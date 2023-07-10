File Integrity
NVIDIA DOCA File Integrity Application Guide
This guide provides a file integrity implementation on top of NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU.
The file integrity application exhibits how to use the DOCA Comm Channel and DOCA SHA libraries to send and receive a file securely.
The application's logic includes both a client and a server:
- Client side – the application opens a file, calculates the SHA (secure hash algorithm) digest on it, and sends to the server the digest of the source file alongside the file itself
- Server side – the application calculates the SHA on the received file and compares the received digest to the calculated one to check if the file has been compromised
The file integrity application runs on top of the DOCA Comm Channel API to send and receive files from the host and DPU.
- Connection is established on both sides by the Comm Channel API.
- Client submits SHA job with the DOCA SHA Library and sends the result to the server.
- Client sends the number of messages needed to send the content of the file.
- Client sends data segments in size of up to 4032 bytes.
- Server submits a partial SHA job on each received segment.
- Server sends an ACK message to the client when all parts of the file are received successfully.
- Server compares the received SHA to the calculated SHA.
This application leverages the following DOCA libraries:
- Parse application argument.
- Initialize arg parser resources and register DOCA general parameters.
doca_argp_init();
- Register file integrity application parameters.
register_file_integrity_params();
- Parse the arguments.
doca_argp_start();
- Parse app flags.
- Initialize arg parser resources and register DOCA general parameters.
- Set queue-pair attributes.
set_endpoint_properties();
- Set maximum message size of 4032 bytes.
- Set maximum messages allowed on queue pair.
- Create Comm Channel endpoint.
doca_comm_channel_ep_create();
- Create endpoint for client/server.
- Create SHA context.
doca_sha_create();
- Create SHA context for submitting SHA jobs for client/server.
- Run client/server main logic.
file_integrity_client/server();
- Clean up the application.
file_integrity_cleanup();
- Free all application resources.
- Refer to the following documents:
- NVIDIA DOCA Installation Guide for Linux for details on how to install BlueField-related software.
- NVIDIA DOCA Troubleshooting Guide for any issue you may encounter with the installation, compilation, or execution of DOCA applications.
- NVIDIA DOCA Applications Overview for additional compilation instructions and development tips regarding the DOCA applications.
- The file compression binary is located under
/opt/mellanox/doca/applications/file_integrity/bin/doca_file_integrity. To build all the applications together, run:
cd /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/ meson build ninja -C build
- To build only the file integrity application:
- Edit the following flags in
/opt/mellanox/doca/applications/meson_options.txt:
- Set
enable_all_applicationsto
false
- Set
enable_file_integrityto
true
- Set
- Run the commands in step 2.
Note:
doca_file_integrityis created under
./build/file_integrity/src/.
Application usage:
Usage: doca_file_integrity [DOCA Flags] [Program Flags] DOCA Flags: -h, --help Print a help synopsis -v, --version Print program version information -l, --log-level Set the log level for the program <CRITICAL=20, ERROR=30, WARNING=40, INFO=50, DEBUG=60> Program Flags: -f, --file <path> File to send by the client / File to write by the server -d, --dev-pci Comm Channel DOCA device PCI address -r, --rep-pci Comm Channel DOCA device representor PCI addressNote:
For additional information on the application, use
-hoption:
/opt/mellanox/doca/applications/file_integrity/bin/doca_file_integrity -h
- Edit the following flags in
- CLI example for running the application on BlueField:
/opt/mellanox/doca/applications/file_integrity/bin/doca_file_integrity -d 03:00.0 -r b1:00.0 -f recieved_data.txt
- CLI example for running the application on the host:
/opt/mellanox/doca/applications/file_integrity/bin/doca_file_integrity -d b1:00.0 -f file_data.txtNote:
Refer to section "Running DOCA Application on Host" in NVIDIA DOCA Virtual Functions User Guide.
- To run
doca_file_compressionusing a JSON file:
doca_file_integrity --json [json_file]
cd /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/file_integrity/bin ./doca_file_integrity --json file_integrity_params.json
For more information, refer to NVIDIA DOCA Arg Parser User Guide.
|Flag Type
|Short Flag
|Long Flag/JSON Key
|Description
|JSON Content
|General Flags
|l
|log-level
|Set the log level for the application:
|
|v
|version
|Print program version information
|N/A
|h
|help
|Print a help synopsis
|N/A
|Program Flags
|f
|file
|
For client – path to the file to be sent
For server – path to write the file into
Note:
This is mandatory flag.
|
|d
|dev-pci
|Comm Channel DOCA device PCIe address
Note:
This is mandatory flag.
|
|r
|rep-pci
|Comm Channel DOCA device representor PCIe address
Note:
This flag is mandatory only on the DPU.
|
Notice
This document is provided for information purposes only and shall not be regarded as a warranty of a certain functionality, condition, or quality of a product. NVIDIA Corporation nor any of its direct or indirect subsidiaries and affiliates (collectively: “NVIDIA”) make no representations or warranties, expressed or implied, as to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document and assume no responsibility for any errors contained herein. NVIDIA shall have no liability for the consequences or use of such information or for any infringement of patents or other rights of third parties that may result from its use. This document is not a commitment to develop, release, or deliver any Material (defined below), code, or functionality.
NVIDIA reserves the right to make corrections, modifications, enhancements, improvements, and any other changes to this document, at any time without notice.
Customer should obtain the latest relevant information before placing orders and should verify that such information is current and complete.
NVIDIA products are sold subject to the NVIDIA standard terms and conditions of sale supplied at the time of order acknowledgement, unless otherwise agreed in an individual sales agreement signed by authorized representatives of NVIDIA and customer (“Terms of Sale”). NVIDIA hereby expressly objects to applying any customer general terms and conditions with regards to the purchase of the NVIDIA product referenced in this document. No contractual obligations are formed either directly or indirectly by this document.
NVIDIA products are not designed, authorized, or warranted to be suitable for use in medical, military, aircraft, space, or life support equipment, nor in applications where failure or malfunction of the NVIDIA product can reasonably be expected to result in personal injury, death, or property or environmental damage. NVIDIA accepts no liability for inclusion and/or use of NVIDIA products in such equipment or applications and therefore such inclusion and/or use is at customer’s own risk.
NVIDIA makes no representation or warranty that products based on this document will be suitable for any specified use. Testing of all parameters of each product is not necessarily performed by NVIDIA. It is customer’s sole responsibility to evaluate and determine the applicability of any information contained in this document, ensure the product is suitable and fit for the application planned by customer, and perform the necessary testing for the application in order to avoid a default of the application or the product. Weaknesses in customer’s product designs may affect the quality and reliability of the NVIDIA product and may result in additional or different conditions and/or requirements beyond those contained in this document. NVIDIA accepts no liability related to any default, damage, costs, or problem which may be based on or attributable to: (i) the use of the NVIDIA product in any manner that is contrary to this document or (ii) customer product designs.
No license, either expressed or implied, is granted under any NVIDIA patent right, copyright, or other NVIDIA intellectual property right under this document. Information published by NVIDIA regarding third-party products or services does not constitute a license from NVIDIA to use such products or services or a warranty or endorsement thereof. Use of such information may require a license from a third party under the patents or other intellectual property rights of the third party, or a license from NVIDIA under the patents or other intellectual property rights of NVIDIA.
Reproduction of information in this document is permissible only if approved in advance by NVIDIA in writing, reproduced without alteration and in full compliance with all applicable export laws and regulations, and accompanied by all associated conditions, limitations, and notices.
THIS DOCUMENT AND ALL NVIDIA DESIGN SPECIFICATIONS, REFERENCE BOARDS, FILES, DRAWINGS, DIAGNOSTICS, LISTS, AND OTHER DOCUMENTS (TOGETHER AND SEPARATELY, “MATERIALS”) ARE BEING PROVIDED “AS IS.” NVIDIA MAKES NO WARRANTIES, EXPRESSED, IMPLIED, STATUTORY, OR OTHERWISE WITH RESPECT TO THE MATERIALS, AND EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMS ALL IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF NONINFRINGEMENT, MERCHANTABILITY, AND FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE. TO THE EXTENT NOT PROHIBITED BY LAW, IN NO EVENT WILL NVIDIA BE LIABLE FOR ANY DAMAGES, INCLUDING WITHOUT LIMITATION ANY DIRECT, INDIRECT, SPECIAL, INCIDENTAL, PUNITIVE, OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES, HOWEVER CAUSED AND REGARDLESS OF THE THEORY OF LIABILITY, ARISING OUT OF ANY USE OF THIS DOCUMENT, EVEN IF NVIDIA HAS BEEN ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES. Notwithstanding any damages that customer might incur for any reason whatsoever, NVIDIA’s aggregate and cumulative liability towards customer for the products described herein shall be limited in accordance with the Terms of Sale for the product.
Trademarks
NVIDIA, the NVIDIA logo, and Mellanox are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Mellanox Technologies Ltd. and/or NVIDIA Corporation in the U.S. and in other countries. The registered trademark Linux® is used pursuant to a sublicense from the Linux Foundation, the exclusive licensee of Linus Torvalds, owner of the mark on a world¬wide basis. Other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.
Copyright
© 2023 NVIDIA Corporation & affiliates. All rights reserved.