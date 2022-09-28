Flow Programming Guide
NVIDIA DOCA Flow Programming Guide
This document provides developers with instructions for deploying the DOCA Flow library, and Flow API philosophy and usage.
DOCA Flow is the most fundamental API for building generic packet processing pipes in hardware.
The library provides an API for building a set of pipes, where each pipe consists of match criteria, monitoring, and a set of actions. Pipes can be chained so that after a pipe-defined action is executed, the packet may proceed to another pipe.
Using DOCA Flow API, it is easy to develop HW-accelerated applications that have a match on up to two layers of packets (tunneled).
- MAC/VLAN/ETHERTYPE
- IPv4/IPv6
- TCP/UDP/ICMP
- GRE/VXLAN/GTP-U
- Metadata
The execution pipe may include packet modification actions:
- Modify MAC address
- Modify IP address
- Modify L4 (ports, TCP sequences, and acknowledgments)
- Strip tunnel
- Add tunnel
- Set metadata
The execution pipe may also have monitoring actions:
- Count
- Policers
The pipe also has a forwarding target which may be any of the following:
- Software (RSS to subset of queues)
- Port
- Another pipe
- Drop packets
This document is intended for software developers writing network function applications that focus on packet processing (e.g., gateways). The document assumes familiarity with network stack and DPDK.
A DOCA Flow-based application can run either on the host machine or on the NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU target. Since it is based on DPDK, Flow-based programs require an allocation of huge pages:
sudo echo 1024 > /sys/kernel/mm/hugepages/hugepages-2048kB/nr_hugepages
sudo mkdir /mnt/huge
sudo mount -t hugetlbfs nodev /mnt/huge
The following diagram shows how the DOCA Flow library defines a pipe template, receives a packet for processing, creates the a pipe entry, and offloads the flow rule in NIC HW.
- MON: Monitor, can be count or meter
- User-defined set of matches parser and actions
- DOCA Flow pipes can be created or destroyed dynamically
- Packet processing is fully accelerated by hardware with a specific entry in a flow pipe
- Packets that do not match any of the pipe entries in hardware can be sent to Arm cores for exception handling and then reinjected back to hardware
Refer to NVIDIA DOCA Libraries API Reference Manual, for more detailed information on DOCA Flow API.
The pkg-config (
*.pc file) for the DOCA Flow library is named
doca-flow.
The following sections provide additional details about the library API.
4.1. doca_flow_cfg
This structure is required input for the DOCA Flow global initialization function, doca_flow_init.
struct doca_flow_cfg {
uint16_t queues;
struct doca_flow_resources resource;
const char *mode_args;
bool aging;
uint32_t nr_shared_resources[DOCA_FLOW_SHARED_RESOURCE_MAX];
unit32_t queue_depth;
doca_flow_entry_process_cb cb;
};
-
queues
-
The number of hardware acceleration control queues. It is expected that the same core always uses the same
queue_id. In cases where multiple cores access the API using the same
queue_id, it is up to the application to use locks between different cores/threads.
-
resource
-
Resource quota. This field includes the flow resource quota defined in the following structs:
uint32_t nb_counters– number of counters to configure
uint32_b nb_meters– number of traffic meters to configure
-
-
mode_args
- Mandatory, set the DOCA Flow architecture mode.
-
aging
- Aging is handled by DOCA Flow while it is set to true. Default is false. See Setting Pipe Monitoring for information on the aging algorithm.
-
nr_shared_resources
-
Total shared resource per type. See section Shared Counter Resource for more information.
- Index
DOCA_FLOW_SHARED_RESOURCE_METER- number of meters that can be shared among flows.
- Index
DOCA_FLOW_SHARED_RESOURCE_COUNT- number of counters that can be shared among flows.
- Index
-
queue_depth
-
Number of flow rule operations a queue can hold. This value is preconfigured at port start (
queue_size). Default is 128. Configuring
0sets default value.
-
cb
- Callback function for entry create/destroy
4.2. doca_flow_port_cfg
This struct is required input for the DOCA Flow port initialization function, doca_flow_port_start.
struct doca_flow_port_cfg {
uint16_t port_id;
enum doca_flow_port_type type;
const char *devargs;
uint16_t priv_data_size;
};
-
port_id
-
Port ID for the given type of port. For example, the following is a DPDK port ID for type
DOCA_FLOW_PORT_DPDK_BY_ID.
-
type
-
Determined by the data plane in use.
DOCA_FLOW_PORT_DPDK_BY_IDfor DPDK dataplane.
-
-
devargs
-
String containing the exact configuration needed according to the type.
Note:
For usage information of the type and devargs fields, refer to Start Port.
-
priv_data_size
- Per port, if this field is not set to zero, it means users want to define private data where application-specific information can be stored. See doca_flow_port_priv_data for more information.
4.3. doca_flow_pipe_cfg
This is a pipe configuration that contains the user-defined template for the packet process.
struct doca_flow_pipe_cfg {
const char *name;
enum doca_flow_pipe_type type;
struct doca_flow_port *port;
bool is_root;
struct doca_flow_match *match;
struct doca_flow_match *match_mask;
struct doca_flow_actions *actions;
struct doca_flow_action_descs *action_descs;
struct doca_flow_monitor *monitor;
};
-
name
- Name for the pipeline
-
type
-
Type of pipe (
enum doca_flow_pipe_type). This field includes the following pipe types:
DOCA_FLOW_PIPE_BASIC– flow pipe
DOCA_FLOW_PIPE_CONTROL– control pipe
DOCA_FLOW_PIPE_LPM– LPM pipe
-
-
is_root
- Determines whether or not the pipeline is root. If true, then the pipe is a root pipe executed on packet arrival.
-
nb_flows
- Maximum number of flow rules. Default is 8k if not set.
-
nb_actions
- Maximum number of DOCA Flow action array. Default is 1 if not set.
struct doca_flow_pipe_cfg {
struct doca_flow_pipe_attr attr;
struct doca_flow_port *port;
struct doca_flow_match *match;
struct doca_flow_match *match_mask;
struct doca_flow_actions **actions;
struct doca_flow_action_descs **action_descs;
struct doca_flow_monitor *monitor;
};
-
attr
- Attributes for the pipeline.
-
port
- Port for the pipeline.
-
match
- Matcher for the pipeline.
-
match_mask
-
Match mask for the pipeline and only for
DOCA_FLOW_PIPE_BASIC.
-
actions
-
Actions array for the pipeline and only for
DOCA_FLOW_PIPE_BASIC.
-
action_descs
-
Action descriptions array and only for
DOCA_FLOW_PIPE_BASIC.
-
monitor
-
Monitor for the pipeline and only for
DOCA_FLOW_PIPE_BASIC.
4.4. doca_flow_meta
This is a maximum 20-byte scratch area which exists throughout the pipeline.
The user can set a value to metadata, copy from a packet field, then match in later pipes. Mask is supported in both match and modification actions. The user can modify the metadata in different ways based on its description type:
-
AUTO
- Set metadata value from action of a specific entry. Pipe action is used as mask.
-
CONSTANT
- Set metadata value from pipe action. Masked by description mask.
-
SET
- Set metadata value from action of a specific entry. Masked by description as mask.
In a real application, it is encouraged to create a union of
doca_flow_meta defining the application's scratch fields to use as metadata.
struct doca_flow_meta {
uint32_t pkt_meta;
uint32_t u32[];
}
-
pkt_meta
- Metadata can be received along with packet.
-
u32[]
- Scratch area.
If
encap action is used,
pkt_meta should not be defined by the user as it is defined internally in DOCA to reference the encapsulated tunnel ID.
4.5. doca_flow_match
This structure is a match configuration that contains the user-defined fields that should be matched on the pipe.
struct doca_flow_match {
uint32_t flags;
struct doca_flow_meta meta;
uint8_t out_src_mac[DOCA_ETHER_ADDR_LEN];
uint8_t out_dst_mac[DOCA_ETHER_ADDR_LEN];
doca_be16_t out_eth_type;
doca_be16_t out_vlan_tci;
struct doca_flow_ip_addr out_src_ip;
struct doca_flow_ip_addr out_dst_ip;
uint8_t out_l4_type;
uint8_t out_tcp_flags;
doca_be16_t out_src_port;
doca_be16_t out_dst_port;
struct doca_flow_tun tun;
uint8_t in_src_mac[DOCA_ETHER_ADDR_LEN];
uint8_t in_dst_mac[DOCA_ETHER_ADDR_LEN];
doca_be16_t in_eth_type;
doca_be16_t in_vlan_tci;
struct doca_flow_ip_addr in_src_ip;
struct doca_flow_ip_addr in_dst_ip;
uint8_t in_l4_type;
uint8_t in_tcp_flags;
doca_be16_t in_src_port;
doca_be16_t in_dst_port;
};
-
flags
- Match items which are no value needed.
-
meta
- Programmable meta data.
-
out_src_mac
- Outer source MAC address.
-
out_dst_mac
- Outer destination MAC address.
-
out_eth_type
- Outer Ethernet layer type.
-
out_vlan_tci
- Outer VLAN TCI field.
-
out_src_ip
- Outer source IP address.
-
out_dst_ip
- Outer destination IP address.
-
out_l4_type
- Outer layer 4 protocol type.
-
out_tcp_flags
- Outer TCP flags.
-
out_src_port
- Outer layer 4 source port.
-
out_dst_port
- Outer layer 4 destination port.
-
tun
- Tunnel info.
-
in_src_mac
- Inner source MAC address if tunnel is used.
-
in_dst_mac
- Inner destination MAC address if tunnel is used.
-
in_eth_type
- Inner Ethernet layer type if tunnel is used.
-
in_vlan_tci
- Inner VLAN TCI field if tunnel is used.
-
in_src_ip
- Inner source IP address if tunnel is used.
-
in_dst_ip
- Inner destination IP address if tunnel is used.
-
in_l4_type
- Inner layer 4 protocol type if tunnel is used.
-
in_tcp_flags
- Inner TCP flags if tunnel is used.
-
in_src_port
- Inner layer 4 source port if tunnel is used.
-
in_dst_port
- Inner layer 4 destination port if tunnel is used.
4.6. doca_flow_actions
This structure is a flow actions configuration.
struct doca_flow_actions {
uint8_t action_idx;
uint32_t flags;
bool decap;
struct doca_flow_meta meta;
uint8_t mod_src_mac[DOCA_ETHER_ADDR_LEN];
uint8_t mod_dst_mac[DOCA_ETHER_ADDR_LEN];
doca_be16_t modi_vlan_id;
struct doca_flow_ip_addr mod_src_ip;
struct doca_flow_ip_addr mod_dst_ip;
uint8_t ttl;
doca_be16_t mod_src_port;
doca_be16_t mod_dst_port;
bool has_encap;
struct doca_flow_encap_action encap;
};
-
action_idx
- Index according to place provided on creation.
-
flags
- Action flags.
-
decap
- Decap while it is set to true.
-
meta
-
Mask value if description type is
AUTO, specific value if description type is
CONSTANT.
-
mod_src_mac
- Modify source MAC address.
-
mod_dst_mac
- Modify destination MAC address.
-
mod_vlan_id
- Modify VLAN ID.
-
mod_src_ip
- Modify source IP address.
-
mod_dst_ip
- Modify destination IP address.
-
ttl
-
TTL value to add if the field description type is
ADD.
-
mod_src_port
- Modify layer 4 source port.
-
mod_dst_port
- Modify layer 4 destination port.
-
has_encap
- Encap while it is set to true.
-
encap
- Encap data information.
4.7. doca_flow_action_desc
This structure is an action description.
struct doca_flow_action_desc {
enum doca_flow_action_type type;
union {
union {
uint32_t u32;
uint64_t u64;
uint8_t u8[16];
} mask;
struct {
unit16_t doca_flow_action_field src;
unit16_t doca_flow_action_field dst;
unit16_t width;
} copy;
};
};
-
type
- Action type.
-
mask
-
Mask of modification action type
CONSTANTand
SET. Big-endian for network fields, host-endian for meta field.
-
copy
- Field copy source and destination description.
The
type field includes the following forwarding modification types:
DOCA_FLOW_ACTION_AUTO– modification type derived from pipe action
DOCA_FLOW_ACTION_CONSTANT– modify action field with the constant value from pipe
DOCA_FLOW_ACTION_SET– modify action field with the value of pipe entry
DOCA_FLOW_ACTION_ADD– add field value. Supports
ipv4_ttl,
ipv6_hop,
tcp_seq, and
tcp_ack.
DOCA_FLOW_ACTION_COPY– copy field.
Refer to Setting Pipe Actions for more information.
4.8. doca_flow_monitor
This structure is a monitor configuration.
struct doca_flow_monitor {
uint8_t flags;
struct {
unit32_t cir;
unit32_t cbs;
};
uint32_t aging;
uint32_t user_data;
};
-
flags
- Indicate actions to be included.
-
cir
- Committed information rate in bytes per second. Defines maximum bandwidth.
-
cbs
- Committed burst size in bytes. Defines maximum local burst size.
-
aging
- Aging time in seconds.
-
user_data
- Aging user data input.
The
flags field includes the following monitor types:
DOCA_FLOW_ACTION_METER– set monitor with meter action
DOCA_FLOW_ACTION_COUNT– set monitor with counter action
DOCA_FLOW_ACTION_AGING– set monitor with aging action
T(c) is the number of available tokens. For each packet where b equals the number of bytes, if t(c)-b≥0 the packet can continue, and tokens are consumed so that t(c)=t(c)-b. If t(c)-b<0, the packet is dropped.
T(c) tokens are increased according to time, configured CIR, configured CBS, and packet arrival. When a packet is received, prior to anything else, the t(c) tokens are filled. The number of tokens is a relative value that relies on the total time passed since the last update, but it is limited by the CBS value.
CIR is the maximum bandwidth at which packets continue being confirmed. Packets surpassing this bandwidth are dropped. CBS is the maximum bytes allowed to exceed the CIR to be still CIR confirmed. Confirmed packets are handled based on the
fwd parameter.
The number of <cir,cbs> pair different combinations is limited to 128.
4.9. doca_flow_fwd
This structure is a forward configuration which directs where the packet goes next.
struct doca_flow_fwd {
enum doca_flow_fwd_type type;
union {
struct {
unit32_t rss_flags;
unit32_t *rss_queues;
int num_of_queues;
uint32_t rss_mark;
};
struct {
unit16_t port_id;
};
struct {
struct doca_flow_pipe *next_pipe;
};
};
};
-
type
- Indicates the forwarding type.
-
rss_flags
- RSS offload types.
-
rss_queues
- RSS queues array.
-
num_of_queues
- Number of queues.
-
rss_mask
- Mark ID of each queue.
-
port_id
- Destination port ID.
-
next_pipe
- Next pipe pointer.
The
type field includes the forwarding action types defined in the following enum:
DOCA_FLOW_FWD_RSS– forwards packets to RSS
DOCA_FLOW_FWD_PORT– forwards packets to port
DOCA_FLOW_FWD_PIPE– forwards packets to another pipe
DOCA_FLOW_FWD_DROP– drops packets
The
rss_flags field includes the RSS fields defined in the following enum:
DOCA_FLOW_RSS_IP– RSS by IP header
DOCA_FLOW_RSS_UDP– RSS by UDP header
DOCA_FLOW_RSS_TCP– RSS by TCP header
4.10. doca_flow_query
This struct is a flow query result.
struct doca_flow_query {
uint64_t total_bytes;
uint64_t total_pkts;
};
-
total_bytes
- Total bytes hit this flow.
-
total_pkts
- Total packets hit this flow.
4.11. doca_flow_aged_query
This structure is an aged flow callback context.
struct doca_flow_aged_query {
uint64_t user_data;
};
-
user_data
-
The user input context. Otherwise, the
doca_flow_pipe_entrypointer be returned.
4.12. doca_flow_init
This function is the global initialization function for DOCA Flow.
int doca_flow_init(const struct doca_flow_cfg *cfg, struct doca_flow_error *error);
-
cfg [in]
- A pointer to flow config structure.
-
error [out]
- A pointer to flow error output.
- Returns
- 0 on success, a negative errno value otherwise and error is set.
Must be invoked first before any other function in this API. This is a one-time call used for DOCA Flow initialization and global configurations.
4.13. doca_flow_port_start
This function starts a port with its given configuration. It creates one port in the DOCA Flow layer, allocates all resources used by this port, and creates the default offload flow rules to redirect packets into software queues.
struct doca_flow_port *doca_flow_port_start(const struct doca_flow_port_cfg *cfg,
struct doca_flow_error *error);
-
cfg [in]
- A pointer to flow port config structure.
-
error [out]
- A pointer to flow error output.
- Returns
- Port handler on success, NULL otherwise an error is set.
4.14. doca_flow_port_priv_data
This function get the pointer of user private data. User can manage the specific data in DOCA port, the size of the private data is given on port configuration.
uint8_t *doca_flow_port_priv_data(struct doca_flow_port *port);
-
port [in]
- A pointer to the DOCA Flow port structure.
- Returns
- Private data head pointer.
4.15. doca_flow_port_pair
This function pairs two DOCA ports. If two ports are not representor ports, after performing a physical hairpin bind, this API notifies DOCA that these two ports are hairpin peers. If FWD to the hairpin port, DOCA builds a hairpin queue action. If one of the two ports is a representor, DOCA creates a miss flow with a port action to redirect the traffic from one port to the other. Those two paired ports have no order, and a port cannot be paired with itself.
int *doca_flow_port_pair(struct doca_flow_port *port,
struct doca_flow_port *pair_port);
-
port [in]
- A pointer to DOCA Flow port structure.
-
pair_port [in]
- A pointer to another DOCA Flow port structure.
- Returns
- 0 on success, negative value on failure.
4.16. doca_flow_pipe_create
This function creates a new pipeline to match and offload specific packets. The pipeline configuration is defined in the
doca_flow_pipe_cfg. The API creates a new pipe but does not start the hardware offload.
When
cfg type is
DOCA_FLOW_PIPE_CONTROL, the function creates a special type of pipe that can have dynamic matches and forwards with priority. The number of entries is limited to <64.
struct doca_flow_pipe *
doca_flow_pipe_create(const struct doca_flow_pipe_cfg *cfg,
const struct doca_flow_fwd *fwd,
const struct doca_flow_fwd *fwd_miss,
struct doca_flow_error *error);
-
cfg [in]
- A pointer to flow pipe config structure.
-
fwd [in]
- A pointer to flow forward config structure.
-
fwd_miss [in]
-
A pointer to flow forward miss config structure. NULL for no
fwd_miss. When creating a pipe, if there is a miss and
fwd_missis configured, then packet steering should jump to it.
-
error [out]
- A pointer to flow error output.
- Returns
- Pipe handler on success, NULL otherwise and error is set.
4.17. doca_flow_pipe_add_entry
This function add a new entry to a pipe. When a packet matches a single pipe, it starts hardware offload. The pipe defines which fields to match. This API does the actual hardware offload, with the information from the fields of the input packets.
struct doca_flow_pipe_entry *
doca_flow_pipe_add_entry(uint16_t pipe_queue,
struct doca_flow_pipe *pipe,
const struct doca_flow_match *match,
const struct doca_flow_actions *actions,
const struct doca_flow_monitor *monitor,
const struct doca_flow_fwd *fwd,
unit32_t flags,
void *usr_ctx,
struct doca_flow_error *error);
-
pipe_queue [in]
- Queue identifier.
-
pipe [in]
- A pointer to flow pipe.
-
match [in]
- A pointer to flow match. Indicates specific packet match information.
-
actions [in]
- A pointer to modify actions. Indicates specific modify information.
-
monitor [in]
- A pointer to monitor profiling or aging.
-
fwd [in]
- A pointer to flow forward actions.
-
flags [in]
-
Can be set as
DOCA_FLOW_WAIT_FOR_BATCHor
DOCA_FLOW_NO_WAIT.
DOCA_FLOW_WAIT_FOR_BATCHmeans that this entry waits to be pushed to hardware.
DOCA_FLOW_NO_WAITmeans that this entry is pushed to hardware immediately.
-
usr_cnt [in]
- A pointer to user context.
-
error [out]
- A pointer to flow error output.
- Returns
-
Pipe entry handler on success,
NULLotherwise and error is set.
4.18. doca_flow_pipe_control_add_entry
This function adds a new entry to a control pipe. When a packet matches a single pipe, it starts hardware offload. The pipe defines which fields to match. This API does the actual hardware offload with the information from the fields of the input packets.
struct doca_flow_pipe_entry *
doca_flow_pipe_control_add_entry(uint16_t pipe_queue,
struct doca_flow_pipe *pipe,
const struct doca_flow_match *match,
const struct doca_flow_match *match_mask,
const struct doca_flow_fwd *fwd,
struct doca_flow_error *error);
-
pipe_queue [in]
- Queue identifier.
-
priority [in]
- Priority value.
-
pipe [in]
- A pointer to flow pipe.
-
match [in]
- A pointer to flow match. Indicates specific packet match information.
-
match_mask [in]
- A pointer to flow match mask information.
-
fwd [in]
- A pointer to flow FWD actions.
-
error [out]
- A pointer to flow error output.
- Returns
- Pipe entry handler on success, NULL otherwise and error is set.
4.19. doca_flow_pipe_lpm_add_entry
This function adds a new entry to an LPM pipe. This API does the actual hardware offload all entries when flags is set to
DOCA_FLOW_NO_WAIT.
struct doca_flow_pipe_entry *
doca_flow_pipe_lpm_add_entry(uint16_t pipe_queue,
uint8_t priority,
struct doca_flow_pipe *pipe,
const struct doca_flow_match *match,
const struct doca_flow_match *match_mask,
const struct doca_flow_fwd *fwd,
unit32_t flags,
void *usr_ctx,
struct doca_flow_error *error);
-
pipe_queue [in]
- Queue identifier.
-
priority [in]
- Priority value.
-
pipe [in]
- A pointer to flow pipe.
-
match [in]
- A pointer to flow match. Indicates specific packet match information.
-
match_mask [in]
- A pointer to flow match mask information.
-
fwd [in]
- A pointer to flow FWD actions.
-
fwd [in]
-
Can be set as
DOCA_FLOW_WAIT_FOR_BATCHor
DOCA_FLOW_NO_WAIT.
DOCA_FLOW_WAIT_FOR_BATCHmeans that lpm collects this flow entry.
DOCA_FLOW_NO_WAITmeans that lpm adds this entry, builds the lpm software tree, and pushes all entries to hardware immediately.
-
usr_cnt [in]
- A pointer to user context.
-
error [out]
- A pointer to flow error output.
- Returns
- Pipe entry handler on success, NULL otherwise and error is set.
4.20. doca_flow_entries_process
This function processes entries in the queue. The application must invoke this function to complete flow rule offloading and to receive the flow rule's operation status.
int
doca_flow_entries_process(struct doca_flow_port *port,
uint16_t pipe_queue,
uint64_t timeout,
uint32_t max_processed_entries);
-
port [in]
- A pointer to the flow port structure.
-
pipe_queue [in]
- Queue identifier.
-
timeout [in]
- Timeout value.
-
max_processed_entries [in]
- A pointer to the flow pipe.
- Returns
- >0 – the number of entries processed
- 0 – no entries are processed
- <0 – failure
4.21. doca_flow_entries_process
This function get the status of pipe entry.
enum doca_flow_entry_status
doca_flow_entry_get_status(struct doca_flow_entry *entry);
-
entry [in]
- A pointer to the flow pipe entry to query.
- Returns
-
Entry's status, defined in the following enum:
DOCA_FLOW_ENTRY_STATUS_IN_PROCESS– the operation is in progress
DOCA_FLOW_ENTRY_STATUS_SUCCESS– the operation completed successfully
DOCA_FLOW_ENTRY_STATUS_ERROR– the operation failed
-
4.22. doca_flow_query
This function queries the packet statistics about a specific pipe entry.
int doca_flow_query(struct doca_flow_pipe_entry *entry, struct doca_flow_query *query_stats);
-
entry [in]
- A pointer to the flow pipe entry to query.
-
query_stats [out]
- A pointer to the data retrieved by the query.
- Returns
- 0 on success, a negative errno value otherwise and error is set.
4.23. doca_flow_aging_handle
This function handles the aging of all the pipes of a given port. It goes over all flows and releases aged flows from being tracked. The entries array is filled with aged flows. Since the number of flows can be very large, it can take a significant amount of time to go over all flows, so this function is limited by a time quota. This means it might return without handling all flows which requires the user to call it again.
int doca_flow_aging_handle(struct doca_flow_port *port,
uint16_t queue,
uint64_t quota,
struct doca_flow_aged_query *entries,
int len);
-
queue [in]
- Queue identifier.
-
quota [in]
- Max time quota in microseconds for this function to handle aging.
-
entries [in]
- User input entry array for the aged flows.
-
len [in]
- User input length of entries array.
- Returns
- >0 – the number of aged flows filled in entries array.
- 0 – no aged entries in current call.
- -1 – full cycle is done.
A shared counter can be used in multiple pipe entries. The following are the steps involved in configuring and using shared counters.
On doca_flow_init()
Specify the total number of shared counters to be used,
nb_shared_counters.
This call implicitly defines the shared counters IDs in the range of 0-
nb_shared_counters-1.
struct doca_flow_cfg cfg = {
.queues = queues,
...
.nr_shared_resources = {0, nb_shared_counters},
}
doca_flow_init(&cfg, &error);
5.2. On doca_flow_shared_resource_cfg()
This call can be skipped for shared counters.
On doca_flow_shared_resource_bind()
This call binds a bulk of shared counters IDs to a specific pipe or port.
int
doca_flow_shared_resources_bind(enum doca_flow_shared_resource_type type, uint32_t *res_array,
uint32_t res_array_len, void *bindable_obj,
struct doca_flow_error *error);
-
res_array [in]
- Array of shared counters IDs to be bound.
-
res_array_len [in]
- Array length.
-
bindable_obj
- Pointer to either a pipe or port.
This call allocates the counter's objects. A counter ID specified in this array can only be used later by the corresponding bindable object (pipe or port).
The following example binds counters IDs 2, 4, and 7 to a pipe. The pipe IDs must be within the range 0-
nb_shared_coutners-1.
uint32_t shared_counters_ids = {2, 4, 7};
struct doca_flow_pipe *pipe = ...
doca_flow_shared_resources_bind(
DOCA_FLOW_SHARED_RESOURCE_COUNT,
shared_counters_ids, 3, pipe, &error);
5.4. On doca_flow_pipe_add_entry() or Pipe Configuration (struct doca_flow_pipe_cfg)
The shared counter ID is included in the monitor parameter. It must be bound to the pipe object in advance.
struct doca_flow_monitor {
...
uint32_t shared_counter_id;
/**< shared counter id */
...
}
Packets matching the pipe entry are counted on the
shared_counter_id. In pipe configuration, the
shared_counter_id can be changeable (all FFs) and then the pipe entry holds the specific shared counter ID.
5.5. Querying Bulk of Shared Counter IDs
Use this API:
int
doca_flow_shared_resources_query(enum doca_flow_shared_resource_type type,
uint32_t *res_array,
struct doca_flow_shared_resource_result *query_results_array,
uint32_t array_len,
struct doca_flow_error *error);
-
res_array [in]
- Array of shared counters IDs to be queried.
-
res_array_len [in]
- Array length.
-
query_results_array [out]
- Query results array. Must be allocated prior to calling this API.
The
type parameter is
DOCA_FLOW_SHARED_RESOURCE_COUNT.
5.6. On doca_flow_pipe_destroy() or doca_flow_port_destroy()
All bound resource IDs of this pipe or port are destroyed.
6.1. Initialization Flow
Before using any DOCA Flow function, it is mandatory to call DOCA Flow initialization,
doca_flow_init(), which initializes all resources used by DOCA Flow.
6.1.1. Pipe Mode
This mode (
mode_args) defines the basic traffic in DOCA. It creates some miss rules when the DOCA port initialized. Currently, DOCA supports 3 types:
vnf
The packet arrives from one side of the application, is processed, and sent from the other side. The miss packet by default goes to the RSS of all queues.
The following diagram shows the basic traffic flow in
vnfmode. Packet1 firstly misses to host RSS queues. The app captures this packet and decides how to process it and then creates a pipe entry. Packet2 will hit this pipe entry and do the action, for example, for VXLAN, will do decap, modify, and encap, then is sent out from P1.
switch
Used for internal switching, only representor ports are allowed, for example, uplink representors and SF/VF representors. Packet is forwarded from one port to another. If a packet arrives from an uplink and does not hit the rules defined by the user's pipe. Then the packet is received on all RSS queues of the representor of the uplink.
The following diagram shows the basic flow of traffic in
switchmode. Packet1 firstly misses to host RSS queues. The app captures this packet and decides which representor goes, and then sets the rule. Packets hit this rule and go to representor0.
remote-vnf
Remote mode is a BlueField mode only, with two physical ports (uplinks). Users must use
doca_flow_port_pairto pair one physical port and one of its representors. A packet from this uplink, if it does not hit any rules from the users, is firstly received on this representor. Users must also use
doca_flow_port_pairto pair two physical uplinks. If a packet is received from one uplink and hits the rule whose FWD action is to another uplink, then the packets are sent out from it.
The following diagram shows the basic traffic flow in remote-vnf mode. Packet1, from BlueField uplink P0, firstly misses to host VF0. The app captures this packet and decides whether to drop it or forward it to another uplink (P1). Then, using gRPC to set rules on P0, packet2 hits the rule, then is either dropped or is sent out from P1.
6.2. Start Point
DOCA Flow API serves as an abstraction layer API for network acceleration. The packet processing in-network function is described from ingress to egress and, therefore, a pipe must be attached to the origin port. Once a packet arrives to the ingress port, it starts the hardware execution as defined by the DOCA API.
doca_flow_port is an opaque object since the DOCA Flow API is not bound to a specific packet delivery API, such as DPDK. The first step is to start the DOCA Flow port by calling
doca_flow_port_start(). The purpose of this step is to attach user application ports to the DOCA Flow ports.
When DPDK is used, the following configuration must be provided:
enum doca_flow_port_type type = DOCA_FLOW_PORT_DPDK_BY_ID;
const char *devargs = "1";
The
devargs parameter points to a string that has the numeric value of the DPDK
port_id in decimal format. The port must be configured and started before calling this API. Mapping the DPDK port to the DOCA port is required to synchronize application ports with hardware ports.
6.3. Create Pipe and Pipe Entry
Pipe is a template that defines packet processing without adding any specific HW rule. A pipe consists of a template that includes the following elements:
- Match
- Monitor
- Actions
- Forward
The following diagram illustrates a pipe structure.
The creation phase allows the HW to efficiently build the execution pipe. After the pipe is created, specific entries can be added. Only a subset of the pipe can be used (e.g. skipping the monitor completely, just using the counter, etc).
6.3.1. Setting Pipe Match
Match is a mandatory field when creating a pipe. Using the following struct, users must define the fields that should be matched on the pipe.
For each
doca_flow_match field, users choose whether the field is:
- Ignored (wild card) – the value of the field is ignored.
- Constant – all entries in the pipe must have the same value for this field. Users should not put a value for each entry.
- Changeable – per entry, the user must provide the value to match.
Note:
L4 type, L3 type, and tunnel type cannot be changeable.
The match field type can be defined either implicitly or explicitly using the
doca_flow_pipe_cfg.match_mask pointer.
match_mask==NULL is implicit. Otherwise, it is explicit.
6.3.1.1. Implicit Match
|Match Type
|Pipe Value
|Pipe Mask, match_mask
|Entry Value
|Wildcard (match any)
|0
|Null pointer
|N/A
|Constant
|Pipe value
|Null pointer
|N/A
|Variable (per entry)
|Full mask (0xff...)
|Null pointer
|Per-entry value
To match implicitly, the following should be taken into account.
- Ignored fields:
-
Field is zeroed
-
Pipeline has no comparison on the field
-
- Constant fields
These are fields that have a constant value. For example, as shown in the following, the tunnel type is VXLAN.
match.tun.type = DOCA_FLOW_TUN_VXLAN;
These fields only need to be configured once, not once per new pipeline entry.
- Changeable fields
These are fields that may change per entry. For example, the following shows an inner 5-tuple which are set with a full mask.
match.in_dst_ip.ipv4_addr = 0xffffffff;
If this is the constant value required by user, then they should set zero on the field when adding a new entry.
- Example
The following is an example of a match on the VXLAN tunnel, where for each entry there is a specific IPv4 destination address, and an inner 5-tuple.
static void build_underlay_overlay_match(struct doca_flow_match *match) { //outer match->out_dst_ip.ipv4_addr = 0xffffffff; match->out_l4_type = DOCA_PROTO_UDP; match->out_dst_port = DOCA_VXLAN_DEFAULT_PORT; match->tun.type = DOCA_FLOW_TUN_VXLAN; match->tun.vxlan_tun_id = 0xffffffff; //inner match->in_dst_ip.ipv4_addr = 0xffffffff; match->in_dst_ip.type = DOCA_FLOW_IP4_ADDR; match->in_src_ip.ipv4_addr = 0xffffffff; match->in_src_ip.type = DOCA_FLOW_IP4_ADDR; match->in_l4_type = DOCA_PROTO_TCP; match->in_src_port = 0xffff; match->in_dst_port = 0xffff; }
6.3.1.2. Explicit Match
|Match Type
|Pipe Value
|Pipe Mask, match_mask
|Entry Value
|Wildcard (match any)
|0
|0
|N/A
|Constant
|Pipe value
|Full mask (0xff…)
|N/A
|Variable (per entry)
|0
|Mask
|Per-entry value
Users may provide a mask on a match. In this case, there are two
doca_flow_match items: The first contains constant values and the second contains masks.
- Ignored fields
-
Field is zeroed
-
Pipeline has no comparison on the field
match_mask.in_dst_ip.ipv4_addr = 0;
-
- Constant fields
These are fields that have a constant value. For example, as shown in the following, the tunnel type is VXLAN and the mask should be full.
match.tun.type = DOCA_FLOW_TUN_VXLAN; match_mask.tun.type = 0xffffffff;
Once a field is defined as constant, the field's value cannot be changed per entry. Users must set constant fields to zero when adding entries so as to avoid ambiguity.
- Changeable fields
These are fields that may change per entry (e.g. inner 5-tuple). Their value should be zero and the mask should be full.
match.in_dst_ip.ipv4_addr = 0; match_mask.in_dst_ip.ipv4_addr = 0xffffffff;
Note that for IPs, the prefix mask can be used as well.
6.3.2. Setting Pipe Actions
6.3.2.1. Auto-modification
Similarly to setting pipe match, actions also have a template definition.
Similarly to doca_flow_match in the creation phase, only the subset of actions that should be executed per packet are defined. This is done in a similar way to match, namely by classifying a field of
doca_flow_match to one of the following:
- Ignored field – field is zeroed, modify is not used
- Constant fields – when a field must be modified per packet, but the value is the same for all packets, a one-time value on action definitions can be used
- Changeable fields – fields that may have more than one possible value, and the exact values are set by the user per entry
match_mask.in_dst_ip.ipv4_addr = 0xffffffff;
Metadata is considered as per-packet changeable fields, pipe action is used as a mask.
- Boolean fields – Boolean values, encap and decap are considered as constant values. It is not allowed to generate actions with
encap=trueand to then have an entry without an encap value.
For example:
static void
create_decap_inner_modify_actions(struct doca_flow_actions *actions)
{
actions->decap = true;
actions->mod_dst_ip.ipv4_addr = 0xffffffff;
}
6.3.2.2. Explicit Modification Type
It is possible to force constant modification or per-entry modification with action description type (
CONSTANT or
SET) and mask. For example:
static void
create_constant_modify_actions(struct doca_flow_actions *actions，
struct doca_flow_action_descs *descs)
{
actions->mod_src_port = 0x1234;
descs->src_port.type = DOCA_FLOW_ACTION_CONSTANT;
descs->outer.src_port.mask.u64 = 0xffff;
}
6.3.2.3. Copy Field
Action description can be used to copy between packet field and metadata. For example:
static void
create_copy_packet_to_meta_actions(struct doca_flow_match *match，
struct doca_flow_action_descs *descs)
{
descs->src_ip.type = DOCA_FLOW_ACTION_COPY;
descs->src_ip.copy.dst = &match->meta.u32[1];
}
6.3.2.4. Multiple Actions List
Creating a pipe is possible using a list of multiple actions. For example:
static void
create_multi_actions_for_pipe_cfg()
{
struct doca_flow_actions *actions_arr[2];
struct doca_flow_actions actions_0 = {0}, actions_1 = {0};
struct doca_flow_pipe_cfg pipe_cfg = {0};
/* input configurations for actions_0 and actions_1 */
actions_arr[0] = &actions_0;
actions_arr[1] = &actions_1;
pipe_cfg.attr.nb_actions = 2;
pipe_cfg.actions = actions_arr;
}
6.3.2.5. Summary of Action Types
|Pipe Creation
|Entry Creation
|action_desc
|Pipe Actions
|Entry Actions
|doca_flow_action_type
|Configuration
|
DOCA_FLOW_ACTION_AUTO
Derived from pipe actions.
|No specific config
|
0 – field ignored, no modification
|N/A
|
val != 0 – apply this val to all entries
|N/A
|
val = 0xfff – changeable field
|Define
val per entry
|Specific for Metadata - the meta field in the actions is used as a mask.
|Define
val per entry
|
DOCA_FLOW_ACTION_CONSTANT
Pipe action is constant.
|Define the mask
|Define
val to apply for all entries
|N/A
|
DOCA_FLOW_ACTION_SET
Set value from entry action.
|Define the mask
|N/A
|Define
val per entry
|
DOCA_FLOW_ACTION_ADD
Add field value.
|Define the
val to apply for all entries
|N/A
|N/A
|
DOCA_FLOW_ACTION_COPY
Copy field to another field.
|Define the source and destination fields.
|N/A
|N/A
6.3.2.6. Summary of Fields
|Field
|Match
|Modification
|Add
|Copy
|meta.pkt_meta
|x
|x
|x
|meta.u32
|x
|x
|x
|Packet outer fields
|x (field list)
|x (field list)
|TTL
|Between meta[1]
|Packet tunnel
|x
|To meta
|Packet inner fields
|x (field list)
|To meta[1]
[1] Copy from meta to IP is not supported.
6.3.3. Setting Pipe Monitoring
If a meter policer should be used, then it is possible to have the same configuration for all policers on the pipe or to have a specific configuration per entry. The meter policer is determined by the FWD action. If an entry has NULL FWD action, the policer FWD action is taken from the pipe.
The monitor also includes the aging configuration, if the aging time is set, this entry ages out if timeout passes without any matching on the entry. User data is used to map user usage. If the
user_data field is set, when the entry ages out, query API returns this
user_data. If
user_data is not configured by the application, the aged pipe entry handle is returned.
For example:
static void build_entry_monitor(struct doca_flow_monitor *monitor, void *user_ctx)
{
monitor->flags |= DOCA_FLOW_MONITOR_AGING;
monitor->aging = 10;
monitor->user_data = (uint64_t)user_ctx;
}
Refer to Pipe Entry Aged Query for more information.
6.3.4. Setting Pipe Forwarding
The FWD (forwarding) action is the last action in a pipe, and it directs where the packet goes next. Users may configure one of the following destinations:
- Send to software (representor)
- Send to wire
- Jump to next pipe
- Drop packets
The FORWARDING action may be set for pipe create, but it can also be unique per entry.
A pipe can be defined with constant forwarding (e.g., always send packets on a specific port). In this case, all entries will have the exact same forwarding. If forwarding is not defined when a pipe is created, users must define forwarding per entry. In this instance, pipes may have different forwarding actions.
When a pipe includes meter monitor
<cir, cbs>, it must have
fwd defined as well as the policer.
The following is an RSS forwarding example:
fwd->type = DOCA_FLOW_FWD_RSS;
fwd->rss_queues = queues;
fwd->rss_flags = DOCA_FLOW_RSS_IP | DOCA_FLOW_RSS_UDP;
fwd->num_of_queues = 4;
fwd->rss_mark = 0x1234;
Queues point to the
uint16_t array that contains the queue numbers. When a port is started, the number of queues is defined, starting from zero up to the number of queues minus 1. RSS queue numbers may contain any subset of those predefined queue numbers. For a specific match, a packet may be directed to a single queue by having RSS forwarding with a single queue.
Changeable RSS forwarding is supported. When creating the pipe, the
num_of_queues must be set to
0xff, then different forwarding RSS information can be set when adding each entry.
fwd->num_of_queues = 0xffffffff;
MARK is an optional parameter that may be communicated to the software. If MARK is set and the packet arrives to the software, the value can be examined using the software API. When DPDK is used, MARK is placed on the struct
rte_mbuf. (See "Action: MARK" section in official DPDK documentation.) When using the Kernel, the MARK value is placed on the struct
sk_buff MARK field.
The
port_id is given in struct
doca_flow_port_cfg.
The packet is directed to the port. In many instances the complete pipe is executed in the HW, including the forwarding of the packet back to the wire. The packet never arrives to the SW. Example code for forwarding to port:
struct doca_flow_fwd *fwd = malloc(sizeof(struct doca_flow_fwd));
memset(fwd, 0, sizeof(struct doca_flow_fwd));
fwd->type = DOCA_FLOW_FWD_PORT;
fwd->port_id = port_cfg->port_id;
The type of forwarding is
DOCA_FLOW_FWD_PORT and the only data required is the
port_id as defined in
DOCA_FLOW_PORT.
Changeable port forwarding is also supported. When creating the pipe, the
port_id must be set to
0xff, then different forwarding
port_id values can be set when adding each entry.
6.3.5. Basic Pipe Create
Once all parameters are defined, the user should call
doca_flow_pipe_create to create a pipe.
The return value of the function is a handle to the pipe. This handle should be given when adding entries to pipe. If a failure occurs, the function returns
NULL, and the error reason and message are put in the error argument if provided by the user.
Refer to the NVIDIA DOCA Libraries API Reference Manual to see which fields are optional and may be skipped. It is typically recommended to set optional fields to 0 when not in use. See Miss Pipe and Control Pipe for more information.
Once a pipe is created, a new entry can be added to it. These entries are bound to a pipe, so when a pipe is destroyed, all the entries in the pipe are removed. Please refer to section Pipe Entry for more information.
There is no priority between pipes or entries. The way that priority can be implemented is to match the highest priority first, and if a miss occurs, to jump to the next PIPE. There can be more than one PIPE on a root as long the pipes are not overlapping. If entries overlap, the priority is set according to the order of entries added. So, if two root pipes have overlapping matching and PIPE1 has higher priority than PIPE2, users should add an entry to PIPE1 after all entries are added to PIPE2.
6.3.6. Pipe Entry (doca_flow_pipe_add_entry)
An entry is a specific instance inside of a pipe. When defining a pipe, users define match criteria (subset of fields to be matched), the type of actions to be done on matched packets, monitor, and, optionally, the FWD action.
When a user calls
doca_flow_pipe_add_entry() to add an entry, they should define the values that are not constant among all entries in the pipe. And if FWD is not defined then that is also mandatory.
DOCA Flow is designed to support concurrency in an efficient way. Since the expected rate is going to be in millions of new entries per second, it is mandatory to use a similar architecture as the data path. Having a unique queue ID per core saves the DOCA engine from having to lock the data structure and enables the usage of multiple queues when interacting with HW.
Each core is expected to use its own dedicated
pipe_queue number when calling
doca_flow_pipe_entry. Using the same
pipe_queue from different cores causes a race condition and has unexpected results.
Upon success, a handle is returned. If a failure occurs, a NULL value is returned, and an error message is filled. The application can keep this handle and call remove on the entry using its handle.
int doca_flow_pipe_rm_entry(uint16_t pipe_queue, void *usr_ctx, struct doca_flow_pipe_entry *entry);
6.3.6.1. Pipe Entry Counting
By default, no counter is added. If defined in monitor, a unique counter is added per entry.
Having a counter per entry affects performance and should be avoided if it is not required by the application.
When a counter is present, it is possible to query the flow and get the counter's data by calling
doca_flow_query.
The retrieved statistics are stored in struct doca_flow_query.
6.3.6.2. Pipe Entry Aged Query
When a user calls
doca_flow_aged_query(), this query is used to get the aged-out entries by the time quota in microseconds. The entry handle or the
user_data input is returned by this API.
Since the number of flows can be very large, the query of aged flows is limited by a quota in microseconds. This means that it may return without all flows and requires the user to call it again. When the query has gone over all flows, a full cycle is done.
The struct doca_flow_aged_query contains the element
user_data which contains the aged-out flow contexts.
6.3.7. Pipe Entry With Multiple Actions
Users can define multiple actions per pipe. This gives the user the option to define different actions per entry in the same pipe by providing the
action_idx in
struct doca_flow_actions.
For example, to create two flows with the same match but with different actions, users can provide two actions upon pipe creation,
Action_0 and
Action_1, which have indices 0 and 1 respectively in the actions array in the pipe configuration.
Action_0 has
modify_mac, and
Action_1 has
modify_ip.
Users can also add two kinds of entries to the pipe, the first one with
Action_0 and the second with
Action_1. This is done by assigning 0 in the
action_idx field in
struct doca_flow_actions when creating the first entry and 1 when creating the second one.
6.3.8. Miss Pipe and Control Pipe
Only one root pipe is allowed. If more than one is needed, create a control pipe as root and forward the packets to relevant non-root pipes.
To set priority between pipes, users must use miss-pipes. Miss pipes allow to look up entries associated with pipe X, and if there are no matches, to jump to pipe X+1 and perform a lookup on entries associated with pipe X+1.
The following figure illustrates the HW table structure:
The first lookup is performed on the table with priority 0. If no hits are found, then it jumps to the next table and performs another lookup.
The way to implement a miss pipe in DOCA Flow is to use a miss pipe in FWD. In struct
doca_flow_fwd, the field
next_pipe signifies that when creating a pipe, if a
fwd_miss is configured then if a packet does not match the specific pipe, steering should jump to
next_pipe in
fwd_miss.
next_pipe is defined as
doca_flow_pipe and created by
doca_flow_pipe_create. To separate
miss_pipe and a general one,
is_root is introduced in struct
doca_flow_pipe_cfg. If
is_root is true, it means the pipe is a root pipe executed on packet arrival. Otherwise, the pipe is
next_pipe.
When
fwd_miss is not null, the packet that does not match the criteria is handled by
next_pipe which is defined in
fwd_miss.
In internal implementations of
doca_flow_pipe_create, if
fwd_miss is not null and the forwarding action type of
miss_pipe is
DOCA_FLOW_FWD_PIPE, a flow with the lowest priority is created that always jumps to the group for the
next_pipe of the
fwd_miss. Then the flow of
next_pipe can handle the packets, or drop the packets if the forwarding action type of
miss_pipe is
DOCA_FLOW_FWD_DROP.
For example, VXLAN packets are forwarded as RSS and hairpin for other packets. The
miss_pipe is for the other packets (non-VXLAN packets) and the match is for general Ethernet packets. The
fwd_miss is defined by
miss_pipe and the type is
DOCA_FLOW_FWD_PIPE. For the VXLAN pipe, it is created by
doca_flow_create() and
fwd_miss is introduced.
Since, in the example, the jump flow is for general Ethernet packets, it is possible that some VXLAN packets match it and cause conflicts. For example, VXLAN flow entry for
ipA is created. A VXLAN packet with
ipB comes in, no flow entry is added for
ipB, so it hits
miss_pipe and is hairpinned.
A control pipe is introduced to handle the conflict. When a user calls
doca_flow_create_control_pipe(), the new control pipe is created without any configuration except for the port. Then the user can add different matches with different forwarding and priorities when there are conflicts.
The user can add a control entry by calling
doca_flow_control_pipe_add_entry().
priority must be defined as higher than the lowest priority (3) and lower than the highest one (0).
The other parameters represent the same meaning of the parameters in
doca_flow_pipe_create. In the example above, a control entry for VXLAN is created. The VLXAN packets with
ipB hit the control entry.
6.3.9. doca_flow_pipe_lpm
doca_flow_pipe_lpm uses longest prefix match (LPM) matching. LPM matching is limited to a single field of the
doca_flow_match (e.g., the outer destination IP). Each entry is consisted of a value and a mask (e.g., 10.0.0.0/8, 10.10.0.0/16, etc). The LPM match is defined as the entry that has the maximum matching bits. For example, using the two entries 10.7.0.0/16 and 10.0.0.0/8, the IP 10.1.9.2 matches on 10.0.0.0/8 and IP 10.7.9.2 matches on 10.7.0.0/16 because 16 bits match.
The monitor, actions, and FWD of the DOCA Flow LPM pipe works the same as the basic DOCA Flow pipe.
doca_flow_pipe_lpm insertion max latency can be measured in milliseconds in some cases and, therefore, it is better to insert it from the control path. To get the best insertion performance, entries should be added in large batches.
An LPM pipe cannot be a root pipe. You must create a pipe as root and forward the packets to the LPM pipe.
6.3.10. Hardware Steering Mode
Users can enable hardware steering mode by setting devarg
dv_flow_en to
2.
The following is an example of running DOCA with hardware steering mode:
.... –a 03:00.0, dv_flow_en=2 –a 03:00.1, dv_flow_en=2....
The following is an example of running DOCA with software steering mode:
.... –a 03:00.0 –a 03:00.1 ....
The
dv_flow_en=2 means that hardware steering mode is enabled.
In the struct
doca_flow_cfg, the member
mode_args represents DOCA applications. If it is defined with
hws (e.g.,
"vnf,hws",
"switch,hws",
"remote_vnf,hws") then hardware steering mode is enabled.
To create an entry by calling
doca_flow_pipe_add_entry, the parameter
flags can be set as
DOCA_FLOW_WAIT_FOR_BATCH or
DOCA_FLOW_NO_WAIT.
DOCA_FLOW_WAIT_FOR_BATCH means that this flow entry waits to be pushed to hardware. Batch flows then can be pushed only at once. This reduces the push times and enhances the insertion rate.
DOCA_FLOW_NO_WAIT means that the flow entry is pushed to hardware immediately.
The parameter
usr_ctx is handled in the callback defined in struct
doca_flow_cfg.
doca_flow_entries_process processes all the flows in this queue. After the flow is handled and the status is returned, the callback is executed with the status and
usr_ctx.
If the user does not define the callback in
doca_flow_cfg, the user can get the status using
doca_flow_entry_get_status to check if the flow has completed offloading or not.
6.4. Teardown
6.4.1. Pipe Entry Teardown
When an entry is terminated by the user application or ages-out, the user should call the entry destroy function,
doca_flow_pipe_rm_entry(). This frees the pipe entry and cancels hardware offload.
6.4.2. Pipe Teardown
Whena pipe is terminated by the user application, the user should call the pipe destroy function,
doca_flow_destroy_pipe(). This destroys the pipe and the pipe entries that match it.
When all pipes of a port are terminated by the user application, the user should call the pipe flush function,
doca_flow_port_pipe_flush(). This destroys all pipes and all pipe entries belonging to this port.
6.4.3. Port Teardown
When the port is not used anymore, the user should call the port destroy function,
doca_flow_destroy_port(). This destroys the DOCA port and frees all resources of the port.
6.4.4. Flow Teardown
When the DOCA Flow is not used anymore, the user should call the flow destroy function,
doca_flow_destroy(). This releases all the resources used by DOCA Flow.
In situations where there is a port without a pipe defined, or with a pipe defined but without any entry, the default behavior is that all packets arrive to a port in the software.
Once entries are added to the pipe, if a packet has no match then it continues to the port in the software. If it is matched, then the rules defined in the pipe are executed.
If the packet is forwarded in RSS, the packet is forwarded to software according to the RSS definition. If the packet is forwarded to a port, the packet is redirected back to the wire. If the packet is forwarded to the next pipe, then the software attempts to match it with the next pipe.
Note that the number of pipes impacts performance. The longer the number of matches and actions that the packet goes through, the longer it takes the HW to process it. When there is a very large number of entries, the HW needs to access the main memory to retrieve the entry context which increases latency.
This chapter describes gRPC support for DOCA Flow. The DOCA Flow gRPC-based API allows users on the host to leverage the HW offload capabilities of the BlueField DPU using gRPCs from the host itself.
DOCA Flow gRPC server implementation is based on gRPC's
async API to maximize the performance offered to the gRPC client on the host. In addition, the gRPC support in the DOCA Flow library provides a client interface which gives the user the ability to send/receive messages to/from the client application in C.
This section is divided into the following parts:
- proto-buff – this section details the messages defined in the proto-buff
- Client interface – this section details the API for communicating with the server
- Usage – this section explains how to use the client interface to develop your own client application based on DOCA Flow gRPC support
Refer to NVIDIA DOCA gRPC Infrastructure User Guide for more information about DOCA gRPC support.
The following figure illustrates the DOCA Flow gRPC server-client communication when running in VNF mode.
8.1. Proto-Buff
As with every gRPC proto-buff, DOCA Flow gRPC proto-buff defines the services it introduces, and the messages used for the communication between the client and the server. Each proto-buff DOCA Flow method:
- Represents exactly one function in DOCA Flow API
- Has its request message, depending on the type of the service
- Has the same response message (
DocaFlowResponse)
In addition, DOCA Flow gRPC proto-buff defines several of messages that are used for defining request messages, the response message, or other messages.
Each message defined in the proto-buff represents either a struct or an enum defined by DOCA Flow API. The following figure illustrates how DOCA Flow gRPC server represents the DOCA Flow API.
The proto-buff path for DOCA Flow gRPC is
/opt/mellanox/doca/infrastructure/doca_grpc/doca_flow/doca_flow.proto.
8.1.1. Response Message
All services have the same response message.
DocaFlowResponse contains all types of results that the services may return to the client.
/** General DOCA Flow response message */
message DocaFlowResponse{
bool success = 1; /* True in case of success */
DocaFlowError error = 2; /* Otherwise, this field contains the error information */
/* in case of success, one or more of the following may be used */
uint32 port_id = 3;
uint64 pipe_id = 4;
uint64 entry_id = 5;
string port_pipes_dump = 6;
DocaFlowQueryRes query_stats = 7;
bytes priv_data = 8;
DocaFlowHandleAgingRes handle_aging_res = 9;
uint64 nb_entries_processed = 10;
DocaFlowEntryStatus status = 11;
}
8.1.2. DocaFlowCfg
The
DocaFlowCfg message represents the
doca_flow_cfg struct.
8.1.3. DocaFlowPortCfg
The
DocaFlowPortCfg message represents the
doca_flow_port_cfg struct.
8.1.4. DocaFlowPipeCfg
The
DocaFlowPipeCfg message represents the
doca_flow_pipe_cfg struct.
8.1.5. DocaFlowMatch
The
DocaFlowMatch message represents the
doca_flow_match struct.
The
DocaFlowMatch message contains fields of types
DocaFlowIPAddress and
DocaFlowTun. These types are messages which are also defined in the
doca_flow.proto file and represents
doca_flow_ip_address and
doca_flow_tun respectively.
8.1.6. DocaFlowActions
The
DocaFlowActions message represents the
doca_flow_actions struct.
Like the
DocaFlowMatch message, the
DocaFlowActions message also contains fields of type
DocaFlowIPAddress to represent modify actions on a source or destination IP addresses.
8.1.7. DocaFlowMonitor
The
DocaFlowMonitor message represents the
doca_flow_monitor struct.
8.1.8. DocaFlowQueryStats
The
DocaFlowQueryStats message represents the
doca_flow_query struct.
8.1.9. DocaFlowHandleAgingRes
The DocaFlowHandleAgingRes message contains all the parameters needed to save the result of an aging handler.
8.1.10. DocaFlowInit
DOCA Flow initialization gRPC:
rpc DocaFlowInit(DocaFlowCfg) returns (DocaFlowResponse);
If successful, the
success field in the response message is set to
true. Otherwise, the
error field is populated with the error information.
8.1.11. DocaFlowPortStart
The service for starting the DOCA flow ports:
rpc DocaFlowPortStart(DocaFlowPortCfg) returns (DocaFlowResponse);
If successful, the
success field in the
DocaFlowResponse is set to
true. Otherwise, the
error field is populated with the error information.
8.1.12. DocaFlowPortPair
The
DocaFlowPortPairRequest message contains all the necessary information for port pairing:
message DocaFlowPortPairRequest {
uint32 port_id = 1; /* port identefier of doca flow port. */
uint32 pair_port_id = 2; /* port identefier to the pair port. */
}
Once all the parameters are defined, a "port pair" service can be called. The service for DOCA Flow port pair is as follows:
rpc DocaFlowPortPair(DocaFlowPortPairRequest) returns (DocaFlowResponse);
If successful, the success field in the
DocaFlowResponse is set to
true. Otherwise, the
error field is populated with the error information.
8.1.13. DocaFlowCreatePipe
The
DocaFlowCreatePipeRequest message contains all the necessary information for pipe creation as the DOCA Flow API suggests:
message DocaFlowCreatePipeRequest {
DocaFlowPipeCfg cfg = 1; /* the pipe configurations */
DocaFlowFwd fwd = 2; /* the pipe's FORWARDING component */
DocaFlowFwd fwd_miss = 3; /* The FORWARDING miss component */
}
Once all the parameters are defined, a "create pipe" service can be called:
rpc DocaFlowCreatePipe (DocaFlowCreatePipeRequest) returns (DocaFlowResponse);
If successful, the
success field in
DocaFlowResponse is set to
true and the
pipe_id field is populated with the ID of the added entry. This ID should be given when adding entries to the pipe. Otherwise, the error field is filled accordingly.
8.1.14. DocaFlowPipeAddEntry
The
DocaFlowPipeAddEntryRequest message contains all the necessary information for adding an entry to the pipe:
message DocaFlowPipeAddEntryRequest{
uint32 pipe_queue = 2; /* the pipe queue */
uint64 pipe_id = 3; /* the pipe ID to add the entry to */
DocaFlowMatch match = 4; /* matcher for the entry */
DocaFlowActions actions = 5; /* actions for the entry */
DocaFlowMonitor monitor = 6; /* monitor for the entry */
DocaFlowFwd fwd = 7; /* The entry's FORWARDING component */
uint32 flags = 1; /* whether the flow entry is pushed to HW immediately or not */
}
Once all the parameters are defined, an "add entry to pipe" service can be called:
rpc DocaFlowPipeAddEntry(DocaFlowPipeAddEntryRequest) returns (DocaFlowResponse);
If successful, the
success field in
DocaFlowResponse is set to
true, and the
entry_id field is populated with the ID of the added entry. This ID should be given when adding entries to the pipe. Otherwise, the error field is filled accordingly.
8.1.15. DocaFlowControlPipeAddEntry
The
DocaFlowControlPipeAddEntryRequest message contains the required arguments for adding entries to the control pipe:
message DocaFlowControlPipeAddEntryRequest{
uint32 priority = 2; /* he priority of the added entry to the filter pipe */
uint32 pipe_queue = 3; /* the pipe queue */
uint64 pipe_id = 4; /* the pipe ID to add the entry to */
DocaFlowMatch match = 5; /* matcher for the entry */
DocaFlowMatch match_mask = 6; /* matcher mask for the entry */
DocaFlowFwd fwd = 7; /* The entry’s FORWARDING component */
}
Once all the parameters are defined, an "add entry to pipe" service can be called:
rpc DocaFlowControlPipeAddEntry(DocaFlowControlPipeAddEntryRequest) returns (DocaFlowResponse);
If successful, the
success field in
DocaFlowResponse is set to
true, and the
entry_id field is populated with the ID of the added entry. This ID should be given when adding entries to the pipe. Otherwise, the error field is filled accordingly.
8.1.16. DocaFlowLpmPipeAddEntry
The
DocaFlowLpmPipeAddEntryRequest message contains the required arguments for adding entries to the LPM pipe:
message DocaFlowLpmPipeAddEntryRequest{
uint32 pipe_queue = 1; /* the pipe queue */
uint64 pipe_id = 2; /* the pipe ID to add the entry to */
DocaFlowMatch match = 3; /* matcher for the entry */
DocaFlowMatch match_mask = 4; /* matcher mask for the entry */
DocaFlowActions actions = 5; /* actions for the entry */
DocaFlowMonitor monitor = 6; /* monitor for the entry */
DocaFlowFwd fwd = 7; /* The entry’s FORWARDING component */
uint32 flag = 8; /* whether the flow entry will be pushed to HW immediately or not */
}
Once all the parameters are defined, an "add entry to LPM pipe" service can be called:
rpc DocaFlowLpmPipeAddEntry(DocaFlowLpmPipeAddEntryRequest) returns (DocaFlowResponse);
If successful, the success field in
DocaFlowResponse is set to
true, and the
entry_id field is populated with the ID of the added entry. This ID should be given when adding entries to the pipe. Otherwise, the error field is filled accordingly.
8.1.17. DocaFlowEntriesProcess
The
DocaFlowEntriesProcessRequest contains the required arguments for processing the entries in the queue.
message DocaFlowEntriesProcessRequest{
uint32 port_id = 1; /* the port ID of the entries to process. */
uint32 pipe_queue = 2; /* the pipe queue of the entries to process. */
/* max time in micro seconds for the actual API to process entries. */
uint64 timeout = 3;
/* An upper bound for the required number of entries to process. */
uint32 max_processed_entries = 4;
}
Once all the parameters are defined, the "entries process" service can be called:
rpc DocaFlowEntriesProcess(DocaFlowEntriesProcessRequest) returns (DocaFlowResponse);
If successful, the
success field in
DocaFlowResponse is set to
true, and the
nb_entries_processed field is populated with the ID of the number of processed entries.
8.1.18. DocaFlowEntyGetStatus
The
DocaFlowEntryGetStatusRequest contains the required arguments for fetching the status of a given entry.
message DocaFlowEntryGetStatusRequest{
/* the entry identifier of the requested entry’s status. */
uint64 entry_id = 1;
}
Once all the parameters are defined, the "entry get status" service can be called:
rpc DocaFlowEntriesProcess(DocaFlowEntriesProcessRequest) returns (DocaFlowResponse);
If successful, the
success field in
DocaFlowResponse is set to
true, and the
status field is populated with the status of the requested entry. This field's type is
DocaFlowEntryStatus, which is an enum defined in the proto-buff, and represents the enum
doca_flow_entry_status, defined in the DOCA Flow header.
8.1.19. DocaFlowQuery
DocaFlowQueryRequest contains the required arguments for querying a given entry.
message DocaFlowQueryRequest{
uint64 entry_id = 3; /* the entry id. */
}
Once all the parameters are defined, the "query" service can be called:
rpc DocaFlowQuery(DocaFlowQueryRequest) returns (DocaFlowResponse);
If successful, the
success field in
DocaFlowResponse is set to
true, and the
query_stats field is populated with the query result of the requested entry. This field's type is
DocaFlowQueryStats, which is an enum defined in the proto-buff, and represents the
doca_flow_query struct.
8.1.20. DocaFlowHandleAging
DocaFlowHandleAgingRequest contains the required arguments for handling aging by DOCA Flow.
message DocaFlowHandleAgingRequest{
uint32 port_id = 1; /* the port id handle aging to. */
uint32 queue = 2; /* the queue identifier */
uint64 quota = 3; /* the max time quota in micro seconds for this function to handle aging. */
uint64 user_data = 4; /* the user input context, otherwise the doca_flow_pipe_entry pointer */
uint32 len = 5; /* the user input length of entries array. */
}
Once all the parameters are defined, the "handle aging" service can be called:
rpc DocaFlowHandleAging(DocaFlowHandleAgingRequest) returns (DocaFlowResponse);
If successful, the
success field in
DocaFlowResponse is set to
true and the
handle_aging_res field is populated with the aging handler result. This field's type is
DocaFlowHandleAgingRes.
8.2. DOCA Flow gRPC Client API
This section describes the recommended way for C developers to utilize gRPC support for DOCA Flow API. Refer to the DOCA Flow gRPC API in NVIDIA DOCA Libraries API Reference Manual for the library API reference.
The following sections provide additional details about the library API.
The DOCA installation includes
libdoca_flow_grpc which is a library that provides a C API wrapper to the C++ gRPC, while mimicking the regular DOCA Flow API, for ease of use, and allowing smooth transition to the Arm.
This library API is exposed in
doca_flow_grpc_client.h and is essentially the same as
doca_flow.h, with the notation differences detailed in the following subsections. In general, the client interface API usage is almost identical to the regular API (i.e., DOCA Flow API). The arguments of each function in DOCA Flow API, are almost identical to the arguments of each function defined in the client API, except that each pointer is replaced with an ID representing the pointer.
For example, when creating a pipe or adding an entry, the original API returns a pointer to the created pipe or the added entry. However, when adding an entry or creating a pipe using the client interface, an ID representing the added entry or the created pipe is returned to the client application instead of the pointer.
8.2.1. doca_flow_grpc_response
doca_flow_grpc_response is a general response struct that holds information regarding the function result. Each API returns this struct. If an error occurs, the
error field is populated with the error's information, and the
success field is set to
false. Otherwise, the
success field is set to
true and one of the other fields may hold a return value depending on the called function.
For example, when calling
doca_flow_grpc_create_pipe() the
pipe_id field is populated with the ID of the created pipe in case of success.
struct doca_flow_grpc_response {
bool success;
struct doca_flow_error error;
uint64_t pipe_id;
uint64_t entry_id;
uint32_t aging_res;
uint64_t nb_entries_processed;
enum doca_flow_entry_status entry_status;
};
-
success
-
In case of success, the value should be
true.
-
error
- In case of error, this struct should contain the error information.
-
pipe_id
- Pipe ID of the created pipe.
-
entry_id
- Entry ID of the created entry.
-
aging_res
- Return value from handle aging.
-
nb_entries_processed
- Return value from entries process.
-
entry_status
- Return value from entry get status.
8.2.2. doca_flow_grpc_pipe_cfg
doca_flow_grpc_pipe_cfg is a pipeline configuration wrapper.
struct doca_flow_grpc_pipe_cfg {
struct doca_flow_pipe_cfg cfg;
uint16_t port_id;
};
-
cfg
- Pipe configuration containing the user-defined template for the packet process.
-
port_id
- Port ID for the pipeline.
8.2.3. doca_flow_grpc_fwd
doca_flow_grpc_fwd is a forwarding configuration wrapper.
struct doca_flow_grpc_fwd {
struct doca_flow_fwd fwd;
uint64_t next_pipe_id;
};
-
fwd
- Forward configuration which directs where the packet goes next.
-
next_pipe_id
-
When using
DOCA_FLOW_FWD_PIPE, this field contains the next pipe's ID.
8.2.4. doca_flow_grpc_client_create
This function initializes a channel to DOCA Flow gRPC server.
This must be invoked first before any other function in this API. This is a one-time call.
void doca_flow_grpc_client_create(char *grpc_address);
-
grpc_address [in]
- String representing the server IP.
8.3. DOCA Flow gRPC Usage
A DOCA flow gRPC based server is implemented using the
async API of gRPC. This is because the
async API gives the server the ability to expose DOCA flow's concurrency support. Therefore, it is very important to use the client interface API for communicating with the DOCA Flow gRPC server because it hides all gRPC-related details from the users, which eases the use of the server, and exposes to the client applications the efficiency of DOCA Flow, in terms of flow insertion rates.
The following phases demonstrate a basic flow of client applications:
- Init Phase – client interface and environment initializations
- Flow life cycle – this phase is the same phase described in chapter Flow Life Cycle
It is important to emphasize that the number of threads for adding entries should be the same as the number of queues used when starting the server and initializing the environment (DPDK) and DOCA Flow API. This is to prevent bottlenecks on the server side.
If a client application starts the server on BlueField with N cores (through EAL arguments), this means that environment and DOCA Flow initialization should be done with N queues. As a result, the server launches N lcores, each one responsible for exactly one queue that is accessed only by it. Therefore, the client application should launch N threads as well, each being responsible for adding entries to a specific queue which is accessed by it only as well.
The following illustration demonstrates the relation between thread "j" on the client side and lcore "j" on the server side:
Notice
This document is provided for information purposes only and shall not be regarded as a warranty of a certain functionality, condition, or quality of a product. NVIDIA Corporation nor any of its direct or indirect subsidiaries and affiliates (collectively: “NVIDIA”) make no representations or warranties, expressed or implied, as to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document and assume no responsibility for any errors contained herein. NVIDIA shall have no liability for the consequences or use of such information or for any infringement of patents or other rights of third parties that may result from its use. This document is not a commitment to develop, release, or deliver any Material (defined below), code, or functionality.
NVIDIA reserves the right to make corrections, modifications, enhancements, improvements, and any other changes to this document, at any time without notice.
Customer should obtain the latest relevant information before placing orders and should verify that such information is current and complete.
NVIDIA products are sold subject to the NVIDIA standard terms and conditions of sale supplied at the time of order acknowledgement, unless otherwise agreed in an individual sales agreement signed by authorized representatives of NVIDIA and customer (“Terms of Sale”). NVIDIA hereby expressly objects to applying any customer general terms and conditions with regards to the purchase of the NVIDIA product referenced in this document. No contractual obligations are formed either directly or indirectly by this document.
NVIDIA products are not designed, authorized, or warranted to be suitable for use in medical, military, aircraft, space, or life support equipment, nor in applications where failure or malfunction of the NVIDIA product can reasonably be expected to result in personal injury, death, or property or environmental damage. NVIDIA accepts no liability for inclusion and/or use of NVIDIA products in such equipment or applications and therefore such inclusion and/or use is at customer’s own risk.
NVIDIA makes no representation or warranty that products based on this document will be suitable for any specified use. Testing of all parameters of each product is not necessarily performed by NVIDIA. It is customer’s sole responsibility to evaluate and determine the applicability of any information contained in this document, ensure the product is suitable and fit for the application planned by customer, and perform the necessary testing for the application in order to avoid a default of the application or the product. Weaknesses in customer’s product designs may affect the quality and reliability of the NVIDIA product and may result in additional or different conditions and/or requirements beyond those contained in this document. NVIDIA accepts no liability related to any default, damage, costs, or problem which may be based on or attributable to: (i) the use of the NVIDIA product in any manner that is contrary to this document or (ii) customer product designs.
No license, either expressed or implied, is granted under any NVIDIA patent right, copyright, or other NVIDIA intellectual property right under this document. Information published by NVIDIA regarding third-party products or services does not constitute a license from NVIDIA to use such products or services or a warranty or endorsement thereof. Use of such information may require a license from a third party under the patents or other intellectual property rights of the third party, or a license from NVIDIA under the patents or other intellectual property rights of NVIDIA.
Reproduction of information in this document is permissible only if approved in advance by NVIDIA in writing, reproduced without alteration and in full compliance with all applicable export laws and regulations, and accompanied by all associated conditions, limitations, and notices.
THIS DOCUMENT AND ALL NVIDIA DESIGN SPECIFICATIONS, REFERENCE BOARDS, FILES, DRAWINGS, DIAGNOSTICS, LISTS, AND OTHER DOCUMENTS (TOGETHER AND SEPARATELY, “MATERIALS”) ARE BEING PROVIDED “AS IS.” NVIDIA MAKES NO WARRANTIES, EXPRESSED, IMPLIED, STATUTORY, OR OTHERWISE WITH RESPECT TO THE MATERIALS, AND EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMS ALL IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF NONINFRINGEMENT, MERCHANTABILITY, AND FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE. TO THE EXTENT NOT PROHIBITED BY LAW, IN NO EVENT WILL NVIDIA BE LIABLE FOR ANY DAMAGES, INCLUDING WITHOUT LIMITATION ANY DIRECT, INDIRECT, SPECIAL, INCIDENTAL, PUNITIVE, OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES, HOWEVER CAUSED AND REGARDLESS OF THE THEORY OF LIABILITY, ARISING OUT OF ANY USE OF THIS DOCUMENT, EVEN IF NVIDIA HAS BEEN ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES. Notwithstanding any damages that customer might incur for any reason whatsoever, NVIDIA’s aggregate and cumulative liability towards customer for the products described herein shall be limited in accordance with the Terms of Sale for the product.
Trademarks
NVIDIA, the NVIDIA logo, and Mellanox are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Mellanox Technologies Ltd. and/or NVIDIA Corporation in the U.S. and in other countries. The registered trademark Linux® is used pursuant to a sublicense from the Linux Foundation, the exclusive licensee of Linus Torvalds, owner of the mark on a world¬wide basis. Other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.
Copyright
© 2022 NVIDIA Corporation & affiliates. All rights reserved.