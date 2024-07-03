Creating Operators

When assembling a C++ application, two types of operators can be used:

Native C++ operators: custom operators defined in C++ without using the GXF API, by creating a subclass of holoscan::Operator . These C++ operators can pass arbitrary C++ objects around between operators. GXF Operators: operators defined in the underlying C++ library by inheriting from the holoscan::ops::GXFOperator class. These operators wrap GXF codelets from GXF extensions. Examples are VideoStreamReplayerOp for replaying video files, FormatConverterOp for format conversions, and HolovizOp for visualization.

Note It is possible to create an application using a mixture of GXF operators and native operators. In this case, some special consideration to cast the input and output tensors appropriately must be taken, as shown in a section below.

The lifecycle of a holoscan::Operator is made up of three stages:

start() is called once when the operator starts, and is used for initializing heavy tasks such as allocating memory resources and using parameters.

compute() is called when the operator is triggered, which can occur any number of times throughout the operator lifecycle between start() and stop() .

stop() is called once when the operator is stopped, and is used for deinitializing heavy tasks such as deallocating resources that were previously assigned in start() .

All operators on the workflow are scheduled for execution. When an operator is first executed, the start() method is called, followed by the compute() method. When the operator is stopped, the stop() method is called. The compute() method is called multiple times between start() and stop() .

If any of the scheduling conditions specified by Conditions are not met (for example, the CountCondition would cause the scheduling condition to not be met if the operator has been executed a certain number of times), the operator is stopped and the stop() method is called.

We will cover how to use Conditions in the Specifying operator inputs and outputs (C++) section of the user guide.

Typically, the start() and the stop() functions are only called once during the application’s lifecycle. However, if the scheduling conditions are met again, the operator can be scheduled for execution, and the start() method will be called again.

Fig. 15 The sequence of method calls in the lifecycle of a Holoscan Operator

We can override the default behavior of the operator by implementing the above methods. The following example shows how to implement a custom operator that overrides start, stop and compute methods.

Listing 2 The basic structure of a Holoscan Operator (C++)



Copy Copied! #include "holoscan/holoscan.hpp" using holoscan::Operator; using holoscan::OperatorSpec; using holoscan::InputContext; using holoscan::OutputContext; using holoscan::ExecutionContext; using holoscan::Arg; using holoscan::ArgList; class MyOp : public Operator { public: HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS(MyOp) MyOp() = default; void setup(OperatorSpec& spec) override { } void start() override { HOLOSCAN_LOG_TRACE("MyOp::start()"); } void compute(InputContext&, OutputContext& op_output, ExecutionContext&) override { HOLOSCAN_LOG_TRACE("MyOp::compute()"); }; void stop() override { HOLOSCAN_LOG_TRACE("MyOp::stop()"); } };





To create a custom operator in C++ it is necessary to create a subclass of holoscan::Operator . The following example demonstrates how to use native operators (the operators that do not have an underlying, pre-compiled GXF Codelet).

Code Snippet: examples/ping_multi_port/cpp/ping_multi_port.cpp

Listing 3 examples/ping_multi_port/cpp/ping_multi_port.cpp



Copy Copied! #include "holoscan/holoscan.hpp" class ValueData { public: ValueData() = default; explicit ValueData(int value) : data_(value) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_TRACE("ValueData::ValueData(): {}", data_); } ~ValueData() { HOLOSCAN_LOG_TRACE("ValueData::~ValueData(): {}", data_); } void data(int value) { data_ = value; } int data() const { return data_; } private: int data_; }; namespace holoscan::ops { class PingTxOp : public Operator { public: HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS(PingTxOp) PingTxOp() = default; void setup(OperatorSpec& spec) override { spec.output<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>("out1"); spec.output<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>("out2"); } void compute(InputContext&, OutputContext& op_output, ExecutionContext&) override { auto value1 = std::make_shared<ValueData>(index_++); op_output.emit(value1, "out1"); auto value2 = std::make_shared<ValueData>(index_++); op_output.emit(value2, "out2"); }; int index_ = 0; }; class PingMiddleOp : public Operator { public: HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS(PingMiddleOp) PingMiddleOp() = default; void setup(OperatorSpec& spec) override { spec.input<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>("in1"); spec.input<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>("in2"); spec.output<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>("out1"); spec.output<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>("out2"); spec.param(multiplier_, "multiplier", "Multiplier", "Multiply the input by this value", 2); } void compute(InputContext& op_input, OutputContext& op_output, ExecutionContext&) override { auto value1 = op_input.receive<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>("in1").value(); auto value2 = op_input.receive<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>("in2").value(); HOLOSCAN_LOG_INFO("Middle message received (count: {})", count_++); HOLOSCAN_LOG_INFO("Middle message value1: {}", value1->data()); HOLOSCAN_LOG_INFO("Middle message value2: {}", value2->data()); // Multiply the values by the multiplier parameter value1->data(value1->data() * multiplier_); value2->data(value2->data() * multiplier_); op_output.emit(value1, "out1"); op_output.emit(value2, "out2"); }; private: int count_ = 1; Parameter<int> multiplier_; }; class PingRxOp : public Operator { public: HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS(PingRxOp) PingRxOp() = default; void setup(OperatorSpec& spec) override { spec.param(receivers_, "receivers", "Input Receivers", "List of input receivers.", {}); } void compute(InputContext& op_input, OutputContext&, ExecutionContext&) override { auto value_vector = op_input.receive<std::vector<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>>("receivers").value(); HOLOSCAN_LOG_INFO("Rx message received (count: {}, size: {})", count_++, value_vector.size()); HOLOSCAN_LOG_INFO("Rx message value1: {}", value_vector[0]->data()); HOLOSCAN_LOG_INFO("Rx message value2: {}", value_vector[1]->data()); }; private: Parameter<std::vector<IOSpec*>> receivers_; int count_ = 1; }; } // namespace holoscan::ops class App : public holoscan::Application { public: void compose() override { using namespace holoscan; auto tx = make_operator<ops::PingTxOp>("tx", make_condition<CountCondition>(10)); auto mx = make_operator<ops::PingMiddleOp>("mx", Arg("multiplier", 3)); auto rx = make_operator<ops::PingRxOp>("rx"); add_flow(tx, mx, {{"out1", "in1"}, {"out2", "in2"}}); add_flow(mx, rx, {{"out1", "receivers"}, {"out2", "receivers"}}); } }; int main(int argc, char** argv) { auto app = holoscan::make_application<MyPingApp>(); app->run(); return 0; }





Code Snippet: examples/native_operator/cpp/app_config.yaml

In this application, three operators are created: PingTxOp , PingMxOp , and PingRxOp

The PingTxOp operator is a source operator that emits two values every time it is invoked. The values are emitted on two different output ports, out1 (for even integers) and out2 (for odd integers). The PingMxOp operator is a middle operator that receives two values from the PingTxOp operator and emits two values on two different output ports. The values are multiplied by the multiplier parameter. The PingRxOp operator is a sink operator that receives two values from the PingMxOp operator. The values are received on a single input, receivers , which is a vector of input ports. The PingRxOp operator receives the values in the order they are emitted by the PingMxOp operator.

As covered in more detail below, the inputs to each operator are specified in the setup() method of the operator. Then inputs are received within the compute() method via op_input.receive() and outputs are emitted via op_output.emit() .

Note that for native C++ operators as defined here, any object including a shared pointer can be emitted or received. For large objects such as tensors it may be preferable from a performance standpoint to transmit a shared pointer to the object rather than making a copy. When shared pointers are used and the same tensor is sent to more than one downstream operator, one should avoid in-place operations on the tensor or race conditions between operators may occur.

In the example holoscan::ops::PingMxOp operator above, we have a parameter multiplier that is declared as part of the class as a private member using the param() templated type:

Copy Copied! Parameter<int> multiplier_;

It is then added to the OperatorSpec attribute of the operator in its setup() method, where an associated string key must be provided. Other properties can also be mentioned such as description and default value:

Copy Copied! // Provide key, and optionally other information spec.param(multiplier_, "multiplier", "Multiplier", "Multiply the input by this value", 2);

Note If your parameter is of a custom type, you must register that type and provide a YAML encoder/decoder, as documented under holoscan::Operator::register_converter()

See the Configuring operator parameters section to learn how an application can set these parameters.

To configure the input(s) and output(s) of C++ native operators, call the spec.input() and spec.output() methods within the setup() method of the operator.

The spec.input() and spec.output() methods should be called once for each input and output to be added. The OperatorSpec object and the setup() method will be initialized and called automatically by the Application class when its run() method is called.

These methods ( spec.input() and spec.output() ) return an IOSpec object that can be used to configure the input/output port.

By default, the holoscan::MessageAvailableCondition and holoscan::DownstreamMessageAffordableCondition conditions are applied (with a min_size of 1 ) to the input/output ports. This means that the operator’s compute() method will not be invoked until a message is available on the input port and the downstream operator’s input port (queue) has enough capacity to receive the message.

Copy Copied! void setup(OperatorSpec& spec) override { spec.input<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>("in"); // Above statement is equivalent to: // spec.input<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>("in") // .condition(ConditionType::kMessageAvailable, Arg("min_size") = 1); spec.output<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>("out"); // Above statement is equivalent to: // spec.output<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>("out") // .condition(ConditionType::kDownstreamMessageAffordable, Arg("min_size") = 1); ... }

In the above example, the spec.input() method is used to configure the input port to have the holoscan::MessageAvailableCondition with a minimum size of 1. This means that the operator’s compute() method will not be invoked until a message is available on the input port of the operator. Similarly, the spec.output() method is used to configure the output port to have the holoscan::DownstreamMessageAffordableCondition with a minimum size of 1. This means that the operator’s compute() method will not be invoked until the downstream operator’s input port has enough capacity to receive the message.

If you want to change this behavior, use the IOSpec::condition() method to configure the conditions. For example, to configure the input and output ports to have no conditions, you can use the following code:

Copy Copied! void setup(OperatorSpec& spec) override { spec.input<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>("in") .condition(ConditionType::kNone); spec.output<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>("out") .condition(ConditionType::kNone); // ... }

The example code in the setup() method configures the input port to have no conditions, which means that the compute() method will be called as soon as the operator is ready to compute. Since there is no guarantee that the input port will have a message available, the compute() method should check if there is a message available on the input port before attempting to read it.

The receive() method of the InputContext object can be used to access different types of input data within the compute() method of your operator class, where its template argument ( DataT ) is the data type of the input. This method takes the name of the input port as an argument (which can be omitted if your operator has a single input port), and returns the input data. If input data is not available, the method returns an object of the holoscan::RuntimeError class which contains an error message describing the reason for the failure. The holoscan::RuntimeError class is a derived class of std::runtime_error and supports accessing more error information, for example, with what() method.

In the example code fragment below, the PingRxOp operator receives input on a port called “in” with data type ValueData . The receive() method is used to access the input data. The value is checked to be valid or not with the if condition. If value is of holoscan::RuntimeError type, then if condition will be false. Otherwise, the data() method of the ValueData class is called to get the value of the input data.

Copy Copied! // ... class PingRxOp : public holoscan::ops::GXFOperator { public: HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(PingRxOp, holoscan::ops::GXFOperator) PingRxOp() = default; void setup(OperatorSpec& spec) override { spec.input<ValueData>("in"); } void compute(InputContext& op_input, OutputContext&, ExecutionContext&) override { // The type of `value` is `ValueData` auto value = op_input.receive<ValueData>("in"); if (value){ HOLOSCAN_LOG_INFO("Message received (value: {})", value.data()); } } };

For GXF Entity objects ( holoscan::gxf::Entity wraps underlying GXF nvidia::gxf::Entity class), the receive() method will return the GXF Entity object for the input of the specified name. In the example below, the PingRxOp operator receives input on a port called “in” with data type holoscan::gxf::Entity .

Copy Copied! // ... class PingRxOp : public holoscan::ops::GXFOperator { public: HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(PingRxOp, holoscan::ops::GXFOperator) PingRxOp() = default; void setup(OperatorSpec& spec) override { spec.input<holoscan::gxf::Entity>("in"); } void compute(InputContext& op_input, OutputContext&, ExecutionContext&) override { // The type of `in_entity` is 'holoscan::gxf::Entity'. auto in_entity = op_input.receive<holoscan::gxf::Entity>("in"); if (in_entity) { // Process with `in_entity`. // ... } } };

For objects of type std::any , the receive() method will return a std::any object containing the input of the specified name. In the example below, the PingRxOp operator receives input on a port called “in” with data type std::any . The type() method of the std::any object is used to determine the actual type of the input data, and the std::any_cast<T>() function is used to retrieve the value of the input data.

Copy Copied! // ... class PingRxOp : public holoscan::ops::GXFOperator { public: HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(PingRxOp, holoscan::ops::GXFOperator) PingRxOp() = default; void setup(OperatorSpec& spec) override { spec.input<std::any>("in"); } void compute(InputContext& op_input, OutputContext&, ExecutionContext&) override { // The type of `in_any` is 'std::any'. auto in_any = op_input.receive<std::any>("in"); auto& in_any_type = in_any.type(); if (in_any_type == typeid(holoscan::gxf::Entity)) { auto in_entity = std::any_cast<holoscan::gxf::Entity>(in_any); // Process with `in_entity`. // ... } else if (in_any_type == typeid(std::shared_ptr<ValueData>)) { auto in_message = std::any_cast<std::shared_ptr<ValueData>>(in_any); // Process with `in_message`. // ... } else if (in_any_type == typeid(nullptr_t)) { // No message is available. } else { HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Invalid message type: {}", in_any_type.name()); return; } } };

The Holoscan SDK provides built-in data types called Domain Objects, defined in the include/holoscan/core/domain directory. For example, the holoscan::Tensor is a Domain Object class that is used to represent a multi-dimensional array of data, which can be used directly by OperatorSpec , InputContext , and OutputContext .

Tip This holoscan::Tensor class is a wrapper around the DLManagedTensorCtx struct holding a DLManagedTensor object. As such, it provides a primary interface to access Tensor data and is interoperable with other frameworks that support the DLPack interface.

Warning Passing holoscan::Tensor objects to/from GXF operators directly is not supported. Instead, they need to be passed through holoscan::gxf::Entity objects. See the interoperability section for more details.

Instead of assigning a specific number of input ports, it may be desired to have the ability to receive any number of objects on a port in certain situations. This can be done by defining Parameter with std::vector<IOSpec*>> ( Parameter<std::vector<IOSpec*>> receivers_ ) and calling spec.param(receivers_, "receivers", "Input Receivers", "List of input receivers.", {}); as done for PingRxOp in the native operator ping example.

Listing 4 examples/ping_multi_port/cpp/ping_multi_port.cpp



Copy Copied! class PingRxOp : public Operator { public: HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS(PingRxOp) PingRxOp() = default; void setup(OperatorSpec& spec) override { spec.param(receivers_, "receivers", "Input Receivers", "List of input receivers.", {}); } void compute(InputContext& op_input, OutputContext&, ExecutionContext&) override { auto value_vector = op_input.receive<std::vector<ValueData>>("receivers"); HOLOSCAN_LOG_INFO("Rx message received (count: {}, size: {})", count_++, value_vector.size()); HOLOSCAN_LOG_INFO("Rx message value1: {}", value_vector[0]->data()); HOLOSCAN_LOG_INFO("Rx message value2: {}", value_vector[1]->data()); }; private: Parameter<std::vector<IOSpec*>> receivers_; int count_ = 1; }; } // namespace holoscan::ops class App : public holoscan::Application { public: void compose() override { using namespace holoscan; auto tx = make_operator<ops::PingTxOp>("tx", make_condition<CountCondition>(10)); auto mx = make_operator<ops::PingMiddleOp>("mx", Arg("multiplier", 3)); auto rx = make_operator<ops::PingRxOp>("rx"); add_flow(tx, mx, {{"out1", "in1"}, {"out2", "in2"}}); add_flow(mx, rx, {{"out1", "receivers"}, {"out2", "receivers"}}); } };





Then, once the following configuration is provided in the compose() method, the PingRxOp will receive two inputs on the receivers port.

Copy Copied! 134: add_flow(mx, rx, {{"out1", "receivers"}, {"out2", "receivers"}});

By using a parameter ( receivers ) with std::vector<holoscan::IOSpec*> type, the framework creates input ports ( receivers:0 and receivers:1 ) implicitly and connects them (and adds the references of the input ports to the receivers vector).

You can build your C++ operator using CMake, by calling find_package(holoscan) in your CMakeLists.txt to load the SDK libraries. Your operator will need to link against holoscan::core :

Listing 5 /CMakeLists.txt



Copy Copied! # Your CMake project cmake_minimum_required(VERSION 3.20) project(my_project CXX) # Finds the holoscan SDK find_package(holoscan REQUIRED CONFIG PATHS "/opt/nvidia/holoscan") # Create a library for your operator add_library(my_operator SHARED my_operator.cpp) # Link your operator against holoscan::core target_link_libraries(my_operator PUBLIC holoscan::core )





Once your CMakeLists.txt is ready in <src_dir> , you can build in <build_dir> with the command line below. You can optionally pass Holoscan_ROOT if the SDK installation you’d like to use differs from the PATHS given to find_package(holoscan) above.

Copy Copied! # Configure cmake -S <src_dir> -B <build_dir> -D Holoscan_ROOT="/opt/nvidia/holoscan" # Build cmake --build <build_dir> -j

If the application is configured in the same CMake project as the operator , you can simply add the operator CMake target library name under the application executable target_link_libraries call, as the operator CMake target is already defined. Copy Copied! # operator add_library(my_op my_op.cpp) target_link_libraries(my_operator PUBLIC holoscan::core) # application add_executable(my_app main.cpp) target_link_libraries(my_operator PRIVATE holoscan::core my_op )

If the application is configured in a separate project as the operator, you need to export the operator in its own CMake project, and import it in the application CMake project, before being able to list it under target_link_libraries also. This is the same as what is done for the SDK built-in operators, available under the holoscan::ops namespace.

You can then include the headers to your C++ operator in your application code.

With the Holoscan C++ API, we can also wrap GXF Codelets from GXF extensions as Holoscan Operators.

Note If you do not have an existing GXF extension, we recommend developing native operators using the C++ or Python APIs to skip the need for wrapping gxf codelets as operators. If you do need to create a GXF Extension, follow the Creating a GXF Extension section for a detailed explanation of the GXF extension development process.

Tip The manual codelet wrapping mechanism described below is no longer necessary in order to make use of a GXF Codelet as a Holoscan operator. There is a new GXFCodeletOp which allows directly using an existing GXF codelet via Fragment::make_operator without having to first create a wrapper class for it. Similarly there is now also a GXFComponentResource class which allows a GXF Component to be used as a Holoscan resource via Fragment::make_resource . A detailed example of how to use each of these is provided for both C++ and Python applications in the examples/import_gxf_components folder.

Given an existing GXF extension, we can create a simple “identity” application consisting of a replayer, which reads contents from a file on disk, and our recorder from the last section, which will store the output of the replayer exactly in the same format. This allows us to see whether the output of the recorder matches the original input files.

The MyRecorderOp Holoscan Operator implementation below will wrap the MyRecorder GXF Codelet shown here.

Listing 6 my_recorder_op.hpp



Copy Copied! #ifndef APPS_MY_RECORDER_APP_MY_RECORDER_OP_HPP #define APPS_MY_RECORDER_APP_MY_RECORDER_OP_HPP #include "holoscan/core/gxf/gxf_operator.hpp" namespace holoscan::ops { class MyRecorderOp : public holoscan::ops::GXFOperator { public: HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(MyRecorderOp, holoscan::ops::GXFOperator) MyRecorderOp() = default; const char* gxf_typename() const override { return "MyRecorder"; } void setup(OperatorSpec& spec) override; void initialize() override; private: Parameter<holoscan::IOSpec*> receiver_; Parameter<std::shared_ptr<holoscan::Resource>> my_serializer_; Parameter<std::string> directory_; Parameter<std::string> basename_; Parameter<bool> flush_on_tick_; }; } // namespace holoscan::ops #endif/* APPS_MY_RECORDER_APP_MY_RECORDER_OP_HPP */





The holoscan::ops::MyRecorderOp class wraps a MyRecorder GXF Codelet by inheriting from the holoscan::ops::GXFOperator class. The HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER macro is used to forward the arguments of the constructor to the base class.

We first need to define the fields of the MyRecorderOp class. You can see that fields with the same names are defined in both the MyRecorderOp class and the MyRecorder GXF codelet .

Listing 7 Parameter declarations in gxf_extensions/my_recorder/my_recorder.hpp



Copy Copied! nvidia::gxf::Parameter<nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::Receiver>> receiver_; nvidia::gxf::Parameter<nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::EntitySerializer>> my_serializer_; nvidia::gxf::Parameter<std::string> directory_; nvidia::gxf::Parameter<std::string> basename_; nvidia::gxf::Parameter<bool> flush_on_tick_;





Comparing the MyRecorderOp holoscan parameter to the MyRecorder gxf codelet:

Holoscan Operator GXF Codelet holoscan::Parameter nvidia::gxf::Parameter holoscan::IOSpec* nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::Receiver>>

or nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::Transmitter>> std::shared_ptr<holoscan::Resource>> nvidia::gxf::Handle<T>>

example: T is nvidia::gxf::EntitySerializer

We then need to implement the following functions:

const char* gxf_typename() const override : return the GXF type name of the Codelet. The fully-qualified class name ( MyRecorder ) for the GXF Codelet is specified.

void setup(OperatorSpec& spec) override : setup the OperatorSpec with the inputs/outputs and parameters of the Operator.

void initialize() override : initialize the Operator.

The implementation of the setup(OperatorSpec& spec) function is as follows:

Listing 8 my_recorder_op.cpp



Copy Copied! #include "./my_recorder_op.hpp" #include "holoscan/core/fragment.hpp" #include "holoscan/core/gxf/entity.hpp" #include "holoscan/core/operator_spec.hpp" #include "holoscan/core/resources/gxf/video_stream_serializer.hpp" namespace holoscan::ops { void MyRecorderOp::setup(OperatorSpec& spec) { auto& input = spec.input<holoscan::gxf::Entity>("input"); // Above is same with the following two lines (a default condition is assigned to the input port if not specified): // // auto& input = spec.input<holoscan::gxf::Entity>("input") // .condition(ConditionType::kMessageAvailable, Arg("min_size") = 1); spec.param(receiver_, "receiver", "Entity receiver", "Receiver channel to log", &input); spec.param(my_serializer_, "serializer", "Entity serializer", "Serializer for serializing input data"); spec.param(directory_, "out_directory", "Output directory path", "Directory path to store received output"); spec.param(basename_, "basename", "File base name", "User specified file name without extension"); spec.param(flush_on_tick_, "flush_on_tick", "Boolean to flush on tick", "Flushes output buffer on every `tick` when true", false); } void MyRecorderOp::initialize() {...} } // namespace holoscan::ops





Here, we set up the inputs/outputs and parameters of the Operator. Note how the content of this function is very similar to the MyRecorder GXF codelet’s registerInterface function.

In the C++ API, GXF Receiver and Transmitter components (such as DoubleBufferReceiver and DoubleBufferTransmitter ) are considered as input and output ports of the Operator so we register the inputs/outputs of the Operator with input<T> and output<T> functions (where T is the data type of the port).

Compared to the pure GXF application that does the same job, the SchedulingTerm of an Entity in the GXF Application YAML are specified as Condition s on the input/output ports (e.g., holoscan::MessageAvailableCondition and holoscan::DownstreamMessageAffordableCondition ).

The highlighted lines in MyRecorderOp::setup above match the following highlighted statements of GXF Application YAML:

Listing 9 A part of apps/my_recorder_app_gxf/my_recorder_gxf.yaml



Copy Copied! name: recorder components: - name: input type: nvidia::gxf::DoubleBufferReceiver - name: allocator type: nvidia::gxf::UnboundedAllocator - name: component_serializer type: nvidia::gxf::StdComponentSerializer parameters: allocator: allocator - name: entity_serializer type: nvidia::gxf::StdEntitySerializer parameters: component_serializers: [component_serializer] - type: MyRecorder parameters: receiver: input serializer: entity_serializer out_directory: "/tmp" basename: "tensor_out" - type: nvidia::gxf::MessageAvailableSchedulingTerm parameters: receiver: input min_size: 1





In the same way, if we had a Transmitter GXF component, we would have the following statements (Please see available constants for holoscan::ConditionType ):

Copy Copied! auto& output = spec.output<holoscan::gxf::Entity>("output"); // Above is same with the following two lines (a default condition is assigned to the output port if not specified): // // auto& output = spec.output<holoscan::gxf::Entity>("output") // .condition(ConditionType::kDownstreamMessageAffordable, Arg("min_size") = 1);

Next, the implementation of the initialize() function is as follows:

Listing 10 my_recorder_op.cpp



Copy Copied! #include "./my_recorder_op.hpp" #include "holoscan/core/fragment.hpp" #include "holoscan/core/gxf/entity.hpp" #include "holoscan/core/operator_spec.hpp" #include "holoscan/core/resources/gxf/video_stream_serializer.hpp" namespace holoscan::ops { void MyRecorderOp::setup(OperatorSpec& spec) {...} void MyRecorderOp::initialize() { // Set up prerequisite parameters before calling GXFOperator::initialize() auto frag = fragment(); auto serializer = frag->make_resource<holoscan::StdEntitySerializer>("serializer"); add_arg(Arg("serializer") = serializer); GXFOperator::initialize(); } } // namespace holoscan::ops





Here we set up the pre-defined parameters such as the serializer . The highlighted lines above matches the highlighted statements of GXF Application YAML:

Listing 11 Another part of apps/my_recorder_app_gxf/my_recorder_gxf.yaml



Copy Copied! name: recorder components: - name: input type: nvidia::gxf::DoubleBufferReceiver - name: allocator type: nvidia::gxf::UnboundedAllocator - name: component_serializer type: nvidia::gxf::StdComponentSerializer parameters: allocator: allocator - name: entity_serializer type: nvidia::gxf::StdEntitySerializer parameters: component_serializers: [component_serializer] - type: MyRecorder parameters: receiver: input serializer: entity_serializer out_directory: "/tmp" basename: "tensor_out" - type: nvidia::gxf::MessageAvailableSchedulingTerm parameters: receiver: input min_size: 1





Note The Holoscan C++ API already provides the holoscan::StdEntitySerializer class which wraps the nvidia::gxf::StdEntitySerializer GXF component, used here as serializer .

There are no differences in CMake between building a GXF operator and building a native C++ operator, since the GXF codelet is actually loaded through a GXF extension as a plugin, and does not need to be added to target_link_libraries(my_operator ...) .

There are no differences in CMake between using a GXF operator and using a native C++ operator in an application. However, the application will need to load the GXF extension library which holds the wrapped GXF codelet symbols, so the application needs to be configured to find the extension library in its yaml configuration file, as documented here.

To support sending or receiving tensors to and from operators (both GXF and native C++ operators), the Holoscan SDK provides the C++ classes below:

A class template called holoscan::MyMap which inherits from std::unordered_map<std::string, std::shared_ptr<T>> . The template parameter T can be any type, and it is used to specify the type of the std::shared_ptr objects stored in the map.



A holoscan::TensorMap class defined as a specialization of holoscan::Map for the holoscan::Tensor type.

Fig. 16 Supporting Tensor Interoperability

Consider the following example, where GXFSendTensorOp and GXFReceiveTensorOp are GXF operators, and where ProcessTensorOp is a C++ native operator:

Fig. 17 The tensor interoperability between C++ native operator and GXF operator

The following code shows how to implement ProcessTensorOp ’s compute() method as a C++ native operator communicating with GXF operators. Focus on the use of the holoscan::gxf::Entity :

Listing 12 examples/tensor_interop/cpp/tensor_interop.cpp



Copy Copied! void compute(InputContext& op_input, OutputContext& op_output, ExecutionContext& context) override { // The type of `in_message` is 'holoscan::TensorMap'. auto in_message = op_input.receive<holoscan::TensorMap>("in").value(); // the type of out_message is TensorMap TensorMap out_message; for (auto& [key, tensor] : in_message) { // Process with 'tensor' here. cudaError_t cuda_status; size_t data_size = tensor->nbytes(); std::vector<uint8_t> in_data(data_size); CUDA_TRY(cudaMemcpy(in_data.data(), tensor->data(), data_size, cudaMemcpyDeviceToHost)); HOLOSCAN_LOG_INFO("ProcessTensorOp Before key: '{}', shape: ({}), data: [{}]", key, fmt::join(tensor->shape(), ","), fmt::join(in_data, ",")); for (size_t i = 0; i < data_size; i++) { in_data[i] *= 2; } HOLOSCAN_LOG_INFO("ProcessTensorOp After key: '{}', shape: ({}), data: [{}]", key, fmt::join(tensor->shape(), ","), fmt::join(in_data, ",")); CUDA_TRY(cudaMemcpy(tensor->data(), in_data.data(), data_size, cudaMemcpyHostToDevice)); out_message.insert({key, tensor}); } // Send the processed message. op_output.emit(out_message); };





The input message is of type holoscan::TensorMap object.

Every holoscan::Tensor in the TensorMap object is copied on the host as in_data .

The data is processed (values multiplied by 2)

The data is moved back to the holoscan::Tensor object on the GPU.

A new holoscan::TensorMap object out_message is created to be sent to the next operator with op_output.emit() .