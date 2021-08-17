DOCA Documentation v1.1
Installation Guide

NVIDIA DOCA Installation Guide

This document details the necessary steps to set up NVIDIA DOCA in your environment.

1. Introduction

There are two ways install the NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPU software:

  • Using the SDK Manager which provides a GUI/CLI for full BlueField-2 installation
  • Manual installation with a step-by-step procedure

1.1. Supported Platforms

Model Number Description
MBF2H322A-AEEOT NVIDIA® BlueField®-2 P-Series DPU 25GbE Dual-Port SFP56, PCIe Gen4 x8, Crypto Enabled, 8GB on-board DDR, 1GbE OOB management, Tall Bracket, HHHL
MBF2H322A-AENOT BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 25GbE Dual-Port SFP56, PCIe Gen4 x8, Crypto Disabled, 8GB on-board DDR, 1GbE OOB management, Tall Bracket, HHHL
MBF2H332A-AEEOT BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 25GbE Dual-Port SFP56, PCIe Gen3/4 x8, Crypto Enabled, 16GB on-board DDR, 1GbE OOB management, Tall Bracket, HHHL
MBF2H332A-AENOT BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 25GbE Dual-Port SFP56, PCIe Gen3/4 x8, Crypto Disabled, 16GB on-board DDR, 1GbE OOB management, Tall Bracket, HHHL
MBF2H516A-CEEOT BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56, PCIe Gen4 x16, Crypto Enabled, 16GB on-board DDR, 1GbE OOB management, Tall Bracket, FHHL
MBF2H516A-CENOT BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56, PCIe Gen4 x16, Crypto Disabled, 16GB on-board DDR, 1GbE OOB management, Tall Bracket, FHHL
MBF2H516A-EEEOT BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 100GbE/EDR/HDR100 VPI Dual-Port QSFP56, PCIe Gen4 x16, Crypto Enabled, 16GB on-board DDR, 1GbE OOB management, Tall Bracket, FHHL
MBF2H516A-EENOT BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 100GbE/EDR VPI Dual-Port QSFP56; PCIe Gen4 x16; Crypto Disabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL
MBF2H516B-CENOT BlueField-2 P-Series BF2500 DPU Controller, 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56, PCIe Gen4 x16, Crypto Disabled, 16GB on-board DDR, 1GbE OOB Management, Tall Bracket, FHHL
MBF2H516B-EENOT BlueField-2 P-Series BF2500 DPU Controller, 100GbE/EDR/HDR100 VPI Dual-Port QSFP56, PCIe Gen4 x16, Crypto Disabled, 16GB on-board DDR, 1GbE OOB management, Tall Bracket, FHHL
MBF2M322A-AEEOT BlueField-2 E-Series DPU 25GbE Dual-Port SFP56, PCIe Gen3/4 x8, Crypto, 8GB on-board DDR, 1GbE OOB management, Tall Bracket, HHHL
MBF2M322A-AENOT BlueField-2 E-Series DPU 25GbE Dual-Port SFP56, PCIe Gen3/4 x8, Crypto Disabled, 8GB on-board DDR, 1GbE OOB management, Tall Bracket, HHHL
MBF2M332A-AEEOT BlueField-2 E-Series DPU 25GbE Dual-Port SFP56, PCIe Gen4 x8, Crypto, 16GB on-board DDR, 1GbE OOB management, Tall Bracket, HHHL
MBF2M332A-AENOT BlueField-2 E-Series DPU 25GbE Dual-Port SFP56, PCIe Gen4 x8, Crypto Disabled, 16GB on-board DDR, 1GbE OOB management, Tall Bracket, HHHL
MBF2M516A-CEEOT BlueField-2 E-Series DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56; PCIe Gen4 x16; Crypto Enabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL
MBF2M516A-CENOT BlueField-2 E-Series DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56, PCIe Gen4 x16, Crypto Disabled, 16GB on-board DDR, 1GbE OOB management, Tall Bracket, FHHL
MBF2M516A-EEEOT BlueField-2 E-Series DPU 100GbE/EDR/HDR100 VPI Dual-Port QSFP56, PCIe Gen4 x16, Crypto Enabled, 16GB on-board DDR, 1GbE OOB management, Tall Bracket, FHHL
MBF2M516A-EENOT BlueField-2 E-Series DPU 100GbE/EDR/HDR100 VPI Dual-Port QSFP56; PCIe Gen4 x16; Crypto Disabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL

1.2. Hardware Prerequisites

This quick start guide assumes that an NVIDIA® BlueField®-2 DPU has been installed in a server according to the instructions detailed in your DPU's hardware user guide.

1.3. DOCA Packages

Device Component Version Description

Host (metapackages)

 DOCA SDK 0.2 Software development kit package for developing host software
DOCA Runtime 1.1 Runtime libraries required to run DOCA-based software applications on host
DOCA tools 1.1 DOCA tools for developers and administrators on host

Arm emulated (Qemu) development container

 3.7 Linux-based BlueField Arm emulated container for developers

Target BlueField-2 DPU (Arm)

 BlueField OS 3.7 BlueField OS image and firmware
DOCA SDK 0.2 Software development kit packages for developing Arm software
DOCA runtime 1.1 Runtime libraries requied to run DOCA-based software applications on Arm
DOCA tools 1.1 DOCA tools for developers and administrators for Arm target

1.4. Supported Operating System

Installation Method Host Machine Target Hardware (BlueField-2 DPU)
Manual installation CentOS 7.6/8.0/8.2 Ubuntu 20.04
Ubuntu 18.04/20.04
SDK Manager installation CentOS 7.6/8.0/8.2
Ubuntu 18.04/20.04

Supported Kernel Versions

Note:

Only the following generic kernel versions are supported for DOCA metapackage installation (whether by SDKM or manually).

Host Operation System Kernel Support
CentOS 7.6 3.10.0-957.el7.x86_64
CentOS 8.0 4.18.0-80.el8.x86_64
CentOS 8.2 4.18.0-193.el8.x86_64
Ubuntu 18.04 4.15.0-20-generic
Ubuntu 20.04 5.4.0-26-generic

2. SDK Manager

NVIDIA SDK Manager supports DOCA installation, including software packages on the host and the BlueField-2 target.

Developers must have access to DOCA to install the relevant SDK packages. Visit the DOCA developer zone landing page to request access.

3. Manual BlueField Image Installation

This guide provides the minimal first-steps instructions for setting up DOCA on a standard system.

3.1. Installation Files

Device Component OS Link
Host (metapackages)

These files contain the following components suitable for their respective OS version.

  • DOCA SDK v0.2
  • DOCA Runtime v1.1
  • DOCA Tools v1.1
 CentOS 7.6 doca-repo-rhel76-1.1-0.1.7.1.1.024.5.4.1.0.3.0.x86_64.rpm
CentOS 8.0 doca-repo-rhel80-1.1-0.1.7.1.1.024.5.4.1.0.3.0.x86_64.rpm
CentOS 8.2 doca-repo-rhel82-1.1-0.1.7.1.1.024.5.4.1.0.3.0.x86_64.rpm
Ubuntu 18.04 doca-repo-ubuntu1804_1.1-0.1.7.1.1.024.5.4.1.0.3.0_amd64.deb
Ubuntu 20.04 doca-repo-ubuntu2004_1.1-0.1.7.1.1.024.5.4.1.0.3.0_amd64.deb
Arm Emulated Development Container Arm container v3.7 bfb_builder_doca_ubuntu_20.04-inbox-5.4.tar
Target BlueField-2 DPU (Arm) MFT v3.7 CentOS 7.6 mft-repo-centos7.6-4.17.0-106.x86_64.rpm
CentOS 8.x mft-repo-centos8.x-4.17.0-106.x86_64.rpm
Ubuntu 18.04 mft-repo-amd64-ubuntu2004-local_4.17.0-106_amd64.deb
Ubuntu 20.04
RShim v3.7 CentOS 7.6 rshim-2.0.6-1.ga97dc5d.el7.centos.x86_64.rpm
CentOS 8.x
Ubuntu 18.04 rshim_2.0.6-1.ga97dc5d_amd64.deb
Ubuntu 20.04
BlueField OS image v3.7 Ubuntu 20.04 DOCA_v1.1_BlueField_OS_Ubuntu_20.04-5.4.0-1013-bluefield-5.4-1.0.3.0-3.7.0.11805-1-aarch64.bfb
DOCA SDK v0.2 doca-repo-aarch64-ubuntu2004-local_1.1-0.5.4.1.0.3.0.bf.3.7.0.11805_arm64.deb
DOCA Runtime v1.1
DOCA Tools v1.1

3.2. Software Prerequisites

  1. Download the following packages listed in the table under section Installation Files depending on the OS of the host you are using:
    • BlueField OS image
    • MFT
    • DOCA metapackages for host
      Note:

      Alternatively, you may choose not to install the DOCA metapackage for the host (step 2). In this case, you must download the RShim package separately:

      • MFT
      • RShim
  2. To continue with the DOCA metapackage installation:
    1. Uninstall the driver if it is already installed. Run:
      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      ofed_uninstall.sh
    2. Install MFT.
      • For Ubuntu Uninstall the previous MFT package if it exists. Run:
        Copy
        Copied!
                    
        
            
        sudo apt remove --purge mft  mft-oem mft-pcap mft-repo-amd64-ubuntu2004-local mft kernel-mft-dkms -y
sudo apt-get autoremove

        Then reinstall MFT. Run:

        Copy
        Copied!
                    
        
            
        sudo dpkg -i mft-repo-amd64-ubuntu2004-local_<version>_amd64.deb
apt-get update
apt install mft-meta

      • For CentOS, run:
        Copy
        Copied!
                    
        
            
        rpm -Uvh mft-repo-4.16.3-12.x86_64.rpm
yum install mft-meta
    3. Perform the instructions in the following DOCA installation on host sections.

    Installing DOCA Metapackages on Ubuntu Host

    1. Download the DOCA SDK, DOCA Runtime, and DOCA Tools package from Installation Files section for the host.
    2. Unpack the deb repo. Run:
      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      dpkg -i <repo_file>
      For example:
      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      sudo dpkg -i doca-repo-ubuntu2004_1.1-0.0.5.5.4.0.6.3.0_amd64.deb

    3. Perform apt update. Run:
      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      apt-get update
    4. Run apt install for DOCA SDK, DOCA runtime, DOCA tools.
      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      sudo apt install doca-sdk
sudo apt install doca-runtime
sudo apt install doca-tools

    Installing DOCA Metapackages on CentOS Host

    1. Download the DOCA SDK, DOCA Runtime, and DOCA Tools package from Installation Files section for the x86 host.
    2. Install the following meta package dependencies. Run:
      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      yum install -y epel-release
yum install -y uriparser-devel
yum install -y 'dnf-command(config-manager)' 
dnf -y install dnf-plugins-core
yum install -y epel-release
dnf config-manager --set-enabled PowerTools
yum install meson
    3. Unpack the deb repo. Run:
      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      rpm -Uvh <repo_file>.rpm
      For example:
      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      rpm -Uvh doca-repo-rhel82-1.1-0.0.5.5.4.0.6.3.0.x86_64.rpm

    4. Run yum install for DOCA SDK, DOCA runtime, DOCA tools.
      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      sudo yum install doca-sdk
sudo yum install doca-runtime
sudo yum install doca-tools
  3. To continue without the DOCA metapackages:
    1. Install RShim.
      • For Ubuntu, run:
        Copy
        Copied!
                    
        
            
        sudo dpkg --force-all -i rshim-<version>.deb
sudo dpkg --force-all -i mft-<version>.deb
      • For CentOS, run:
        Copy
        Copied!
                    
        
            
        sudo rpm -Uhv rshim-<version>.rpm
sudo rpm -Uhv mft-<version>.rpm
    2. Install MFT.
      • For Ubuntu Uninstall the previous MFT package if it exists. Run:
        Copy
        Copied!
                    
        
            
        sudo apt remove --purge mft  mft-oem mft-pcap mft-repo-amd64-ubuntu2004-local mft kernel-mft-dkms -y
sudo apt-get autoremove

        Then reinstall MFT. Run:

        Copy
        Copied!
                    
        
            
        sudo dpkg -i mft-repo-amd64-ubuntu2004-local_<version>_amd64.deb
apt-get update
apt install mft-meta

      • For CentOS, run:
        Copy
        Copied!
                    
        
            
        rpm -Uvh mft-repo-4.16.3-12.x86_64.rpm
yum install mft-meta
  4. Reset the nvconfig params to their default values:
    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    sudo mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/<device> -y reset

Reset configuration for device /dev/mst/<device>? (y/n) [n] : y
Applying... Done!
-I- Please reboot machine to load new configurations.
    Note:

    You may retrieve the <device> parameter by using the command sudo mst status –v.

  5. Skip this step if your BlueField DPU is Ethernet only. Please refer to Supported Platforms to learn your DPU type. If you have a VPI DPU, the default link type of the ports will be configured to IB. To verify your link type, run:
    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    sudo mst start
sudo mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/<device> -e q | grep -i link_type
Configurations:                              Default         Current         Next Boot
*        LINK_TYPE_P1                        IB(1)           ETH(2)          IB(1)
*        LINK_TYPE_P2                        IB(1)           ETH(2)          IB(1)
    Note:

    If your DPU is Ethernet capable only, then the sudo mlxconfig -d <device> command will not provide an output.

    If the current link type is set to IB, run the following command to change it to Ethernet:
    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    sudo mlxconfig -d <device> s LINK_TYPE_P1=2 LINK_TYPE_P2=2

  6. Assign a static IP to tmfifo_net0 (RShim host interface).
    • For Ubuntu, edit the file /etc/netplan/01-netcfg.yaml by adding the following lines:
      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      tmfifo_net0:
  addresses: [192.168.100.1/24]
  dhcp4: false
      Example:
      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      sudo cat /etc/netplan/01-netcfg.yaml
# This file describes the network interfaces available on your system
# For more information, see netplan(5).
network:
  version: 2
  renderer: networkd
  ethernets:
    eno1:
      dhcp4: yes
    tmfifo_net0:
      addresses: [192.168.100.1/24]
      dhcp4: no
    • For CentOS, create the file /etc/sysconfig/network-scripts/ifcfg-tmfifo_net0 and set the following lines:
      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      DEVICE=tmfifo_net0
BOOTPROTO=none
ONBOOT=yes
PREFIX=24
IPADDR=192.168.100.1
NM_CONTROLLED=no
  7. Execute network restart for implemented tmfifo_net0 static configuration.
    • For CentOS:
      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      /etc/init.d/network restart
    • For Ubuntu:
      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      /etc/init.d/networking restart
  8. Verify that RShim is active.
    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    sudo systemctl status rshim
    This command is expected to display active (running). If RShim service does not launch automatically, run:
    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    sudo systemctl enable rshim
sudo systemctl start rshim

3.3. Image Installation

Ubuntu users are required to provide a unique password that will be applied at the end of the BlueField OS image installation. This password needs to be defined in a bf.cfg configuration file. To set the password for the "ubuntu" user:

  1. Create password hash. Run:
    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    # openssl passwd -1
Password:
Verifying - Password:
$1$3B0RIrfX$TlHry93NFUJzg3Nya00rE1
  2. Add the password hash in quotes to the bf.cfg file:
    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    # sudo vim bf.cfg
ubuntu_PASSWORD='$1$3B0RIrfX$TlHry93NFUJzg3Nya00rE1'
    When running the installation command, use the --config flag to provide the file containing the password:
    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    sudo bfb-install --rshim <rshimN> --bfb <image_path.bfb> --config bf.cfg

    The following is an example of Ubuntu installation assuming the "pv" tool has been installed (to view the installation progress).
    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    sudo bfb-install --rshim rshim0 --bfb DOCA_v1.0_BlueField_OS_Ubuntu_20.04-5.3-1.0.0.0-3.6.0.11699-1-aarch64.bfb --config bf.cfg
Pushing bfb
1.08GiB 0:00:57 [19.5MiB/s] [      <=>    ]
Collecting BlueField booting status. Press Ctrl+C to stop…
INFO[BL2]: start
INFO[BL2]: DDR POST passed
INFO[BL2]: UEFI loaded
INFO[BL31]: start
INFO[BL31]: runtime
INFO[UEFI]: eMMC init
INFO[UEFI]: eMMC probed
INFO[UEFI]: PCIe enum start
INFO[UEFI]: PCIe enum end
INFO[MISC]: Ubuntu installation started
INFO[MISC]: Installation finished
INFO[MISC]: Rebooting...

    Note:

    The --config flag is necessary for Ubuntu users only. If this flag is not used by Ubuntu users, then upon first login to the BlueField device, they will be asked to update their password.

    Note:

    This installation sets up the OVS bridge.

3.4. Firmware Upgrade

To upgrade firmware:

  1. SSH to your BlueField device via 192.168.100.2 (preconfigured). The default credentials for Ubuntu are as follows:
    • Username: ubuntu
    • Password: unique password

    For example:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    ssh ubuntu@192.168.100.2 Password: <unique-password>


  2. Perform the following step only if:
    • Your BlueField device is a controller
    • If you did not install the DOCA metapackages

    Upgrade firmware in BlueField DPU. Run:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    sudo /opt/mellanox/mlnx-fw-updater/mlnx_fw_updater.pl

    Example output:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    Device #1:
----------

  Device Type:      BlueField-2
  [...]
  Versions:         Current        Available
     FW             <Old_FW>       <New_FW>

  3. For the firmware upgrade to take effect:
    1. Run the following command on the BlueField DPU and host:
      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      sudo mst start
    2. Run the command below on the BlueField DPU and immediately afterwards on the host. Do not wait for the command to complete on the BlueField DPU before issuing the command on the host.
      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      sudo mlxfwreset -d /dev/mst/<device> -l 3 -y reset
      Note:

      If your BlueField device is a controller you must power cycle the controller as mlxfwreset is not supported.

3.5. Post-installation Procedure

  1. Restart the driver. Run:
    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    sudo /etc/init.d/openibd restart
Unloading HCA driver:                                      [  OK  ]
Loading HCA driver and Access Layer:                       [  OK  ]
  2. Configure the physical function (PF) interfaces.
    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    sudo ifconfig <interface-1> <network-1/mask> up
sudo ifconfig <interface-2> <network-2/mask> up
    For example:
    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    sudo ifconfig p2p1 192.168.200.32/24 up
sudo ifconfig p2p2 192.168.201.32/24 up
    Pings between the source and destination should now be operational.

4. Installing DOCA on BlueField DPU

Note:

Before installing DOCA on the target DPU, make sure the out-of-band interface (mgmt) is connected to the internet.

  1. Download the DOCA SDK, DOCA Runtime, and DOCA Tools package from section Installation Files.
  2. Copy deb repo package into BlueField. Run:
    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    scp -r doca-repo-aarch64-ubuntu2004-local_1.0-0.5.3.0.3.6.bf.3.6.0.11691_arm64.deb ubuntu@192.168.100.2:/tmp/
  3. Unpack the deb repo. Run:
    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    dpkg -i <repo_file>
    For example:
    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    sudo dpkg -i doca-repo-aarch64-ubuntu2004-local_1.0-0.5.3.0.3.6.bf.3.6.0.11691_arm64.deb

  4. Run apt update.
    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    apt-get update
  5. Run apt install for DOCA SDK, DOCA runtime, DOCA tools:
    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    sudo apt install doca-sdk
sudo apt install doca-runtime
sudo apt install doca-tools

5. Setting Up Build Environment Container for Developers

  1. Make sure Docker is installed on your host. Run:
    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    docker version

    If docker is not installed, please visit the official Install Docker Engine for installation instructions.

  2. Install QEMU on the host.
    Note:

    This step is for hosts only. If you are working on an aarch64 host, please move to the next step.

    • For Ubuntu host, run:
      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      sudo apt-get install qemu binfmt-support qemu-user-static
sudo docker run --rm --privileged multiarch/qemu-user-static --reset -p yes
    • For CentOS 7.x host, run:
      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      sudo yum install epel-release
sudo yum install qemu-system-arm
    • For CentOS 8.0 or 8.2 host, run:
      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      sudo yum install epel-release
sudo yum install qemu-kvm
    • For Fedora host, run:
      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      sudo yum install qemu-system-aarch64
  3. If you are using CentOS or Fedora on the host, verify if qemu-aarch64.conf exists. Run:
    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    $ cat /etc/binfmt.d/qemu-aarch64.conf
    If it does not, run:
    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    echo ":qemu-aarch64:M::\x7fELF\x02\x01\x01\x00\x00\x00\x00\x00\x00\x00\x00\x00\x02\x00\xb7:\xff\xff\xff\xff\xff\xff\xff\xfc\xff\xff\xff\xff\xff\xff\xff\xff\xfe\xff\xff:/usr/bin/qemu-aarch64-static:" > /etc/binfmt.d/qemu-aarch64.conf
  4. If you are using CentOS or Fedora on the host, restart system binfmt. Run:
    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    $ sudo systemctl restart systemd-binfmt

  5. Load the docker image.
    1. Make sure the docker service is started. Run:
      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      systemctl daemon-reload
systemctl start docker

    2. Go to the location the tar file is saved at and run the following command from the host:
      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      sudo docker load -i <filename>

      For example:
      Copy
      Copied!
                  
      
            
      sudo docker load -i bfb_builder_ubuntu20.04-5.3-1.0.0.0-3.6.0.11699-1.tar

      Note:

      The loading process may take a while. After the image is loaded, you can find its ID using the command docker images.

  6. Run the docker image.
    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    sudo docker run -v <source-code-folder>:<dest-folder-on-docker> --privileged -it -e container=docker <image-name/ID>
    For example, if the source code folder is /<...>/buildEnv, the destination folder on the docker is /app, and the image is the one downloaded in the previous step, the command will look like this:
    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    sudo docker run -v /<...>/buildEnv:/app --privileged -it -e container=docker mellanox/bluefield:bfb_builder_ubuntu20.04-5.3-1.0.0.0-3.6.0.11699-1

    Or, for example, if you use a loaded image with the ID 185c50ecb31d, the command will be:
    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    sudo docker run -v /<...>/buildEnv:/app --privileged -it -e container=docker 185c50ecb31d

    After you run this command, you will have a shell inside the container, where you can build your project using the gcc command.
    Note:

    Please make sure you map a folder that everyone has write privileges to. Otherwise, the docker will not be able to write the output file to it.

    Note:

    The folder will be mapped to the "dest" folder. In this example the folder /app inside the docker will be mapped to /<...>/buildEnv.


content here