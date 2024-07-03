Relevant Technologies

The NVIDIA Developer Kits equipped with a ConnectX network adapter can be used along with the NVIDIA Rivermax SDK to provide an extremely efficient network connection that is further optimized for GPU workloads by using GPUDirect for RDMA. This technology avoids unnecessary memory copies and CPU overhead by copying data directly to or from pinned GPU memory, and supports both the integrated GPU or the discrete GPU.

Note NVIDIA is also committed to supporting hardware vendors enable RDMA within their own drivers, an example of which is provided by the AJA Video Systems as part of a partnership with NVIDIA for the Holoscan SDK. The AJASource operator is an example of how the SDK can leverage RDMA.

