVIDIA.
Last updated on Apr 2, 2024
Release Notes
NVIDIA DOCA SDK release notes containing information on new features, bug fixes, and known issues.
EULA
NVIDIA DOCA SDK end-user license agreement.
Installation Guide
This document details the necessary steps to set up NVIDIA DOCA in your environment.
DPI Programming Guide
The NVIDIA DOCA DPI Programming Guide provides developers instructions to deploy the DOCA DPI library.
FLOW Programming Guide
The NVIDIA DOCA FLOW Programming Guide provides developers instructions for deploying the DOCA flow library, flow API philosophy and usage.
NetFlow Programming Guide
This programming guide describes the DOCA Utils libraries used to develop DOCA-based applications over the NVIDIA® BlueField®-2 DPU.
DPDK Programming Guide
This guide provides reference to DPDK's official programming guide.
DOCA Libraries API
This document contains DOCA APIs.
DPDK API
This document provides a reference to DPDK's official API documentation.
Application Recognition
This document provides application recognition implementation on top of NVIDIA® BlueField®-2 DPU.
DNS Filter
This document provides an example of DNS filter implementation on top of NVIDIA® BlueField®-2 DPU.
East-west Overlay Encryption
This document describes IPsec based strongSwan solution.
L4 OVS Firewall
This document provides an L4 OVS firewall implementation example.
NetFlow Exporter
This document describes how to use NetFlow library in a DOCA application.
Simple Forward VNF
This document provides a Simple Forward implementation on top NVIDIA® BlueField®-2 DPU.
URL Filter
This document provides a URL filter implementation on top NVIDIA® BlueField®-2 DPU.
DPI Compiler
This document describes DPI compiler architecture, supported signatures format, compiler usage, etc.
RXP Compiler
RegEx compiler pattern syntax and RegEx writers' guide for NVIDIA® BlueField®-2 DPU.
RXPBench
RXPBench is a performance comparison tool for NVIDIA® BlueField®-2 RXP.
Crypto Acceleration
This document ability of NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU to accelerate crypto operations.
Emulated Devices
This document describes the ability of NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU to emulate and accelerate physical and virtual host functions.
Modes of Operation
This document describes the modes of operation available for NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU.
Running Reference Applications Over Host
This document demonstrates how to run NVIDIA DOCA reference applications over the x86 host.
Scalable Function (SF)
This document provides an overview and configuration of scalable functions (sub-functions, or SFs) for NVIDIA® BlueField®-2 DPU.
vSwitch and Representors Model
This document provides information on the control of the NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU embedded switch and representation of the host network functions.
Documentation Archives
This archives document provides access to previously released DOCA documentation versions.