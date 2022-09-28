App Shield Agent
NVIDIA DOCA App Shield Agent Application Guide
This document provides a process introspection system implementation on top of NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU.
App Shield Agent monitors a process in the host system using the DOCA App Shield library (
doca-apsh).
This security capability helps identify corruption of core processes in the system from an independent and trusted DPU. This is a major and innovate intrusion detection system (IDS) ability since it cannot be provided from inside the host.
The DOCA App Shield library gives the capability to read, analyze, and authenticate the host (bare metal/VM) memory directly from the DPU.
Using the library, this application hashes the un-writeable memory pages (also unloaded pages) of a specific process and its libraries. Then, at regularly occurring intervals the app authenticates the loaded pages.
The app reports pass/fail after every iteration until the first attestation failure. The reports are both printed to the console and exported to the DOCA telemetry service (DTS) using inter-process communication (IPC).
This document describes how to build secure process monitoring using the DOCA App Shield library, which leverages the DPU's advantages such as hardware-based DMA, integrity, and more.
The App Shield agent is designed to run independently on the DPU's Arm without hindering the host.
The host's involvement is limited to configuring monitoring of a new process when there is a need to generate the needed ZIP and JSON files to pass to the DPU. This is done at inception ("time 0") which is when the host is still in a "safe" state.
Generating the needed files can be done by running DOCA App Shield's
doca_apsh_config.py tool on the host. See NVIDIA DOCA App Shield Programming Guide for more info.
The user creates three mandatory files using the DOCA tool
doca_apsh_config.py and copies them to the DPU. The application can report attestation results to the:
- File
- Terminal
- DTS
- The files are generated by running
doca_apsh_config.pyon the host against the process at time zero.Note:
The actions 2-5 recur at regular time intervals.
- The App Shield agent requests new attestation from DOCA App Shield library.
- The DOCA App Shield library creates a new attestation:
- Scans and hashes process memory pages (that are currently in use).
- Compares the hash to the original hash.
- Creates attestation for each lib/exe involved in the process. Each of attestation includes the number of valid pages and the number of pages.
- The App Shield agent searches each attestation for inconsistency between number of used pages and number of valid pages.
- The App Shield agent reports results with a timestamp and scan count to:
- Local telemetry files – a folder and files representing the data a real DTS would have received. These files are used for the purposes of this example only as normally this data is not exported into user-readable files.
- DOCA log (without scan count).
- DTS IPC interface (even if no DTS is active).
- The App Shield agent exits on first attestation failure.
This application leverages following DOCA libraries:
- Parse application argument.
doca_argp_init();
- Initialize arg parser resources.
- Register DOCA general flags.
register_apsh_params();
- Register App Shield Agent application flags.
doca_argp_start();
- Parse app flags.
- Initialize DOCA App Shield lib context.
doca_apsh_create();
- Create lib context.
doca_devinfo_list_create(); doca_dev_open(); doca_devinfo_list_destroy(); doca_apsh_dma_dev_set();
- Set DMA device for lib.
doca_apsh_start(); apsh_system_init();
- Start the context.
- Create lib context.
- Initialize DOCA App Shield lib system context handler.
doca_devinfo_remote_list_create(); doca_dev_remote_open(); doca_devinfo_remote_list_destroy();
- Get the representor of the remote PCIe function exposed to the system.
doca_apsh_system_create(); doca_apsh_sys_os_symbol_map_set(); doca_apsh_sys_mem_region_set(); doca_apsh_sys_dev_set(); doca_apsh_sys_os_type_set(); doca_apsh_system_start();
- Create and start the system context handler.
- Get the representor of the remote PCIe function exposed to the system.
- Find target process by pid.
doca_apsh_processes_get();
- Telemetry initialization.
telemetry_start();
- Initialize a new telemetry schema.
- Register attestation type event.
- Set up output to file (in addition to default IPC).
- Start the telemetry schema.
- Initialize and start a new DTS source with the
gethostname()name as source ID.
- Get initial attestation of the process.
doca_apsh_attestation_get();
- Loop until attestation validation fail.
doca_apsh_attst_refresh(); /* validation logic */ doca_telemetry_source_report(); DOCA_LOG_INFO(); sleep();
- DOCA App Shield Agent destroy.
doca_apsh_attestation_free(); doca_apsh_processes_free(); doca_apsh_system_destroy(); doca_apsh_destroy(); doca_dev_close(); doca_dev_remote_close();
- Telemetry destroy.
telemetry_destroy();
- Arg parser destroy.
doca_argp_destroy();
- Refer to the following documents:
- NVIDIA DOCA Installation Guide for details on how to install BlueField-related software.
- NVIDIA DOCA Troubleshooting Guide for any issue you may encounter with the installation, compilation, or execution of DOCA applications.
- The App Shield Agent binary is located under /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/app_shield_agent/bin/doca_app_shield_agent. To build the applications together, run:
cd /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/ meson build ninja -C build
- To build only the App Shield Agent:
- Edit the following flags in
/opt/mellanox/doca/applications/meson_option.txt:
- Set
enable_all_applicationsto
false
- Set
enable_app_shield_agentto
true
- Set
- Run the commands in step 2.
Note:
doca_app_shield_agentis created under
./build/app_shield_agent/src/.
Application usage:
Usage: doca_app_shield_agent [DOCA Flags] [Program Flags] DOCA Flags: -h, --help Print a help synopsis -v, --version Print program version information -l, --log-level Set the log level for the app <CRITICAL=0, DEBUG=4> Program Flags: -p, --pid <arg> Pid of the process to monitor -e, --ehm <path> Path to the process executable ‘hash.zip’ generated file -m, --memr <path> Path to the system memory regions map – ‘mem_regions.json’ generated file. -f, --pcif <arg> System PCI (VF/PF) VUID to use for DMA connection -d, --dma <arg> DMA device name -o, --osym <path> Path to the system os symbol map – ‘symbols.json’ generated file. -s, --osty [windows|linux] OS of the system where the process is running -t, --time <seconds> Time interval between scansNote:
For additional information on the application, use the
-hflag:
/opt/mellanox/doca/applications/app_shield_agent/bin/doca_app_shield_agent -h
- Edit the following flags in
- The following steps need to be done only once.
- Configure the BlueField's firmware.
Note:
- On the BlueField system, configure the PF base address register and NVME emulation. Run:
dpu> mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41686_pciconf0 s PF_BAR2_SIZE=2 PF_BAR2_ENABLE=1 NVME_EMULATION_ENABLE=1
- Perform a cold boot from the host. Run:
host> ipmitool power cycle
These configurations can be checked using the following command:
dpu> mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41686_pciconf0 q | grep -E "NVME|BAR"
- On the BlueField system, configure the PF base address register and NVME emulation. Run:
- Download target system (host/VM) symbols.
- For Ubuntu:
host> sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/ddebs.list << EOF deb http://ddebs.ubuntu.com/ $(lsb_release -cs) main restricted universe multiverse deb http://ddebs.ubuntu.com/ $(lsb_release -cs)-updates main restricted universe multiverse deb http://ddebs.ubuntu.com/ $(lsb_release -cs)-proposed main restricted universe multiverse EOF host> sudo apt install ubuntu-dbgsym-keyring host> sudo apt-get update host> sudo apt-get install linux-image-$(uname -r)-dbgsym
- For CentOS:
host> yum install --enablerepo=base-debuginfo kernel-devel-$(uname -r) kernel-debuginfo-$(uname -r) kernel-debuginfo-common-$(uname -m)-$(uname -r)
- No action is needed for Windows
- For Ubuntu:
- Perform IOMMU passthrough. This stage is only needed on some of the cases where IOMMU is not enabled by default (e.g., when the host is using an AMD CPU).
Note:
Skip this step if you are not sure whether you need it. Return to it only if DMA fails with a message in
dmesgsimilar to the following:
host> dmesg [ 3839.822897] mlx5_core 0000:81:00.0: AMD-Vi: Event logged [IO_PAGE_FAULT domain=0x0047 address=0x2a0aff8 flags=0x0000]
- Locate your OS's
grubfile (most likely
/boot/grub/grub.conf,
/boot/grub2/grub.cfg, or
/etc/default/grub) and open it for editing. Run:
host> vim /etc/default/grub
- Search for the line defining
GRUB_CMDLINE_LINUX_DEFAULTand add the argument
iommu=pt. For example:
GRUB_CMDLINE_LINUX_DEFAULT="iommu=pt <intel/amd>_iommu=on"
- Run:
- For Ubuntu:
host> sudo update-grub host> ipmitool power cycle
- For CentOS:
host> grub2-mkconfig -o /boot/grub2/grub.cfg host> ipmitool power cycle
- For Ubuntu:
- Locate your OS's
- For Windows targets only: Turn off Hyper-V capability.
- Configure the BlueField's firmware.
- Running the application on BlueField:
- Pre-run setup:
- The DOCA App Shield library uses hugepages for DMA buffers. Therefore, the user is required to provide allocate specific size huge pages. Run:
dpu> rm -rf "/mnt/huge/*" dpu> sudo echo 42 > /sys/devices/system/node/node0/hugepages/hugepages-32768kB/nr_hugepages dpu> \ if [ ! -d "/mnt/huge" ] ; then mkdir "/mnt/huge" fi dpu> mount -t hugetlbfs -o pagesize=32MB none "/mnt/huge"
- Create the ZIP and JSON files. Run:
Note:
If the kernel and process .exe have not changed, there no need to redo this step.
target-system> cd /opt/mellanox/doca/tools/ target-system> python3 doca_apsh_config.py <pid-of-process-to-monitor> --os <windows/linux> --path <path to dwarf2json executable or pdbparse-to-json.py> target-system> cp /opt/mellanox/doca/tools/*.* <shared-folder-with-baremetal> dpu> scp <shared-folder-with-baremetal>/* <path-to-app-shield-binary>
If the target system does not have DOCA installed, the script can be copied from the BlueField.
The required
dwaf2jsonand
pdbparse-to-json.pyare not provided with DOCA. Follow the NVIDIA DOCA App Shield Programming Guide for more information.
- The DOCA App Shield library uses hugepages for DMA buffers. Therefore, the user is required to provide allocate specific size huge pages. Run:
- CLI example for running the app:
dpu> /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/app_shield_agent/bin/doca_app_shield_agent -p 13577 -e hash.zip -m mem_regions.json -o symbols.json -f MT2125X03335MLNXS0D0F0VF1 -d mlx5_0 -t 3 -s linux
- Pre-run setup:
Refer to NVIDIA DOCA Arg Parser User Guide for more information.
|Flag Type
|Short Flag
|Long Flag/JSON Key
|Description
|General flags
|l
|log-level
|Set the log level for the application:
|v
|version
|Print program version information
|h
|help
|Print a help synopsis
|Program flags
|p
|pid
|PID of the process to be attested
|e
|ehm
|Path to the pre-generated
hash.zip file transferred from the host
|m
|memr
|Path to the pre-generated
mem_regions.json file transfered from the host
|f
|pcif
|System PCIe function vendor unique identifier (VUID) of the VF/PF exposed to the target system. Used for DMA operations.
To obtain this argument, run:
Two VUIDs are printed for each DPU connected to the target system. The first is of the DPU on
pf0 and the second is of the DPU on port
pf1.
Note:
Running this command on the DPU outputs VUIDs with an additional "EC" string in the middle. You must remove the "EC" to arrive at the correct VUID.
The VUID of a VF allocated on PF0/1 is the VUID of the PF with an additional suffix "VF<vf-number>", where vf-number is the VF index +1.
For example, for the output in the example above:
VUIDs are persistent even on reset.
|d
|dma
|DMA device name to use
|o
|osym
|Path to the pre-generated
symbols.json file transferred from the host
|s
|osty
|OS type (
windows or
linux) of the system where the process is running
|t
|time
|Number of seconds to sleep between scans
