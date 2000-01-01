2. Modules
Here is a list of all modules:
- App Shield
- arg parser
- Core
- Comm Channel
- Compatibility Management
- DOCA DMA engine
- Deep packet inspection
- Remote deep packet inspection (grpc)
- flow
- Flow
- flow net define
- Logging Management
- RegEx engine
- RegEx engine memory pool
- Telemetry Service Library
- Version Management
DOCA App Shield library let you to monitor operation system that resides on the host. This is done with the DPU DMA capabilities and the regex engine. Please follow the programmer guide for system configurations.
Defines
- #define doca_apsh_attst_info_get ( attestation, attr )
- Get attribute value for a attestation.
- #define doca_apsh_lib_info_get ( lib, attr )
- Get attribute value for a lib.
- #define doca_apsh_module_info_get ( module, attr )
- Get attribute value for a module.
- #define doca_apsh_privilege_info_get ( privilege, attr )
- Get attribute value for a privilege.
- #define doca_apsh_proc_info_get ( process, attr )
- Get attribute value for a process.
- #define doca_apsh_thread_info_get ( thread, attr )
- Get attribute value for a thread.
- #define doca_apsh_vad_info_get ( vad, attr )
- Get attribute value for a vad.
Enumerations
- enum doca_apsh_system_layer
- system supported layer types
- enum doca_apsh_system_os
- system os types
Functions
- const __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_attst_info_get ( doca_apsh_attestation* attestation, enum doca_apsh_attestation_attr attr )
- Shadow function - get attribute value for a attestation.
- const __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_lib_info_get ( doca_apsh_lib* lib, enum doca_apsh_lib_attr attr )
- Shadow function - get attribute value for a lib.
- const __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_module_info_get ( doca_apsh_module* module, enum doca_apsh_module_attr attr )
- Shadow function - get attribute value for a module.
- const __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_privilege_info_get ( doca_apsh_privilege* privilege, enum doca_apsh_privilege_attr attr )
- Shadow function - get attribute value for a privilege.
- const __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_proc_info_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, enum doca_apsh_process_attr attr )
- Shadow function - get attribute value for a process.
- const __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_thread_info_get ( doca_apsh_thread* thread, enum doca_apsh_thread_attr attr )
- Shadow function - get attribute value for a thread.
- const __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_vad_info_get ( doca_apsh_vad* vad, enum doca_apsh_vad_attr attr )
- Shadow function - get attribute value for a vad.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_attestation_free ( doca_apsh_attestation** attestation )
- Destroys a attestation context.
- doca_error_t doca_apsh_attestation_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, const char* exec_hash_map_path, doca_apsh_attestation*** attestation, int* attestation_size )
- Get current process attestation.
- doca_error_t doca_apsh_attst_refresh ( doca_apsh_attestation*** attestation, int* attestation_size )
- refresh single attestation handler of a process with new snapshot
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_apsh_ctx* doca_apsh_create ( void )
- Create a new apsh handler.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_destroy ( doca_apsh_ctx* ctx )
- Free the APSH memory and close connections.
- doca_error_t doca_apsh_dma_dev_set ( doca_apsh_ctx* ctx, doca_dev* dma_dev )
- Set apsh dma device.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_libs_free ( doca_apsh_lib** libs )
- Destroys a libs context.
- doca_error_t doca_apsh_libs_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, doca_apsh_lib*** libs, int* libs_size )
- Get array of current process loadable libraries.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_module_free ( doca_apsh_module** modules )
- Destroys a modules array.
- doca_error_t doca_apsh_modules_get ( doca_apsh_system* system, doca_apsh_module*** modules, int* modules_size )
- Get array of current modules installed on the system.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_privileges_free ( doca_apsh_privilege** privileges )
- Destroys a privileges context.
- doca_error_t doca_apsh_privileges_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, doca_apsh_privilege*** privileges, int* privileges_size )
- Get array of current process privileges.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_processes_free ( doca_apsh_process** processes )
- Destroys a process context.
- doca_error_t doca_apsh_processes_get ( doca_apsh_system* system, doca_apsh_process*** processes, int* processes_size )
- Get array of current processes running on the system.
- doca_error_t doca_apsh_regex_dev_set ( doca_apsh_ctx* ctx, const char* regex_dev_name )
- Set apsh regex device.
- doca_error_t doca_apsh_start ( doca_apsh_ctx* ctx )
- Start apsh handler.
- doca_error_t doca_apsh_sys_dev_set ( doca_apsh_system* system, doca_dev_remote* dev )
- Set system device.
- doca_error_t doca_apsh_sys_mem_region_set ( doca_apsh_system* system, const char* system_mem_region_path )
- Set system allowed memory regions.
- doca_error_t doca_apsh_sys_os_symbol_map_set ( doca_apsh_system* system, const char* system_os_symbol_map_path )
- Set system os symbol map.
- doca_error_t doca_apsh_sys_os_type_set ( doca_apsh_system* system, doca_apsh_system_os os_type )
- Set system os type.
- doca_error_t doca_apsh_sys_system_layer_set ( doca_apsh_system* system, doca_apsh_system_layer layer_type )
- Set system layer type.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_apsh_system* doca_apsh_system_create ( doca_apsh_ctx* ctx )
- Create a new system handler.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_system_destroy ( doca_apsh_system* system )
- Destroy system handler.
- doca_error_t doca_apsh_system_start ( doca_apsh_system* system )
- Start system handler.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_threads_free ( doca_apsh_thread** threads )
- Destroys a threads context.
- doca_error_t doca_apsh_threads_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, doca_apsh_thread*** threads, int* threads_size )
- Get array of current process threads.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_vads_free ( doca_apsh_vad** vads )
- Destroys a vads context.
- doca_error_t doca_apsh_vads_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, doca_apsh_vad*** vads, int* vads_size )
- Get array of current process vads - virtual address descriptor.
Defines
- #define doca_apsh_attst_info_get ( attestation, attr )
Get the requested info from attestation handler. The info is right to the snapshot (at the get function moment) full list (type and descriptions) can be found in doca_apsh_attr.h
Value
((attr##_TYPE)(uintptr_t)__doca_apsh_attst_info_get(attestation, attr))
Parameters
- attestation
- single attestation handler
- attr
- Attribute to get the info on the module
- #define doca_apsh_lib_info_get ( lib, attr )
Get the requested info from lib handler. The info is right to the snapshot (at the get function moment) full list (type and descriptions) can be found in doca_apsh_attr.h
Value
((attr##_TYPE)(uintptr_t)__doca_apsh_lib_info_get(lib, attr))
Parameters
- lib
- single lib handler
- attr
- Attribute to get the info on the module
- #define doca_apsh_module_info_get ( module, attr )
Get the requested info from module handler. The info is right to the snapshot (at the get function moment) full list (type and descriptions) can be found in doca_apsh_attr.h
Value
((attr##_TYPE)(uintptr_t)__doca_apsh_module_info_get(module, attr))
Parameters
- module
- single module handler
- attr
- Attribute to get the info on the module
- #define doca_apsh_privilege_info_get ( privilege, attr )
Get the requested info from privilege handler. The info is right to the snapshot (at the get function moment) full list (type and descriptions) can be found in doca_apsh_attr.h
Value
((attr##_TYPE)__doca_apsh_privilege_info_get(privilege, attr))
Parameters
- privilege
- single privilege handler
- attr
- Attribute to get the info on the module
- #define doca_apsh_proc_info_get ( process, attr )
Get the requested info from process handler. The info is right to the snapshot (at the get function moment) full list (type and descriptions) can be found in doca_apsh_attr.h
Value
((attr##_TYPE)(uintptr_t)__doca_apsh_proc_info_get(process, attr))
Parameters
- process
- single process handler
- attr
- Attribute to get the info on the module
- #define doca_apsh_thread_info_get ( thread, attr )
Get the requested info from thread handler. The info is right to the snapshot (at the get function moment) full list (type and descriptions) can be found in doca_apsh_attr.h
Value
((attr##_TYPE)__doca_apsh_thread_info_get(thread, attr))
Parameters
- thread
- single thread handler
- attr
- Attribute to get the info on the module
- #define doca_apsh_vad_info_get ( vad, attr )
Get the requested info from vad handler. The info is right to the snapshot (at the get function moment) full list (type and descriptions) can be found in doca_apsh_attr.h
Value
((attr##_TYPE)(uintptr_t)__doca_apsh_vad_info_get(vad, attr))
Parameters
- vad
- single vad handler
- attr
- Attribute to get the info on the module
Enumerations
- enum doca_apsh_system_layer
-
Values
- DOCA_APSH_LAYER_BARE_METAL
- Bare metal system - no abstraction layer
- DOCA_APSH_LAYER_VM
- Virtual system
- DOCA_APSH_LAYER_DOCKER_CONTAINER
- Docker process
- enum doca_apsh_system_os
-
Values
- DOCA_APSH_SYSTEM_LINUX
- linux
- DOCA_APSH_SYSTEM_WINDOWS
- windows
Functions
- const __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_attst_info_get ( doca_apsh_attestation* attestation, enum doca_apsh_attestation_attr attr )
-
Shadow function - get attribute value for a attestation.
Parameters
- attestation
- single attestation handler
- attr
- Attribute to get the info on the attestation
Returns
return the info requested, need to cast
Description
Do not use this function, recommended to use doca_apsh_attestation_info_get
- const __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_lib_info_get ( doca_apsh_lib* lib, enum doca_apsh_lib_attr attr )
-
Shadow function - get attribute value for a lib.
Parameters
- lib
- single lib handler
- attr
- Attribute to get the info on the lib
Returns
return the info requested, need to cast
Description
Do not use this function, recommended to use doca_apsh_lib_info_get
- const __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_module_info_get ( doca_apsh_module* module, enum doca_apsh_module_attr attr )
-
Shadow function - get attribute value for a module.
Parameters
- module
- single module handler
- attr
- Attribute to get the info on the module
Returns
return the info requested, need to cast
Description
Do not use this function, recommended to use doca_apsh_mod_info_get
- const __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_privilege_info_get ( doca_apsh_privilege* privilege, enum doca_apsh_privilege_attr attr )
-
Shadow function - get attribute value for a privilege.
Parameters
- privilege
- single privilege handler
- attr
- Attribute to get the info on the privilege
Returns
return the info requested, need to cast
Description
Do not use this function, recommended to use doca_apsh_privilege_info_get
- const __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_proc_info_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, enum doca_apsh_process_attr attr )
-
Shadow function - get attribute value for a process.
Parameters
- process
- single process handler
- attr
- Attribute to get the info on the process
Returns
return the info requested, need to cast
Description
Do not use this function, recommended to use doca_apsh_proc_info_get
- const __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_thread_info_get ( doca_apsh_thread* thread, enum doca_apsh_thread_attr attr )
-
Shadow function - get attribute value for a thread.
Parameters
- thread
- single thread handler
- attr
- Attribute to get the info on the thread
Returns
return the info requested, need to cast
Description
Do not use this function, recommended to use doca_apsh_thread_info_get
- const __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* __doca_apsh_vad_info_get ( doca_apsh_vad* vad, enum doca_apsh_vad_attr attr )
-
Shadow function - get attribute value for a vad.
Parameters
- vad
- single vad handler
- attr
- Attribute to get the info on the vad
Returns
return the info requested, need to cast
Description
Do not use this function, recommended to use doca_apsh_vad_info_get
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_attestation_free ( doca_apsh_attestation** attestation )
-
Destroys a attestation context.
Parameters
- attestation
- Attestation opaque pointer of the process to destroy
Description
- doca_error_t doca_apsh_attestation_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, const char* exec_hash_map_path, doca_apsh_attestation*** attestation, int* attestation_size )
-
Get current process attestation.
Parameters
- process
- Process handler
- exec_hash_map_path
- path to file containing the hash calculations of the executable and dlls/libs of the process note that changing the process code or any libs can effect this. The file can be created by running the doca_exec_hash_build_map tool on the system.
- attestation
- Attestation opaque pointers of the process
- attestation_size
- Output param, will contain size of attestation array on success.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
- DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION - if modules list initialization failed.
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if cannot alloc memory to modules array.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_FOUND - if process hasn't been found.
Description
This function is multithreaded compatible with different system context, meaning do not call this function simultaneously with the same system context. The return is snapshot, this is not dynamic, need to free it.
- doca_error_t doca_apsh_attst_refresh ( doca_apsh_attestation*** attestation, int* attestation_size )
-
refresh single attestation handler of a process with new snapshot
Parameters
- attestation
- single attestation handler to refresh
- attestation_size
- Output param, will contain size of attestation array on success.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
- DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION - if modules list initialization failed.
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if cannot alloc memory to modules array.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_FOUND - if process hasn't been found.
Description
This function is multithreaded compatible with different system context, Refresh the snapshot of the handler. Recommended to query all wanted information before refreshing.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_apsh_ctx* doca_apsh_create ( void )
-
Create a new apsh handler.
Returns
apsh context required for creating system handler, NULL on failure
Description
Allocate memory and init the opaque struct for apsh handler. Before using the system handler use doca_apsh_start
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_destroy ( doca_apsh_ctx* ctx )
-
Free the APSH memory and close connections.
Parameters
- ctx
- apsh context to destroy
Description
- doca_error_t doca_apsh_dma_dev_set ( doca_apsh_ctx* ctx, doca_dev* dma_dev )
-
Set apsh dma device.
Parameters
- ctx
- apsh handler
- dma_dev
- doca device with dma capabilities, please refer to doca_dev.h
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if cannot alloc new buffer for dma_dev_name.
Description
This is a Mandatory setter
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_libs_free ( doca_apsh_lib** libs )
-
Destroys a libs context.
Parameters
- libs
- Array of libs opaque pointers of the process to destroy
Description
- doca_error_t doca_apsh_libs_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, doca_apsh_lib*** libs, int* libs_size )
-
Get array of current process loadable libraries.
Parameters
- process
- Process handler
- libs
- Array of libs opaque pointers of the process. in case process doesn't point to any libs, will return NULL.
- libs_size
- Output param, will contain size of libs array on success.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success (including the case libs_size is zero). doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
- DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION - if libs list initialization failed.
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if cannot alloc memory to libs array.
Description
This function is multithreaded compatible with different system context, meaning do not call this function simultaneously with the same system context. The return array is snapshot, this is not dynamic array, need to free it.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_module_free ( doca_apsh_module** modules )
-
Destroys a modules array.
Parameters
- modules
- Array of module opaque pointers of the systems to destroy
Description
- doca_error_t doca_apsh_modules_get ( doca_apsh_system* system, doca_apsh_module*** modules, int* modules_size )
-
Get array of current modules installed on the system.
Parameters
- system
- System handler
- modules
- Array of module opaque pointers of the systems
- modules_size
- Output param, will contain size of modules array on success.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
- DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION - if modules list initialization failed.
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if cannot alloc memory to modules array.
Description
This function is multithreaded compatible with different system context, meaning do not call this function simultaneously with the same system context. The return array is snapshot, this is not dynamic array, need to free it.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_privileges_free ( doca_apsh_privilege** privileges )
-
Destroys a privileges context.
Parameters
- privileges
- Array of privileges opaque pointers of the process to destroy
Description
- doca_error_t doca_apsh_privileges_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, doca_apsh_privilege*** privileges, int* privileges_size )
-
Get array of current process privileges.
Parameters
- process
- Process handler
- privileges
- Array of privileges opaque pointers of the process. in case process doesn't have any privileges, will return NULL.
- privileges_size
- Output param, will contain size of privileges array on success.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success (including the case privileges_size is zero). doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
- DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION - if privileges list initialization failed.
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if cannot alloc memory to privileges array.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - in case of unsupported system os.
Description
This function is multi-threaded compatible with different system context, meaning do not call this function simultaneously with the same system context. The return array is snapshot, this is not dynamic array, need to free it.Note:
currently supported only for windows systems.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_processes_free ( doca_apsh_process** processes )
-
Destroys a process context.
Parameters
- processes
- Array of process opaque pointers of the systems to destroy
Description
- doca_error_t doca_apsh_processes_get ( doca_apsh_system* system, doca_apsh_process*** processes, int* processes_size )
-
Get array of current processes running on the system.
Parameters
- system
- System handler
- processes
- Array of process opaque pointers of the systems
- processes_size
- Output param, will contain size of processes array on success.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
- DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION - if processes list initialization failed.
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if cannot alloc memory to processes array.
Description
This function is multithreaded compatible with different system context, meaning do not call this function simultaneously with the same system context. The return array is snapshot, this is not dynamic array, need to free it.
- doca_error_t doca_apsh_regex_dev_set ( doca_apsh_ctx* ctx, const char* regex_dev_name )
-
Set apsh regex device.
Parameters
- ctx
- apsh handler
- regex_dev_name
- device name with the capabilities of regex
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if cannot alloc new buffer for regex_dev_name.
Description
This is a Mandatory setter
- doca_error_t doca_apsh_start ( doca_apsh_ctx* ctx )
-
Start apsh handler.
Parameters
- ctx
- App Shield handler
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
Description
Start apsh handler and init connection to devices. Need to set apsh params with setter functions before starting the system. Mandatory setters: doca_apsh_dma_dev_set. Other setters can be query automatically but will take time.
- doca_error_t doca_apsh_sys_dev_set ( doca_apsh_system* system, doca_dev_remote* dev )
-
Set system device.
Parameters
- system
- system handler
- dev
- the device that is connected to the system to be queried. for example a vf that is connected to a vm or pf that is connected to the bare-metal. doca remote device from dma device configured in doca_apsh_dma_dev_set. to query the right device please refer to doca_dev.h for full options.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
Description
This is a Mandatory setter
- doca_error_t doca_apsh_sys_mem_region_set ( doca_apsh_system* system, const char* system_mem_region_path )
-
Set system allowed memory regions.
Parameters
- system
- system handler
- system_mem_region_path
- path to json file containing the memory regions of the devices The memory regions are unique per system, would not change on reboot or between different devices of the same system. note that adding/removing device from the host can change the regions. The json can be created by running the doca_system_mem_region tool on the system.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if cannot alloc new buffer for system_os_symbol_map_path.
Description
This is a Mandatory setter
- doca_error_t doca_apsh_sys_os_symbol_map_set ( doca_apsh_system* system, const char* system_os_symbol_map_path )
-
Set system os symbol map.
Parameters
- system
- system handler
- system_os_symbol_map_path
- the os memory map data, unique per os build please note that changing linux kernel (adding/removing modules) will change the map should be created by running the doca_system_os_symbol_map tool on the system os
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if cannot alloc new buffer for system_os_symbol_map_path.
Description
This is a Mandatory setter
- doca_error_t doca_apsh_sys_os_type_set ( doca_apsh_system* system, doca_apsh_system_os os_type )
-
Set system os type.
Parameters
- system
- system handler
- os_type
- system os type - windows/linux
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - if unsupported OS type had been received.
Description
This is a must setter
- doca_error_t doca_apsh_sys_system_layer_set ( doca_apsh_system* system, doca_apsh_system_layer layer_type )
-
Set system layer type.
Parameters
- system
- system handler
- layer_type
- system layer type - bare metal/vm ...
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
Description
This is an optional setter
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_apsh_system* doca_apsh_system_create ( doca_apsh_ctx* ctx )
-
Create a new system handler.
Parameters
- ctx
- apsh handler
Returns
returns system pointer, NULL on failure
Description
Allocate memory and init the opaque struct for system handler. Before using the system handler use doca_apsh_system_start
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_system_destroy ( doca_apsh_system* system )
-
Destroy system handler.
Parameters
- system
- system context to destroy
Description
This will not destroy process/module/libs ...
- doca_error_t doca_apsh_system_start ( doca_apsh_system* system )
-
Start system handler.
Parameters
- system
- system handler
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
- DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION - if app-shield system initialization has failed.
Description
Start system handler and init connection to the system. Need to set system params with setter functions before starting the system. Mandatory setters: os_symbol_map, mem_region, dev. Other setters can be query automatically but will take time.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_threads_free ( doca_apsh_thread** threads )
-
Destroys a threads context.
Parameters
- threads
- Array of threads opaque pointers of the process to destroy
Description
- doca_error_t doca_apsh_threads_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, doca_apsh_thread*** threads, int* threads_size )
-
Get array of current process threads.
Parameters
- process
- Process handler
- threads
- Array of threads opaque pointers of the process. in case process doesn't have any threads, will return NULL.
- threads_size
- Output param, will contain size of threads array on success.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success (including the case threads_size is zero). doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
- DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION - if threads list initialization failed.
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if cannot alloc memory to threads array.
Description
This function is multithreaded compatible with different system context, meaning do not call this function simultaneously with the same system context. The return array is snapshot, this is not dynamic array, need to free it.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_apsh_vads_free ( doca_apsh_vad** vads )
-
Destroys a vads context.
Parameters
- vads
- Array of vads opaque pointers of the process to destroy
Description
- doca_error_t doca_apsh_vads_get ( doca_apsh_process* process, doca_apsh_vad*** vads, int* vads_size )
-
Get array of current process vads - virtual address descriptor.
Parameters
- process
- Process handler
- vads
- Array of vads opaque pointers of the process. in case process doesn't point to any vads, will return NULL.
- vads_size
- Output param, will contain size of vads array on success.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success (including the case vads_size is zero). doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
- DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION - if modules list initialization failed.
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if cannot alloc memory to modules array.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_FOUND - if process hasn't been found.
Description
This function is multithreaded compatible with different system context, meaning do not call this function simultaneously with the same system context. The return array is snapshot, this is not dynamic array, need to free it.
DOCA Arg Parser library. For more details please refer to the user guide on DOCA DevZone.
Typedefs
- typedef doca_error_t ( *callback_func )( void* , void* )
- Flag callback function type.
- typedef void ( *dpdk_callback )( int argc, char* *argv )
- DPDK flags callback function type.
Enumerations
- enum doca_argp_type
- Flag input type.
Functions
- doca_error_t doca_argp_destroy ( void )
- ARG Parser destroy.
- doca_error_t doca_argp_get_grpc_addr ( const char** address )
- Get the address of a gRPC server as the user inserted it.
- doca_error_t doca_argp_get_log_level ( int* log_level )
- Get the log level the user inserted it.
- doca_error_t doca_argp_init ( const char* program_name, void* program_config )
- Initialize the parser interface.
- doca_error_t doca_argp_param_create ( doca_argp_param** param )
- Create new program param.
- doca_error_t doca_argp_param_destroy ( doca_argp_param* param )
- Destroy a program param.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_argp_param_set_arguments ( doca_argp_param* param, const char* arguments )
- Set the expected arguments of the program param, used to print the program usage.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_argp_param_set_callback ( doca_argp_param* param, callback_func callback )
- Set the callback function of the program param.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_argp_param_set_cli_only ( doca_argp_param* param )
- Set if the program param is supported only CLI mode and will not be used in JSON file, by default the value is false.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_argp_param_set_description ( doca_argp_param* param, const char* description )
- Set the description of the program param, used to print the program usage.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_argp_param_set_long_name ( doca_argp_param* param, const char* name )
- Set the long name of the program param.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_argp_param_set_mandatory ( doca_argp_param* param )
- Set if the program param is mandatory, by default the value is false.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_argp_param_set_short_name ( doca_argp_param* param, const char* name )
- Set the short name of the program param.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_argp_param_set_type ( doca_argp_param* param, doca_argp_type type )
- Set the type of the param arguments.
- doca_error_t doca_argp_register_param ( doca_argp_param* input_param )
- Register a program flag.
- doca_error_t doca_argp_register_validation_callback ( callback_func callback )
- Register program validation callback function.
- doca_error_t doca_argp_register_version_callback ( callback_func callback )
- Register an alternative version callback.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_argp_set_dpdk_program ( dpdk_callback callback )
- Set information about program configuration, if it's based on DPDK API.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_argp_set_grpc_program ( void )
- Set information about program configuration, if it's based on gRPC API.
- doca_error_t doca_argp_start ( int argc, char** argv )
- Parse incoming arguments (cmd line/json).
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_argp_usage ( void )
- Print usage instructions.
Typedefs
- doca_error_t ( *callback_func )( void* , void* )
Flag callback function type.
- void ( *dpdk_callback )( int argc, char* *argv )
DPDK flags callback function type.
Enumerations
- enum doca_argp_type
-
Values
- DOCA_ARGP_TYPE_UNKNOWN = 0
- DOCA_ARGP_TYPE_STRING
- Input type is a string
- DOCA_ARGP_TYPE_INT
- Input type is an integer
- DOCA_ARGP_TYPE_BOOLEAN
- Input type is a boolean
- DOCA_ARGP_TYPE_JSON_OBJ
- DPDK Param input type is a json object, only for json mode
Functions
- doca_error_t doca_argp_destroy ( void )
-
ARG Parser destroy.
Description
cleanup all resources including the parsed DPDK flags, the program can't use them any more.
- doca_error_t doca_argp_get_grpc_addr ( const char** address )
-
Get the address of a gRPC server as the user inserted it.
Parameters
- address
- gRPC address.
Description
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
-
DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - invalid input received.
- doca_error_t doca_argp_get_log_level ( int* log_level )
-
Get the log level the user inserted it.
Parameters
- log_level
- The log level if the user inserted it, otherwise the default value of log level.
Description
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
-
DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - invalid input received.
- doca_error_t doca_argp_init ( const char* program_name, void* program_config )
-
Initialize the parser interface.
Parameters
- program_name
- Name of current program, using the name for usage print.
- program_config
- Program configuration struct.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_argp_param_create ( doca_argp_param** param )
-
Create new program param.
Parameters
- param
- Create program param instance on success. Valid on success only.
DescriptionNote:
Need to set param fields by setter functions.
- doca_error_t doca_argp_param_destroy ( doca_argp_param* param )
-
Destroy a program param.
Parameters
- param
- The program param to destroy.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - invalid input received.
Description
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_argp_param_set_arguments ( doca_argp_param* param, const char* arguments )
-
Set the expected arguments of the program param, used to print the program usage.
Parameters
- param
- The program param.
- arguments
- The param's arguments.
DescriptionNote:
Passing a "param" value of NULL will result in an undefined behavior.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_argp_param_set_callback ( doca_argp_param* param, callback_func callback )
-
Set the callback function of the program param.
Parameters
- param
- The program param.
- callback
- The param's callback function.
DescriptionNote:
-
Passing a "param" value of NULL will result in an undefined behavior.
-
Once ARGP identifies this param in CLI, will call the callback function with attaching program configuration struct.
-
Set param callback is mandatory.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_argp_param_set_cli_only ( doca_argp_param* param )
-
Set if the program param is supported only CLI mode and will not be used in JSON file, by default the value is false.
Parameters
- param
- The program param.
DescriptionNote:
Passing a "param" value of NULL will result in an undefined behavior.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_argp_param_set_description ( doca_argp_param* param, const char* description )
-
Set the description of the program param, used to print the program usage.
Parameters
- param
- The program param.
- description
- The param's description.
DescriptionNote:
-
Passing a "param" value of NULL will result in an undefined behavior.
-
Set param description is mandatory.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_argp_param_set_long_name ( doca_argp_param* param, const char* name )
-
Set the long name of the program param.
Parameters
- param
- The program param.
- name
- The param's long name.
DescriptionNote:
-
Passing a "param" value of NULL will result in an undefined behavior.
-
At least one of param names should be set.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_argp_param_set_mandatory ( doca_argp_param* param )
-
Set if the program param is mandatory, by default the value is false.
Parameters
- param
- The program param.
DescriptionNote:
Passing a "param" value of NULL will result in an undefined behavior.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_argp_param_set_short_name ( doca_argp_param* param, const char* name )
-
Set the short name of the program param.
Parameters
- param
- The program param.
- name
- The param's short name
DescriptionNote:
-
Passing a "param" value of NULL will result in an undefined behavior.
-
At least one of param names should be set.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_argp_param_set_type ( doca_argp_param* param, doca_argp_type type )
-
Set the type of the param arguments.
Parameters
- param
- The program param.
- type
- The param arguments type.
DescriptionNote:
-
Passing a "param" value of NULL will result in an undefined behavior.
-
Set param arguments type is mandatory.
- doca_error_t doca_argp_register_param ( doca_argp_param* input_param )
-
Register a program flag.
Parameters
- input_param
- Program flag details.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION - received param with missing mandatory fields initialization.
DescriptionNote:
-
Value of is_cli_only field may be changed in this function.
-
ARGP takes ownership of the pointer and will free the param.
- doca_error_t doca_argp_register_validation_callback ( callback_func callback )
-
Register program validation callback function.
Parameters
- callback
- Program validation callback.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_argp_register_version_callback ( callback_func callback )
-
Register an alternative version callback.
Parameters
- callback
- Program-specific version callback.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
Description
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_argp_set_dpdk_program ( dpdk_callback callback )
-
Set information about program configuration, if it's based on DPDK API.
Parameters
- callback
- Once ARGP finished parsing DPDK flags will be forwarded to the program by calling this callback.
DescriptionNote:
-
Need to call doca_argp_init before setting program DPDK type.
-
If program is based on DPDK API, DPDK flags array will be sent using the callback, the array will be released when calling doca_argp_destroy.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_argp_set_grpc_program ( void )
-
Set information about program configuration, if it's based on gRPC API.
DescriptionNote:
Need to call doca_argp_init before setting program gRPC type.
- doca_error_t doca_argp_start ( int argc, char** argv )
-
Parse incoming arguments (cmd line/json).
Parameters
- argc
- Number of program command line arguments.
- argv
- Program command line arguments.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - received unsupported program flag.
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_IO_FAILED - Internal errors about JSON API, reading JSON content.
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - failed to allocate enough space.
- DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION - initialization error.
DescriptionNote:
: if the program is based on DPDK API, DPDK flags will be forwarded to it by calling the registered callback.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_argp_usage ( void )
-
Print usage instructions.
Description
Modules
DOCA Buffer
DOCA Buffer Inventory
DOCA Context
DOCA Device
DOCA Error
DOCA Hotplug
DOCA Memory Map
2.3.1. DOCA Buffer
[ Core ]
The DOCA Buffer is used for reference data. It holds the information on a memory region that belongs to a DOCA memory map, and its descriptor is allocated from DOCA Buffer Inventory.
Functions
- doca_error_t doca_buf_head_get ( doca_buf* buf, void** head )
- Get the payload buffer pointed by the object.
- doca_error_t doca_buf_len_get ( doca_buf* buf, size_t* len )
- Get the length of the payload buffer pointed by the object.
- doca_error_t doca_buf_refcount_add ( doca_buf* buf, uint16_t* refcount )
- Increase the object reference count by 1.
- doca_error_t doca_buf_refcount_get ( doca_buf* buf, uint16_t* refcount )
- Get the reference count of the object.
- doca_error_t doca_buf_refcount_rm ( doca_buf* buf, uint16_t* refcount )
- Decrease the object reference count by 1, if 0 reached, return the element back to the inventory.
Functions
- doca_error_t doca_buf_head_get ( doca_buf* buf, void** head )
-
Get the payload buffer pointed by the object.
Parameters
- buf
- DOCA Buf element.
- head
- The address of the payload buffer.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_buf_len_get ( doca_buf* buf, size_t* len )
-
Get the length of the payload buffer pointed by the object.
Parameters
- buf
- DOCA Buf element.
- len
- The length of the payload buffer pointed to by buf.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_buf_refcount_add ( doca_buf* buf, uint16_t* refcount )
-
Increase the object reference count by 1.
Parameters
- buf
- DOCA Buf element.
- refcount
- The number of references to the object before this operation took place.
Returns
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED
DescriptionNote:
This function is not supported yet.
- doca_error_t doca_buf_refcount_get ( doca_buf* buf, uint16_t* refcount )
-
Get the reference count of the object.
Parameters
- buf
- DOCA Buf element.
- refcount
- The number of references to the object.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_buf_refcount_rm ( doca_buf* buf, uint16_t* refcount )
-
Decrease the object reference count by 1, if 0 reached, return the element back to the inventory.
Parameters
- buf
- DOCA Buf element.
- refcount
- The number of references to the object before this operation took place.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
Description
When refcont 0 reached, all related resources should be released. For example if the element points into some mmap its state will be adjusted accordingly.
2.3.2. DOCA Buffer Inventory
[ Core ]
The DOCA buffer inventory manages a pool of doca_buf objects. Each buffer obtained from an inventory is a descriptor that points to a memory region from a doca_mmap memory range of the user's choice.
Functions
- doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_buf_by_addr ( doca_buf_inventory* inventory, doca_mmap* mmap, void* addr, size_t len, doca_buf** buf )
- Allocate single element from buffer inventory and point it to the buffer defined by `addr` & `len` arguments.
- doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_buf_dup ( doca_buf_inventory* inventory, const doca_buf* src_buf, doca_buf** dst_buf )
- Duplicates content of the `buf` argument into element allocated from buffer inventory. (I.e., deep copy).
- doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_create ( const char* name, size_t num_elements, uint32_t extensions, doca_buf_inventory** buf_inventory )
- Allocates buffer inventory with default/unset attributes.
- doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_destroy ( doca_buf_inventory* inventory )
- Destroy buffer inventory structure.
- doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_extensions_read ( doca_buf_inventory* inventory, uint32_t* extensions )
- Read the bitmap of enabled extensions set on creation of a DOCA Inventory.
- doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_name_read ( doca_buf_inventory* inventory, char name[DOCA_BUF_INVENTORY_NAME_SIZE] )
- Read the name of a DOCA Inventory.
- doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_num_elements_read ( doca_buf_inventory* inventory, uint32_t* num_of_elements )
- Read the total number of elements in a DOCA Inventory.
- doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_num_free_elements_read ( doca_buf_inventory* inventory, uint32_t* num_of_free_elements )
- Read the total number of free elements in a DOCA Inventory.
- doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_property_get ( doca_buf_inventory* inventory, doca_buf_inventory_property property, void* value, uint32_t size )
- Get the value of a DOCA Inventory property.
- doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_property_set ( doca_buf_inventory* inventory, doca_buf_inventory_property property, const void* value, uint32_t size )
- Set the value of a DOCA Inventory property.
- doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_start ( doca_buf_inventory* inventory )
- Start element retrieval from inventory.
- doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_stop ( doca_buf_inventory* inventory )
- Stop element retrieval from inventory.
Functions
- doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_buf_by_addr ( doca_buf_inventory* inventory, doca_mmap* mmap, void* addr, size_t len, doca_buf** buf )
-
Allocate single element from buffer inventory and point it to the buffer defined by `addr` & `len` arguments.
Parameters
- inventory
- The DOCA Buf inventory.
- mmap
- DOCA memory map structure.
- addr
- The start address of the payload.
- len
- The length in bytes of the payload.
- buf
- Doca buf allocated and initialized with args.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received or if there is no suitable memory range for the given address and length.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED - if doca_mmap or doca_buf_inventory is un-started/stopped.
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if doca_buf_inventory is empty.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_buf_dup ( doca_buf_inventory* inventory, const doca_buf* src_buf, doca_buf** dst_buf )
-
Duplicates content of the `buf` argument into element allocated from buffer inventory. (I.e., deep copy).
Parameters
- inventory
- Buffer inventory structure that will hold the new doca_buf.
- src_buf
- The DOCA buf to be duplicated.
- dst_buf
- A duplicate DOCA Buf.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED - if src_buf mmap or input inventory unstarted/stopped or src_buf inventory extensions and the input inventory extensions are incompatible.
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if cannot alloc new doca_buf from the given inventory.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_create ( const char* name, size_t num_elements, uint32_t extensions, doca_buf_inventory** buf_inventory )
-
Allocates buffer inventory with default/unset attributes.
Parameters
- name
- Name of created buffer inventory. The name of the buffer inventory must not exceed 31 characters.
- num_elements
- Initial number of elements in the inventory.
- extensions
- Bitmap of extensions enabled for the inventory described in doca_buf.h.
- buf_inventory
- Buffer inventory with default/unset attributes.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - failed to alloc doca_buf_inventory.
- DOCA_ERROR_UNKNOWN - failed to set doca_buf_inventory name.
Description
The returned object can be manipulated with doca_buf_inventory_property_set() API. Once all required attributes are set, it should be reconfigured and adjusted to meet the setting with doca_buf_inventory_start(). See doca_buf_inventory_start for the rest of the details.
- doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_destroy ( doca_buf_inventory* inventory )
-
Destroy buffer inventory structure.
Parameters
- inventory
- Buffer inventory structure.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED - if not all allocated elements had been returned to the inventory.
Description
Before calling this function all allocated elements should be returned back to the inventory.
- doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_extensions_read ( doca_buf_inventory* inventory, uint32_t* extensions ) [inline]
-
Read the bitmap of enabled extensions set on creation of a DOCA Inventory.
Parameters
- inventory
- The DOCA Buf inventory.
- extensions
- The bitmap of enabled extensions for buffers in inventory, as set on the creation of inventory.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
Description
The extensions type: uint32_t.
- doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_name_read ( doca_buf_inventory* inventory, char name[DOCA_BUF_INVENTORY_NAME_SIZE] ) [inline]
-
Read the name of a DOCA Inventory.
Parameters
- inventory
- The DOCA Buf inventory.
- name
- The name of inventory.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
Description
The name type: char[32].
- doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_num_elements_read ( doca_buf_inventory* inventory, uint32_t* num_of_elements ) [inline]
-
Read the total number of elements in a DOCA Inventory.
Parameters
- inventory
- The DOCA Buf inventory.
- num_of_elements
- The total number of elements in inventory.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
Description
The total number of elements type: uint32_t.
- doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_num_free_elements_read ( doca_buf_inventory* inventory, uint32_t* num_of_free_elements ) [inline]
-
Read the total number of free elements in a DOCA Inventory.
Parameters
- inventory
- The DOCA Buf inventory.
- num_of_free_elements
- The total number of free elements in inventory.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
Description
The total number of free elements type: uint32_t.
- doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_property_get ( doca_buf_inventory* inventory, doca_buf_inventory_property property, void* value, uint32_t size )
-
Get the value of a DOCA Inventory property.
Parameters
- inventory
- The DOCA Buf inventory.
- property
- The requested property to get. See enum doca_buf_inventory_property.
- value
- The value of the property.
- size
- The size of the property in bytes.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_property_set ( doca_buf_inventory* inventory, doca_buf_inventory_property property, const void* value, uint32_t size )
-
Set the value of a DOCA Inventory property.
Parameters
- inventory
- The DOCA Buf inventory.
- property
- The requested property to set. See enum doca_buf_inventory_property. Note: once an inventory object has been first started this functionality will not be availble.
- value
- The new value of the property.
- size
- The size of the property in bytes.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED - if function is called after initial start of the inventory.
DescriptionNote:
Read only properties can't be set.
- doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_start ( doca_buf_inventory* inventory )
-
Start element retrieval from inventory.
Parameters
- inventory
- Buffer inventory structure.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
Description
Un-started/stopped buffer inventory rejects all attempts to retrieve element. On first start verifies & finalizes the buffer inventory object configuration.
The following become possible only after start:
-
Retrieval of free elements from the inventory using doca_buf_inventory_buf_by_addr().
-
Duplicating a buffer's content into a buffer allocated from the inventory using doca_buf_inventory_buf_dup().
The following are NOT possible after the first time start is called:
-
Setting the properties of the inventory using doca_buf_inventory_property_set().
- doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_stop ( doca_buf_inventory* inventory )
-
Stop element retrieval from inventory.
Parameters
- inventory
- Buffer inventory structure.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
Description
No retrieval of elements with for stopped inventory. For details see doca_buf_inventory_start().
2.3.3. DOCA Context
[ Core ]
DOCA CTX is the base class of every data-path library in DOCA. It is a specific library/SDK instance object providing abstract data processing functionality. The library exposes events and/or jobs that manipulate data.
Classes
-
struct doca_event
- Activity completion event.
-
struct doca_job
- Job structure describes request arguments for service provided by context.
Defines
- #define DOCA_ACTION_SDK_RANGE 16
- Power 2 single SDK/context action type range.
- #define DOCA_MAX_NUM_CTX 1024
-
Functions
- doca_error_t doca_ctx_dev_add ( doca_ctx* ctx, doca_dev* dev )
- Add a device to a DOCA CTX.
- doca_error_t doca_ctx_dev_rm ( doca_ctx* ctx, doca_dev* dev )
- Remove a device from a context.
- doca_error_t doca_ctx_start ( doca_ctx* ctx )
- Finalizes all configurations, and starts the DOCA CTX.
- doca_error_t doca_ctx_stop ( doca_ctx* ctx )
- Stops the context allowing reconfiguration.
- doca_error_t doca_ctx_workq_add ( doca_ctx* ctx, doca_workq* workq )
- Add a workQ to a context.
- doca_error_t doca_ctx_workq_rm ( doca_ctx* ctx, doca_workq* workq )
- Remove a DOCA WorkQ from a DOCA CTX.
- doca_error_t doca_workq_create ( uint32_t depth, doca_workq** workq )
- Creates empty DOCA WorkQ object with default attributes.
- doca_error_t doca_workq_depth_read ( doca_workq* workq, uint32_t* depth )
- Read the current maximum number of inflight jobs allowed for a DOCA workq.
- doca_error_t doca_workq_depth_write ( doca_workq* workq, uint32_t new_depth )
- Change the maximum number of inflight jobs allowed for a DOCA WorkQ to a given value.
- doca_error_t doca_workq_destroy ( doca_workq* workq )
- Destroy a DOCA WorkQ.
- doca_error_t doca_workq_progress_retrieve ( doca_workq* workq, doca_event* ev, int flags )
- Progress & retrieve single pending event.
- doca_error_t doca_workq_property_get ( const doca_workq* workq, doca_workq_property property, void* value, uint32_t size )
- Get the value of a DOCA WorkQ property.
- doca_error_t doca_workq_property_set ( doca_workq* workq, doca_workq_property property, const void* value, uint32_t size )
- Set the value of a DOCA WorkQ property.
- doca_error_t doca_workq_submit ( doca_workq* workq, doca_job* job )
- Submit a job to a DOCA WorkQ.
Defines
- #define DOCA_ACTION_SDK_RANGE 16
-
- #define DOCA_MAX_NUM_CTX 1024
Maximum number of doca_ctx allowed within an application.
Functions
- doca_error_t doca_ctx_dev_add ( doca_ctx* ctx, doca_dev* dev )
-
Add a device to a DOCA CTX.
Parameters
- ctx
- The CTX to add the device to.
- dev
- The device to add.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - In case of success. Error code - On failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - CTX is started.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_ctx_dev_rm ( doca_ctx* ctx, doca_dev* dev )
-
Remove a device from a context.
Parameters
- ctx
- The CTX to remove the device from. Must already hold the device.
- dev
- The device to remove.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - In case of success. Error code - On failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - CTX is started.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_ctx_start ( doca_ctx* ctx )
-
Finalizes all configurations, and starts the DOCA CTX.
Parameters
- ctx
- The DOCA context to start.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - In case of success. Error code - In case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
Description
After starting the CTX, it can't be configured any further. Use doca_ctx_stop in order to reconfigure the CTX.
The following become possible only after start:
-
Adding WorkQ to CTX using doca_ctx_workq_add()
-
Removing WorkQ from CTX using doca_ctx_workq_rm()
-
Submitting a job using doca_workq_submit()
The following are NOT possible after start and become possible again after calling doca_ctx_stop:
-
Adding device to CTX using doca_ctx_dev_add()
-
Removing device from CTX using doca_ctx_dev_rm()
- doca_error_t doca_ctx_stop ( doca_ctx* ctx )
-
Stops the context allowing reconfiguration.
Parameters
- ctx
- The DOCA context to stop.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - In case of success. Error code - In case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
Description
Once a context has started, it can't be configured any further. This method should be called in case the context needs to be configured after starting. For more details see doca_ctx_start().
- doca_error_t doca_ctx_workq_add ( doca_ctx* ctx, doca_workq* workq )
-
Add a workQ to a context.
Parameters
- ctx
- The library instance that will handle the jobs.
- workq
- The WorkQ where you want to receive job completions.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - In case of success. Error code - on failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - CTX is not started.
- DOCA_ERROR_IN_USE - same WorkQ already added.
Description
This method adds a WorkQ to a context. Once a WorkQ has been added it will start accepting jobs defined by the CTX & retrieve events from the CTX. The jobs can be progressed using doca_workq_progress_retrieve().
- doca_error_t doca_ctx_workq_rm ( doca_ctx* ctx, doca_workq* workq )
-
Remove a DOCA WorkQ from a DOCA CTX.
Parameters
- ctx
- The library instance containing the WorkQ.
- workq
- The WorkQ to remove.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - In case of success. Error code - on failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - CTX is not started.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED - WorkQ does not exist within CTX.
Description
This function can only be used after CTX is started (doca_ctx_start()).
- doca_error_t doca_workq_create ( uint32_t depth, doca_workq** workq )
-
Creates empty DOCA WorkQ object with default attributes.
Parameters
- depth
- The maximum number of inflight jobs.
- workq
- The newly created WorkQ.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - invalid input received.
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - failed to allocate WorkQ.
Description
The returned WorkQ needs to be added to at least one DOCA CTX. Then the WorkQ can be used to progress jobs and to poll events exposed by the associated CTX.
- doca_error_t doca_workq_depth_read ( doca_workq* workq, uint32_t* depth ) [inline]
-
Read the current maximum number of inflight jobs allowed for a DOCA workq.
Parameters
- workq
- The workq to query.
- depth
- The maximum number of inflight jobs allowed for workq.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
Description
The maximum number of inflight jobs allowed type: uint32_t.
- doca_error_t doca_workq_depth_write ( doca_workq* workq, uint32_t new_depth ) [inline]
-
Change the maximum number of inflight jobs allowed for a DOCA WorkQ to a given value.
Parameters
- workq
- The workq to query.
- new_depth
- The new maximum number of inflight jobs allowed for workq.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
Description
The maximum number of inflight jobs allowed type: uint32_t.
- doca_error_t doca_workq_destroy ( doca_workq* workq )
-
Destroy a DOCA WorkQ.
Parameters
- workq
- The WorkQ to destroy.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - invalid input received.
- DOCA_ERROR_IN_USE - WorkQ not removed from one of the doca_ctx.
Description
In order to destroy a WorkQ, at first needs to be removed from all DOCA CTXs using it.
- doca_error_t doca_workq_progress_retrieve ( doca_workq* workq, doca_event* ev, int flags )
-
Progress & retrieve single pending event.
Parameters
- workq
- The WorkQ object to poll for events.
- ev
- Event structure to be filled in case an event was received.
- flags
- Flags for progress/retrival operations. A combination of enum doca_workq_retrieve_flags.
Returns
- DOCA_SUCCESS - on successful event retrieval. ev output argument is set.
- DOCA_ERROR_AGAIN - no event available (ev output argument not set), try again to make more progress.
- DOCA_ERROR_IO_FAILED - the retrieved event is a failure event. The specific error is reported per action type.
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
Description
Polling method for progress of submitted jobs and retrieval of events.
NOTE: for V1 retrieve supported for single event only.
- doca_error_t doca_workq_property_get ( const doca_workq* workq, doca_workq_property property, void* value, uint32_t size )
-
Get the value of a DOCA WorkQ property.
Parameters
- workq
- The DOCA WorkQ.
- property
- The requested property to get. See enum doca_workq_property.
- value
- Where to write the current property value.
- size
- The size of the property in bytes.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_workq_property_set ( doca_workq* workq, doca_workq_property property, const void* value, uint32_t size )
-
Set the value of a DOCA WorkQ property.
Parameters
- workq
- The DOCA WorkQ.
- property
- The requested property to set. See enum doca_workq_property.
- value
- The new value of the property.
- size
- The size of the property in bytes.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_workq_submit ( doca_workq* workq, doca_job* job )
-
Submit a job to a DOCA WorkQ.
Parameters
- workq
- The DOCA WorkQ used for progress and retrieval of jobs.
- job
- The job to submit, the job must be compatible with the WorkQ.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case the job was submitted successfully, doca_workq_progress_retrieve() can be called next. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - in case the queue is full. See WorkQ depth.
- DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - in case job->ctx is stopped.
Description
This method is used to submit a job to the WorkQ. The WorkQ should be added to the job->ctx via doca_ctx_workq_add() before job submission. Once a job has been submitted, it can be progressed using doca_workq_progress_retrieve() until the result is ready and retrieved.
2.3.4. DOCA Device
[ Core ]
The DOCA device represents an available processing unit backed by the HW or SW implementation.
Enumerations
Functions
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_devinfo* doca_dev_as_devinfo ( doca_dev* dev )
- Get local device info from device. This should be useful when wanting to query information about device after opening it, and destroying the devinfo list.
- doca_error_t doca_dev_close ( doca_dev* dev )
- Destroy allocated local device instance.
- doca_error_t doca_dev_open ( doca_devinfo* devinfo, doca_dev** dev )
- Initialize local device for use.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_devinfo_remote* doca_dev_remote_as_devinfo ( doca_dev_remote* dev_remote )
- Get remote device info from device. This should be useful when wanting to query information about device after opening it, and destroying the devinfo list.
- doca_error_t doca_dev_remote_close ( doca_dev_remote* dev )
- Destroy allocated remote device instance.
- doca_error_t doca_dev_remote_open ( doca_devinfo_remote* devinfo, doca_dev_remote** dev_remote )
- Initialize remote device for use.
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_ibdev_name_read ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, char ibdev_name[DOCA_DEVINFO_IBDEV_NAME_SIZE] )
- Read the name of the IB device represented by a DOCA devinfo.
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_iface_name_read ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, char iface_name[DOCA_DEVINFO_IFACE_NAME_SIZE] )
- Read the name of the ethernet interface of a DOCA devinfo.
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_ipv4_addr_read ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint8_t ipv4_addr[DOCA_DEVINFO_IPV4_ADDR_SIZE] )
- Read the IPv4 address of a DOCA devinfo.
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_ipv6_addr_read ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint8_t ipv6_addr[DOCA_DEVINFO_IPV6_ADDR_SIZE] )
- Read the IPv6 address of a DOCA devinfo.
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_list_create ( doca_devinfo*** dev_list, uint32_t* nb_devs )
- Creates list of all available local devices.
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_list_destroy ( doca_devinfo** dev_list )
- Destroy list of local device info structures.
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_pci_addr_read ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, doca_pci_bdf* pci_addr )
- Read the PCI address of a DOCA devinfo.
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_property_get ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, doca_devinfo_property property, void* value, uint32_t size )
- Get the value of a DOCA devinfo property.
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_remote_list_create ( doca_dev* dev, int filter, doca_devinfo_remote*** dev_list_remote, uint32_t* nb_devs_remote )
- Create list of available remote devices accessible by dev.
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_remote_list_destroy ( doca_devinfo_remote** dev_list_remote )
- Destroy list of remote device info structures.
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_remote_property_get ( const doca_devinfo_remote* devinfo_remote, doca_devinfo_remote_property property, void* value, uint32_t size )
- Get the value of a DOCA remote devinfo property.
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_remote_vuid_read ( const doca_devinfo_remote* devinfo_remote, char remote_vuid[DOCA_DEVINFO_REMOTE_VUID_SIZE] )
- Read the Vendor Unique ID of a remote DOCA devinfo.
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_vuid_read ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, char vuid[DOCA_DEVINFO_VUID_SIZE] )
- Read the Vendor Unique ID of a DOCA devinfo.
Enumerations
- enum doca_dev_remote_filter
Remote device filter by flavor
Multiple options possible but some are mutually exclusive.
Values
- DOCA_DEV_REMOTE_FILTER_ALL = 0
- DOCA_DEV_REMOTE_FILTER_NET = 1<<1
Functions
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_devinfo* doca_dev_as_devinfo ( doca_dev* dev )
-
Get local device info from device. This should be useful when wanting to query information about device after opening it, and destroying the devinfo list.
Parameters
- dev
- The doca device instance.
Returns
The matching doca_devinfo instance in case of success, NULL in case dev is invalid.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_dev_close ( doca_dev* dev )
-
Destroy allocated local device instance.
Parameters
- dev
- The local doca device instance.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success.
- DOCA_ERROR_IN_USE - failed to deallocate device resources.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_dev_open ( doca_devinfo* devinfo, doca_dev** dev )
-
Initialize local device for use.
Parameters
- devinfo
- The devinfo structure of the requested device.
- dev
- Initialized local doca device instance on success. Valid on success only.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - failed to allocate protection domain for device.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_CONNECTED - failed to open device.
DescriptionNote:
In case the same device was previously opened, then the same doca_dev instance is returned.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_devinfo_remote* doca_dev_remote_as_devinfo ( doca_dev_remote* dev_remote )
-
Get remote device info from device. This should be useful when wanting to query information about device after opening it, and destroying the devinfo list.
Parameters
- dev_remote
- The remote doca device instance.
Returns
The matching doca_devinfo_remote instance in case of success, NULL in case dev_remote is invalid.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_dev_remote_close ( doca_dev_remote* dev )
-
Destroy allocated remote device instance.
Parameters
- dev
- The remote doca device instance.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_IN_USE - failed to deallocate device resources.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_dev_remote_open ( doca_devinfo_remote* devinfo, doca_dev_remote** dev_remote )
-
Initialize remote device for use.
Parameters
- devinfo
- The devinfo structure of the requested device.
- dev_remote
- Initialized remote doca device instance on success. Valid on success only.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - failed to allocate memory for device.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_ibdev_name_read ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, char ibdev_name[DOCA_DEVINFO_IBDEV_NAME_SIZE] ) [inline]
-
Read the name of the IB device represented by a DOCA devinfo.
Parameters
- devinfo
- The device to query.
- ibdev_name
- The name of the IB device represented by devinfo.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
Description
The name of the IB device type: char[64].
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_iface_name_read ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, char iface_name[DOCA_DEVINFO_IFACE_NAME_SIZE] ) [inline]
-
Read the name of the ethernet interface of a DOCA devinfo.
Parameters
- devinfo
- The device to query.
- iface_name
- The name of the ethernet interface of devinfo.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
Description
The name of the ethernet interface is the same as it's name in ifconfig. The name of the ethernet interface type: char[256].
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_ipv4_addr_read ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint8_t ipv4_addr[DOCA_DEVINFO_IPV4_ADDR_SIZE] ) [inline]
-
Read the IPv4 address of a DOCA devinfo.
Parameters
- devinfo
- The device to query.
- ipv4_addr
- The IPv4 address of devinfo.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
Description
The IPv4 address type: uint8_t[4].
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_ipv6_addr_read ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint8_t ipv6_addr[DOCA_DEVINFO_IPV6_ADDR_SIZE] ) [inline]
-
Read the IPv6 address of a DOCA devinfo.
Parameters
- devinfo
- The device to query.
- ipv6_addr
- The IPv6 address of devinfo.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
Description
The IPv6 address type: uint8_t[16].
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_list_create ( doca_devinfo*** dev_list, uint32_t* nb_devs )
-
Creates list of all available local devices.
Parameters
- dev_list
- Pointer to array of pointers. Output can then be accessed as follows (*dev_list)[idx].
- nb_devs
- Number of available local devices.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - failed to allocate enough space.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_FOUND - failed to get RDMA devices list
Description
Lists information about available devices, to start using the device you first have to call doca_dev_open(), while passing an element of this list. List elements become invalid once it has been destroyed.Note:
Returned list must be destroyed using doca_devinfo_list_destroy()
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_list_destroy ( doca_devinfo** dev_list )
-
Destroy list of local device info structures.
Parameters
- dev_list
- List to be destroyed.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_IN_USE - at least one device in the list is in a corrupted state.
Description
Destroys the list of device information, once the list has been destroyed, all elements become invalid.
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_pci_addr_read ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, doca_pci_bdf* pci_addr ) [inline]
-
Read the PCI address of a DOCA devinfo.
Parameters
- devinfo
- The device to query.
- pci_addr
- The PCI address of devinfo.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - provided devinfo does not support this property.
Description
The BDF of the device - same as the address in lspci. The PCI address type: struct doca_pci_bdf.
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_property_get ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, doca_devinfo_property property, void* value, uint32_t size )
-
Get the value of a DOCA devinfo property.
Parameters
- devinfo
- The device to query.
- property
- The requested property to get. See enum doca_devinfo_property.
- value
- Where to write the current property value.
- size
- The size of the property in bytes.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input, or size does not match the property size. See enum doca_devinfo_property.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - provided devinfo does not support this property.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_remote_list_create ( doca_dev* dev, int filter, doca_devinfo_remote*** dev_list_remote, uint32_t* nb_devs_remote )
-
Create list of available remote devices accessible by dev.
Parameters
- dev
- Local device with access to representors.
- filter
- Bitmap filter of representor types. See enum doca_dev_remote_filter for more details.
- dev_list_remote
- Pointer to array of pointers. Output can then be accessed as follows (*dev_list_remote)[idx].
- nb_devs_remote
- Number of available remote devices.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - failed to allocate memory for list.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - local device does not expose remote devices.
Description
Returns all representors managed by the provided device. The provided device must be a local device. The representor may represent a network function attached to the host, or it can represent an emulated function attached to the host.Note:
Returned list must be destroyed using doca_devinfo_remote_list_destroy()
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_remote_list_destroy ( doca_devinfo_remote** dev_list_remote )
-
Destroy list of remote device info structures.
Parameters
- dev_list_remote
- List to be destroyed.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_IN_USE - the doca_dev that created the list is in a corrupted state.
Description
Destroy list of remote device information, once the list has been destroyed, all elements of the list are considered invalid.
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_remote_property_get ( const doca_devinfo_remote* devinfo_remote, doca_devinfo_remote_property property, void* value, uint32_t size )
-
Get the value of a DOCA remote devinfo property.
Parameters
- devinfo_remote
- The device to query.
- property
- The requested property to get. See enum doca_devinfo_remote_property.
- value
- Where to write the current property value.
- size
- The size of the property in bytes.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input, or size does not match the property size. See enum doca_devinfo_remote_property.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_remote_vuid_read ( const doca_devinfo_remote* devinfo_remote, char remote_vuid[DOCA_DEVINFO_REMOTE_VUID_SIZE] ) [inline]
-
Read the Vendor Unique ID of a remote DOCA devinfo.
Parameters
- devinfo_remote
- The remote device to query.
- remote_vuid
- The Vendor Unique ID of devinfo_remote.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
Description
The Vendor Unique ID is used as stable ID of a VF/PF. The Vendor Unique ID type: char[128].
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_vuid_read ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, char vuid[DOCA_DEVINFO_VUID_SIZE] ) [inline]
-
Read the Vendor Unique ID of a DOCA devinfo.
Parameters
- devinfo
- The device to query.
- vuid
- The Vendor Unique ID of devinfo.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
Description
The Vendor Unique ID is used as stable ID of a VF/PF. The Vendor Unique ID type: char[128].
2.3.5. DOCA Error
[ Core ]
DOCA Error provides information regarding different errors caused while using the DOCA libraries.
Functions
- const __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL char* doca_get_error_name ( doca_error_t error )
- Returns the string representation of an error code name.
- const __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL char* doca_get_error_string ( doca_error_t error )
- Returns the description string of an error code.
Functions
- const __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL char* doca_get_error_name ( doca_error_t error )
-
Returns the string representation of an error code name.
Parameters
- error
- - Error code to convert to string.
Returns
char* pointer to a NULL-terminated string.
Description
Returns a string containing the name of an error code in the enum. If the error code is not recognized, "unrecognized error code" is returned.
- const __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL char* doca_get_error_string ( doca_error_t error )
-
Returns the description string of an error code.
Parameters
- error
- - Error code to convert to description string.
Returns
char* pointer to a NULL-terminated string.
Description
This function returns the description string of an error code. If the error code is not recognized, "unrecognized error code" is returned.
2.3.6. DOCA Hotplug
[ Core ]
DOCA API for hot plug/un-plug devices.
Functions
- doca_error_t doca_dev_remote_hotplug ( const doca_dev_hotplug_attr* attr, doca_dev_remote** dev_remote )
- Hotplug and initialize remote device for use.
- doca_error_t doca_dev_remote_hotunplug ( doca_dev_remote* remote_dev )
- Destroy and unplug remote device instance.
Functions
- doca_error_t doca_dev_remote_hotplug ( const doca_dev_hotplug_attr* attr, doca_dev_remote** dev_remote )
-
Hotplug and initialize remote device for use.
Parameters
- attr
- DOCA hotplug attr with designated characteristics.
- dev_remote
- Initialized remote doca device instance on success. Valid on success only.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure. see doca_error_t.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_dev_remote_hotunplug ( doca_dev_remote* remote_dev )
-
Destroy and unplug remote device instance.
Parameters
- remote_dev
- The previously hotplugged remote doca device instance.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure. see doca_error_t.
DescriptionNote:
For virtio remote devices it's recommended (due to a bug in Linux virtio drivers) to destroy a controller with a special preparation for hotunplug operation prior calling this function. See DOCA virtio documentation for more details.
2.3.7. DOCA Memory Map
[ Core ]
The DOCA memory map provides a centralized repository and orchestration of several memory ranges registration for each device attached to the memory map.
Typedefs
- typedef void( doca_mmap_memrange_free_cb_t
- Function to be called for each populated memory range on memory map destroy.
Functions
- doca_error_t doca_mmap_access_read ( doca_mmap* mmap, uint32_t* access_flags )
- Read the access flags of a DOCA Memory Map.
- doca_error_t doca_mmap_access_write ( doca_mmap* mmap, uint32_t new_access_flags )
- Write new access flags of a DOCA Memory Map.
- doca_error_t doca_mmap_create ( const char* name, doca_mmap** mmap )
- Allocates zero size memory map object with default/unset attributes.
- doca_error_t doca_mmap_create_from_export ( const char* name, const void* export_desc, size_t export_desc_len, doca_dev* dev, doca_mmap** mmap )
- Creates a memory map object representing memory ranges in remote system memory space.
- doca_error_t doca_mmap_destroy ( doca_mmap* mmap )
- Destroy DOCA Memory Map structure.
- doca_error_t doca_mmap_dev_add ( doca_mmap* mmap, doca_dev* dev )
- Register DOCA memory map on a given device.
- doca_error_t doca_mmap_dev_rm ( doca_mmap* mmap, doca_dev* dev )
- Deregister given device from DOCA memory map.
- doca_error_t doca_mmap_export ( doca_mmap* mmap, const doca_dev* dev, void** export_desc, size_t* export_desc_len )
- Compose memory map representation for later import with doca_mmap_create_from_export() for one of the devices previously added to the memory map.
- doca_error_t doca_mmap_exported_read ( doca_mmap* mmap, bool* is_exported )
- Read the flag indicating if a DOCA Memory Map had been exported.
- doca_error_t doca_mmap_from_export_read ( doca_mmap* mmap, bool* is_from_export )
- Read the flag indicating if a DOCA Memory Map had been created from export.
- doca_error_t doca_mmap_max_num_chunks_read ( doca_mmap* mmap, uint32_t* max_num_of_chunks )
- Read the max number of chunks to populate in a DOCA Memory Map.
- doca_error_t doca_mmap_max_num_chunks_write ( doca_mmap* mmap, uint32_t new_max_num_of_chunks )
- Write a new max number of chunks to populate in a DOCA Memory Map.
- doca_error_t doca_mmap_max_num_devices_read ( doca_mmap* mmap, uint32_t* max_num_of_devices )
- Read the max number of devices to add to a DOCA Memory Map.
- doca_error_t doca_mmap_max_num_devices_write ( doca_mmap* mmap, uint32_t new_max_num_of_devices )
- Write a new max number of devices to add to a DOCA Memory Map.
- doca_error_t doca_mmap_name_read ( doca_mmap* mmap, char name[DOCA_MMAP_NAME_SIZE] )
- Read the name of a DOCA Memory Map.
- doca_error_t doca_mmap_num_bufs_read ( doca_mmap* mmap, uint32_t* num_of_buffers )
- Read the total number of `struct doca_buf` objects pointing to the memory in a DOCA Memory Map.
- doca_error_t doca_mmap_populate ( doca_mmap* mmap, void* addr, size_t len, size_t pg_sz, doca_mmap_memrange_free_cb_t* free_cb, void* opaque )
- Add memory range to DOCA memory map.
- doca_error_t doca_mmap_property_get ( doca_mmap* mmap, doca_mmap_property property, void* value, uint32_t size )
- Get the value of a DOCA Memory Map property.
- doca_error_t doca_mmap_property_set ( doca_mmap* mmap, doca_mmap_property property, const void* value, uint32_t size )
- Set the value of a DOCA Memory Map property. Note: once a memory map object has been first started this functionality will not be available.
- doca_error_t doca_mmap_start ( doca_mmap* mmap )
- Start DOCA Memory Map.
- doca_error_t doca_mmap_stop ( doca_mmap* mmap )
- Stop DOCA Memory Map.
Typedefs
- typedef void( doca_mmap_memrange_free_cb_t
Function to be called for each populated memory range on memory map destroy.
Functions
- doca_error_t doca_mmap_access_read ( doca_mmap* mmap, uint32_t* access_flags ) [inline]
-
Read the access flags of a DOCA Memory Map.
Parameters
- mmap
- The DOCA memory map structure.
- access_flags
- The access flags of mmap.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
Description
See enum doca_mmap_access_flags. The access flags type: uint32_t.
- doca_error_t doca_mmap_access_write ( doca_mmap* mmap, uint32_t new_access_flags ) [inline]
-
Write new access flags of a DOCA Memory Map.
Parameters
- mmap
- The DOCA memory map structure.
- new_access_flags
- The new access flags of mmap.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED - if trying to set properties after first start of the mmap.
Description
Use enum doca_mmap_access_flags. The access flags type: uint32_t.
- doca_error_t doca_mmap_create ( const char* name, doca_mmap** mmap )
-
Allocates zero size memory map object with default/unset attributes.
Parameters
- name
- Name of newly created doca_mmap. The name of the mmap must not exceed 31 characters.
- mmap
- DOCA memory map structure with default/unset attributes.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - failed to alloc doca_mmap.
- DOCA_ERROR_UNKNOWN - failed to set doca_mmap name.
Description
The returned memory map object can be manipulated with doca_mmap_property_set() API.
Once all required mmap attributes set it should be reconfigured and adjusted to meet object size setting with doca_mmap_start() See doca_mmap_start for the rest of the details.
- doca_error_t doca_mmap_create_from_export ( const char* name, const void* export_desc, size_t export_desc_len, doca_dev* dev, doca_mmap** mmap )
-
Creates a memory map object representing memory ranges in remote system memory space.
Parameters
- name
- Name of newly created DOCA memory map.
- export_desc
- An export descriptor generated by doca_mmap_export.
- export_desc_len
- Length in bytes of the export_desc.
- dev
- A local device connected to the device that resides in the exported mmap.
- mmap
- DOCA memory map granting access to remote memory.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received or internal error. The following errors are internal and will occur if failed to produce new mmap from export descriptor:
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if internal memory allocation failed.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED
- DOCA_ERROR_UNKNOWN
Description
Once this function called on the object it considered as from_export.
The following are NOT possible for the mmap created from export:
Note:
-
Setting the properties of the mmap using doca_mmap_property_set().
-
Adding a device to the mmap using doca_mmap_dev_add().
-
Removing a device to the mmap using doca_mmap_dev_rm().
-
Adding a memory range to the mmap using doca_mmap_populate().
-
Exporting the mmap using doca_mmap_export().
: The created object not backed by local memory.
Limitation: Can only support mmap consisting of a single chunk.
- doca_error_t doca_mmap_destroy ( doca_mmap* mmap )
-
Destroy DOCA Memory Map structure.
Parameters
- mmap
- The DOCA memory map structure.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED - if there is a memory region pointed by one or more `struct doca_buf`, or if memory deregistration failed.
Description
Before calling this function all allocated buffers should be returned back to the mmap.
- doca_error_t doca_mmap_dev_add ( doca_mmap* mmap, doca_dev* dev )
-
Register DOCA memory map on a given device.
Parameters
- mmap
- DOCA memory map structure.
- dev
- DOCA Dev instance with appropriate capability.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED - if memory deregistration failed or the operation is not premitted for the given mmap (see details in this function description).
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if reached to DOCA_MMAP_MAX_NUM_DEVICES.
- DOCA_ERROR_IN_USE - if doca_dev already exists in doca_mmap.
Description
This operation is not permitted for:
-
un-started/stopped memory map object.
-
memory map object that have been exported or created from export.
- doca_error_t doca_mmap_dev_rm ( doca_mmap* mmap, doca_dev* dev )
-
Deregister given device from DOCA memory map.
Parameters
- mmap
- DOCA memory map structure.
- dev
- DOCA Dev instance that was previously added.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received or doca_dev doesn't exists in doca_mmap.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED - if memory deregistration failed or the operation is not premitted for the given mmap (see details in this function description).
Description
This operation is not permitted for:
-
un-started/stopped memory map object.
-
memory map object that have been exported or created from export.
- doca_error_t doca_mmap_export ( doca_mmap* mmap, const doca_dev* dev, void** export_desc, size_t* export_desc_len )
-
Compose memory map representation for later import with doca_mmap_create_from_export() for one of the devices previously added to the memory map.
Parameters
- mmap
- DOCA memory map structure.
- dev
- Device previously added to the memory map via doca_mmap_dev_add().
- export_desc
- On successful return should have a pointer to the allocated blob containing serialized representation of the memory map object for the device provided as `dev`.
- export_desc_len
- Length in bytes of the export_desc.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received or device does not exists in mmap.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED - the operation is not premitted for the given mmap, see details in this function description. The following errors will occur if failed to produce export descriptor:
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if failed to alloc memory for export_desc.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED
- DOCA_ERROR_UNKNOWN
Description
Once this function called on the object it considered as exported.
Freeing memory buffer pointed by `*export_desc` is the caller responsibility.
This operation is not permitted for:
-
un-started/stopped memory map object.
-
memory map object that have been exported or created from export.
The following are NOT possible after export:
-
Setting the properties of the mmap using doca_mmap_property_set().
-
Adding a device to the mmap using doca_mmap_dev_add().
-
Removing a device to the mmap using doca_mmap_dev_rm().
-
Adding a memory range to the mmap using doca_mmap_populate().
-
Exporting the mmap using doca_mmap_export().
Limitation: Can only support mmap consisting of a single chunk.
- doca_error_t doca_mmap_exported_read ( doca_mmap* mmap, bool* is_exported ) [inline]
-
Read the flag indicating if a DOCA Memory Map had been exported.
Parameters
- mmap
- The DOCA memory map structure.
- is_exported
- True if mmap had been exported, false otherwise.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
Description
The flag type: bool.
- doca_error_t doca_mmap_from_export_read ( doca_mmap* mmap, bool* is_from_export ) [inline]
-
Read the flag indicating if a DOCA Memory Map had been created from export.
Parameters
- mmap
- The DOCA memory map structure.
- is_from_export
- True if mmap had been created for export, false otherwise.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
Description
The flag type: bool.
- doca_error_t doca_mmap_max_num_chunks_read ( doca_mmap* mmap, uint32_t* max_num_of_chunks ) [inline]
-
Read the max number of chunks to populate in a DOCA Memory Map.
Parameters
- mmap
- The DOCA memory map structure.
- max_num_of_chunks
- The max number of chunks to populate in mmap.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
Description
The max number of chunks type: uint32_t.
- doca_error_t doca_mmap_max_num_chunks_write ( doca_mmap* mmap, uint32_t new_max_num_of_chunks ) [inline]
-
Write a new max number of chunks to populate in a DOCA Memory Map.
Parameters
- mmap
- The DOCA memory map structure.
- new_max_num_of_chunks
- The new max number of chunks to populate in mmap.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED - if trying to set properties after first start of the mmap.
Description
The max number of chunks type: uint32_t.
- doca_error_t doca_mmap_max_num_devices_read ( doca_mmap* mmap, uint32_t* max_num_of_devices ) [inline]
-
Read the max number of devices to add to a DOCA Memory Map.
Parameters
- mmap
- The DOCA memory map structure.
- max_num_of_devices
- The max number of devices that can be added add to mmap.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
Description
The max number of devices type: uint32_t.
- doca_error_t doca_mmap_max_num_devices_write ( doca_mmap* mmap, uint32_t new_max_num_of_devices ) [inline]
-
Write a new max number of devices to add to a DOCA Memory Map.
Parameters
- mmap
- The DOCA memory map structure.
- new_max_num_of_devices
- The new max number of devices that can be added add to mmap.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED - if trying to set properties after first start of the mmap.
Description
The max number of devices type: uint32_t.
- doca_error_t doca_mmap_name_read ( doca_mmap* mmap, char name[DOCA_MMAP_NAME_SIZE] ) [inline]
-
Read the name of a DOCA Memory Map.
Parameters
- mmap
- The DOCA memory map structure.
- name
- The name of mmap.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
Description
The name type: char[32].
- doca_error_t doca_mmap_num_bufs_read ( doca_mmap* mmap, uint32_t* num_of_buffers ) [inline]
-
Read the total number of `struct doca_buf` objects pointing to the memory in a DOCA Memory Map.
Parameters
- mmap
- The DOCA memory map structure.
- num_of_buffers
- The total number of `struct doca_buf` objects pointing to the memory in mmap.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
Description
The number of `struct doca_buf` objects type: uint32_t.
- doca_error_t doca_mmap_populate ( doca_mmap* mmap, void* addr, size_t len, size_t pg_sz, doca_mmap_memrange_free_cb_t* free_cb, void* opaque )
-
Add memory range to DOCA memory map.
Parameters
- mmap
- DOCA memory map structure.
- addr
- Start address of the memory range to be populated.
- len
- The size of the memory range in bytes.
- pg_sz
- Page size alignment of the provided memory range. Must be >= 4096 and a power of 2.
- free_cb
- Callback function to free the populated memory range on memory map destroy.
- opaque
- Opaque value to be passed to free_cb once called.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED - if doca_mmap status is invalid for this operation or device registration failed or addr and len intersect with an existing chunk.
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if reached to DOCA_MMAP_MAX_NUM_CHUNKS, or memory allocation failed.
Description
This operation is not permitted for:
-
un-started/stopped memory map object.
-
memory map object that have been exported or created from export.
- doca_error_t doca_mmap_property_get ( doca_mmap* mmap, doca_mmap_property property, void* value, uint32_t size )
-
Get the value of a DOCA Memory Map property.
Parameters
- mmap
- The DOCA memory map structure.
- property
- The requested property to set. See enum doca_mmap_property.
- value
- The current value of the property.
- size
- The size of the property in bytes.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_mmap_property_set ( doca_mmap* mmap, doca_mmap_property property, const void* value, uint32_t size )
-
Set the value of a DOCA Memory Map property. Note: once a memory map object has been first started this functionality will not be available.
Parameters
- mmap
- The DOCA memory map structure.
- property
- The requested property to set. See enum doca_mmap_property.
- value
- The new value of the property.
- size
- The size of the property in bytes.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED - if trying to set properties after first start of the mmap.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_mmap_start ( doca_mmap* mmap )
-
Start DOCA Memory Map.
Parameters
- mmap
- DOCA memory map structure.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if memory allocation failed.
Description
Allows execution of different operations on the mmap, detailed below. On first start verifies & finalizes the mmap object configuration.
The following become possible only after start:
-
Adding a device to the mmap using doca_mmap_dev_add().
-
Removing a device to the mmap using doca_mmap_dev_rm().
-
Adding a memory range to the mmap using doca_mmap_populate().
-
Exporting the mmap using doca_mmap_export().
-
Mapping doca_buf structures to the memory ranges in the using doca_buf_inventory_buf_by_addr() or doca_buf_inventory_buf_dup().
The following are NOT possible after the first time start is called:
-
Setting the properties of the mmap using doca_mmap_property_set().
- doca_error_t doca_mmap_stop ( doca_mmap* mmap )
-
Stop DOCA Memory Map.
Parameters
- mmap
- DOCA memory map structure.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
Description
Prevents execution of different operations on the mmap. For details see doca_mmap_start().
The following are NOT possible after the first time start is called:
-
Setting the properties of the inventory using doca_buf_inventory_property_set().
- doca_error_t doca_buf_inventory_stop ( doca_buf_inventory* inventory )
-
Stop element retrieval from inventory.
Parameters
- inventory
- Buffer inventory structure.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
Description
No retrieval of elements with for stopped inventory. For details see doca_buf_inventory_start().
2.3.3. DOCA Context
[ Core ]
DOCA CTX is the base class of every data-path library in DOCA. It is a specific library/SDK instance object providing abstract data processing functionality. The library exposes events and/or jobs that manipulate data.
Classes
-
struct doca_event
- Activity completion event.
-
struct doca_job
- Job structure describes request arguments for service provided by context.
Defines
- #define DOCA_ACTION_SDK_RANGE 16
- Power 2 single SDK/context action type range.
- #define DOCA_MAX_NUM_CTX 1024
-
Functions
- doca_error_t doca_ctx_dev_add ( doca_ctx* ctx, doca_dev* dev )
- Add a device to a DOCA CTX.
- doca_error_t doca_ctx_dev_rm ( doca_ctx* ctx, doca_dev* dev )
- Remove a device from a context.
- doca_error_t doca_ctx_start ( doca_ctx* ctx )
- Finalizes all configurations, and starts the DOCA CTX.
- doca_error_t doca_ctx_stop ( doca_ctx* ctx )
- Stops the context allowing reconfiguration.
- doca_error_t doca_ctx_workq_add ( doca_ctx* ctx, doca_workq* workq )
- Add a workQ to a context.
- doca_error_t doca_ctx_workq_rm ( doca_ctx* ctx, doca_workq* workq )
- Remove a DOCA WorkQ from a DOCA CTX.
- doca_error_t doca_workq_create ( uint32_t depth, doca_workq** workq )
- Creates empty DOCA WorkQ object with default attributes.
- doca_error_t doca_workq_depth_read ( doca_workq* workq, uint32_t* depth )
- Read the current maximum number of inflight jobs allowed for a DOCA workq.
- doca_error_t doca_workq_depth_write ( doca_workq* workq, uint32_t new_depth )
- Change the maximum number of inflight jobs allowed for a DOCA WorkQ to a given value.
- doca_error_t doca_workq_destroy ( doca_workq* workq )
- Destroy a DOCA WorkQ.
- doca_error_t doca_workq_progress_retrieve ( doca_workq* workq, doca_event* ev, int flags )
- Progress & retrieve single pending event.
- doca_error_t doca_workq_property_get ( const doca_workq* workq, doca_workq_property property, void* value, uint32_t size )
- Get the value of a DOCA WorkQ property.
- doca_error_t doca_workq_property_set ( doca_workq* workq, doca_workq_property property, const void* value, uint32_t size )
- Set the value of a DOCA WorkQ property.
- doca_error_t doca_workq_submit ( doca_workq* workq, doca_job* job )
- Submit a job to a DOCA WorkQ.
Defines
- #define DOCA_ACTION_SDK_RANGE 16
-
- #define DOCA_MAX_NUM_CTX 1024
Maximum number of doca_ctx allowed within an application.
Functions
- doca_error_t doca_ctx_dev_add ( doca_ctx* ctx, doca_dev* dev )
-
Add a device to a DOCA CTX.
Parameters
- ctx
- The CTX to add the device to.
- dev
- The device to add.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - In case of success. Error code - On failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - CTX is started.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_ctx_dev_rm ( doca_ctx* ctx, doca_dev* dev )
-
Remove a device from a context.
Parameters
- ctx
- The CTX to remove the device from. Must already hold the device.
- dev
- The device to remove.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - In case of success. Error code - On failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - CTX is started.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_ctx_start ( doca_ctx* ctx )
-
Finalizes all configurations, and starts the DOCA CTX.
Parameters
- ctx
- The DOCA context to start.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - In case of success. Error code - In case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
Description
After starting the CTX, it can't be configured any further. Use doca_ctx_stop in order to reconfigure the CTX.
The following become possible only after start:
-
Adding WorkQ to CTX using doca_ctx_workq_add()
-
Removing WorkQ from CTX using doca_ctx_workq_rm()
-
Submitting a job using doca_workq_submit()
The following are NOT possible after start and become possible again after calling doca_ctx_stop:
-
Adding device to CTX using doca_ctx_dev_add()
-
Removing device from CTX using doca_ctx_dev_rm()
- doca_error_t doca_ctx_stop ( doca_ctx* ctx )
-
Stops the context allowing reconfiguration.
Parameters
- ctx
- The DOCA context to stop.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - In case of success. Error code - In case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
Description
Once a context has started, it can't be configured any further. This method should be called in case the context needs to be configured after starting. For more details see doca_ctx_start().
- doca_error_t doca_ctx_workq_add ( doca_ctx* ctx, doca_workq* workq )
-
Add a workQ to a context.
Parameters
- ctx
- The library instance that will handle the jobs.
- workq
- The WorkQ where you want to receive job completions.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - In case of success. Error code - on failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - CTX is not started.
- DOCA_ERROR_IN_USE - same WorkQ already added.
Description
This method adds a WorkQ to a context. Once a WorkQ has been added it will start accepting jobs defined by the CTX & retrieve events from the CTX. The jobs can be progressed using doca_workq_progress_retrieve().
- doca_error_t doca_ctx_workq_rm ( doca_ctx* ctx, doca_workq* workq )
-
Remove a DOCA WorkQ from a DOCA CTX.
Parameters
- ctx
- The library instance containing the WorkQ.
- workq
- The WorkQ to remove.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - In case of success. Error code - on failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - CTX is not started.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED - WorkQ does not exist within CTX.
Description
This function can only be used after CTX is started (doca_ctx_start()).
- doca_error_t doca_workq_create ( uint32_t depth, doca_workq** workq )
-
Creates empty DOCA WorkQ object with default attributes.
Parameters
- depth
- The maximum number of inflight jobs.
- workq
- The newly created WorkQ.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - invalid input received.
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - failed to allocate WorkQ.
Description
The returned WorkQ needs to be added to at least one DOCA CTX. Then the WorkQ can be used to progress jobs and to poll events exposed by the associated CTX.
- doca_error_t doca_workq_depth_read ( doca_workq* workq, uint32_t* depth ) [inline]
-
Read the current maximum number of inflight jobs allowed for a DOCA workq.
Parameters
- workq
- The workq to query.
- depth
- The maximum number of inflight jobs allowed for workq.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
Description
The maximum number of inflight jobs allowed type: uint32_t.
- doca_error_t doca_workq_depth_write ( doca_workq* workq, uint32_t new_depth ) [inline]
-
Change the maximum number of inflight jobs allowed for a DOCA WorkQ to a given value.
Parameters
- workq
- The workq to query.
- new_depth
- The new maximum number of inflight jobs allowed for workq.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
Description
The maximum number of inflight jobs allowed type: uint32_t.
- doca_error_t doca_workq_destroy ( doca_workq* workq )
-
Destroy a DOCA WorkQ.
Parameters
- workq
- The WorkQ to destroy.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - invalid input received.
- DOCA_ERROR_IN_USE - WorkQ not removed from one of the doca_ctx.
Description
In order to destroy a WorkQ, at first needs to be removed from all DOCA CTXs using it.
- doca_error_t doca_workq_progress_retrieve ( doca_workq* workq, doca_event* ev, int flags )
-
Progress & retrieve single pending event.
Parameters
- workq
- The WorkQ object to poll for events.
- ev
- Event structure to be filled in case an event was received.
- flags
- Flags for progress/retrival operations. A combination of enum doca_workq_retrieve_flags.
Returns
- DOCA_SUCCESS - on successful event retrieval. ev output argument is set.
- DOCA_ERROR_AGAIN - no event available (ev output argument not set), try again to make more progress.
- DOCA_ERROR_IO_FAILED - the retrieved event is a failure event. The specific error is reported per action type.
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
Description
Polling method for progress of submitted jobs and retrieval of events.
NOTE: for V1 retrieve supported for single event only.
- doca_error_t doca_workq_property_get ( const doca_workq* workq, doca_workq_property property, void* value, uint32_t size )
-
Get the value of a DOCA WorkQ property.
Parameters
- workq
- The DOCA WorkQ.
- property
- The requested property to get. See enum doca_workq_property.
- value
- Where to write the current property value.
- size
- The size of the property in bytes.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_workq_property_set ( doca_workq* workq, doca_workq_property property, const void* value, uint32_t size )
-
Set the value of a DOCA WorkQ property.
Parameters
- workq
- The DOCA WorkQ.
- property
- The requested property to set. See enum doca_workq_property.
- value
- The new value of the property.
- size
- The size of the property in bytes.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_workq_submit ( doca_workq* workq, doca_job* job )
-
Submit a job to a DOCA WorkQ.
Parameters
- workq
- The DOCA WorkQ used for progress and retrieval of jobs.
- job
- The job to submit, the job must be compatible with the WorkQ.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case the job was submitted successfully, doca_workq_progress_retrieve() can be called next. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - in case the queue is full. See WorkQ depth.
- DOCA_ERROR_BAD_STATE - in case job->ctx is stopped.
Description
This method is used to submit a job to the WorkQ. The WorkQ should be added to the job->ctx via doca_ctx_workq_add() before job submission. Once a job has been submitted, it can be progressed using doca_workq_progress_retrieve() until the result is ready and retrieved.
2.3.4. DOCA Device
[ Core ]
The DOCA device represents an available processing unit backed by the HW or SW implementation.
Enumerations
Functions
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_devinfo* doca_dev_as_devinfo ( doca_dev* dev )
- Get local device info from device. This should be useful when wanting to query information about device after opening it, and destroying the devinfo list.
- doca_error_t doca_dev_close ( doca_dev* dev )
- Destroy allocated local device instance.
- doca_error_t doca_dev_open ( doca_devinfo* devinfo, doca_dev** dev )
- Initialize local device for use.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_devinfo_remote* doca_dev_remote_as_devinfo ( doca_dev_remote* dev_remote )
- Get remote device info from device. This should be useful when wanting to query information about device after opening it, and destroying the devinfo list.
- doca_error_t doca_dev_remote_close ( doca_dev_remote* dev )
- Destroy allocated remote device instance.
- doca_error_t doca_dev_remote_open ( doca_devinfo_remote* devinfo, doca_dev_remote** dev_remote )
- Initialize remote device for use.
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_ibdev_name_read ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, char ibdev_name[DOCA_DEVINFO_IBDEV_NAME_SIZE] )
- Read the name of the IB device represented by a DOCA devinfo.
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_iface_name_read ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, char iface_name[DOCA_DEVINFO_IFACE_NAME_SIZE] )
- Read the name of the ethernet interface of a DOCA devinfo.
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_ipv4_addr_read ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint8_t ipv4_addr[DOCA_DEVINFO_IPV4_ADDR_SIZE] )
- Read the IPv4 address of a DOCA devinfo.
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_ipv6_addr_read ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint8_t ipv6_addr[DOCA_DEVINFO_IPV6_ADDR_SIZE] )
- Read the IPv6 address of a DOCA devinfo.
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_list_create ( doca_devinfo*** dev_list, uint32_t* nb_devs )
- Creates list of all available local devices.
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_list_destroy ( doca_devinfo** dev_list )
- Destroy list of local device info structures.
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_pci_addr_read ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, doca_pci_bdf* pci_addr )
- Read the PCI address of a DOCA devinfo.
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_property_get ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, doca_devinfo_property property, void* value, uint32_t size )
- Get the value of a DOCA devinfo property.
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_remote_list_create ( doca_dev* dev, int filter, doca_devinfo_remote*** dev_list_remote, uint32_t* nb_devs_remote )
- Create list of available remote devices accessible by dev.
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_remote_list_destroy ( doca_devinfo_remote** dev_list_remote )
- Destroy list of remote device info structures.
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_remote_property_get ( const doca_devinfo_remote* devinfo_remote, doca_devinfo_remote_property property, void* value, uint32_t size )
- Get the value of a DOCA remote devinfo property.
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_remote_vuid_read ( const doca_devinfo_remote* devinfo_remote, char remote_vuid[DOCA_DEVINFO_REMOTE_VUID_SIZE] )
- Read the Vendor Unique ID of a remote DOCA devinfo.
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_vuid_read ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, char vuid[DOCA_DEVINFO_VUID_SIZE] )
- Read the Vendor Unique ID of a DOCA devinfo.
Enumerations
- enum doca_dev_remote_filter
Remote device filter by flavor
Multiple options possible but some are mutually exclusive.
Values
- DOCA_DEV_REMOTE_FILTER_ALL = 0
- DOCA_DEV_REMOTE_FILTER_NET = 1<<1
Functions
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_devinfo* doca_dev_as_devinfo ( doca_dev* dev )
-
Get local device info from device. This should be useful when wanting to query information about device after opening it, and destroying the devinfo list.
Parameters
- dev
- The doca device instance.
Returns
The matching doca_devinfo instance in case of success, NULL in case dev is invalid.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_dev_close ( doca_dev* dev )
-
Destroy allocated local device instance.
Parameters
- dev
- The local doca device instance.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success.
- DOCA_ERROR_IN_USE - failed to deallocate device resources.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_dev_open ( doca_devinfo* devinfo, doca_dev** dev )
-
Initialize local device for use.
Parameters
- devinfo
- The devinfo structure of the requested device.
- dev
- Initialized local doca device instance on success. Valid on success only.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - failed to allocate protection domain for device.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_CONNECTED - failed to open device.
DescriptionNote:
In case the same device was previously opened, then the same doca_dev instance is returned.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_devinfo_remote* doca_dev_remote_as_devinfo ( doca_dev_remote* dev_remote )
-
Get remote device info from device. This should be useful when wanting to query information about device after opening it, and destroying the devinfo list.
Parameters
- dev_remote
- The remote doca device instance.
Returns
The matching doca_devinfo_remote instance in case of success, NULL in case dev_remote is invalid.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_dev_remote_close ( doca_dev_remote* dev )
-
Destroy allocated remote device instance.
Parameters
- dev
- The remote doca device instance.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_IN_USE - failed to deallocate device resources.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_dev_remote_open ( doca_devinfo_remote* devinfo, doca_dev_remote** dev_remote )
-
Initialize remote device for use.
Parameters
- devinfo
- The devinfo structure of the requested device.
- dev_remote
- Initialized remote doca device instance on success. Valid on success only.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - failed to allocate memory for device.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_ibdev_name_read ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, char ibdev_name[DOCA_DEVINFO_IBDEV_NAME_SIZE] ) [inline]
-
Read the name of the IB device represented by a DOCA devinfo.
Parameters
- devinfo
- The device to query.
- ibdev_name
- The name of the IB device represented by devinfo.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
Description
The name of the IB device type: char[64].
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_iface_name_read ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, char iface_name[DOCA_DEVINFO_IFACE_NAME_SIZE] ) [inline]
-
Read the name of the ethernet interface of a DOCA devinfo.
Parameters
- devinfo
- The device to query.
- iface_name
- The name of the ethernet interface of devinfo.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
Description
The name of the ethernet interface is the same as it's name in ifconfig. The name of the ethernet interface type: char[256].
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_ipv4_addr_read ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint8_t ipv4_addr[DOCA_DEVINFO_IPV4_ADDR_SIZE] ) [inline]
-
Read the IPv4 address of a DOCA devinfo.
Parameters
- devinfo
- The device to query.
- ipv4_addr
- The IPv4 address of devinfo.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
Description
The IPv4 address type: uint8_t[4].
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_ipv6_addr_read ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint8_t ipv6_addr[DOCA_DEVINFO_IPV6_ADDR_SIZE] ) [inline]
-
Read the IPv6 address of a DOCA devinfo.
Parameters
- devinfo
- The device to query.
- ipv6_addr
- The IPv6 address of devinfo.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
Description
The IPv6 address type: uint8_t[16].
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_list_create ( doca_devinfo*** dev_list, uint32_t* nb_devs )
-
Creates list of all available local devices.
Parameters
- dev_list
- Pointer to array of pointers. Output can then be accessed as follows (*dev_list)[idx].
- nb_devs
- Number of available local devices.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - failed to allocate enough space.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_FOUND - failed to get RDMA devices list
Description
Lists information about available devices, to start using the device you first have to call doca_dev_open(), while passing an element of this list. List elements become invalid once it has been destroyed.Note:
Returned list must be destroyed using doca_devinfo_list_destroy()
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_list_destroy ( doca_devinfo** dev_list )
-
Destroy list of local device info structures.
Parameters
- dev_list
- List to be destroyed.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_IN_USE - at least one device in the list is in a corrupted state.
Description
Destroys the list of device information, once the list has been destroyed, all elements become invalid.
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_pci_addr_read ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, doca_pci_bdf* pci_addr ) [inline]
-
Read the PCI address of a DOCA devinfo.
Parameters
- devinfo
- The device to query.
- pci_addr
- The PCI address of devinfo.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - provided devinfo does not support this property.
Description
The BDF of the device - same as the address in lspci. The PCI address type: struct doca_pci_bdf.
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_property_get ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, doca_devinfo_property property, void* value, uint32_t size )
-
Get the value of a DOCA devinfo property.
Parameters
- devinfo
- The device to query.
- property
- The requested property to get. See enum doca_devinfo_property.
- value
- Where to write the current property value.
- size
- The size of the property in bytes.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input, or size does not match the property size. See enum doca_devinfo_property.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - provided devinfo does not support this property.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_remote_list_create ( doca_dev* dev, int filter, doca_devinfo_remote*** dev_list_remote, uint32_t* nb_devs_remote )
-
Create list of available remote devices accessible by dev.
Parameters
- dev
- Local device with access to representors.
- filter
- Bitmap filter of representor types. See enum doca_dev_remote_filter for more details.
- dev_list_remote
- Pointer to array of pointers. Output can then be accessed as follows (*dev_list_remote)[idx].
- nb_devs_remote
- Number of available remote devices.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - failed to allocate memory for list.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - local device does not expose remote devices.
Description
Returns all representors managed by the provided device. The provided device must be a local device. The representor may represent a network function attached to the host, or it can represent an emulated function attached to the host.Note:
Returned list must be destroyed using doca_devinfo_remote_list_destroy()
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_remote_list_destroy ( doca_devinfo_remote** dev_list_remote )
-
Destroy list of remote device info structures.
Parameters
- dev_list_remote
- List to be destroyed.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_IN_USE - the doca_dev that created the list is in a corrupted state.
Description
Destroy list of remote device information, once the list has been destroyed, all elements of the list are considered invalid.
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_remote_property_get ( const doca_devinfo_remote* devinfo_remote, doca_devinfo_remote_property property, void* value, uint32_t size )
-
Get the value of a DOCA remote devinfo property.
Parameters
- devinfo_remote
- The device to query.
- property
- The requested property to get. See enum doca_devinfo_remote_property.
- value
- Where to write the current property value.
- size
- The size of the property in bytes.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input, or size does not match the property size. See enum doca_devinfo_remote_property.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_remote_vuid_read ( const doca_devinfo_remote* devinfo_remote, char remote_vuid[DOCA_DEVINFO_REMOTE_VUID_SIZE] ) [inline]
-
Read the Vendor Unique ID of a remote DOCA devinfo.
Parameters
- devinfo_remote
- The remote device to query.
- remote_vuid
- The Vendor Unique ID of devinfo_remote.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
Description
The Vendor Unique ID is used as stable ID of a VF/PF. The Vendor Unique ID type: char[128].
- doca_error_t doca_devinfo_vuid_read ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, char vuid[DOCA_DEVINFO_VUID_SIZE] ) [inline]
-
Read the Vendor Unique ID of a DOCA devinfo.
Parameters
- devinfo
- The device to query.
- vuid
- The Vendor Unique ID of devinfo.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
Description
The Vendor Unique ID is used as stable ID of a VF/PF. The Vendor Unique ID type: char[128].
2.3.5. DOCA Error
[ Core ]
DOCA Error provides information regarding different errors caused while using the DOCA libraries.
Functions
- const __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL char* doca_get_error_name ( doca_error_t error )
- Returns the string representation of an error code name.
- const __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL char* doca_get_error_string ( doca_error_t error )
- Returns the description string of an error code.
Functions
- const __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL char* doca_get_error_name ( doca_error_t error )
-
Returns the string representation of an error code name.
Parameters
- error
- - Error code to convert to string.
Returns
char* pointer to a NULL-terminated string.
Description
Returns a string containing the name of an error code in the enum. If the error code is not recognized, "unrecognized error code" is returned.
- const __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL char* doca_get_error_string ( doca_error_t error )
-
Returns the description string of an error code.
Parameters
- error
- - Error code to convert to description string.
Returns
char* pointer to a NULL-terminated string.
Description
This function returns the description string of an error code. If the error code is not recognized, "unrecognized error code" is returned.
2.3.6. DOCA Hotplug
[ Core ]
DOCA API for hot plug/un-plug devices.
Functions
- doca_error_t doca_dev_remote_hotplug ( const doca_dev_hotplug_attr* attr, doca_dev_remote** dev_remote )
- Hotplug and initialize remote device for use.
- doca_error_t doca_dev_remote_hotunplug ( doca_dev_remote* remote_dev )
- Destroy and unplug remote device instance.
Functions
- doca_error_t doca_dev_remote_hotplug ( const doca_dev_hotplug_attr* attr, doca_dev_remote** dev_remote )
-
Hotplug and initialize remote device for use.
Parameters
- attr
- DOCA hotplug attr with designated characteristics.
- dev_remote
- Initialized remote doca device instance on success. Valid on success only.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure. see doca_error_t.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_dev_remote_hotunplug ( doca_dev_remote* remote_dev )
-
Destroy and unplug remote device instance.
Parameters
- remote_dev
- The previously hotplugged remote doca device instance.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure. see doca_error_t.
DescriptionNote:
For virtio remote devices it's recommended (due to a bug in Linux virtio drivers) to destroy a controller with a special preparation for hotunplug operation prior calling this function. See DOCA virtio documentation for more details.
2.3.7. DOCA Memory Map
[ Core ]
The DOCA memory map provides a centralized repository and orchestration of several memory ranges registration for each device attached to the memory map.
Typedefs
- typedef void( doca_mmap_memrange_free_cb_t
- Function to be called for each populated memory range on memory map destroy.
Functions
- doca_error_t doca_mmap_access_read ( doca_mmap* mmap, uint32_t* access_flags )
- Read the access flags of a DOCA Memory Map.
- doca_error_t doca_mmap_access_write ( doca_mmap* mmap, uint32_t new_access_flags )
- Write new access flags of a DOCA Memory Map.
- doca_error_t doca_mmap_create ( const char* name, doca_mmap** mmap )
- Allocates zero size memory map object with default/unset attributes.
- doca_error_t doca_mmap_create_from_export ( const char* name, const void* export_desc, size_t export_desc_len, doca_dev* dev, doca_mmap** mmap )
- Creates a memory map object representing memory ranges in remote system memory space.
- doca_error_t doca_mmap_destroy ( doca_mmap* mmap )
- Destroy DOCA Memory Map structure.
- doca_error_t doca_mmap_dev_add ( doca_mmap* mmap, doca_dev* dev )
- Register DOCA memory map on a given device.
- doca_error_t doca_mmap_dev_rm ( doca_mmap* mmap, doca_dev* dev )
- Deregister given device from DOCA memory map.
- doca_error_t doca_mmap_export ( doca_mmap* mmap, const doca_dev* dev, void** export_desc, size_t* export_desc_len )
- Compose memory map representation for later import with doca_mmap_create_from_export() for one of the devices previously added to the memory map.
- doca_error_t doca_mmap_exported_read ( doca_mmap* mmap, bool* is_exported )
- Read the flag indicating if a DOCA Memory Map had been exported.
- doca_error_t doca_mmap_from_export_read ( doca_mmap* mmap, bool* is_from_export )
- Read the flag indicating if a DOCA Memory Map had been created from export.
- doca_error_t doca_mmap_max_num_chunks_read ( doca_mmap* mmap, uint32_t* max_num_of_chunks )
- Read the max number of chunks to populate in a DOCA Memory Map.
- doca_error_t doca_mmap_max_num_chunks_write ( doca_mmap* mmap, uint32_t new_max_num_of_chunks )
- Write a new max number of chunks to populate in a DOCA Memory Map.
- doca_error_t doca_mmap_max_num_devices_read ( doca_mmap* mmap, uint32_t* max_num_of_devices )
- Read the max number of devices to add to a DOCA Memory Map.
- doca_error_t doca_mmap_max_num_devices_write ( doca_mmap* mmap, uint32_t new_max_num_of_devices )
- Write a new max number of devices to add to a DOCA Memory Map.
- doca_error_t doca_mmap_name_read ( doca_mmap* mmap, char name[DOCA_MMAP_NAME_SIZE] )
- Read the name of a DOCA Memory Map.
- doca_error_t doca_mmap_num_bufs_read ( doca_mmap* mmap, uint32_t* num_of_buffers )
- Read the total number of `struct doca_buf` objects pointing to the memory in a DOCA Memory Map.
- doca_error_t doca_mmap_populate ( doca_mmap* mmap, void* addr, size_t len, size_t pg_sz, doca_mmap_memrange_free_cb_t* free_cb, void* opaque )
- Add memory range to DOCA memory map.
- doca_error_t doca_mmap_property_get ( doca_mmap* mmap, doca_mmap_property property, void* value, uint32_t size )
- Get the value of a DOCA Memory Map property.
- doca_error_t doca_mmap_property_set ( doca_mmap* mmap, doca_mmap_property property, const void* value, uint32_t size )
- Set the value of a DOCA Memory Map property. Note: once a memory map object has been first started this functionality will not be available.
- doca_error_t doca_mmap_start ( doca_mmap* mmap )
- Start DOCA Memory Map.
- doca_error_t doca_mmap_stop ( doca_mmap* mmap )
- Stop DOCA Memory Map.
Typedefs
- typedef void( doca_mmap_memrange_free_cb_t
Function to be called for each populated memory range on memory map destroy.
Functions
- doca_error_t doca_mmap_access_read ( doca_mmap* mmap, uint32_t* access_flags ) [inline]
-
Read the access flags of a DOCA Memory Map.
Parameters
- mmap
- The DOCA memory map structure.
- access_flags
- The access flags of mmap.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
Description
See enum doca_mmap_access_flags. The access flags type: uint32_t.
- doca_error_t doca_mmap_access_write ( doca_mmap* mmap, uint32_t new_access_flags ) [inline]
-
Write new access flags of a DOCA Memory Map.
Parameters
- mmap
- The DOCA memory map structure.
- new_access_flags
- The new access flags of mmap.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED - if trying to set properties after first start of the mmap.
Description
Use enum doca_mmap_access_flags. The access flags type: uint32_t.
- doca_error_t doca_mmap_create ( const char* name, doca_mmap** mmap )
-
Allocates zero size memory map object with default/unset attributes.
Parameters
- name
- Name of newly created doca_mmap. The name of the mmap must not exceed 31 characters.
- mmap
- DOCA memory map structure with default/unset attributes.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - failed to alloc doca_mmap.
- DOCA_ERROR_UNKNOWN - failed to set doca_mmap name.
Description
The returned memory map object can be manipulated with doca_mmap_property_set() API.
Once all required mmap attributes set it should be reconfigured and adjusted to meet object size setting with doca_mmap_start() See doca_mmap_start for the rest of the details.
- doca_error_t doca_mmap_create_from_export ( const char* name, const void* export_desc, size_t export_desc_len, doca_dev* dev, doca_mmap** mmap )
-
Creates a memory map object representing memory ranges in remote system memory space.
Parameters
- name
- Name of newly created DOCA memory map.
- export_desc
- An export descriptor generated by doca_mmap_export.
- export_desc_len
- Length in bytes of the export_desc.
- dev
- A local device connected to the device that resides in the exported mmap.
- mmap
- DOCA memory map granting access to remote memory.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received or internal error. The following errors are internal and will occur if failed to produce new mmap from export descriptor:
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if internal memory allocation failed.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED
- DOCA_ERROR_UNKNOWN
Description
Once this function called on the object it considered as from_export.
The following are NOT possible for the mmap created from export:
Note:
-
Setting the properties of the mmap using doca_mmap_property_set().
-
Adding a device to the mmap using doca_mmap_dev_add().
-
Removing a device to the mmap using doca_mmap_dev_rm().
-
Adding a memory range to the mmap using doca_mmap_populate().
-
Exporting the mmap using doca_mmap_export().
: The created object not backed by local memory.
Limitation: Can only support mmap consisting of a single chunk.
- doca_error_t doca_mmap_destroy ( doca_mmap* mmap )
-
Destroy DOCA Memory Map structure.
Parameters
- mmap
- The DOCA memory map structure.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED - if there is a memory region pointed by one or more `struct doca_buf`, or if memory deregistration failed.
Description
Before calling this function all allocated buffers should be returned back to the mmap.
- doca_error_t doca_mmap_dev_add ( doca_mmap* mmap, doca_dev* dev )
-
Register DOCA memory map on a given device.
Parameters
- mmap
- DOCA memory map structure.
- dev
- DOCA Dev instance with appropriate capability.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED - if memory deregistration failed or the operation is not premitted for the given mmap (see details in this function description).
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if reached to DOCA_MMAP_MAX_NUM_DEVICES.
- DOCA_ERROR_IN_USE - if doca_dev already exists in doca_mmap.
Description
This operation is not permitted for:
-
un-started/stopped memory map object.
-
memory map object that have been exported or created from export.
- doca_error_t doca_mmap_dev_rm ( doca_mmap* mmap, doca_dev* dev )
-
Deregister given device from DOCA memory map.
Parameters
- mmap
- DOCA memory map structure.
- dev
- DOCA Dev instance that was previously added.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received or doca_dev doesn't exists in doca_mmap.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED - if memory deregistration failed or the operation is not premitted for the given mmap (see details in this function description).
Description
This operation is not permitted for:
-
un-started/stopped memory map object.
-
memory map object that have been exported or created from export.
- doca_error_t doca_mmap_export ( doca_mmap* mmap, const doca_dev* dev, void** export_desc, size_t* export_desc_len )
-
Compose memory map representation for later import with doca_mmap_create_from_export() for one of the devices previously added to the memory map.
Parameters
- mmap
- DOCA memory map structure.
- dev
- Device previously added to the memory map via doca_mmap_dev_add().
- export_desc
- On successful return should have a pointer to the allocated blob containing serialized representation of the memory map object for the device provided as `dev`.
- export_desc_len
- Length in bytes of the export_desc.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received or device does not exists in mmap.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED - the operation is not premitted for the given mmap, see details in this function description. The following errors will occur if failed to produce export descriptor:
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if failed to alloc memory for export_desc.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED
- DOCA_ERROR_UNKNOWN
Description
Once this function called on the object it considered as exported.
Freeing memory buffer pointed by `*export_desc` is the caller responsibility.
This operation is not permitted for:
-
un-started/stopped memory map object.
-
memory map object that have been exported or created from export.
The following are NOT possible after export:
-
Setting the properties of the mmap using doca_mmap_property_set().
-
Adding a device to the mmap using doca_mmap_dev_add().
-
Removing a device to the mmap using doca_mmap_dev_rm().
-
Adding a memory range to the mmap using doca_mmap_populate().
-
Exporting the mmap using doca_mmap_export().
Limitation: Can only support mmap consisting of a single chunk.
- doca_error_t doca_mmap_exported_read ( doca_mmap* mmap, bool* is_exported ) [inline]
-
Read the flag indicating if a DOCA Memory Map had been exported.
Parameters
- mmap
- The DOCA memory map structure.
- is_exported
- True if mmap had been exported, false otherwise.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
Description
The flag type: bool.
- doca_error_t doca_mmap_from_export_read ( doca_mmap* mmap, bool* is_from_export ) [inline]
-
Read the flag indicating if a DOCA Memory Map had been created from export.
Parameters
- mmap
- The DOCA memory map structure.
- is_from_export
- True if mmap had been created for export, false otherwise.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
Description
The flag type: bool.
- doca_error_t doca_mmap_max_num_chunks_read ( doca_mmap* mmap, uint32_t* max_num_of_chunks ) [inline]
-
Read the max number of chunks to populate in a DOCA Memory Map.
Parameters
- mmap
- The DOCA memory map structure.
- max_num_of_chunks
- The max number of chunks to populate in mmap.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
Description
The max number of chunks type: uint32_t.
- doca_error_t doca_mmap_max_num_chunks_write ( doca_mmap* mmap, uint32_t new_max_num_of_chunks ) [inline]
-
Write a new max number of chunks to populate in a DOCA Memory Map.
Parameters
- mmap
- The DOCA memory map structure.
- new_max_num_of_chunks
- The new max number of chunks to populate in mmap.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED - if trying to set properties after first start of the mmap.
Description
The max number of chunks type: uint32_t.
- doca_error_t doca_mmap_max_num_devices_read ( doca_mmap* mmap, uint32_t* max_num_of_devices ) [inline]
-
Read the max number of devices to add to a DOCA Memory Map.
Parameters
- mmap
- The DOCA memory map structure.
- max_num_of_devices
- The max number of devices that can be added add to mmap.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
Description
The max number of devices type: uint32_t.
- doca_error_t doca_mmap_max_num_devices_write ( doca_mmap* mmap, uint32_t new_max_num_of_devices ) [inline]
-
Write a new max number of devices to add to a DOCA Memory Map.
Parameters
- mmap
- The DOCA memory map structure.
- new_max_num_of_devices
- The new max number of devices that can be added add to mmap.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED - if trying to set properties after first start of the mmap.
Description
The max number of devices type: uint32_t.
- doca_error_t doca_mmap_name_read ( doca_mmap* mmap, char name[DOCA_MMAP_NAME_SIZE] ) [inline]
-
Read the name of a DOCA Memory Map.
Parameters
- mmap
- The DOCA memory map structure.
- name
- The name of mmap.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
Description
The name type: char[32].
- doca_error_t doca_mmap_num_bufs_read ( doca_mmap* mmap, uint32_t* num_of_buffers ) [inline]
-
Read the total number of `struct doca_buf` objects pointing to the memory in a DOCA Memory Map.
Parameters
- mmap
- The DOCA memory map structure.
- num_of_buffers
- The total number of `struct doca_buf` objects pointing to the memory in mmap.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
Description
The number of `struct doca_buf` objects type: uint32_t.
- doca_error_t doca_mmap_populate ( doca_mmap* mmap, void* addr, size_t len, size_t pg_sz, doca_mmap_memrange_free_cb_t* free_cb, void* opaque )
-
Add memory range to DOCA memory map.
Parameters
- mmap
- DOCA memory map structure.
- addr
- Start address of the memory range to be populated.
- len
- The size of the memory range in bytes.
- pg_sz
- Page size alignment of the provided memory range. Must be >= 4096 and a power of 2.
- free_cb
- Callback function to free the populated memory range on memory map destroy.
- opaque
- Opaque value to be passed to free_cb once called.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED - if doca_mmap status is invalid for this operation or device registration failed or addr and len intersect with an existing chunk.
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if reached to DOCA_MMAP_MAX_NUM_CHUNKS, or memory allocation failed.
Description
This operation is not permitted for:
-
un-started/stopped memory map object.
-
memory map object that have been exported or created from export.
- doca_error_t doca_mmap_property_get ( doca_mmap* mmap, doca_mmap_property property, void* value, uint32_t size )
-
Get the value of a DOCA Memory Map property.
Parameters
- mmap
- The DOCA memory map structure.
- property
- The requested property to set. See enum doca_mmap_property.
- value
- The current value of the property.
- size
- The size of the property in bytes.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_mmap_property_set ( doca_mmap* mmap, doca_mmap_property property, const void* value, uint32_t size )
-
Set the value of a DOCA Memory Map property. Note: once a memory map object has been first started this functionality will not be available.
Parameters
- mmap
- The DOCA memory map structure.
- property
- The requested property to set. See enum doca_mmap_property.
- value
- The new value of the property.
- size
- The size of the property in bytes.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED - if trying to set properties after first start of the mmap.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_mmap_start ( doca_mmap* mmap )
-
Start DOCA Memory Map.
Parameters
- mmap
- DOCA memory map structure.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - if memory allocation failed.
Description
Allows execution of different operations on the mmap, detailed below. On first start verifies & finalizes the mmap object configuration.
The following become possible only after start:
-
Adding a device to the mmap using doca_mmap_dev_add().
-
Removing a device to the mmap using doca_mmap_dev_rm().
-
Adding a memory range to the mmap using doca_mmap_populate().
-
Exporting the mmap using doca_mmap_export().
-
Mapping doca_buf structures to the memory ranges in the using doca_buf_inventory_buf_by_addr() or doca_buf_inventory_buf_dup().
The following are NOT possible after the first time start is called:
-
Setting the properties of the mmap using doca_mmap_property_set().
- doca_error_t doca_mmap_stop ( doca_mmap* mmap )
-
Stop DOCA Memory Map.
Parameters
- mmap
- DOCA memory map structure.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - if an invalid input had been received.
Description
Prevents execution of different operations on the mmap. For details see doca_mmap_start().
DOCA Communication Channel library let you set a direct communication channel between the host and the DPU. The channel is run over RoCE/IB protocol and is not part of the TCP/IP stack. Please follow the programmer guide for usage instructions.
Classes
-
struct doca_comm_channel_init_attr
- Configuration attributes for endpoint initialization.
Defines
- #define SERVICE_NAME_MAX 120
- Service name length includes the terminating null byte ('').
Typedefs
- typedef HANDLE doca_event_channel_t
- endpoint notification file descriptor for blocking with epoll() for recv ready event
Enumerations
- enum doca_comm_channel_init_flags
- Flags for endpoint initialization.
- enum doca_comm_channel_msg_flags
- Flags for send/receive functions.
Functions
- doca_error_t doca_comm_channel_ep_connect ( doca_comm_channel_ep_t* local_ep, const char* name, doca_comm_channel_addr_t** peer_addr )
- Client side Connect.
- doca_error_t doca_comm_channel_ep_create ( doca_comm_channel_init_attr* attr, doca_comm_channel_ep_t** ep )
- Create local endpoint The endpoint handle represents all the configuration needed for the channel to run. The user needs to hold one endpoint for all actions with the CommChannel on his side.
- doca_error_t doca_comm_channel_ep_destroy ( doca_comm_channel_ep_t* local_ep )
- Release endpoint handle.
- doca_error_t doca_comm_channel_ep_disconnect ( doca_comm_channel_ep_t* local_ep, doca_comm_channel_addr_t* peer_addr )
- Disconnect the endpoint from the remote peer. block until all resources related to peer address are freed new connection could be created on the endpoint.
- doca_event_channel_t doca_comm_channel_ep_event_channel_get ( doca_comm_channel_ep_t* local_ep )
- Extract the event_channel handle for user's use When the user send/receive packets with non-blocking mode, this handle can be used to get interrupt when a new event happened, using epoll() or similar function. The event channel is owned by the endpoint and release when calling doca_comm_channel_ep_destroy().
- doca_error_t doca_comm_channel_ep_listen ( doca_comm_channel_ep_t* local_ep, const char* name )
- Service side listen on all interafces.
- doca_error_t doca_comm_channel_ep_recvfrom ( doca_comm_channel_ep_t* local_ep, void* msg, size_t* len, int flags, doca_comm_channel_addr_t** peer_addr )
- Receive message from connected client/service.
- doca_error_t doca_comm_channel_ep_sendto ( doca_comm_channel_ep_t* local_ep, const void* msg, size_t len, int flags, doca_comm_channel_addr_t* peer_addr )
- Send message to peer address. The connection to the wanted peer_address need to be established before sending the message.
- doca_error_t doca_comm_channel_peer_addr_user_data_get ( doca_comm_channel_addr_t* peer_addr, uint64_t* user_data )
- Extract 'user_context' from peer_addr handle. By default, the 'user_context' is set to 0 and can be change using doca_comm_channel_peer_addr_user_data_set().
- doca_error_t doca_comm_channel_peer_addr_user_data_set ( doca_comm_channel_addr_t* peer_addr, uint64_t user_context )
- Save 'user_context' in peer_addr handle.
Defines
Typedefs
- typedef HANDLE doca_event_channel_t
endpoint notification file descriptor for blocking with epoll() for recv ready event < Windows
Enumerations
- enum doca_comm_channel_init_flags
-
Values
- DOCA_CC_INIT_FLAG_NONBLOCK = 0x1
- EP API will be non-blocking (default is blocking API calls)
- enum doca_comm_channel_msg_flags
-
Values
- DOCA_CC_MSG_FLAG_DONTWAIT = 0x1
- Enables nonblocking operations per send and/or recv calls. if the operation would block, EAGAIN is returned
- DOCA_CC_MSG_FLAG_MORE = 0x2
- Not supported
Functions
- doca_error_t doca_comm_channel_ep_connect ( doca_comm_channel_ep_t* local_ep, const char* name, doca_comm_channel_addr_t** peer_addr )
-
Client side Connect.
Parameters
- local_ep
- handle for the endpoint created beforehand with doca_comm_channel_ep_create().
- name
- identifies the service, as a SERVICE_NAME_MAX bytes size string.
- peer_addr
- Output, handle to use for sending packets and recognize source of messages.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS on success. Errors: DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE if no ep object, name or peer_address pointer given. DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED if the function was called on the service or the endpoint is already connected. DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY if memory allocation failed. DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION if initialization of ep connection failed. DOCA_ERROR_CONNECTION_ABORTED if connection failed for any reason (connections rejected or failed). DOCA_ERROR_UNKNOWN if an unknown error occurred.
Description
This function available only for client-side use. As part of the connection process, the client send a "hello" message to the service to inform him about new connection.
If the connect function is being called before the service perform listen with the same name the connection will fail.
- doca_error_t doca_comm_channel_ep_create ( doca_comm_channel_init_attr* attr, doca_comm_channel_ep_t** ep )
-
Create local endpoint The endpoint handle represents all the configuration needed for the channel to run. The user needs to hold one endpoint for all actions with the CommChannel on his side.
Parameters
- attr
- Attributes to use when initializing the endpoint resources and QPs.
- ep
- Output, handle to the newly created endpoint object.
Returns
If the creation is successfull, ep will point to the newly created endpoint and DOCA_SUCCESS will be returned. Errors: DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE if no ep pointer or no attribute object was given. DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED if the given msgsize is bigger than supported max size. DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY if memory allocation failed during ep creation. DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION if initialization of ep failed. DOCA_ERROR_UNKNOWN if an unknown error occurred.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_comm_channel_ep_destroy ( doca_comm_channel_ep_t* local_ep )
-
Release endpoint handle.
Parameters
- local_ep
- handle for the endpoint created beforehand with doca_comm_channel_ep_create().
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS on success. Errors: DOCA_ERROR_NOT_CONNECTED if ep does not exist.
Description
Blocking until all queued messages are sent The function close the event_channel and release all internal resources. The doca_comm_channel_ep_disconnect() is included as part of the destroy process.
- doca_error_t doca_comm_channel_ep_disconnect ( doca_comm_channel_ep_t* local_ep, doca_comm_channel_addr_t* peer_addr )
-
Disconnect the endpoint from the remote peer. block until all resources related to peer address are freed new connection could be created on the endpoint.
Parameters
- local_ep
- handle for the endpoint created beforehand with doca_comm_channel_ep_create().
- peer_addr
- peer address to be disconnect from.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS on success. Errors: DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE if no ep was provided. DOCA_ERROR_NOT_CONNECTED if there is no connection.
Description
- doca_event_channel_t doca_comm_channel_ep_event_channel_get ( doca_comm_channel_ep_t* local_ep )
-
Extract the event_channel handle for user's use When the user send/receive packets with non-blocking mode, this handle can be used to get interrupt when a new event happened, using epoll() or similar function. The event channel is owned by the endpoint and release when calling doca_comm_channel_ep_destroy().
Parameters
- local_ep
- handle for the endpoint created beforehand with doca_comm_channel_ep_create().
Description
- doca_error_t doca_comm_channel_ep_listen ( doca_comm_channel_ep_t* local_ep, const char* name )
-
Service side listen on all interafces.
Parameters
- local_ep
- handle for the endpoint created beforehand with doca_comm_channel_ep_create().
- name
- identifies the service, as a SERVICE_NAME_MAX bytes size string.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS on success Errors: DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE if no ep object or no name was given. DOCA_ERROR_NOT_PERMITTED if the function was called on the client side. DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY if memory allocation failed. DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION if initialization of service failed. DOCA_ERROR_CONNECTION_ABORTED if registration of service failed. DOCA_ERROR_UNKNOWN if an unknown error occurred.
Description
The function opens new QP for each vhca_id (gvmi) it exposes to and wait for new connections. After calling this function the user should call doca_comm_channel_ep_recvfrom() in order to get new peers to communicate with.
This function available only for service side use.
- doca_error_t doca_comm_channel_ep_recvfrom ( doca_comm_channel_ep_t* local_ep, void* msg, size_t* len, int flags, doca_comm_channel_addr_t** peer_addr )
-
Receive message from connected client/service.
Parameters
- local_ep
- handle for the endpoint created beforehand with doca_comm_channel_ep_create().
- msg
- pointer to the buffer where the message should be stored.
- len
- input - maximum len of bytes in the msg buffer, output - len of actual received message.
- flags
- DOCA_CC_MSG_FLAG_DONTWAIT to return on any case or 0 to block when waiting on empty queue.
- peer_addr
- output, received message source address handle
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS on successful receive. If a message was received, the value pointed by len will be updated with the number of bytes received. Errors: DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE if any of the parameters is NULL. DOCA_ERROR_NOT_CONNECTED if endpoint is service and listen was not called. DOCA_ERROR_AGAIN if the command or the endpoint is set to non-blocking mode and no message was received. when returned, the user can use the endpoint's doca_event_channel_t to get indication for a new arrival message. DOCA_ERROR_CONNECTION_RESET if the message received is from a peer_addr that has error. DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION if initialization of the DCI after a send error failed DOCA_ERROR_UNKNOWN if an unknown error occurred.
Description
On service side, doca_comm_channel_ep_recvfrom() also used for accepting new connection from clients.
- doca_error_t doca_comm_channel_ep_sendto ( doca_comm_channel_ep_t* local_ep, const void* msg, size_t len, int flags, doca_comm_channel_addr_t* peer_addr )
-
Send message to peer address. The connection to the wanted peer_address need to be established before sending the message.
Parameters
- local_ep
- handle for the endpoint created beforehand with doca_comm_channel_ep_create().
- msg
- pointer to the message to be sent.
- len
- length in bytes of msg.
- flags
- DOCA_CC_MSG_FLAG_DONTWAIT to return on any case or 0 to block when waiting for credits to arrive.
- peer_addr
- destination address handle of the send operation.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS on success. Errors: DOCA_ERROR_NOT_CONNECTED if no peer_address was supplied or no connection was found. DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE if the supplied len was larger than the msgsize given at ep creation or any of the input variables are null. DOCA_ERROR_AGAIN if the command or the endpoint is set to non-blocking mode and the send queue is full. when returned, the user can use the endpoint's doca_event_channel_t to get indication for a new empty slot. DOCA_ERROR_CONNECTION_RESET if the provided peer_addr experienced an error and it needs to be disconnected. DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION if initialization of the DCI after a send error failed DOCA_ERROR_UNKNOWN if an unknown error occurred.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_comm_channel_peer_addr_user_data_get ( doca_comm_channel_addr_t* peer_addr, uint64_t* user_data )
-
Extract 'user_context' from peer_addr handle. By default, the 'user_context' is set to 0 and can be change using doca_comm_channel_peer_addr_user_data_set().
Parameters
- peer_addr
- Pointer to peer_addr to extract user_context from.
- user_data
- Output param, will contain the extracted data.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS on success. DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE if peer_address or user_data is NULL.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_comm_channel_peer_addr_user_data_set ( doca_comm_channel_addr_t* peer_addr, uint64_t user_context )
-
Save 'user_context' in peer_addr handle.
Parameters
- peer_addr
- Pointer to peer_addr to set user_context to.
- user_context
- Data to set for peer_addr.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS on success. DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE if peer_address is NULL.
Description
Can be use by the user to identify the peer address got from doca_comm_channel_ep_recvfrom(). The user_context for new peers is initialized to 0.
Lib to define compatibility with current version, define experimental Symbols.
To set a Symbol (or specifically a function) as experimental:
__DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int func_declare(int param1, int param2);
To remove warnings of experimental compile with "-D DOCA_ALLOW_EXPERIMENTAL_API"
Defines
- #define __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL
- To set a Symbol (or specifically a function) as experimental.
Defines
DOCA DMA library. For more details please refer to the user guide on DOCA devzone.
Classes
-
struct doca_dma_job_memcpy
-
-
struct doca_dma_memcpy_result
-
Enumerations
- enum doca_dma_devinfo_caps
-
- enum doca_dma_job_types
-
Functions
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_ctx* doca_dma_as_ctx ( doca_dma* dma )
-
- doca_error_t doca_dma_create ( doca_dma** dma )
-
- doca_error_t doca_dma_destroy ( doca_dma* dma )
-
- doca_error_t doca_dma_devinfo_caps_get ( doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint32_t* caps )
-
Enumerations
- enum doca_dma_devinfo_caps
Possible DMA device capabilities.
Values
- DOCA_DMA_CAP_NONE = 0
- DOCA_DMA_CAP_HW_OFFLOAD = 1U<<0
- DMA HW offload is supported
- enum doca_dma_job_types
Available jobs for DMA.
Values
- DOCA_DMA_JOB_MEMCPY = DOCA_ACTION_DMA_FIRST+1
Functions
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_ctx* doca_dma_as_ctx ( doca_dma* dma )
-
Parameters
- dma
- DMA instance. This must remain valid until after the context is no longer required.
Returns
Non NULL upon success, NULL otherwise.
Description
Convert doca_dma instance into a generalised context for use with doca core objects.
- doca_error_t doca_dma_create ( doca_dma** dma )
-
Parameters
- dma
- Pointer to pointer to be set to point to the created doca_dma instance.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - dma argument is a NULL pointer.
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - failed to alloc doca_dma.
- DOCA_ERROR_INITIALIZATION - failed to initialise a mutex.
Description
Create a DOCA DMA instance.
- doca_error_t doca_dma_destroy ( doca_dma* dma )
-
Parameters
- dma
- Pointer to instance to be destroyed.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case of success. doca_error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_IN_USE - Unable to gain exclusive access to the dma instance.
- DOCA_ERROR_IN_USE - One or more work queues are still attached. These must be detached first.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_dma_devinfo_caps_get ( doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint32_t* caps )
-
Parameters
- devinfo
- The DOCA device information
- caps
- DMA capabilities available through this device. see enum doca_dma_devinfo_caps.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case at least one capability is supported. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_UNKNOWN - failed to query device capability. Maybe old FW?
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - provided devinfo does not support any DMA capability.
Description
Check if given device is DMA capable.
DOCA Deep packet inspection library. For more details please refer to the user guide on DOCA devzone.
Classes
-
struct doca_dpi_config_t
- DPI init configuration.
-
struct doca_dpi_parsing_info
- L2-L4 flow information.
-
struct doca_dpi_result
- Dequeue result.
-
struct doca_dpi_sig_data
- Extra signature data.
-
struct doca_dpi_sig_info
- Signature info.
-
struct doca_dpi_stat_info
- DPI statistics.
Enumerations
- enum doca_dpi_dequeue_status_t
- Status of dequeue operation.
- enum doca_dpi_enqueue_status_t
- Status of enqueue operation.
- enum doca_dpi_flow_status_t
- Status of enqueued entry.
- enum doca_dpi_sig_action_t
- Signature action. Some signatures may come with an action.
Functions
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_dpi_dequeue ( doca_dpi_ctx* ctx, uint16_t dpi_q, doca_dpi_result* result )
- Dequeues packets after processing.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_dpi_destroy ( doca_dpi_ctx* ctx )
- Free the DPI memory and releases the regex engine.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_dpi_enqueue ( doca_dpi_flow_ctx* flow_ctx, rte_mbuf* pkt, bool initiator, uint32_t payload_offset, void* user_data )
- Enqueue a new DPI job for processing.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_dpi_flow_ctx* doca_dpi_flow_create ( doca_dpi_ctx* ctx, uint16_t dpi_q, const doca_dpi_parsing_info* parsing_info, int* error, doca_dpi_result* result )
- Creates a new flow on a queue.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_dpi_flow_destroy ( doca_dpi_flow_ctx* flow_ctx )
- Destroys a flow on a queue.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_dpi_flow_match_get ( const doca_dpi_flow_ctx* flow_ctx, doca_dpi_result* result )
- Query a flow's match.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_dpi_ctx* doca_dpi_init ( const doca_dpi_config_t* config, int* error )
- Initialize the DPI library.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_dpi_load_signatures ( doca_dpi_ctx* ctx, const char* cdo_file )
- Loads the cdo file.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_dpi_signature_get ( const doca_dpi_ctx* ctx, uint32_t sig_id, doca_dpi_sig_data* sig_data )
- Returns a specific sig info.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_dpi_signatures_get ( const doca_dpi_ctx* ctx, doca_dpi_sig_data** sig_data )
- Returns all signatures.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_dpi_stat_get ( const doca_dpi_ctx* ctx, bool clear, doca_dpi_stat_info* stats )
- Returns DPI statistics.
Enumerations
- enum doca_dpi_dequeue_status_t
-
Values
- DOCA_DPI_DEQ_NA
- No DPI enqueued jobs done, or no packets to dequeue
- DOCA_DPI_DEQ_READY
- DPI Job and result is valid
- DOCA_DPI_DEQ_NA
- No DPI enqueued jobs done, or no packets to dequeue
- DOCA_DPI_DEQ_READY
- DPI Job and result is valid
- enum doca_dpi_enqueue_status_t
-
Values
- DOCA_DPI_ENQ_PROCESSING
- Packet enqueued for processing
- DOCA_DPI_ENQ_PACKET_EMPTY
- No payload, packet was not queued
- DOCA_DPI_ENQ_BUSY
- Packet cannot be enqueued, queue is full
- DOCA_DPI_ENQ_INVALID_DB
- load_signatures failed, or was never called
- DOCA_DPI_ENQ_INTERNAL_ERR
- Other system errors possible
- DOCA_DPI_ENQ_PROCESSING
- Packet enqueued for processing
- DOCA_DPI_ENQ_PACKET_EMPTY
- No payload, packet was not queued
- DOCA_DPI_ENQ_BUSY
- Packet cannot be enqueued, queue is full
- DOCA_DPI_ENQ_INVALID_DB
- load_signatures failed, or was never called
- DOCA_DPI_ENQ_INTERNAL_ERR
- Other system errors possible
- enum doca_dpi_flow_status_t
-
Values
- DOCA_DPI_STATUS_LAST_PACKET = 1<<1
- Indicates there are no more packets in queue from this flow.
- DOCA_DPI_STATUS_DESTROYED = 1<<2
- Indicates flow was destroyed while being processed
- DOCA_DPI_STATUS_NEW_MATCH = 1<<3
- Indicates flow was matched on current dequeue
- enum doca_dpi_sig_action_t
-
Values
- DOCA_DPI_SIG_ACTION_NA
- Action not available for signature
- DOCA_DPI_SIG_ACTION_ALERT
- Alert
- DOCA_DPI_SIG_ACTION_PASS
- Signature indicates that the flow is allowed
- DOCA_DPI_SIG_ACTION_DROP
- Signature indicates that the flow should be dropped
- DOCA_DPI_SIG_ACTION_REJECT
- Send RST/ICMP unreach error to the sender of the matching packet
- DOCA_DPI_SIG_ACTION_REJECTSRC
- Send RST/ICMP unreach error to the sender of the matching packet
- DOCA_DPI_SIG_ACTION_REJECTDST
- Send RST/ICMP error packet to receiver of the matching packet
- DOCA_DPI_SIG_ACTION_REJECTBOTH
- Send RST/ICMP error packets to both sides of the conversation
Functions
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_dpi_dequeue ( doca_dpi_ctx* ctx, uint16_t dpi_q, doca_dpi_result* result )
-
Dequeues packets after processing.
Parameters
- ctx
- The DPI context.
- dpi_q
- The DPI queue from which to dequeue the flows' packets.
- result
- Output, matching result.
Returns
doca_dpi_dequeue_status_t if successful, error code otherwise
Description
Only packets enqueued for processing will be returned by this API. Packets will return in the order they were enqueued.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_dpi_destroy ( doca_dpi_ctx* ctx )
-
Free the DPI memory and releases the regex engine.
Parameters
- ctx
- DPI context to destroy.
Description
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_dpi_enqueue ( doca_dpi_flow_ctx* flow_ctx, rte_mbuf* pkt, bool initiator, uint32_t payload_offset, void* user_data )
-
Enqueue a new DPI job for processing.
Parameters
- flow_ctx
- The flow context handler.
- pkt
- The mbuf to be processed.
- initiator
- Indicates to which direction the packet belongs. 1 - if the packet arrives from client to server. 0 - if the packet arrives from server to client. Typically, the first packet will arrive from the initiator (client).
- payload_offset
- Indicates where the packet's payload begins.
- user_data
- Private user data to b returned when the DPI job is dequeued.
Returns
doca_dpi_enqueue_status_t or other error code.
Description
This function is thread-safe per queue. For best performance it should always be called from the same thread/queue on which the flow was created. See Multithreading section of the DPI Programming Guide for more details.
Once a packet is enqueued, user must not change, reuse or free the mbuf while it is being processed. See "Packet Ownership" section of the DPI Programming Guide for more details.
The injected packet has to be stripped of FCS. A packet will not be enqueued if:
-
Payload length = 0
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_dpi_flow_ctx* doca_dpi_flow_create ( doca_dpi_ctx* ctx, uint16_t dpi_q, const doca_dpi_parsing_info* parsing_info, int* error, doca_dpi_result* result )
-
Creates a new flow on a queue.
Parameters
- ctx
- The DPI context.
- dpi_q
- The DPI queue on which to create the flows
- parsing_info
- L3/L4 information.
- error
- Output, Negative if error occurred.
- result
- Output, If flow was matched based on the parsing info, result->matched will be true.
Returns
NULL on error.
Description
Must be called before enqueuing any new packet. A flow must not be created on 2 different queues.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_dpi_flow_destroy ( doca_dpi_flow_ctx* flow_ctx )
-
Destroys a flow on a queue.
Parameters
- flow_ctx
- The flow context to destroy.
Description
Should be called when a flow is terminated or times out
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_dpi_flow_match_get ( const doca_dpi_flow_ctx* flow_ctx, doca_dpi_result* result )
-
Query a flow's match.
Parameters
- flow_ctx
- The flow context of the flow to be queried.
- result
- Output, latest match on this flow. Only "matched" and "info" fields in the result parameter are valid.
Returns
0 on success, error code otherwise.
Description
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_dpi_ctx* doca_dpi_init ( const doca_dpi_config_t* config, int* error )
-
Initialize the DPI library.
Parameters
- config
- See doca_dpi_config_t for details.
- error
- Output error, negative value indicates an error.
Returns
doca_dpi_ctx - dpi opaque context, NULL on error.
Description
This function must be invoked first before any function in the API. It should be invoked once per process. This call will probe the first regex device it finds (0).
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_dpi_load_signatures ( doca_dpi_ctx* ctx, const char* cdo_file )
-
Loads the cdo file.
Parameters
- ctx
- The DPI context.
- cdo_file
- CDO file created by the DPI compiler.
Returns
0 on success, error code otherwise.
Description
The cdo file contains signature information. The cdo file must be loaded before any enqueue call.
Database update: When a new signatures database is available, the user may call this function again. The newly loaded CDO must contain the signatures of the previously loaded CDO or result will be undefined.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_dpi_signature_get ( const doca_dpi_ctx* ctx, uint32_t sig_id, doca_dpi_sig_data* sig_data )
-
Returns a specific sig info.
Parameters
- ctx
- The DPI context.
- sig_id
- The signature ID.
- sig_data
- Output of the sig metadata.
Returns
0 on success, error code otherwise.
Description
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_dpi_signatures_get ( const doca_dpi_ctx* ctx, doca_dpi_sig_data** sig_data )
-
Returns all signatures.
Parameters
- ctx
- The DPI context.
- sig_data
- Output of the sig data.
Returns
Number of signatures on success, error code otherwise.
Description
It is the responsibility of the user to free the array. Because this function copies all the sig info, it is highly recommended to call this function only once after loading the database, and not during packet processing.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_dpi_stat_get ( const doca_dpi_ctx* ctx, bool clear, doca_dpi_stat_info* stats )
-
Returns DPI statistics.
Parameters
- ctx
- The DPI context.
- clear
- Clear the statistics after fetching them.
- stats
- Output struct containing the statistics.
Description
DOCA gRPC API for on-host clients to remote use of deep packet inspection library. For more details please refer to the user guide on DOCA devzone.
Classes
-
struct doca_dpi_config_t
- DPI init configuration.
-
struct doca_dpi_grpc_generic_packet
- Generic packet that holds payload or a whole packet as segment.
-
struct doca_dpi_grpc_result
- Dequeue result.
-
struct doca_dpi_parsing_info
- L2-L4 flow information.
-
struct doca_dpi_sig_data
- Extra signature data.
-
struct doca_dpi_sig_info
- Signature info.
-
struct doca_dpi_stat_info
- DPI statistics.
Defines
- #define GENERAL_ERRORCODE -1
- Unclassified error code for a general error which information is printed to the log.
- #define IPV6_ADDER_LEN 16
- Length of IPv6 address.
Enumerations
- enum doca_dpi_dequeue_status_t
- Status of dequeue operation.
- enum doca_dpi_enqueue_status_t
- Status of enqueue operation.
- enum doca_dpi_flow_status_t
- Status of enqueued entry.
- enum doca_dpi_sig_action_t
- Signature action. Some signatures may come with an action.
Functions
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_dpi_grpc_dequeue ( doca_dpi_ctx* ctx, uint16_t dpi_queue, doca_dpi_grpc_result* result )
- Dequeues packets after processing.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_dpi_grpc_destroy ( doca_dpi_ctx* ctx )
- Close the connection to the DPI service and free the connection memory. This call doesn't free created flow contexts, make sure to destroy them beforehand.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_dpi_grpc_enqueue ( doca_dpi_flow_ctx* flow_ctx, doca_dpi_grpc_generic_packet* pkt, bool initiator, uint32_t payload_offset, void* user_data, size_t user_data_len, uint16_t dpi_q )
- Enqueue a new DPI job for processing.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_dpi_flow_ctx* doca_dpi_grpc_flow_create ( doca_dpi_ctx* ctx, uint16_t dpi_q, const doca_dpi_parsing_info* parsing_info, int* error, doca_dpi_grpc_result* result )
- Creates a new flow on a queue.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_dpi_grpc_flow_destroy ( doca_dpi_flow_ctx* ctx, uint16_t dpi_q )
- Destroys a flow on a queue.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_dpi_grpc_flow_match_get ( const doca_dpi_flow_ctx* flow_ctx, doca_dpi_grpc_result* result, uint16_t dpi_q )
- Query a flow's match.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_dpi_ctx* doca_dpi_grpc_init ( const doca_dpi_config_t* config, int* error )
- Initialize a connection to the DPI gRPC service.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_dpi_grpc_load_signatures ( doca_dpi_ctx* ctx, const char* path_to_cdo )
- Loads the cdo file.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_dpi_grpc_signature_get ( const doca_dpi_ctx* ctx, uint32_t sig_id, doca_dpi_sig_data* sig_data )
- Returns a specific sig info.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_dpi_grpc_signatures_get ( const doca_dpi_ctx* ctx, doca_dpi_sig_data** sig_data )
- Returns all signatures.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_dpi_grpc_stat_get ( const doca_dpi_ctx* ctx, bool clear, doca_dpi_stat_info* stats )
- Returns DPI statistics.
Defines
Enumerations
- enum doca_dpi_dequeue_status_t
-
Values
- enum doca_dpi_enqueue_status_t
-
Values
- DOCA_DPI_ENQ_PROCESSING
- Packet enqueued for processing
- DOCA_DPI_ENQ_PACKET_EMPTY
- No payload, packet was not queued
- DOCA_DPI_ENQ_BUSY
- Packet cannot be enqueued, queue is full
- DOCA_DPI_ENQ_INVALID_DB
- load_signatures failed, or was never called
- DOCA_DPI_ENQ_INTERNAL_ERR
- Other system errors possible
- enum doca_dpi_flow_status_t
-
Values
- enum doca_dpi_sig_action_t
-
Values
- DOCA_DPI_SIG_ACTION_NA
- Action not available for signature
- DOCA_DPI_SIG_ACTION_ALERT
- Alert
- DOCA_DPI_SIG_ACTION_PASS
- Signature indicates that the flow is allowed
- DOCA_DPI_SIG_ACTION_DROP
- Signature indicates that the flow should be dropped
- DOCA_DPI_SIG_ACTION_REJECT
- Send RST/ICMP unreach error to the sender of the matching packet
- DOCA_DPI_SIG_ACTION_REJECTSRC
- Send RST/ICMP unreach error to the sender of the matching packet
- DOCA_DPI_SIG_ACTION_REJECTDST
- Send RST/ICMP error packet to receiver of the matching packet
- DOCA_DPI_SIG_ACTION_REJECTBOTH
- Send RST/ICMP error packets to both sides of the conversation
Functions
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_dpi_grpc_dequeue ( doca_dpi_ctx* ctx, uint16_t dpi_queue, doca_dpi_grpc_result* result )
-
Dequeues packets after processing.
Parameters
- ctx
- The DPI context.
- dpi_queue
- The DPI queue from which to dequeue the flows' packets.
- result
- Output, matching result.
Returns
doca_dpi_dequeue_status_t if successful, error code otherwise.
Description
Only packets enqueued for processing will be returned by this API. Packets will return in the order they were enqueued.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_dpi_grpc_destroy ( doca_dpi_ctx* ctx )
-
Close the connection to the DPI service and free the connection memory. This call doesn't free created flow contexts, make sure to destroy them beforehand.
Parameters
- ctx
- The DPI context.
Description
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_dpi_grpc_enqueue ( doca_dpi_flow_ctx* flow_ctx, doca_dpi_grpc_generic_packet* pkt, bool initiator, uint32_t payload_offset, void* user_data, size_t user_data_len, uint16_t dpi_q )
-
Enqueue a new DPI job for processing.
Parameters
- flow_ctx
- The flow context handler.
- pkt
- The packet as binary buffer to be processed.
- initiator
- Indicates to which direction the packet belongs. 1 - if the packet arrives from client to server. 0 - if the packet arrives from server to client. Typically, the first packet will arrive from the initiator (client).
- payload_offset
- Indicates where the packet's payload begins.
- user_data
- Private user data to be returned when the DPI job is dequeued.
- user_data_len
- The length of the user_data param.
- dpi_q
- The DPI queue the flow was created on.
Returns
doca_dpi_enqueue_status_t or other negative error code.
Description
This function is thread-safe per queue. See Multithreading section of the DPI Programming Guide for more details.
See "Packet Ownership" section of the DPI Programming Guide for more details.
The injected packet has to be stripped of FCS. A packet will not be enqueued if:
-
Payload length = 0
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_dpi_flow_ctx* doca_dpi_grpc_flow_create ( doca_dpi_ctx* ctx, uint16_t dpi_q, const doca_dpi_parsing_info* parsing_info, int* error, doca_dpi_grpc_result* result )
-
Creates a new flow on a queue.
Parameters
- ctx
- The DPI context.
- dpi_q
- The DPI queue on which to create the flows
- parsing_info
- L3/L4 information.
- error
- Output, Negative if error occurred.
- result
- Output, If flow was matched based on the parsing info, result->matched will be true.
Returns
NULL on error.
Description
Must be called before enqueuing any new packet. A flow must not be created on 2 different queues.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_dpi_grpc_flow_destroy ( doca_dpi_flow_ctx* ctx, uint16_t dpi_q )
-
Destroys a flow on a queue.
Parameters
- ctx
- The flow context to destroy.
- dpi_q
- The DPI queue the flow was created on.
Description
Should be called when a flow is terminated or times out
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_dpi_grpc_flow_match_get ( const doca_dpi_flow_ctx* flow_ctx, doca_dpi_grpc_result* result, uint16_t dpi_q )
-
Query a flow's match.
Parameters
- flow_ctx
- The flow context of the flow to be queried.
- result
- Output, latest match on this flow. Only "matched" and "info" fields in the result parameter are valid.
- dpi_q
- The DPI queue the flow was created on.
Returns
0 on success, error code otherwise.
Description
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_dpi_ctx* doca_dpi_grpc_init ( const doca_dpi_config_t* config, int* error )
-
Initialize a connection to the DPI gRPC service.
Parameters
- config
- See doca_dpi_config_t for details.
- error
- Output error, negative value indicates an error.
Returns
doca_dpi_ctx - dpi opaque context, NULL on error.
Description
This function must be invoked first before any function in the API. It should be invoked once per process.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_dpi_grpc_load_signatures ( doca_dpi_ctx* ctx, const char* path_to_cdo )
-
Loads the cdo file.
Parameters
- ctx
- The DPI context.
- path_to_cdo
- Path on the DPU to the CDO file created by the DPI compiler.
Returns
0 on success, error code otherwise.
Description
The cdo file contains signature information. The cdo file must be loaded before any enqueue call.
Database update: When a new signatures database is available, the user may call this function again. The newly loaded CDO must contain the signatures of the previously loaded CDO or result will be undefined.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_dpi_grpc_signature_get ( const doca_dpi_ctx* ctx, uint32_t sig_id, doca_dpi_sig_data* sig_data )
-
Returns a specific sig info.
Parameters
- ctx
- The DPI context.
- sig_id
- The signature ID.
- sig_data
- Output of the sig metadata.
Returns
0 on success, error code otherwise.
Description
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_dpi_grpc_signatures_get ( const doca_dpi_ctx* ctx, doca_dpi_sig_data** sig_data )
-
Returns all signatures.
Parameters
- ctx
- The DPI context.
- sig_data
- Output of the sig data.
Returns
Number of signatures on success, error code otherwise.
Description
It is the responsibility of the user to free the array. Because this function copies all the sig info, it is highly recommended to call this function only once after loading the database, and not during packet processing.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_dpi_grpc_stat_get ( const doca_dpi_ctx* ctx, bool clear, doca_dpi_stat_info* stats )
-
Returns DPI statistics.
Parameters
- ctx
- The DPI context.
- clear
- Clear the statistics after fetching them.
- stats
- Output struct containing the statistics.
Description
DOCA HW offload flow library. For more details please refer to the user guide on DOCA devzone.
Classes
-
struct doca_flow_action_desc
- action description
-
struct doca_flow_action_descs
- action descriptions
-
struct doca_flow_action_descs_meta
- Metadata action description per field.
-
struct doca_flow_action_field
- extended modification action
-
struct doca_flow_actions
- doca flow actions information
-
struct doca_flow_aged_query
- aged flow query callback context
-
struct doca_flow_cfg
- doca flow global configuration
-
struct doca_flow_encap_action
- doca flow encap data information
-
struct doca_flow_error
- doca flow error message struct
-
struct doca_flow_fwd
- forwarding configuration
-
struct doca_flow_match
- doca flow matcher information
-
struct doca_flow_meta
- doca flow meta data
-
struct doca_flow_monitor
- doca monitor action configuration
-
struct doca_flow_pipe_attr
- pipe attributes
-
struct doca_flow_pipe_cfg
- pipeline configuration
-
struct doca_flow_port_cfg
- doca flow port configuration
-
struct doca_flow_query
- flow query result
-
struct doca_flow_resource_meter_cfg
- doca flow meter resource configuration
-
struct doca_flow_resources
- doca flow resource quota
-
struct doca_flow_shared_resource_cfg
- doca flow shared resource configuration
-
struct doca_flow_shared_resource_result
- flow shared resources query result
Defines
- #define DOCA_FLOW_META_EXT 4
-
- #define DOCA_FLOW_META_MAX 20
-
- #define DOCA_FLOW_SWITCH
- Mapping to doca flow switch port.
Typedefs
- typedef void ( *doca_flow_entry_process_cb )( doca_flow_pipe_entry* entry, enum doca_flow_entry_status status, enum doca_flow_entry_op op, void* user_ctx )
- doca flow entry process callback
Enumerations
- enum doca_flow_action_type
- action type enumeration
- enum doca_flow_entry_op
- doca flow entry operation
- enum doca_flow_entry_status
- doca flow entry status
- enum doca_flow_error_type
- doca flow error type define
- enum doca_flow_flags_type
- doca flow flags type
- enum doca_flow_fwd_type
- forwarding action type
- enum doca_flow_match_tcp_flags
- doca flow match flags
- enum doca_flow_pipe_type
- doca flow pipe type
- enum doca_flow_port_type
- doca flow port type
- enum doca_flow_shared_resource_type
- Shared resource supported types.
- enum doca_rss_type
- rss offload types
Functions
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_flow_aging_handle ( doca_flow_port* port, uint16_t queue, uint64_t quota, doca_flow_aged_query* entries, int len )
- Handle aging of flows in queue.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_flow_destroy ( void )
- Destroy the doca flow.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_flow_entries_process ( doca_flow_port* port, uint16_t pipe_queue, uint64_t timeout, uint32_t max_processed_entries )
- Process entries in queue.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_flow_init ( const doca_flow_cfg* cfg, doca_flow_error* error )
- Initialize the doca flow.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_flow_pipe_entry* doca_flow_pipe_add_entry ( uint16_t pipe_queue, doca_flow_pipe* pipe, const doca_flow_match* match, const doca_flow_actions* actions, const doca_flow_monitor* monitor, const doca_flow_fwd* fwd, uint32_t flags, void* usr_ctx, doca_flow_error* error )
- Add one new entry to a pipe.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_flow_pipe_entry* doca_flow_pipe_control_add_entry ( uint16_t pipe_queue, uint8_t priority, doca_flow_pipe* pipe, const doca_flow_match* match, const doca_flow_match* match_mask, const doca_flow_fwd* fwd, doca_flow_error* error )
- Add one new entry to a control pipe.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_flow_pipe* doca_flow_pipe_create ( const doca_flow_pipe_cfg* cfg, const doca_flow_fwd* fwd, const doca_flow_fwd* fwd_miss, doca_flow_error* error )
- Create one new pipe.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_flow_pipe_destroy ( doca_flow_pipe* pipe )
- Destroy one pipe.
- doca_flow_entry_status doca_flow_pipe_entry_get_status ( doca_flow_pipe_entry* entry )
- Get entry's status.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_flow_pipe_entry* doca_flow_pipe_lpm_add_entry ( uint16_t pipe_queue, doca_flow_pipe* pipe, const doca_flow_match* match, const doca_flow_match* match_mask, const doca_flow_actions* actions, const doca_flow_monitor* monitor, const doca_flow_fwd* fwd, const doca_flow_flags_type flag, void* usr_ctx, doca_flow_error* error )
- Add one new entry to a lpm pipe.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_flow_pipe_rm_entry ( uint16_t pipe_queue, void* usr_ctx, doca_flow_pipe_entry* entry )
- Free one pipe entry.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_flow_port_destroy ( doca_flow_port* port )
- Destroy a doca port.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_flow_port_pair ( doca_flow_port* port, doca_flow_port* pair_port )
- pair two doca flow ports.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_flow_port_pipes_dump ( doca_flow_port* port, FILE* f )
- Dump pipe of one port.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_flow_port_pipes_flush ( doca_flow_port* port )
- Flush pipes of one port.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL uint8_t* doca_flow_port_priv_data ( doca_flow_port* port )
- Get pointer of user private data.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_flow_port* doca_flow_port_start ( const doca_flow_port_cfg* cfg, doca_flow_error* error )
- Start a doca port.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_flow_port_stop ( doca_flow_port* port )
- Stop a doca port.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_flow_port* doca_flow_port_switch_get ( void )
- Get doca flow switch port.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_flow_query ( doca_flow_pipe_entry* entry, doca_flow_query* query_stats )
- Extract information about specific entry.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_flow_shared_resource_cfg ( doca_flow_shared_resource_type type, uint32_t id, doca_flow_shared_resource_cfg* cfg, doca_flow_error* error )
- Configure a single shared resource.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_flow_shared_resources_bind ( doca_flow_shared_resource_type type, uint32_t* res_array, uint32_t res_array_len, void* bindable_obj, doca_flow_error* error )
- Binds a bulk of shared resources to a bindable object.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_flow_shared_resources_query ( doca_flow_shared_resource_type type, uint32_t* res_array, doca_flow_shared_resource_result* query_results_array, uint32_t array_len, doca_flow_error* error )
- Extract information about shared counter.
Defines
- #define DOCA_FLOW_META_EXT 4
Extenal meta data size in bytes.
- #define DOCA_FLOW_META_MAX 20
Max meta data size in bytes.
- #define DOCA_FLOW_SWITCH
-
Value
doca_flow_port_switch_get()
Typedefs
- void ( *doca_flow_entry_process_cb )( doca_flow_pipe_entry* entry, enum doca_flow_entry_status status, enum doca_flow_entry_op op, void* user_ctx )
doca flow entry process callback
Enumerations
- enum doca_flow_action_type
-
Values
- DOCA_FLOW_ACTION_AUTO = 0
- DOCA_FLOW_ACTION_CONSTANT
- DOCA_FLOW_ACTION_SET
- DOCA_FLOW_ACTION_ADD
- DOCA_FLOW_ACTION_COPY
- DOCA_FLOW_ACTION_MAX
- enum doca_flow_entry_op
-
Values
- DOCA_FLOW_ENTRY_OP_ADD
- Add entry
- DOCA_FLOW_ENTRY_OP_DEL
- Delete entry
- enum doca_flow_entry_status
-
Values
- DOCA_FLOW_ENTRY_STATUS_IN_PROCESS
- DOCA_FLOW_ENTRY_STATUS_SUCCESS
- DOCA_FLOW_ENTRY_STATUS_ERROR
- enum doca_flow_error_type
-
Values
- DOCA_FLOW_ERROR_UNKNOWN
- Unknown error
- DOCA_FLOW_ERROR_UNSUPPORTED
- Operation unsupported
- DOCA_FLOW_ERROR_INVALID_PARAM
- Invalid parameter
- DOCA_FLOW_ERROR_PIPE_BUILD_ITEM
- Build pipe match items error
- DOCA_FLOW_ERROR_PIPE_MODIFY_ITEM
- Modify pipe match items error
- DOCA_FLOW_ERROR_PIPE_BUILD_ACTION
- Build pipe actions error
- DOCA_FLOW_ERROR_PIPE_MODIFY_ACTION
- Modify pipe actions error
- DOCA_FLOW_ERROR_PIPE_BUILD_FWD
- Build pipe fwd error
- DOCA_FLOW_ERROR_FLOW_CREATE
- Flow creation error
- DOCA_FLOW_ERROR_FLOW_DESTROY
- Flow destroy error
- DOCA_FLOW_ERROR_OOM
- Out of memory
- DOCA_FLOW_ERROR_PORT
- Port error
- DOCA_FLOW_ERROR_VERIFY_CONFIG
- Verification error
- enum doca_flow_flags_type
-
Values
- DOCA_FLOW_NO_WAIT = 0
- entry will not be buffered
- DOCA_FLOW_WAIT_FOR_BATCH = (1<<0)
- entry will be buffered
- enum doca_flow_fwd_type
-
Values
- DOCA_FLOW_FWD_NONE = 0
- No forward action be set
- DOCA_FLOW_FWD_RSS
- Forwards packets to rss
- DOCA_FLOW_FWD_PORT
- Forwards packets to one port
- DOCA_FLOW_FWD_PIPE
- Forwards packets to another pipe
- DOCA_FLOW_FWD_DROP
- Drops packets
- enum doca_flow_match_tcp_flags
-
Values
- DOCA_FLOW_MATCH_TCP_FLAG_FIN = (1<<0)
- match tcp packet with Fin flag
- DOCA_FLOW_MATCH_TCP_FLAG_SYN = (1<<1)
- match tcp packet with Syn flag
- DOCA_FLOW_MATCH_TCP_FLAG_RST = (1<<2)
- match tcp packet with Rst flag
- DOCA_FLOW_MATCH_TCP_FLAG_PSH = (1<<3)
- match tcp packet with Psh flag
- DOCA_FLOW_MATCH_TCP_FLAG_ACK = (1<<4)
- match tcp packet with Ack flag
- DOCA_FLOW_MATCH_TCP_FLAG_URG = (1<<5)
- match tcp packet with Urg flag
- DOCA_FLOW_MATCH_TCP_FLAG_ECE = (1<<6)
- match tcp packet with Urg flag
- DOCA_FLOW_MATCH_TCP_FLAG_CWR = (1<<7)
- match tcp packet with Urg flag
- enum doca_flow_pipe_type
-
Values
- DOCA_FLOW_PIPE_BASIC
- Flow pipe
- DOCA_FLOW_PIPE_CONTROL
- Control pipe
- DOCA_FLOW_PIPE_LPM
- longest prefix match (LPM) pipe
- enum doca_flow_port_type
-
Values
- DOCA_FLOW_PORT_DPDK_BY_ID
- dpdk port by mapping id
- enum doca_flow_shared_resource_type
-
Values
- DOCA_FLOW_SHARED_RESOURCE_METER
- Shared meter type
- DOCA_FLOW_SHARED_RESOURCE_COUNT
- Shared counter type
- DOCA_FLOW_SHARED_RESOURCE_MAX
- Shared max supported types
- enum doca_rss_type
-
Values
- DOCA_FLOW_RSS_IP = (1<<0)
- rss by ip head
- DOCA_FLOW_RSS_UDP = (1<<1)
- rss by udp head
- DOCA_FLOW_RSS_TCP = (1<<2)
- rss by tcp head
Functions
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_flow_aging_handle ( doca_flow_port* port, uint16_t queue, uint64_t quota, doca_flow_aged_query* entries, int len )
-
Handle aging of flows in queue.
Parameters
- port
- Port to handle aging
- queue
- Queue identifier.
- quota
- Max time quota in micro seconds for this function to handle aging.
- entries
- User input entries array for the aged flows.
- len
- User input length of entries array.
Returns
> 0 the number of aged flows filled in entries array. 0 no aged entries in current call. -1 full cycle done.
Description
Go over all flows and release aged flows from being tracked. The entries array will be filled with aged flows.
Since the number of flows can be very large, it can take a significant amount of time to go over all flows so this function is limited by time quota, which means it might return without handling all flows which requires the user to call it again. Once a full cycle is done this function will return -1.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_flow_destroy ( void )
-
Destroy the doca flow.
Description
Release all the resources used by doca flow.
Must be invoked at the end of the application, before it exits.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_flow_entries_process ( doca_flow_port* port, uint16_t pipe_queue, uint64_t timeout, uint32_t max_processed_entries )
-
Process entries in queue.
Parameters
- port
- Port
- pipe_queue
- Queue identifier.
- timeout
- Max time in micro seconds for this function to process entries. Process once if timeout is 0
- max_processed_entries
- Flow entries number to process If it is 0, it will proceed until timeout.
Returns
> 0: the number of entries processed 0: no entries are processed negative value: failure
Description
The application must invoke this function in order to complete the flow rule offloading and to receive the flow rule operation status.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_flow_init ( const doca_flow_cfg* cfg, doca_flow_error* error )
-
Initialize the doca flow.
Parameters
- cfg
- Port configuration, see doca_flow_cfg for details.
- error
- Output error, set doca_flow_error for details.
Returns
0 on success, a negative errno value otherwise and error is set.
Description
This is the global initialization function for doca flow. It initializes all resources used by doca flow.
Must be invoked first before any other function in this API. this is a one time call, used for doca flow initialization and global configurations.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_flow_pipe_entry* doca_flow_pipe_add_entry ( uint16_t pipe_queue, doca_flow_pipe* pipe, const doca_flow_match* match, const doca_flow_actions* actions, const doca_flow_monitor* monitor, const doca_flow_fwd* fwd, uint32_t flags, void* usr_ctx, doca_flow_error* error )
-
Add one new entry to a pipe.
Parameters
- pipe_queue
- Queue identifier.
- pipe
- Pointer to pipe.
- match
- Pointer to match, indicate specific packet match information.
- actions
- Pointer to modify actions, indicate specific modify information.
- monitor
- Pointer to monitor actions.
- fwd
- Pointer to fwd actions.
- flags
- Flow entry will be pushed to hw immediately or not. enum doca_flow_flags_type.
- usr_ctx
- Pointer to user context.
- error
- Output error, set doca_flow_error for details.
Returns
Pipe entry handler on success, NULL otherwise and error is set.
Description
When a packet matches a single pipe, will start HW offload. The pipe only defines which fields to match. When offloading, we need detailed information from packets, or we need to set some specific actions that the pipe did not define. The parameters include:
match: The packet detail fields according to the pipe definition. actions: The real actions according to the pipe definition. monitor: Defines the monitor actions if the pipe did not define it. fwd: Define the forward action if the pipe did not define it.
This API will do the actual HW offload, with the information from the fields of the input packets.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_flow_pipe_entry* doca_flow_pipe_control_add_entry ( uint16_t pipe_queue, uint8_t priority, doca_flow_pipe* pipe, const doca_flow_match* match, const doca_flow_match* match_mask, const doca_flow_fwd* fwd, doca_flow_error* error )
-
Add one new entry to a control pipe.
Parameters
- pipe_queue
- Queue identifier.
- priority
- Priority value.
- pipe
- Pointer to pipe.
- match
- Pointer to match, indicate specific packet match information.
- match_mask
- Pointer to match mask information.
- fwd
- Pointer to fwd actions.
- error
- Output error, set doca_flow_error for details.
Returns
Pipe entry handler on success, NULL otherwise and error is set.
Description
Refer to doca_flow_pipe_add_entry.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_flow_pipe* doca_flow_pipe_create ( const doca_flow_pipe_cfg* cfg, const doca_flow_fwd* fwd, const doca_flow_fwd* fwd_miss, doca_flow_error* error )
-
Create one new pipe.
Parameters
- cfg
- Pipe configuration.
- fwd
- Fwd configuration for the pipe.
- fwd_miss
- Fwd_miss configuration for the pipe. NULL for no fwd_miss. When creating a pipe if there is a miss and fwd_miss configured, packet steering should jump to it.
- error
- Output error, set doca_flow_error for details.
Returns
Pipe handler on success, NULL otherwise and error is set.
Description
Create new pipeline to match and offload specific packets, the pipe configuration includes the following components:
match: Match one packet by inner or outer fields. match_mask: The mask for the matched items. actions: Includes the modify specific packets fields, Encap and Decap actions. monitor: Includes Count, Age, and Meter actions. fwd: The destination of the matched action, include RSS, Hairpin, Port, and Drop actions.
This API will create the pipe, but would not start the HW offload.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_flow_pipe_destroy ( doca_flow_pipe* pipe )
-
Destroy one pipe.
Parameters
- pipe
- Pointer to pipe.
Description
Destroy the pipe, and the pipe entries that match this pipe.
- doca_flow_entry_status doca_flow_pipe_entry_get_status ( doca_flow_pipe_entry* entry )
-
Get entry's status.
Parameters
- entry
- pipe entry
Returns
entry's status
Description
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_flow_pipe_entry* doca_flow_pipe_lpm_add_entry ( uint16_t pipe_queue, doca_flow_pipe* pipe, const doca_flow_match* match, const doca_flow_match* match_mask, const doca_flow_actions* actions, const doca_flow_monitor* monitor, const doca_flow_fwd* fwd, const doca_flow_flags_type flag, void* usr_ctx, doca_flow_error* error )
-
Add one new entry to a lpm pipe.
Parameters
- pipe_queue
- Queue identifier.
- pipe
- Pointer to pipe.
- match
- Pointer to match, indicate specific packet match information.
- match_mask
- Pointer to match mask information.
- actions
- Pointer to modify actions, indicate specific modify information.
- monitor
- Pointer to monitor actions.
- fwd
- Pointer to fwd actions.
- flag
- Flow entry will be pushed to hw immediately or not. enum doca_flow_flags_type.
- usr_ctx
- Pointer to user context.
- error
- Output error, set doca_flow_error for details.
Returns
Pipe entry handler on success, NULL otherwise and error is set.
Description
This API will populate the lpm entries
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_flow_pipe_rm_entry ( uint16_t pipe_queue, void* usr_ctx, doca_flow_pipe_entry* entry )
-
Free one pipe entry.
Parameters
- pipe_queue
- Queue identifier.
- usr_ctx
- The pointer to user context.
- entry
- The pipe entry to be removed.
Returns
0 on success, negative on failure.
Description
This API will free the pipe entry and cancel HW offload. The Application receives the entry pointer upon creation and if can call this function when there is no more need for this offload. For example, if the entry aged, use this API to free it.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_flow_port_destroy ( doca_flow_port* port )
-
Destroy a doca port.
Parameters
- port
- Pointer to doca flow port.
Description
Destroy the doca port, free all resources of the port.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_flow_port_pair ( doca_flow_port* port, doca_flow_port* pair_port )
-
pair two doca flow ports.
Parameters
- port
- Pointer to doca flow port.
- pair_port
- Pointer to the pair port.
Returns
0 on success, negative on failure.
Description
This API should be used to pair two doca ports. This pair should be the same as the actual physical layer paired information. Those two pair ports have no order, a port cannot be paired with itself.
In this API, default behavior will be handled according to each modes. In VNF mode, pair information will be translated to queue action to redirect packets to it's pair port. In SWITCH and REMOTE_VNF mode, default rules will be created to redirect packets between 2 pair ports.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_flow_port_pipes_dump ( doca_flow_port* port, FILE* f )
-
Dump pipe of one port.
Parameters
- port
- Pointer to doca flow port.
- f
- The output file of the pipe information.
Description
Dump all pipes information belong to this port.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_flow_port_pipes_flush ( doca_flow_port* port )
-
Flush pipes of one port.
Parameters
- port
- Pointer to doca flow port.
Description
Destroy all pipes and all pipe entries belonging to the port.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL uint8_t* doca_flow_port_priv_data ( doca_flow_port* port )
-
Get pointer of user private data.
Parameters
- port
- Port struct.
Returns
Private data head pointer.
Description
User can manage specific data structure in port structure. The size of the data structure is given on port configuration. See doca_flow_cfg for more details.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_flow_port* doca_flow_port_start ( const doca_flow_port_cfg* cfg, doca_flow_error* error )
-
Start a doca port.
Parameters
- cfg
- Port configuration, see doca_flow_cfg for details.
- error
- Output error, set doca_flow_error for details.
Returns
Port handler on success, NULL otherwise and error is set.
Description
Start a port with the given configuration. Will create one port in the doca flow layer, allocate all resources used by this port, and create the default offload flows including jump and default RSS for traffic.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_flow_port_stop ( doca_flow_port* port )
-
Stop a doca port.
Parameters
- port
- Port struct.
Returns
0 on success, negative on failure.
Description
Stop the port, disable the traffic.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_flow_port* doca_flow_port_switch_get ( void )
-
Get doca flow switch port.
Description
The application could use this function to get the doca switch port, then create pipes and pipe entries on this port.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_flow_query ( doca_flow_pipe_entry* entry, doca_flow_query* query_stats )
-
Extract information about specific entry.
Parameters
- entry
- The pipe entry toe query.
- query_stats
- Data retrieved by the query.
Returns
0 on success, negative on failure.
Description
Query the packet statistics about specific pipe entry
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_flow_shared_resource_cfg ( doca_flow_shared_resource_type type, uint32_t id, doca_flow_shared_resource_cfg* cfg, doca_flow_error* error )
-
Configure a single shared resource.
Parameters
- type
- Shared resource type.
- id
- Shared resource id.
- cfg
- Pointer to a shared resource configuration.
- error
- Output error, set doca_flow_error for details.
Returns
0 on success, negative on failure.
Description
This API can be used by bounded and unbounded resources.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_flow_shared_resources_bind ( doca_flow_shared_resource_type type, uint32_t* res_array, uint32_t res_array_len, void* bindable_obj, doca_flow_error* error )
-
Binds a bulk of shared resources to a bindable object.
Parameters
- type
- Shared resource type.
- res_array
- Array of shared resource IDs.
- res_array_len
- Shared resource IDs array length.
- bindable_obj
- Pointer to an allowed bindable object, use NULL to bind globally.
- error
- Output error, set doca_flow_error for details.
Returns
0 on success, negative on failure.
Description
Binds a bulk of shared resources from the same type to a bindable object. Currently the bindable objects are ports and pipes.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_flow_shared_resources_query ( doca_flow_shared_resource_type type, uint32_t* res_array, doca_flow_shared_resource_result* query_results_array, uint32_t array_len, doca_flow_error* error )
-
Extract information about shared counter.
Parameters
- type
- Shared object type.
- res_array
- Array of shared objects IDs to query.
- query_results_array
- Data array retrieved by the query.
- array_len
- Number of objects and their query results in their arrays (same number).
- error
- Output error, set doca_flow_error for details.
Returns
0 on success, negative on failure.
Description
Query an array of shared objects of a specific type.
DOCA flow grpc API to run remote HW offload with flow library. For more details please refer to the user guide on DOCA devzone.
Classes
-
struct doca_flow_grpc_bindable_obj
- bindable object configuration
-
struct doca_flow_grpc_env_cfg
- environment configuration
-
struct doca_flow_grpc_fwd
- forwarding configuration wrapper
-
struct doca_flow_grpc_pipe_cfg
- pipeline configuration wrapper
-
struct doca_flow_grpc_response
- General DOCA Flow response struct.
Enumerations
- enum doca_flow_grpc_bindable_obj_type
- doca flow grpc bindable object types
Functions
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_flow_grpc_client_create ( const char* grpc_address )
- Initialize a channel to DOCA flow grpc server.
- doca_flow_grpc_response doca_flow_grpc_control_pipe_add_entry ( uint16_t pipe_queue, uint8_t priority, uint64_t pipe_id, const doca_flow_match* match, const doca_flow_match* match_mask, const doca_flow_grpc_fwd* client_fwd )
- RPC call for doca_flow_pipe_control_add_entry().
- doca_flow_grpc_response doca_flow_grpc_create_pipe ( const doca_flow_grpc_pipe_cfg* cfg, const doca_flow_grpc_fwd* fwd, const doca_flow_grpc_fwd* fwd_miss )
- RPC call for doca_flow_pipe_create().
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_flow_grpc_destroy ( void )
- RPC call for doca_flow_destroy().
- doca_flow_grpc_response doca_flow_grpc_destroy_pipe ( uint16_t port_id, uint64_t pipe_id )
- RPC call for doca_flow_pipe_destroy().
- doca_flow_grpc_response doca_flow_grpc_destroy_port ( uint16_t port_id )
- RPC call for doca_flow_port_destroy().
- doca_flow_grpc_response doca_flow_grpc_entries_process ( uint16_t port_id, uint16_t pipe_queue, uint64_t timeout, uint32_t max_processed_entries )
- RPC call for doca_flow_grpc_entries_process().
- doca_flow_grpc_response doca_flow_grpc_entry_get_status ( uint64_t entry_id )
- RPC call for doca_flow_pipe_entry_get_status().
- doca_flow_grpc_response doca_flow_grpc_handle_aging ( uint16_t port_id, uint16_t queue, uint64_t quota, uint64_t* entries_id, int len )
- RPC call for doca_flow_grpc_handle_aging().
- doca_flow_grpc_response doca_flow_grpc_init ( const doca_flow_cfg* cfg )
- RPC call for doca_flow_init().
- doca_flow_grpc_response doca_flow_grpc_lpm_pipe_add_entry ( uint16_t pipe_queue, uint64_t pipe_id, const doca_flow_match* match, const doca_flow_match* match_mask, const doca_flow_actions* actions, const doca_flow_monitor* monitor, const doca_flow_grpc_fwd* client_fwd, const doca_flow_flags_type flag )
- RPC call for doca_flow_pipe_lpm_add_entry().
- doca_flow_grpc_response doca_flow_grpc_pipe_add_entry ( uint16_t pipe_queue, uint64_t pipe_id, const doca_flow_match* match, const doca_flow_actions* actions, const doca_flow_monitor* monitor, const doca_flow_grpc_fwd* client_fwd, uint32_t flags )
- RPC call for doca_flow_pipe_add_entry().
- doca_flow_grpc_response doca_flow_grpc_pipe_rm_entry ( uint16_t pipe_queue, uint64_t entry_id )
- RPC call for doca_flow_grpc_pipe_rm_entry().
- doca_flow_grpc_response doca_flow_grpc_port_pair ( uint16_t port_id, uint16_t pair_port_id )
- RPC call for doca_flow_port_pair().
- doca_flow_grpc_response doca_flow_grpc_port_pipes_dump ( uint16_t port_id, FILE* f )
- RPC call for doca_flow_port_pipes_dump().
- doca_flow_grpc_response doca_flow_grpc_port_pipes_flush ( uint16_t port_id )
- RPC call for doca_flow_port_pipes_flush().
- doca_flow_grpc_response doca_flow_grpc_port_start ( const doca_flow_port_cfg* cfg )
- RPC call for doca_flow_port_start().
- doca_flow_grpc_response doca_flow_grpc_port_stop ( uint16_t port_id )
- RPC call for doca_flow_port_stop().
- doca_flow_grpc_response doca_flow_grpc_query ( uint64_t entry_id, doca_flow_query* query_stats )
- RPC call for doca_flow_query().
- doca_flow_grpc_response doca_flow_grpc_shared_resource_cfg ( doca_flow_shared_resource_type type, uint32_t id, doca_flow_shared_resource_cfg* cfg )
- RPC call for doca_flow_shared_resource_cfg().
- doca_flow_grpc_response doca_flow_grpc_shared_resources_bind ( doca_flow_shared_resource_type type, uint32_t* res_array, uint32_t res_array_len, doca_flow_grpc_bindable_obj* bindable_obj_id )
- RPC call for doca_flow_shared_resources_bind().
Enumerations
- enum doca_flow_grpc_bindable_obj_type
-
Values
- DOCA_FLOW_GRPC_BIND_TYPE_PIPE
- bind resource to a pipe
- DOCA_FLOW_GRPC_BIND_TYPE_PORT
- bind resource to a port
- DOCA_FLOW_GRPC_BIND_TYPE_NULL
- bind resource globally
Functions
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_flow_grpc_client_create ( const char* grpc_address )
-
Initialize a channel to DOCA flow grpc server.
Parameters
- grpc_address
- String representing the service ip, i.e. "127.0.0.1" or "192.168.100.3:5050". If no port is provided, it will use the service default port.
Description
Must be invoked first before any other function in this API. this is a one time call, used for grpc channel initialization.
- doca_flow_grpc_response doca_flow_grpc_control_pipe_add_entry ( uint16_t pipe_queue, uint8_t priority, uint64_t pipe_id, const doca_flow_match* match, const doca_flow_match* match_mask, const doca_flow_grpc_fwd* client_fwd )
-
RPC call for doca_flow_pipe_control_add_entry().
Parameters
- pipe_queue
- Queue identifier.
- priority
- Priority value..
- pipe_id
- Pipe ID.
- match
- Pointer to match, indicate specific packet match information.
- match_mask
- Pointer to match mask information.
- client_fwd
- Pointer to fwd actions.
Returns
Description
- doca_flow_grpc_response doca_flow_grpc_create_pipe ( const doca_flow_grpc_pipe_cfg* cfg, const doca_flow_grpc_fwd* fwd, const doca_flow_grpc_fwd* fwd_miss )
-
RPC call for doca_flow_pipe_create().
Parameters
- cfg
- Pipe configuration, see doca_flow_grpc_pipe_cfg for details.
- fwd
- Fwd configuration for the pipe.
- fwd_miss
- Fwd_miss configuration for the pipe. NULL for no fwd_miss. When creating a pipe if there is a miss and fwd_miss configured, packet steering should jump to it.
Returns
Description
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_flow_grpc_destroy ( void )
-
RPC call for doca_flow_destroy().
Description
- doca_flow_grpc_response doca_flow_grpc_destroy_pipe ( uint16_t port_id, uint64_t pipe_id )
-
RPC call for doca_flow_pipe_destroy().
Parameters
- port_id
- Port ID.
- pipe_id
- Pipe ID.
Returns
Description
- doca_flow_grpc_response doca_flow_grpc_destroy_port ( uint16_t port_id )
-
RPC call for doca_flow_port_destroy().
Parameters
- port_id
- Port ID.
Returns
Description
- doca_flow_grpc_response doca_flow_grpc_entries_process ( uint16_t port_id, uint16_t pipe_queue, uint64_t timeout, uint32_t max_processed_entries )
-
RPC call for doca_flow_grpc_entries_process().
Parameters
- port_id
- Port ID
- pipe_queue
- Queue identifier.
- timeout
- Max time in micro seconds for this function to process entries. Process once if timeout is 0
- max_processed_entries
- Flow entries number to process If it is 0, it will proceed until timeout.
Returns
Description
- doca_flow_grpc_response doca_flow_grpc_entry_get_status ( uint64_t entry_id )
-
RPC call for doca_flow_pipe_entry_get_status().
Parameters
- entry_id
- pipe entry ID
Returns
Description
- doca_flow_grpc_response doca_flow_grpc_handle_aging ( uint16_t port_id, uint16_t queue, uint64_t quota, uint64_t* entries_id, int len )
-
RPC call for doca_flow_grpc_handle_aging().
Parameters
- port_id
- Port id to handle aging
- queue
- Queue identifier.
- quota
- Max time quota in micro seconds for this function to handle aging.
- entries_id
- User input entries array for the aged flows.
- len
- User input length of entries array.
Returns
Description
- doca_flow_grpc_response doca_flow_grpc_init ( const doca_flow_cfg* cfg )
-
RPC call for doca_flow_init().
Parameters
- cfg
- Program configuration, see doca_flow_cfg for details.
Returns
Description
- doca_flow_grpc_response doca_flow_grpc_lpm_pipe_add_entry ( uint16_t pipe_queue, uint64_t pipe_id, const doca_flow_match* match, const doca_flow_match* match_mask, const doca_flow_actions* actions, const doca_flow_monitor* monitor, const doca_flow_grpc_fwd* client_fwd, const doca_flow_flags_type flag )
-
RPC call for doca_flow_pipe_lpm_add_entry().
Parameters
- pipe_queue
- Queue identifier.
- pipe_id
- Pipe ID.
- match
- Pointer to match, indicate specific packet match information.
- match_mask
- Pointer to match mask information.
- actions
- Pointer to modify actions, indicate specific modify information.
- monitor
- Pointer to monitor actions.
- client_fwd
- Pointer to fwd actions.
- flag
- Flow entry will be pushed to hw immediately or not. enum doca_flow_flags_type.
Returns
Description
- doca_flow_grpc_response doca_flow_grpc_pipe_add_entry ( uint16_t pipe_queue, uint64_t pipe_id, const doca_flow_match* match, const doca_flow_actions* actions, const doca_flow_monitor* monitor, const doca_flow_grpc_fwd* client_fwd, uint32_t flags )
-
RPC call for doca_flow_pipe_add_entry().
Parameters
- pipe_queue
- Queue identifier.
- pipe_id
- Pipe ID.
- match
- Pointer to match, indicate specific packet match information.
- actions
- Pointer to modify actions, indicate specific modify information.
- monitor
- Pointer to monitor actions.
- client_fwd
- Pointer to fwd actions.
- flags
- Flow entry will be pushed to hw immediately or not. enum doca_flow_flags_type.
Returns
Description
- doca_flow_grpc_response doca_flow_grpc_pipe_rm_entry ( uint16_t pipe_queue, uint64_t entry_id )
-
RPC call for doca_flow_grpc_pipe_rm_entry().
Parameters
- pipe_queue
- Queue identifier.
- entry_id
- The entry ID to be removed.
Returns
Description
- doca_flow_grpc_response doca_flow_grpc_port_pair ( uint16_t port_id, uint16_t pair_port_id )
-
RPC call for doca_flow_port_pair().
Parameters
- port_id
- port ID.
- pair_port_id
- pair port ID.
Returns
Description
- doca_flow_grpc_response doca_flow_grpc_port_pipes_dump ( uint16_t port_id, FILE* f )
-
RPC call for doca_flow_port_pipes_dump().
Parameters
- port_id
- Port ID.
- f
- The output file of the pipe information.
Returns
Description
- doca_flow_grpc_response doca_flow_grpc_port_pipes_flush ( uint16_t port_id )
-
RPC call for doca_flow_port_pipes_flush().
Parameters
- port_id
- Port ID.
Returns
Description
- doca_flow_grpc_response doca_flow_grpc_port_start ( const doca_flow_port_cfg* cfg )
-
RPC call for doca_flow_port_start().
Parameters
- cfg
- Port configuration, see doca_flow_port_cfg for details.
Returns
Description
- doca_flow_grpc_response doca_flow_grpc_port_stop ( uint16_t port_id )
-
RPC call for doca_flow_port_stop().
Parameters
- port_id
- Port ID.
Returns
Description
- doca_flow_grpc_response doca_flow_grpc_query ( uint64_t entry_id, doca_flow_query* query_stats )
-
RPC call for doca_flow_query().
Parameters
- entry_id
- The pipe entry ID to query.
- query_stats
- Data retrieved by the query.
Returns
Description
- doca_flow_grpc_response doca_flow_grpc_shared_resource_cfg ( doca_flow_shared_resource_type type, uint32_t id, doca_flow_shared_resource_cfg* cfg )
-
RPC call for doca_flow_shared_resource_cfg().
Parameters
- type
- Shared resource type.
- id
- Shared resource id.
- cfg
- Pointer to a shared resource configuration.
Returns
Description
- doca_flow_grpc_response doca_flow_grpc_shared_resources_bind ( doca_flow_shared_resource_type type, uint32_t* res_array, uint32_t res_array_len, doca_flow_grpc_bindable_obj* bindable_obj_id )
-
RPC call for doca_flow_shared_resources_bind().
Parameters
- type
- Shared resource type.
- res_array
- Array of shared resource IDs.
- res_array_len
- Shared resource IDs array length.
- bindable_obj_id
- Pointer to a bindable object ID.
Returns
Description
DOCA HW offload flow net structure define. For more details please refer to the user guide on DOCA devzone.
Classes
-
struct doca_flow_ip_addr
- doca flow ip address
-
struct doca_flow_tun
- doca flow tunnel information
Defines
- #define DOCA_ETHER_ADDR_LEN (6)
-
- #define DOCA_ETHER_TYPE_IPV4 (0x0800)
-
- #define DOCA_ETHER_TYPE_IPV6 (0x86DD)
-
- #define DOCA_ETHER_TYPE_TEB (0x6558)
-
- #define DOCA_GTPU_PORT (2152)
-
- #define DOCA_PROTO_GRE (47)
-
- #define DOCA_PROTO_TCP (6)
-
- #define DOCA_PROTO_UDP (17)
-
- #define DOCA_VXLAN_DEFAULT_PORT (4789)
-
Typedefs
- typedef uint16_t doca_be16_t
-
- typedef uint32_t doca_be32_t
-
- typedef uint64_t doca_be64_t
-
Enumerations
- enum doca_flow_ip_type
- doca flow ip address type
- enum doca_flow_tun_type
- doca flow tunnel type
Defines
- #define DOCA_ETHER_ADDR_LEN (6)
length of ether add length.
- #define DOCA_ETHER_TYPE_IPV4 (0x0800)
IPv4 Protocol.
- #define DOCA_ETHER_TYPE_IPV6 (0x86DD)
IPv6 Protocol.
- #define DOCA_ETHER_TYPE_TEB (0x6558)
Transparent Ethernet Bridging.
- #define DOCA_GTPU_PORT (2152)
gtpu upd port id.
- #define DOCA_PROTO_GRE (47)
Cisco GRE tunnels (rfc 1701,1702).
- #define DOCA_PROTO_TCP (6)
Transmission Control Protocol.
- #define DOCA_PROTO_UDP (17)
User Datagram Protocol.
- #define DOCA_VXLAN_DEFAULT_PORT (4789)
default vxlan port id.
Typedefs
- typedef uint16_t doca_be16_t
16-bit big-endian value.
- typedef uint32_t doca_be32_t
32-bit big-endian value.
- typedef uint64_t doca_be64_t
64-bit big-endian value.
Enumerations
- enum doca_flow_ip_type
-
Values
- DOCA_FLOW_ADDR_NONE = 0
- ip address is not set
- DOCA_FLOW_IP4_ADDR = 4
- ip address is ipv4
- DOCA_FLOW_IP6_ADDR = 6
- ip address is ipv6
- enum doca_flow_tun_type
-
Values
- DOCA_FLOW_TUN_NONE = 0
- tunnel is not set
- DOCA_FLOW_TUN_VXLAN
- tunnel is vxlan type
- DOCA_FLOW_TUN_GTPU
- tunnel is gtpu type
- DOCA_FLOW_TUN_GRE
- tunnel is gre type
Define functions for internal and external logging management
To add DOCA internal logging compile with "-D DOCA_LOGGING_ALLOW_DLOG"
Classes
-
class doca_log_registrator
- Registers log source on program start.
Defines
- #define DOCA_DLOG ( level, format, ... ) do { \ } while (0)
- Generates a development log message.
- #define DOCA_DLOG_CRIT ( format, ... )
- Generates a CRITICAL development log message.
- #define DOCA_DLOG_DBG ( format, ... )
- Generates a DEBUG development log message.
- #define DOCA_DLOG_ERR ( format, ... )
- Generates an ERROR development log message.
- #define DOCA_DLOG_INFO ( format, ... )
- Generates an INFO development log message.
- #define DOCA_DLOG_WARN ( format, ... )
- Generates a WARNING development log message.
- #define DOCA_LOG ( level, format, ... )
- Generates a log message.
- #define DOCA_LOG_CRIT ( format, ... )
- Generates a CRITICAL log message.
- #define DOCA_LOG_DBG ( format, ... )
- Generates a DEBUG log message.
- #define DOCA_LOG_ERR ( format, ... )
- Generates an ERROR log message.
- #define DOCA_LOG_INFO ( format, ... )
- Generates an INFO log message.
- #define DOCA_LOG_RATE_LIMIT ( level, format, ... )
- Generates a log message with rate limit.
- #define DOCA_LOG_RATE_LIMIT_CRIT ( format, ... )
- Generates a CRITICAL rate limited log message.
- #define DOCA_LOG_RATE_LIMIT_DBG ( format, ... )
- Generates a DEBUG rate limited log message.
- #define DOCA_LOG_RATE_LIMIT_ERR ( format, ... )
- Generates an ERROR rate limited log message.
- #define DOCA_LOG_RATE_LIMIT_INFO ( format, ... )
- Generates an INFO rate limited log message.
- #define DOCA_LOG_RATE_LIMIT_WARN ( format, ... )
- Generates a WARNING rate limited log message.
- #define DOCA_LOG_WARN ( format, ... )
- Generates a WARNING log message.
Typedefs
- typedef void ( *log_flush_callback )( char* buffer )
- logging backend flush() handler
Enumerations
- enum DOCA_LOG_LEVEL
- log levels
Functions
- doca_error_t doca_log ( uint32_t level, int source, int line, const char* format, ... )
- Generates a log message.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_log_backend_level_set ( doca_logger_backend* logger, uint32_t level )
- Set the log level of a specific logger backend.
- doca_error_t doca_log_create_buffer_backend ( char* buffer, size_t capacity, log_flush_callback handler, doca_logger_backend** backend )
- Create a logging backend with a char buffer stream.
- doca_error_t doca_log_create_fd_backend ( int fd, doca_logger_backend** backend )
- Create a logging backend with an fd stream.
- doca_error_t doca_log_create_file_backend ( FILE* fptr, doca_logger_backend** backend )
- Create a logging backend with a FILE* stream.
- doca_error_t doca_log_create_syslog_backend ( const char* name, doca_logger_backend** backend )
- Create a logging backend with a syslog output.
- doca_error_tdoca_error_t __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_log_developer ( uint32_t level, int source, int line, const char* format, ... )
- Generates a log message for DLOG operations.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL uint16_t doca_log_get_bucket_time ( void )
- Get the timespan of the rate-limit bucket.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL uint16_t doca_log_get_quantity ( void )
- Get the quantity of the rate-limit bucket.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL uint32_t doca_log_global_level_get ( void )
- Get the log level of the default logger backend.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_log_global_level_set ( uint32_t level )
- Set the log level of the default logger backend.
- doca_error_t doca_log_rate_bucket_register ( int source, int* bucket )
- Register a new rate bucket.
- doca_error_tdoca_error_tdoca_error_t __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_log_rate_limit ( uint32_t level, int source, int line, int bucket, const char* format, ... )
- Generates a log message with rate limit.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_log_set_bucket_time ( uint16_t bucket_time )
- Set the timespan of the rate-limit bucket.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_log_set_quantity ( uint16_t quantity )
- Set the quantity of the rate-limit bucket.
- doca_error_t doca_log_source_destroy ( int source )
- Destroy a log source.
- doca_error_t doca_log_source_register ( const char* source_name, int* source )
- Register a log source.
- doca_error_t doca_log_stream_redirect ( FILE* stream )
- Redirect the logger to a different stream.
Defines
- #define DOCA_DLOG ( level, format, ... ) do { \ } while (0)
The DOCA_DLOG() is the main log function for development purposes logging. To show the logs, define DOCA_LOGGING_ALLOW_DLOG in the compilation variables. This will not effect performance if compiled without DOCA_LOGGING_ALLOW_DLOG, as it will be removed by the compiler. Consider using the specific level DOCA_LOG for better code readability (i.e. DOCA_DLOG_ERR).
Parameters
- level
- Log level enum DOCA_LOG_LEVEL.
- format
- printf(3) arguments, format and variables.
- ...
- #define DOCA_DLOG_CRIT ( format, ... )
Will generate critical log for development purposes. To show the logs define DOCA_LOGGING_ALLOW_DLOG in the compilation variables. This will not effect performance if compiled without DOCA_LOGGING_ALLOW_DLOG, as it will be removed by the compiler.
Value
DOCA_DLOG(CRIT, format, ##__VA_ARGS__)
Parameters
- format
- printf(3) arguments, format and variables.
- ...
- #define DOCA_DLOG_DBG ( format, ... )
Will generate debug log for development purposes. To show the logs define DOCA_LOGGING_ALLOW_DLOG in the compilation variables. This will not effect performance if compiled without DOCA_LOGGING_ALLOW_DLOG, as it will be removed by the compiler.
Value
DOCA_DLOG(DEBUG, format, ##__VA_ARGS__)
Parameters
- format
- printf(3) arguments, format and variables.
- ...
- #define DOCA_DLOG_ERR ( format, ... )
Will generate error log for development purposes. To show the logs define DOCA_LOGGING_ALLOW_DLOG in the compilation variables. This will not effect performance if compiled without DOCA_LOGGING_ALLOW_DLOG, as it will be removed by the compiler.
Value
DOCA_DLOG(ERROR, format, ##__VA_ARGS__)
Parameters
- format
- printf(3) arguments, format and variables.
- ...
- #define DOCA_DLOG_INFO ( format, ... )
Will generate info log for development purposes. To show the logs define DOCA_LOGGING_ALLOW_DLOG in the compilation variables. This will not effect performance if compiled without DOCA_LOGGING_ALLOW_DLOG, as it will be removed by the compiler.
Value
DOCA_DLOG(INFO, format, ##__VA_ARGS__)
Parameters
- format
- printf(3) arguments, format and variables.
- ...
- #define DOCA_DLOG_WARN ( format, ... )
Will generate warning log for development purposes. To show the logs define DOCA_LOGGING_ALLOW_DLOG in the compilation variables. This will not effect performance if compiled without DOCA_LOGGING_ALLOW_DLOG, as it will be removed by the compiler.
Value
DOCA_DLOG(WARNING, format, ##__VA_ARGS__)
Parameters
- format
- printf(3) arguments, format and variables.
- ...
- #define DOCA_LOG ( level, format, ... )
The DOCA_LOG() is the main log function for logging. This call affects the performance. Consider using DOCA_DLOG for the option to remove it on the final compilation. Consider using the specific level DOCA_LOG for better code readability (i.e. DOCA_LOG_ERR).
Value
doca_log(DOCA_LOG_LEVEL_##level, log_source, __LINE__, format, ##__VA_ARGS__)
Parameters
- level
- Log level enum DOCA_LOG_LEVEL (just ERROR, WARNING...).
- format
- printf(3) arguments, format and variables.
- ...
- #define DOCA_LOG_CRIT ( format, ... )
Will generate critical log. This call affects the performance. Consider using DOCA_DLOG for the option to remove it on the final compilation.
Value
DOCA_LOG(CRIT, format, ##__VA_ARGS__)
Parameters
- format
- printf(3) arguments, format and variables.
- ...
- #define DOCA_LOG_DBG ( format, ... )
Will generate debug log. This call affects the performace. Consider using DOCA_DLOG for the option to remove it on the final compilation.
Value
DOCA_LOG(DEBUG, format, ##__VA_ARGS__)
Parameters
- format
- printf(3) arguments, format and variables.
- ...
- #define DOCA_LOG_ERR ( format, ... )
Will generate error log. This call affects the performance. Consider using DOCA_DLOG for the option to remove it on the final compilation.
Value
DOCA_LOG(ERROR, format, ##__VA_ARGS__)
Parameters
- format
- printf(3) arguments, format and variables.
- ...
- #define DOCA_LOG_INFO ( format, ... )
Will generate info log. This call affects the performance. Consider using DOCA_DLOG for the option to remove it on the final compilation.
Value
DOCA_LOG(INFO, format, ##__VA_ARGS__)
Parameters
- format
- printf(3) arguments, format and variables.
- ...
- #define DOCA_LOG_RATE_LIMIT ( level, format, ... )
The DOCA_LOG_RATE_LIMIT calls DOCA_LOG with some rate limit. Implied to be used on hot paths.
Value
do { \ static int log_bucket = -1; \ if (log_bucket == -1) { \ doca_log_rate_bucket_register(log_source, &log_bucket); \ } \ doca_log_rate_limit(DOCA_LOG_LEVEL_##level, log_source, __LINE__, log_bucket, format, ##__VA_ARGS__); \ } while (0)
Parameters
- level
- Log level enum DOCA_LOG_LEVEL (just ERROR, WARNING...).
- format
- printf(3) arguments, format and variables.
- ...
- #define DOCA_LOG_RATE_LIMIT_CRIT ( format, ... )
-
Value
DOCA_LOG_RATE_LIMIT(CRIT, format, ##__VA_ARGS__)
Parameters
- format
- printf(3) arguments, format and variables.
- ...
- #define DOCA_LOG_RATE_LIMIT_DBG ( format, ... )
-
Value
DOCA_LOG_RATE_LIMIT(DEBUG, format, ##__VA_ARGS__)
Parameters
- format
- printf(3) arguments, format and variables.
- ...
- #define DOCA_LOG_RATE_LIMIT_ERR ( format, ... )
-
Value
DOCA_LOG_RATE_LIMIT(ERROR, format, ##__VA_ARGS__)
Parameters
- format
- printf(3) arguments, format and variables.
- ...
- #define DOCA_LOG_RATE_LIMIT_INFO ( format, ... )
-
Value
DOCA_LOG_RATE_LIMIT(INFO, format, ##__VA_ARGS__)
Parameters
- format
- printf(3) arguments, format and variables.
- ...
- #define DOCA_LOG_RATE_LIMIT_WARN ( format, ... )
-
Value
DOCA_LOG_RATE_LIMIT(WARNING, format, ##__VA_ARGS__)
Parameters
- format
- printf(3) arguments, format and variables.
- ...
- #define DOCA_LOG_WARN ( format, ... )
Will generate warning log. This call affects the performace. Consider using DOCA_DLOG for the option to remove it on the final compilation.
Value
DOCA_LOG(WARNING, format, ##__VA_ARGS__)
Parameters
- format
- printf(3) arguments, format and variables.
- ...
Typedefs
Enumerations
- enum DOCA_LOG_LEVEL
-
Values
- DOCA_LOG_LEVEL_CRIT
- Critical log level
- DOCA_LOG_LEVEL_ERROR
- Error log level
- DOCA_LOG_LEVEL_WARNING
- Warning log level
- DOCA_LOG_LEVEL_INFO
- Info log level
- DOCA_LOG_LEVEL_DEBUG
- Debug log level
Functions
- doca_error_t doca_log ( uint32_t level, int source, int line, const char* format, ... )
-
Generates a log message.
Parameters
- level
- Log level enum DOCA_LOG_LEVEL.
- source
- The log source identifier defined by doca_log_source_register.
- line
- The line number this log originated from.
- format
- printf(3) arguments, format and variables.
-
Returns
DOCA error code.
Description
The log will be shown in the doca_log_stream_redirect (see default). This should not be used, please prefer using DOCA_LOG...
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_log_backend_level_set ( doca_logger_backend* logger, uint32_t level )
-
Set the log level of a specific logger backend.
Parameters
- logger
- Logger backend to update.
- level
- Log level enum DOCA_LOG_LEVEL.
Description
Dynamically change the log level of the given logger backend, any log under this level will be shown.
- doca_error_t doca_log_create_buffer_backend ( char* buffer, size_t capacity, log_flush_callback handler, doca_logger_backend** backend )
-
Create a logging backend with a char buffer stream.
Parameters
- buffer
- The char buffer (char *) for the logger's stream.
- capacity
- Maximal amount of chars that could be written to the stream.
- handler
- Handler to be called when the log record should be flushed from the stream.
- backend
- Logging backend that wraps the given buffer (only valid if no error occurred).
Returns
DOCA error code.
Description
Creates a new logging backend that will be added on top of the default logger. The logger will write each log record at the beginning of this buffer.
- doca_error_t doca_log_create_fd_backend ( int fd, doca_logger_backend** backend )
-
Create a logging backend with an fd stream.
Parameters
- fd
- The file descriptor (int) for the logger's backend.
- backend
- Logging backend that wraps the given fd (only valid if no error occurred).
Returns
DOCA error code.
Description
Creates a new logging backend that will be added on top of the default logger.
- doca_error_t doca_log_create_file_backend ( FILE* fptr, doca_logger_backend** backend )
-
Create a logging backend with a FILE* stream.
Parameters
- fptr
- The FILE * for the logger's stream.
- backend
- Logging backend that wraps the given fptr (only valid if no error occurred).
Returns
DOCA error code.
Description
Creates a new logging backend that will be added on top of the default logger.
- doca_error_t doca_log_create_syslog_backend ( const char* name, doca_logger_backend** backend )
-
Create a logging backend with a syslog output.
Parameters
- name
- The syslog name for the logger's backend.
- backend
- Logging backend that exposes the desired syslog functionality (only valid if no error occurred).
Returns
DOCA error code.
Description
Creates a new logging backend that will be added on top of the default logger.
- doca_error_tdoca_error_t __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_log_developer ( uint32_t level, int source, int line, const char* format, ... )
-
Generates a log message for DLOG operations.
Parameters
- level
- Log level enum DOCA_LOG_LEVEL.
- source
- The log source identifier defined by doca_log_source_register.
- line
- The line number this log originated from.
- format
- printf(3) arguments, format and variables.
-
Returns
DOCA error code.
Description
The log will be shown in the doca_log_stream_redirect (see default).Note:
This function is thread safe.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL uint16_t doca_log_get_bucket_time ( void )
-
Get the timespan of the rate-limit bucket.
Returns
Time (in seconds) of the rate-limit bucket.
Description
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL uint16_t doca_log_get_quantity ( void )
-
Get the quantity of the rate-limit bucket.
Returns
Maximal number of log events for a rate-limit bucket.
Description
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL uint32_t doca_log_global_level_get ( void )
-
Get the log level of the default logger backend.
Returns
Log level enum DOCA_LOG_LEVEL.
Description
Dynamically query for the log level of the default logger backend, any log under this level will be shown.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_log_global_level_set ( uint32_t level )
-
Set the log level of the default logger backend.
Parameters
- level
- Log level enum DOCA_LOG_LEVEL.
Description
Dynamically change the log level of the default logger backend, any log under this level will be shown.
- doca_error_t doca_log_rate_bucket_register ( int source, int* bucket )
-
Register a new rate bucket.
Parameters
- source
- The log source identifier defined by doca_log_source_register.
- bucket
- Bucket identifier that was allocated to this log source (only valid if no error occurred).
Returns
DOCA error code.
Description
Will return the identifier associated with the new bucket.
- doca_error_tdoca_error_tdoca_error_t __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_log_rate_limit ( uint32_t level, int source, int line, int bucket, const char* format, ... )
-
Generates a log message with rate limit.
Parameters
- level
- Log level enum DOCA_LOG_LEVEL.
- source
- The log source identifier defined by doca_log_source_register.
- line
- The line number this log originated from.
- bucket
- The bucket identifier defined by doca_log_rate_bucket_register.
- format
- printf(3) arguments, format and variables.
-
Description
The log will be shown in the doca_log_stream_redirect (see default). This should not be used, please prefer using DOCA_LOG_RATE_LIMIT...
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_log_set_bucket_time ( uint16_t bucket_time )
-
Set the timespan of the rate-limit bucket.
Parameters
- bucket_time
- Time (in seconds) for the rate-limit bucket.
Description
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_log_set_quantity ( uint16_t quantity )
-
Set the quantity of the rate-limit bucket.
Parameters
- quantity
- Maximal number of log events for a rate-limit bucket.
Description
- doca_error_t doca_log_source_destroy ( int source )
-
Destroy a log source.
Parameters
- source
- The source identifier of source to be destroyed, as allocated by doca_log_source_register.
Returns
DOCA error code.
Description
Destroys a given log source as part of the teardown process of the running program.Note:
Used automatically via DOCA_LOG_REGISTER, not recommended to call it directly.
- doca_error_t doca_log_source_register ( const char* source_name, int* source )
-
Register a log source.
Parameters
- source_name
- The string identifying the log source. Should be in an heirarchic form (i.e. DPI::Parser).
- source
- Source identifier that was allocated to this log source name (only valid if no error occurred).
Returns
DOCA error code.
Description
Will return the identifier associated with the log source. Log source name will be shown in the logs.Note:
Recommended to only be used via DOCA_LOG_REGISTER.
- doca_error_t doca_log_stream_redirect ( FILE* stream )
-
Redirect the logger to a different stream.
Parameters
- stream
- Pointer to the stream.
Returns
DOCA error code.
Description
Dynamically change the logger stream of the default logger backend. The default stream is stderr.
DOCA RegEx library. For more details please refer to the user guide on DOCA devzone.
Classes
-
struct doca_regex_job_request
-
-
struct doca_regex_job_response
-
-
struct doca_regex_match
-
Enumerations
- enum doca_regex_devinfo_caps
-
- enum doca_regex_property
-
- enum doca_regex_status_flag
-
Functions
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_regex* doca_regex_create ( void )
-
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_regex_dequeue ( doca_regex* regex, uint16_t qid, doca_regex_job_response* responses, uint8_t max_results )
-
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_regex_destroy ( doca_regex* regex )
-
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_regex_dev_add ( doca_regex* regex, doca_dev* dev )
-
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_regex_dev_rm ( doca_regex* regex, doca_dev* dev )
-
- doca_error_t doca_regex_devinfo_caps_get ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint32_t* caps )
-
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_regex_enqueue ( doca_regex* regex, uint16_t qid, doca_regex_job_request* job, bool allow_aggregation )
-
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_regex_num_qps_set ( doca_regex* regex, uint16_t num_qps )
-
- doca_error_t doca_regex_property_failed_job_fallback_set ( doca_regex* regex, bool enabled )
-
- doca_error_t doca_regex_property_hardware_binary_rules_set ( doca_regex* regex, const uint8_t* rules_buffer, size_t rules_buffer_size )
-
- doca_error_t doca_regex_property_huge_job_emulation_overlap_set ( doca_regex* regex, uint16_t nb_overlap_bytes )
-
- doca_error_t doca_regex_property_matches_memory_pool_size_set ( doca_regex* regex, uint32_t num_mem_pool_elements )
-
- doca_error_t doca_regex_property_set ( doca_regex* regex, doca_regex_property property, const uint8_t* value, uint32_t size )
-
- doca_error_t doca_regex_property_small_job_offload_threshold_set ( doca_regex* regex, uint16_t threshold )
-
- doca_error_t doca_regex_property_software_binary_rules_set ( doca_regex* regex, const uint8_t* rules_buffer, size_t rules_buffer_size )
-
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_regex_start ( doca_regex* regex )
-
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_regex_stop ( doca_regex* regex )
-
Enumerations
- enum doca_regex_devinfo_caps
Possible RegEx device capabilities.
Values
- DOCA_REGEX_CAP_NONE = 0
- Device has absolutely no regex support
- DOCA_REGEX_CAP_REGEX_SUPPORTED = 1<<0
- Device is capable of RegEx operations
- DOCA_REGEX_CAP_HARDWARE_OFFLOAD = 1<<1
- Hardware off-load is available
- enum doca_regex_property
The collection of properties that can be read or written, see individual items from more details on each
Values
- DOCA_REGEX_PROPERTY_HARDWARE_BINARY_RULES
- Access: WRITE Value type: array of bytes Default value: N/ASpecify the binary (compiled) rules data to be used by the hardware regex device. Argument(value) passed should be a pointer to the first byte of an array of bytes which holds Argument(size) bytes of data.
- DOCA_REGEX_PROPERTY_SOFTWARE_BINARY_RULES
- Access: WRITE Value type: array of bytes Default value: N/ASpecify the binary (compiled) rules data to be used by the software regex device. Argument(value) passed should be a pointer to the first byte of an array of bytes which holds Argument(size) bytes of data.
- DOCA_REGEX_PROPERTY_FAILED_JOB_FALLBACK
- Access: READ|WRITE Value type: bool Default value: falseEnable this feature so that when a job fails to execute on the primary regex device it will be automatically re-executed on the secondary device. Jobs that fail to execute on the Secondary device will never be retried on the primary device. Set this value to true to enable the feature.
- DOCA_REGEX_PROPERTY_HUGE_JOB_EMULATION_OVERLAP
- Access: READ|WRITE Value type: uint16_t Default value: 0Set the size of overlap to use when a job exceeds a devices maximum search size.When a submitted job is larger than the receiving device can support it must be fragmented. This can cause issues if a match exists but is split across two fragments. To remedy this an overlap size can be set so that these matches may be detected. The overlap defined by this function specifies how many bytes of the previous search fragment will be resent as part of the next search fragment. So for example if a 100 byte job is submitted and a device supported a 32 byte maximum job length then the jobs sent would look as follows:Overlap size First job Second Job Third Job Fourth job Fifth Job Sixth Job 0 [0-31] [32-63] [64-95] [96-99] --- --- 8 [0-31] [24-55] [42-79] [72-99] --- --- 16 [0-31] [16-47] [32-63] [48-79] [64-95] [80-99]This allows the user to select an overlap value which provides enough overlap to detect any match they must find for the lowest cost.
- DOCA_REGEX_PROPERTY_SMALL_JOB_OFFLOAD_THRESHOLD
- Access: READ|WRITE Value type: uint16_t Default value: 0Define a threshold for "small jobs". For scenarios where small jobs cause poor performance using the primary regex device these can instead be redirected to the secondary device. Set this to a value > 0 to enable the feature. Set this value to 0 to disable the feature. Defaults to 0 (disabled)
- DOCA_REGEX_PROPERTY_MATCHES_MEMORY_POOL_SIZE
- Access: WRITE Value type: uint32_t Default value: 1000Each work queue attached to the regex engine gets a pool allocator for matches. Set this value to set the maximum number of matches that can be stored for a given workq.
- enum doca_regex_status_flag
Response status flags
Values
- DOCA_REGEX_STATUS_SEARCH_FAILED = 1
Functions
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_regex* doca_regex_create ( void )
-
Returns
Non NULL doca_regex object on success, NULL otherwise.
Description
Create a DOCA RegEx instance.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_regex_dequeue ( doca_regex* regex, uint16_t qid, doca_regex_job_response* responses, uint8_t max_results )
-
Parameters
- regex
- The RegEx engine to dequeue data from.
- qid
- ID of queue to read results from.
- responses
- A pointer to an array of responses. The RegEx engine will place each dequeued result into this array until either the maximum number of responses are returned or all available responses have been returned. Caller assumes ownership of each response returned this way. The engine takes no care to clear any un-populated element of this array, it is the caller responsibility to ensure they only read as many responses as was indicated in the functions return value.
- max_results
- Maximum number of results to return. the responses array MUST have capacity for at least this many elements.
Returns
[0..max_results] The number of responses dequeued or a negative posix status code.
Description
Dequeue responses from the RegEx engine.Note:
This function is thread safe when each queue is read by only one thread. If there is a chance that more than one thread could read from to the same queue then external synchronisation must be provided by the application to prevent that circumstance.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_regex_destroy ( doca_regex* regex )
-
Parameters
- regex
- Instance to be destroyed, MUST NOT BE NULL.
Description
Destroy DOCA RegEx instance.Note:
The application must call doca_regex_stop() before destroying a running instance.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_regex_dev_add ( doca_regex* regex, doca_dev* dev )
-
Parameters
- regex
- The RegEx engine instance to use.
- dev
- Device to add to doca_regex. must not be NULL.
Returns
0 on success or a negative status code on failure.
Description
Add a device to doca_regexNote:
-
this function shall only be called when the doca_regex instance is not running. see doca_regex_start, doca_regex_stop
-
this function is not thread safe. Application must ensure that this is only called from a single thread.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_regex_dev_rm ( doca_regex* regex, doca_dev* dev )
-
Parameters
- regex
- The RegEx engine instance to use.
- dev
- Device to remove from doca_regex. must not be NULL.
Returns
0 on success or a negative status code on failure.
Description
Remove a device from doca_regexNote:
-
this function shall only be called when the doca_regex instance is not running. see doca_regex_start, doca_regex_stop
-
this function is not thread safe. Application must ensure that this is only called from a single thread.
- doca_error_t doca_regex_devinfo_caps_get ( const doca_devinfo* devinfo, uint32_t* caps )
-
Parameters
- devinfo
- The DOCA device information
- caps
- RegEx capabilities available through this device. see enum doca_regex_devinfo_caps.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - in case at least one capability is supported. Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_UNKNOWN - failed to query device capability. Maybe old FW?
- DOCA_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED - provided devinfo does not support any RegEx capability.
Description
Check if given device is RegEx capable.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_regex_enqueue ( doca_regex* regex, uint16_t qid, doca_regex_job_request* job, bool allow_aggregation )
-
Parameters
- regex
- The RegEx engine instance to use.
- qid
- ID of queue to enqueue the job into.
- job
- The job to enqueue. Caller retains ownership of the job
- allow_aggregation
- When set the RegEx engine may choose to not begin processing this job immediately in an attempt to maximise overall efficiency and throughput. When not set the RegEx engine must begin processing immediately, potentially reducing latency. This allows an application to favour either throughput or latency. If in doubt it is recommended to favour throughput.
Returns
[0..1] Number of jobs enqueued or a negative posix status code.
Description
Enqueue a job.Note:
This function is thread safe when each queue is written to by only one thread. If there is a chance that more than one thread could write to the same queue then external synchronisation must be provided by the application to prevent that circumstance.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_regex_num_qps_set ( doca_regex* regex, uint16_t num_qps )
-
Parameters
- regex
- The RegEx engine instance to use.
- num_qps
- Number of QP's that can be used. Must be at least 1.
Returns
0 on success or a negative status code on failure.
Description
Specify how many qp's are available for useNote:
-
this function shall only be called when the doca_regex instance is not running. see doca_regex_start, doca_regex_stop
-
this function is not thread safe. Application must ensure that this is only called from a single thread.
- doca_error_t doca_regex_property_failed_job_fallback_set ( doca_regex* regex, bool enabled ) [inline]
-
Description
Helper inline wrapper to make setting DOCA_REGEX_PROPERTY_FAILED_JOB_FALLBACK easier and less error prone
- doca_error_t doca_regex_property_hardware_binary_rules_set ( doca_regex* regex, const uint8_t* rules_buffer, size_t rules_buffer_size ) [inline]
-
Description
Helper inline wrapper to make setting DOCA_REGEX_PROPERTY_HARDWARE_BINARY_RULES easier and less error prone
- doca_error_t doca_regex_property_huge_job_emulation_overlap_set ( doca_regex* regex, uint16_t nb_overlap_bytes ) [inline]
-
Description
Helper inline wrapper to make setting DOCA_REGEX_PROPERTY_HUGE_JOB_EMULATION_OVERLAP easier and less error prone
- doca_error_t doca_regex_property_matches_memory_pool_size_set ( doca_regex* regex, uint32_t num_mem_pool_elements ) [inline]
-
Description
Helper inline wrapper to make setting DOCA_REGEX_PROPERTY_MATCHES_MEMORY_POOL_SIZE easier and less error prone
- doca_error_t doca_regex_property_set ( doca_regex* regex, doca_regex_property property, const uint8_t* value, uint32_t size )
-
Parameters
- regex
- The regex instance to configure
- property
- Enumerated property id.
- value
- Pointer to value. The type and size of data pointed to by this function is specified with each doca_regex_property.
- size
- Number of bytes of data pointed to by value.
Returns
DOCA_SUCCESS - RegEx instance was created Error code - in case of failure:
- DOCA_ERROR_INVALID_VALUE - received invalid input.
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_LOCK - Unable to gain exclusive control of RegEx instance.
- DOCA_ERROR_IN_USE - RegEx instance is currently started.
- DOCA_ERROR_NO_MEMORY - Unable to allocate memory to store a copy of property value.
Description
Set a property for the RegEx engine. All values are deeply copied by the RegEx Instance so the caller is free to dispose of the input value at a time that is convenient for them after the function completes.Note:
Note:
-
Properties can only be set while the RegEx instance is not running.
-
Properties are only validated in isolation as they are set. A full combination validation and integrity check of the regex state is done during doca_ctx_start. As such success to set a property does not ensure that the regex instance is correctly configured.
this function is not thread safe. Application must ensure that this is only called from a single thread.
- doca_error_t doca_regex_property_small_job_offload_threshold_set ( doca_regex* regex, uint16_t threshold ) [inline]
-
Description
Helper inline wrapper to make setting DOCA_REGEX_PROPERTY_SMALL_JOB_OFFLOAD_THRESHOLD easier and less error prone
- doca_error_t doca_regex_property_software_binary_rules_set ( doca_regex* regex, const uint8_t* rules_buffer, size_t rules_buffer_size ) [inline]
-
Description
Helper inline wrapper to make setting DOCA_REGEX_PROPERTY_SOFTWARE_BINARY_RULES easier and less error prone
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_regex_start ( doca_regex* regex )
-
Parameters
- regex
- The DOCA RegEx instance to start, MUST NOT be NULL..
Returns
0 on success or a negative posix status code.
Description
Make the RegEx Engine ready for processing jobs.
After calling this functions the engine will not accept any further configuration but will start accepting jobs. If further configuration is required the engine should be stopped first to allow this configuration to be performed.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_regex_stop ( doca_regex* regex )
-
Parameters
- regex
- The DOCA RegEx instance to stop, MUST NOT be NULL.
Returns
0 on success or a negative posix status code.
Description
Stop the RegEx engine.
Disable processing of jobs and return the engine to an idle state. The engine will then be ready to accept new configuration or be ready to be destroyed. Any in flight jobs when this function is called will be terminated and will not return any results.
Define functions to allow easy creation and use of memory pools.
Functions
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_regex_mempool* doca_regex_mempool_create ( size_t elem_size, size_t nb_elems )
-
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_regex_mempool_destroy ( doca_regex_mempool* pool )
-
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* doca_regex_mempool_get_nth_element ( doca_regex_mempool* pool, size_t n )
-
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_regex_mempool_index_of ( const doca_regex_mempool* pool, const void* obj )
-
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* doca_regex_mempool_obj_get ( doca_regex_mempool* pool )
-
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_regex_mempool_obj_put ( doca_regex_mempool* pool, void* obj )
-
Functions
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL doca_regex_mempool* doca_regex_mempool_create ( size_t elem_size, size_t nb_elems )
-
Parameters
- elem_size
- Size of an element to be stored in the memory pool.
- nb_elems
- Number of element stored in the memory pool.
Returns
Pointer to the memory pool on success or NULL on failure.
Description
Create a memory pool.Note:
Supports single producer and single consumer only.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_regex_mempool_destroy ( doca_regex_mempool* pool )
-
Parameters
- pool
- Memory pool to be destroyed. Must not be NULL.
Description
Destroy a memory pool and all objects it owned.Note:
all pointers to elements in this pool must be cleared before this call. Failure to do socmay result in undefined behaviour.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* doca_regex_mempool_get_nth_element ( doca_regex_mempool* pool, size_t n )
-
Parameters
- pool
- Memory pool to fetch an object from.
- n
- Index of the object to be retrieved
Returns
Pointer to located object when n is a valid index or NULL
Description
Directly access an object in the mempool by index.Note:
-
this function does not care if the object is in use or free.
-
Supports single producer and single consumer only.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL int doca_regex_mempool_index_of ( const doca_regex_mempool* pool, const void* obj )
-
Parameters
- pool
- Memory pool owning the object.
- obj
- Object owned by pool for which an index is to be obtained.
Returns
0 based index of element or a negative error code.
Description
Determine the index of a particular element to allow for index based access to the pool.Note:
Supports single producer and single consumer only.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void* doca_regex_mempool_obj_get ( doca_regex_mempool* pool )
-
Parameters
- pool
- Pool from which to get a free object.
Returns
Pointer to an object or NULL if the pool is exhausted.
Description
Get an object from the memory pool.Note:
Supports single producer and single consumer only.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_regex_mempool_obj_put ( doca_regex_mempool* pool, void* obj )
-
Parameters
- pool
- Pool which created obj.
- obj
- Object created by pool which is being returned to the free state.
Description
Put an object back into the memory pool.Note:
Supports single producer and single consumer only.
DOCA lib for exporting events to the telemetry service.
DOCA lib for exporting a netflow packet to a netflow collector through the telemetry service.
This lib simplifies and centralizes the formatting and exporting of netflow packets. Netflow is a protocol for exporting information about the device network flows to a netflow collector that will aggregate and analyze the data. After creating conf file and invoke init function, the lib send function can be called with netflow struct to send a netflow packet with the format to the collector of choice specified in the conf file. The lib uses the netflow protocol specified by cisco.
See also:
https://netflow.caligare.com/netflow_v9.htm
Limitations:
The lib supports the netflow V9 format. The lib is not thread safe.
Defines
- #define DOCA_GUID_SIZE 16
- DOCA GUID size.
- #define DOCA_NETFLOW_APP_ID
- NetFlow Application ID.
- #define DOCA_TELEMETRY_DEFAULT_BUFFER_SIZE 60000
- Default buffer size for the DOCA sources.
- #define DOCA_TELEMETRY_DEFAULT_CONFIG_ROOT
- Default config root folder.
- #define DOCA_TELEMETRY_DEFAULT_DATA_ROOT
- Default data root folder.
- #define DOCA_TELEMETRY_DEFAULT_FILE_AGE 60 * 60 * 1000000L
- Default maximal file age.
- #define DOCA_TELEMETRY_DEFAULT_FILE_SIZE 1 * 1024 * 1024
- Default maximal file size.
- #define DOCA_TELEMETRY_DEFAULT_IPC_RECONNECT_RETRIES 3
- Default number of IPC reconnection attempts.
- #define DOCA_TELEMETRY_DEFAULT_IPC_RECONNECT_TIME 100
- Default IPC reconnection time.
- #define DOCA_TELEMETRY_DEFAULT_IPC_SOCKET_DIR
- Default IPC socket directory.
- #define DOCA_TELEMETRY_DEFAULT_IPC_SOCKET_TIMEOUT 3000
- Default IPC socket timeout.
- #define DOCA_TELEMETRY_FIELD_TYPE_BOOL "bool"
- DOCA_TELEMETRY_FIELD_TYPE_{} are data types that are used to create doca_telemetry_field;.
- #define DOCA_TELEMETRY_FIELD_TYPE_CHAR "char"
- DOCA telemetry char type.
- #define DOCA_TELEMETRY_FIELD_TYPE_DOUBLE "double"
- DOCA telemetry double type.
- #define DOCA_TELEMETRY_FIELD_TYPE_FLOAT "float"
- DOCA telemetry float type.
- #define DOCA_TELEMETRY_FIELD_TYPE_IN "int"
- DOCA telemetry in type.
- #define DOCA_TELEMETRY_FIELD_TYPE_INT16 "int16_t"
- DOCA telemetry int16 type.
- #define DOCA_TELEMETRY_FIELD_TYPE_INT32 "int32_t"
- DOCA telemetry int32 type.
- #define DOCA_TELEMETRY_FIELD_TYPE_INT64 "int64_t"
- DOCA telemetry int64 type.
- #define DOCA_TELEMETRY_FIELD_TYPE_INT8 "int8_t"
- DOCA telemetry int8 type.
- #define DOCA_TELEMETRY_FIELD_TYPE_LONG "long"
- DOCA telemetry long type.
- #define DOCA_TELEMETRY_FIELD_TYPE_LONGLONG "long long"
- DOCA telemetry longlong type.
- #define DOCA_TELEMETRY_FIELD_TYPE_SHORT "short"
- DOCA telemetry short type.
- #define DOCA_TELEMETRY_FIELD_TYPE_TIMESTAMP
- DOCA telemetry timestamp type.
- #define DOCA_TELEMETRY_FIELD_TYPE_UCHAR "unsigned char"
- DOCA telemetry uchar type.
- #define DOCA_TELEMETRY_FIELD_TYPE_UINT "unsigned int"
- DOCA telemetry uint type.
- #define DOCA_TELEMETRY_FIELD_TYPE_UINT16 "uint16_t"
- DOCA telemetry uint16 type.
- #define DOCA_TELEMETRY_FIELD_TYPE_UINT32 "uint32_t"
- DOCA telemetry uint32 type.
- #define DOCA_TELEMETRY_FIELD_TYPE_UINT64 "uint64_t"
- DOCA telemetry uint64 type.
- #define DOCA_TELEMETRY_FIELD_TYPE_UINT8 "uint8_t"
- DOCA telemetry uint8 type.
- #define DOCA_TELEMETRY_FIELD_TYPE_ULONG "unsigned long"
- DOCA telemetry ulong type.
- #define DOCA_TELEMETRY_FIELD_TYPE_ULONGLONG "long long"
- DOCA telemetry ulonglong type.
- #define DOCA_TELEMETRY_FIELD_TYPE_USHORT "unsigned short"
- DOCA telemetry ushort type.
Typedefs
- typedef uint8_t doca_guid_t
- DOCA GUID type.
- typedef uint64_t doca_telemetry_timestamp_t
- DOCA schema type index type.
- typedef uint8_t doca_telemetry_type_index_t
- DOCA schema field type index.
Enumerations
- enum doca_telemetry_ipc_status_t
- DOCA telemetry IPC status.
Functions
- doca_error_t doca_telemetry_check_ipc_status ( doca_telemetry_source* doca_source, doca_telemetry_ipc_status_t* status )
- Return status of IPC transport.
- doca_error_t doca_telemetry_field_create ( doca_telemetry_field** field )
- Create new telemetry field.
- doca_error_t doca_telemetry_field_destroy ( doca_telemetry_field* field )
- Destroy field previously created by doca_telemetry_field_create().
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_telemetry_field_set_array_length ( doca_telemetry_field* field_info, uint16_t len )
- Set doca telemetry field length.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_telemetry_field_set_description ( doca_telemetry_field* field_info, const char* desc )
- Set doca telemetry field description.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_telemetry_field_set_name ( doca_telemetry_field* field_info, const char* name )
- Set doca telemetry field name.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_telemetry_field_set_type_name ( doca_telemetry_field* field_info, const char* type )
- Set doca telemetry field type.
- doca_error_t doca_telemetry_netflow_destroy ( void )
- Free the exporter memory and close the connection.
- doca_error_t doca_telemetry_netflow_field_create ( doca_telemetry_netflow_flowset_field** field )
- Create new telemetry netflow field.
- doca_error_t doca_telemetry_netflow_field_destroy ( doca_telemetry_netflow_flowset_field* field )
- Destructor for DOCA netflow field.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_telemetry_netflow_field_set_length ( doca_telemetry_netflow_flowset_field* field, uint16_t length )
- Set doca telemetry netflow field length.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_telemetry_netflow_field_set_type ( doca_telemetry_netflow_flowset_field* field, uint16_t type )
- Set doca telemetry netflow field type.
- doca_error_t doca_telemetry_netflow_flush ( void )
- Immediately flush the data of the DOCA internal Netflow source.
- doca_error_t doca_telemetry_netflow_init ( uint16_t source_id )
- Init exporter memory, set configs and open connection.
- doca_error_t doca_telemetry_netflow_send ( const doca_telemetry_netflow_template* netflow_template, const void** records, size_t nof_records, size_t* nof_records_sent )
- Sending netflow records. Need to init first.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_telemetry_netflow_set_buffer_data_root ( const char* path )
- Set buffer data root See DOCA_TELEMETRY_DEFAULT_DATA_ROOT for default path.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_telemetry_netflow_set_buffer_size ( uint64_t size )
- Set buffer size See DOCA_TELEMETRY_DEFAULT_BUFFER_SIZE for default value.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_telemetry_netflow_set_collector_addr ( const char* collector_addr )
- Set collector address.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_telemetry_netflow_set_collector_port ( uint16_t collector_port )
- Set collector port.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_telemetry_netflow_set_file_write_enabled ( void )
- Enable file write file write is disabled by default.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_telemetry_netflow_set_file_write_max_age ( doca_telemetry_timestamp_t max_age )
- Set file maximum age See DOCA_TELEMETRY_DEFAULT_FILE_AGE for default value.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_telemetry_netflow_set_file_write_max_size ( size_t size )
- Set file maximum size See DOCA_TELEMETRY_DEFAULT_FILE_SIZE for default value.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_telemetry_netflow_set_ipc_enabled ( void )
- Enable IPC IPC is disabled by default.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_telemetry_netflow_set_ipc_sockets_dir ( const char* path )
- Set IPC socket directory. See DOCA_TELEMETRY_DEFAULT_IPC_SOCKET_DIR for default path.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_telemetry_netflow_source_set_id ( const char* source_id )
- Set source id.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_telemetry_netflow_source_set_tag ( const char* source_tag )
- Set source tag.
- doca_error_t doca_telemetry_netflow_start ( void )
- Finalizes netflow setup.
- doca_error_t doca_telemetry_netflow_template_add_field ( doca_telemetry_netflow_template* netflow_template, doca_telemetry_netflow_flowset_field* field )
- Add DOCA telemetry netflow field to netflow_template. The user loses the ownership of the field after a successful invocation of the function.
- doca_error_t doca_telemetry_netflow_template_create ( doca_telemetry_netflow_template** netflow_template )
- Create new telemetry netflow template.
- doca_error_t doca_telemetry_netflow_template_destroy ( doca_telemetry_netflow_template* netflow_template )
- Destructor for DOCA netflow template.
- doca_error_t doca_telemetry_schema_add_type ( doca_telemetry_schema* doca_schema, const char* new_type_name, doca_telemetry_type* type, doca_telemetry_type_index_t* type_index )
- Add user-defined fields to create new type in DOCA schema. The users loses the ownership of the type after a successful invocation of the function.
- doca_error_t doca_telemetry_schema_destroy ( doca_telemetry_schema* doca_schema )
- Destructor for DOCA schema.
- doca_error_t doca_telemetry_schema_init ( const char* schema_name, doca_telemetry_schema** doca_schema )
- Initialize DOCA schema to prepare it for setting attributes and adding types. DOCA schema is used to initialize DOCA sources that will collect the data according to the same schema.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_telemetry_schema_set_buffer_data_root ( doca_telemetry_schema* doca_schema, const char* path )
- Set buffer data root See DOCA_TELEMETRY_DEFAULT_DATA_ROOT for default path.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_telemetry_schema_set_buffer_size ( doca_telemetry_schema* doca_schema, uint64_t size )
- Set buffer size See DOCA_TELEMETRY_DEFAULT_BUFFER_SIZE for default value.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_telemetry_schema_set_file_write_enabled ( doca_telemetry_schema* doca_schema )
- Enable file write file write is disabled by default.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_telemetry_schema_set_file_write_max_age ( doca_telemetry_schema* doca_schema, doca_telemetry_timestamp_t max_age )
- Set file maximum age See DOCA_TELEMETRY_DEFAULT_FILE_AGE for default value.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_telemetry_schema_set_file_write_max_size ( doca_telemetry_schema* doca_schema, size_t size )
- Set file maximum size See DOCA_TELEMETRY_DEFAULT_FILE_SIZE for default value.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_telemetry_schema_set_ipc_enabled ( doca_telemetry_schema* doca_schema )
- Enable IPC IPC is disabled by default.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_telemetry_schema_set_ipc_reconnect_time ( doca_telemetry_schema* doca_schema, uint32_t max_time )
- Set IPC reconnect time in milliseconds Time limit for reconnect attempts. If the limit is reached, the client is considered disconnected. See DOCA_TELEMETRY_DEFAULT_IPC_RECONNECT_TIME for default value.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_telemetry_schema_set_ipc_reconnect_tries ( doca_telemetry_schema* doca_schema, uint8_t tries )
- Set maximum IPC reconnect tries. Number of reconnect attempts during reconnection period. See DOCA_TELEMETRY_DEFAULT_IPC_RECONNECT_RETRIES for default value.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_telemetry_schema_set_ipc_socket_timeout ( doca_telemetry_schema* doca_schema, uint32_t timeout )
- Set IPC socket timeout in milliseconds Timeout for IPC messaging socket. If timeout is reached during send_receive, the client is considered disconnected. See DOCA_TELEMETRY_DEFAULT_IPC_SOCKET_TIMEOUT for default value.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_telemetry_schema_set_ipc_sockets_dir ( doca_telemetry_schema* doca_schema, const char* sockets_dir )
- Set IPC socket directory. See DOCA_TELEMETRY_DEFAULT_IPC_SOCKET_DIR for default path.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_telemetry_schema_set_opaque_events_enabled ( doca_telemetry_schema* doca_schema )
- Enable opaque events Opaque events are disabled by default.
- doca_error_t doca_telemetry_schema_start ( doca_telemetry_schema* doca_schema )
- Finalizes schema setup to start creating Doca Sources from the schema.
- doca_error_t doca_telemetry_source_create ( doca_telemetry_schema* doca_schema, doca_telemetry_source** doca_source )
- Creates a single DOCA source from schema.
- doca_error_t doca_telemetry_source_destroy ( doca_telemetry_source* doca_source )
- Destructor for DOCA source.
- doca_error_t doca_telemetry_source_flush ( doca_telemetry_source* doca_source )
- Immediately flush the data of the DOCA source. This function is not thread-safe and should not be called from different threads without proper access control.
- doca_error_t doca_telemetry_source_get_opaque_report_max_data_size ( doca_telemetry_source* doca_source, uint32_t* max_data_size )
- Get max data size for opaque report.
- doca_error_t doca_telemetry_source_opaque_report ( doca_telemetry_source* doca_source, const doca_guid_t app_id, uint64_t user_defined1, uint64_t user_defined2, const void* data, uint32_t data_size )
- Report opaque event data via DOCA source.
- doca_error_t doca_telemetry_source_report ( doca_telemetry_source* doca_source, doca_telemetry_type_index_t index, void* data, int count )
- Report events data of the same type via DOCA source.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_telemetry_source_set_id ( doca_telemetry_source* doca_source, const char* source_id )
- Set source id.
- __DOCA_EXPERIMENTAL void doca_telemetry_source_set_tag ( doca_telemetry_source* doca_source, const char* source_tag )
- Set source tag.
- doca_error_t doca_telemetry_source_start ( doca_telemetry_source* doca_source )
- Applies source attribute and starts DOCA source.
- doca_error_t doca_telemetry_timestamp_get ( doca_telemetry_timestamp_t* timestamp )
- Get timestamp in the proper format.
- doca_error_t doca_telemetry_type_add_field ( doca_telemetry_type* type, doca_telemetry_field* field )
- Add DOCA telemetry field to type. The users loses the ownership of the field after a successful invocation of the function.
- doca_error_t doca_telemetry_type_create ( doca_telemetry_type** type )
- Create new telemetry type.
- doca_error_t doca_telemetry_type_destroy ( doca_telemetry_type* type )
- Destroy doca telemetry type previously created by doca_telemetry_type_create().
Defines
- #define DOCA_GUID_SIZE 16
-
- #define DOCA_NETFLOW_APP_ID
-
Note:
This GUID cannot change
Value
{ \ 0x99, 0x10, 0xc1, 0x28, 0x39, 0x61, 0x47, 0xe6,\ 0xbe, 0x6c, 0x71, 0x5a, 0x0f, 0x03, 0xad, 0xd6 \ }
- #define DOCA_TELEMETRY_DEFAULT_BUFFER_SIZE 60000
-
- #define DOCA_TELEMETRY_DEFAULT_CONFIG_ROOT
-
Value
"/opt/mellanox/doca/services/telemetry/config"
- #define DOCA_TELEMETRY_DEFAULT_DATA_ROOT
-
Value
"/opt/mellanox/doca/services/telemetry/data/"
- #define DOCA_TELEMETRY_DEFAULT_FILE_AGE 60 * 60 * 1000000L
-
- #define DOCA_TELEMETRY_DEFAULT_FILE_SIZE 1 * 1024 * 1024
-
- #define DOCA_TELEMETRY_DEFAULT_IPC_RECONNECT_RETRIES 3
-
- #define DOCA_TELEMETRY_DEFAULT_IPC_RECONNECT_TIME 100
-
- #define DOCA_TELEMETRY_DEFAULT_IPC_SOCKET_DIR
-
Value
"/opt/mellanox/doca/services/telemetry/ipc_sockets"
- #define DOCA_TELEMETRY_DEFAULT_IPC_SOCKET_TIMEOUT 3000
-
- #define DOCA_TELEMETRY_FIELD_TYPE_BOOL "bool"
DOCA telemetry bool type
- #define DOCA_TELEMETRY_FIELD_TYPE_CHAR "char"
-
- #define DOCA_TELEMETRY_FIELD_TYPE_DOUBLE "double"
-
- #define DOCA_TELEMETRY_FIELD_TYPE_FLOAT "float"
-
- #define DOCA_TELEMETRY_FIELD_TYPE_IN "int"
-
- #define DOCA_TELEMETRY_FIELD_TYPE_INT16 "int16_t"
-
- #define DOCA_TELEMETRY_FIELD_TYPE_INT32 "int32_t"
-
-