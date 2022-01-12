DPI Programming Guide
NVIDIA DOCA DPI Programming Guide
The NVIDIA DOCA DPI Programming Guide provides developers instructions to deploy the DOCA DPI library.
Deep packet inspection (DPI) is a method of examining the full content of data packets as they traverse a monitored network checkpoint.
DPI provides a more robust mechanism for enforcing network packet filtering as it can be used to identify and block a range of complex threats hiding in network data streams more accurately. This includes:
- Malicious applications
- Malware data exfiltration attempts
- Content policy violations
- Application recognition
- Load balancing
1.1. Intended Audience
This document is intended for software developers writing DPI-based applications such as application recognition (AR), intrusion prevention system (IPS), and intrusion detection system (IDS).
The document assumes familiarity with the TCP/UDP stack and data plane development kit (DPDK).
1.2. Changes and New Features in 1.1
This section provides information regarding the features added and changes made in this software version.
- Added support for IP-based matching
- Added support for non-TCP/UDP streams
- Added support for IP-based signatures
- Added support for action field in signatures
DPI-based application can run either on the host machine, or on the NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU target. As the DPI leverages the Regular Expressions (RegEx) Engine, users must make sure it is enabled.
- Ensure that your DPU is operating in Ethernet mode, please refer to the DOCA Installation Guide for more information.
- Ensure that the BlueField DPU is running in embedded CPU function (ECPF) mode (default).
Note:
Refer to DPU Modes of Operation > "Configuring ECPF Mode from Separated Host Mode" under DPU Runtime Guides in the SDK DOCA Developer Zone documentation.
- The RegEx engine is enabled by default on the DPU. However, to use DPI directly on the host, run:
host> sudo /etc/init.d/openibd stop dpu> echo 1 > /sys/class/net/p0/smart_nic/pf/regex_en dpu> cat /sys/kernel/mm/hugepages/hugepages-2048kB/nr_hugepages 400 # Make sure to allocate 200 additional hugepages dpu> echo 600 > /sys/kernel/mm/hugepages/hugepages-2048kB/nr_hugepages dpu> systemctl start mlx-regex # Verify the service is properly running dpu> systemctl status mlx-regex host> sudo /etc/init.d/openibd startNote:
Commands with the host prompt must be run on the host. Commands with the dpu prompt must be run on BlueField (Arm).
2.1. Known Issues
- The DOCA DPI library only supports inspection of the following protocols:
- http 2.0/1.1/1.0
- TLS/SSL ClientHello and certificate messages
- DNS
- FTP
- TCP/UDP stream-based signatures may detect applications on other protocols
The following diagram shows how packets are identified by the connection tracking protocol and then injected into the DPI library for processing.
3.1. Signature Database
The signature database is compiled into a CDO file by the DPI compiler. The CDO file includes:
- Post-processing table
- Compiled RegEx engine rules
- Other signature information
The application may load a new database while the DPI is processing packets.
For more information on DPI compiler, please refer to the DOCA DPI Compiler document.
3.2. DPI Queue
A DPI queue is designed to be used by a worker thread. The DPI queue holds the flow’s state. Therefore, all packets from both directions of the flow must be submitted to the same DPI queue "in order". The connection tracking logic will handle out of order packets or retransmission.
3.3. Connection Tracking
For the DPI library to process cross-packet content, each packet must be injected along with a flow context and a direction. Packets from the same flow direction must be injected "in order". A flow direction is usually represented by a 5-tuple, but it can also be a 3-tuple for other protocols.
The connection tracking (CT) logic must handle out of order packets as well as fragmented packets. Once a connection has timed out or terminated, the application must notify the DPI library as well.
Before enqueueing packets for processing, the DPI library must be initialized and loaded with signatures by the main thread:
struct doca_dpi_ctx *dpi_ctx = doca_dpi_init(doca_dpi_config);
doca_dpi_load_signatures(dpi_ctx, cdo_filename);
The following configuration parameters are available:
- nb_queues – number of DPI queues
- max_packets_per_queue – maximum number of packets to be concurrently processed per queue
- max_sig_match_len – maximum signature length guaranteed to be matched by the DPI library
For example: A.*B and max_sig_match_len = 4 guarantees to match AxxB but does not guarantee to match AxxxB.
To close the DPI library, the user should call the following function:
doca_dpi_destroy(dpi_ctx)
5.1. Flow Life Cycle
- Once a new flow was detected by the connection tracking SW, the user should call
doca_dpi_flow_create()
- Every incoming packet classified for this flow should be enqueued by
calling doca_dpi_enqueue()
- To poll for the results, the application must call
doca_dpi_dequeue(). The result will contain matching information (if matched).
- When the connection tracking SW detected that the flow was terminated or aged-out, the application should notify the DPI library by calling
doca_dpi_flow_destroy()
5.2. Enqueueing Packets for Processing
A call to
doca_dpi_enqueue() may reject packets for processing for the following reasons:
- Packet is empty
- DPI queue is full (
doca_dpi_dequeue()must be called first)
5.2.1. Packet Ownership
For every mbuf injected the user is not allowed to free the mbuf until the mbuf is dequeued.
If an external attach is used, users must follow the DPDK guidelines for
rte_pktmbuf_attach_extbuf() to make sure the mbuf is freed when both the user and the DPI free the mbuf.
5.2.2. Flow Matching
A flow may match one or more signatures. The match result will be available to the application on
doca_dpi_dequeue(). The DPI library will only report the matched signature with the highest priority. Another way to see the match result for a given flow is to use the function
doca_dpi_flow_match_get().
The application may query for the application name using
doca_dpi_signature_get(). To preserve performance, it is not recommended to call these functions while packets are being processed.
It is recommended that the application call
doca_dpi_signatures_get() after loading the database to acquire a copy of the signature names.
6.1. Multithreading
The DPI library is designed to achieve optimal results in a multi-threaded environment. To achieve best performance, it is recommended that both the packet acquisition and the DPI processing will be done by the same thread.
Because some of the DPI work is offloaded to the HW, it is highly recommended that the worker thread will work in a pipeline mode, meaning, it should never wait for a DPI job to be completed but rather go and fetch more packets to be processed. This way the SW can best utilize the CPU while the RegEx accelerator is processing the job. The following pseudocode shows the recommended way to call the DPI library:
while(true) {
mbufs = rx_burst()
foreach mbuf in mbufs {
flow_id = connection_tracking(qid, mbuf)
if (new flow)
doca_dpi_flow_create(qid, flow_id, parsing_info)
status = doca_dpi_enqueue(flow_ctx, mbuf, offset)
if (status ....)
}
while(doca_dpi_dequeue(qid, &result) == DOCA_DPI_DEQUEUE_READY)
... inspect result ...
// At this point processing may not be completed for all packets, so the worker
// should continue handling more incoming packets.
}
6.2. RSS and RTE_FLOW
The packets of each flow must be submitted exclusively to the same queue, for both directions. This may be achieved by either using a symmetric RSS or manually (using
rte_flow) directing both directions of the flow to the same DPDK queue.
- The packet is sent to the SFT for processing by calling
sft_process_packet()to see if the hardware recognizes the flow.
- If the packet is not marked with a zone ID by the HW, the SW must explicitly inform the SFT about the zone of the packet by using
sft_process_packet_with_zone().
- If the packet is not marked with a flow ID by the HW or the SW, a new flow is created by calling
sft_activate().
- If a new flow ID is assigned by the SFT,
doca_dpi_flow_create()must be invoked before enqueuing the packet.
- The packet is then processed by the DPI by calling
doca_dpi_enqueue().
- If the packet is accepted by the DPI for processing, the result is dequeued by calling
doca_dpi_dequeue().
- If a match is found, the result is printed and counted for statistics. The flow is then offloaded (sent directly to the host) because no further inspection is required.
- To retrieve the match from the DPI engine,
doca_dpi_signature_get()allows accessing the
sig_datastruct which contains the signature ID and message string. This action might affect DPI performance.
- When the flow is terminated by the SFT, it should also be destroyed by invoking
doca_dpi_flow_destroy()with the corresponding flow ID.
- Additional statistics can be retrieved using
doca_dpi_stat_get().
This section describes the gRPC (Google remote procedure calls) support for DOCA DPI API. The DOCA DPI gRPC-based API, allows users on the host to leverage the HW offload capabilities of the BlueField-2 DPU using gRPC calls from the host itself. For more information about gRPC support in DOCA, refer to the DOCA gRPC User Guide.
The following figure illustrates the DOCA DPI gRPC server-client communication.
8.1. Proto-buff
As with every gRPC proto-buff, DOCA DPI gRPC proto-buff defines the service it introduces and the messages used for communication between the client and the server.
Users provide two proto-buff files:
doca_dpi_types.proto– defines message representation of DOCA DPI API structs and enums
doca_dpi.proto– defines the service, its RPCs, the request, and response objects
Each message defined in
doca_dpi_types.proto with the
DocaDpi prefix represents exactly one struct or enum defined by DOCA DPI API.
The following figure illustrates how DOCA DPI gRPC server represents the DOCA DPI API.
The proto-buff path for DOCA DPI gRPC is:
/opt/mellanox/doca/infrastructure/doca_grpc/doca_dpi/doca_dpi.proto
/opt/mellanox/doca/infrastructure/doca_grpc/doca_dpi/doca_dpi_types.proto
8.2. Usage
Similarly to the regular DPI API, the gRPC DPI is dependent on the same constrains, and its RPCs must be called in the same manner, except for
doca_dpi_init which is invoked by the service upon loading instead via gRPC call.
The host must use a connection tracking mechanism to provide the DOCA DPI gRPC service with ordered and unfragmented packets.
The gRPC API replaces the usage of
struct rte_mbuf packets with
message DocaDpiGenericPacket which is not protocol-dependent and is detailed in the Enqueue section.
For more information about the sections that follow, please refer to the regular DPI API guide (chapters 1-7) or the
doca_dpi.h file.
8.2.1. DPI and Flow Context
Unlike direct usage of DOCA DPI API, no
struct doca_dpi_ctx is passed to the client. Instead, it is saved on the service and used when needed.
DocaDpi_FlowCtx contains a unique ID to identify the real flow context instance:
message DocaDpi_FlowCtx {
uint64 unique_id = 1;
}
8.2.2. DPI Queues
message DocaDpiDequeueParams {
uint32 uint16_dpi_q = 1; /* The DPI queue from which to dequeue the flows packets. */
}
message DocaDpiFlowCreateParams {
DocaDpiParsingInfo parsing_info = 1;
uint32 uint16_dpi_q = 2; /* The DPI packets queue the flow will be assigned to. */
}
When creating a new flow context, the mandatory parameter
uint16_dpi_q refers to an inner packets-queue to link the flow to. Its value can be arbitrary. However, once a flow is linked with a queue, all messages of that flow will arrive to the same queue.
When dequeuing a packet, the mandatory parameter
uint16_dpi_q refers to the inner packets-queue from which to dequeue a packet.
The parameter
uint16_dpi_q can be anything between 0 and the number of lcores the BlueField DPU has minus 1.
8.2.3. Errors
Errors are returned as:
message DocaDpiErrorInfo {
int64 error_code = 1;
optional string err_msg = 2;
}
An
error_code with non-zero value indicates that an error occurred. Then, and only then, the error message is presented in the
err_msg field.
8.2.4. Signature Database
rpc DocaDpiLoadSignatures (DocaDpiLoadSignaturesParams) returns (DocaDpiErrorInfo);
message DocaDpiLoadSignaturesParams {
oneof cdo {
string cdo_filename = 1; /* Path, on the DPU, to a cdo file */
bytes cdo_data = 2; /* Content of a cdo file. */
}
}
The CDO file must be produced in the same manner as in regular DPI API.
This differs from the regular
doca_dpi_load_signatures by including the option to send a CDO file instead of a path to a CDO file on BlueField:
- Like the regular
doca_dpi_load_signaturesthe argument
cdo_filenameis a path to a CDO file on the DPU.
- Unlike the regular
doca_dpi_load_signaturesan entire CDO file can be sent inside
cdo_datainstead of using a path.
8.2.5. Destruction
rpc DocaDpiDestroy (DocaDpiDestroyParams) returns (DocaDpiDpiDestroyResponse);
The service can properly exit by calling the RPC method
DocaDpiDestroy. When invoked, the service destroys all current flow contexts and exits with code 0.
8.2.6. Additional gRPC APIs
rpc DocaDpiDequeue (DocaDpiDequeueParams) returns (DocaDpiActionResponse);
rpc DocaDpiFlowCreate (DocaDpiFlowCreateParams) returns (DocaDpiFlowCreateResponse);
rpc DocaDpiFlowDestroy (DocaDpiFlowDestroyParams) returns (DocaDpiFlowDestroyResponse);
rpc DocaDpiFlowMatchGet (DocaDpiFlowMatchGetParams) returns (DocaDpiActionResponse);
rpc DocaDpiSignatureGet (DocaDpiSignatureGetParams) returns (DocaDpiSignatureGetResponse);
rpc DocaDpiSignaturesGet (DocaDpiSignaturesGetParams) returns (DocaDpiSignaturesGetResponse);
rpc DocaDpiStatGet (DocaDpiStatGetParams) returns (DocaDpiStatInfo);
These methods work in the same manner as the regular DPI API. For more information on
DocaDpiActionResponse, see section Matching.
8.3. Multi-Processing and Multithreading
8.3.1. Enqueue
rpc DocaDpiEnqueue (DocaDpiEnqueueParams) returns (DocaDpiErrorInfo);
message DocaDpiGenericPacket {
bytes segment = 1; /* The packet data, max length is 65535 (0xffff). */
}
The proto-buff type
DocaDpiGenericPacket is used to enqueue a packet with up to 65535 bytes of payload or segment (both are applicable), which can include the actual packet headers.
Enqueue RPC is thread-safe per queue. This means that:
- Multiple processes/threads can use enqueue when the flows are linked to different queues
- Multiple processes/threads cannot use enqueue when the flows are linked to the same queue
8.3.2. Matching
rpc DocaDpiDequeue (DocaDpiDequeueParams) returns (DocaDpiActionResponse);
rpc DocaDpiFlowMatchGet (DocaDpiFlowMatchGetParams) returns (DocaDpiActionResponse);
message DocaDpiActionResponse {
DocaDpiErrorInfo erreno = 1;
DocaDpiResult result = 2; /* gRPC message equvalent to doca_dpi_result struct. */
}
The same DPI gRPC server can be used by many processes/threads by using one of the following 2 options:
- Use
DocaDpiFlowMatchGetinstead of
DocaDpiDequeue. Notice that dequeuing is still needed to free up the DPI queue.
- Use a different
uint16_dpi_qvalue for each process/thread. By doing so, users can make sure packets from only one processing entity reach a certain queue and that only its packets are dequeued from that queue.
There can be only one DPI server at a time due to the ownership of the HW RegEx accelerator.
Notice
