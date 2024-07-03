holoscan.gxf
This module provides a Python API for GXF base classes in the C++ API.
holoscan.gxf.Entity
|alias of
holoscan.gxf._gxf.PyEntity
holoscan.gxf.GXFComponent
|Base GXF-based component class.
holoscan.gxf.GXFCondition
|Base GXF-based condition class.
holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutionContext
|GXF execution context.
holoscan.gxf.GXFInputContext
|GXF input context.
holoscan.gxf.GXFNetworkContext
|Base GXF-based network context class.
holoscan.gxf.GXFOperator
|Base GXF-based operator class.
holoscan.gxf.GXFOutputContext
|GXF output context.
holoscan.gxf.GXFResource
|Base GXF-based resource class.
holoscan.gxf.GXFScheduler
|Base GXF-based scheduler class.
- class holoscan.gxf.GXFComponent
Bases:
pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object
Base GXF-based component class.
Attributes
gxf_cid
The GXF component ID.
gxf_cname
The name of the component.
gxf_context
The GXF context of the component.
gxf_eid
The GXF entity ID.
Methods
gxf_initialize(self)
Initialize the component.
- __init__(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent) → None
Base GXF-based component class.
- property gxf_cid
The GXF component ID.
- property gxf_cname
The name of the component.
- property gxf_context
The GXF context of the component.
- property gxf_eid
The GXF entity ID.
- gxf_initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent) → None
Initialize the component.
- class holoscan.gxf.GXFCondition
Bases:
holoscan.core._core.Condition,
holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent
Base GXF-based condition class.
Attributes
args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
description
YAML formatted string describing the condition.
fragment
Fragment that the condition belongs to.
gxf_cid
The GXF component ID.
gxf_cname
The name of the component.
gxf_context
The GXF context of the component.
gxf_eid
The GXF entity ID.
id
The identifier of the component.
name
The name of the condition. spec
Methods
add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
gxf_initialize(self)
Initialize the component.
initialize(self)
Initialize the component.
setup(self, arg0)
setup method for the condition.
- __init__(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFCondition) → None
Base GXF-based condition class.
- add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None
Overloaded function.
Add an argument to the component.
Add a list of arguments to the component.
- property args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
- Returns
- arglist
- property description
YAML formatted string describing the condition.
- property fragment
Fragment that the condition belongs to.
- Returns
- name
- property gxf_cid
The GXF component ID.
- property gxf_cname
The name of the component.
- property gxf_context
The GXF context of the component.
- property gxf_eid
The GXF entity ID.
- gxf_initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent) → None
Initialize the component.
- property id
The identifier of the component.
The identifier is initially set to
-1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.
With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.
- Returns
- id
- initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFCondition) → None
Initialize the component.
- property name
The name of the condition.
- Returns
- name
- setup(self: holoscan.core._core.Condition, arg0: holoscan.core._core.ComponentSpec) → None
setup method for the condition.
- property spec
- class holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutionContext
Bases:
holoscan.core._core.ExecutionContext
GXF execution context.
- __init__(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFExecutionContext, context: capsule, op: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFOperator) → None
Execution context for an operator using GXF.
- Parameters
- op
The GXF operator that owns this context.
- class holoscan.gxf.GXFInputContext
Bases:
holoscan.core._core.InputContext
GXF input context.
Methods
receive(self, name)
- __init__(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFInputContext, context: holoscan.core._core.ExecutionContext, op: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFOperator) → None
GXF input context.
- Parameters
- op
The GXF operator that owns this context.
- receive(self: holoscan.core._core.InputContext, name: str) → None
- class holoscan.gxf.GXFNetworkContext
Bases:
holoscan.core._core.NetworkContext,
holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent
Base GXF-based network context class.
Attributes
args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
description
YAML formatted string describing the component.
fragment
Fragment that the network context belongs to.
gxf_cid
The GXF component ID.
gxf_cname
The name of the component.
gxf_context
The GXF context of the component.
gxf_eid
The GXF entity ID.
id
The identifier of the component.
name
The name of the network context. spec
Methods
add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
gxf_initialize(self)
Initialize the component.
initialize(self)
Initialize the network context.
setup(self, arg0)
setup method for the network context.
- __init__(*args, **kwargs)
- add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None
Overloaded function.
Add an argument to the component.
Add a list of arguments to the component.
- property args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
- Returns
- arglist
- property description
YAML formatted string describing the component.
- property fragment
Fragment that the network context belongs to.
- Returns
- name
- property gxf_cid
The GXF component ID.
- property gxf_cname
The name of the component.
- property gxf_context
The GXF context of the component.
- property gxf_eid
The GXF entity ID.
- gxf_initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent) → None
Initialize the component.
- property id
The identifier of the component.
The identifier is initially set to
-1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.
With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.
- Returns
- id
- initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFNetworkContext) → None
Initialize the network context.
- property name
The name of the network context.
- Returns
- name
- setup(self: holoscan.core._core.NetworkContext, arg0: holoscan.core._core.ComponentSpec) → None
setup method for the network context.
- property spec
- class holoscan.gxf.GXFOperator
Bases:
holoscan.core._core.Operator
Base GXF-based operator class.
Attributes
args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
conditions
Conditions associated with the operator.
description
YAML formatted string describing the operator.
fragment
The fragment (
holoscan.core.Fragment) that the operator belongs to.
gxf_cid
The GXF component ID.
gxf_context
The GXF context of the component.
gxf_eid
The GXF entity ID.
id
The identifier of the component.
name
The name of the operator.
operator_type
The operator type.
resources
Resources associated with the operator.
spec
The operator spec (
holoscan.core.OperatorSpec) associated with the operator.
Methods
add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
compute(self, arg0, arg1, arg2)
Operator compute method.
initialize(self)
Initialize the operator.
setup(self, arg0)
Operator setup method.
start(self)
Operator start method.
stop(self)
Operator stop method. OperatorType
- class OperatorType
Bases:
pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object
Enum class for operator types used by the executor.
NATIVE: Native operator.
GXF: GXF operator.
VIRTUAL: Virtual operator. (for internal use, not intended for use by application authors)
Members:
NATIVE
GXF
VIRTUAL
Attributes
name
value
- GXF = <OperatorType.GXF: 1>
- NATIVE = <OperatorType.NATIVE: 0>
- VIRTUAL = <OperatorType.VIRTUAL: 2>
- __init__(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator.OperatorType, value: int) → None
- property name
- property value
- __init__(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFOperator) → None
Base GXF-based operator class.
- add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None
Add an argument to the component.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None
Add a list of arguments to the component.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, **kwargs) -> None
Add arguments to the component via Python kwargs.
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.Condition) -> None
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg: holoscan.core._core.Resource) -> None
Add a condition or resource to the Operator.
This can be used to add a condition or resource to an operator after it has already been constructed.
- Parameters
- arg
The condition or resource to add.
- property args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
- Returns
- arglist
- compute(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator, arg0: holoscan.core._core.InputContext, arg1: holoscan.core._core.OutputContext, arg2: holoscan.core._core.ExecutionContext) → None
Operator compute method. This method defines the primary computation to be executed by the operator.
- property conditions
Conditions associated with the operator.
- property description
YAML formatted string describing the operator.
- property fragment
The fragment (
holoscan.core.Fragment) that the operator belongs to.
- property gxf_cid
The GXF component ID.
- property gxf_context
The GXF context of the component.
- property gxf_eid
The GXF entity ID.
- property id
The identifier of the component.
The identifier is initially set to
-1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.
With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.
- Returns
- id
- initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFOperator) → None
Initialize the operator.
- property name
The name of the operator.
- property operator_type
The operator type.
holoscan.core.Operator.OperatorType enum representing the type of the operator. The two types currently implemented are native and GXF.
- property resources
Resources associated with the operator.
- setup(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFOperator, arg0: holoscan.core._core.OperatorSpec) → None
Operator setup method.
- property spec
The operator spec (
holoscan.core.OperatorSpec) associated with the operator.
- start(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None
Operator start method.
- stop(self: holoscan.core._core.Operator) → None
Operator stop method.
- class holoscan.gxf.GXFOutputContext
Bases:
holoscan.core._core.OutputContext
GXF output context.
Methods
emit(self, data[, name])
OutputType
- class OutputType
Bases:
pybind11_builtins.pybind11_object
Members:
SHARED_POINTER
GXF_ENTITY
Attributes
name
value
- GXF_ENTITY = <OutputType.GXF_ENTITY: 1>
- SHARED_POINTER = <OutputType.SHARED_POINTER: 0>
- __init__(self: holoscan.core._core.OutputContext.OutputType, value: int) → None
- property name
- property value
- __init__(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFOutputContext, context: holoscan.core._core.ExecutionContext, op: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFOperator) → None
GXF input context.
- Parameters
- op
The GXF operator that owns this context.
- emit(self: holoscan.core._core.OutputContext, data: object, name: str = '') → None
- class holoscan.gxf.GXFResource
Bases:
holoscan.core._core.Resource,
holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent
Base GXF-based resource class.
Attributes
args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
description
YAML formatted string describing the resource.
fragment
Fragment that the resource belongs to.
gxf_cid
The GXF component ID.
gxf_cname
The name of the component.
gxf_context
The GXF context of the component.
gxf_eid
The GXF entity ID.
id
The identifier of the component.
name
The name of the resource. spec
Methods
add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
gxf_initialize(self)
Initialize the component.
initialize(self)
Initialize the component.
setup(self, arg0)
setup method for the resource.
- __init__(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFResource) → None
Base GXF-based resource class.
- add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None
Overloaded function.
Add an argument to the component.
Add a list of arguments to the component.
- property args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
- Returns
- arglist
- property description
YAML formatted string describing the resource.
- property fragment
Fragment that the resource belongs to.
- Returns
- name
- property gxf_cid
The GXF component ID.
- property gxf_cname
The name of the component.
- property gxf_context
The GXF context of the component.
- property gxf_eid
The GXF entity ID.
- gxf_initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent) → None
Initialize the component.
- property id
The identifier of the component.
The identifier is initially set to
-1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.
With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.
- Returns
- id
- initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFResource) → None
Initialize the component.
- property name
The name of the resource.
- Returns
- name
- setup(self: holoscan.core._core.Resource, arg0: holoscan.core._core.ComponentSpec) → None
setup method for the resource.
- property spec
- class holoscan.gxf.GXFScheduler
Bases:
holoscan.core._core.Scheduler,
holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent
Base GXF-based scheduler class.
Attributes
args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
description
YAML formatted string describing the component.
fragment
Fragment that the scheduler belongs to.
gxf_cid
The GXF component ID.
gxf_cname
The name of the component.
gxf_context
The GXF context of the component.
gxf_eid
The GXF entity ID.
id
The identifier of the component.
name
The name of the scheduler. clock spec
Methods
add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
Overloaded function.
gxf_initialize(self)
Initialize the component.
initialize(self)
Initialize the scheduler.
setup(self, arg0)
setup method for the scheduler.
- __init__(*args, **kwargs)
- add_arg(*args, **kwargs)
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.Arg) -> None
add_arg(self: holoscan.core._core.ComponentBase, arg: holoscan.core._core.ArgList) -> None
Overloaded function.
Add an argument to the component.
Add a list of arguments to the component.
- property args
The list of arguments associated with the component.
- Returns
- arglist
- property clock
- property description
YAML formatted string describing the component.
- property fragment
Fragment that the scheduler belongs to.
- Returns
- name
- property gxf_cid
The GXF component ID.
- property gxf_cname
The name of the component.
- property gxf_context
The GXF context of the component.
- property gxf_eid
The GXF entity ID.
- gxf_initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFComponent) → None
Initialize the component.
- property id
The identifier of the component.
The identifier is initially set to
-1, and will become a valid value when the component is initialized.
With the default executor (holoscan.gxf.GXFExecutor), the identifier is set to the GXF component ID.
- Returns
- id
- initialize(self: holoscan.gxf._gxf.GXFScheduler) → None
Initialize the scheduler.
- property name
The name of the scheduler.
- Returns
- name
- setup(self: holoscan.core._core.Scheduler, arg0: holoscan.core._core.ComponentSpec) → None
setup method for the scheduler.
- property spec
- holoscan.gxf.load_extensions(context: int, extension_filenames: List[str] = [], manifest_filenames: List[str] = []) → None
Loads GXF extension libraries