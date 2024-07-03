Bases: holoscan.operators.holoviz._holoviz.HolovizOp

Holoviz visualization operator using Holoviz module.

This is a Vulkan-based visualizer.

==Named Inputs==

receiversmulti-receiver accepting nvidia::gxf::Tensor and/or nvidia::gxf::VideoBuffer Any number of upstream ports may be connected to this receivers port. This port can accept either VideoBuffers or Tensors. These inputs can be in either host or device memory. Each tensor or video buffer will result in a layer. The operator autodetects the layer type for certain input types (e.g. a video buffer will result in an image layer). For other input types or more complex use cases, input specifications can be provided either at initialization time as a parameter or dynamically at run time (via input_specs ). On each call to compute , tensors corresponding to all names specified in the tensors parameter must be found or an exception will be raised. Any extra, named tensors not present in the tensors parameter specification (or optional, dynamic input_specs input) will be ignored. input_specslist[holoscan.operators.HolovizOp.InputSpec], optional A list of InputSpec objects. This port can be used to dynamically update the overlay specification at run time. No inputs are required on this port in order for the operator to compute . render_buffer_inputnvidia::gxf::VideoBuffer, optional An empty render buffer can optionally be provided. The video buffer must have format GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_RGBA and be in device memory. This input port only exists if enable_render_buffer_input was set to True , in which case compute will only be called when a message arrives on this input.

==Named Outputs==

render_buffer_outputnvidia::gxf::VideoBuffer, optional Output for a filled render buffer. If an input render buffer is specified, it is using that one, else it allocates a new buffer. The video buffer will have format GXF_VIDEO_FORMAT_RGBA and will be in device memory. This output is useful for offline rendering or headless mode. This output port only exists if enable_render_buffer_output was set to True . camera_pose_outputstd::array<float, 16> or nvidia::gxf::Pose3D, optional The camera pose. Depending on the value of camera_pose_output_type this outputs a 4x4 row major projection matrix (type std::array<float, 16> ) or the camera extrinsics model (type nvidia::gxf::Pose3D ). This output port only exists if enable_camera_pose_output was set to True .

==Device Memory Requirements==

If render_buffer_input is enabled, the provided buffer is used and no memory block will be allocated. Otherwise, when using this operator with a holoscan.resources.BlockMemoryPool , a single device memory block is needed ( storage_type=1 ). The size of this memory block can be determined by rounding the width and height up to the nearest even size and then padding the rows as needed so that the row stride is a multiple of 256 bytes. C++ code to calculate the block size is as follows

Copy Copied! def get_block_size(height, width): height_even = height + (height & 1) width_even = width + (width & 1) row_bytes = width_even * 4; # 4 bytes per pixel for 8-bit RGBA row_stride = (row_bytes % 256 == 0) ? row_bytes : ((row_bytes // 256 + 1) * 256) return height_even * row_stride

Parameters fragment The fragment that the operator belongs to. allocator Allocator used to allocate render buffer output. If None , will default to holoscan.core.UnboundedAllocator . receivers List of input receivers. tensors List of input tensors. Each tensor is defined by a dictionary where the "name" key must correspond to a tensor sent to the operator’s input. See the notes section below for further details on how the tensor dictionary is defined. color_lut Color lookup table for tensors of type color_lut . Should be shape (n_colors, 4) . window_title Title on window canvas. Default value is "Holoviz" . display_name In exclusive mode, name of display to use as shown with xrandr or hwinfo –monitor . Default value is "DP-0" . width Window width or display resolution width if in exclusive or fullscreen mode. Default value is 1920 . height Window height or display resolution width if in exclusive or fullscreen mode. Default value is 1080 . framerate Display framerate in Hz if in exclusive mode. Default value is 60.0 . use_exclusive_display Enable exclusive display. Default value is False . fullscreen Enable fullscreen window. Default value is False . headless Enable headless mode. No window is opened, the render buffer is output to port render_buffer_output . Default value is False . enable_render_buffer_input If True , an additional input port, named "render_buffer_input" is added to the operator. Default value is False . enable_render_buffer_output If True , an additional output port, named "render_buffer_output" is added to the operator. Default value is False . enable_camera_pose_output If True , an additional output port, named "camera_pose_output" is added to the operator. Default value is False . camera_pose_output_type Type of data output at "camera_pose_output" . Supported values are projection_matrix and extrinsics_model . Default value is projection_matrix . camera_eye Initial camera eye position. Default value is (0.0, 0.0, 1.0) . camera_look_at Initial camera look at position. Default value is (0.0, 0.0, 0.0) . camera_up Initial camera up vector. Default value is (0.0, 1.0, 0.0) . font_path File path for the font used for rendering text. Default value is "" . cuda_stream_pool holoscan.resources.CudaStreamPool instance to allocate CUDA streams. Default value is None . name The name of the operator. Default value is "holoviz_op" .

Notes

The tensors argument is used to specify the tensors to display. Each tensor is defined using a dictionary, that must, at minimum include a ‘name’ key that corresponds to a tensor found on the operator’s input. A ‘type’ key should also be provided to indicate the type of entry to display. The ‘type’ key will be one of { "color" , "color_lut" , "crosses" , "lines" , "lines_3d" , "line_strip" , "line_strip_3d" , "ovals" , "points" , "points_3d" , "rectangles" , "text" , "triangles" , "triangles_3d" , "depth_map" , "depth_map_color" , "unknown" }. The default type is "unknown" which will attempt to guess the corresponding type based on the tensor dimensions. Concrete examples are given below.

To show a single 2D RGB or RGBA image, use a list containing a single tensor of type "color" .

Copy Copied! tensors = [dict(name="video", type="color", opacity=1.0, priority=0)]

Here, the optional key opacity is used to scale the opacity of the tensor. The priority key is used to specify the render priority for layers. Layers with a higher priority will be rendered on top of those with a lower priority.

If we also had a "boxes"` tensor representing rectangular bounding boxes, we could display them on top of the image like this.

Copy Copied! tensors = [ dict(name="video", type="color", priority=0), dict(name="boxes", type="rectangles", color=[1.0, 0.0, 0.0], line_width=2, priority=1), ]

where the color and line_width keys specify the color and line width of the bounding box.

The details of the dictionary is as follows:

name : name of the tensor containing the input data to display type: str

type : input type (default "unknown" ) type: str possible values: unknown : unknown type, the operator tries to guess the type by inspecting the tensor. color : RGB or RGBA color 2d image. color_lut : single channel 2d image, color is looked up. points : point primitives, one coordinate (x, y) per primitive. lines : line primitives, two coordinates (x0, y0) and (x1, y1) per primitive. line_strip : line strip primitive, a line primitive i is defined by each coordinate (xi, yi) and the following (xi+1, yi+1). triangles : triangle primitive, three coordinates (x0, y0), (x1, y1) and (x2, y2) per primitive. crosses : cross primitive, a cross is defined by the center coordinate and the size (xi, yi, si). rectangles : axis aligned rectangle primitive, each rectangle is defined by two coordinates (xi, yi) and (xi+1, yi+1). ovals : oval primitive, an oval primitive is defined by the center coordinate and the axis sizes (xi, yi, sxi, syi). text : text is defined by the top left coordinate and the size (x, y, s) per string, text strings are defined by InputSpec member text . depth_map : single channel 2d array where each element represents a depth value. The data is rendered as a 3d object using points, lines or triangles. The color for the elements can be specified through depth_map_color . Supported format: 8-bit unsigned normalized format that has a single 8-bit depth component. depth_map_color : RGBA 2d image, same size as the depth map. One color value for each element of the depth map grid. Supported format: 32-bit unsigned normalized format that has an 8-bit R component in byte 0, an 8-bit G component in byte 1, an 8-bit B component in byte 2, and an 8-bit A component in byte 3.

opacity : layer opacity, 1.0 is fully opaque, 0.0 is fully transparent (default: 1.0 ) type: float

priority : layer priority, determines the render order, layers with higher priority values are rendered on top of layers with lower priority values (default: 0 ) type: int

color : RGBA color of rendered geometry (default: [1.f, 1.f, 1.f, 1.f] ) type: List[float]

line_width : line width for geometry made of lines (default: 1.0 ) type: float

point_size : point size for geometry made of points (default: 1.0 ) type: float

text : array of text strings, used when type is text (default: [] ) type: List[str]

depth_map_render_mode : depth map render mode (default: points ) type: str possible values: points : render as points lines : render as lines triangles : render as triangles



Displaying Color Images Image data can either be on host or device (GPU). Multiple image formats are supported R 8 bit unsigned

R 16 bit unsigned

R 16 bit float

R 32 bit unsigned

R 32 bit float

RGB 8 bit unsigned

BGR 8 bit unsigned

RGBA 8 bit unsigned

BGRA 8 bit unsigned

RGBA 16 bit unsigned

RGBA 16 bit float

RGBA 32 bit float When the type parameter is set to color_lut the final color is looked up using the values from the color_lut parameter. For color lookups these image formats are supported R 8 bit unsigned

R 16 bit unsigned

R 32 bit unsigned Drawing Geometry In all cases, x and y are normalized coordinates in the range [0, 1] . The x and y correspond to the horizontal and vertical axes of the display, respectively. The origin (0, 0) is at the top left of the display. Geometric primitives outside of the visible area are clipped. Coordinate arrays are expected to have the shape (N, C) where N is the coordinate count and C is the component count for each coordinate. Points are defined by a (x, y) coordinate pair.

Lines are defined by a set of two (x, y) coordinate pairs.

Lines strips are defined by a sequence of (x, y) coordinate pairs. The first two coordinates define the first line, each additional coordinate adds a line connecting to the previous coordinate.

Triangles are defined by a set of three (x, y) coordinate pairs.

Crosses are defined by (x, y, size) tuples. size specifies the size of the cross in the x direction and is optional, if omitted it’s set to 0.05 . The size in the y direction is calculated using the aspect ratio of the window to make the crosses square.

Rectangles (bounding boxes) are defined by a pair of 2-tuples defining the upper-left and lower-right coordinates of a box: (x1, y1), (x2, y2) .

Ovals are defined by (x, y, size_x, size_y) tuples. size_x and size_y are optional, if omitted they are set to 0.05 .

Texts are defined by (x, y, size) tuples. size specifies the size of the text in y direction and is optional, if omitted it’s set to 0.05 . The size in the x direction is calculated using the aspect ratio of the window. The index of each coordinate references a text string from the text parameter and the index is clamped to the size of the text array. For example, if there is one item set for the text parameter, e.g. text=["my_text"] and three coordinates, then my_text is rendered three times. If text=["first text", "second text"] and three coordinates are specified, then first text is rendered at the first coordinate, second text at the second coordinate and then second text again at the third coordinate. The text string array is fixed and can’t be changed after initialization. To hide text which should not be displayed, specify coordinates greater than (1.0, 1.0) for the text item, the text is then clipped away.

3D Points are defined by a (x, y, z) coordinate tuple.

3D Lines are defined by a set of two (x, y, z) coordinate tuples.

3D Lines strips are defined by a sequence of (x, y, z) coordinate tuples. The first two coordinates define the first line, each additional coordinate adds a line connecting to the previous coordinate.

3D Triangles are defined by a set of three (x, y, z) coordinate tuples. Displaying Depth Maps When type is depth_map the provided data is interpreted as a rectangular array of depth values. Additionally a 2d array with a color value for each point in the grid can be specified by setting type to depth_map_color . The type of geometry drawn can be selected by setting depth_map_render_mode . Depth maps are rendered in 3D and support camera movement. The camera is controlled using the mouse: Orbit (LMB)

Pan (LMB + CTRL | MMB)

Dolly (LMB + SHIFT | RMB | Mouse wheel)

Look Around (LMB + ALT | LMB + CTRL + SHIFT)

Zoom (Mouse wheel + SHIFT) Output By default a window is opened to display the rendering, but the extension can also be run in headless mode with the headless parameter. Using a display in exclusive mode is also supported with the use_exclusive_display parameter. This reduces the latency by avoiding the desktop compositor. The rendered framebuffer can be output to render_buffer_output .

Attributes

args The list of arguments associated with the component. conditions Conditions associated with the operator. description YAML formatted string describing the operator. fragment The fragment ( holoscan.core.Fragment ) that the operator belongs to. id The identifier of the component. name The name of the operator. operator_type The operator type. resources Resources associated with the operator. spec The operator spec ( holoscan.core.OperatorSpec ) associated with the operator.

Methods

InputSpec InputSpec for the HolovizOp operator. add_arg (*args, **kwargs) Overloaded function. compute (self, arg0, arg1, arg2) Operator compute method. initialize (self) Initialize the operator. setup (self, spec) Define the operator specification. start (self) Operator start method. stop (self) Operator stop method.

DepthMapRenderMode InputType OperatorType

class DepthMapRenderMode Bases: pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object Members: POINTS LINES TRIANGLES Attributes name value LINES = <DepthMapRenderMode.LINES: 1> POINTS = <DepthMapRenderMode.POINTS: 0> TRIANGLES = <DepthMapRenderMode.TRIANGLES: 2> __init__ ( self : holoscan.operators.holoviz._holoviz.HolovizOp.DepthMapRenderMode , value : int ) → None property name property value

class InputSpec Bases: pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object InputSpec for the HolovizOp operator. Parameters tensor_name The tensor name for this input. type The type of data that this tensor represents. Attributes type (holoscan.operators.HolovizOp.InputType) The type of data that this tensor represents. opacity (float) The opacity of the object. Must be in range [0.0, 1.0] where 1.0 is fully opaque. priority (int) Layer priority, determines the render order. Layers with higher priority values are rendered on top of layers with lower priority. color (4-tuple of float) RGBA values in range [0.0, 1.0] for rendered geometry. line_width (float) Line width for geometry made of lines. point_size (float) Point size for geometry made of points. text (sequence of str) Sequence of strings used when type is HolovizOp.InputType.TEXT . depth_map_render_mode (holoscan.operators.HolovizOp.DepthMapRenderMode) The depth map render mode. Used only if type is HolovizOp.InputType.DEPTH_MAP or HolovizOp.InputType.DEPTH_MAP_COLOR . views (list of HolovizOp.InputSpec.View) Sequence of layer views. By default a layer will fill the whole window. When using a view, the layer can be placed freely within the window. When multiple views are specified, the layer is drawn multiple times using the specified layer views. Methods View View for the InputSpec of a HolovizOp operator. description (self) Returns class View Bases: pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object View for the InputSpec of a HolovizOp operator. Notes Layers can also be placed in 3D space by specifying a 3D transformation matrix . Note that for geometry layers there is a default matrix which allows coordinates in the range of [0 … 1] instead of the Vulkan [-1 … 1] range. When specifying a matrix for a geometry layer, this default matrix is overwritten. When multiple views are specified, the layer is drawn multiple times using the specified layer views. It’s possible to specify a negative term for height, which flips the image. When using a negative height, one should also adjust the y value to point to the lower left corner of the viewport instead of the upper left corner. Attributes offset_x, offset_y (float) Offset of top-left corner of the view. (0, 0) is the upper left and (1, 1) is the lower right. width (float) Normalized width (range [0.0, 1.0]). height (float) Normalized height (range [0.0, 1.0]). matrix (sequence of float) 16-elements representing a 4x4 transformation matrix. __init__ ( self : holoscan.operators.holoviz._holoviz.HolovizOp.InputSpec.View ) → None View for the InputSpec of a HolovizOp operator. Notes Layers can also be placed in 3D space by specifying a 3D transformation matrix . Note that for geometry layers there is a default matrix which allows coordinates in the range of [0 … 1] instead of the Vulkan [-1 … 1] range. When specifying a matrix for a geometry layer, this default matrix is overwritten. When multiple views are specified, the layer is drawn multiple times using the specified layer views. It’s possible to specify a negative term for height, which flips the image. When using a negative height, one should also adjust the y value to point to the lower left corner of the viewport instead of the upper left corner. Attributes offset_x, offset_y (float) Offset of top-left corner of the view. (0, 0) is the upper left and (1, 1) is the lower right. width (float) Normalized width (range [0.0, 1.0]). height (float) Normalized height (range [0.0, 1.0]). matrix (sequence of float) 16-elements representing a 4x4 transformation matrix. property height property matrix property offset_x property offset_y property width __init__ ( * args , ** kwargs ) Overloaded function. __init__(self: holoscan.operators.holoviz._holoviz.HolovizOp.InputSpec, arg0: str, arg1: holoscan.operators.holoviz._holoviz.HolovizOp.InputType) -> None InputSpec for the HolovizOp operator. Parameters tensor_name The tensor name for this input. type The type of data that this tensor represents. Attributes type (holoscan.operators.HolovizOp.InputType) The type of data that this tensor represents. opacity (float) The opacity of the object. Must be in range [0.0, 1.0] where 1.0 is fully opaque. priority (int) Layer priority, determines the render order. Layers with higher priority values are rendered on top of layers with lower priority. color (4-tuple of float) RGBA values in range [0.0, 1.0] for rendered geometry. line_width (float) Line width for geometry made of lines. point_size (float) Point size for geometry made of points. text (sequence of str) Sequence of strings used when type is HolovizOp.InputType.TEXT . depth_map_render_mode (holoscan.operators.HolovizOp.DepthMapRenderMode) The depth map render mode. Used only if type is HolovizOp.InputType.DEPTH_MAP or HolovizOp.InputType.DEPTH_MAP_COLOR . views (list of HolovizOp.InputSpec.View) Sequence of layer views. By default a layer will fill the whole window. When using a view, the layer can be placed freely within the window. When multiple views are specified, the layer is drawn multiple times using the specified layer views. 2. __init__(self: holoscan.operators.holoviz._holoviz.HolovizOp.InputSpec, arg0: str, arg1: str) -> None property color property depth_map_render_mode description ( self : holoscan.operators.holoviz._holoviz.HolovizOp.InputSpec ) → str Returns description YAML string representation of the InputSpec class. property line_width property opacity property point_size property priority property text property type property views

class InputType Bases: pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object Members: UNKNOWN COLOR COLOR_LUT POINTS LINES LINE_STRIP TRIANGLES CROSSES RECTANGLES OVALS TEXT DEPTH_MAP DEPTH_MAP_COLOR POINTS_3D LINES_3D LINE_STRIP_3D TRIANGLES_3D Attributes name value COLOR = <InputType.COLOR: 1> COLOR_LUT = <InputType.COLOR_LUT: 2> CROSSES = <InputType.CROSSES: 7> DEPTH_MAP = <InputType.DEPTH_MAP: 11> DEPTH_MAP_COLOR = <InputType.DEPTH_MAP_COLOR: 12> LINES = <InputType.LINES: 4> LINES_3D = <InputType.LINES_3D: 14> LINE_STRIP = <InputType.LINE_STRIP: 5> LINE_STRIP_3D = <InputType.LINE_STRIP_3D: 15> OVALS = <InputType.OVALS: 9> POINTS = <InputType.POINTS: 3> POINTS_3D = <InputType.POINTS_3D: 13> RECTANGLES = <InputType.RECTANGLES: 8> TEXT = <InputType.TEXT: 10> TRIANGLES = <InputType.TRIANGLES: 6> TRIANGLES_3D = <InputType.TRIANGLES_3D: 16> UNKNOWN = <InputType.UNKNOWN: 0> __init__ ( self : holoscan.operators.holoviz._holoviz.HolovizOp.InputType , value : int ) → None property name property value

class OperatorType Bases: pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object Enum class for operator types used by the executor. NATIVE: Native operator.

GXF: GXF operator.

VIRTUAL: Virtual operator. (for internal use, not intended for use by application authors) Members: NATIVE GXF VIRTUAL Attributes name value GXF = <OperatorType.GXF: 1> NATIVE = <OperatorType.NATIVE: 0> VIRTUAL = <OperatorType.VIRTUAL: 2> __init__ ( self : holoscan.core._core.Operator.OperatorType , value : int ) → None property name property value

add_arg ( * args , ** kwargs ) Overloaded function. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None Add an argument to the component. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None Add a list of arguments to the component. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, **kwargs) -> None Add arguments to the component via Python kwargs. add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.Condition) -> None add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.Resource) -> None Add a condition or resource to the Operator. This can be used to add a condition or resource to an operator after it has already been constructed. Parameters arg The condition or resource to add.

property args The list of arguments associated with the component. Returns arglist

compute ( self : holoscan.core._core.Operator , arg0 : holoscan.core._core.InputContext , arg1 : holoscan.core._core.OutputContext , arg2 : holoscan.core._core.ExecutionContext ) → None Operator compute method. This method defines the primary computation to be executed by the operator.

property conditions Conditions associated with the operator.

property description YAML formatted string describing the operator.

property fragment The fragment ( holoscan.core.Fragment ) that the operator belongs to.

property id The identifier of the component. The identifier is initially set to -1 , and will become a valid value when the component is initialized. With the default executor ( holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor ), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID. Returns id

initialize ( self : holoscan.operators.holoviz._holoviz.HolovizOp ) → None Initialize the operator. This method is called only once when the operator is created for the first time, and uses a light-weight initialization.

property name The name of the operator.

property operator_type The operator type. holoscan.core.Operator.OperatorType enum representing the type of the operator. The two types currently implemented are native and GXF.

property resources Resources associated with the operator.

setup ( self : holoscan.operators.holoviz._holoviz.HolovizOp , spec : holoscan.core._core.OperatorSpec ) → None Define the operator specification. Parameters spec The operator specification.

property spec The operator spec ( holoscan.core.OperatorSpec ) associated with the operator.

start ( self : holoscan.core._core.Operator ) → None Operator start method.