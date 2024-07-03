Built-in Operators and Extensions
The units of work of Holoscan applications are implemented within Operators, as described in the core concepts of the SDK. The operators included in the SDK provide domain-agnostic functionalities such as IO, machine learning inference, processing, and visualization, optimized for AI streaming pipelines, relying on a set of Core Technologies.
The operators below are defined under the
holoscan::ops namespace for C++ and CMake, and under the
holoscan.operators module in Python.
|
Class
|
CMake target/lib
|
Documentation
|AJASourceOp
|
aja
|
C++/
Python
|BayerDemosaicOp
|
bayer_demosaic
|
C++/
Python
|FormatConverterOp
|
format_converter
|
C++/
Python
|HolovizOp
|
holoviz
|
C++/
Python
|InferenceOp
|
inference
|
C++/
Python
|InferenceProcessorOp
|
inference_processor
|
C++/
Python
|PingRxOp
|
ping_rx
|
C++/
Python
|PingTxOp
|
ping_tx
|
C++/
Python
|SegmentationPostprocessorOp
|
segmentation_postprocessor
|
C++/
Python
|VideoStreamRecorderOp
|
video_stream_recorder
|
C++/
Python
|VideoStreamReplayerOp
|
video_stream_replayer
|
C++/
Python
|V4L2VideoCaptureOp
|
v4l2
|
C++/
Python
Given an instance of an operator class, you can print a human-readable description of its specification to inspect the inputs, outputs, and parameters that can be configured on that operator class:
std::cout << operator_object->spec()->description() << std::endl;
print(operator_object.spec)
The Holoscan SDK uses meta-programming with templating and
std::any to support arbitrary data types. Because of this, some type information (and therefore values) might not be retrievable by the
description API. If more details are needed, we recommend inspecting the list of
Parameter members in the operator header to identify their type.
The Holoscan SDK also includes some GXF extensions with GXF codelets, which are typically wrapped as operators, or present for legacy reasons. In addition to the core GXF extensions (std, cuda, serialization, multimedia) listed here, the Holoscan SDK includes the following GXF extensions:
GXF Holoscan Wrapper
The
gxf_holoscan_wrapper extension includes the
holoscan::gxf::OperatorWrapper codelet. It is used as a utility base class to wrap a holoscan operator to interface with the GXF framework.
Learn more about it in the Using Holoscan Operators in GXF Applications section.
UCX (Holoscan)
The
ucx_holoscan extension includes
nvidia::holoscan::UcxHoloscanComponentSerializer which is a
nvidia::gxf::ComponentSerializer that handles serialization of
holoscan::Message and
holoscan::Tensor types for transmission using the Unified Communication X (UCX) library. UCX is the library used by Holoscan SDK to enable communication of data between fragments in distributed applications.
The
UcxHoloscanComponentSerializer is intended for use in combination with other UCX components defined in the GXF UCX extension. Specifically, it can be used by the
UcxEntitySerializer where it can operate alongside the
UcxComponentSerializer that serializes GXF-specific types (
nvidia::gxf::Tensor,
nvidia::gxf::VideoBuffer, etc.). This way both GXF and Holoscan types can be serialized by distributed applications.
HoloHub
Visit the HoloHub repository to find a collection of additional Holoscan operators and extensions.