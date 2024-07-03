Class Condition

Base class for all conditions.

A condition is a predicate that can be evaluated at runtime to determine if an operator should execute. This matches the semantics of GXF’s Scheduling Term.

Subclassed by holoscan::gxf::GXFCondition

Public Functions

Condition ( ) = default



Condition ( Condition & & ) = default



template < typename ArgT , typename ... ArgsT , typename = std :: enable_if_t < ! std :: is_base_of_v < :: holoscan :: Condition , std :: decay_t < ArgT > > && ( std :: is_same_v < :: holoscan :: Arg , std :: decay_t < ArgT > > || std :: is_same_v < :: holoscan :: ArgList , std :: decay_t < ArgT > > ) > >

inline explicit Condition ( ArgT & & arg , ArgsT & & ... args )



~Condition ( ) override = default



inline Condition & name ( const std :: string & name ) &

Set the name of the condition. Parameters Returns

inline Condition & & name ( const std :: string & name ) &&

Set the name of the condition. Parameters Returns

inline Condition & fragment ( Fragment * fragment )

Set the fragment of the condition. Parameters Returns

inline Condition & spec ( const std :: shared_ptr < ComponentSpec > & spec )

Set the component specification to the condition. Parameters Returns

inline ComponentSpec * spec ( )

Get the component specification of the condition. Returns

inline std :: shared_ptr < ComponentSpec > spec_shared ( )

Get the shared pointer to the component spec. Returns

inline virtual void setup ( ComponentSpec & spec )

Define the condition specification. Parameters

virtual YAML :: Node to_yaml_node ( ) const override

Get a YAML representation of the condition. Returns

Protected Attributes

bool is_initialized_ = false



Friends