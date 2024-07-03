GXF job statistics

Holoscan can have the underlying graph execution framework (GXF) collect job statistics during application execution. Collection of these statistics causes a small amount of runtime overhead, so they are disabled by default, but can be enabled on request via the environment variables documented below. The job statistics will appear in the console on application shutdown, but can optionally also be saved to a JSON file.

The statistics collected via this method correspond to individual entities (operators) in isolation. To track execution times along specific paths through the computation graph, see the documentation on flow tracking instead.

Note The job statistics will be collected by the underlying Graph Execution Framework (GXF) runtime. Given that, the terms used in the report correspond to GXF concepts (entity and codelet) rather than Holoscan classes.

From the GXF perspective, each Holoscan Operator is a unique entity which contains a single codelet as well as its associated components (corresponding to Holoscan Condition or Resource classes). Any additional entities and codelets that get implicitly created by Holoscan will also appear in the report. For example, if an output port of an operator connects to multiple downstream operators, you will see a corresponding implicit “broadcast” codelet appearing in the report).