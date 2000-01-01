2. Modules

DOCA HW offload flow library. For more details please refer to the user guide on DOCA devzone.

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_flow_aging_handle ( doca_flow_port* port, uint16_t queue, uint64_t quota, doca_flow_aged_query* entries, int len )

Handle aging of flows in queue.

Parameters port Port to handle aging queue Queue identifier. quota Max time quota in micro seconds for this function to handle aging. entries User input entries array for the aged flows. len User input length of entries array. Returns > 0 the number of aged flows filled in entries array. 0 no aged entries in current call. -1 full cycle done. Description Go over all flows and release aged flows from being tracked. The entries array will be filled with aged flows. Since the number of flows can be very large, it can take a significant amount of time to go over all flows so this function is limited by time quota, which means it might return without handling all flows which requires the user to call it again. Once a full cycle is done this function will return -1.



__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_flow_destroy ( void )

Destroy the doca flow.

Description Release all the resources used by doca flow. Must be invoked at the end of the application, before it exits.



__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_flow_entries_process ( doca_flow_port* port, uint16_t pipe_queue, uint64_t timeout, uint32_t max_processed_entries )

Process entries in queue.

Parameters port Port pipe_queue Queue identifier. timeout Max time in micro seconds for this function to process entries. Process once if timeout is 0 max_processed_entries Flow entries number to process If it is 0, it will proceed until timeout. Returns > 0: the number of entries processed 0: no entries are processed negative value: failure Description The application must invoke this function in order to complete the flow rule offloading and to receive the flow rule operation status.

Initialize the doca flow.

Parameters cfg Port configuration, see doca_flow_cfg for details. error Output error, set doca_flow_error for details. Returns 0 on success, a negative errno value otherwise and error is set. Description This is the global initialization function for doca flow. It initializes all resources used by doca flow. Must be invoked first before any other function in this API. this is a one time call, used for doca flow initialization and global configurations.



Add one new entry to a pipe.

Parameters pipe_queue Queue identifier. pipe Pointer to pipe. match Pointer to match, indicate specific packet match information. actions Pointer to modify actions, indicate specific modify information. monitor Pointer to monitor actions. fwd Pointer to fwd actions. flags Flow entry will be pushed to hw immediately or not. enum doca_flow_flags_type. usr_ctx Pointer to user context. error Output error, set doca_flow_error for details. Returns Pipe entry handler on success, NULL otherwise and error is set. Description When a packet matches a single pipe, will start HW offload. The pipe only defines which fields to match. When offloading, we need detailed information from packets, or we need to set some specific actions that the pipe did not define. The parameters include: match: The packet detail fields according to the pipe definition. actions: The real actions according to the pipe definition. monitor: Defines the monitor actions if the pipe did not define it. fwd: Define the forward action if the pipe did not define it. This API will do the actual HW offload, with the information from the fields of the input packets.



Add one new entry to a control pipe.

Parameters pipe_queue Queue identifier. priority Priority value. pipe Pointer to pipe. match Pointer to match, indicate specific packet match information. match_mask Pointer to match mask information. fwd Pointer to fwd actions. error Output error, set doca_flow_error for details. Returns Pipe entry handler on success, NULL otherwise and error is set. Description Refer to doca_flow_pipe_add_entry.

Create one new pipe.

Parameters cfg Pipe configuration. fwd Fwd configuration for the pipe. fwd_miss Fwd_miss configuration for the pipe. NULL for no fwd_miss. When creating a pipe if there is a miss and fwd_miss configured, packet steering should jump to it. error Output error, set doca_flow_error for details. Returns Pipe handler on success, NULL otherwise and error is set. Description Create new pipeline to match and offload specific packets, the pipe configuration includes the following components: match: Match one packet by inner or outer fields. match_mask: The mask for the matched items. actions: Includes the modify specific packets fields, Encap and Decap actions. monitor: Includes Count, Age, and Meter actions. fwd: The destination of the matched action, include RSS, Hairpin, Port, and Drop actions. This API will create the pipe, but would not start the HW offload.



__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_flow_pipe_destroy ( doca_flow_pipe* pipe )

Destroy one pipe.

Parameters pipe Pointer to pipe. Description Destroy the pipe, and the pipe entries that match this pipe.

Get entry's status.

Parameters entry pipe entry Returns entry's status Description

Add one new entry to a lpm pipe.

Parameters pipe_queue Queue identifier. pipe Pointer to pipe. match Pointer to match, indicate specific packet match information. match_mask Pointer to match mask information. actions Pointer to modify actions, indicate specific modify information. monitor Pointer to monitor actions. fwd Pointer to fwd actions. flag Flow entry will be pushed to hw immediately or not. enum doca_flow_flags_type. usr_ctx Pointer to user context. error Output error, set doca_flow_error for details. Returns Pipe entry handler on success, NULL otherwise and error is set. Description This API will populate the lpm entries

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_flow_pipe_rm_entry ( uint16_t pipe_queue, void* usr_ctx, doca_flow_pipe_entry* entry )

Free one pipe entry.

Parameters pipe_queue Queue identifier. usr_ctx The pointer to user context. entry The pipe entry to be removed. Returns 0 on success, negative on failure. Description This API will free the pipe entry and cancel HW offload. The Application receives the entry pointer upon creation and if can call this function when there is no more need for this offload. For example, if the entry aged, use this API to free it.

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_flow_port_destroy ( doca_flow_port* port )

Destroy a doca port.

Parameters port Pointer to doca flow port. Description Destroy the doca port, free all resources of the port.

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_flow_port_pair ( doca_flow_port* port, doca_flow_port* pair_port )

pair two doca flow ports.

Parameters port Pointer to doca flow port. pair_port Pointer to the pair port. Returns 0 on success, negative on failure. Description This API should be used to pair two doca ports. This pair should be the same as the actual physical layer paired information. Those two pair ports have no order, a port cannot be paired with itself. In this API, default behavior will be handled according to each modes. In VNF mode, pair information will be translated to queue action to redirect packets to it's pair port. In SWITCH and REMOTE_VNF mode, default rules will be created to redirect packets between 2 pair ports.



__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_flow_port_pipes_dump ( doca_flow_port* port, FILE* f )

Dump pipe of one port.

Parameters port Pointer to doca flow port. f The output file of the pipe information. Description Dump all pipes information belong to this port.

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_flow_port_pipes_flush ( doca_flow_port* port )

Flush pipes of one port.

Parameters port Pointer to doca flow port. Description Destroy all pipes and all pipe entries belonging to the port.

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL uint8_t* doca_flow_port_priv_data ( doca_flow_port* port )

Get pointer of user private data.

Parameters port Port struct. Returns Private data head pointer. Description User can manage specific data structure in port structure. The size of the data structure is given on port configuration. See doca_flow_cfg for more details.

Start a doca port.

Parameters cfg Port configuration, see doca_flow_cfg for details. error Output error, set doca_flow_error for details. Returns Port handler on success, NULL otherwise and error is set. Description Start a port with the given configuration. Will create one port in the doca flow layer, allocate all resources used by this port, and create the default offload flows including jump and default RSS for traffic.

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_flow_port_stop ( doca_flow_port* port )

Stop a doca port.

Parameters port Port struct. Returns 0 on success, negative on failure. Description Stop the port, disable the traffic.

__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_flow_port* doca_flow_port_switch_get ( void )

Get doca flow switch port.

Description The application could use this function to get the doca switch port, then create pipes and pipe entries on this port.

Extract information about specific entry.

Parameters entry The pipe entry toe query. query_stats Data retrieved by the query. Returns 0 on success, negative on failure. Description Query the packet statistics about specific pipe entry

Configure a single shared resource.

Parameters type Shared resource type. id Shared resource id. cfg Pointer to a shared resource configuration. error Output error, set doca_flow_error for details. Returns 0 on success, negative on failure. Description This API can be used by bounded and unbounded resources.

Binds a bulk of shared resources to a bindable object.

Parameters type Shared resource type. res_array Array of shared resource IDs. res_array_len Shared resource IDs array length. bindable_obj Pointer to an allowed bindable object, use NULL to bind globally. error Output error, set doca_flow_error for details. Returns 0 on success, negative on failure. Description Binds a bulk of shared resources from the same type to a bindable object. Currently the bindable objects are ports and pipes.