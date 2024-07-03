GXF Core C APIs

To set or get the vector parameters of a component, users can use the following C-APIs for various data types:

Users can call gxf_result_t GxfParameterSet1D"DataType"Vector(gxf_context_t context, gxf_uid_t uid, const char* key, data_type* value, uint64_t length)

value should point to an array of the data to be set of the corresponding type. The size of the stored array should match the length argument passed.

See the table below for all the supported data types and their corresponding function signatures.

parameter: key The name of the parameter parameter: value The value to set of the parameter parameter: length The length of the vector parameter returns: GXF_SUCCESS if the operation was successful, or otherwise one of the GXF error codes.

Table 1 Supported Data Types to Set 1D Vector Parameters Function Name data_type GxfParameterSet1DFloat64Vector(...) double GxfParameterSet1DInt64Vector(...) int64_t GxfParameterSet1DUInt64Vector(...) uint64_t GxfParameterSet1DInt32Vector(...) int32_t

Users can call gxf_result_t GxfParameterSet2D"DataType"Vector(gxf_context_t context, gxf_uid_t uid, const char* key, data_type** value, uint64_t height, uint64_t width)

value should point to an array of array (and not to the address of a contiguous array of data) of the data to be set of the corresponding type. The length of the first dimension of the array should match the height argument passed and similarly the length of the second dimension of the array should match the width passed.

See the table below for all the supported data types and their corresponding function signatures.

parameter: key The name of the parameter parameter: value The value to set of the parameter parameter: height The height of the 2-D vector parameter parameter: width The width of the 2-D vector parameter returns: GXF_SUCCESS if the operation was successful, or otherwise one of the GXF error codes.

Table 2 Supported Data Types to Set 2D Vector Parameters Function Name data_type GxfParameterSet2DFloat64Vector(...) double GxfParameterSet2DInt64Vector(...) int64_t GxfParameterSet2DUInt64Vector(...) uint64_t GxfParameterSet2DInt32Vector(...) int32_t

Users can call gxf_result_t GxfParameterGet1D"DataType"Vector(gxf_context_t context, gxf_uid_t uid, const char* key, data_type** value, uint64_t* length) to get the value of a 1-D vector.

Before calling this method, users should call GxfParameterGet1D"DataType"VectorInfo(gxf_context_t context, gxf_uid_t uid, const char* key, uint64_t* length) to obtain the length of the vector parameter and then allocate at least that much memory to retrieve the value .

value should point to an array of size greater than or equal to length allocated by user of the corresponding type to retrieve the data. If the length doesn’t match the size of stored vector then it will be updated with the expected size.

See the table below for all the supported data types and their corresponding function signatures.

parameter: key The name of the parameter parameter: value The value to set of the parameter parameter: length The length of the 1-D vector parameter obtained by calling GxfParameterGet1D"DataType"VectorInfo(...)

Table 3 Supported Data Types to Get the Value of 1D Vector Parameters Function Name data_type GxfParameterGet1DFloat64Vector(...) double GxfParameterGet1DInt64Vector(...) int64_t GxfParameterGet1DUInt64Vector(...) uint64_t GxfParameterGet1DInt32Vector(...) int32_t

Users can call gxf_result_t GxfParameterGet2D"DataType"Vector(gxf_context_t context, gxf_uid_t uid, const char* key, data_type** value, uint64_t* height, uint64_t* width) to get the value of a -2D vector.

Before calling this method, users should call GxfParameterGet1D"DataType"VectorInfo(gxf_context_t context, gxf_uid_t uid, const char* key, uint64_t* height, uint64_t* width) to obtain the height and width of the 2D-vector parameter and then allocate at least that much memory to retrieve the value .

value should point to an array of array of height (size of first dimension) greater than or equal to height and width (size of the second dimension) greater than or equal to width allocated by user of the corresponding type to get the data. If the height or width don’t match the height and width of the stored vector then they will be updated with the expected values.

See the table below for all the supported data types and their corresponding function signatures.

parameter”: key The name of the parameter parameter”: value Allocated array to get the value of the parameter parameter”: height The height of the 2-D vector parameter obtained by calling GxfParameterGet2D"DataType"VectorInfo(...) parameter”: width The width of the 2-D vector parameter obtained by calling GxfParameterGet2D"DataType"VectorInfo(...)