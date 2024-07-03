Class ComponentBase
Defined in File component.hpp
Derived Types
- class ComponentBase
ComponentBase() = default
template<typename ArgT, typename ...ArgsT, typename = std::enable_if_t<!std::is_base_of_v<::holoscan::ComponentBase, std::decay_t<ArgT>> && (std::is_same_v<::holoscan::Arg, std::decay_t<ArgT>> || std::is_same_v<::holoscan::ArgList, std::decay_t<ArgT>>)>>
inline explicit ComponentBase(ArgT &&arg, ArgsT&&... args)
Construct a new Component object.
- Parameters
virtual ~ComponentBase() = default
inline int64_t id() const
Get the identifier of the component.
By default, the identifier is set to -1. It is set to a valid value when the component is initialized.
With the default executor (GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.
- Returns
inline const std::string &name() const
Get the name of the component.
- Returns
inline void add_arg(const Arg &arg)
Add an argument to the component.
- Parameters
inline void add_arg(Arg &&arg)
Add an argument to the component.
- Parameters
inline void add_arg(const ArgList &arg)
Add a list of arguments to the component.
- Parameters
inline void add_arg(ArgList &&arg)
Add a list of arguments to the component.
- Parameters
inline std::vector<Arg> &args()
Get the list of arguments.
- Returns
inline virtual void initialize()
virtual YAML::Node to_yaml_node() const
Get a YAML representation of the component.
- Returns
std::string description() const
Get a description of the component.
- Returns
void update_params_from_args(std::unordered_map<std::string, ParameterWrapper> ¶ms)
virtual void reset_graph_entities()
int64_t id_ = -1
std::string name_ = ""
Fragment *fragment_ = nullptr
std::vector<Arg> args_
- friend class holoscan::Executor
- friend class holoscan::gxf::GXFExecutor
- friend class holoscan::Fragment
Base class for all components.
This class is the base class for all components including
holoscan::Operator,
holoscan::Condition, and
holoscan::Resource. It is used to define the common interface for all components.
Subclassed by holoscan::Component, holoscan::Operator
Public Functions
Protected Functions
Protected Attributes
Friends