2. Modules
DOCA App Shield library let you to monitor operation system that resides on the host. This is done with the DPU DMA capabilities and the regex engine. Please follow the programmer guide for system configurations.
Defines
- #define doca_apsh_attst_info_get ( attestation, attr )
- Get attribute value for a attestation.
- #define doca_apsh_lib_info_get ( lib, attr )
- Get attribute value for a lib.
- #define doca_apsh_module_info_get ( module, attr )
- Get attribute value for a module.
- #define doca_apsh_proc_info_get ( process, attr )
- Get attribute value for a process.
- #define doca_apsh_thread_info_get ( thread, attr )
- Get attribute value for a thread.
- #define doca_apsh_vad_info_get ( vad, attr )
- Get attribute value for a vad.
Enumerations
- enum doca_apsh_system_layer
- system supported layer types
- enum doca_apsh_system_os
- system os types
Functions
- const __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_attst_info_get ( doca_apsh_attestation* attestation, enum doca_apsh_attestation_attr attr )
- Shadow function - get attribute value for a attestation.
- const __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_lib_info_get ( doca_apsh_lib* lib, enum doca_apsh_lib_attr attr )
- Shadow function - get attribute value for a lib.
- const __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_module_info_get ( doca_apsh_module* module, enum doca_apsh_module_attr attr )
- Shadow function - get attribute value for a module.
- const __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_proc_info_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, enum doca_apsh_process_attr attr )
- Shadow function - get attribute value for a process.
- const __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_thread_info_get ( doca_apsh_thread* thread, enum doca_apsh_lib_attr attr )
- Shadow function - get attribute value for a thread.
- const __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_vad_info_get ( doca_apsh_vad* vad, enum doca_apsh_lib_attr attr )
- Shadow function - get attribute value for a vad.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_attestation_free ( doca_apsh_attestation** attestation )
- Destroys a attestation context.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_apsh_attestation_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, const char* exec_hash_map_path, doca_apsh_attestation*** attestation )
- Get current process attestation.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_apsh_attst_refresh ( doca_apsh_attestation*** attestation )
- refresh single attestation handler of a process with new snapshot
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_apsh_ctx* doca_apsh_create ( void )
- Create a new apsh handler.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_destroy ( doca_apsh_ctx* ctx )
- Free the APSH memory and close connections.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_apsh_dma_dev_set ( doca_apsh_ctx* ctx, const char* dma_dev_name )
- Set apsh dma device.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_libs_free ( doca_apsh_lib** libs )
- Destroys a libs context.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_apsh_libs_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, doca_apsh_lib*** libs )
- Get array of current process loadable libraries.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_module_free ( doca_apsh_module* modules )
- Destroys a modules array.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_apsh_module_get ( doca_apsh_system* system, doca_apsh_module*** modules )
- Get array of current modules installed on the system.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_apsh_proc_refresh ( doca_apsh_process* process )
- refresh single process handler with new snapshot
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_processes_free ( doca_apsh_process** processes )
- Destroys a process context.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_apsh_processes_get ( doca_apsh_system* system, doca_apsh_process*** processes )
- Get array of current processes running on the system.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_apsh_regex_dev_set ( doca_apsh_ctx* ctx, const char* regex_dev_name )
- Set apsh regex device.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_apsh_start ( doca_apsh_ctx* ctx )
- Start apsh handler.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_apsh_sys_mem_region_set ( doca_apsh_system* system, const char* system_mem_region_path )
- Set system allowed memory regions.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_apsh_sys_os_symbol_map_set ( doca_apsh_system* system, const char* system_os_symbol_map_path )
- Set system os symbol map.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_apsh_sys_os_type_set ( doca_apsh_system* system, doca_apsh_system_layer os_type )
- Set system os type.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_apsh_sys_pcidev_set ( doca_apsh_system* system, int bdf )
- Set system net device.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_apsh_sys_system_layer_set ( doca_apsh_system* system, doca_apsh_system_layer layer_type )
- Set system layer type.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_apsh_system* doca_apsh_system_create ( doca_apsh_ctx* ctx )
- Create a new system handler.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_system_destroy ( doca_apsh_system* system )
- Destroy system handler.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_apsh_system_start ( doca_apsh_system* system )
- Start system handler.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_threads_free ( doca_apsh_thread** threads )
- Destroys a threads context.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_apsh_threads_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, doca_apsh_thread*** threads )
- Get array of current process threads.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_vads_free ( doca_apsh_vad** vads )
- Destroys a vads context.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_apsh_vads_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, doca_apsh_vad*** vads )
- Get array of current process vads - virtual address descriptor.
Defines
- #define doca_apsh_attst_info_get ( attestation, attr )
Get the requested info from attestation handler. The info is right to the snapshot (at the get function moment) full list (type and descriptions) can be found in doca_apsh_attr.h
Value
((attr##_TYPE)__doca_apsh_attst_info_get(attestation, attr))
Parameters
- attestation
- single attestation handler
- attr
- Attribute to get the info on the module
- #define doca_apsh_lib_info_get ( lib, attr )
Get the requested info from lib handler. The info is right to the snapshot (at the get function moment) full list (type and descriptions) can be found in doca_apsh_attr.h
Value
((attr##_TYPE)__doca_apsh_lib_info_get(lib, attr))
Parameters
- lib
- single lib handler
- attr
- Attribute to get the info on the module
- #define doca_apsh_module_info_get ( module, attr )
Get the requested info from module handler. The info is right to the snapshot (at the get function moment) full list (type and descriptions) can be found in doca_apsh_attr.h
Value
((attr##_TYPE)__doca_apsh_module_info_get(module, attr))
Parameters
- module
- single module handler
- attr
- Attribute to get the info on the module
- #define doca_apsh_proc_info_get ( process, attr )
Get the requested info from process handler. The info is right to the snapshot (at the get function moment) full list (type and descriptions) can be found in doca_apsh_attr.h
Value
((attr##_TYPE)__doca_apsh_proc_info_get(process, attr))
Parameters
- process
- single process handler
- attr
- Attribute to get the info on the module
- #define doca_apsh_thread_info_get ( thread, attr )
Get the requested info from thread handler. The info is right to the snapshot (at the get function moment) full list (type and descriptions) can be found in doca_apsh_attr.h
Value
((attr##_TYPE)__doca_apsh_thread_info_get(thread, attr))
Parameters
- thread
- single thread handler
- attr
- Attribute to get the info on the module
- #define doca_apsh_vad_info_get ( vad, attr )
Get the requested info from vad handler. The info is right to the snapshot (at the get function moment) full list (type and descriptions) can be found in doca_apsh_attr.h
Value
((attr##_TYPE)__doca_apsh_vad_info_get(vad, attr))
Parameters
- vad
- single vad handler
- attr
- Attribute to get the info on the module
Enumerations
- enum doca_apsh_system_layer
-
Values
- DOCA_APSH_LAYER_BARE_METAL
- Bare metal system - no abstraction layer
- DOCA_APSH_LAYER_VM
- Virtual system
- DOCA_APSH_LAYER_DOCKER_CONTAINER
- Docker process
- enum doca_apsh_system_os
-
Values
- DOCA_APSH_SYSTEM_LINUX
- linux
- DOCA_APSH_SYSTEM_WINDOWS
- windows
Functions
- const __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_attst_info_get ( doca_apsh_attestation* attestation, enum doca_apsh_attestation_attr attr )
-
Shadow function - get attribute value for a attestation.
Parameters
- attestation
- single attestation handler
- attr
- Attribute to get the info on the attestation
Returns
return the info requested, need to cast
Description
Do not use this function, recommanded to use doca_apsh_attestation_info_get
- const __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_lib_info_get ( doca_apsh_lib* lib, enum doca_apsh_lib_attr attr )
-
Shadow function - get attribute value for a lib.
Parameters
- lib
- single lib handler
- attr
- Attribute to get the info on the lib
Returns
return the info requested, need to cast
Description
Do not use this function, recommanded to use doca_apsh_lib_info_get
- const __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_module_info_get ( doca_apsh_module* module, enum doca_apsh_module_attr attr )
-
Shadow function - get attribute value for a module.
Parameters
- module
- single module handler
- attr
- Attribute to get the info on the module
Returns
return the info requested, need to cast
Description
Do not use this function, recommanded to use doca_apsh_mod_info_get
- const __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_proc_info_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, enum doca_apsh_process_attr attr )
-
Shadow function - get attribute value for a process.
Parameters
- process
- single process handler
- attr
- Attribute to get the info on the process
Returns
return the info requested, need to cast
Description
Do not use this function, recommanded to use doca_apsh_proc_info_get
- const __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_thread_info_get ( doca_apsh_thread* thread, enum doca_apsh_lib_attr attr )
-
Shadow function - get attribute value for a thread.
Parameters
- thread
- single thread handler
- attr
- Attribute to get the info on the thread
Returns
return the info requested, need to cast
Description
Do not use this function, recommanded to use doca_apsh_thread_info_get
- const __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_vad_info_get ( doca_apsh_vad* vad, enum doca_apsh_lib_attr attr )
-
Shadow function - get attribute value for a vad.
Parameters
- vad
- single vad handler
- attr
- Attribute to get the info on the vad
Returns
return the info requested, need to cast
Description
Do not use this function, recommanded to use doca_apsh_vad_info_get
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_attestation_free ( doca_apsh_attestation** attestation )
-
Destroys a attestation context.
Parameters
- attestation
- Attestation opaque pointer of the process to destroy
Description
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_apsh_attestation_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, const char* exec_hash_map_path, doca_apsh_attestation*** attestation )
-
Get current process attestation.
Parameters
- process
- Process handler
- exec_hash_map_path
- path to file containing the hash calculations of the executable and dlls/libs of the process note that changing the process code or any libs can effect this. The file can be created by running the doca_exec_hash_build_map tool on the system.
- attestation
- Attestation opaque pointers of the process
Returns
Size of the array, error code on negative value.
Description
This function is multithreaded compatible with diffrent system context, meaning do not call this function simultaneously with the same system context. The return is snapshot, this is not dynamic, need to free it.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_apsh_attst_refresh ( doca_apsh_attestation*** attestation )
-
refresh single attestation handler of a process with new snapshot
Parameters
- attestation
- single attestation handler to refresh
Returns
Size of the array, error code on negative value.
Description
This function is multithreaded compatible with diffrent system context, Refresh the snapshot of the handler. Recommended to query all wanted information before refreshing.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_apsh_ctx* doca_apsh_create ( void )
-
Create a new apsh handler.
Returns
apsh context required for creating system handler, NULL on failure
Description
Allocate memory and init the opaque struct for apsh handler. Before using the system handler use doca_apsh_start
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_destroy ( doca_apsh_ctx* ctx )
-
Free the APSH memory and close connections.
Parameters
- ctx
- apsh context to destroy
Description
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_apsh_dma_dev_set ( doca_apsh_ctx* ctx, const char* dma_dev_name )
-
Set apsh dma device.
Parameters
- ctx
- apsh handler
- dma_dev_name
- device name with the capabilities of dma
Returns
0 on success, error code otherwise.
Description
This is a Mandatory setter
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_libs_free ( doca_apsh_lib** libs )
-
Destroys a libs context.
Parameters
- libs
- Array of libs opaque pointers of the process to destroy
Description
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_apsh_libs_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, doca_apsh_lib*** libs )
-
Get array of current process loadable libraries.
Parameters
- process
- Process handler
- libs
- Array of libs opaque pointers of the process
Returns
Size of the array, error code on negative value.
Description
This function is multithreaded compatible with diffrent system context, meaning do not call this function simultaneously with the same system context. The return array is snapshot, this is not dynamic array, need to free it.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_module_free ( doca_apsh_module* modules )
-
Destroys a modules array.
Parameters
- modules
- Array of module opaque pointers of the systems to destroy
Description
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_apsh_module_get ( doca_apsh_system* system, doca_apsh_module*** modules )
-
Get array of current modules installed on the system.
Parameters
- system
- System handler
- modules
- Array of module opaque pointers of the systems
Returns
Size of the array, error code on negative value.
Description
This function is multithreaded compatible with diffrent system context, meaning do not call this function simultaneously with the same system context. The return array is snapshot, this is not dynamic array, need to free it.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_apsh_proc_refresh ( doca_apsh_process* process )
-
refresh single process handler with new snapshot
Parameters
- process
- single process handler to refresh
Returns
0 on success, error code otherwise.
Description
This function is multithreaded compatible with diffrent system context, Refresh the snapshot of the handler. Recommended to query all wanted information before refreshing.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_processes_free ( doca_apsh_process** processes )
-
Destroys a process context.
Parameters
- processes
- Array of process opaque pointers of the systems to destroy
Description
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_apsh_processes_get ( doca_apsh_system* system, doca_apsh_process*** processes )
-
Get array of current processes running on the system.
Parameters
- system
- System handler
- processes
- Array of process opaque pointers of the systems
Returns
Size of the array, error code on negative value.
Description
This function is multithreaded compatible with diffrent system context, meaning do not call this function simultaneously with the same system context. The return array is snapshot, this is not dynamic array, need to free it.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_apsh_regex_dev_set ( doca_apsh_ctx* ctx, const char* regex_dev_name )
-
Set apsh regex device.
Parameters
- ctx
- apsh handler
- regex_dev_name
- device name with the capabilities of regex
Returns
0 on success, error code otherwise.
Description
This is a Mandatory setter
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_apsh_start ( doca_apsh_ctx* ctx )
-
Start apsh handler.
Parameters
- ctx
- App Shield handler
Returns
0 on success, error code otherwise.
Description
Start apsh handler and init connection to devices. Need to set apsh params with setter functions before starting the system. Mandatory setters: os_symbol_map, mem_region, pcidev. Other setters can be query automatically but will take time.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_apsh_sys_mem_region_set ( doca_apsh_system* system, const char* system_mem_region_path )
-
Set system allowed memory regions.
Parameters
- system
- system handler
- system_mem_region_path
- path to json file containing the memory regions of the devices The memory regions are uniq per system, would not change on reboot or between defrent PCI devices of the same system. note that adding/removing device from the host can change the regions. The json can be created by running the doca_system_mem_region tool on the system.
Returns
0 on success, error code otherwise.
Description
This is a Mandatory setter
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_apsh_sys_os_symbol_map_set ( doca_apsh_system* system, const char* system_os_symbol_map_path )
-
Set system os symbol map.
Parameters
- system
- system handler
- system_os_symbol_map_path
- the os memory map data, uniq per os build please note that changing linux kernel (adding/removing modules) will change the map should be created by running the doca_system_os_symbol_map tool on the system os
Returns
0 on success, error code otherwise.
Description
This is a Mandatory setter
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_apsh_sys_os_type_set ( doca_apsh_system* system, doca_apsh_system_layer os_type )
-
Set system os type.
Parameters
- system
- system handler
- os_type
- system os type - windows/linux
Returns
0 on success, error code otherwise.
Description
This is a must setter
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_apsh_sys_pcidev_set ( doca_apsh_system* system, int bdf )
-
Set system net device.
Parameters
- system
- system handler
- bdf
- pci function name connected to the system to run apsh on ex: "0000:00:01.0" as long format or "00:01.0" as short format
Returns
0 on success, error code otherwise.
Description
This is a Mandatory setter
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_apsh_sys_system_layer_set ( doca_apsh_system* system, doca_apsh_system_layer layer_type )
-
Set system layer type.
Parameters
- system
- system handler
- layer_type
- system layer type - bare metal/vm ...
Returns
0 on success, error code otherwise.
Description
This is a optional setter
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_apsh_system* doca_apsh_system_create ( doca_apsh_ctx* ctx )
-
Create a new system handler.
Parameters
- ctx
- apsh handler
Returns
returns system pointer, NULL on failure
Description
Allocate memory and init the opaque struct for system handler. Before using the system handler use doca_apsh_system_start
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_system_destroy ( doca_apsh_system* system )
-
Destroy system handler.
Parameters
- system
- system context to destroy
Description
This will not destroy process/module/libs ...
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_apsh_system_start ( doca_apsh_system* system )
-
Start system handler.
Parameters
- system
- system handler
Returns
0 on success, error code otherwise.
Description
Start system handler and init connection to the system. Need to set system params with setter functions before starting the system. Mandatory setters: os_symbol_map, mem_region, pcidev. Other setters can be query automatically but will take time.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_threads_free ( doca_apsh_thread** threads )
-
Destroys a threads context.
Parameters
- threads
- Array of threads opaque pointers of the process to destroy
Description
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_apsh_threads_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, doca_apsh_thread*** threads )
-
Get array of current process threads.
Parameters
- process
- Process handler
- threads
- Array of threads opaque pointers of the process
Returns
Size of the array, error code on negative value.
Description
This function is multithreaded compatible with diffrent system context, meaning do not call this function simultaneously with the same system context. The return array is snapshot, this is not dynamic array, need to free it.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_vads_free ( doca_apsh_vad** vads )
-
Destroys a vads context.
Parameters
- vads
- Array of vads opaque pointers of the process to destroy
Description
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_apsh_vads_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, doca_apsh_vad*** vads )
-
Get array of current process vads - virtual address descriptor.
Parameters
- process
- Process handler
- vads
- Array of vads opaque pointers of the process
Returns
Size of the array, error code on negative value.
Description
This function is multithreaded compatible with diffrent system context, meaning do not call this function simultaneously with the same system context. The return array is snapshot, this is not dynamic array, need to free it.
Lib to define compatibility with current version, define experimental Symbols.
To set a Symbol (or specifically a function) as experimental:
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int func_declare(int param1, int param2);
To remove warnings of experimental compile with "-D DOCA_ALLOW_EXPERIMENTAL_API"
Defines
- #define __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL
- To set a Symbol (or specifically a function) as experimental.
Defines
- #define __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL
-
Value
__attribute__((deprecated("Symbol is defined as experimental"), section(".text.experimental")))
DOCA Deep packet inspection library. For more details please refer to the user guide on DOCA devzone.
Classes
-
struct doca_dpi_config_t
- DPI init configuration.
-
struct doca_dpi_parsing_info
- L2-L4 flow information.
-
struct doca_dpi_result
- Dequeue result.
-
struct doca_dpi_sig_data
- Extra signature data.
-
struct doca_dpi_sig_info
- Signature info.
-
struct doca_dpi_stat_info
- DPI statistics.
Enumerations
- enum doca_dpi_dequeue_status_t
- Status of dequeue operation.
- enum doca_dpi_enqueue_status_t
- Status of enqueue operation.
- enum doca_dpi_flow_status_t
- Status of enqueued entry.
- enum doca_dpi_sig_action_t
- Signature action. Some signatures may come with an action.
Functions
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_dpi_dequeue ( doca_dpi_ctx* ctx, uint16_t dpi_q, doca_dpi_result* result )
- Dequeues packets after processing.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_dpi_destroy ( doca_dpi_ctx* ctx )
- Free the DPI memory and releases the regex engine.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_dpi_enqueue ( doca_dpi_flow_ctx* flow_ctx, rte_mbuf* pkt, bool initiator, uint32_t payload_offset, void* user_data )
- Enqueue a new DPI job for processing.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_dpi_flow_ctx* doca_dpi_flow_create ( doca_dpi_ctx* ctx, uint16_t dpi_q, const doca_dpi_parsing_info* parsing_info, int* error, doca_dpi_result* result )
- Creates a new flow on a queue.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_dpi_flow_destroy ( doca_dpi_flow_ctx* flow_ctx )
- Destroys a flow on a queue.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_dpi_flow_match_get ( const doca_dpi_flow_ctx* flow_ctx, doca_dpi_result* result )
- Query a flow's match.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_dpi_ctx* doca_dpi_init ( const doca_dpi_config_t* config, int* error )
- Initialize the DPI library.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_dpi_load_signatures ( doca_dpi_ctx* ctx, const char* cdo_file )
- Loads the cdo file.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_dpi_signature_get ( const doca_dpi_ctx* ctx, uint32_t sig_id, doca_dpi_sig_data* sig_data )
- Returns a specific sig info.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_dpi_signatures_get ( const doca_dpi_ctx* ctx, doca_dpi_sig_data** sig_data )
- Returns all signatures.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_dpi_stat_get ( const doca_dpi_ctx* ctx, bool clear, doca_dpi_stat_info* stats )
- Returns DPI statistics.
Enumerations
- enum doca_dpi_dequeue_status_t
-
Values
- DOCA_DPI_DEQ_NA
- No DPI enqueued jobs done, or no packets to dequeue
- DOCA_DPI_DEQ_READY
- DPI Job and result is valid
- enum doca_dpi_enqueue_status_t
-
Values
- DOCA_DPI_ENQ_PROCESSING
- Packet enqueued for processing
- DOCA_DPI_ENQ_PACKET_EMPTY
- No payload, packet was not queued
- DOCA_DPI_ENQ_BUSY
- Packet cannot be enqueued, queue is full
- DOCA_DPI_ENQ_INVALID_DB
- load_signatures failed, or was never called
- DOCA_DPI_ENQ_INTERNAL_ERR
- enum doca_dpi_flow_status_t
-
Values
- DOCA_DPI_STATUS_LAST_PACKET = 1<<1
- Indicates there are no more packets in queue from this flow.
- DOCA_DPI_STATUS_DESTROYED = 1<<2
- Indicates flow was destroyed while being processed
- DOCA_DPI_STATUS_NEW_MATCH = 1<<3
- Indicates flow was matched on current dequeue
- enum doca_dpi_sig_action_t
-
Values
- DOCA_DPI_SIG_ACTION_NA
- Action not available for signature
- DOCA_DPI_SIG_ACTION_ALERT
- Alert
- DOCA_DPI_SIG_ACTION_PASS
- Signature indicates that the flow is allowed
- DOCA_DPI_SIG_ACTION_DROP
- Signature indicates that the flow should be dropped
- DOCA_DPI_SIG_ACTION_REJECT
- Send RST/ICMP unreach error to the sender of the matching packet
- DOCA_DPI_SIG_ACTION_REJECTSRC
- Send RST/ICMP unreach error to the sender of the matching packet
- DOCA_DPI_SIG_ACTION_REJECTDST
- Send RST/ICMP error packet to receiver of the matching packet
- DOCA_DPI_SIG_ACTION_REJECTBOTH
- Send RST/ICMP error packets to both sides of the conversation
Functions
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_dpi_dequeue ( doca_dpi_ctx* ctx, uint16_t dpi_q, doca_dpi_result* result )
-
Dequeues packets after processing.
Parameters
- ctx
- The DPI context.
- dpi_q
- The DPI queue from which to dequeue the flows' packets.
- result
- Output, matching result.
Returns
doca_dpi_dequeue_status_t if successful, error code otherwise
Description
Only packets enqueued for processing will be returned by this API. Packets will return in the order they were enqueued.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_dpi_destroy ( doca_dpi_ctx* ctx )
-
Free the DPI memory and releases the regex engine.
Parameters
- ctx
- DPI context to destroy.
Description
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_dpi_enqueue ( doca_dpi_flow_ctx* flow_ctx, rte_mbuf* pkt, bool initiator, uint32_t payload_offset, void* user_data )
-
Enqueue a new DPI job for processing.
Parameters
- flow_ctx
- The flow context handler.
- pkt
- The mbuf to be processed.
- initiator
- Indicates to which direction the packet belongs. 1 - if the packet arrives from client to server. 0 - if the packet arrives from server to client. Typically, the first packet will arrive from the initiator (client).
- payload_offset
- Indicates where the packet's payload begins.
- user_data
- Private user data to b returned when the DPI job is dequeued.
Returns
doca_dpi_enqueue_status_t or other error code.
Description
This function is thread-safe per queue. For best performance it should always be called from the same thread/queue on which the flow was created. See Multithreading section of the DPI Programming Guide for more details.
Once a packet is enqueued, user must not change, reuse or free the mbuf while it is being processed. See "Packet Ownership" section of the DPI Programming Guide for more details.
The injected packet has to be stripped of FCS. A packet will not be enqueued if:
-
Payload length = 0
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_dpi_flow_ctx* doca_dpi_flow_create ( doca_dpi_ctx* ctx, uint16_t dpi_q, const doca_dpi_parsing_info* parsing_info, int* error, doca_dpi_result* result )
-
Creates a new flow on a queue.
Parameters
- ctx
- The DPI context.
- dpi_q
- The DPI queue on which to create the flows
- parsing_info
- L3/L4 information.
- error
- Output, Negative if error occurred.
- result
- Output, If flow was matched based on the parsing info, result->matched will be true.
Returns
NULL on error.
Description
Must be called before enqueuing any new packet. A flow must not be created on 2 different queues.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_dpi_flow_destroy ( doca_dpi_flow_ctx* flow_ctx )
-
Destroys a flow on a queue.
Parameters
- flow_ctx
- The flow context to destroy.
Description
Should be called when a flow is terminated or times out
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_dpi_flow_match_get ( const doca_dpi_flow_ctx* flow_ctx, doca_dpi_result* result )
-
Query a flow's match.
Parameters
- flow_ctx
- The flow context of the flow to be queried.
- result
- Output, latest match on this flow. Only "matched" and "info" fields in the result parameter are valid.
Returns
0 on success, error code otherwise.
Description
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_dpi_ctx* doca_dpi_init ( const doca_dpi_config_t* config, int* error )
-
Initialize the DPI library.
Parameters
- config
- See doca_dpi_config_t for details.
- error
- Output error, negative value indicates an error.
Returns
doca_dpi_ctx - dpi opaque context, NULL on error.
Description
This function must be invoked first before any function in the API. It should be invoked once per process. This call will probe the first regex device it finds (0).
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_dpi_load_signatures ( doca_dpi_ctx* ctx, const char* cdo_file )
-
Loads the cdo file.
Parameters
- ctx
- The DPI context.
- cdo_file
- CDO file created by the DPI compiler.
Returns
0 on success, error code otherwise.
Description
The cdo file contains signature information. The cdo file must be loaded before any enqueue call.
Database update: When a new signatures database is available, the user may call this function again. The newly loaded CDO must contain the signatures of the previously loaded CDO or result will be undefined.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_dpi_signature_get ( const doca_dpi_ctx* ctx, uint32_t sig_id, doca_dpi_sig_data* sig_data )
-
Returns a specific sig info.
Parameters
- ctx
- The DPI context.
- sig_id
- The signature ID.
- sig_data
- Output of the sig metadata.
Returns
0 on success, error code otherwise.
Description
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_dpi_signatures_get ( const doca_dpi_ctx* ctx, doca_dpi_sig_data** sig_data )
-
Returns all signatures.
Parameters
- ctx
- The DPI context.
- sig_data
- Output of the sig data.
Returns
Number of signatures on success, error code otherwise.
Description
It is the responsibility of the user to free the array. Because this function copies all the sig info, it is highly recommended to call this function only once after loading the database, and not during packet processing.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_dpi_stat_get ( const doca_dpi_ctx* ctx, bool clear, doca_dpi_stat_info* stats )
-
Returns DPI statistics.
Parameters
- ctx
- The DPI context.
- clear
- Clear the statistics after fetching them.
- stats
- Output struct containing the statistics.
Description
DOCA HW offload flow library. For more details please refer to the user guide on DOCA devzone.
Classes
-
struct doca_flow_actions
- doca flow actions information
-
struct doca_flow_aged_query
- aged flow query callback context
-
struct doca_flow_cfg
- doca flow global configuration
-
struct doca_flow_encap_action
- doca flow encap data information
-
struct doca_flow_error
- doca flow error message struct
-
struct doca_flow_fwd
- forwarding configuration
-
struct doca_flow_match
- doca flow matcher information
-
struct doca_flow_monitor
- doca monitor action configuration
-
struct doca_flow_pipe_cfg
- pipeline configuration
-
struct doca_flow_port_cfg
- doca flow port configuration
-
struct doca_flow_query
- flow query result
Enumerations
- enum doca_flow_error_type
- doca flow error type define
- enum doca_flow_fwd_type
- forwarding action type
- enum doca_flow_match_flags
- doca flow match flags
- enum doca_flow_port_type
- doca flow port type
- enum doca_rss_type
- rss offload types
Functions
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_flow_pipe_entry* doca_flow_control_pipe_add_entry ( uint16_t pipe_queue, uint8_t priority, doca_flow_pipe* pipe, const doca_flow_match* match, const doca_flow_match* match_mask, const doca_flow_fwd* fwd, doca_flow_error* error )
- Add one new entry to a control pipe.
- doca_flow_pipe* doca_flow_create_control_pipe ( doca_flow_port* port, doca_flow_error* error )
- Create control pipe.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_flow_pipe* doca_flow_create_pipe ( const doca_flow_pipe_cfg* cfg, const doca_flow_fwd* fwd, const doca_flow_fwd* fwd_miss, doca_flow_error* error )
- Create one new pipe.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_flow_destroy ( void )
- Destroy the doca flow.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_flow_destroy_pipe ( uint16_t port_id, doca_flow_pipe* pipe )
- Destroy one pipe.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_flow_destroy_port ( uint16_t port_id )
- Destroy a doca port.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_flow_dump_pipe ( uint16_t port_id, FILE* f )
- Dump pipe of one port.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_flow_flush_pipe ( uint16_t port_id )
- Flush pipes of one port.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_flow_handle_aging ( uint16_t queue, uint64_t quota, doca_flow_aged_query* entries, int len )
- Handle aging of flows in queue.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_flow_init ( const doca_flow_cfg* cfg, doca_flow_error* error )
- Initialize the doca flow.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_flow_pipe_entry* doca_flow_pipe_add_entry ( uint16_t pipe_queue, doca_flow_pipe* pipe, const doca_flow_match* match, const doca_flow_actions* actions, const doca_flow_monitor* monitor, const doca_flow_fwd* fwd, doca_flow_error* error )
- Add one new entry to a pipe.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_flow_pipe_rm_entry ( uint16_t pipe_queue, doca_flow_pipe_entry* entry )
- Free one pipe entry.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL uint8_t* doca_flow_port_priv_data ( doca_flow_port* port )
- Get pointer of user private data.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_flow_port* doca_flow_port_start ( const doca_flow_port_cfg* cfg, doca_flow_error* error )
- Start a doca port.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_flow_port_stop ( doca_flow_port* port )
- Stop a doca port.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_flow_query ( doca_flow_pipe_entry* entry, doca_flow_query* query_stats )
- Extract information about specific entry.
Enumerations
- enum doca_flow_error_type
-
Values
- DOCA_ERROR_UNKNOWN
- Unknown error
- DOCA_ERROR_UNSUPPORTED
- Operation unsupported
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_PARAM
- Invalid parameter
- DOCA_ERROR_PIPE_BUILD_ITEM
- Build pipe match items error
- DOCA_ERROR_PIPE_MODIFY_ITEM
- Modify pipe match items error
- DOCA_ERROR_PIPE_BUILD_ACTION
- Build pipe actions error
- DOCA_ERROR_PIPE_MODIFY_ACTION
- Modify pipe actions error
- DOCA_ERROR_PIPE_BUILD_FWD
- Build pipe fwd error
- DOCA_ERROR_FLOW_CREATE
- Flow creation error
- DOCA_ERROR_OOM
- Out of memory
- DOCA_ERROR_PORT
- Port error
- enum doca_flow_fwd_type
-
Values
- DOCA_FLOW_FWD_NONE = 0
- No forward action be set
- DOCA_FLOW_FWD_RSS
- Forwards packets to rss
- DOCA_FLOW_FWD_PORT
- Forwards packets to one port
- DOCA_FLOW_FWD_PIPE
- Forwards packets to another pipe
- DOCA_FLOW_FWD_DROP
- Drops packets
- enum doca_flow_match_flags
-
Values
- DOCA_FLOW_MATCH_TCP_FIN
- match tcp packets with Fin flag
- enum doca_flow_port_type
-
Values
- DOCA_FLOW_PORT_DPDK_BY_ID
- dpdk port by mapping id
- enum doca_rss_type
-
Values
- DOCA_FLOW_RSS_IP = (1<<0)
- rss by ip head
- DOCA_FLOW_RSS_UDP = (1<<1)
- rss by udp head
- DOCA_FLOW_RSS_TCP = (1<<2)
- rss by tcp head
Functions
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_flow_pipe_entry* doca_flow_control_pipe_add_entry ( uint16_t pipe_queue, uint8_t priority, doca_flow_pipe* pipe, const doca_flow_match* match, const doca_flow_match* match_mask, const doca_flow_fwd* fwd, doca_flow_error* error )
-
Add one new entry to a control pipe.
Parameters
- pipe_queue
- Queue identifier.
- priority
- Priority value.
- pipe
- Pointer to pipe.
- match
- Pointer to match, indicate specific packet match information.
- match_mask
- Pointer to match mask information.
- fwd
- Pointer to fwd actions.
- error
- Output error, set doca_flow_error for details.
Returns
Pipe entry handler on success, NULL otherwise and error is set.
Description
Refer to doca_flow_pipe_add_entry.
- doca_flow_pipe* doca_flow_create_control_pipe ( doca_flow_port* port, doca_flow_error* error )
-
Create control pipe.
Parameters
- port
- Port struct.
- error
- Output error, set doca_flow_error for details.
Returns
pipe handler or NULL on failure.
Description
Control pipe is a special type of pipe that can have dynamic matches and forward with priority. Number of entries is limited (<64).
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_flow_pipe* doca_flow_create_pipe ( const doca_flow_pipe_cfg* cfg, const doca_flow_fwd* fwd, const doca_flow_fwd* fwd_miss, doca_flow_error* error )
-
Create one new pipe.
Parameters
- cfg
- Pipe configuration.
- fwd
- Fwd configuration for the pipe.
- fwd_miss
- Fwd_miss configuration for the pipe. NULL for no fwd_miss. When creating a pipe if there is a miss and fwd_miss configured, packet steering should jump to it.
- error
- Output error, set doca_flow_error for details.
Returns
Pipe handler on success, NULL otherwise and error is set.
Description
Create new pipeline to match and offload specific packets, the pipe configuration includes the following components:
match: Match one packet by inner or outer fields. match_mask: The mask for the matched items. actions: Includes the modify specific packets fields, Encap and Decap actions. monitor: Includes Count, Age, and Meter actions. fwd: The destination of the matched action, include RSS, Hairpin, Port, and Drop actions.
This API will create the pipe, but would not start the HW offload.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_flow_destroy ( void )
-
Destroy the doca flow.
Description
Release all the resources used by doca flow.
Must be invoked at the end of the application, before it exits.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_flow_destroy_pipe ( uint16_t port_id, doca_flow_pipe* pipe )
-
Destroy one pipe.
Parameters
- port_id
- Port id of the port.
- pipe
- Pointer to pipe.
Description
Destroy the pipe, and the pipe entries that match this pipe.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_flow_destroy_port ( uint16_t port_id )
-
Destroy a doca port.
Parameters
- port_id
- Port id of the port.
Description
Destroy the doca port, free all resources of the port.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_flow_dump_pipe ( uint16_t port_id, FILE* f )
-
Dump pipe of one port.
Parameters
- port_id
- Port id of the port.
- f
- The output file of the pipe information.
Description
Dump all pipes and all entries information belong to this port.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_flow_flush_pipe ( uint16_t port_id )
-
Flush pipes of one port.
Parameters
- port_id
- Port id of the port.
Description
Destroy all pipes and all pipe entries belonging to the port.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_flow_handle_aging ( uint16_t queue, uint64_t quota, doca_flow_aged_query* entries, int len )
-
Handle aging of flows in queue.
Parameters
- queue
- Queue identifier.
- quota
- Max time quota in micro seconds for this function to handle aging.
- entries
- User input entries array for the aged flows.
- len
- User input length of entries array.
Returns
> 0 the number of aged flows filled in entries array. 0 no aged entries in current call. -1 full cycle done.
Description
Go over all flows and release aged flows from being tracked. The entries array will be filled with aged flows.
Since the number of flows can be very large, it can take a significant amount of time to go over all flows so this function is limited by time quota, which means it might return without handling all flows which requires the user to call it again. Once a full cycle is done this function will return -1.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_flow_init ( const doca_flow_cfg* cfg, doca_flow_error* error )
-
Initialize the doca flow.
Parameters
- cfg
- Port configuration, see doca_flow_cfg for details.
- error
- Output error, set doca_flow_error for details.
Returns
0 on success, a negative errno value otherwise and error is set.
Description
This is the global initialization function for doca flow. It initializes all resources used by doca flow.
Must be invoked first before any other function in this API. this is a one time call, used for doca flow initialization and global configurations.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_flow_pipe_entry* doca_flow_pipe_add_entry ( uint16_t pipe_queue, doca_flow_pipe* pipe, const doca_flow_match* match, const doca_flow_actions* actions, const doca_flow_monitor* monitor, const doca_flow_fwd* fwd, doca_flow_error* error )
-
Add one new entry to a pipe.
Parameters
- pipe_queue
- Queue identifier.
- pipe
- Pointer to pipe.
- match
- Pointer to match, indicate specific packet match information.
- actions
- Pointer to modify actions, indicate specific modify information.
- monitor
- Pointer to monitor actions.
- fwd
- Pointer to fwd actions.
- error
- Output error, set doca_flow_error for details.
Returns
Pipe entry handler on success, NULL otherwise and error is set.
Description
When a packet matches a single pipe, will start HW offload. The pipe only defines which fields to match. When offloading, we need detailed information from packets, or we need to set some specific actions that the pipe did not define. The parameters include:
match: The packet detail fields according to the pipe definition. actions: The real actions according to the pipe definition. monitor: Defines the monitor actions if the pipe did not define it. fwd: Define the forward action if the pipe did not define it.
This API will do the actual HW offload, with the information from the fields of the input packets.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_flow_pipe_rm_entry ( uint16_t pipe_queue, doca_flow_pipe_entry* entry )
-
Free one pipe entry.
Parameters
- pipe_queue
- Queue identifier.
- entry
- The pipe entry to be removed.
Returns
0 on success, negative on failure.
Description
This API will free the pipe entry and cancel HW offload. The Application receives the entry pointer upon creation and if can call this function when there is no more need for this offload. For example, if the entry aged, use this API to free it.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL uint8_t* doca_flow_port_priv_data ( doca_flow_port* port )
-
Get pointer of user private data.
Parameters
- port
- Port struct.
Returns
Private data head pointer.
Description
User can manage specific data structure in port structure. The size of the data structure is given on port configuration. See doca_flow_cfg for more details.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_flow_port* doca_flow_port_start ( const doca_flow_port_cfg* cfg, doca_flow_error* error )
-
Start a doca port.
Parameters
- cfg
- Port configuration, see doca_flow_cfg for details.
- error
- Output error, set doca_flow_error for details.
Returns
Port handler on success, NULL otherwise and error is set.
Description
Start a port with the given configuration. Will create one port in the doca flow layer, allocate all resources used by this port, and create the default offload flows including jump and default RSS for traffic.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_flow_port_stop ( doca_flow_port* port )
-
Stop a doca port.
Parameters
- port
- Port struct.
Returns
0 on success, negative on failure.
Description
Stop the port, disable the traffic.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_flow_query ( doca_flow_pipe_entry* entry, doca_flow_query* query_stats )
-
Extract information about specific entry.
Parameters
- entry
- The pipe entry toe query.
- query_stats
- Data retrieved by the query.
Returns
0 on success, negative on failure.
Description
Query the packet statistics about specific pipe entry
DOCA HW offload flow net structure define. For more details please refer to the user guide on DOCA devzone.
Classes
-
struct doca_flow_ip_addr
- doca flow ip address
-
struct doca_flow_tun
- doca flow tunnel information
Defines
- #define DOCA_ETHER_ADDR_LEN (6)
-
- #define DOCA_GTPU_PORT (2152)
-
- #define DOCA_PROTO_GRE (47)
-
- #define DOCA_PROTO_TCP (6)
-
- #define DOCA_PROTO_UDP (17)
-
- #define DOCA_VXLAN_DEFAULT_PORT (4789)
-
Typedefs
- typedef uint16_t doca_be16_t
-
- typedef uint32_t doca_be32_t
-
- typedef uint64_t doca_be64_t
-
Enumerations
- enum doca_flow_ip_type
- doca flow ip address type
- enum doca_flow_tun_type
- doca flow tunnel type
Defines
- #define DOCA_ETHER_ADDR_LEN (6)
length of ether add length.
- #define DOCA_GTPU_PORT (2152)
gtpu upd port id.
- #define DOCA_PROTO_GRE (47)
Cisco GRE tunnels (rfc 1701,1702).
- #define DOCA_PROTO_TCP (6)
Transmission Control Protocol.
- #define DOCA_PROTO_UDP (17)
User Datagram Protocol.
- #define DOCA_VXLAN_DEFAULT_PORT (4789)
default vxlan port id.
Typedefs
- typedef uint16_t doca_be16_t
16-bit big-endian value.
- typedef uint32_t doca_be32_t
32-bit big-endian value.
- typedef uint64_t doca_be64_t
64-bit big-endian value.
Enumerations
- enum doca_flow_ip_type
-
Values
- DOCA_FLOW_ADDR_NONE = 0
- ip address is not set
- DOCA_FLOW_IP4_ADDR = 4
- ip address is ipv4
- DOCA_FLOW_IP6_ADDR = 6
- ip address is ipv6
- enum doca_flow_tun_type
-
Values
- DOCA_FLOW_TUN_NONE = 0
- tunnel is not set
- DOCA_FLOW_TUN_VXLAN
- tunnel is vxlan type
- DOCA_FLOW_TUN_GTPU
- tunnel is gtpu type
- DOCA_FLOW_TUN_GRE
- tunnel is gre type
Define functions for internal and external logging management
To add DOCA internal logging compile with "-D DOCA_LOGGING_ALLOW_DLOG"
Defines
- #define DOCA_DLOG ( level, format... )
- Generates a development log message.
- #define DOCA_DLOG_CRIT ( format... ) DOCA_DLOG(CRIT, format)
- Generates a CRITICAL development log message.
- #define DOCA_DLOG_DBG ( format... ) DOCA_DLOG(DEBUG, format)
- Generates a DEBUG development log message.
- #define DOCA_DLOG_ERR ( format... ) DOCA_DLOG(ERROR, format)
- Generates an ERROR development log message.
- #define DOCA_DLOG_INFO ( format... ) DOCA_DLOG(INFO, format)
- Generates an INFO development log message.
- #define DOCA_DLOG_WARN ( format... )
- Generates a WARNING development log message.
- #define DOCA_LOG ( level, format... )
- Generates a log message.
- #define DOCA_LOG_CRIT ( format... ) DOCA_LOG(CRIT, format)
- Generates a CRITICAL log message.
- #define DOCA_LOG_DBG ( format... ) DOCA_LOG(DEBUG, format)
- Generates a DEBUG log message.
- #define DOCA_LOG_ERR ( format... ) DOCA_LOG(ERROR, format)
- Generates an ERROR log message.
- #define DOCA_LOG_INFO ( format... ) DOCA_LOG(INFO, format)
- Generates an INFO log message.
- #define DOCA_LOG_REGISTER ( SOURCE )
- Registers log source on program start.
- #define DOCA_LOG_WARN ( format... )
- Generates a WARNING log message.
Typedefs
- typedef void ( *log_flush_callback )( char* buffer )
- logging backend flush() handler
Enumerations
- enum DOCA_LOG_LEVEL
- log levels
Functions
- void doca_log ( uint32_t level, uint32_t source, const char* format, ... )
- Generates a log message.
- void doca_log_backend_level_set ( doca_logger_backend* logger, uint32_t level )
- Set the log level of a specific logger backend.
- doca_logger_backend* doca_log_create_buffer_backend ( char* buffer, size_t capacity, log_flush_callback handler )
- Create a logging backend with a char buffer stream.
- doca_logger_backend* doca_log_create_fd_backend ( int fd )
- Create a logging backend with an fd stream.
- doca_logger_backend* doca_log_create_file_backend ( FILE* fptr )
- Create a logging backend with a FILE* stream.
- uint32_t doca_log_global_level_get ( void )
- Get the log level of the default logger backend.
- void doca_log_global_level_set ( uint32_t level )
- Set the log level of the default logger backend.
- int doca_log_source_register ( const char* source_name )
- Register a log source.
- int doca_log_stream_redirect ( FILE* stream )
- Redirect the logger to a different stream.
Defines
- #define DOCA_DLOG ( level, format... )
The DOCA_DLOG() is the main log function for development purposes logging. To show the logs, define DOCA_LOGGING_ALLOW_DLOG in the compilation variables. This will not effect performance if compiled without DOCA_LOGGING_ALLOW_DLOG, as it will be removed by the compiler. Consider using the specific level DOCA_LOG for better code readability (i.e. DOCA_DLOG_ERR)
Parameters
- level
- Log level enum DOCA_LOG_LEVEL.
- format...
- #define DOCA_DLOG_CRIT ( format... ) DOCA_DLOG(CRIT, format)
Will generate critical log for development purposes. To show the logs define DOCA_LOGGING_ALLOW_DLOG in the compilation variables. This will not effect performance if compiled without DOCA_LOGGING_ALLOW_DLOG, as it will be removed by the compiler.
- #define DOCA_DLOG_DBG ( format... ) DOCA_DLOG(DEBUG, format)
Will generate debug log for development purposes. To show the logs define DOCA_LOGGING_ALLOW_DLOG in the compilation variables. This will not effect performance if compiled without DOCA_LOGGING_ALLOW_DLOG, as it will be removed by the compiler.
- #define DOCA_DLOG_ERR ( format... ) DOCA_DLOG(ERROR, format)
Will generate error log for development purposes. To show the logs define DOCA_LOGGING_ALLOW_DLOG in the compilation variables. This will not effect performance if compiled without DOCA_LOGGING_ALLOW_DLOG, as it will be removed by the compiler.
- #define DOCA_DLOG_INFO ( format... ) DOCA_DLOG(INFO, format)
Will generate info log for development purposes. To show the logs define DOCA_LOGGING_ALLOW_DLOG in the compilation variables. This will not effect performance if compiled without DOCA_LOGGING_ALLOW_DLOG, as it will be removed by the compiler.
- #define DOCA_DLOG_WARN ( format... )
Will generate warning log for development purposes. To show the logs define DOCA_LOGGING_ALLOW_DLOG in the compilation variables. This will not effect performance if compiled without DOCA_LOGGING_ALLOW_DLOG, as it will be removed by the compiler.
Value
DOCA_DLOG(WARNING, format)
- #define DOCA_LOG ( level, format... )
The DOCA_LOG() is the main log function for logging. This call affects the performance. Consider using DOCA_DLOG for the option to remove it on the final compilation. Consider using the specific level DOCA_LOG for better code readability (i.e. DOCA_LOG_ERR)
Value
doca_log(DOCA_LOG_LEVEL_##level, log_id, format) \
Parameters
- level
- Log level enum DOCA_LOG_LEVEL (just ERROR, WARNING...).
- format...
- #define DOCA_LOG_CRIT ( format... ) DOCA_LOG(CRIT, format)
Will generate critical log. This call affects the performance. Consider using DOCA_DLOG for the option to remove it on the final compilation.
- #define DOCA_LOG_DBG ( format... ) DOCA_LOG(DEBUG, format)
Will generate debug log. This call affects the performace. Consider using DOCA_DLOG for the option to remove it on the final compilation.
- #define DOCA_LOG_ERR ( format... ) DOCA_LOG(ERROR, format)
Will generate error log. This call affects the performance. Consider using DOCA_DLOG for the option to remove it on the final compilation.
- #define DOCA_LOG_INFO ( format... ) DOCA_LOG(INFO, format)
Will generate info log. This call affects the performance. Consider using DOCA_DLOG for the option to remove it on the final compilation.
- #define DOCA_LOG_REGISTER ( SOURCE )
Should be used to register the log source. For example
void foo { DOCA_LOG_INFO("Message"); }
Value
static int log_id; \ static void __attribute__((constructor(65535), used)) __##__LINE__(void) \ { \ log_id = doca_log_source_register(#SOURCE); \ }
Parameters
- SOURCE
- A string representing the source name.
- #define DOCA_LOG_WARN ( format... )
Will generate warning log. This call affects the performace. Consider using DOCA_DLOG for the option to remove it on the final compilation.
Value
DOCA_LOG(WARNING, format)
Typedefs
Enumerations
- enum DOCA_LOG_LEVEL
-
Values
- DOCA_LOG_LEVEL_CRIT
- Critical log level
- DOCA_LOG_LEVEL_ERROR
- Error log level
- DOCA_LOG_LEVEL_WARNING
- Warning log level
- DOCA_LOG_LEVEL_INFO
- Info log level
- DOCA_LOG_LEVEL_DEBUG
- Debug log level
Functions
- void doca_log ( uint32_t level, uint32_t source, const char* format, ... )
-
Generates a log message.
Parameters
- level
- Log level enum DOCA_LOG_LEVEL.
- source
- The log source identifier defined by doca_log_source_register.
- format
- printf(3) arguments, format and variables.
-
Description
The log will be shown in the doca_log_stream_redirect (see default). This should not be used, please prefer using DOCA_LOG...
- void doca_log_backend_level_set ( doca_logger_backend* logger, uint32_t level )
-
Set the log level of a specific logger backend.
Parameters
- logger
- Logger backend to update.
- level
- Log level enum DOCA_LOG_LEVEL
Description
Dynamically change the log level of the given logger backend, any log under this level will be shown.
- doca_logger_backend* doca_log_create_buffer_backend ( char* buffer, size_t capacity, log_flush_callback handler )
-
Create a logging backend with a char buffer stream.
Parameters
- buffer
- The char buffer (char *) for the logger's stream.
- capacity
- Maximal amount of chars that could be written to the stream.
- handler
- Handler to be called when the log record should be flushed from the stream.
Returns
struct doca_logger_backend * on success, NULL otherwise.
Description
Creates a new logging backend that will be added on top of the default logger. The logger will write each log record at the beginning of this buffer.
- doca_logger_backend* doca_log_create_fd_backend ( int fd )
-
Create a logging backend with an fd stream.
Parameters
- fd
- The file descriptor (int) for the logger's backend.
Returns
struct doca_logger_backend * on success, NULL otherwise.
Description
Creates a new logging backend that will be added on top of the default logger.
- doca_logger_backend* doca_log_create_file_backend ( FILE* fptr )
-
Create a logging backend with a FILE* stream.
Parameters
- fptr
- The FILE * for the logger's stream.
Returns
struct doca_logger_backend * on success, NULL otherwise.
Description
Creates a new logging backend that will be added on top of the default logger.
- uint32_t doca_log_global_level_get ( void )
-
Get the log level of the default logger backend.
Returns
Log level enum DOCA_LOG_LEVEL
Description
Dynamically query for the log level of the default logger backend, any log under this level will be shown.
- void doca_log_global_level_set ( uint32_t level )
-
Set the log level of the default logger backend.
Parameters
- level
- Log level enum DOCA_LOG_LEVEL.
Description
Dynamically change the log level of the default logger backend, any log under this level will be shown.
- int doca_log_source_register ( const char* source_name )
-
Register a log source.
Parameters
- source_name
- The string identifying the log source. Should be in an heirarchic form (i.e. DPI::Parser).
Returns
The log source identifier. Negative for err.
Description
Will return the ID associated with the log source. Log source name will be shown in the logs.
- int doca_log_stream_redirect ( FILE* stream )
-
Redirect the logger to a different stream.
Parameters
- stream
- Pointer to the stream.
Returns
0 on success, error code otherwise.
Description
Dynamically change the logger stream of the default logger backend. The default stream is stderr.
DOCA lib for exporting a netflow packet to a netflow collector.
This lib simplifies and centralizes the formatting and exporting of netflow packets. Netflow is a protocol for exporting information about the device network flows to a netflow collector that will aggregate and analyze the data. After creating the conf file and invoking the init function, the lib's send function can be called with netflow struct to send a netflow packet with the format to the collector of choice, as specified in the conf file. The lib uses the netflow protocol specified by cisco.
See also:
https://netflow.caligare.com/netflow_v9.htm
Conf File structure:
doca_netflow.conf
[doca_netflow_conf]
target = <hostname = name/ipv4/ipv6>:<port = integer>
source_id = <ID = integer>
version = <version = 9>
doca_netflow_default.conf
[doca_netflow_conf]
target = 127.0.0.1:2055
source_id = 10
version = 9
Limitations:
The lib supports the netflow V9 format. The lib is not thread safe.
Classes
-
struct doca_netflow_default_record
- Flow record, represent a flow at specific moment, usually after a flow ends or after some timeout. Each one is a data record that will appear in the collector. This template is based on V5 fields with additional V9 fields.
-
struct doca_netflow_flowset_field
- One field in netflow template, please look at doca_netflow_types for type macros.
-
struct doca_netflow_template
- Template for the records. struct record_example { uint32_t src_addr_V4; uint32_t dst_addr_V4; } struct doca_netflow_flowset_field fields[] = { {.type = DOCA_NETFLOW_IPV4_SRC_ADDR, .length = DOCA_NETFLOW_IPV4_SRC_ADDR_DEFAULT_LENGTH}, {.type = DOCA_NETFLOW_IPV4_DST_ADDR, .length = DOCA_NETFLOW_IPV4_DST_ADDR_DEFAULT_LENGTH} }; struct doca_netflow_template template = { .field_count = 2; .fields = fields; };.
Defines
- #define DOCA_NETFLOW_CONF_DEFAULT_PATH "/etc/doca_netflow.conf"
- default conf path to look for
Functions
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_netflow_exporter_destroy ( void )
- Free the exporter memory and close the connection.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_netflow_exporter_init ( const char* netflow_conf_file )
- Init exporter memory, set configs and open connection.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_netflow_exporter_send ( const doca_netflow_template* netflow_template, const void** records, size_t length, int* error )
- Sending netflow records. Need to init first.
- doca_netflow_template* doca_netflow_template_default_get ( void )
- Return a default doca_netflow_template for use in send function, if using default template use doca_netflow_default_record struct for records.
Variables
- struct doca_netflow_default_record packed
- Flow record, represent a flow at specific moment, usually after a flow ends or after some timeout. Each one is a data record that will appear in the collector. This template is based on V5 fields with additional V9 fields.
Defines
Functions
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_netflow_exporter_destroy ( void )
-
Free the exporter memory and close the connection.
Description
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_netflow_exporter_init ( const char* netflow_conf_file )
-
Init exporter memory, set configs and open connection.
Parameters
- netflow_conf_file
- Doca netflow configuration file pointer including a section marked as [doca_netflow_conf], if a NULL pointer is given will use the default path, as defined by DOCA_NETFLOW_CONF_DEFAULT_PATH. This function can be called again only after doca_netflow_exporter_destroy was called.
Returns
0 on success, error code otherwise.
Description
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_netflow_exporter_send ( const doca_netflow_template* netflow_template, const void** records, size_t length, int* error )
-
Sending netflow records. Need to init first.
Parameters
- netflow_template
- Template pointer for how the records are structured. for more info reffer to doca_netflow_template.
- records
- Array of pointers to the flows structs to send, must be packed. strings must be a direct array in the struct not a pointer.
- length
- Records array size.
- error
- If return value is -1 populate this field with the error.
Returns
Number of records sent, -1 on error.
DescriptionNote:
-
if the return value is positive but not equal to length then just some of the records were sent. The send function should run again with the remaining records. Please reffer to the example.
-
When sending more then 30 records the lib splits the records to multiple packets because a single packet can only send up to 30 records (Netflow protocol limit)
- doca_netflow_template* doca_netflow_template_default_get ( void )
-
Return a default doca_netflow_template for use in send function, if using default template use doca_netflow_default_record struct for records.
Returns
pointer containing the default template
Description
Variables
- struct doca_netflow_default_record packed
Flow record, represent a flow at specific moment, usually after a flow ends or after some timeout. Each one is a data record that will appear in the collector. This template is based on V5 fields with additional V9 fields.Note:
all fields are in network byte order.
DOCA lib for exporting events to the telemetry service.
Classes
-
struct doca_telemetry_buffer_attr_t
- DOCA schema buffer attribute. Applied to all DOCA sources.
-
struct doca_telemetry_field_info_t
- DOCA schema field.
-
struct doca_telemetry_file_write_attr_t
- DOCA schema file write attribute. Applied to all DOCA sources.
-
struct doca_telemetry_ipc_attr_t
- DOCA schema file write attribute. Applied to all DOCA sources.
-
struct doca_telemetry_ipc_timeout_attr_t
- DOCA schema IPC attribute. Applied to all DOCA sources.
-
struct doca_telemetry_opaque_events_attr_t
- DOCA schema opaque events attribute. Applied to all DOCA sources.
-
struct doca_telemetry_source_name_attr_t
- DOCA telemetry source attributes: id and tag.
Defines
- #define DOCA_GUID_SIZE 16
- DOCA GUID size.
- #define DOCA_TELEMETRY_FIELD_TYPE_BOOL "bool"
- DOCA_TELEMETRY_FIELD_TYPE_{} are data types that are used to create doca_telemetry_field_info_t;.
- #define DOCA_TELEMETRY_FIELD_TYPE_CHAR "char"
- DOCA telemtry char type.
- #define DOCA_TELEMETRY_FIELD_TYPE_DOUBLE "double"
- DOCA telemtry double type.
- #define DOCA_TELEMETRY_FIELD_TYPE_FLOAT "float"
- DOCA telemtry float type.
- #define DOCA_TELEMETRY_FIELD_TYPE_IN "int"
- DOCA telemtry in type.
- #define DOCA_TELEMETRY_FIELD_TYPE_INT16 "int16_t"
- DOCA telemtry int16 type.
- #define DOCA_TELEMETRY_FIELD_TYPE_INT32 "int32_t"
- DOCA telemtry int32 type.
- #define DOCA_TELEMETRY_FIELD_TYPE_INT64 "int64_t"
- DOCA telemtry int64 type.
- #define DOCA_TELEMETRY_FIELD_TYPE_INT8 "int8_t"
- DOCA telemtry int8 type.
- #define DOCA_TELEMETRY_FIELD_TYPE_LONG "long"
- DOCA telemtry long type.
- #define DOCA_TELEMETRY_FIELD_TYPE_LONGLONG "long long"
- DOCA telemtry longlong type.
- #define DOCA_TELEMETRY_FIELD_TYPE_SHORT "short"
- DOCA telemtry short type.
- #define DOCA_TELEMETRY_FIELD_TYPE_TIMESTAMP
- DOCA telemtry timestamp type.
- #define DOCA_TELEMETRY_FIELD_TYPE_UCHAR "unsigned char"
- DOCA telemtry uchar type.
- #define DOCA_TELEMETRY_FIELD_TYPE_UINT "unsigned int"
- DOCA telemtry uint type.
- #define DOCA_TELEMETRY_FIELD_TYPE_UINT16 "uint16_t"
- DOCA telemtry uint16 type.
- #define DOCA_TELEMETRY_FIELD_TYPE_UINT32 "uint32_t"
- DOCA telemtry uint32 type.
- #define DOCA_TELEMETRY_FIELD_TYPE_UINT64 "uint64_t"
- DOCA telemtry uint64 type.
- #define DOCA_TELEMETRY_FIELD_TYPE_UINT8 "uint8_t"
- DOCA telemtry uint8 type.
- #define DOCA_TELEMETRY_FIELD_TYPE_ULONG "unsigned long"
- DOCA telemtry ulong type.
- #define DOCA_TELEMETRY_FIELD_TYPE_ULONGLONG "long long"
- DOCA telemtry ulonglong type.
- #define DOCA_TELEMETRY_FIELD_TYPE_USHORT "unsigned short"
- DOCA telemtry ushort type.
- #define NUM_OF_DOCA_FIELDS ( type )
- NUM_OF_DOCA_FIELDS is macro for fast counting number of fields in user-defined fields array.
Typedefs
- typedef uint8_t doca_guid_t
- DOCA GUID type.
- typedef uint64_t doca_telemetry_timestamp_t
- DOCA schema type index type.
- typedef uint8_t doca_telemetry_type_index_t
- DOCA schema field type index.
Enumerations
- enum telemetry_status
- DOCA telemtry status.
Functions
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_telemetry_check_ipc_status ( void* doca_source )
- Return status of IPC transport.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_telemetry_schema_add_type ( void* doca_schema, const char* new_type_name, doca_telemetry_field_info_t* fields, int num_fields, doca_telemetry_type_index_t* type_index )
- Add user-defined fields to create new type in DOCA schema.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_telemetry_schema_buffer_attr_set ( void* doca_schema, doca_telemetry_buffer_attr_t* buffer_attr )
- Set buffer attributes to DOCA schema.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_telemetry_schema_destroy ( void* doca_schema )
- Destructor for DOCA schema.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_telemetry_schema_file_write_attr_set ( void* doca_schema, doca_telemetry_file_write_attr_t* file_attr )
- Set file write attributes to DOCA schema.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* doca_telemetry_schema_init ( const char* schema_name )
- Initialize DOCA schema to prepare it for setting attributes and adding types. DOCA schema is used to initialize DOCA sources that will collect the data according to the same schema.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_telemetry_schema_ipc_attr_set ( void* doca_schema, doca_telemetry_ipc_attr_t* ipc_attr )
- Set IPC tarnsport attributes to DOCA schema.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_telemetry_schema_ipc_timeouts_attr_set ( void* doca_schema, doca_telemetry_ipc_timeout_attr_t* ipc_timeout_attr )
- Set ipc timeout attributes to DOCA schema.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_telemetry_schema_opaque_events_attr_set ( void* doca_schema, doca_telemetry_opaque_events_attr_t* opaque_events_attr )
- Set Opaque events attributes to DOCA shcema.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_telemetry_schema_start ( void* doca_schema )
- Finalizes schema setup to start creating Doca Sources from the schema.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* doca_telemetry_source_create ( void* doca_schema )
- Creates a single DOCA source from schema.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_telemetry_source_destroy ( void* doca_source )
- Destructor for DOCA source.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_telemetry_source_flush ( void* doca_source )
- Immediately flush the data of the DOCA source.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_telemetry_source_name_attr_set ( void* doca_source, doca_telemetry_source_name_attr_t* source_attr )
- Set source attributes to DOCA.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_telemetry_source_opaque_report ( void* doca_source, const doca_guid_t app_id, uint64_t user_defined1, uint64_t user_defined2, const void* data, uint32_t data_size )
- Report opaque event data via DOCA source.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL uint32_t doca_telemetry_source_opaque_report_max_data_size ( void* doca_source )
- Get max data size for opaque report.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_telemetry_source_report ( void* doca_source, doca_telemetry_type_index_t index, void* data, int count )
- Report events data of the same type via DOCA source.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_telemetry_source_start ( void* doca_source )
- Applies source attribute and starts DOCA source.
- doca_telemetry_timestamp_t doca_telemetry_timestamp_get ( void )
- Get timestamp in the proper format.
Defines
- #define DOCA_GUID_SIZE 16
-
- #define DOCA_TELEMETRY_FIELD_TYPE_BOOL "bool"
DOCA telemtry bool type
- #define DOCA_TELEMETRY_FIELD_TYPE_CHAR "char"
-
- #define DOCA_TELEMETRY_FIELD_TYPE_DOUBLE "double"
-
- #define DOCA_TELEMETRY_FIELD_TYPE_FLOAT "float"
-
- #define DOCA_TELEMETRY_FIELD_TYPE_IN "int"
-
- #define DOCA_TELEMETRY_FIELD_TYPE_INT16 "int16_t"
-
- #define DOCA_TELEMETRY_FIELD_TYPE_INT32 "int32_t"
-
- #define DOCA_TELEMETRY_FIELD_TYPE_INT64 "int64_t"
-
- #define DOCA_TELEMETRY_FIELD_TYPE_INT8 "int8_t"
-
- #define DOCA_TELEMETRY_FIELD_TYPE_LONG "long"
-
- #define DOCA_TELEMETRY_FIELD_TYPE_LONGLONG "long long"
-
- #define DOCA_TELEMETRY_FIELD_TYPE_SHORT "short"
-
- #define DOCA_TELEMETRY_FIELD_TYPE_TIMESTAMP
-
Value
DOCA_TELEMETRY_FIELD_TYPE_UINT64
- #define DOCA_TELEMETRY_FIELD_TYPE_UCHAR "unsigned char"
-
- #define DOCA_TELEMETRY_FIELD_TYPE_UINT "unsigned int"
-
- #define DOCA_TELEMETRY_FIELD_TYPE_UINT16 "uint16_t"
-
- #define DOCA_TELEMETRY_FIELD_TYPE_UINT32 "uint32_t"
-
- #define DOCA_TELEMETRY_FIELD_TYPE_UINT64 "uint64_t"
-
- #define DOCA_TELEMETRY_FIELD_TYPE_UINT8 "uint8_t"
-
- #define DOCA_TELEMETRY_FIELD_TYPE_ULONG "unsigned long"
-
- #define DOCA_TELEMETRY_FIELD_TYPE_ULONGLONG "long long"
-
- #define DOCA_TELEMETRY_FIELD_TYPE_USHORT "unsigned short"
-
- #define NUM_OF_DOCA_FIELDS ( type )
-
Value
(sizeof(type)/sizeof(doca_telemetry_field_info_t))
Typedefs
- typedef uint8_t doca_guid_t
DOCA GUID type.
- typedef uint64_t doca_telemetry_timestamp_t
DOCA schema type index type.
- typedef uint8_t doca_telemetry_type_index_t
DOCA schema field type index.
Enumerations
- enum telemetry_status
-
Values
- DOCA_TELEMETRY_OK = 0
- ok status
- DOCA_TELEMETRY_ERROR = 1
- general error
- DOCA_TELEMETRY_ALLOC_ERROR
- memory allocation error
- DOCA_TELEMETRY_CLX_CONTEXT_INIT_ERROR
- context init error
- DOCA_TELEMETRY_CLX_CONTEXT_CLONE_ERROR
- context clone error
- DOCA_TELEMETRY_SOURCE_ATTR_NOT_SET
- attribute not set error
- DOCA_TELEMETRY_INTERNAL_BUFFER_ERROR
- buffer internal error
- DOCA_TELEMETRY_BAD_STATE_ERROR
- general bad state error
- DOCA_TELEMETRY_BAD_PARAM_ERROR
- general bad parameter error
Functions
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_telemetry_check_ipc_status ( void* doca_source )
-
Return status of IPC transport.
Parameters
- doca_source
- Input doca source.
Returns
1 if IPC is disabled from config. 0 (DOCA_TELEMETRY_OK) if IPC is connected. negative telemetry_status if IPC is not connected. This status occurs after data send_receive
Description
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_telemetry_schema_add_type ( void* doca_schema, const char* new_type_name, doca_telemetry_field_info_t* fields, int num_fields, doca_telemetry_type_index_t* type_index )
-
Add user-defined fields to create new type in DOCA schema.
Parameters
- doca_schema
- Schema to create type in.
- new_type_name
- Name for new type.
- fields
- User-defined fields.
- num_fields
- Number of user defined fields.
- type_index
- Type index for the created type is written to this variable.
Returns
0 on success, a negative telemetry_status on error
Description
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_telemetry_schema_buffer_attr_set ( void* doca_schema, doca_telemetry_buffer_attr_t* buffer_attr )
-
Set buffer attributes to DOCA schema.
Parameters
- doca_schema
- Input schema.
- buffer_attr
- Attribute to set.
Returns
0 on success, a negative telemetry_status on error
Description
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_telemetry_schema_destroy ( void* doca_schema )
-
Destructor for DOCA schema.
Parameters
- doca_schema
- Schema to destroy.
Description
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_telemetry_schema_file_write_attr_set ( void* doca_schema, doca_telemetry_file_write_attr_t* file_attr )
-
Set file write attributes to DOCA schema.
Parameters
- doca_schema
- Input schema.
- file_attr
- Attribute to set.
Description
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* doca_telemetry_schema_init ( const char* schema_name )
-
Initialize DOCA schema to prepare it for setting attributes and adding types. DOCA schema is used to initialize DOCA sources that will collect the data according to the same schema.
Parameters
- schema_name
- Name of the schema.
Returns
Pointer to DOCA schema, NULL on error.
Description
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_telemetry_schema_ipc_attr_set ( void* doca_schema, doca_telemetry_ipc_attr_t* ipc_attr )
-
Set IPC tarnsport attributes to DOCA schema.
Parameters
- doca_schema
- Input schema.
- ipc_attr
- Attribute to set.
Description
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_telemetry_schema_ipc_timeouts_attr_set ( void* doca_schema, doca_telemetry_ipc_timeout_attr_t* ipc_timeout_attr )
-
Set ipc timeout attributes to DOCA schema.
Parameters
- doca_schema
- Input schema.
- ipc_timeout_attr
- Attribute to set.
Description
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_telemetry_schema_opaque_events_attr_set ( void* doca_schema, doca_telemetry_opaque_events_attr_t* opaque_events_attr )
-
Set Opaque events attributes to DOCA shcema.
Parameters
- doca_schema
- Input schema.
- opaque_events_attr
- Attribute to set.
Description
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_telemetry_schema_start ( void* doca_schema )
-
Finalizes schema setup to start creating Doca Sources from the schema.
Parameters
- doca_schema
- Input schema to start.
Returns
0 on success, a negative telemetry_status on error
Description
Do NOT add new types after this function was called.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* doca_telemetry_source_create ( void* doca_schema )
-
Creates a single DOCA source from schema.
Parameters
- doca_schema
- Schema from which source will be created.
Returns
pointer to DOCA source, or NULL on error.
Description
To create a DOCA source, first call doca_telemetry_schema_start() to prepare the DOCA schema.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_telemetry_source_destroy ( void* doca_source )
-
Destructor for DOCA source.
Parameters
- doca_source
- Source to destroy.
Description
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_telemetry_source_flush ( void* doca_source )
-
Immediately flush the data of the DOCA source.
Parameters
- doca_source
- DOCA source to flush.
Description
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_telemetry_source_name_attr_set ( void* doca_source, doca_telemetry_source_name_attr_t* source_attr )
-
Set source attributes to DOCA.
Parameters
- doca_source
- Source to update.
- source_attr
- Source attribute to set.
Description
source_tag is set on schema basis while source_id is set on source basis.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_telemetry_source_opaque_report ( void* doca_source, const doca_guid_t app_id, uint64_t user_defined1, uint64_t user_defined2, const void* data, uint32_t data_size )
-
Report opaque event data via DOCA source.
Parameters
- doca_source
- Source to report.
- app_id
- User defined application ID.
- user_defined1
- User defined parameter 1.
- user_defined2
- User defined parameter 2.
- data
- Data buffer.
- data_size
- Size of the data in the data buffer.
Returns
0 on success, a negative telemetry_status on error.
Description
Data is flushed from internal buffer when the buffer is full. Flushing the data immediately can be done by invoking doca_telemetry_source_flush().
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL uint32_t doca_telemetry_source_opaque_report_max_data_size ( void* doca_source )
-
Get max data size for opaque report.
Parameters
- doca_source
- Source to report.
Returns
Maximal data size
Description
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_telemetry_source_report ( void* doca_source, doca_telemetry_type_index_t index, void* data, int count )
-
Report events data of the same type via DOCA source.
Parameters
- doca_source
- Source to report.
- index
- Type index in the DOCA schema.
- data
- Data buffer.
- count
- Number of events written to the data buffer.
Returns
0 on success, a negative telemetry_status on error
Description
Data is flushed from internal buffer when the buffer is full. Flushing the data immediately can be done by invoking doca_telemetry_source_flush().
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_telemetry_source_start ( void* doca_source )
-
Applies source attribute and starts DOCA source.
Parameters
- doca_source
- DOCA source to start.
Returns
0 on success, a negative telemetry_status on error
Description
Call this function to start reporting.
- doca_telemetry_timestamp_t doca_telemetry_timestamp_get ( void )
-
Get timestamp in the proper format.
Returns
Timestamp value.
Description
Define functions to get the DOCA version, and compare against it.
Defines
- #define DOCA_CURRENT_VERSION_NUM
- Macro of current version number for comparisons.
- #define DOCA_VERSION_EQ_CURRENT ( major, minor, patch )
- Return 1 if the version specified is equal to current.
- #define DOCA_VERSION_LTE_CURRENT ( major, minor, patch )
- Return 1 if the version specified is less then or equal to current.
- #define DOCA_VERSION_NUM ( major, minor, patch )
- Macro of version number for comparisons.
- #define DOCA_VER_MAJOR 1
- Major version number 0-255.
- #define DOCA_VER_MINOR 2
- Minor version number 0-255.
- #define DOCA_VER_PATCH 6
- Patch version number 0-999.
Functions
- const char* doca_version ( void )
- Function returning version string.
Defines
- #define DOCA_CURRENT_VERSION_NUM
-
Value
DOCA_VERSION_NUM(DOCA_VER_MAJOR, DOCA_VER_MINOR, DOCA_VER_PATCH)
- #define DOCA_VERSION_EQ_CURRENT ( major, minor, patch )
-
Value
(DOCA_VERSION_NUM(major, minor, patch) == DOCA_CURRENT_VERSION_NUM)
- #define DOCA_VERSION_LTE_CURRENT ( major, minor, patch )
-
Value
(DOCA_VERSION_NUM(major, minor, patch) <= DOCA_CURRENT_VERSION_NUM)
- #define DOCA_VERSION_NUM ( major, minor, patch )
-
Value
((size_t)((major) << 24 | (minor) << 16 | (patch)))
- #define DOCA_VER_MAJOR 1
-
- #define DOCA_VER_MINOR 2
-
- #define DOCA_VER_PATCH 6
-
Functions
- const char* doca_version ( void ) [inline]
-
Function returning version string.
Returns
version string, using the format major.minor.patch
Description