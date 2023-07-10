DOCA HBN Service





Add network interfaces and FRR configuration files on the DPU to achieve the desired configuration:

This chapter assumes familiarity with NVIDIA user experience (NVUE) Cumulus Linux documentation. The following subsections, only expand on DPU-specific aspects of NVUE.



HBN installs NVUE by default and enables NVUE service at boot.

HBN enables REST API by default.

Users may run the cURL commands from the command line. Use the default HBN username nvidia and password nvidia .

To change the default password of the nvidia user or add additional users for NVUE access, refer to topics/nvue-user-creation.html. REST API example:

Copy Copied! curl -u 'nvidia:nvidia' --insecure https://10.188.108.58:8765/nvue_v1/interface/p0 { "ip": { "address": { "30.0.0.1/24": {} } }, "link": { "auto-negotiate": "on", "duplex": "full", "fec": "auto", "mac": "b8:ce:f6:a8:83:9a", "mtu": 9216, "speed": "100G", "state": { "up": {} }, "stats": { "carrier-transitions": 13, "in-bytes": 0, "in-drops": 0, "in-errors": 0, "in-pkts": 0, "out-bytes": 14111, "out-drops": 0, "out-errors": 0, "out-pkts": 161 } }, "pluggable": { "identifier": "QSFP28", "vendor-name": "Mellanox", "vendor-pn": "MCP1600-C00AE30N", "vendor-rev": "A4", "vendor-sn": "MT2105VB02844" }, "type": "swp" }





Note: For information about using the NVUE REST API, refer to the NVUE API documentation.

For information about using the NVUE CLI, refer to the NVUE CLI documentation.

When the network configuration is saved using NVUE, HBN writes the configuration to the /etc/nvue.d/startup.yaml file.

Startup configuration is applied by following the supervisor daemon at boot time. nvued-startup will appear in EXITED state after applying the startup configuration.

Copy Copied! # supervisorctl status nvued-startup nvued-startup EXITED Apr 17 10:04 AM





Note: nv config apply startup applies the yaml configuration saved at /etc/nvue.d/.

Note: nv config save saves the running configuration to /etc/nvue.d/startup.yaml .

NVUE user credentials can be added post installation. This functionality is enabled by the HBN startup script by using the –-username and –-password script switches. For example:

Copy Copied! ./hbn-dpu-setup.sh -u newuser -p newpassword

After executing this script, respawn the container or start the decrypt-user-add script:

Copy Copied! supervisorctl start decrypt-user-add decrypt-user-add: started



The script creates a user on the HBN container:

Copy Copied! cat /etc/passwd | grep newuser newuser:x:1001:1001::/home/newuser:/bin/bash

The following directories are mounted from the host DPU to the HBN container and are persistent across HBN restarts and DPU reboots:

Host DPU Mount Point HBN Container Mount Point Configuration Files Mount Pints /var/lib/hbn/etc/network/ /etc/network/ /var/lib/hbn/etc/frr/ /etc/frr/ /var/lib/hbn/etc/nvue.d/ /etc/nvue.d/ /var/lib/hbn/etc/supervisor/conf.d/ /etc/supervisor/conf.d/ /var/lib/hbn/var/lib/nvue/ /var/lib/nvue/ Support and Log Files Mount Points /var/lib/hbn/var/support/ /var/support/ /var/log/doca/hbn/ /var/log/hbn/

The first step to use SR-IOV is to create VFs on the host server. VFs can be created using the following command:

Copy Copied! echo N > /sys/class/net/<host-rep>/device/sriov_numvfs



Where:

<host-rep> is one of the two host representors (e.g., ens1f0 or ens1f1 )

is one of the two host representors (e.g., or ) 0≤ N ≤16 is the desired total number of VFs Set N =0 to delete all the VFs on 0≤N≤16 N =16 is the maximum number of VFs supported on HBN across all representors

≤16 is the desired total number of VFs

VFs created on the host must have corresponding SF representors on the DPU side. For example:

ens1f0vf0 is the first VF from the first host representor; this interface is created on the host server

is the first VF from the first host representor; this interface is created on the host server pf0vf0 is the corresponding VF representor to ens1f0vf0 ; this interface is on the DPU and automatically created at the same time as en1sf0vf0 is created

is the corresponding VF representor to ; this interface is on the DPU and automatically created at the same time as is created pf0vf0_sf is the corresponding SF for pf0vf0 which is used by HBN

The creation of the SF representor for VFs is done ahead of time when installing the BFB, see section topics/hbn-deployment-with-sfc.html to see how to select how many SFs to create ahead of time.

The SF representors for VFs (i.e., pfXvfY ) are pre-mapped to work with the corresponding VF representors when these are created with the command from section Creating VFs on Host Server.

The management (MGMT) VRF is enabled by default when the DPU is deployed with SFC (see section topics/hbn-deployment-with-sfc.html). The MGMT VRF provides separation between the out-of-band management network and the in-band data plane network.

The uplinks and PFs/SFs/VFs use the default routing table while the oob_net0 (out-of-band Ethernet port) and the tmifo_net0 netdevices use the MGMT VRF to route their packets. When logging in either via SSH or the console, the shell is by default in MGMT VRF context. This is indicated by a mgmt added to the shell prompt:

Copy Copied! root@bf2:mgmt:/home/ubuntu#



When logging into the HBN container with crictl , the HBN shell will be in the default VRF. Users must switch to MGMT VRF manually if out-of-band access is required. Use ip vrf exec to do so.

Copy Copied! root@bf2:mgmt:/home/ubuntu# ip vrf exec mgmt bash





The user must run ip vrf exec mgmt to perform other operations (e.g., apt-get update). Network devices belonging to the MGMT VRF can be listed with the vrf utility:

Copy Copied! root@bf2:mgmt:/home/ubuntu# vrf link list VRF: mgmt -------------------- tmfifo_net0 UP 00:1a:ca:ff:ff:03 <BROADCAST,MULTICAST,UP,LOWER_UP> oob_net0 UP 08:c0:eb:c0:5a:32 <BROADCAST,MULTICAST,UP,LOWER_UP> root@bf2:mgmt:/home/ubuntu# vrf help vrf <OPTS> VRF domains: vrf list Links associated with VRF domains: vrf link list [<vrf-name>] Tasks and VRF domain asociation: vrf task exec <vrf-name> <command> vrf task list [<vrf-name>] vrf task identify <pid> NOTE: This command affects only AF_INET and AF_INET6 sockets opened by the command that gets exec'ed. Specifically, it has *no* impact on netlink sockets (e.g., ip command).



To show the routing table for the default VRF, run:

Copy Copied! root@bf2:mgmt:/home/ubuntu# ip route show



To show the routing table for the MGMT VRF, run:

Copy Copied! root@bf2:mgmt:/home/ubuntu# ip route show vrf mgmt

If a service needs out-of-band access to run, it can be added to the set of services running in MGMT VRF context. Adding such a service is only possible on the host DPU (i.e., outside the HBN container).

To add a service to the set of MGMT VRF services:

Add it to /etc/vrf/systemd.conf (if it is not present already). For example, NTP is already listed in this file. Run the following: Copy Copied! root@bf2:mgmt:/home/ubuntu# ip vrf exec mgmt bash Stop and disable to the non-VRF version of the service to be able to start the MGMT VRF one: Copy Copied! root@bf2:mgmt:/home/ubuntu# systemctl stop ntp root@bf2:mgmt:/home/ubuntu# systemctl disable ntp root@bf2:mgmt:/home/ubuntu# systemctl enable ntp@mgmt root@bf2:mgmt:/home/ubuntu# systemctl start ntp@mgmt

After a fresh HBN installation, the default /etc/network/interfaces file would contain only the declaration of the two uplink SFs and a default bridge to which interfaces can be added manually or via NVUE.

Copy Copied! auto p0_sf iface p0_sf auto p1_sf iface p1_sf auto br_default iface br_default bridge-vlan-aware yes





FRR configuration files would also be present under /etc/frr/ but no configuration would be enabled.

HBN supports unicast routing with BGP and ECMP for IPv4 and IPv6 traffic. ECMP is achieved by distributing traffic per destination prefix in a round-robin fashion.



ECMP is implemented any time routes have multiple paths over uplinks. For example:

Copy Copied! 20.20.20.0/24 proto bgp metric 20 nexthop via 169.254.0.1 dev p0_sf weight 1 onlink <<<<< via uplink p0_sf nexthop via 169.254.0.1 dev p1_sf weight 1 onlink <<<<< via uplink p1_sf

Copy Copied! nv set interface lo ip address 10.10.10.1/32 nv set interface lo ip address 2010:10:10::1/128 nv set interface vlan100 type svi nv set interface vlan100 vlan 100 nv set interface vlan100 base-interface br_default nv set interface vlan100 ip address 2030:30:30::1/64 nv set interface vlan100 ip address 30.30.30.1/24 nv set bridge domain br_default vlan 100 nv set interface pf0hpf_sf,pf1hpf_sf bridge domain br_default nv set vrf default router bgp router-id 10.10.10.1 nv set vrf default router bgp autonomous-system 65501 nv set vrf default router bgp path-selection multipath aspath-ignore on nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast enable on nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p0_sf remote-as external nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p0_sf type unnumbered nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p0_sf address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p0_sf address-family ipv6-unicast enable on nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p1_sf remote-as external nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p1_sf type unnumbered nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p1_sf address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p1_sf address-family ipv6-unicast enable on

Example /etc/network/interfaces configuration:

Copy Copied! auto lo iface lo inet loopback address 10.10.10.1/32 address 2010:10:10::1/128 auto p0_sf iface p0_sf auto p1_sf iface p1_sf auto pf0hpf_sf iface pf0hpf_sf auto pf1hpf_sf iface pf1hpf_sf auto vlan100 iface vlan100 address 2030:30:30::1/64 address 30.30.30.1/24 vlan-raw-device br_default vlan-id 100 auto br_default iface br_default bridge-ports pf0hpf_sf pf1hpf_sf bridge-vlan-aware yes bridge-vids 100 bridge-pvid 1



Example /etc/frr/daemons configuration:

Copy Copied! bgpd=yes vtysh_enable=yes FRR Config file @ /etc/frr/frr.conf - ! frr version 7.5+cl5.3.0u0 frr defaults datacenter hostname BLUEFIELD2 log syslog informational no zebra nexthop kernel enable ! router bgp 65501 bgp router-id 10.10.10.1 bgp bestpath as-path multipath-relax neighbor p0_sf interface remote-as external neighbor p0_sf advertisement-interval 0 neighbor p0_sf timers 3 9 neighbor p0_sf timers connect 10 neighbor p1_sf interface remote-as external neighbor p1_sf advertisement-interval 0 neighbor p1_sf timers 3 9 neighbor p1_sf timers connect 10 ! address-family ipv4 unicast redistribute connected maximum-paths 64 maximum-paths ibgp 64 exit-address-family ! address-family ipv6 unicast redistribute connected neighbor p0_sf activate neighbor p1_sf activate maximum-paths 64 maximum-paths ibgp 64 exit-address-family ! line vty ! end

HBN supports VXLAN with EVPN control plane for intra-subnet bridging (L2) services for IPv4 and IPv6 traffic in the overlay.

For the underlay, only IPv4 or BGP unnumbered configuration is supported.

The following is a sample config which has L2-VNIs ( vx-2000 , vx-2001 ) for EVPN bridging.



With a single VXLAN device, a set of VNIs represents a single device model. The single VXLAN device has a set of attributes that belong to the VXLAN construct. Individual VNIs include VLAN-to-VNI mapping which allows users to specify which VLANs are associated with which VNIs. A single VXLAN device simplifies the configuration and reduces the overhead by replacing multiple traditional VXLAN devices with a single VXLAN device.

Users may configure a single VXLAN device automatically with NVUE, or manually by editing the /etc/network/interfaces file. When users configure a single VXLAN device with NVUE, NVUE creates a unique name for the device in the following format using the bridge name as the hash key: vxlan<id> . This example configuration performs the following steps:

Creates a single VXLAN device (vxlan21). Maps VLAN 10 to VNI 10 and VLAN 20 to VNI 20. Adds the VXLAN device to the default bridge.

Copy Copied! cumulus@leaf01:~$ nv set bridge domain bridge vlan 10 vni 10 cumulus@leaf01:~$ nv set bridge domain bridge vlan 20 vni 20 cumulus@leaf01:~$ nv set nve vxlan source address 10.10.10.1 cumulus@leaf01:~$ nv config apply



Alternately, users may edit the file /etc/network/interfaces as follows, then run the ifreload -a command to apply the SVD configuration.

Copy Copied! auto lo iface lo inet loopback vxlan-local-tunnelip 10.10.10.1 auto vxlan21 iface vxlan21 bridge-vlan-vni-map 10=10 20=20 bridge-learning off auto bridge iface bridge bridge-vlan-aware yes bridge-ports vxlan21 pf0hpf_sf pf1hpf_sf bridge-vids 10 20 bridge-pvid 1





Note: Users may not use a combination of single and traditional VXLAN devices.

Copy Copied! nv set bridge domain br_default encap 802.1Q nv set bridge domain br_default type vlan-aware nv set bridge domain br_default vlan 200 vni 2000 flooding enable auto nv set bridge domain br_default vlan 200 vni 2000 mac-learning off nv set bridge domain br_default vlan 201 vni 2001 flooding enable auto nv set bridge domain br_default vlan 201 vni 2001 mac-learning off nv set evpn enable on nv set nve vxlan arp-nd-suppress on nv set nve vxlan enable on nv set nve vxlan mac-learning off nv set nve vxlan source address 27.0.0.4 nv set platform nv set router bgp enable on nv set system global anycast-mac 44:38:39:42:42:07 nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv set vrf default router bgp address-family l2vpn-evpn enable on nv set vrf default router bgp autonomous-system 63642 nv set vrf default router bgp enable on nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p0_sf peer-group fabric nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p0_sf type unnumbered nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p1_sf peer-group fabric nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p1_sf type unnumbered nv set vrf default router bgp path-selection multipath aspath-ignore on nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric address-family ipv4-unicast policy outbound route-map MY_ORIGIN_ASPATH_ONLY nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric address-family ipv6-unicast enable on nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric address-family ipv6-unicast policy outbound route-map MY_ORIGIN_ASPATH_ONLY nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric address-family l2vpn-evpn add-path-tx off nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric address-family l2vpn-evpn enable on nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric remote-as external nv set vrf default router bgp router-id 27.0.0.4 nv set interface lo ip address 2001:c15c:d06:f00d::4/128 nv set interface lo ip address 27.0.0.4/32 nv set interface lo type loopback nv set interface p0_sf,p1_sf,pf0hpf_sf,pf0vf0__sf,pf1hpf_sf type swp nv set interface pf0hpf_sf bridge domain br_default access 200 nv set interface pf0vf0_sf bridge domain br_default access 201 nv set interface vlan200-217 base-interface br_default nv set interface vlan200-217 ip ipv4 forward on nv set interface vlan200-217 ip ipv6 forward on nv set interface vlan200-217 ip vrr enable on nv set interface vlan200-217 ip vrr state up nv set interface vlan200-217 link mtu 9050 nv set interface vlan200-217 type svi nv set interface vlan200 ip address 2001:cafe:1ead::3/64 nv set interface vlan200 ip address 45.3.0.2/24 nv set interface vlan200 ip vrr address 2001:cafe:1ead::1/64 nv set interface vlan200 ip vrr address 45.3.0.1/24 nv set interface vlan200 vlan 200 nv set interface vlan201 ip address 2001:cafe:1ead:1::3/64 nv set interface vlan201 ip address 45.3.1.2/24 nv set interface vlan201 ip vrr address 2001:cafe:1ead:1::1/64 nv set interface vlan201 ip vrr address 45.3.1.1/24 nv set interface vlan201 vlan 201

This file is located at /etc/network/interfaces :

Copy Copied! auto lo iface lo inet loopback address 2001:c15c:d06:f00d::4/128 address 27.0.0.4/32 vxlan-local-tunnelip 27.0.0.4 auto p0_sf iface p0_sf auto p1_sf iface p1_sf auto pf0hpf_sf iface pf0hpf_sf bridge-access 200 auto pf0vf0_sf iface pf0vf0_sf bridge-access 201 auto pf1hpf_sf iface pf1hpf_sf bridge-access 217 auto vlan200 iface vlan200 address 2001:cafe:1ead::3/64 address 45.3.0.2/24 mtu 9050 address-virtual 00:00:5e:00:01:01 2001:cafe:1ead::1/64 45.3.0.1/24 vlan-raw-device br_default vlan-id 200 auto vlan201 iface vlan201 address 2001:cafe:1ead:1::3/64 address 45.3.1.2/24 mtu 9050 address-virtual 00:00:5e:00:01:01 2001:cafe:1ead:1::1/64 45.3.1.1/24 vlan-raw-device br_default vlan-id 201 auto vxlan48 iface vxlan48 bridge-vlan-vni-map 200=2000 201=2001 217=2017 bridge-learning off auto br_default iface br_default bridge-ports pf0hpf_sf pf0vf0_sf hpf_sf vxlan48 bridge-vlan-aware yes bridge-vids 200 201 202 203 204 205 206 207 208 209 210 211 212 213 214 215 216 217 bridge-pvid 1



This file, which tells the frr package which daemon to start, is located at /etc/frr/daemons :

Copy Copied! bgpd=yes ospfd=no ospf6d=no isisd=no pimd=no ldpd=no pbrd=no vrrpd=no fabricd=no nhrpd=no eigrpd=no babeld=no sharpd=no fabricd=no ripngd=no ripd=no vtysh_enable=yes zebra_options=" -M cumulus_mlag -M snmp -A 127.0.0.1 -s 90000000" bgpd_options=" -M snmp -A 127.0.0.1" ospfd_options=" -M snmp -A 127.0.0.1" ospf6d_options=" -M snmp -A ::1" ripd_options=" -A 127.0.0.1" ripngd_options=" -A ::1" isisd_options=" -A 127.0.0.1" pimd_options=" -A 127.0.0.1" ldpd_options=" -A 127.0.0.1" nhrpd_options=" -A 127.0.0.1" eigrpd_options=" -A 127.0.0.1" babeld_options=" -A 127.0.0.1" sharpd_options=" -A 127.0.0.1" pbrd_options=" -A 127.0.0.1" staticd_options="-A 127.0.0.1" fabricd_options="-A 127.0.0.1" vrrpd_options=" -A 127.0.0.1" frr_profile="datacenter"



This file is located at /etc/frr/frr.conf :

Copy Copied! !---- Cumulus Defaults ---- frr defaults datacenter log syslog informational no zebra nexthop kernel enable vrf default outer bgp 63642 vrf default bgp router-id 27.0.0.4 bgp bestpath as-path multipath-relax timers bgp 3 9 bgp deterministic-med ! Neighbors neighbor fabric peer-group neighbor fabric remote-as external neighbor fabric timers 3 9 neighbor fabric timers connect 10 neighbor fabric advertisement-interval 0 no neighbor fabric capability extended-nexthop neighbor p0_sf interface peer-group fabric neighbor p0_sf timers 3 9 neighbor p0_sf timers connect 10 neighbor p0_sf advertisement-interval 0 neighbor p0_sf capability extended-nexthop neighbor p0_sf bfd neighbor p1_sf interface peer-group fabric neighbor p1_sf timers 3 9 neighbor p1_sf timers connect 10 neighbor p1_sf advertisement-interval 0 neighbor p1_sf capability extended-nexthop maximum-paths ibgp 64 maximum-paths 64 distance bgp 20 200 200 neighbor fabric activate neighbor p0_sf activate neighbor p1_sf activate exit-address-family address-family ipv6 unicast maximum-paths ibgp 64 maximum-paths 64 distance bgp 20 200 200 neighbor fabric activate neighbor p0_sf activate neighbor p1_sf activate exit-address-family address-family l2vpn evpn advertise-all-vni neighbor fabric activate neighbor p0_sf activate neighbor p1_sf activate exit-address-family

The following tools administer filtering rules:

IPTABLES – filtering rules for IPv4 packets

EBTABLES – filtering rules for Ethernet frames

IP6TABLES – filtering rules for IPv6 packets

NVUE IPv4 ACLs Example The following is an example of an ingress IPv4 ACL that permits DHCP request packets ingressing on the pf0hpf_sf port towards the DHCP server:

Copy Copied! root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set acl acl1_ingress type ipv4 root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set acl acl1_ingress rule 100 match ip protocol udp root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set acl acl1_ingress rule 100 match ip dest-port 67 root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set acl acl1_ingress rule 100 match ip source-port 68 root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set acl acl1_ingress rule 100 action permit



Bind the ingress IPv4 ACL to host representor port pf0hpf_sf of the DPU in the inbound direction:

Copy Copied! root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set interface pf0hpf_sf acl acl1_ingress inbound root@hbn01-host01:~# nv config apply



The following is an example of an egress IPv4 ACL that permits DHCP reply packets egressing out of the pf0hpf_sf port towards the DHCP client:

Copy Copied! root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set acl acl2_egress type ipv4 root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set acl acl2_egress rule 100 match ip protocol udp root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set acl acl2_egress rule 100 match ip dest-port 68 root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set acl acl2_egress rule 100 match ip source-port 67 root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set acl acl2_egress rule 100 action permit



Bind the egress IPv4 ACL to host representor port pf0hpf_sf of the DPU in the outbound direction:

Copy Copied! root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set interface pf0hpf_sf acl acl2_egress outbound root@hbn01-host01:~# nv config apply





NVUE IPv6 ACLs Example The following is an example of an ingress IPv6 ACL that permits traffic with matching dest-ip and protocol tcp ingress on port pf0hpf_sf :

Copy Copied! root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set acl acl5_ingress type ipv6 root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set acl acl5_ingress rule 1 match ip protocol tcp root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set acl acl5_ingress rule 1 match ip dest-ip 48:2034::80:9 root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set acl acl5_ingress rule 1 action permit



Bind the ingress IPv6 ACL to host representor port pf0hpf_sf of the DPU in the inbound direction:

Copy Copied! root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set interface pf0hpf_sf acl acl5_ingress inbound root@hbn01-host01:~# nv config apply



The following is an example of an egress IPv6 ACL that permits traffic with matching source-ip and protocol tcp egressing out of port pf0hpf_sf :

Copy Copied! root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set acl acl6_egress type ipv6 root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set acl acl6_egress rule 1 match ip protocol tcp root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set acl acl6_egress rule 1 match ip source-ip 48:2034::80:9 root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set acl acl6_egress rule 1 action permit



Bind the egress IPv6 ACL to host representor port pf0hpf_sf of the DPU in the outbound direction:

Copy Copied! root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set interface pf0hpf_sf acl acl6_egress outbound root@hbn01-host01:~# nv config apply





NVUE L2 ACLs Example The following is an example of an ingress MAC ACL that permits traffic with matching source-mac and dest-mac ingressing to port pf0hpf_sf :

Copy Copied! root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set acl acl3_ingress type mac root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set acl acl3_ingress rule 1 match mac source-mac 00:00:00:00:00:0a root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set acl acl3_ingress rule 1 match mac dest-mac 00:00:00:00:00:0b root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set interface pf0hpf_sf acl acl3_ingress inbound



Bind the ingress MAC ACL to host representor port pf0hpf_sf of the DPU in the inbound direction:

Copy Copied! root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set interface pf0hpf_sf acl acl3_ingress inbound root@hbn01-host01:~# nv config apply



The following is an example of an egress MAC ACL that permits traffic with matching source-mac and dest-mac egressing out of port pf0hpf_sf :

Copy Copied! root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set acl acl4_egress type mac root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set acl acl4_egress rule 1 match mac source-mac 00:00:00:00:00:0b root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set acl acl4_egress rule 1 match mac dest-mac 00:00:00:00:00:0a root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set acl acl4_egress rule 1 action permit



Bind the egress MAC ACL to host representor port pf0hpf_sf of the DPU in the outbound direction:

Copy Copied! root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set interface pf0hpf_sf acl acl4_egress outbound root@hbn01-host01:~# nv config apply

For the same example cited above, the following are the corresponding ACL rules which must be configured under /etc/cumulus/acl/policy.d/<rule_name.rules> followed by invoking cl-acltool -i .

Flat Files IPv4 ACLs Example The following example configures an ingress IPv4 ACL rule matching with DHCP request under /etc/cumulus/acl/policy.d/<rule_name.rules> with the ingress interface as the host representor of the DPU followed by invoking cl-acltool -i :

Copy Copied! [iptables] ## ACL acl1_ingress in dir inbound on interface pf0hpf_sf ## -t filter -A FORWARD -i pf1vf1_sf -p udp --sport 68 --dport 67 -m mark --mark 888 -m comment --comment "priority:1" -j ACCEPT



The following example configures an egress IPv4 ACL rule matching with DHCP reply under /etc/cumulus/acl/policy.d/<rule_name.rules> with the egress interface as the host representor of the DPU followed by invoking cl-acltool -i :

Copy Copied! [iptables] ## ACL acl2_egress in dir outbound on interface pf0hpf_sf ## -t filter -A FORWARD -o pf0hpf_sf -p udp --sport 67 --dport 68 -m mark --mark 777 -m comment --comment "priority:1" -j ACCEPT





Flat File IPv6 ACLs Example The following example configures an ingress IPv6 ACL rule matching with dest-ip and tcp protocol under /etc/cumulus/acl/policy.d/<rule_name.rules> with the ingress interface as the host representor of the DPU followed by invoking cl-acltool -i :

Copy Copied! [ip6tables] ## ACL acl5_ingress in dir inbound on interface pf0hpf_sf ## -t filter -A FORWARD -i pf0hpf_sf -d 48:2034::80:9 -p tcp -m comment --comment "priority:1" -j ACCEPT



The following example configures an egress IPv6 ACL rule matching with source-ip and tcp protocol under /etc/cumulus/acl/policy.d/<rule_name.rules> with the egress interface as the host representor of the DPU followed by invoking cl-acltool -i :

Copy Copied! [ip6tables] ## ACL acl6_egress in dir outbound on interface pf0hpf_sf ## -t filter -A FORWARD -o pf0hpf_sf -s 48:2034::80:9 -p tcp -m comment --comment "priority:1" -j ACCEPT





Flat Files L2 ACLs Example The following example configures an ingress MAC ACL rule matching with source-mac and dest-mac under /etc/cumulus/acl/policy.d/<rule_name.rules> with the ingress interface as the host representor of the DPU followed by invoking cl-acltool -i :

Copy Copied! [ebtables] ## ACL acl3_ingress in dir inbound on interface pf0hpf_sf ## -t filter -A FORWARD -i pf0hpf_sf -s 00:00:00:00:00:0a/ff:ff:ff:ff:ff:ff -d 00:00:00:00:00:0b/ff:ff:ff:ff:ff:ff -j ACCEPT



The following example configures an egress MAC ACL rule matching with source-mac and dest-mac under /etc/cumulus/acl/policy.d/<rule_name.rules> with egress interface as host representor of DPU followed by invoking cl-acltool -i :

Copy Copied! [ebtables] ## ACL acl4_egress in dir outbound on interface pf0hpf_sf ## -t filter -A FORWARD -o pf0hpf_sf -s 00:00:00:00:00:0b/ff:ff:ff:ff:ff:ff -d 00:00:00:00:00:0a/ff:ff:ff:ff:ff:ff -j ACCEPT

The following is an example to allow HTTP (TCP) connection originated by host where the DPU is hosted to an external network. Two sets of ACLs matching with conntrack state must be configured for a CONNTRACK entry to be established in the kernel which would be further offloaded to hardware:

Configure an ACL rule matching TCP/HTTP connection/flow details with CONNTRACK state of NEW, ESTABLISHED and bind it to the host representor of the DPU and the associated VLAN's SVI in the inbound direction.

Configure an ACL rule matching TCP/HTTP connection/flow details with CONNTRACK state of ESTABLISHED, RELATED and bind it to the host representor of the DPU and the associated VLAN's SVI in the outbound direction.

In this example, the host representor on the DPU is pf0hpf_sf and it is part of VLAN 101. Configure the ingress ACL rule:

Copy Copied! root@hbn03-host00:~# nv set acl allow_tcp_conn_from_host rule 11 action permit root@hbn03-host00:~# nv set acl allow_tcp_conn_from_host rule 11 match conntrack established root@hbn03-host00:~# nv set acl allow_tcp_conn_from_host rule 11 match conntrack new root@hbn03-host00:~# nv set acl allow_tcp_conn_from_host rule 11 match ip dest-ip 11.11.11.11/32 root@hbn03-host00:~# nv set acl allow_tcp_conn_from_host rule 11 match ip dest-port 80 root@hbn03-host00:~# nv set acl allow_tcp_conn_from_host rule 11 match ip protocol tcp root@hbn03-host00:~# nv set acl allow_tcp_conn_from_host type ipv4



Bind this ACL to the host representor of the DPU and the associated VLAN's SVI interface in the inbound direction:

Copy Copied! root@hbn03-host00:~# nv set interface pf0hpf_sf,vlan101 acl allow_tcp_conn_from_host inbound root@hbn03-host00:~# nv config apply



Configure the egress ACL rule:

Copy Copied! root@hbn03-host00:~# nv set acl allow_tcp_resp_from_server rule 21 action permit root@hbn03-host00:~# nv set acl allow_tcp_resp_from_server rule 21 match conntrack established root@hbn03-host00:~# nv set acl allow_tcp_resp_from_server rule 21 match conntrack related root@hbn03-host00:~# nv set acl allow_tcp_resp_from_server rule 21 match ip protocol tcp root@hbn03-host00:~# nv set acl allow_tcp_resp_from_server type ipv4 root@hbn03-host00:~# nv config apply



Bind this ACL to the host representor of the DPU and the associated VLAN's SVI interface in the outbound direction:

Copy Copied! root@hbn03-host00:~# nv set interface pf0hpf_sf,vlan101 acl allow_tcp_resp_from_server outbound root@hbn03-host00:~# nv config apply

For the same example cited above, the following are the corresponding ACL rules which must be configured under /etc/cumulus/acl/policy.d/<rule_name.rules> followed by invoking cl-acltool -i . Configure an ingress ACL rule matching with TCP flow details and conntrack state of NEW, ESTABLISHED under /etc/cumulus/acl/policy.d/stateful_acl.rules with the ingress interface as the host representor of the DPU and the associated VLAN's SVI followed by invoking cl-acltool -i .

Note: Ingress ACL rules should be configured with mark value of 888 ( -m mark --mark 888 ).

Copy Copied! [iptables] ## ACL allow_tcp_conn_from_host in dir inbound on interface pf1vf7_sf ## -t mangle -A PREROUTING -p tcp -d 11.11.11.11/32 --dport 80 -m conntrack --ctstate EST,NEW -j CONNMARK --set-mark 9999 -t filter -A FORWARD -i pf1vf7_sf -p tcp -d 11.11.11.11/32 --dport 80 -m conntrack --ctstate EST,NEW -m mark --mark 888 -m comment --comment "priority:1" -j ACCEPT ## ACL allow_tcp_conn_from_host in dir inbound on interface vlan118 ## -t filter -A FORWARD -i vlan118 -p tcp –d 11.11.11.11/32--dport 80 -m conntrack --ctstate EST,NEW -m mark --mark 888 -m comment --comment "priority:1" -j ACCEPT



Configure an egress ACL rule matching with TCP and conntrack state of ESTABLISHED, RELATED under /etc/cumulus/acl/policy.d/stateful_acl.rules file with the egress interface as the host representor of the DPU and the associated VLAN's SVI followed by invoking cl-acltool -i .

Note: Ingress ACL rules should be configured with mark value of 777 ( -m mark --mark 777 ).

Copy Copied! ## ACL allow_tcp_resp_from_server in dir outbound on interface pf1vf7_sf ## -t filter -A FORWARD -o pf1vf7_sf -p tcp -m conntrack --ctstate EST,REL -m mark --mark 777 -m comment --comment "priority:1" -j ACCEPT ## ACL allow_tcp_resp_from_server in dir outbound on interface vlan118 ## -t filter -A FORWARD -o vlan118 -p tcp -m conntrack --ctstate EST,REL -m mark --mark 777 -m comment --comment "priority:1" -j ACCEPT

To enforce the same order at which ACLs are configured, either through NVUE or natively, in the underlying hardware as well, the user must suffix priority as a comment in the iptable ACL rule configuration. There are 8 priority buckets supported for ACL rules in the hardware, with the lower priority being installed first followed by the higher priority at the end.

With NVUE, rule ID ranges map to the eight ACL hardware priority buckets as shown in the following table:

Rule ID Range Priority 1-8000 1 8001-16000 2 16001-24000 3 24001-32000 4 32001-40000 5 40001-48000 6 48001-56000 7 56001-64000 8

In this example, the ACLs are configured and bound to the host representor of the DPU and associated VLAN's SVI interface in either the inbound or outbound direction.

Configure a stateless allow-list ACL rules permitting DHCP packets with a priority of 1. Configure a stateful allow-list ACL rules permitting http/tcp connection with a priority of 2. Configure a DROP-ALL ACL rule at the end with a higher priority of 8.

The following is an ACL rule allowing DHCP packets to be configured with rule ID of 1 (mapped to priority 1 bucket):

Copy Copied! root@hbn03-host00:~# nv set acl ingress_acl_set rule 1 match ip dest-ip 255.255.255.255 root@hbn03-host00:~# nv set acl ingress_acl_set rule 1 match ip dest-port 67 root@hbn03-host00:~# nv set acl ingress_acl_set rule 1 match ip protocol udp



The following is a stateful ACL rule allowing tcp/http connection matching flow details along with conntrack state of NEW, ESTASBLISHED with rule ID of 8001 (mapped to priority 2 bucket):

Copy Copied! root@hbn03-host00:~# nv set acl ingress_acl_set rule 8001 action permit root@hbn03-host00:~# nv set acl ingress_acl_set rule 8001 match conntrack established root@hbn03-host00:~# nv set acl ingress_acl_set rule 8001 match conntrack new root@hbn03-host00:~# nv set acl ingress_acl_set rule 8001 match ip dest-port 80 root@hbn03-host00:~# nv set acl ingress_acl_set rule 8001 match ip protocol tcp



The following is the final set of drop all ACL rules with rule ID of 48001 (mapped to priority 7 bucket) and apply the configuration:

Copy Copied! root@hbn03-host00:~# nv set acl ingress_acl_set rule 48001 action deny root@hbn03-host00:~# nv set acl ingress_acl_set type ipv4



Bind the ACL definition configured to the host representor of the DPU and the associated VLAN's SVI interface and apply the config:

Copy Copied! root@hbn03-host00:~# nv set interface pf0hpf_sf,vlan101 acl ingress_acl_set inbound root@hbn03-host00:~# nv config apply

For the same examples cited above, the user must configure ACL rules with ascending priorities in the ACL rules file under the /etc/cumulus/acl/policy.d/ directory followed by invoking cl-acltool -i :

Copy Copied! [iptables] -t filter -A FORWARD -i pf0hpf_sf -d 255.255.255.255 -p udp --dport 67 -m mark --mark 888 -m comment --comment "priority:1" -j ACCEPT -t filter -A FORWARD -i vlan101 -d 255.255.255.255 -p udp --dport 67 -m mark --mark 888 -m comment --comment "priority:1" -j ACCEPT # priority 2 ACL rule set -t filter -A FORWARD -i pf0hpf_sf -p tcp -d 11.11.11.11/32 --dport 80 -m conntrack --ctstate EST,NEW -m mark --mark 888 -m comment --comment "priority:2" -j ACCEPT -t filter -A FORWARD -i vlan101 -p tcp -d 11.11.11.11/32 --dport 80 -m conntrack --ctstate EST,NEW -m mark --mark 888 -m comment --comment "priority:2" -j ACCEPT #priority 3 ACL rule set -t filter -A FORWARD -i pf0hpf_sf -m mark --mark 888 -m comment --comment "priority:7" -j DROP -t filter -A FORWARD -i vlan101 -m mark --mark 888 -m comment --comment "priority:7" -j DROP

DHCP is a client server protocol that automatically provides IP hosts with IP addresses and other related configuration information. A DHCP relay (agent) is a host that forwards DHCP packets between clients and servers. DHCP relays forward requests and replies between clients and servers that are not on the same physical subnet.

DHCP relay can be configured using either flat file (supervisord configuration) or through NVUE.



HBN is a non-systemd based container. Therefore, the DHCP relay must be configured as explained in the following subsections.



The HBN initialization script installs default configuration files on the DPU in /var/lib/hbn/etc/supervisor/conf.d/ . The DPU directory is mounted to /etc/supervisor/conf.d which achieves configuration persistence.

By default, DHCP relay is disabled. Default configuration applies to one instance of DHCPv4 relay and DHCPv6 relay.

The user can use NVUE to configure and maintain DHCPv4 and DHCPv6 relays with CLI and REST API. NVUE generates all the required configurations and maintains the relay service.

NVUE Example The following configuration starts a relay service which listens for the DHCP messages on p0_sf , p1_sf , and vlan482 and relays the requests to DHCP server 10.89.0.1 with giaddress-interface as lo .

Copy Copied! nv set service dhcp-relay default giaddress-interface lo nv set service dhcp-relay default interface p0_sf nv set service dhcp-relay default interface p1_sf nv set service dhcp-relay default interface vlan482 nv set service dhcp-relay default server 10.89.0.1





Flat Files Example

Copy Copied! [program: isc-dhcp-relay-default] command = /usr/sbin/dhcrelay --nl -d -i p0_sf -i p1_sf -id vlan482 -U lo 10.89.0.1 autostart = true autorestart = unexpected startsecs = 3 startretries = 3 exitcodes = 0 stopsignal = TERM stopwaitsecs = 3



Where:

Option Description -i Network interface to listen on for requests and replies -iu Upstream network interface -id Downstream network interface -U [address]%%ifname Gateway IP address interface. Use %% for IP%%ifname. % is used as an escape character. --loglevel-debug Debug logging. Location: /var/log/syslog. -a Append an agent option field to each request before forwarding it to the server with default values for circuit-id and remote-id -r remote-id Set a custom remote ID string (max of 255 chars). To use this option, you must also enable the -a option. --use-pif-circuit-id Set the underlying physical interface which receives the packet as the circuit-id. To use this option you must also enable the -a option.

NVUE Example The following NVUE command is used to enable option 82 insertion in DHCP packets with default values:

Copy Copied! nv set service dhcp-relay default agent



To provide a custom remote-id (e.g., host10) using NVUE:

Copy Copied! nv set service dhcp-relay default agent remote-id host10



To use the underlying physical interface on which the request is received as circuit-id using NVUE:

Copy Copied! nv set service dhcp-relay default agent use-pif-circuit-id





Flat Files Example

Copy Copied! [program: isc-dhcp-relay-default] command = /usr/sbin/dhcrelay --nl -d -i p0_sf -i p1_sf -i vlan482 -U lo -a --use-pif-circuit-id -r host10 10.89.0.1 autostart = true autorestart = unexpected startsecs = 3 startretries = 3 exitcodes = 0 stopsignal = TERM stopwaitsecs = 3

NVUE Example The following NVUE command starts the DHCPv6 Relay service which listens for DHCPv6 requests on vlan482 and sends relayed DHCPv6 requests towards p0_sf and p1_sf .

Copy Copied! nv set service dhcp-relay6 default interface downstream vlan482 nv set service dhcp-relay6 default interface upstream p0_sf nv set service dhcp-relay6 default interface upstream p1_sf





Flat Files Example

Copy Copied! [program: isc-dhcp-relay6-default] command = /usr/sbin/dhcrelay --nl -6 -d -l vlan482 -u p0_sf -u p1_sf autostart = true autorestart = unexpected startsecs = 3 startretries = 3 exitcodes = 0 stopsignal = TERM stopwaitsecs = 3



Where:

Option Description -l Downstream interface. Use %% for IP%%ifname. % is used as escape character. -u Upstream interface. Use %% for IP%%ifname. % is used as escape character. -6 IPv6 --loglevel-debug Debug logging located at /var/log/syslog.

DHCP relay can be spawned inside a VRF context to handle the DHCP requests in that VRF. To achieve that, the user can follow these guidelines: