Third Party Hardware Setup
GPU compute performance is a key component of the Holoscan hardware platforms, and to optimize GPU based video processing applications and provide lowest possible latency the Holoscan SDK now supports AJA Video Systems capture cards and Emergent Vision Technologies high-speed cameras. The following sections will provide more information on how to setup the system with these technologies.
- AJA Video Systems
- Installing the AJA Hardware
- Installing the AJA Software
- Using AJA Devices in Containers
- Troubleshooting
- Emergent Vision Technologies (EVT)
