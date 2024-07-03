Class Entity
Defined in File entity.hpp
Base Type
public nvidia::gxf::Entity
class Entity : public nvidia::gxf::Entity
Class to wrap GXF Entity (
nvidia::gxf::Entity).
Public Functions
- Entity() = default
- inline explicit Entity(const nvidia::gxf::Entity &other)
- inline explicit Entity(nvidia::gxf::Entity &&other)
inline operator bool() const
Return true if the entity is not null.
Calling this method on an entity object from {cpp:func}
holoscan::IOContext::receivewill return false if there is no entity to receive.
- Returns
true if the entity is not null. Otherwise, false.
Public Static Functions
- static Entity New(ExecutionContext *context)
