DOCA Telemetry Service
NVIDIA DOCA Telemetry Service Guide
This document provides instructions on how to use the DOCA Telemetry Service (DTS) container on top of NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU.
DOCA Telemetry Service (DTS) collects data from built-in providers and from external telemetry applications. The following providers are available:
- Data providers:
- sysfs
- ethtool
- tc (traffic control)
- Aggregation providers
- fluent_aggr
- prometheus_aggr
Sysfs provider is enabled by default.
DTS stores collected data into binary files under the
/opt/mellanox/doca/services/telemetry/data directory. Data write is disabled by default due to BlueField storage restrictions.
DTS can export the data via Prometheus Endpoint (pull) or Fluent Bit (push).
DTS allows exporting NetFlow packets when data is collected from the DOCA Telemetry NetFlow API client application. NetFlow exporter is enabled from
dts_config.ini by setting NetFlow collector IP/address and port.
For more information about the deployment of DOCA containers on top of the BlueField DPU, refer to NVIDIA DOCA Container Deployment Guide.
2.1. DOCA Service on NGC
DTS is available on NGC, NVIDIA's container catalog. Service-specific configuration steps and deployment instructions can be found under the service's container page.
2.2. Default Deployment – BlueField BSP
DTS service starts automatically on BlueField boot according to the .yaml file located at
/etc/kubelet.d/doca_telemetry_standalone.yaml. Removing the .yaml file from this path stops the automatic DTS boot.
DTS files can be found under the directory /opt/mellanox/doca/services/telemetry/.
- Container folder mounts:
- config
- data
- ipc_sockets
- Backup files:
- doca_telemetry_service_${version}_arm64.tar.gz – DTS image
- doca_telemetry_standalone.yaml – copy of the default boot .yaml file
The configuration of DTS is placed under
/opt/mellanox/doca/services/telemetry/config by DTS during initialization. The user can interact with the
dts_config.ini file and
fluent_bit_configs folder.
dts_config.ini contains the main configuration for the service and must be used to enable/disable providers, exporters, data writing. More details are provided in the corresponding sections. For every update in this file, DST must be restarted. Interaction with
fluent_bit_configs folder is described in section Fluent Bit.
3.1. Init Scripts
The
InitContainers section of the
.yaml file has 2 scripts for config initialization:
/usr/bin/telemetry-init.sh– generates the default configuration files if, and only if, the
/opt/mellanox/doca/services/telemetry/configfolder is empty.
/usr/bin/enable-fluent-forward.sh– configures the destination host and port for Fluent Bit forwarding. The script requires that both the host and port are present, and only in this case it would start. The script overwrites the
/opt/mellanox/doca/services/telemetry/config/fluent_bit_configsfolder and configures the
forward.expfile.
3.2. Enabling Fluent Bit Forwarding
To enable Fluent Bit forward, add the destination host and port to the command line found in the
initContainers section of the
.yaml file:
command: ["/bin/bash", "-c", "/usr/bin/telemetry-init.sh && /usr/bin/enable-fluent-forward.sh -i=127.0.0.1 -p=24224"]
The host and port shown above are just an example. See section Fluent Bit to learn about manual configuration.
3.3. Generating Configuration
The configuration folder
/opt/mellanox/doca/services/telemetry/config starts empty by default. Once the service starts, the initial scripts run as a part of the initial container and create configuration as described in section Enabling Fluent Bit Forwarding.
3.4. Resetting Configuration
Resetting the configuration can be done by deleting the content found in the configuration folder and restarting the service to generate the default configuration.
3.5. Enabling Providers
Providers are enabled from the
dts_config.ini configuration file. Uncomment the
enable-provider=$provider-name line to allow data collection for this provider. For example, uncommenting the following line enables the ethtool provider:
#enable-provider=ethtool
More information about telemetry providers can be found under the Providers section.
3.6. Enabling Data Write
Uncomment the following line in
dts_config.ini:
#output=/data
Changes in
dts_config.ini force the main DTS process to restart in 60 seconds to apply the new settings.
4.1. Providers
DTS supports on-board data collection from sysf, ethtool, and tc providers.
Fluent and Prometheus aggregator providers can collect the data from other applications.
4.1.1. Sysfs Counters List
The sysfs provider has several components:
ib_port,
hw_port,
mr_cache,
eth, and
hwmon. By default, all the components are enabled when the provider is enabled:
#disable-provider=sysfs
The components can be disabled separately. For instance, to disable eth:
enable-provider=sysfs
disable-provider=sysfs.eth
ib_port and
ib_hvw are state counters which are collected per port. These counters are only collected for ports whose state is active.
- ib_port counters:
{hca_name}:{port_num}:ib_port_state {hca_name}:{port_num}:VL15_dropped {hca_name}:{port_num}:excessive_buffer_overrun_errors {hca_name}:{port_num}:link_downed {hca_name}:{port_num}:link_error_recovery {hca_name}:{port_num}:local_link_integrity_errors {hca_name}:{port_num}:multicast_rcv_packets {hca_name}:{port_num}:multicast_xmit_packets {hca_name}:{port_num}:port_rcv_constraint_errors {hca_name}:{port_num}:port_rcv_data {hca_name}:{port_num}:port_rcv_errors {hca_name}:{port_num}:port_rcv_packets {hca_name}:{port_num}:port_rcv_remote_physical_errors {hca_name}:{port_num}:port_rcv_switch_relay_errors {hca_name}:{port_num}:port_xmit_constraint_errors {hca_name}:{port_num}:port_xmit_data {hca_name}:{port_num}:port_xmit_discards {hca_name}:{port_num}:port_xmit_packets {hca_name}:{port_num}:port_xmit_wait {hca_name}:{port_num}:symbol_error {hca_name}:{port_num}:unicast_rcv_packets {hca_name}:{port_num}:unicast_xmit_packets
- ib_hw counters:
{hca_name}:{port_num}:hw_state {hca_name}:{port_num}:hw_duplicate_request {hca_name}:{port_num}:hw_implied_nak_seq_err {hca_name}:{port_num}:hw_lifespan {hca_name}:{port_num}:hw_local_ack_timeout_err {hca_name}:{port_num}:hw_out_of_buffer {hca_name}:{port_num}:hw_out_of_sequence {hca_name}:{port_num}:hw_packet_seq_err {hca_name}:{port_num}:hw_req_cqe_error {hca_name}:{port_num}:hw_req_cqe_flush_error {hca_name}:{port_num}:hw_req_remote_access_errors {hca_name}:{port_num}:hw_req_remote_invalid_request {hca_name}:{port_num}:hw_resp_cqe_error {hca_name}:{port_num}:hw_resp_cqe_flush_error {hca_name}:{port_num}:hw_resp_local_length_error {hca_name}:{port_num}:hw_resp_remote_access_errors {hca_name}:{port_num}:hw_rnr_nak_retry_err {hca_name}:{port_num}:hw_rx_atomic_requests {hca_name}:{port_num}:hw_rx_dct_connect {hca_name}:{port_num}:hw_rx_icrc_encapsulated {hca_name}:{port_num}:hw_rx_read_requests {hca_name}:{port_num}:hw_rx_write_requests
- ib_mr_cache counters:
Note:
nranges from 0 to 24.
{hca_name}:mr_cache:size_{n}:cur {hca_name}:mr_cache:size_{n}:limit {hca_name}:mr_cache:size_{n}:miss mlx5_0:mr_cache:size_{n}:size
- eth counters:
{hca_name}:{device_name}:eth_collisions {hca_name}:{device_name}:eth_multicast {hca_name}:{device_name}:eth_rx_bytes {hca_name}:{device_name}:eth_rx_compressed {hca_name}:{device_name}:eth_rx_crc_errors {hca_name}:{device_name}:eth_rx_dropped {hca_name}:{device_name}:eth_rx_errors {hca_name}:{device_name}:eth_rx_fifo_errors {hca_name}:{device_name}:eth_rx_frame_errors {hca_name}:{device_name}:eth_rx_length_errors {hca_name}:{device_name}:eth_rx_missed_errors {hca_name}:{device_name}:eth_rx_nohandler {hca_name}:{device_name}:eth_rx_over_errors {hca_name}:{device_name}:eth_rx_packets {hca_name}:{device_name}:eth_tx_aborted_errors {hca_name}:{device_name}:eth_tx_bytes {hca_name}:{device_name}:eth_tx_carrier_errors {hca_name}:{device_name}:eth_tx_compressed {hca_name}:{device_name}:eth_tx_dropped {hca_name}:{device_name}:eth_tx_errors {hca_name}:{device_name}:eth_tx_fifo_errors {hca_name}:{device_name}:eth_tx_heartbeat_errors {hca_name}:{device_name}:eth_tx_packets {hca_name}:{device_name}:eth_tx_window_errors
- hwmon counters:
{hwmon_name}:{l3cache}:CYCLES {hwmon_name}:{l3cache}:HITS_BANK0 {hwmon_name}:{l3cache}:HITS_BANK1 {hwmon_name}:{l3cache}:MISSES_BANK0 {hwmon_name}:{l3cache}:MISSES_BANK1 {hwmon_name}:{pcie}:IN_C_BYTE_CNT {hwmon_name}:{pcie}:IN_C_PKT_CNT {hwmon_name}:{pcie}:IN_NP_BYTE_CNT {hwmon_name}:{pcie}:IN_NP_PKT_CNT {hwmon_name}:{pcie}:IN_P_BYTE_CNT {hwmon_name}:{pcie}:IN_P_PKT_CNT {hwmon_name}:{pcie}:OUT_C_BYTE_CNT {hwmon_name}:{pcie}:OUT_C_PKT_CNT {hwmon_name}:{pcie}:OUT_NP_BYTE_CNT {hwmon_name}:{pcie}:OUT_NP_PKT_CNT {hwmon_name}:{pcie}:OUT_P_PKT_CNT {hwmon_name}:{tile}:MEMORY_READS {hwmon_name}:{tile}:MEMORY_WRITES {hwmon_name}:{tile}:MSS_NO_CREDIT {hwmon_name}:{tile}:VICTIM_WRITE {hwmon_name}:{tilenet}:CDN_DIAG_C_OUT_OF_CRED {hwmon_name}:{tilenet}:CDN_REQ {hwmon_name}:{tilenet}:DDN_REQ {hwmon_name}:{tilenet}:NDN_REQ {hwmon_name}:{trio}:TDMA_DATA_BEAT {hwmon_name}:{trio}:TDMA_PBUF_MAC_AF {hwmon_name}:{trio}:TDMA_RT_AF {hwmon_name}:{trio}:TPIO_DATA_BEAT {hwmon_name}:{triogen}:TX_DAT_AF {hwmon_name}:{triogen}:TX_DAT_AF
4.1.2. Ethtool Counters
Ethtool counters is the generated list of counters which corresponds to Ethtool utility. Counters are generated on a per-device basis. See this community post for more information on mlx5 ethtool counters.
4.1.3. Traffic Control Info
The following TC objects are supported and reported regarding the ingress filters:
- Filters
- Actions
The info is provided as one of the following events:
- Basic filter event
- flower/ipv4 filter event
- flower/ipv6 filter event
- Basic action event
- mirred action event
- tunnel_key/ipv4 action event
- tunnel_key/ipv6 action event
General notes:
- Actions always belong to a filter, so action events share the filter event's ID via the
event_iddata member
- Basic filter event only contains textual kind (so users can see which real life objects' support they are lacking)
- Basic action event only contains textual kind and some basic common statistics if available
4.1.4. Fluent Aggregator
fluent_aggr listens on a port for Fluent Bit Forward protocol input connections. Received data can be streamed via a Fluent Bit exporter.
The default port is 42442. This can be changed by updating the following option:
fluent-aggr-port=42442
4.1.5. Prometheus Aggregator
prometheus_aggr polls data from a list of Prometheus endpoints.
Each endpoint is listed in the following format:
prometheus_aggr_endpoint.{N}={host_name},{host_port_url},{poll_inteval_msec}
Where N starts from 0.
Aggregated data can be exported via a Prometheus aggregator exporter endpoint.
4.2. Data Outputs
DTS can send the collected data to the following outputs:
- Data writer (saves binary data to disk)
- Fluent Bit (push-model streaming)
- Prometheus endpoint (keeps the most recent data to be pulled).
4.2.1. Data Writer
The data writer is disabled by default to save space on BlueField. Steps for activating data write during debug can be found under section Enabling Data Write.
The schema folder contains JSON-formatted metadata files which allow reading the binary files containing the actual data. The binary files are written according to the naming convention shown in the following example (
apt install tree):
tree /opt/mellanox/doca/services/telemetry/data/
/opt/mellanox/doca/services/telemetry/data/
├── {year}
│ └── {mmdd}
│ └── {hash}
│ ├── {source_id}
│ │ └── {source_tag}{timestamp}.bin
│ └── {another_source_id}
│ └── {another_source_tag}{timestamp}.bin
└── schema
└── schema_{MD5_digest}.json
New binary files appears when the service starts or when binary file age/size restriction is reached. If no schema or no data folders are present, refer to the Troubleshooting section.
source_id is usually set to the machine hostname.
source_tag is a line describing the collected counters, and it is often set as the provider's name or name of user-counters.
Reading the binary data can be done from within the DTS container using the following command:
crictl exec -it <Container ID> /opt/mellanox/collectx/bin/clx_read -s /data/schema /data/path/to/datafile.bin
The path to the data file must be an absolute path.
Example output:
{
"timestamp": 1634815738799728,
"event_number": 0,
"iter_num": 0,
"string_number": 0,
"example_string": "example_str_1"
}
{
"timestamp": 1634815738799768,
"event_number": 1,
"iter_num": 0,
"string_number": 1,
"example_string": "example_str_2"
}
…
4.2.2. Prometheus
The Prometheus endpoint keeps the most recent data to be pulled by the Prometheus server and is enabled by default. To check that data is available, run the following command on BlueField:
curl -s http://0.0.0.0:9100/metrics
The command dumps every counter in the following format:
counter_name {list of label fields} counter_value timestamp
The default port for Prometheus can be changed in
dts_config.ini.
4.2.3. Configuration Details
Prometheus is configured as a part of dts_config.ini. By default, the Prometheus HTTP endpoint is set to port 9100. Comment this line out to disable Prometheus export.
prometheus=http://0.0.0.0:9100
Prometheus can use the data field as an index to keep several data records with different index values. Index fields are added to Prometheus labels.
# Comma-separated counter set description for Prometheus indexing:
#prometheus-indexes=idx1,idx2
# Comma-separated fieldset description for prometheus indexing
#prometheus-fset-indexes=idx1,idx2
The default
fset index is
device_name. It allows Prometheus to keep ethtool data up for both the
p0 and
p1 devices.
prometheus-fset-indexes=device_name
If the
fset index is not set, the data from
p1 overwrites
p0's data.
For quick name filtering, the Prometheus exporter supports being provided with a comma-separated list of counter names to be ignored:
#prometheus-ignore-names=counter_name1,counter_name_2
For quick filtering of data by tag, the Prometheus exporter supports being provided with a comma-separated list of data source tags to be ignored.
Users should add tags for all streaming data since the Prometheus exporter cannot be used for streaming. By default,
FI_metrics are disabled.
prometheus-ignore-tags=FI_metrics
4.2.4. Prometheus Aggregator Exporter
Prometheus aggregator exporter is an endpoint that keeps the latest aggregated data using
prometheus_aggr. This exporter labels data according to its source. To enable this provider, users must set 2 parameters in
dts_config.ini:
prometheus-aggr-exporter-host=0.0.0.0
prometheus-aggr-exporter-port=33333
4.2.5. Fluent Bit
Fluent Bit allows streaming to multiple destinations. Destinations are configured in
.exp files that are documented in-place and can be found under:
/opt/mellanox/doca/services/telemetry/config/fluent_bit_configs
Fluent Bit allows exporting data via "Forward" protocol which connects to the Fluent Bit/FluentD instance on customer side. Export can be enabled manually:
- Uncomment the line with
fluent_bit_configs=in
dts_config.ini.
- Set
enable=1in required
.expfiles for the desired plugins.
- Additional configurations can be set according to instructions in the
.expfile if needed.
- Restart the DTS.
- Set up receiving instance of Fluent Bit/FluentD if needed.
- See the data on the receiving side.
Export file destinations are set by configuring
.exp files or creating new ones. It is recommended to start by going over documented example files. Documented examples exist for the following supported plugins:
- forward
- file
- stdout
- kafka
- es (elastic search)
- influx
All
.exp files are disabled by default if not configured by
initContainer entry point through
.yaml file.
To forward the data to several destinations, create several
forward_{num}.exp files. Each of these files must have their own destination host and port.
4.2.5.1. Export File Configuration Details
Each export destination has the following fields:
name– configuration name
plugin_name– Fluent Bit plugin name
enable– 1 or 0 values to enable/disable this destination
host– the host for Fluent Bit plugin
port– port for Fluent Bit plugin
msgpack_data_layout– the msgpacked data format. Default is
flb_std. The other option is
custom. See section Msgpack Data Layout for details.
plugin_key=val– key-value pairs of Fluent Bit plugin parameter (optional)
counterset/
fieldset– file paths (optional). See details in section Cset/Fset Filtering.
source_tag=source_tag1,source_tag2– comma separated list of data page source tags for filtering. The rest tags will be filtered out during export.
Use
# to comment a configuration line.
4.2.5.2. Msgpack Data Layout
Data layout can be configured using
.exp files by setting
msgpack_data_layout=layout. There are two available layouts: Standard and Custom.
The standard
flb_std data layout is an array of 2 fields:
- timestamp double value
- a plain dictionary (key-value pairs)
The standard layout is appropriate for all Fluent Bit plugins. For example:
[timestamp_val, {"timestamp"->ts_val, type=>"counters/events", "source"=>"source_val", "key_1"=>val_1, "key_2"=>val_2,...}]
The custom data layout is a dictionary of meta-fields and counter fields. Values are placed into a separate plain dictionary. Custom data format can be dumped with
stdout_raw output plugin of Fluent-Bit installed, or can be forwarded with
forward output plugin.
Counters example:
{"timestamp"=>timestamp_val, "type"=>"counters", "source"=>"source_val", "values"=> {"key_1"=>val_1, "key_2"=>val_2,...}}
Events example
{"timestamp"=>timestamp_val, "type"=>"events", "type_name"=>"type_name_val", "source"=>" source_val", "values"=>{"key_1"=>val_1, "key_2"=>val_2,...}}
4.2.5.3. Cset/Fset Filtering
Each export file can optionally use one cset and one fset file to filter UFM telemetry counters and events data.
- Cset file contains tokens per line to filter data with
"type"="counters".
- Fset contains several blocks started with the header line
[event_type_name]and tokens under that header. An Fset file is used to filter data with
"type"="events".Note:
Event type names could be prefixed to apply the same tokens to all fitting types. For example, to filter all ethtool events, use
[ethtool_event_*].
If several tokens must be matched simultaneously, use
<tok1>+<tok2>+<tok3>. Exclusive tokens are available as well. For example, the line
<tok1>+<tok2>-<tok3>-<tok4> filters names that match both tok1 and tok2 and do not match tok3 or tok4.
The following are the details of writing cset files:
# Put tokens on separate lines
# Tokens are the actual name 'fragments' to be matched
# port$ # match names ending with token "port"
# ^port # match names starting with token "port"
# ^port$ # include name that is exact token "port
# port+xmit # match names that contain both tokens "port" and "xmit"
# port-support # match names that contain the token "port" and do not match the "-" token "support"
#
# Tip: To disable counter export put a single token line that fits nothing
The following are the details of writing fset files:
# Put your events here
# Usage:
#
# [type_name_1]
# tokens
# [type_name_2]
# tokens
# [type_name_3]
# tokens
# ...
# Tokens are the actual name 'fragments' to be matched
# port$ # match names ending with token "port"
# ^port # match names starting with token "port"
# ^port$ # include name that is exact token "port
# port+xmit # match names that contain both tokens "port" and "xmit"
# port-support # match names that contain the token "port" and do not match the "-" token "support"
# The next example will export all the "tc" events and all events with type prefix "ethtool_" "ethtool" are filtered with token "port":
# [tc]
#
# [ethtool_*]
# packet
# To know which event type names are available check export and find field "type_name"=>"ethtool_event_p0"
# ...
# Corner cases:
# 1. Empty fset file will export all events.
# 2. Tokens written above/without [event_type] will be ignored.
# 3. If cannot open fset file, warning will be printed, all event types will be exported.
4.2.6. NetFlow Exporter
NetFlow exporter must be used when data is collected as NetFlow packets from the telemetry client applications. In this case, DOCA Telemetry NetFlow API sends NetFlow data packages to DTS via IPC. DTS uses NetFlow exporter to send data to the NetFlow collector (3rd party service).
To enable NetFlow exporter, set
netflow-collector-ip and
netflow-collector-port in
dts_config.ini.
netflow-collector-ip could be set either to IP or an address.
For additional information, refer to the
dts_config.ini file.
DOCA Privileged Executer (DPE) is a daemon that allows specific DOCA services (DTS included) to access BlueField information that is otherwise inaccessible from a container due to technology limitations or permission granularity issues.
When enabled, DPE enriches the information collected by DTS. However, DTS can still be used if DPE is disabled (default).
5.1. DPE Usage
DPE is controlled by systemd, and can be used as follows:
- To check DPE status:
sudo systemctl status dpe
- To start DPE:
sudo systemctl start dpe
- To stop DPE:
sudo systemctl stop dpe
DPE logs can be found in /var/log/doca/telemetry/dpe.log.
5.2. DPE Configuration File
DPE can be configured by the user. This section covers the syntax and implications of its configuration file.
The DPU telemetry collected by DTS does not require for this configuration file to be used.
The DPE configuration file allows users to define the set of commands that DPE should support. This may be done by passing the
-f option in the following line of
/etc/systemd/system/dpe.service:
ExecStart=/opt/mellanox/doca/services/telemetry/dpe/bin/dpeserver -vvv
To use the configuration file:
ExecStart=/opt/mellanox/doca/services/telemetry/dpe/bin/dpeserver -vvv -f /path/to/dpe_config.ini
The configuration file supports the following sections:
- [server] - list of key=value lines for general server configuration. Allowed keys:
socket.
- [commands] - list of bash command lines that are not using custom RegEx
- [commands_regex] - list of bash command lines that are using custom RegEx
- [regex_macros] - custom RegEx definitions used in the
commands_regexsection
Consider the following example configuration file:
[server]
socket=/tmp/dpe.sock
[commands]
hostname
cat /etc/os-release
[commands_regex]
crictl inspect $HEXA # resolved as "crictl inspect [a-f0-9]+"
lspci $BDF # resolved as "lspci ([0-9a-f]{4}\:|)[0-9a-f]{2}\:[0-9a-f]{2}\.[0-9a-f]"
[regex_macros]
HEXA=[a-f0-9]+
BDF=([0-9a-f]{4}\:|)[0-9a-f]{2}\:[0-9a-f]{2}\.[0-9a-f]
DPE is shipped with a preconfigured file that matches the commands used by the standalone DTS version included in the same DOCA installation. The file is located in /opt/mellanox/doca/services/telemetry/dpe/etc/dpe_config.ini.
Using a DPE configuration file allows for a fine-grained control over the interface exposed by it to the rest of the DOCA services. However, even when using the pre-supplied configuration file mentioned above, one should remember that it has been configured to match a fixed DTS version. That is, replacing the standalone DTS version with a new one downloaded from NGC means that the used configuration file might not cover additional features added in the new DTS version.
On top of the troubleshooting section found in the NVIDIA DOCA Container Deployment Guide, here are additional troubleshooting tips for DTS:
- For general troubleshooting, refer to the NVIDIA DOCA Troubleshooting Guide
- If the pod's state fails to be marked as Ready, refer to the log
/var/log/syslog.
- Check if the service is configured to write data to the disk, as this may cause the system to run out of disk space.
- If a PIC bus error occurs, configure the following files inside the container:
crictl exec -it <Container ID> /bin/bash # Add to /config/clx.env the following line: "export UCX_TLS=tcp "
