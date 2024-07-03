SDK Installation

We provide multiple ways to install and run the Holoscan SDK:

To leverage the python module included in the debian package (instead of installing the python wheel), include the path below to your python path. For example:

Jetson : Ensure JetPack is properly installed which should configure the L4T repository source. If you still cannot install the Holoscan SDK, use the aarch64-jetson from the CUDA repository.

IGX Orin : Ensure the compute stack is properly installed which should configure the L4T repository source. If you still cannot install the Holoscan SDK, use the arm64-sbsa from the CUDA repository.

If holoscan is not found, try the following before repeating the steps above:

The Holoscan container image on NGC it the safest way to ensure all the dependencies are present with the expected versions (including Torch and ONNX Runtime), and should work on most Linux distributions. It is the simplest way to run the embedded examples, while still allowing you to create your own C++ and Python Holoscan application on top of it. These benefits come at a cost: large image size from the numerous (some of them optional) dependencies. If you need a lean runtime image, see section below.

standard inconvenience that exist when using Docker, such as more complex run instructions for proper configuration.

If you are confident in your ability to manage dependencies on your own in your host environment, the Holoscan Debian package should provide all the capabilities needed to use the Holoscan SDK, assuming you are on Ubuntu 22.04.