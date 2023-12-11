DOCA Documentation v1.2
Release Notes
NVIDIA DOCA SDK release notes containing information on new features, bug fixes, and known issues.
EULA
NVIDIA DOCA SDK end-user license agreement.

Installation and Setup

Installation Guide
This document details the necessary steps to set up NVIDIA DOCA in your environment.
Developer Guide
This document details the recommended steps to set up an NVIDIA DOCA development environment.

Programming Guides

App Shield Programming Guide
This guide provides developers instructions on how to use the DOCA App Shield API.
DPI Programming Guide
The NVIDIA DOCA DPI Programming Guide provides developers instructions to deploy the DOCA DPI library.
Flow Programming Guide
The NVIDIA DOCA Flow Programming Guide provides developers instructions for deploying the DOCA Flow library, Flow API philosophy and usage.
NetFlow Programming Guide
This programming guide describes the DOCA Utils libraries used to develop DOCA-based applications over the NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU.
Telemetry Programming Guide
This guide provides instructions on how to use DOCA Telemetry API.

API References

DOCA Libraries API
This document contains DOCA APIs.

Reference Applications

Application Recognition
This document provides application recognition implementation on top of NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU.
DNS Filter
This document provides an example of a DNS filter implementation on top of NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU.
East-west Overlay Encryption
This document describes IPsec based strongSwan solution.
File Scan
This document provides a file scan implementation on top of NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU.
Intrusion Prevention System (IPS)
This document provides an intrusion prevention system (IPS) implementation on top of NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU.
L4 OVS Firewall
This document provides an L4 OVS firewall implementation example on top of NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU.
NetFlow Exporter
This document describes how to use the NetFlow library in a DOCA application on NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU.
Simple Forward VNF
This document provides a Simple Forward implementation on top of NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU.
Telemetry Client
This document provides a DOCA Telemetry Client implementation on top of NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU.
URL Filter
This document provides a URL filter implementation on top NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU.

Tools

DPI Compiler
This document describes DPI compiler architecture, supported signatures format, compiler usage, etc.
RXP Compiler
RegEx compiler pattern syntax and RegEx writers' guide for NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU.
RXPBench
RXPBench is a performance comparison tool for NVIDIA® BlueField® RXP.

DPU Runtime Guides

Arg Parser
This document provides an overview and configuration instructions for arg parser DOCA programs for NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU.
Container Deployment
This document provides an overview and deployment configuration of DOCA containers for NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU.
DPU CLI
This document provides quick access to a useful set of CLI commands and utilities on the NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU environment.
Crypto Acceleration
This document ability of NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU to accelerate crypto operations.
Emulated Devices
This document describes the ability of NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU to emulate and accelerate physical and virtual host functions.
gRPC Infrastructure
This document provides an overview and configuration instructions for gRPC-supported DOCA infrastructure, applications, and services for NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU.
Modes of Operation
This document describes the modes of operation available for NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU.
Scalable Function (SFs)
This document provides an overview and configuration of scalable functions (sub-functions, or SFs) for NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU.
Virtual Functions
This document provides an overview and configuration of virtual functions for NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU and demonstrates a use case for running the DOCA reference applications over x86 host.
vSwitch and Representors Model
This document provides information on the control of the NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU embedded switch and representation of the host network functions.

DOCA Services

DOCA Telemetry Service
This guide provides instructions on how to use the DOCA Telemetry Service (DTS) container on top of NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU.

Archives

Documentation Archives
This archives document provides access to previously released DOCA documentation versions.
